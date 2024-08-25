2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)

Rounds 9 & 10 – Kingston SE

Conditions were ideal for the majority of the weekend for rounds nine and ten of the Australian Off Road Championship (AORC) where competitors faced a challenging three hour Cross-Country event on Saturday and then returned on Sunday to contest the Sprint format.

Despite not racing the same classes, Saturday was the first time this season Kyron Bacon and Daniel Milner went head to head. The pair charged off together in the Cross-Country race and left the field in their dust. The duo gapped the field and engaged in their own personal feud at the front of the pack.

How close were they matched? Lap five of the 29-minute loop saw their lap times separated by .05 of a second. In the end, Milner got the win when he muscled his way passed Bacon within sight of the finish line to take the win ahead of Bacon. They were three minutes clear of third and Bacon was over eight minutes ahead of his rivals in the E1 division.

Milner’s perfect 2024 run came unstuck on Sunday when the 32-year-old copped a dislocated shoulder that saw the KTM spearhead unable to complete Sunday’s stages.

Daniel Milner

“Was an up and down weekend at Rounds 9 and 10 of the AORC with a win in Saturday’s three-hour cross-country, having an awesome battle with Kyron Bacon who was running an impressive pace. Unfortunately, in today’s round 10 sprints I had a big fall in the second test and dislocated my shoulder. Thanks to the help of Les McMahon and my team, we strapped it the best we could to try get back out there. Unfortunately within the 2 km of test I rode, it popped out three more times almost putting me in to a tree on the third time. After that I decide it was time to pull up. It’s disappointing knowing all the hard work that is going in to this and we will be doing every single thing possible to be at the last round. Thanks to everyone that helped me all weekend. Also to the people the continue to support me.”

Young Tasmanian Kyron Bacon has run Milner close all season, and the Yamaha WR250F rider took advantage of Milner’s misfortune to claim the mantle as outright fastest on Sunday and take the E1 double in South Australia.

Kyron Bacon

“I’m pretty happy with the weekend and to finally get some good results, but more importantly, I rode well on both days,” Bacon begins. “Racing Daniel was good yesterday, and we were never further than a few seconds apart the whole time. I felt him on me, and we both upped the pace on the last lap, and I made a mistake, and he was able to get by. I was a bit fatigued coming into today, but once we got going, I was fine. I was clean in most of the laps and didn’t have any major issues so it was a drama free day and the team did a great job behind the scenes to keep things rolling. The final weekend isn’t too far away and there is still plenty to race for so its back to work this week to ensure I finish the championship strongly and look for another winning weekend.”

Korey McMahon (GASGAS) was second in E1 across both days ahead of KTM’s Tom Buxton. McMahon trails Bacon by only 13-points in the E1 title quest.

Korey McMahon

“I’m really stoked to finish second outright and get my best result of the year in round 10. Saturday’s three-hour Cross Country race was brutal! I got an awesome start and scored the holeshot, but then later on I hit a tree branch on the side of the track in a tight section and had a big get-off. I then had another crash on the second lap, but was able to get back into the groove and finish strong. On Sunday I had some good battles with Kyron Bacon and it was encouraging that I’m able to bring the fight to him now that I’m working with a new trainer. It’s a slow process, but I know what we’re doing is working and I’m seeing improvements at each race.”

Tom Buxton

“Saturday’s Cross Country was pretty wild. I got pumped up on the first lap with how rough and tight it was, but I was able to shake it off and get into a good rhythm. By that stage the other E1 boys had pulled a gap on me and I couldn’t close it. Sunday’s Sprint tests were super-rough as it was on part of the track we’d used the day before, but I was happy with how I rode and I got better as the day went on. I’d like to be closer to the guys up front and we’ve got one more weekend to close that gap and finish further up the podium.”

While Milner had claimed E2 honours on Saturday ahead of Andy Wilksch (Beta) and Jonte Reynders (Sherco). Reynders came to the fore on Sunday, breaking through for his first-class victory ahead of Will Dennett (Yamaha) and Beau Ralston (Kawasaki).

Jonte Reynders

“Round 10 was brutal. After a tough day yesterday, I’m definitely feeling it. To get our first win of the season is fantastic, and I’m just stoked! The tracks had super deep sand that got really choppy. You couldn’t really get off the main line, and I found it difficult to find my flow. So to come away with the win has been really special. I hope Milner is okay after a nasty get-off, and I wish him a quick recovery. Hopefully, we see him at the final rounds.”

Despite Milner’s mishap and lack of score on Sunday, he still retains a handy 26-point advantage over Reynders in the E2 category with two rounds of racing remaining this season.

Beta’s Jye Dickson took top honours in the big-bore E3 category on both days ahead of KTM’s Riley McGillivray. Stefan Granquist was third on Saturday while Billy Hargy took that third step on the E3 rostrum on Sunday.

Riley McGillivray

“I got a great start to Saturday’s race, but tipped it over pretty early on and lost a lot of ground. My arms pumped up pretty bad and it took a few laps for them to flush out, but once that happened I could push for the second half of the race and make up a lot of time. For how tough the track was, I was happy with my fitness. Sunday was reasonably smooth and I rode consistently, but I didn’t have anything for the leader and he edged out a few more championship points on me. There’re only a few weeks until Nowra, so I’ll work hard and give myself the best chance possible of taking the title there.”

