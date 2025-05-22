Triumph Essendon
Australia’s newest Triumph Motorcycle dealer has opened in Essendon, Melbourne, with the new shop located at 71F Matthews Ave, Airport West and opens Monday to Saturday for all your Triumph needs.
-
New showroom with a huge range of Modern Classic, Roadster, Adventure, LAMS and Off-Road models
- Parts, accessories and clothing
- Full service centre run by Triumph-approved technicians
- In-house barista
- Service loan bike (subject to availability)
- Owned and operated by Autoleague, alongside Carco.com.au dealership
- Just 25 minutes from Melbourne’s CBD, en route to the airport
Head in and say hi to the team, check out the Triumph range, grab a coffee, and check out the gear and accessories!
Triumph Essendon’s address: 71F Matthews Ave, Airport West
Contact Triumph Essendon: (03) 7066 2142
Triumph Essendon Opening hours
8.30am – 5.30pm Monday-Friday
9.00am – 5.00pm Saturday
Closed Sunday