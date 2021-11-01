Melbourne Scooters now open for business

Melbourne Scooters is now calling all Vespa enthusiasts, passionate scooterists and keen commuters! As Melbourne’s newest premium Vespa and Piaggio dealership, it’s ready to get you going for all your scootering desires.

Melbourne Scooters is a one-stop shop for all your scooter needs, including sales and servicing iconic Vespa models as well as contemporary commuters from Piaggio.

Covering a sizeable 200 square-metre area, the specialist store showcases more than 20 scooters on its newly polished concrete floor including Vespa GTS 150 and GTS 300 Super Tech models as well as Piaggio Medley and Beverlys. The darling of the showroom, however, is a Vespa Primavera Pic Nic in the eye-catching Verde Relax livery and replete with picnic rug and cane picnic basket ready to live out its future owner’s local Roman Holiday.

Also on display is an ever-expanding collection of premium Vespa accessories and merchandise. Melbourne Scooters is owned and operated by avid scooterist and industry identity Bhupesh Kukreja who, along with his passionate team, has more than 12 years’ experience restoring and maintaining Vespa and Piaggio products while utilising the latest service technology.

Bhupesh Kukreja

“This has been such a massive undertaking under incredibly challenging circumstances, but we love Vespa and Piaggio, and we’re passionate about scooters – it’s what we know and what we’re good at. To say we’re relieved and super excited to be finally opening our doors is a huge understatement. So come on in, check out our store, chat with our passionate team and be prepared to fall head over heels for the heritage and romance of Vespa!”

Melbourne Scooters is conveniently located on 162-168 Ferrars Street, South Melbourne – on the inner fringes of Melbourne’s CBD, cafes and restaurants and the hugely popular South Melbourne market. To book a service or to arrange a test ride, contact Melbourne Scooters.

Melbourne Scooters

MelbourneScooters.com.au

Ph: (03) 9699 6000

service@melbournescooters.com.au