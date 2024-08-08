Mike Trimby honoured by FIM posthumously

Mike Trimby has been awarded the Gold Medal Nicolas Rodil del Valle by the FIM, in recognition of his services to international motorcycling at the MotoGP Legend Induction Ceremony at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix.

FIM President Jorge Viegas taking advantage of the presence of his widow Irene to personally present the Gold Medal Nicolas Rodil del Valle, which is the highest distinction that the FIM can bestow on individuals who have been active at international level in the practice, promotion or development of motorcycling.

Mike Trimby sadly passed away in 2023 but became the first MotoGP legend to be inducted into the Hall of Fame entirely thanks to his off-track work. Trimby was the founder and CEO of IRTA, becoming one of the most important figures in the history of motorcycle Grand Prix racing and playing a pivotal role in shaping the sport that MotoGP has become.

Mike began his career as a rider and mechanic in the 1960s, but he quickly began to emerge as a key figure off the track and established himself as such by the late 1970s. In 1982, the riders then formally asked Trimby to act as their representative, which was formalised with the founding of the International Road Racing Teams Association (IRTA) in 1986, with Trimby at the helm.

Championing riders and teams, the IRTA has remained a central part of the sport. The huge strides made in safety since the organisation’s inception are largely due to the work undertaken by Trimby, his wife Irene and the IRTA.

1992 also marked the beginning of the great collaboration between the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports, which also owes much to the foundations laid by IRTA over the previous decade, giving riders and teams a voice at the table.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“I personally met Mike over 30 years ago and have always had a good relationship with him. His unwavering commitment to improving safety and rider and team representation has helped modernise Grand Prix racing. Over the years, his relationship with the FIM has improved and together with IRTA, Dorna and MSMA we work passionately to grow our sport. Following his induction as a MotoGP™ legend at Silverstone, it was a great honour to be able to present his wife Irene with the FIM’s highest honour, the Gold Medal Nicolas Rodil del Valle, awarded to Mike posthumously at the FIM General Assembly in Liverpool in December 2023.”