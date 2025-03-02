2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship

Round One/Two – Kempsey

The Kempsey AusEnduro season opener followed a sprint format, challenging riders with a diverse range of conditions across the 12 km lap. From wide-open, grassy loam paddocks to boggy, swamp-like sections and the unforgiving, hard-baked Aussie bull dust, the course tested even the most skilled competitors.

Round One – Saturday

Temperatures soared to 34 degrees on Saturday, turning the event into a relentless battle of stamina. With the highly anticipated return of Ruprecht, several riders debuting with new teams, and a demanding course designed to push their skills to the limit, the stage was set for an exhilarating day of Sprint racing to kick off season 2025.

Pro Enduro

Returning international Wil Ruprecht set the benchmark, delivering consistently fast times on a course that left little room for error. Over five tests, his times varied by just 15 seconds, showcasing his precision and control.

Daniel Milner matched that consistency, with a variance of just over 10 seconds throughout the day, keeping the pressure on until the final turn, but Ruprecht had a slight edge.

Meanwhile, Dennet and Wilksch battled fiercely in the E2 class, trading advantages across multiple tests as they secured third and fourth outright.

Jonte Reynders delivered an outstanding performance, finishing as the first E1 rider home in fifth place.

E1

The day started tight between the heavy hitters of E1 with Cooper Sheidow landing the first blow to be fastest in class by four-seconds early on, but it was the consistency of Jonte Reynders (riding on a foot injury), over the next two tests that saw him move into the lead at the halfway mark and went on to remain unchallenged through to the back end of the day.

Sheidow maintained his flow, minimising the mistakes and closes out the day in second over Jett Yarnold who has made the leap from EJ last year to score himself a very impressive third place.

E2

Only five-seconds separated Ruprecht, Wilksch and Milner after the first test. An issue and a fall saw Wilksch drop some extremely valuable time and put him into a battle with Dennet which would go all the way to the final test. Ruprecht meanwhile extended his lead out to 11sec.

Milner struck back in the fourth test to reduce the lead to 7.8sec. Both riders pushed extremely hard across the final test and were only separated by six-tenths but it was Ruprecht with the advantage and completed the day with a 8.4-second win over Milner. Dennett managed to hold off a hard charge from Wilksch for third on the day.

E3

Korey McMohan, new to KTM, launched out hard to win the first two tests convincingly before a fight back in the third bout from Jye Dickson saw the gap shrink to seven-seconds which saw the contest hot up.

McMahon fought back in the next two to stretch his lead back out to 17-seconds to win the day. Dickson second and Riley McGillivray completed the E3 day one podium.

EW

Jessica Gardiner was quickest in all but one test throughout the opening day of competition. Madi Simpson ensured that Gardner was not able to drop her guard, quickest in the fourth run, however she never really got into striking range of Gardner on her way to second place.

Ebony Nielsen completed the day one rostrum after fending off the advances of Emelie Karlsson.

EJ

A hotly contesed EJ category saw Kogan Lock leading the charge. After three tests he commanded a 15-second lead which he then extended to 26-seconds by the end of the day.

A close battle unfolded between Oliver Paterno and Will McInnes, the pair separated by only six-tenths before the final two tests. Paternon finished strongly to hold out McInnes for second place.

Round Two – Sunday

Pro Enduro

E2 riders dominated the outright times once again on Sunday in the journey to become overall Pro Enduro champion. The Sunday course was largely fast and open, which suited the E2 and E3 bikes down to the ground as they occupied eight of the top 10 places.

Yamaha and KTM DM31 Racing’s, Ruprecht and Milner, again trading blows in the times with nothing separating them.

Dennet and Wilksch again battled throughout as to did McMahon and Reynders, however Jonte Rynders would come unstuck in the second test, dropping approximately 15 seconds, relegating him to sixth in the order. Dixon, Carpenter, Sheidow and Buxton round out the top 10.

E1

Despite the tip over from Jonte Reynders (KTM DM31 Racing) early in the day, he controlled a solid lead in E1. Still mindful of recent surgery, Jonte continued to push within his limits to ensure the victory at day’s end.

Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motors Australia ) continued his impressive performance into Sunday as he fought off a determined charge by Fraser Higlett (Yamaha) to grab the third fastest time in the first two tests. Reynders finished out the day strong, collecting the double victory in Kempsey.

Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha Australia) moved forward for the remainder, earning a creditable second place. Only after the final test was the final step confirmed with Fraser Higlett throwing down his fastest lap of the day to clinch third. Jett Yarnold finished fourth.

E2

The intensity on track between Ruprecht and Milner is world class. Ruprecht aboard the Shop Yamaha Offroad Team machine topped the leaderboard by a full 1.6 seconds over Daniel Milner on his KTM DM31 Racing 450 after the first test. But Milner would not roll over and chipped away at the times, turning the tables into a lead of four-tenths going into the fifth and final test.

At the close, Milner held strongest, clearing a time 3.1 seconds quicker that Ruprecht to secure his first round victory for 2025 ahead of Wil Ruprecht.

