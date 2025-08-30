2025 Isle of Man Classic TT

Historic Senior Classic TT

Mike Browne delivered a sensational final lap charge to claim a nail-biting victory in Friday afternoon’s two-lap Historic Senior Classic TT, winning by just 0.268 seconds aboard the Peter Lodge Racing Norton.

Browne narrowly defeated Adam McLean (Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield), while Dean Harrison (Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Matchless) completed the podium after early leader John McGuinness (Winfield Paton) heartbreakingly retired with a puncture at the end of lap one.

Lap One: McGuinness Sets the Pace

McGuinness, starting at number one, rocketed to Glen Helen with a 14.8s advantage over Joe Yeardsley on the second Royal Enfield. Meanwhile, Shaun Anderson (Beugger Racing Paton) was an early casualty, retiring at Union Mills.

It was Browne who slotted into second at Glen Helen, just 4.8s behind McGuinness, with Paul Jordan (Davies Motorsport Yamaha) hot on his heels, only 0.4s back in third. McLean, Harrison, and Ian Lougher (Winfield Paton) completed the early top six.

By Ballaugh, McGuinness’s lead had shrunk slightly to 6.9s, but Browne had slipped behind Jordan again. That shuffle was short-lived Jordan retired at Parliament Square, promoting Browne back to second and McLean to third, setting the stage for a tense three-way scrap.

At the Bungalow, McGuinness’s lead had been cut to 5.9s. McLean was flying over the Mountain, closing to within 0.7s of Browne, and the trio looked set for a thrilling finale.

McGuinness completed the first lap at 108.601mph, but drama struck; the TT legend coasted into the pits and retired with a puncture.

Lap Two: Browne’s Comeback Charge

With McGuinness out, McLean surged into the lead after a 109.806mph lap, holding a 2.8s buffer over Browne (109.555mph). Harrison, Lougher, and Barry Furber (Martin Ireland Honda) rounded out the top five. Further back, retirements and shuffles saw Michael Sweeney, Dan Sayle, Conor Cummins, and Michael Evans all slot into the top ten.

McLean looked strong at Glen Helen, stretching his lead to 4.7s, but Browne wasn’t done. He clawed time back on the blast to Ballaugh and had cut the gap to 2.4s as they leapt the bridge. At Ramsey Hairpin, Browne hit the front, overturning the deficit into a 1.3s advantage heading into the Mountain.

By the Bungalow, the gap was 0.8s, and it shrank even further through Cronk ny Mona to a razor-thin 0.316s.

McLean crossed the line first at 110.457mph, but Browne responded with a blistering 110.727mph lap, sealing victory by a mere 0.268, which made it one of the closest Classic TT finishes in memory.

2025 Historic Senior Classic TT Race Results