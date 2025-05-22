Triumph Essendon

Australia’s newest Triumph Motorcycle dealer has opened in Essendon, Melbourne, with the new shop located at 71F Matthews Ave, Airport West and opens Monday to Saturday for all your Triumph needs.

New showroom with a huge range of Modern Classic, Roadster, Adventure, LAMS and Off-Road models

Parts, accessories and clothing

Full service centre run by Triumph-approved technicians

In-house barista

Service loan bike (subject to availability)

Owned and operated by Autoleague, alongside Carco.com.au dealership

Just 25 minutes from Melbourne’s CBD, en route to the airport

Head in and say hi to the team, check out the Triumph range, grab a coffee, and check out the gear and accessories!

Triumph Essendon’s address: 71F Matthews Ave, Airport West

Contact Triumph Essendon: (03) 7066 2142

Triumph Essendon Opening hours