Billy Hargy

“I’m feeling really beat up from yesterday. I had a huge crash during the Cross Country race where I hit something, got the swaps, then got spat over the handlebars. I tried to continue, but I was in no state to keep going and had to DNF. Today I woke up feeling probably the sorest I’ve ever felt, but I struggled through the pain around a really rough track and scraped in for third. It’s disappointing to be out of championship contention now, but I’ve got to keep reminding myself I’m one of the youngest in the field and I’ll keep chipping away at it every year.”

In the Women’s contest it was a Danielle McDonald clean-sweep of proceedings ahead of fellow Yamaha JGR Ballard’s team-mate Jessica Gardiner. Emelie Karlsson third on both days.

Yamaha’s Jett Yarnold pipped Husqvarna’s Eli Tripcony for the EJ wins on both days with Cody Howell rounding out the podium.

Round Nine Senior Outright

Pos Competitor Class Time/Gap Best Lap 1 Daniel MILNER E2 2:56:00.150 28:50.144 2 Kyron BACON E1 9.522 29:01.243 3 Andrew WILKSCH E2 5:23.317 29:29.806 4 Korey MCMAHON E1 8:20.685 29:24.449 5 Jonte REYNDERS E2 8:44.811 29:59.830 6 Jye DICKSON E3 10:49.090 29:59.560 7 William DENNETT E2 11:04.648 30:24.091 8 Tom BUXTON E1 11:11.918 31:00.478 9 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 11:36.521 30:35.087 10 William PRICE E1 14:30.717 31:01.927 11 Beau RALSTON E2 16:33.469 31:37.417 12 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 18:22.061 30:34.516 13 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 19:56.907 31:37.244 14 Max MIDWINTER E2 20:46.665 31:44.957 15 Nathan TRIGG E3 24:44.750 32:04.850 16 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 25:01.919 31:59.229 17 Jett YARNOLD EJ 25:05.220 31:13.344 18 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 25:39.961 32:21.513 19 Jake HENDERSON E2 26:25.529 33:16.003

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)

Round Nine

Pos Rider Time 1 Kyron BACON 2:56:09.672 2 Korey MCMAHON 3:04:20.835 3 Tom BUXTON 3:07:12.068 4 William PRICE 3:10:30.867 5 Brock NICHOLS 3:25:16.401

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)

Round Nine

Pos Rider Time 1 Daniel MILNER 2:56:00.150 2 Andrew WILKSCH 3:01:23.467 3 Jonte REYNDERS 3:04:44.961 4 William DENNETT 3:07:04.798 5 Beau RALSTON 3:12:33.619 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 3:15:57.057 7 Max MIDWINTER 3:16:46.815 8 Joshua WHITEHEAD 3:21:02.069 9 Jake HENDERSON 3:22:25.679 10 Oliver PITCHFORD 3:27:14.190

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)

Round Nine

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON 3:06:49.240 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 3:07:36.671 3 Stefan GRANQUIST 3:14:22.211 4 Nathan TRIGG 3:20:44.900 DNF Beau TAYLOR 3:01:32.713 DNF Billy HARGY 1:42:03.013

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Round Nine

Pos Rider Time 1 Danielle MCDONALD 2:56:03.518 2 Jessica GARDINER 2:59:19.209 3 Emelie KARLSSON 3:00:34.781 4 Ebony NIELSEN 3:05:55.931 5 Emma HAYLOCK 3:07:23.551 6 Meg PITCHFORD 2:54:39.866

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Round Nine

Pos Rider Time 1 Jett YARNOLD 3:21:05.370 2 Eli TRIPCONY 3:21:40.111 3 Cody HOWELL 3:24:22.308 4 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 3:29:40.151 5 Oliver PATERNO 2:54:30.673 6 Tomas PORTO 3:05:35.075 DNF Ned O’HARA 37:57.992 DNF Davey GEAR 30.012

Round Ten Senior Outright

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Kyron BACON E1 58:44.126 2 Korey MCMAHON E1 59:42.803 3 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:00:21.628 4 William DENNETT E2 1:00:51.469 5 Jye DICKSON E2 1:00:53.050 6 Beau RALSTON E2 1:02:13.017 7 Tom BUXTON E1 1:02:42.044 8 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:03:08.008 9 Billy HARGY E3 1:03:54.497 10 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 1:04:15.955 11 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 1:04:18.979 12 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:04:22.505 13 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:04:45.092 14 Max MIDWINTER E2 1:04:46.831 15 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 1:05:16.673 16 William PRICE E1 1:05:19.608 17 Chad SPARROW E2 1:05:44.603 18 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 1:06:10.833 19 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:06:15.519

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)

Round Ten

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Kyron BACON 58:44.126 2 Korey MCMAHON 59:42.803 3 Tom BUXTON 1:02:42.044 4 William PRICE 1:05:19.608 5 Brock NICHOLS 1:06:15.519

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)

