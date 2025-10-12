2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship
Rounds 11-12 Gympie, QLD
Daniel Milner delivered a calculated performance across the two-day AusEnduro finale at Gympie to finish with a 4-5 scorecard in the Pro Enduro class, more than enough to secure the outright Australian Enduro Championship.
Entering the final weekend of competition with a comfortable buffer, Milner executed his plan to perfection, resisting the late-season charge of Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team), who extended his winning streak to four consecutive victories but ultimately fell just short of the championship by nine points (256 to 247).
The key to Milner’s success was consistency. Across 12 rounds, he amassed nine podiums and four wins, maintaining steady form even as Ruprecht, returning home after his world championship-winning EnduroGP campaign, gathered momentum in the latter half of the season.
Milner’s trademark composure under pressure proved decisive as he sealed the historic Pro Enduro crown and added another E2 title to his already glittering résumé. It marked his fifth E2 triumph and an incredible ninth Australian Enduro Championship overall since his first back in 2012.
The Pro Enduro classification, officially recognised for the first time in 2025, brings together the fastest riders across the E1, E2, and E3 categories. This outright honours format was consistently recognised by MCNews.com.au long before its formal adoption this season. Milner’s achievement makes him the first name on an honour roll that is certain to grow in significance in the years ahead.
The Gympie finale also produced a wave of champions across the other classes.
Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) finally claimed his long-awaited breakthrough title in E1 after finishing runner-up four times since 2020.
Jess Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) added yet another crown to her remarkable career by wrapping up the EW (Women’s) championship on Saturday, her latest in a run of titles stretching back to her first in 2010.
Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) sealed the E3 championship, capping off a season of hard-fought podiums with a well-deserved title.
Rising Beta star Kogan Lock celebrated his first national crown by taking out the EJ (Junior) class in impressive fashion.
For Milner, the 2025 season will stand as a defining chapter in an already storied career, underscoring his enduring speed as a racer and, more recently, as Team Owner.
Find the individual full round 11 and 12 results below the class reports.
Pro Enduro
Ruprecht took all the momentum into Gympie, and it showed with two hard-fought victories over Reynders (Saturday) and then McMahon (Sunday) – the latter only by a wafer-thin margin of three seconds. McMahon was third on Saturday, the same position Reynders finished on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Milner and Dennett swapped fourth and fifth places, with Milner’s heavy lifting throughout the season giving him the luxury of playing it safe in Gympie, as Ruprecht led the way.
McMahon (230 points) finished third in Pro Enduro, ahead of Reynders (206) – who leapfrogged up two spots in Gympie – Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team, 204) and Dennett (201).
2025 AusEnduro Pro Enduro Final Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Milner
|
256
|
2
|
W. Ruprecht
|
247
|
3
|
K. McMahon
|
230
|
4
|
J. Reynders
|
206
|
5
|
J. Dickson
|
204
|
6
|
W. Dennett
|
201
|
7
|
A. Wilksch
|
141
|
8
|
C. Sheidow
|
135
|
9
|
T. Buxton
|
122
|
10
|
R. McGillivray
|
120
|
11
|
J. Yarnold
|
116
|
12
|
F. Higlett
|
100
|
13
|
R. Hayward
|
81
|
14
|
J. Carpentier
|
74
|
15
|
S. Granquist
|
65
|
16
|
W. Price
|
63
|
17
|
M. Midwinter
|
60
|
18
|
E. Tripcony
|
37
|
19
|
M. Purvis
|
26
|
20
|
B. Nichols
|
26
|
21
|
L. Chellas
|
26
|
22
|
D. Graham
|
23
|
23
|
J. Henderson
|
21
|
24
|
T. Kean
|
20
|
25
|
L. Mason
|
17
|
26
|
J. Whitehead
|
14
|
27
|
J. Dunstan
|
6
|
28
|
M. Rikys
|
5
|
29
|
B. Grabham
|
4
|
30
|
L. Rogers
|
3
|
31
|
J. Sinclair
|
1
|
32
|
C. Sparrow
|
1
|
33
|
O. Pitchford
|
1
E1
Reynders scored two crushing wins in Gympie, the first wrapping up the E1 championship and the second without an ounce of pressure.
Last year’s EJ winner Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) was second on both days, while Fraser Higlett (Blu Cru Yamaha) and Ryan Hayward (KTM) shared the third places.
Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha) finished second overall after 12 hotly contested rounds, trailing Reynders by 49-points, who in turn was 21-points clear of Yarnold.
2025 AusEnduro E1 Final Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Reynders
|
290
|
2
|
C. Sheidow
|
241
|
3
|
J. Yarnold
|
220
|
4
|
F. Higlett
|
211
|
5
|
R. Hayward
|
186
|
6
|
W. Price
|
181
|
7
|
L. Chellas
|
158
|
8
|
S. Granquist
|
130
|
9
|
E. Tripcony
|
114
|
10
|
L. Bickle
|
69
E2
Ruprecht was the star as the E2 championship wrapped up, although it was Milner who added to his already burgeoning trophy collection. Just like Pro Enduro, what set Milner apart from his arch-rival was his permanent residency on the podium – six of them victories.
Ruprecht ended the season 13-points clear of Milner who went 2-3 in Gympie, while Dennett was a 3-2 and a clear third in the standings, 31-points off Milner.
