ASBK 2022 – Round Five

Morgan Park – Superbike Timed Practice

After a pretty much wasted day here on Friday due to inclement weather, that continued well into the night, there was a break in the rain this morning ahead of what looked like would be a fine day ahead, but the deluge overnight had left the Morgan Park Raceway soaked.

The lack of useful laps on Friday for competitors will of course hurt the riders with the least preparation and testing here ahead of this round. And some of those recent private tests and ride days were also plagued with weather interruptions. Thus some of the riders are really flying a bit blind here this weekend when it comes to recent track experience with the current race package they are running in 2022.

There had been a proposal put forward to split this practice session, to allow teams more time to tweak their set-up considering how much practice time was lost on Friday. This proposal was overwhelmingly supported by the majority of Superbike riders, but as a couple of riders elected not to support the change, and thus a complete consensus to the schedule change was not arrived at, the schedule remained as originally promulgated. We believe the three hold-outs against the change were championship leader Mike Jones, DesmoSport Ducati’s Bryan Staring and Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss. They could have made that decision on the back of feeling confident and ready to race, thus gaining an advantage over others less prepared, and/or just to mess with the heads of their competitors, all those aforementioned reasons of course are perfectly valid.

The Superbike category got on track at 1040 this morning for that single 40-minute Timed Practice session. The top nine from which automatically progress through to the afternoon 15-minute Q2 session that will decide the final grid line-up for Sunday’s two 16-lap races. Riders that do not make the top nine cut-off will complete in a 15-minute Q1 session, the top three from that then progress through to Q2.

Luckily there had been enough wind over the course of the morning to dry the track better than anyone had a right to expect. There were still plenty of dark patches, and some standing water alongside the main straight, but overwhelmingly the track was now mainly dry and thus slicks were the only real option. Still, many riders were in no rush to head out.

Troy Herfoss and Anthony West were a couple of the first to head out and explore the track conditions, and by his fourth lap Herfoss was down to low 15s, 2.5-seconds off his lap record here, but the track would only get better from here.

Wayne Maxwell went out with 28 minutes remaining in the session and immediately lowered today’s benchmark to 1m14.086. More than a few riders were still happy enough to stay in the pit-lane and let the other riders circulate and dry the track further before going out to try and secure their place in Q2.

At the halfway point of the session, neither YRT rider had set a lap-time. We touched on how important tyre longevity will be here tomorrow in our opening report from Morgan Park yesterday, and of course that is front of mind for competitors today as their tyre allowance is now in play. That was obviously not worrying Anthony West, as he recorded lap after lap, after lap.

Championship leader Mike Jones headed out with 15-minutes left in the session and started to get a feel for the condition of the circuit.

Wayne Maxwell had by this time lowered the marker to 1m13.693, and Broc Pearson was P2 on the back of a 1m14.217. Jones then dropped in a 1m14.313 to go P2. With less than ten minutes remaining that was the top three. Staring was P4 ahead of Sissis, West, Metcher, Herfoss and Halliday while Glenn Allerton rounded out the top ten.

With six minutes to go the pace started to pick up. Maxwell down to 1m13.586, Jones into second on 1m13.889, Herfoss up to third on 1m13.948. That top three remained the same with only two-minutes left on the clock. Pearson was fourth, Staring fifth, Halliday sixth, Sissis seventh, Allerton eighth and West the final automatic Q2 graduate in ninth ahead of Jed Metcher and Lachlan Epis.

And that was how it remained at the chequered flag. Jones had gone P2 with half the amount of laps on his tyres as Maxwell or Herfoss had done, and less than anyone else in the field…

The order might not stand as we present below though… There is a cloud over Pearson, Walters and Herfoss as they are being investigated for potential breaches of technical regulations. We believe the issue might be down to the marking of tyres. We will fill you in as it pans out…

Alpinestars Superbike Saturday Timed Practice

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m13.586 240 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.303 233 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR +0.362 232 4 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +0.524 233 5 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +0.584 236 6 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.657 232 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.756 236 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.960 234 9 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.090 230 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.283 231 11 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +1.429 232 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR +2.985 227 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.677 228 14 Benjamin LOWE Ducati V4R +6.325 215 15 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +6.328 218 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.695 222 17 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +7.453 217

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 202 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 162 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 155 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 136 6 Josh WATERS BMW 136 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 131 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 131 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 111 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 104 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 56 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 44 15 Lachlan EPIS BMW 42 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha 39 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 32 18 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 31 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 27 20 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 21 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 22 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 23 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 9 25 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 26 Corey FORDE Honda 3

Michelin Supersport Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m21.881 202 2 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.463 205 3 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.581 196 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.015 201 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.399 205 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.507 204 7 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.282 202 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.332 202 9 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.768 200 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.038 201 11 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.246 195 12 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.003 195

Dunlop Supersport 300 Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m29.480 151 2 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +0.298 155 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +0.528 154 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.621 153 5 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.825 156 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.834 155 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.972 153 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.997 152 9 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki Ninja +1.264 154 10 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.572 154 11 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.573 151 12 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.568 152 13 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.611 146 14 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.800 147 15 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.390 150 16 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.835 155 17 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.881 149 18 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki Ninja +4.922 151 19 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.515 149 20 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +9.148 149 21 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki Ninja -1m29.480 142 22 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 -1m29.480 /

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.864 129 2 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.864 126 3 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.932 128 4 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.192 127 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.156 122 6 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.267 124 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.375 128 8 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.745 125 9 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.531 124 10 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.129 122 11 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.234 123 12 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.829 124 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.861 120 14 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.187 120 15 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.983 121 16 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.723 120 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.743 118 18 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.725 119 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.803 121

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.416 158 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.168 154 3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.312 159 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.314 155 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.671 154 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.741 154 7 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.224 156 8 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.503 155 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.682 154 10 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.728 154 11 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.766 154 12 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.175 154 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.312 152 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.084 155 15 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.653 152 16 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.668 152 17 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.135 152 18 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.473 148

ASBK Morgan Park Schedule

Saturday 6th August 9.00 9.25 Supersport 300 Q1 25 9.30 10.00 Supersport Q1 30 10.05 10.25 R3 Cup Q1 20 10.30 11.10 Superbike Practice 40 11.15 11.35 bLU cRU Q1 20 11.40 12.05 Supersport 300 Q2 25 12.05 12.55 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 55 12.55 13.15 R3 Cup Q2 20 13.20 13.50 Supersport Q2 30 13.55 14.15 bLU cRU Q2 20 14.20 14.50 Supersport 300 R1 10 14.55 15.10 Superbike Q1 15 15.10 15.20 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 15.20 15.35 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 15.40 16.00 bLU cRU R1 6L 16.05 16.25 R3 Cup R1 8L

Sunday 7th August 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU WUP 5 9.10 9.15 Supersport WUP 5 9.20 9.25 Supersport 300 WUP 5 9.30 9.40 Superbike WUP 10 9.45 9.50 R3 Cup WUP 5 10.00 10.20 bLU cRU R2 6L 10.25 10.55 Supersport R1 14L 11.00 11.20 Supersport 300 R2 10L 11.25 12.05 Superbike R1 16L 12.15 12.35 R3 Cup R2 8L 12.35 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 55 mins 13.30 13.50 bLU cRU R3 6L 14.00 14.30 Supersport R2 14L 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R3 10L 15.05 15.50 Superbike R2 16L 16.00 16.20 R3 Cup R3 8L

