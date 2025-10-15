Bridgestone Motorworks 2-Hour Preview

The 11th running of the prestigious Bridgestone Motorworks 2-Hour gets underway November 28 at Hobart’s Baskerville Raceway, the picturesque setting located on the city’s outskirts.

The three-day event has turned into a somewhat regular end-of-season destination for three-time ASBK champion Mike Jones, since tasting success on his debut in 2015 teamed with Robbie Bugden, and success again in 2022 teamed with local superbike regular Jeremy Huddlestone.

This will be Jones’ sixth running in the event, teamed again for 2025 with Huddlestone, riding the Racing Hq prepped R1.

Mike Jones

“I’m excited to be heading back to Tasmania for the Baskerville 2 Hour. It’s a really fun and challenging event that I enjoy a lot. I’m glad to be joining Jezza on the Yamaha R1 again, we teamed up the last time I did the event to win it in 2022. From what I’ve heard, the locals have been busy setting new lap records, so the racing will be even tougher this year!”

ASBK regulars Ryan Taylor and Ty Lynch are also booked to head south, teaming up with locals Scott Honeychurch, and Todd Tatnell respectively.

The titles will not be handed over without a big fight from the locals however; headed up by 2025 ASBK debutante and winner of last year’s event whilst riding solo Oscar O’Donovon (ZX-10), and last year’s 600 cc victor Toby Shuuring looking to defend his win with an upgraded R6 and an extra year’s racing under his belt.

Sup regs and entry are via the following links: www.srct.org.au or at www.ridernet.com.

Entry closes November 22 and travel subsidies are available for interstate competitors.