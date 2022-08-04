ASBK 2022 – Round Five
Morgan Park Preview
The ASBK Championship is there for the taking but will Mike Jones solidify his claim to the 2022 ASBK title? Or will someone – anyone – else be able to stop his seemingly inexorable run to the Championship?
Every round that has seen Mike Jones pull further ahead in the standings has been one less round to catch him, and as the available points pool starts to run out, we’re at the point of the season, where the title is starting to look like it is now his to lose.
Thanks to a handy 40-point lead over main rival Wayne Maxwell and coming into Morgan Park, the overwhelming feeling is that could be where he will seal the deal and extend his advantage further.
Maxwell will be fast and up the front at The Island for round six and a likely repeat winner at The Bend in November, however that might cound for nowt, if Jones can extend his lead enough at a track he has worn his own groove around.
Leadership of the Championship aside, there’s plenty happening elsewhere and while Jones might have a 40-point lead, there’s just 31 points from second through sixth, with three riders in equal fourth on 136 points and two riders in equal fifth.
Jones extended his lead by 17-points in Darwin, and with six races left in the three remaining rounds, Jones doesn’t need to win a single race to be crowned 2022 Champion. Three seconds and three thirds are enough.
For Maxwell to win he would need to win every race and take every pole with Jones placing third or worse at least four times.
For Staring to claim the Championship he’d need pole plus the double win every round, while Jones would need to finish fourth three times and third three times, leaving Staring claiming the win by a single point.
The 136 club of Herfoss, Halliday and Waters theoretically could still win the championship, however a lot needs to go right for any of the 136 club to win, alongside plenty going wrong for their competition…
There are still plenty of glory for race victories up for grabs though, and a few round wins, and well this is racing, and anything can happen…
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|202
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|162
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|155
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|136
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|136
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW
|136
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|131
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|131
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|111
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|104
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|58
|12
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|56
|13
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|47
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|44
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|42
|16
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|32
|18
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|31
|19
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha
|25
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|21
|22
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha
|20
|23
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki
|10
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW
|9
|25
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|7
|26
|Corey FORDE
|Honda
|3
Michelin Supersport
It’s been a few months between races for the Supersport 600 fraternity and some might need a quick look at the points before they roll out of pit lane this Friday to remind themselves; this is close!
Early season form from Tom Bramich, Tom Drane, Olly Simpson and Tarbon Walker was somewhat collectively brought undone with DNS/DNFs at Wakefield, and further mistakes will be extremely punishing.
Championship leader John Lytras has slowly but surely risen to the top after an ordinary round one (21 points). From there, his points hauls have risen to 46 at round two and a near-perfect 50 points at round three. He now leads the Championship by a healthy 17 points.
Always mindful that in 2022, we’ve had a number of leaders fall off or fall away in Supersport, so Morgan Park will be a very good test of whether Lytras is ready to run away with things or offer up some sort of hope to the likes of second placed Ty Lynch who is perhaps the only rider within genuine striking distance.
Like those outside the top few spots in Superbike, there is a log jam in Supersport as well with just 11 points separating third placed Scott Nicholson (82) and eighth placed Tom Bramich (71). So while the battle at the top is warm, the battle for the remaining spots is white-hot.
Michelin Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|117
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|100
|3
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|82
|4
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|81
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|74
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|72
|7
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|8
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|71
|9
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|52
|10
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|11
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|12
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|13
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|36
|14
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|29
|15
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|28
|16
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|27
|17
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|24
|18
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|19
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|19
|20
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|21
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|15
|22
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|23
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|24
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
Dunlop Supersport 300
Cameron Dunker arrived at Wakefield third overall, 12 points adrift of then leader Henry Snell, but left the Goulburn region a seemingly impossible 25 points in the lead in a perfect display of 300 racing, bagging the maximum 76 points on offer.
With Snell unable to put his Yamaha anywhere near the front, he slipped to fourth overall, Jacobs stayed put in second and Glenn Nelson stepped up one spot into third overall.
Taiyo Akso showed plenty of newfound pace at Wakefield and was second overall for the weekend, but from fifth in the championship race, it’s a big task to bridge the 58-point deficit to Dunker.
And so on to Morgan Park.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|184
|2
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|3
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|158
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|155
|5
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|126
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|116
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|94
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|93
|9
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|90
|10
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|81
|11
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|75
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|59
|13
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|15
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|41
|16
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|35
|18
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|34
|19
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|20
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|33
|21
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|32
|22
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|23
|23
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|20
|24
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|18
|25
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|12
|26
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|11
|27
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
While there’s a lot of form carry over from the Supersport 300 Championship, Glenn Nelson and Liam Waters were able to take wins at Wakefield Park, however Dunker took the overall R3 Cup honours and cut series leader Glenn Nelson’s overall lead to just 10 points.
