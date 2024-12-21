MAXXIS MA-SP Sports Touring Tyre

MAXXIS isn’t a name that typically rolls off the tongue when talking premium sport touring tyres, but it might just be time to rethink those assumptions. The MAXXIS MA-SP tyre range has quietly entered the arena, offering riders a surprising blend of traction, stability, and ride comfort that punches well above its weight class.

What you get from the MA-SP is a tyre range engineered for real-world riders who seek versatility and track day performance from their rubber. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find a tyre that quietly features some advanced technology.

The Progressive Spiral Belt (PSB) and Dual-Compound Rubber (DCR) tech are the real MVPs here, combining cutting-edge engineering with rider-focused results. The PSB design is a game-changer, allowing the centre section of the tyre to maintain stiffness for rock-solid stability at high speeds, while cleverly softening the sidewalls at the shoulders to maximise contact patch when leaned over in the twisties. Take a look at the below image.

Meanwhile, the DCR construction plays a pivotal role in the MA-SP’s standout versatility. A softer compound on the shoulders sticks like glue during aggressive cornering, while the harder centre compound shrugs off wear to deliver seriously extended mileage on the rear. Expect up to 15 per cent more kilometres out of the rear, all while serving up a noticeable boost in feel and confidence when you’re pushing through the bends.

Rounding it all out is the latest-generation High Dispersive Full Silica (HDFS) compound, featuring a next-level silica and polymer blend. This tech dials up the grip in all conditions (wet, dry, cold, hot), improving contact pressure and delivering proven, confidence-inspiring traction when it matters most.

With the MA-SP, MAXXIS has quietly thrown down the gauntlet in the sport touring market. It’s a tyre that combines great grip, stability, and track day performance into one seriously versatile package. So, if you’re looking for a sports touring tyre that will keep up, the MAXXIS MA-SP might just surprise you.

MAXXIS MA-SP Availability

MAXXIS MA-SP Sizing & Pricing Part #: Tyre Size: Load/Speed: Tread Depth: Radial: Retail: T72-17-11070 110/70R17 (F) 54H TL 4.2mm Radial $199.95 T72-17-12070 120/70R17 (F) 58W TL 4.7mm Radial $194.95 T72-17-14070 140/70R17 (R) 66H TL 5.8mm Radial $219.95 T72-17-15060 150/60R17 (R) 66H TL 5.5mm Radial $239.95 T72-17-16060 160/60R17 (R) 69W TL 7mm Radial $284.95 T72-17-18055 180/55R17 (R) 73W TL 6.2mm Radial $284.95

