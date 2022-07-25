World Ducati Week 2022

World Ducati Week 2022 saw the Race of Champions run and won by Pecco Bagnaia. The Italian had claimed pole and went on to win ahead of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi in an all-MotoGP podium that provided plenty of on track action and thrills for spectators.

The motorcycles used in the Lenovo Race of Champions, in racing configuration and remaining in riders’ liveries complete with the triple clamp laser-engraved with the logo of the rider’s name, will be later sold through a timed online sale.

Francesco Bagnaia – V4 winner

“I really had a lot of fun this afternoon. Having been able to compete in front of all the crowd of Ducatisti was exciting and motivated me to push hard to be able to offer them a unique show. Of course, winning always gives you a lot of pleasure! It was great and I thank all the fans for their warmth and the passion they transmit to us!”

Australia’s Jack Miller missed out on a podium spot on his Ducati Lenovo Team liveried V4, finishing ahead of Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Axel Bassani, Johann Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio while Luca Bernardi rounded out the top 10.

The race saw Ducati riders who compete in MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport Championships putting on a show, with a more traditional V2 category won by Federico Caricasulo, ahead of Nicholas Spinelli and Austrian rider Maximilian Kofler. Caricasulo was 13th overall as top V2 performer.

Federico Caricasulo – V2 winner

“It was a really nice and fun race. Spinelli and I overtook each other many times, but in the end I managed to get the better of him in the sprint to the finish line. We lapped really fast, just over a second from the pace of a world championship race. These are really incredible lap times when we think that we competed with a production bike! Thanks to all the Ducatisti for coming to cheer us on today!”

Aussie Oli Bayliss was also on track, racing the Barni Spark Racing Team V2, but not quite carrying the pace to nab a position on the V2 podium.

Claudio Domenicali – CEO of Ducati Motor Holding

“It was really exciting to see all the Ducati riders compete against each other in the Lenovo Race of Champions. It is a unique race of its kind, a dream that becomes a reality for me, as I believe for all the Ducatisti present today at Misano or who followed us live from home. Today almost all the riders use the Panigale V4 as a training bike and therefore have a good feeling with it and they help us with their indications to always improve it. Seeing Pecco Bagnaia lap Misano on the Panigale V4 S in 1:35.8s, just two and a half seconds more than the time from this year’s Superbike pole position at Misano, with totally standard bikes apart from slick tyres and racing exhaust, is the best demonstration of the continuous evolution work done on this bike, and an even more exceptional result considering the extreme temperatures in which the race took place. Congratulations to Pecco, but also to Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi who finished the race on the podium, and then to all the others who pushed hard, doing a great race and giving us a lot of fun. Congratulations also to Federico Caricasulo who won the Panigale V2 category.”

World Ducati Week 2022 had kicked off with the parade of thousands of Ducatis the previous day, with Ducatisti returning for the first time in four years, since the last edition.

The kilometres-long ‘Big Red Snake’ of Ducati motorcycles boasted record participation, including the entire Adriatic Riviera and arrived at Samsara Beach in Riccione for a party that saw the participants dancing to the music of the Italian DJ Benny Benassi.

Some lucky participants also had the opportunity to take part in the “WDW MotoX2 Experience” with Pecco Bagnaia who provided rides on the the two-seater.

This was alongside hundreds of Ducatisti being able to test their bikes in numerous track sessions along the straight and between the Quercia, Tramonto and Curvone curves of the circuit, to test ride the Panigale V4 made available by Ducati, have the set-up of their bikes checked by Ducati technicians, or take a ride on the track in Lamborghini and Audi “taxis” driven by professional drivers.

Adjacent to the circuit was the Adventure area, dedicated to all off-road lovers, including Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller who performed on the dirt track. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer also showcased the new Ducati DesertX, Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled and Multistrada V4 options.

Wrapping up the evening of Day 2 was the traditional BBQ served directly on the main straight of the track by Ducati managers. This year it was enriched with a special recipe created by Chef Riccardo Monco of the three-star Michelin restaurant Enoteca Pinchiorri. The evening then continued with a DJ set by Meduza, the Italian house music trio.

2022 Lenovo Race of Champions Results