Vinales pulls out of COTA

Maverick Viñales will not be on the starting grid for the GP of the Americas scheduled this weekend at the Circuit Of The Americas.

Less than a week has passed since the accident involving Dean Berta Viñales, Maverick’s young cousin, which has not enough been enough time for Maverick to regain the peace of mind needed to race.

Maverick, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team from Noale.