ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park
Superbike
Wayne Maxwell had topped the opening two sessions and Glenn Allerton had joined him in the 56-second bracket during FP2 to underline his potential ahead of Sundays two 20-lap races. Would Herfoss come out all guns blazing in FP3 to set another new benchmark? Or would he instead play his cards a little closer to his chest than customary?
Track temperature in FP3 was actually a few degrees cooler than the 35 registered in FP2. A breeze had come across the circuit to take a little heat out of the tarmac.
Wayne Maxwell was back in the 56s again ten-minutes into the session with a 56.922 then immediately backed it up with a 56.962, 57.182, 57.094, 57.272, 57.177 and 57.329 before returning to the pits. A scintillating sequence of seven laps all under the existing race lap record… He came back out late in the session to put in another couple of low 57s. That seven-lap run under the lap record might be making his competitors more than a little nervous this evening.
Mike Jones was making progress, dropping almost half-a-second off his previous best to join the front runners with a 57.103 on his tenth lap, halfway through the session. He then put in a few mid 57s but didn’t improve on that 57.1 before the end of the day.
With ten-minutes remaining in the session Herfoss was third on 57.284 and Oli Bayliss fourth on 57.442 but neither rider improved on that before the chequered flag. Cru Halliday’s FP2 time split that pair on the combined results.
Glenn Allerton failed to reproduce that 56-second form that he displayed in FP2 and ranked only eighth in FP3 but was second on combined times off the back of his 56.943 earlier on in the day.
Anthony West effectively lost FP1 with a mechanical fault that put him in the kitty litter but started to gain some experience on the bike and muster some speed in FP2 for a best of 59.017. Unfortunately Westy then effectively lost another whole session in FP3 with bike problems.
Superbike Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|56.916
|2
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|56.943
|3
|Mike JONES
|Ducati V4R
|57.103
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|57.204
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|57.356
|6
|Oli BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|57.442
|7
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|57.648
|8
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|57.826
|9
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|58.189
|10
|Josh WATERS
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|58.191
|11
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.242
|12
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.692
|13
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.889
|14
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.945
|15
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|59.017
|16
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|59.533
|17
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|59.633
|18
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXR
|59.941
|19
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m00.886
|20
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m01.432
|21
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m01.595
|22
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1m02.466
|23
|Sash SAVIN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m03.484
Supersport
Broc Pearson tried a stiffer fork set-up in FP2 to allow him to get on the brakes harder but the valving was all wrong so they lost most of the session swapping another set of forks back into the bike. In the last flying lap of the session though Pearson topped proceedings with a 59.149 to top the time-sheets.
FP3 saw Pearson straight down to business with a 59.3 backed up with a 59.014 before dropping in a 58.855 on his next lap, two-tenths quicker than the Supersport qualifying lap record here at Wakefield Park. He then returned to the pits to make some more changes before dropping in another 58, a 58.941. Pearson particularly fast in the tricky middle of the lap compared to the opposition.
Tom Edwards was second quickest today on 59.242 and Max Stauffer third on 59.251 (FP2) while Jack Passfield was fourth overall on 59.784 (FP2). Dallas Skeer was the only other rider to record a sub-minute lap.
