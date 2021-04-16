ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park

Superbike

Wayne Maxwell had topped the opening two sessions and Glenn Allerton had joined him in the 56-second bracket during FP2 to underline his potential ahead of Sundays two 20-lap races. Would Herfoss come out all guns blazing in FP3 to set another new benchmark? Or would he instead play his cards a little closer to his chest than customary?

Track temperature in FP3 was actually a few degrees cooler than the 35 registered in FP2. A breeze had come across the circuit to take a little heat out of the tarmac.

Wayne Maxwell was back in the 56s again ten-minutes into the session with a 56.922 then immediately backed it up with a 56.962, 57.182, 57.094, 57.272, 57.177 and 57.329 before returning to the pits. A scintillating sequence of seven laps all under the existing race lap record… He came back out late in the session to put in another couple of low 57s. That seven-lap run under the lap record might be making his competitors more than a little nervous this evening.

Mike Jones was making progress, dropping almost half-a-second off his previous best to join the front runners with a 57.103 on his tenth lap, halfway through the session. He then put in a few mid 57s but didn’t improve on that 57.1 before the end of the day.

With ten-minutes remaining in the session Herfoss was third on 57.284 and Oli Bayliss fourth on 57.442 but neither rider improved on that before the chequered flag. Cru Halliday’s FP2 time split that pair on the combined results.

Glenn Allerton failed to reproduce that 56-second form that he displayed in FP2 and ranked only eighth in FP3 but was second on combined times off the back of his 56.943 earlier on in the day.

Anthony West effectively lost FP1 with a mechanical fault that put him in the kitty litter but started to gain some experience on the bike and muster some speed in FP2 for a best of 59.017. Unfortunately Westy then effectively lost another whole session in FP3 with bike problems.

Superbike Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 56.916 2 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 56.943 3 Mike JONES Ducati V4R 57.103 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 57.204 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 57.356 6 Oli BAYLISS Ducati V4R 57.442 7 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR 57.648 8 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10RR 57.826 9 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10RR 58.189 10 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX-10RR 58.191 11 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 58.242 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 58.692 13 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.889 14 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 58.945 15 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 59.017 16 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 59.533 17 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR 59.633 18 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXR 59.941 19 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m00.886 20 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 1m01.432 21 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR 1m01.595 22 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m02.466 23 Sash SAVIN Yamaha YZF-R1 1m03.484

Supersport

Broc Pearson tried a stiffer fork set-up in FP2 to allow him to get on the brakes harder but the valving was all wrong so they lost most of the session swapping another set of forks back into the bike. In the last flying lap of the session though Pearson topped proceedings with a 59.149 to top the time-sheets.

FP3 saw Pearson straight down to business with a 59.3 backed up with a 59.014 before dropping in a 58.855 on his next lap, two-tenths quicker than the Supersport qualifying lap record here at Wakefield Park. He then returned to the pits to make some more changes before dropping in another 58, a 58.941. Pearson particularly fast in the tricky middle of the lap compared to the opposition.

Tom Edwards was second quickest today on 59.242 and Max Stauffer third on 59.251 (FP2) while Jack Passfield was fourth overall on 59.784 (FP2). Dallas Skeer was the only other rider to record a sub-minute lap.

Supersport Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 58.855 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.242 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 59.251 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 59.784 5 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR 59.862 6 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.236 7 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.264 8 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.334 9 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m00.454 10 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.734 11 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.739 12 Timothy LARGE Suzuki GSXR 1m00.979 13 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m01.379 14 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m01.669 15 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R 1m02.646 16 Ryan SELLEN Yamaha YZF-R6 1m03.971 17 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m06.436

R3 Cup Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.210 2 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.927 3 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.014 4 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.106 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.252 6 Zackary JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.268 7 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.394 8 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.448 9 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.552 10 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.608 11 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.626 12 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.678 13 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.714 14 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.460 15 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.518 16 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.531 17 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.640 18 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.685 19 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.732 20 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.826 21 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.852 22 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.876 23 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.464 24 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.524 25 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m09.258 26 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m09.427 27 Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 1m11.140

Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m04.473 2 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja 1m05.588 3 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.614 4 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 1m05.631 5 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.738 6 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.776 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.778 8 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.180 9 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.199 10 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja 1m06.316 11 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.328 12 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.446 13 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.590 14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.602 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m06.641 16 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.689 17 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 1m06.828 18 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja 1m06.946 19 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.021 20 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.217 21 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.282 22 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.422 23 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.460 24 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja 1m07.525 25 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.800 26 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.105 27 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.130 28 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.443 29 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m09.319 30 Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 1m09.367 31 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja 1m09.583 32 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m10.752 33 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja 1m10.776

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Times TBC

Sidecars Friday Combined Times TBC

2021 Wakefield Park ASBK Schedule