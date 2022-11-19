ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island

Alpinestars Superbike Race Two

Plenty of rain had fell at Phillip Island overnight but it was mainly blue skies this morning as Superbike riders formed up on the grid for their second 12-lap race of the WorldSBK weekend. Thus while dry, I would imagine with much of the rubber washed off overnight the track might be a little green this morning, and riders also have a fair bit of wind to deal with for the first time this weekend.

Just as the ceremonies completed on the grid and the pre race interviews wrapped up, some dark clouds started to blow in from the north and looked to be heading for the track.

A lap one crash by Maxwell here yesterday gave Mike Jones somewhat of a get out of jail free card, Jones finished a lowly tenth but still saw his 29-point lead over Wayne Maxwell grow to an even larger 39-point buffer.

Bryan Staring took victory yesterday ahead of Glenn Allerton while pole-sitter and new qualifying lap record holder Josh Waters rounded out the podium.

Max Stauffer was forced to start from pit-lane after having trouble getting his Yamaha started on the grid and thus missed out on the warm-up lap.

Daniel Falzon got a great launch and led the field into turn one ahead of Josh Waters and Troy Herfoss. Herfoss went up the inside of Waters and made the Boost Mobile Ducati rider stand it up, Herfoss through to second. Allerton then up to third after pushing Waters back to fourth, Allerton then got Falzon around turn 12 to move up to second place behind race leader Troy Herfoss.

Through turn three on lap two, Herfoss ran wide, perhaps being pushed by the wind, and that allowed Josh Waters through to the lead. Glenn Allerton got Falzon up the inside at Hayshed.

Once in front Josh Waters started to pull away from the field with what looked like apparent ease. Wayne Maxwell had steadily worked his way up to third place and Troy Herfoss was still in second place with ten laps to run. Championship leader Mike Jones was in ninth place behind Senna Agius.

Wayne Maxwell up to second place with nine laps to run after passing Herfoss down the chute. Waters had already built a 1.8-second buffers over his pursuers. Cru Halliday had worked his way up to fourth, Bryan Staring fifth, Glenn Allerton sixth, Daniel Falzon seventh, Mike Jones eighth, Anthony West ninth and Senna Agius tenth.

Mike Jones had started cautiously but had been working his way through the field, up to seventh with eight laps to. Up front Waters still led but Maxwell was the fastest man on track and had started to pull some ground back on his leading team-mate. Halliday was hounding Herfoss for third but the Honda man was making that Fireblade very wide indeed.

At half-race distance Mike Jones was up to sixth and closing on Bryan Staring. Maxwell had reduced Waters’ lead to just over a second. Anthony West went down at turn four after trying to pass Glenn Allerton for seventh.

Mike Jones got the better of Staring with five laps to run but the DesmoSport Ducati man came back at him to take that fifth place right back and that pair started swapping places quite regular.

Halliday had done a great deal of work to get through the field and onto Herfoss but was struggling to pass the Penrite Honda for third place.

Up front Wayne Maxwell had the gap to Waters down to half-a-second, presumably his new team-mate playing his part in the championship quest and allowing the defending champ to take the race lead with three laps to run. Seven-seconds further back Mike Jones and Bryan Staring were still tussling over fifth place. Halliday had finally managed to get past Herfoss to take that third place. With two to go Jones and Staring then started to reel Herfoss in… Further back Allerton, Agius and Sissis were fighting over seventh place.

At the last lap board Maxwell led Waters by a second, Halliday was five-seconds further back in third place, and Mike Jones was closing rapidly on Herfoss….

Maxwell the winner, Waters making it a Boost Mobile Ducati 1-2 and Halliday a hard fought come from behind podium.

Troy Herfoss managed to hold off that final charge from Mike Jones, the championship leader taking fifth place ahead of Bryan Staring while Glenn Allerton won the battle for seventh.

That victory sees Maxwell reduce the gap to Jones by an important eight-points, but Jones still enjoys a considerable 31-point buffer over the defending champ. There are still 76-points to play for…

Alpinestars Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWEL Ducati V4R 18m41.354 310 2 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +1.599 309 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.028 313 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +6.742 307 5 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +7.076 316 6 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +8.279 308 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +12.790 307 8 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR +12.825 315 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +12.938 315 10 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +14.590 311 11 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +22.966 309 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +30.706 303 13 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10R +35.254 305 14 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha YZF-R1 +35.275 298 15 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R +36.732 306 16 Ted COLLINS Yamaha YZF-R1 +37.139 303 17 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R +41.120 306 18 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +53.134 305 19 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha YZF-R1 +58.911 294 20 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXR +1m:00.867 294 21 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +1m19.486 293 22 Trent BINAISSE Suzuki GSXR +1m21.992 292 23 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m35.055 292 24 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +1 Lap 298 DNF Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +5 Laps 309 DNF Travis WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R1 +5 Laps 296

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 11 16 269 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 25 238 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 25 15 229 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 13 17 200 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 20 14 194 6 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 10 18 189 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 17 12 185 8 Josh WATERS BMW/Duc 1 18 20 175 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 12 11 134 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 9 126 11 Broc PEARSON Yam/Duc 14 10 89 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha 16 9 87 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 4 3 83 14 Lachlan EPIS BMW 66 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 59 16 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 17 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 18 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 6 38 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 7 4 38 20 Senna AGIUS Honda 15 13 28 21 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 22 Nathan SPITERI BMW 22 23 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 24 Sloan FROST BMW 3 20 25 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 26 Ben BURKE Kawasaki 6 8 14 27 Ted COLLINS Yamaha 8 5 13 28 Benjamin LOWE Ducati 11 29 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 30 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 31 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha 7 7 32 Travis WYMAN Yamaha 5 5 33 Corey FORDE Honda 3 34 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha 2 2 35 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 1 1 2 36 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 2 2

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule