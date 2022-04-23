ASBK 2022 Round Three – Wakefield Park
Alpinestars Saturday Round Up #1
YRT’s Mike Jones dropped in a stunning 56.696 on his third lap of the five laps he completed in the Timed Practice session this morning at Wakefield Park. Job done, he spent the rest of the time in the pits watching the monitors and proceedings on track, the championship leader keeping his precious tyres newer than most of the field in the process. Jones’ 56.696 only two-thousandths off Maxwell’s Friday benchmark but a clear statement that he has the pace to run with the defending champ.
The only one of the top ten to do even fewer laps this morning was his YRT team-mate Cru Halliday, who only put four laps in for a best of 57.101. The pace during the race is expected to drop towards the latter half of the 20-lap race distance and it seems the Yamaha Racing Team have that front in mind as they look towards tomorrow.
Splitting the two YRT men was Friday pace-setter Wayne Maxwell. The Boost Mobile Ducati rider was still working on race pace and put in 12 laps for a best of 57.096.
Troy Herfoss was quick from the off with a 57.132 before coming into the pits for a shock change. Unfortunately he then had a small tumble at the final turn on his out-lap after the change. He came back into the pits for a check before heading out again and putting in more laps. He is looking like his old self.
Bryan Staring fifth this morning on 57.451 ahead of Arthur Sissis on 57.619 and Josh Waters again leading BMW on 57.692 by a single thousandth of a second over Epis.
Glenn Allerton was ninth to secure the final Q2 transfer spot while Jed Metcher rounded out the top ten. Daniel Falzon made huge strides forward to 57.980 after struggling with the bike all day yesterday. Unfortunately he did not make the top nine cut-off so will have to contest the Q1 session this afternoon while the top nine graduate directly to Q2.
Max Stauffer sat out the session as he is feeling fairly battered and bruised from a tumble here yesterday afternoon. He is unsure if he will ride this afternoon or even tomorrow at this stage.
Superbike Timed Practice
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|56.696
|249
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|57.096
|252
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|57.101
|249
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|57.132
|248
|5
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|57.451
|249
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|57.619
|253
|7
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|57.692
|248
|8
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW M RR
|57.693
|250
|9
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|57.754
|248
|10
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|57.882
|238
|11
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|57.980
|253
|12
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|58.191
|249
|13
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.404
|245
|14
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.487
|242
|15
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|58.647
|249
|16
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR RR
|1m00.878
|249
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m01.614
|242
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|86
|2
|Bryan STARING
|70
|3
|Josh WATERS
|67
|4
|Wayne MAXWELL
|64
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|61
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|57
|7
|Cru HALLIDAY
|54
|8
|Daniel FALZON
|51
|9
|Troy HERFOSS
|47
|10
|Anthony WEST
|47
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|12
|Mark CHIODO
|37
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|31
|14
|Beau BEATON
|27
|15
|Matt WALTERS
|24
|16
|Max STAUFFER
|23
|17
|Jed METCHER
|20
|18
|Chandler COOPER
|15
|19
|Michael EDWARDS
|12
|20
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|21
|Corey FORDE
|3
ASBK 2022 Round Three
Wakefield Park Schedule
|Sunday 24th April
|0900
|0905
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|0910
|0915
|SSP600
|WUP
|5 mins
|0920
|0925
|SSP300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0930
|0940
|SBK
|WUP
|10 mins
|0950
|1010
|Aussie Racing Cars
|R3
|18min+1Lap
|1020
|1050
|SSP600
|R1
|16 Laps
|1055
|1115
|SSP300
|R2
|10 Laps
|1120
|1200
|SBK
|R1
|20 Laps
|1205
|1220
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1235
|1255
|Aussie Racing Cars
|R4
|18min+1Lap
|1255
|1335
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|40 mins
|1335
|1350
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1400
|1430
|SSP600
|R2
|16 Laps
|1440
|1500
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1510
|1550
|SBK
|R2
|20 Laps
|1600
|1615
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
|1625
|1640
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December