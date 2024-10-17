MCAS Spring into Summer Sale Megasale

To celebrate the upcoming MotoGP round at Philip Island this weekend, MCAS Superstore is having a Spring into Summer MEGASALE.

For road riders we have gloves, jackets and pants from IXON in men’s and ladies styles. Riding shoes and boots from Gaerne and IXON.

Clearance Helmets from Shoei, AGV, Arai, Shark and Airoh.

Plus on bike luggage just in time for the event from Givi at 15 per cent off across the range!

For dirt riders we have some incredible Fox and O’Neal clearance lines on riding gear and helmets.

OGIO RIG and Trucker gear bags, STACYC Kids e-bikes, 100% goggles at half price for selected styles and much more in-store and online.

SO GRAB A BARGAIN NOW WHILE STOCKS LAST AND SAVE SOME SERIOUS MONEY ON YOUR RIDING GEAR AT MOTORCYCLE ACCESSORIES SUPERSTORE!

Check out our NEW Spring Catalogue here!