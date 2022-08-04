ASBK 2022 – Round Five

Morgan Park Preview

The ASBK Championship is there for the taking but will Mike Jones solidify his claim to the 2022 ASBK title? Or will someone – anyone – else be able to stop his seemingly inexorable run to the Championship?

Every round that has seen Mike Jones pull further ahead in the standings has been one less round to catch him, and as the available points pool starts to run out, we’re at the point of the season, where the title is starting to look like it is now his to lose.

Thanks to a handy 40-point lead over main rival Wayne Maxwell and coming into Morgan Park, the overwhelming feeling is that could be where he will seal the deal and extend his advantage further.

Maxwell will be fast and up the front at The Island for round six and a likely repeat winner at The Bend in November, however that might cound for nowt, if Jones can extend his lead enough at a track he has worn his own groove around.

Leadership of the Championship aside, there’s plenty happening elsewhere and while Jones might have a 40-point lead, there’s just 31 points from second through sixth, with three riders in equal fourth on 136 points and two riders in equal fifth.

Jones extended his lead by 17-points in Darwin, and with six races left in the three remaining rounds, Jones doesn’t need to win a single race to be crowned 2022 Champion. Three seconds and three thirds are enough.

For Maxwell to win he would need to win every race and take every pole with Jones placing third or worse at least four times.

For Staring to claim the Championship he’d need pole plus the double win every round, while Jones would need to finish fourth three times and third three times, leaving Staring claiming the win by a single point.

The 136 club of Herfoss, Halliday and Waters theoretically could still win the championship, however a lot needs to go right for any of the 136 club to win, alongside plenty going wrong for their competition…

There are still plenty of glory for race victories up for grabs though, and a few round wins, and well this is racing, and anything can happen…

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 202 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 162 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 155 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 136 6 Josh WATERS BMW 136 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 131 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 131 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 111 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 104 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 56 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 44 15 Lachlan EPIS BMW 42 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha 39 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 32 18 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 31 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 27 20 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 21 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 22 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 23 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 9 25 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 26 Corey FORDE Honda 3

Michelin Supersport

It’s been a few months between races for the Supersport 600 fraternity and some might need a quick look at the points before they roll out of pit lane this Friday to remind themselves; this is close!

Early season form from Tom Bramich, Tom Drane, Olly Simpson and Tarbon Walker was somewhat collectively brought undone with DNS/DNFs at Wakefield, and further mistakes will be extremely punishing.

Championship leader John Lytras has slowly but surely risen to the top after an ordinary round one (21 points). From there, his points hauls have risen to 46 at round two and a near-perfect 50 points at round three. He now leads the Championship by a healthy 17 points.

Always mindful that in 2022, we’ve had a number of leaders fall off or fall away in Supersport, so Morgan Park will be a very good test of whether Lytras is ready to run away with things or offer up some sort of hope to the likes of second placed Ty Lynch who is perhaps the only rider within genuine striking distance.

Like those outside the top few spots in Superbike, there is a log jam in Supersport as well with just 11 points separating third placed Scott Nicholson (82) and eighth placed Tom Bramich (71). So while the battle at the top is warm, the battle for the remaining spots is white-hot.

Michelin Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 117 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 100 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 82 4 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 81 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 74 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 72 7 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 8 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 71 9 John QUINN Yamaha 52 10 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 11 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 12 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 13 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 36 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 29 15 Noel MAHON Yamaha 28 16 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 27 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 24 18 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 19 20 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 21 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 22 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 24 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Dunlop Supersport 300

Cameron Dunker arrived at Wakefield third overall, 12 points adrift of then leader Henry Snell, but left the Goulburn region a seemingly impossible 25 points in the lead in a perfect display of 300 racing, bagging the maximum 76 points on offer.

With Snell unable to put his Yamaha anywhere near the front, he slipped to fourth overall, Jacobs stayed put in second and Glenn Nelson stepped up one spot into third overall.

Taiyo Akso showed plenty of newfound pace at Wakefield and was second overall for the weekend, but from fifth in the championship race, it’s a big task to bridge the 58-point deficit to Dunker.

And so on to Morgan Park.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Name Rider Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 184 2 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 158 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 155 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 126 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 116 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 94 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 93 9 Liam WATERS Yamaha 90 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 81 11 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 75 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 59 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 51 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 15 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 41 16 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 35 18 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 34 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 33 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 32 22 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 23 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 20 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha 18 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 26 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 11 27 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

While there’s a lot of form carry over from the Supersport 300 Championship, Glenn Nelson and Liam Waters were able to take wins at Wakefield Park, however Dunker took the overall R3 Cup honours and cut series leader Glenn Nelson’s overall lead to just 10 points.

