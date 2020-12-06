2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Round Three – Wakefield Park

Motorsports TV Supersport

Supersport Qualifying

Oli Bayliss got caught out by the wind in this morning’s Supersport qualifying session. The youngster did get back out on his spare bike but that early mistake proved costly with Oli only qualifying ninth.

Times were a lot slower today due to the wind and cooler conditions with Tom Toparis the only man to sneak under the 60-second barrier to take pole position ahead of Max Stauffer and Jack Hyde.

Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.980 2 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.028 3 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.586 4 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.647 5 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.728 6 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.747 7 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.989 8 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR +1.328 9 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.415 10 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +5.108 11 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.278

Supersport Race One

Max Stauffer got a good run off the line and had the inside line for turn one to take the early lead from Tom Toparis and Tom Edwards. Stauffer held on to that lead around the opening lap, setting a 65.085s from a standing start to lead Toparis by almost half-a-second at the stripe.

Stauffer continued to lead Toparis throughout the opening laps and Tom Edwards was sticking with that duo. Edwards on an older machine that didn’t look quite as well set-up, a bit ‘loose’ you might say… That didn’t stop Edwards putting in the fastest lap of the race though, a 59.896.

Toparis made a mistake with eight laps to go, perhaps missing a gear, and lost position to both Edwards and Broc Pearson, the championship leader relegated back to fourth.

Broc Pearson closed in on Tom Edwards as the race progressed and tried valiantly to get in a position to make a pass on Edwards, he had a few warnings from the rear tyre before it spat him out of the seat two laps from the end and that was the end of his challenge for second, he was still a strong third though as he regathered himself and got back down to business.

Tom Edwards took the lead off Stauffer into the fish hook on the last lap but Stauffer got him back into the final complex of right-handers to take the victory.

A great battle and some great rides from the leaders.

Tom Toparis four-seconds behind in fourth place but with a similar spaced gap back to Oli Bayliss in fifth.

Toparis now leads the championship by 13-points over Bayliss, 134 plays 121 with 25-points still up for grabs this afternoon before a champion will be crowned. Mathematically, only Bayliss can beat Toparis to the title.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 / 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.233 3 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.774 4 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.295 5 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.552 6 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.916 7 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +10.150 8 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +10.271 9 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR +33.288 10 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +51.827 11 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R6 +54.483

Supersport Championship Points Standings