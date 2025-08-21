ASBK 2025

Yamaha Racing Team (YRT) and Max Stauffer have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing a premature end to their collaboration for the 2025 season.

YRT shared that Max has been a valued member of the Yamaha Racing Team, bringing passion, professionalism, and determination to every race.

Despite concerted efforts by both Max and YRT, the Kurri Kurri youngster has not been able to find the speed he displayed last year on the Penrite Yamaha. However, he has been scoring points consistently enough to be currently placed equal sixth in the ASBK Championship standings.

Looking ahead, the 20-year-old from Kurri Kurri has decided to pursue alternative opportunities. Stauffer expressed his gratitude to YRT for their support and assistance during his time with the team.

In 2024, Max raced for a privateer team run by his father, Jamie, himself a multiple Australian road racing champion, and Heath Griffin, with backing from Penrite and Elite Roads. That campaign saw him deliver a series of standout performances that helped pave the way to his YRT signing.

Max will be back on track next week at One Raceway, where he’ll ride his 2024 machine during the official ASBK test at the newly remodelled Goulburn circuit. The session forms part of preparations for the penultimate round of the championship, set for the opening weekend of October. Before that, the ASBK paddock first reconvenes at Phillip Island for Round 6 on the weekend of September 7.

Max is not only actively pursuing potential new opportunities within ASBK, but is also canvassing options in BSB and MotoAmerica.

John Redding – Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Max has been a great ambassador for Yamaha. We’ve appreciated his efforts and commitment during his time with us, and we part ways on the best of terms. His future is bright, and we look forward to seeing what he achieves next.”

YRT sincerely thanked Max for his time, energy, and contribution to the Yamaha Racing Team and wished him every success in the next chapter of his career. Whatever that may be.

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 261 2 M. Jones Yam 207 3 A. West Yam 191 4 G. Allerton Duc 161 5 C. Dunker Yam 150 6 B. Pearson Duc 147 7 M. Stauffer Yam 147 8 J. Nahlous Yam 142 9 J. Favelle Yam 137 10 J. Lytras Yam 126 11 C. Halliday Yam 109 12 R. Yanko Yam 79 13 A. Sissis Yam 67 14 T. Lynch Yam 65 15 T. Edwards Yam 48 16 J. Soderland Yam 43 17 T. Toparis Yam 38 18 M. Walters Apr 26 19 M. Edwards Yam 25 20 P. Linkenbagh Yam 23 21 M. Aizuddin Bmw 20 22 E. Leeson Yam 19 23 C. Holding Yam 18 24 M. Hamod Hon 17 25 B. Beaton Yam 12 26 N. Mahon Yam 7 27 A. Senior Yam 7 28 S. Condon Yam 6 29 K. Higuchi Suz 5 30 M. Kemp Yam 1