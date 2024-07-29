MAXXIS Maxxcross MX-IH Tyres

The Maxxcross MX-IH tyre range has been purposely designed to provide superior performance and traction in Australia’s hard / rocky terrain. The new lightweight carcass construction and strong sidewall virtually eliminates tyre roll sensation through corners.

The new rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in hard terrain whilst the pentagon shaped knobs and half-shoulder knobs with stagger grooves increase cornering control and rider feeling.

NEW tread and compound designed specifically for intermediate – hard conditions.

NEW rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in hard conditions.

NEW Lightweight carcass construction and a strong sidewall virtually eliminates tyre roll sensation through corners.

The pentagon knob design and half-shoulder knobs with stagger grooves increase cornering control and rider feel in intermediate – hard conditions

Terrain: MAXXIS Maxxcross MX-IH Tyre Fitment: Optimum PSI: Hard / Enduro Front 12.5 PSI Rear 13 PSI Increase +0.5/1 Increase comfort over large jumps

Reduced chance of punctures in rocky terrain

Opens tread pattern up to separate mud & sand Decrease -0.5/1 Increased rear straight-line traction on blue groove

Increased flexibility to climb rocks & roots

More comfort over bumps

“I’ve found 12.5psi in the front works best on hard terrain. The tyre flattens out which increases traction under braking. Increase to 13psi for more comfort over jumps. The rear works great at 13psi, however drop to 12.5psi to increase straight-line traction.” – Todd Waters

For the full A1 Accessory Imports range see their website (link).