Supersport Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|58.855
|2
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.242
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.251
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.784
|5
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki GSXR
|59.862
|6
|Joel TAYLOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.236
|7
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.264
|8
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.334
|9
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1m00.454
|10
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.734
|11
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m00.739
|12
|Timothy LARGE
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m00.979
|13
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m01.379
|14
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m01.669
|15
|Noel MAHON
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1m02.646
|16
|Ryan SELLEN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m03.971
|17
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m06.436
R3 Cup Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.210
|2
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.927
|3
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.014
|4
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.106
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.252
|6
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.268
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.394
|8
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.448
|9
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.552
|10
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.608
|11
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.626
|12
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.678
|13
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.714
|14
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.460
|15
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.518
|16
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.531
|17
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.640
|18
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.685
|19
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.732
|20
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.826
|21
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.852
|22
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.876
|23
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.464
|24
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.524
|25
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m09.258
|26
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m09.427
|27
|Ryan MOSCARDINI
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m11.140
Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m04.473
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m05.588
|3
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.614
|4
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m05.631
|5
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.738
|6
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.776
|7
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.778
|8
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.180
|9
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.199
|10
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.316
|11
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.328
|12
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.446
|13
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.590
|14
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.602
|15
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.641
|16
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.689
|17
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.828
|18
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.946
|19
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.021
|20
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.217
|21
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.282
|22
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.422
|23
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.460
|24
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m07.525
|25
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.800
|26
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.105
|27
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.130
|28
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.443
|29
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m09.319
|30
|Ryan MOSCARDINI
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m09.367
|31
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m09.583
|32
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m10.752
|33
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m10.776
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Times TBC
Sidecars Friday Combined Times TBC
2021 Wakefield Park ASBK Schedule
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|9.00
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9.25
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|9.50
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|10.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Timed Practice
|35 mins
|11.25
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|11.45
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|12.10
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|12.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|13.15
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|13.40
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|14.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|14.25
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|14.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Race 1
|10 Laps
|15.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|15.20
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|16.05
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|16.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|9.00
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.30
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|9.45
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.55
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|10.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|10.30
|Motorsports TV Supersport ^
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|11.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|10 Laps
|11.30
|Alpinestars Superbike * (Replayed at 1300hrs)
|Race 1
|20 Laps
|12.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|12.35
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|60 mins
|13.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|14.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|14.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|10 Laps
|15.10
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|Race 2
|20 Laps
|16.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|16.20
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|* ASBK Live TV coverage
|^ ASBKTV Live Stream
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|45
|2
|Michael JONES
|38
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|36
|4
|Arthur SISSIS
|32
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|32
|6
|Oli BAYLISS
|31
|7
|Cru HALLIDAY
|31
|8
|Jed METCHER
|27
|9
|Bryan STARING
|24
|10
|Josh WATERS
|19
|11
|Matthew WALTERS
|19
|12
|Aiden WAGNER
|15
|13
|Aaron MORRIS
|14
|14
|Nathan SPITERI
|12
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|11
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|10
|17
|Mark CHIODO
|9
|18
|Yannis SHAW
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Tom EDWARDS
|46
|2
|Broc PEARSON
|45
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|35
|4
|Luke POWER
|32
|5
|Scott NICHOLSON
|32
|6
|Dallas SKEER
|31
|7
|John LYTRAS
|28
|8
|Jack PASSFIELD
|24
|9
|Jack HYDE
|23
|10
|Aidan HAYES
|21
|11
|Rhys BELLING
|20
|12
|Joel TAYLOR
|17
|13
|Tom BRAMICH
|15
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|14
|15
|Mitchell KUHNE
|12
|16
|Noel MAHON
|10
|17
|Matthew LONG
|8
|18
|Timothy LARGE
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|76
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|60
|3
|Tom DRANE
|54
|4
|Reece OUGHTRED
|50
|5
|Caleb GILMORE
|41
|6
|Zackary JOHNSON
|41
|7
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|40
|8
|Cameron DUNKER
|37
|9
|Brandon DEMMERY
|33
|10
|James JACOBS
|28
|11
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|26
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|24
|14
|Clay CLEGG
|20
|15
|Zakary PETTENDY
|17
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|16
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|15
|18
|Zylas BUNTING
|11
|19
|Glenn NELSON
|10
|20
|Zane KINNA
|7
|21
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|5
|22
|Laura BROWN
|4
|23
|Brodie GAWITH
|3
|24
|Taiyo AKSU
|2
|25
|Henry SNELL
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|70
|2
|Benjamin BAKER
|56
|3
|Caleb GILMORE
|46
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|45
|5
|Reece OUGHTRED
|43
|6
|Tom DRANE
|35
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|33
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|30
|9
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|10
|Jacob HATCH
|27
|11
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|26
|12
|Lucas QUINN
|24
|13
|Laura BROWN
|24
|14
|Zakary PETTENDY
|22
|15
|Glenn NELSON
|22
|16
|Henry SNELL
|22
|17
|Clay CLEGG
|21
|18
|Varis FLEMING
|16
|19
|Zane KINNA
|16
|20
|Taiyo AKSU
|13
|21
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|12
|22
|Liam WATERS
|6
|23
|Sam DAVIS
|6
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|75
|2
|Nate O’NEILL
|54
|3
|Harrison WATTS
|51
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|48
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON
|47
|6
|Levi RUSSO
|45
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|44
|8
|Toby JAMES
|41
|9
|Varis FLEMING
|32
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|32
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|28
|12
|Lachlan MOODY
|27
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|26
|14
|Tate McCLURE
|24
|15
|William HUNT
|19
|16
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|19
|17
|Oliver SKINNER
|14
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|10
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R3
|Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Goulburn, NSW
|Apr 16-18, 2021
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021