A massive ride in the last test from Andy Wilksch (Beta) saw him take third overall ahead of Dennett and Jeremy Carpenter in fifth.

E3

Korey McMahon was unmatched on Sunday in E3 and looked very comfortable piloting his KTM DM31 Racing 500 around the new layout. Notably securing the fourth fastest time outright in the final two tests to secure the Sunday round win.

Jye Dickson (Beta Motorcyle Racing Australia) found more speed as he rode into the day but was never closer enough to mount a challenge for the top step, completing the day in second.

The battle for third however was well and truly on and would come down to the final test. Josh Whitehead (Newcastle Powersports) sat ahead of Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia), 2.2 seconds. But misfortune struck Whitehead when he unable to finish the final test, handing third to McGillivray.

EW

We knew it would not be long until we saw Madi Simpson (Yamaha 250) battle it out for a win and on Sunday she did exactly this.

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Offroad Team) again rode solid but could not quite find the pace and found herself riding comfortably in second to safely secure valuable points.

Once again Ebony Nielson (Beta Offroad Team) rounded out the podium in third.

EJ

Under testing conditions the EJ crew put on an incredible display of talent and skill. Rolls reversed in the final standings with Oliver Paterno (Port Macquarie Motorcycles Yamaha) quickest on four of the five laps on Sunday to secure the round win.

Although Kogan lock was able to steal one lap away from Oliver, he could only manage second on Sunday to walk away tied in the championship standings.

Will Mcinnes again came in third with some very impressive times over the final two tests.

2025 Yamaha Aus Enduro Standings after Round Two

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Daniel MILNER 22 25 47 2 Wil RUPRECHT 25 22 47 3 Andrew WILKSCH 18 20 38 4 William DENNETT 20 18 38 5 Korey MCMAHON 15 16 31 6 Jonte REYNDERS 16 15 31 7 Jye DICKSON 14 14 28 8 Cooper SHEIDOW 13 12 25 9 Jeremy CARPENTIER 11 13 24 10 Jett YARNOLD 12 9 21 11 Tom BUXTON 8 11 19 12 Fraser HIGLETT 9 10 19 13 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 10 8 18 14 Stefan GRANQUIST 5 7 12 15 Max MIDWINTER 6 5 11 16 Ryan HAYWARD 4 3 7 17 William PRICE 7 0 7 18 Eli TRIPCONY 0 6 6 19 Deegan GRAHAM 1 4 5 20 Broc GRABHAM 3 1 4 21 Jake HENDERSON 0 2 2 22 Joshua WHITEHEAD 2 0 2

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Jonte REYNDERS 25 25 50 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 22 22 44 3 Fraser HIGLETT 18 20 38 4 Jett YARNOLD 20 18 38 5 Stefan GRANQUIST 15 16 31 6 Eli TRIPCONY 13 15 28 7 Ryan HAYWARD 14 14 28 8 William PRICE 16 12 28 9 Luke CHELLAS 12 13 25 10 Dallan VILLANI 11 11 22

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Daniel MILNER 22 25 47 2 Wil RUPRECHT 25 22 47 3 Andrew WILKSCH 18 20 38 4 William DENNETT 20 18 38 5 Jeremy CARPENTIER 16 16 32 6 Tom BUXTON 15 15 30 7 Max MIDWINTER 14 14 28 8 Deegan GRAHAM 13 13 26 9 Jake HENDERSON 12 12 24 10 Brock NICHOLS 11 11 22

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Korey MCMAHON 25 25 50 2 Jye DICKSON 22 22 44 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 20 20 40 4 Broc GRABHAM 18 18 36 5 Max RIKYS 13 16 29 6 Cody HOWELL 14 15 29 7 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 15 14 29 8 Joshua WHITEHEAD 16 8 24 9 Brodie YOUNG 10 13 23 10 Jack RANN 11 12 23

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Oliver PATERNO 22 25 47 2 Kogan LOCK 25 22 47 3 Will MCINNES 20 20 40 4 Tomas PORTO 16 18 34 5 Beau TRIPCONY 15 16 31 6 Fletcher TUCKER 18 12 30 7 Mason PHILLIPS 13 15 28 8 Ryan JORDAN 14 14 28 9 Oscar HARRIS 10 13 23 10 Bjorn CARDENAS 12 11 23

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Madi SIMPSON 22 25 47 2 Jessica GARDINER 25 22 47 3 Ebony NIELSEN 20 20 40 4 Emelie KARLSSON 18 18 36 5 Courtney RUBIE 16 16 32 6 Mia TONGUE 15 15 30 7 Jade CHELLAS 14 13 27 8 Kristie MCKINNON 12 12 24 9 Shaylynne KUHNKE 11 11 22 10 Monique SIMIONI 7 14 21

2025 AusEnduro classes of competition

Senior championship

• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T

• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T

• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)

• EW (Women): All Powers

• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Junior championship

• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T

• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

Cup

• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc

• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4

• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders

• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers

• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

