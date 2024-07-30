MAXXIS Maxxcross MX-SI Tyres

The MAXXIS Maxxcross MX-SI tyre range delivers excellent traction in soft terrain whilst providing increased durability when transitioning to harder terrain. Featuring a lightweight carcass construction, anti-flex bridges and new race-proven rubber for increased straight-line traction and aggressive cornering.

All-new tread pattern and rubber compound for soft conditions.

Aggressive tread pattern with larger centre blocks to increase traction on harder terrain.

Anti-flex bridges on side knobs offer stability and enhanced grip for aggressive cornering.

Lightweight carcass design improves ride comfort, impact absorption and rider feel.

Terrain: Fitment: Optimum PSI: Soft / Int. Front 13 PSI Rear 13 PSI Increase +0.5/1 Increased cornering traction in soft terrain. Increased comfort over large jumps. Harsher feeling over bumps. Decrease -0.5/1 Increased rear straight-line traction on hard terrain. Increased front traction on hard terrain. Increased comfort over bumps.

“Like the MX-ST, 13psi performs best for me. The front tyre holds up under heavy braking and the rear hooks up great in intermediate terrain. Reducing the front to 12.5psi can help cornering in the afternoon when the terrain gets harder.” – Todd Waters

