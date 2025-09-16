Meet the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in Darwin this Thursday

Leading into the MXGP of Australia in Darwin this weekend, the international stars of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are set for an exclusive autograph signing session at NT Motorcycle Centre on Thursday, September 18, marking your chance to meet Jeffrey Herlings, Andrea Adamo and Simon Längenfelder before the gates drop.

Multi-time MXGP World Champion Herlings will be joined by former MX2 World Champion Adamo, alongside the current MX2 points leader Längenfelder, who will sign autographs and take pictures ahead of the highly-anticipated race weekend.

In addition, KTM Racing Team’s Byron Dennis will be on hand to meet and sign for the Australian fans, as he prepares to represent the local contingent as a wildcard in the MX2 division at the purpose-built Hidden Valley circuit.

The signing will take place this Thursday, September 18, at authorised KTM dealership, NT Motorcycle Centre, between 5:00pm-6:00pm.

Herlings arrives at the final MXGP round of the 2025 season fresh from capturing a 1-1 result in China on Sunday, while Längenfelder holds a 16-point advantage atop the MX2 standings with a single round remaining.

This weekend’s MXGP of Australia in the Northern Territory marks the first time the FIM Motocross World Championship has arrived Down Under in over two decades.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s defending MX2 World Champion Kay de Wolf and Liam Everts will also be on location at NT Motorcycle Centre for an exclusive rider signing this Thursday, September 18.

MXGP fans will have the opportunity to meet international stars de Wolf and Everts before hitting the track for the very first time in the Northern Territory across the weekend.

While de Wolf is just 16 points outside of the MX2 points lead coming into the title-deciding final round, Everts – the son of legendary 10-time world champion Stefan Everts – will also be present on Thursday evening. The highly-rated young Belgian prospect is currently ranked sixth in the 2025 standings.

Raceline Husqvarna Tdub Racing Team owner/rider Todd Waters, who is himself a former world championship regular, will also be on hand for the weekend as a wildcard entry in the MXGP division.

He will join the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing at NT Motorcycle Centre from 5:00pm-6:00pm local time for the pre-event meet and greet event.

Teams: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and KTM Racing Team – Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing and Husqvarna Tdub Racing Team

Riders: Jeffrey Herlings, Andrea Adamo, Simon Längenfelder, Byron Dennis (Australian wildcard), Kay de Wolf, Liam Everts, Todd Waters (Australian wildcard)

Location: NT Motorcycle Centre – 637 Stuart Highway, Berrimah

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm (local time)