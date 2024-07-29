MAXXIS Maxxcross MX-IH Tyres
The Maxxcross MX-IH tyre range has been purposely designed to provide superior performance and traction in Australia’s hard / rocky terrain. The new lightweight carcass construction and strong sidewall virtually eliminates tyre roll sensation through corners.
The new rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in hard terrain whilst the pentagon shaped knobs and half-shoulder knobs with stagger grooves increase cornering control and rider feeling.
- NEW tread and compound designed specifically for intermediate – hard conditions.
- NEW rubber compound delivers increased performance and durability in hard conditions.
- NEW Lightweight carcass construction and a strong sidewall virtually eliminates tyre roll sensation through corners.
- The pentagon knob design and half-shoulder knobs with stagger grooves increase cornering control and rider feel in intermediate – hard conditions
|Terrain:
|MAXXIS Maxxcross MX-IH Tyre Fitment:
|Optimum PSI:
|Hard / Enduro
|Front
|12.5 PSI
|Rear
|13 PSI
|Increase +0.5/1
|Increase comfort over large jumps
Reduced chance of punctures in rocky terrain
Opens tread pattern up to separate mud & sand
|Decrease -0.5/1
|Increased rear straight-line traction on blue groove
Increased flexibility to climb rocks & roots
More comfort over bumps
“I’ve found 12.5psi in the front works best on hard terrain. The tyre flattens out which increases traction under braking. Increase to 13psi for more comfort over jumps. The rear works great at 13psi, however drop to 12.5psi to increase straight-line traction.” – Todd Waters