With a sizeable gap back to third placed Hayden Nelson, the series looks likely to come down to a Glenn Nelson/Dunker battle.
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn NELSON
|188
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|178
|3
|Hayden NELSON
|141
|4
|Henry SNELL
|131
|5
|Liam WATERS
|120
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA
|116
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|113
|8
|Taiyo AKSU
|112
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|82
|10
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|76
|11
|Marcus HAMOD
|70
|12
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|65
|13
|Jordan SIMPSON
|56
|14
|Cameron SWAIN
|47
|15
|Clay CLEGG
|47
|16
|Brandon DEMMERY
|46
|17
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|44
|18
|Jayden MARTIN
|40
|19
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|39
|20
|Nate O’NEILL
|23
|21
|Jamie PORT
|22
|22
|Laura BROWN
|22
|23
|Jack FAVELLE
|21
|24
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|17
|25
|Brian KOZAN
|1
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
After the exciting announcement of the OJC crew being a support category at the MotoGP event it would be easy to gloss over the importance of the current standings.
Harrison Watts and Hudson Thompson have been in an arm wrestle all season and after receiving equal points at Wakefield after three races, they are looking more like Siamese twins than fierce rivals.
Round one winner Cameron Rende is still well in the hunt, and this round will again be very close as the OJC riders shape up for the back half of season 2022.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Harrison WATTS
|176
|2
|Hudson THOMPSON
|163
|3
|Cameron RENDE
|152
|4
|Sam DRANE
|141
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|132
|6
|Ryan LARKIN
|132
|7
|Teerin FLEMING
|128
|8
|Levi RUSSO
|122
|9
|Hunter CORNEY
|115
|10
|Alexander CODEY
|93
|11
|Bodie PAIGE
|93
|12
|William HUNT
|89
|13
|John PELGRAVE
|87
|14
|Abbie CAMERON
|57
|15
|Elijah ANDREW
|55
|16
|James WEAVER
|55
|17
|Toby JAMES
|37
|18
|Lachlan MOODY
|37
|19
|Nixon FROST
|36
|20
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|23
ASBK Morgan Park Schedule
|Friday 5th August
|Start
|Finish
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|7.50
|(SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Briefing
|20
|8.00
|8.15
|(SBK, SSP)
|Briefing
|15
|9.00
|9.20
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|20
|9.25
|9.55
|Supersport
|FP1
|30
|10.00
|10.25
|Supersport 300
|FP1
|25
|10.30
|11.05
|Superbike
|FP1
|35
|11.10
|11.25
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15
|11.30
|11.50
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|20
|11.50
|12.20
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|12.20
|12.50
|Supersport
|FP2
|30
|12.55
|13.20
|Supersport 300
|FP2
|25
|13.25
|14.00
|Superbike
|FP2
|35
|14.05
|14.20
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15
|14.25
|14.45
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|20
|14.50
|15.20
|Supersport
|FP3
|30
|15.25
|15.50
|Supersport 300
|FP3
|25
|15.55
|16.30
|Superbike
|FP3
|35
|16.35
|16.50
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15
|Saturday 6th August
|9.00
|9.25
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|25
|9.30
|10.00
|Supersport
|Q1
|30
|10.05
|10.25
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20
|10.30
|11.10
|Superbike
|Practice
|40
|11.15
|11.35
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|20
|11.40
|12.05
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|25
|12.05
|12.55
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|55
|12.55
|13.15
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20
|13.20
|13.50
|Supersport
|Q2
|30
|13.55
|14.15
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|20
|14.20
|14.50
|Supersport 300
|R1
|10
|14.55
|15.10
|Superbike
|Q1
|15
|15.10
|15.20
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10
|15.20
|15.35
|Superbike (Top 12)
|Q2
|15
|15.40
|16.00
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6-Laps
|16.05
|16.25
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8-Laps
|Sunday 7th August
|9.00
|9.05
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5
|9.10
|9.15
|Supersport
|WUP
|5
|9.20
|9.25
|Supersport 300
|WUP
|5
|9.30
|9.40
|Superbike
|WUP
|10
|9.45
|9.50
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5
|10.00
|10.20
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6-Laps
|10.25
|10.55
|Supersport
|R1
|16-Laps
|11.00
|11.20
|Supersport 300
|R2
|10-Laps
|11.25
|12.05
|Superbike
|R1
|20-Laps
|12.15
|12.35
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8-Laps
|12.35
|13.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|55 mins
|13.30
|13.50
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6-Laps
|14.00
|14.30
|Supersport
|R2
|16-Laps
|14.35
|14.55
|Supersport 300
|R3
|10-Laps
|15.05
|15.50
|Superbike
|R2
|20-Laps
|16.00
|16.20
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8-Laps
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November