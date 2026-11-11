Michelin to take MotoGP methods into WorldSBK

Michelin will use the manufacturing process behind its MotoGP rear slicks to build its 2027 WorldSBK rears. It also wants to sell track tyres made the same way.

Speaking with MCNews at Phillip Island, Michelin two-wheel competition manager Piero Taramasso said the WorldSBK tyre starts with the company’s existing Power Performance track tyre. Michelin has drawn on its MotoGP work to give the Superbike tyre more grip and stability.

How Michelin builds the rear slick

I asked Taramasso whether 3D printing was a fair description of the way Michelin makes its MotoGP tyres. He drew a distinction between the more conventional process used for the current front and the way Michelin assembles the rear slick.

Piero Taramasso

“The rear is all built with, like, a 3D machine. So it’s very precise about uniformity and the balance and everything.”

The comparison refers to the assembly stage, when the tyre’s components are laid down in sequence. The assembled tyre is then cured under heat and pressure.

In the same interview, Taramasso also explained why Michelin shelved its next-generation MotoGP front tyre.

I’d expected Michelin to change its manufacturing approach for a tyre with a closer relationship to the ones customers can buy. Taramasso said Michelin would keep the process for the rear slick in the premier WorldSBK class.

Piero Taramasso

“We will use, again, for the rear. World Superbike tyre will be that process.”

Will customers be able to buy them?

I asked Taramasso whether riders would be able to buy a rear slick built using the same process.

Piero Taramasso

“The goal is to put this tyre in the market.” “For sure they will be a little bit more expensive compared to the standard one. But you can buy that.”

The launch date, Australian availability and how closely the retail tyre will match the race specifications remain open.

Outgoing supplier Pirelli already sells some of the rear tyres raced in WorldSBK, including the SCQ that joined its standard range in 2026.

A customer tyre provides the starting point

That connection also runs the other way. Michelin started with an existing customer track tyre when it began developing its WorldSBK offering.

Piero Taramasso

“The base we use is the Power Performance, the one we use for the track day. We just took that tyre, and then we put something better, something coming from MotoGP to get more stability, more grip.”

Production-based racing brings Michelin into contact with manufacturers such as BMW and Triumph across the paddock. Taramasso sees that as part of the appeal of a championship whose bikes are closer to those customers ride.

Piero Taramasso

“That will make us more close to manufacturers and more close to the end user.”

Michelin’s supply agreement runs from 2027 through to the end of 2031 and covers WorldSBK, World Supersport, World Sportbike and the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

The premier class will also switch to Brembo’s Hyction carbon-ceramic brakes in 2027.

What MotoGP contributes beyond the tyre

Michelin also takes its simulation and design software, machinery and the expertise of the people who use them into WorldSBK. In our look back at Michelin’s MotoGP years, Taramasso recalled how the team redesigned and built a revised rear tyre between the 2016 Argentine and Austin Grands Prix.

From Aragon to Phillip Island

Taramasso said Michelin settled on its WorldSBK tyre model after a two-day test at Aragon in early June. Michelin had envisaged three tests, but he said the response to the front and rear at Aragon persuaded it to stick with that model. Some teams have since run the new Michelins at the October post-season test at Jerez.

The fast left-handers at Phillip Island put sustained load and heat into the tyre’s left shoulder. Taramasso was confident in Michelin’s chosen model, though February’s conditions will differ from those it encounters on the MotoGP weekend.

Piero Taramasso

“Every time I came here I’m a little bit nervous because I know it’s the nightmare for a tyre manufacturer.”

WorldSBK teams will have two official test days at Phillip Island on 15–16 February before the opening round on 19–21 February, the championship’s last scheduled visit to the Island before the Australian round moves to The Bend in 2028.