Round Ten

Pos Competitor Total Time 3 Jonte REYNDERS 1:00:21.628 4 William DENNETT 1:00:51.469 6 Beau RALSTON 1:02:13.017 11 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:04:18.979 12 Andrew WILKSCH 1:04:22.505 14 Max MIDWINTER 1:04:46.831 17 Chad SPARROW 1:05:44.603 18 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1:06:10.833 21 Jake HENDERSON 1:06:35.107 27 Sean THROUP 1:09:10.559

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)

Round Ten

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jye DICKSON 1:00:53.050 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:03:08.008 3 Billy HARGY 1:03:54.497 4 Stefan GRANQUIST 1:04:15.955

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Round Ten

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Danielle MCDONALD 1:10:35.071 2 Jessica GARDINER 1:11:08.297 3 Emelie KARLSSON 1:13:12.158 4 Ebony NIELSEN 1:15:34.153

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Round Ten

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jett YARNOLD 1:04:45.092 2 Eli TRIPCONY 1:05:16.673 3 Cody HOWELL 1:07:34.794 4 Oliver PATERNO 1:07:37.580 5 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 1:07:40.142 6 Tomas PORTO 1:09:45.241 7 Ned O’HARA 25:26.329

2024 AORC Standings after Round Ten

E1 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Kyron BACON 237 2 Korey MCMAHON 224 3 Tom BUXTON 200 4 Brock NICHOLS 168 5 William PRICE 138 6 Billy BRAY 93 7 William EDWARD 70 8 Cooper SHEIDOW 53 9 Damon KUPISZ 53 10 Dale CARROLL 46 11 Christopher WYND 45 12 Jordan RAYMOND 40 13 Patrick MARTIN 30 14 Kyle LEACH 30 15 Thomas TEED 28 16 Thomas JENNER 28 17 Thomas FOSTER 26 18 Zane MACKINTOSH 25 19 Jake SINGLES 24 20 James FLANAGAN 15 21 Thomas LIVESAY 11

E2 Standings – Top 20

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 225 2 Jonte REYNDERS 199 3 William DENNETT 196 4 Andrew WILKSCH 170 5 Beau RALSTON 129 6 Joshua WHITEHEAD 126 7 Ben KEARNS 117 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 107 9 Jake HENDERSON 102 10 Max MIDWINTER 89 11 Deegan GRAHAM 64 12 Harrison TEED 56 13 Benjamin TEED 35 14 Oliver PITCHFORD 35 15 Hunter SEMMENS 34 16 Toé FUGIER 33 17 Thynan KEAN 32 18 Benjamin LYNCH 29 19 Chad SPARROW 26 20 Jacob SWEET 25

E3 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jye DICKSON 221 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 210 3 Stefan GRANQUIST 193 4 Billy HARGY 183 5 Fraser HIGLETT 112 6 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 89 7 Thomas VANCE 67 8 Joshua ANDERSON 58 9 Jonothan RUMBOLD 50 10 Tom DEVRIES 49 11 Jaiden TREASURE 40 12 Thomas HENRY 31 13 Campbell HALL 30 14 Luke CHELLAS 28 15 Jarrod DILLON 23 16 Adam GILES 22 17 Lachlan MCLENNAN 21 18 Timothy SHERMAN 21 19 Nathan TRIGG 18 20 Ryan COSSENS 16 21 Max RIKYS 14 22 Cooper BENGTSON 14 23 Mitchell HARVEY 13 24 Ryan CONROY 12 25 Alex SELLENTIN 10

EW Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Danielle MCDONALD 242 2 Jessica GARDINER 224 3 Emelie KARLSSON 200 4 Ebony NIELSEN 180 5 Chelsea REID 90 6 Courtney RUBIE 63 7 Emily BIELENBERG 59 8 Monique SIMIONI 58 9 Nenah CHADWICK 57 10 Lauren DUNSTAN 54 11 Madison HEALEY 52 12 Yolanda TREASURE 52 13 Holly BLAKE 51 14 Audrey MOLLER 46 15 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 38 16 Mackenzie FLEMING 35 17 Angela SCOTT 29 18 Shaylynne KUHNKE 25 19 Tracey MCGUIRE 23 20 Rachelle DESSENT 20 21 Emma HAYLOCK 16 22 Cass MCRAE 16 23 Meg PITCHFORD 15 24 Jackie JOYCE 11

EJ Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jett YARNOLD 234 2 Eli TRIPCONY 214 3 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 172 4 Oliver PATERNO 170 5 Cody HOWELL 157 6 Davey GEAR 111 7 Kogan LOCK 76 8 Tomas PORTO 75 9 Cruiz RIKYS 71 10 Will MCINNES 67 11 Fletcher TUCKER 57 12 Jagger SENIOR 55 13 Jyo BOOKER 45 14 Blake BALDACCHINO 43 15 Charlie TOWNLEY 42 16 Ryan JORDAN 41 17 William KEARNEY 36 18 Hayden MCNEILL 35 19 Ned O’HARA 31

The AORC moves to Nowra in NSW next time out for rounds 11 and 12 on the September 14-15 weekend for the final bouts that will decide this year’s AORC Champions.