With a sizeable gap back to third placed Hayden Nelson, the series looks likely to come down to a Glenn Nelson/Dunker battle.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn NELSON 188 2 Cameron DUNKER 178 3 Hayden NELSON 141 4 Henry SNELL 131 5 Liam WATERS 120 6 Sam PEZZETTA 116 7 Jai RUSSO 113 8 Taiyo AKSU 112 9 Brodie GAWITH 82 10 Mitchell SIMPSON 76 11 Marcus HAMOD 70 12 Jonathan NAHLOUS 65 13 Jordan SIMPSON 56 14 Cameron SWAIN 47 15 Clay CLEGG 47 16 Brandon DEMMERY 46 17 Cooper ROWNTREE 44 18 Jayden MARTIN 40 19 Marianos NIKOLIS 39 20 Nate O’NEILL 23 21 Jamie PORT 22 22 Laura BROWN 22 23 Jack FAVELLE 21 24 Lincoln KNIGHT 17 25 Brian KOZAN 1

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

After the exciting announcement of the OJC crew being a support category at the MotoGP event it would be easy to gloss over the importance of the current standings.

Harrison Watts and Hudson Thompson have been in an arm wrestle all season and after receiving equal points at Wakefield after three races, they are looking more like Siamese twins than fierce rivals.

Round one winner Cameron Rende is still well in the hunt, and this round will again be very close as the OJC riders shape up for the back half of season 2022.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Harrison WATTS 176 2 Hudson THOMPSON 163 3 Cameron RENDE 152 4 Sam DRANE 141 5 Marcus HAMOD 132 6 Ryan LARKIN 132 7 Teerin FLEMING 128 8 Levi RUSSO 122 9 Hunter CORNEY 115 10 Alexander CODEY 93 11 Bodie PAIGE 93 12 William HUNT 89 13 John PELGRAVE 87 14 Abbie CAMERON 57 15 Elijah ANDREW 55 16 James WEAVER 55 17 Toby JAMES 37 18 Lachlan MOODY 37 19 Nixon FROST 36 20 Valentino KNEZOVIC 23

ASBK Morgan Park Schedule

Friday 5th August Start Finish Event Duration 7.30 7.50 (SSP300, R3, OJC) Briefing 20 8.00 8.15 (SBK, SSP) Briefing 15 9.00 9.20 R3 Cup FP1 20 9.25 9.55 Supersport FP1 30 10.00 10.25 Supersport 300 FP1 25 10.30 11.05 Superbike FP1 35 11.10 11.25 bLU cRU FP1 15 11.30 11.50 R3 Cup FP2 20 11.50 12.20 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 30 mins 12.20 12.50 Supersport FP2 30 12.55 13.20 Supersport 300 FP2 25 13.25 14.00 Superbike FP2 35 14.05 14.20 bLU cRU FP2 15 14.25 14.45 R3 Cup FP3 20 14.50 15.20 Supersport FP3 30 15.25 15.50 Supersport 300 FP3 25 15.55 16.30 Superbike FP3 35 16.35 16.50 bLU cRU FP3 15 Saturday 6th August 9.00 9.25 Supersport 300 Q1 25 9.30 10.00 Supersport Q1 30 10.05 10.25 R3 Cup Q1 20 10.30 11.10 Superbike Practice 40 11.15 11.35 bLU cRU Q1 20 11.40 12.05 Supersport 300 Q2 25 12.05 12.55 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 55 12.55 13.15 R3 Cup Q2 20 13.20 13.50 Supersport Q2 30 13.55 14.15 bLU cRU Q2 20 14.20 14.50 Supersport 300 R1 10 14.55 15.10 Superbike Q1 15 15.10 15.20 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 15.20 15.35 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 15.40 16.00 bLU cRU R1 6-Laps 16.05 16.25 R3 Cup R1 8-Laps Sunday 7th August 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU WUP 5 9.10 9.15 Supersport WUP 5 9.20 9.25 Supersport 300 WUP 5 9.30 9.40 Superbike WUP 10 9.45 9.50 R3 Cup WUP 5 10.00 10.20 bLU cRU R2 6-Laps 10.25 10.55 Supersport R1 16-Laps 11.00 11.20 Supersport 300 R2 10-Laps 11.25 12.05 Superbike R1 20-Laps 12.15 12.35 R3 Cup R2 8-Laps 12.35 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 55 mins 13.30 13.50 bLU cRU R3 6-Laps 14.00 14.30 Supersport R2 16-Laps 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R3 10-Laps 15.05 15.50 Superbike R2 20-Laps 16.00 16.20 R3 Cup R3 8-Laps ASBK TV Live Stream

2022 ASBK Calendar