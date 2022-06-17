ASBK 2022 – Round Four

Hidden Valley – FP1

Wayne Maxwell was quick out of the blocks this morning at Hidden Valley as the fourth round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship got underway around 0900 this morning in Darwin.

Despite the early hour, the mercury was already nudging 25-degrees ambient and the track temperature of 31.5 will likely be the lowest competitors experience all weekend.

Maxwell was the first in the low 66s but Bryan Staring was first in the 65s, a 65.772 to the DesmoSport Ducati man on his seventh lap of the 25-minute FP1 session.

Maxwell then also dipped into the 65s, not once, but twice. His best of 65.867 coming on his 11th lap of the session. Both riders then entered the pits before going out and cranking out some more 65s…

Staring backing up his early 65.772 with a 65.804 and then went quicker again in the opening two sectors of the next lap before abandoning that attempt.

Then in the final minute of the session it was game on! Both Staring and Maxwell under at the first split, while Staring’s lap went away though Maxwell’s kept going, and the result was a 65.716 morning benchmark to complete the session.

There is nothing between Maxwell and Staring, 65.716 plays 65.772, but being on top is a good way to start the weekend. Maxwell put in three 65s during the session however Staring reeled off five of them…

Behind the Ducati duo was the YRT pairing of Mike Jones and Cru Halliday with South Australian privateer Arthur Sissis making for a Yamaha 3-4-5 on the FP1 time-sheets. Jones sneaked into the 65s on his final lap of the session, a 65.988 on his 21st lap of the session. Incidentally that was the most laps by any rider in FP1.

Troy Herfoss ranked sixth this morning on the back of a 66.325 while Glenn Allerton headed a BMW triumvirate followed by team-mate Josh Waters and Lachlan Epis.

Daniel Falzon rounded out the top ten ahead of Mark Chiodo and Anthony West while multiple Western Australian Superbike Champion Ben Stronach was 13th ahead of young Max Stauffer.

The front runners are already in their groove and well on the pace, the second half of the field however have lots of work to do. Maxwell was faster on his very first lap of the circuit this morning than everyone from Stronach back.

There is also no doubt more to come from the front group, as they are yet to eclipse the 65.445 race lap record set here by Oli Bayliss last year. If Staring had put all his best sector times from this morning together in one lap though he would have gone close with an ‘ideal’ of 65.465 from FP1.

Mike Jones has time to time to find in the first and more particularly the third sector, but is quickest around the tight back section of the circuit, but in that middle sector they are all very close. Maxwell is quickest in the first sector while Staring is quickest in the final sector. Troy Herfoss is losing most of his time to the front runners through the first sector, as is Lachlan Epis.

FP1 Results

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m05.716 284 2 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +0.056 284 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.272 280 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.340 281 5 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.499 280 6 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +0.609 282 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.717 279 8 Josh WATERS BMW M RR +1.147 280 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +1.212 279 10 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.372 277 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.835 281 12 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.841 270 13 Ben STRONACH Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.138 270 14 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.374 273 15 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki ZX-10R +5.864 256 16 Paul LALLY Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.976 268 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +7.326 264 18 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +8.736 266

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min) Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min) Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min) Saturday Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min) Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min) Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps) Sunday Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps) Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

