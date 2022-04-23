ASBK 2022 Round Three – Wakefield Park

Alpinestars Saturday Round Up #1

YRT’s Mike Jones dropped in a stunning 56.696 on his third lap of the five laps he completed in the Timed Practice session this morning at Wakefield Park. Job done, he spent the rest of the time in the pits watching the monitors and proceedings on track, the championship leader keeping his precious tyres newer than most of the field in the process. Jones’ 56.696 only two-thousandths off Maxwell’s Friday benchmark but a clear statement that he has the pace to run with the defending champ.

The only one of the top ten to do even fewer laps this morning was his YRT team-mate Cru Halliday, who only put four laps in for a best of 57.101. The pace during the race is expected to drop towards the latter half of the 20-lap race distance and it seems the Yamaha Racing Team have that front in mind as they look towards tomorrow.

Splitting the two YRT men was Friday pace-setter Wayne Maxwell. The Boost Mobile Ducati rider was still working on race pace and put in 12 laps for a best of 57.096.

Troy Herfoss was quick from the off with a 57.132 before coming into the pits for a shock change. Unfortunately he then had a small tumble at the final turn on his out-lap after the change. He came back into the pits for a check before heading out again and putting in more laps. He is looking like his old self.

Bryan Staring fifth this morning on 57.451 ahead of Arthur Sissis on 57.619 and Josh Waters again leading BMW on 57.692 by a single thousandth of a second over Epis.

Glenn Allerton was ninth to secure the final Q2 transfer spot while Jed Metcher rounded out the top ten. Daniel Falzon made huge strides forward to 57.980 after struggling with the bike all day yesterday. Unfortunately he did not make the top nine cut-off so will have to contest the Q1 session this afternoon while the top nine graduate directly to Q2.

Max Stauffer sat out the session as he is feeling fairly battered and bruised from a tumble here yesterday afternoon. He is unsure if he will ride this afternoon or even tomorrow at this stage.

Superbike Timed Practice

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 56.696 249 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 57.096 252 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 57.101 249 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 57.132 248 5 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 57.451 249 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 57.619 253 7 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 57.692 248 8 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 57.693 250 9 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 57.754 248 10 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 57.882 238 11 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 57.980 253 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 58.191 249 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 58.404 245 14 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.487 242 15 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 58.647 249 16 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 1m00.878 249 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m01.614 242

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Mike JONES 86 2 Bryan STARING 70 3 Josh WATERS 67 4 Wayne MAXWELL 64 5 Glenn ALLERTON 61 6 Arthur SISSIS 57 7 Cru HALLIDAY 54 8 Daniel FALZON 51 9 Troy HERFOSS 47 10 Anthony WEST 47 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Mark CHIODO 37 13 Broc PEARSON 31 14 Beau BEATON 27 15 Matt WALTERS 24 16 Max STAUFFER 23 17 Jed METCHER 20 18 Chandler COOPER 15 19 Michael EDWARDS 12 20 Luke JHONSTON 7 21 Corey FORDE 3

ASBK 2022 Round Three

Wakefield Park Schedule Sunday 24th April 0900 0905 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 SSP600 WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 SBK WUP 10 mins 0950 1010 Aussie Racing Cars R3 18min+1Lap 1020 1050 SSP600 R1 16 Laps 1055 1115 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1120 1200 SBK R1 20 Laps 1205 1220 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1255 Aussie Racing Cars R4 18min+1Lap 1255 1335 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 40 mins 1335 1350 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1400 1430 SSP600 R2 16 Laps 1440 1500 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1510 1550 SBK R2 20 Laps 1600 1615 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps 1625 1640 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps * ASBK Live TV coverage ^ ASBKTV Live Stream