Tom Buxton (GASGAS Australia), Max Midwinter (KTM) and Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha) all took full advantage of the absence of Andy Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) with injury to complete the championships in positions fourth through sixth, respectively.
2025 AusEnduro E2 Final Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Milner
|
280
|
2
|
W. Ruprecht
|
267
|
3
|
W. Dennett
|
236
|
4
|
T. Buxton
|
184
|
5
|
M. Midwinter
|
171
|
6
|
J. Carpentier
|
171
|
7
|
A. Wilksch
|
160
|
8
|
B. Nichols
|
145
|
9
|
D. Graham
|
109
|
10
|
J. Henderson
|
105
E3
McMahon and Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) traded blows most of the season, but McMahon had the edge when it mattered – and that’s how it played again in Gympie as he won both rounds to put an exclamation mark on a brilliant season.
McMahon finished on 294-points ahead of Dickson (268) and Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia, 222) – the three clear standouts in E2.
Max Rikys (KTM, 166) and Brodie Young (KTM, 107) were fourth and fifth after consistent seasons.
2025 AusEnduro E3 Final Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
K. McMahon
|
294
|
2
|
J. Dickson
|
268
|
3
|
R. McGillivray
|
222
|
4
|
M. Rikys
|
166
|
5
|
B. Young
|
107
|
6
|
T. DeVries
|
99
|
7
|
D. Kennedy
|
93
|
8
|
J. Whitehead
|
78
|
9
|
J. Conlan
|
70
|
10
|
P. McGillivray
|
60
EJ
Lock’s full-time transition to enduro competition from hard enduro has reaped an instant dividend, claiming the EJ title and following in the footsteps of riders like Daniel Sanders, Ruprecht, Kyron Bacon and McMahon.
Lock was only 11-points ahead of Will McInnes (KTM) before Gympie, but a sizzling 1-1 scorecard put the issue beyond doubt.
Lock banked 277 ahead of McInnes (254), who went 3-4 in Gympie.
Fletcher Tucker (KTM, 211), Oliver Paterno (Yamaha, 190) and Tomas Porto (Husqvarna, 167) were next.
2025 AusEnduro EJ Final Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Lock
|
277
|
2
|
W. McInnes
|
254
|
3
|
F. Tucker
|
211
|
4
|
O. Paterno
|
190
|
5
|
T. Porto
|
167
|
6
|
O. Harris
|
162
|
7
|
M. Phillips
|
153
|
8
|
B. Tripcony
|
136
|
9
|
J. Rossi
|
134
|
10
|
R. Jordan
|
91
EW
Gardiner’s insatiable enduro appetite knows no bounds, and she showed that again in 2025 by winning the championship with a round to spare.
Gardiner was only bested twice all season – to fellow Yamaha rider Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR) – which is why she banked 294-points out of a possible 300 on her way to a ninth title.
Simpson went 2-2 in Gympie to finish the year on 254-points, while the battle for third went down to the wire between Ebony Nielsen (Beta Australia Enduro Team, 217) and veteran campaigner Emelie Karlsson (Triumph, 205).
Jade Chellas (KTM, 181) was fifth.
2025 AusEnduro EW Final Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Gardiner
|
294
|
2
|
M. Simpson
|
254
|
3
|
E. Nielsen
|
217
|
4
|
E. Karlsson
|
205
|
5
|
J. Chellas
|
181
|
6
|
S. Kuhnke
|
143
|
7
|
M. Simioni
|
109
|
8
|
M. Healey
|
86
|
9
|
C. Rubie
|
64
|
10
|
F. Duncombe
|
62
Pro Enduro Round 11 Results – Top 15
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
1H02m15.658
|
2
|
J. Reynders
|
1H02m32.603
|
3
|
K. McMahon
|
1H02m34.412
|
4
|
D. Milner
|
1H02m42.605
|
5
|
W. Dennett
|
1H03m00.626
|
6
|
J. Dickson
|
1H03m43.372
|
7
|
J. Yarnold
|
1H04m26.153
|
8
|
R. McGillivray
|
1H04m31.034
|
9
|
T. Buxton
|
1H04m44.861
|
10
|
F. Higlett
|
1H04m45.438
|
11
|
C. Sheidow
|
1H05m14.098
|
12
|
S. Granquist
|
1H05m21.862
|
13
|
J. Carpentier
|
1H05m26.170
|
14
|
B. Nichols
|
1H05m49.932
|
15
|
E. Tripcony
|
1H05m52.651
E1 Round 11 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|Time
|
1
|
J. Reynders
|
1H02m32.603
|
2
|
J. Yarnold
|
1H04m26.153
|
3
|
F. Higlett
|
1H04m45.438
|
4
|
C. Sheidow
|
1H05m14.098
|
5
|
S. Granquist
|
1H05m21.862
|
6
|
E. Tripcony
|
1H05m52.651
|
7
|
W. Price
|
1H06m06.118
|
8
|
R. Hayward
|
1H06m09.372
|
9
|
L. Chellas
|
1H07m34.063
|
10
|
B. Teed
|
1H08m19.857
|
11
|
T. Teed
|
1H09m20.268
|
12
|
N. Wilson
|
1H13m05.853
|
13
|
A. Korn
|
1H16m14.410
|
14
|
L. Bickle
|
1H16m54.702
|
15
|
W. Hurman
|
1H17m45.128
E2 Round 11 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
1H02m15.658
|
2
|
D. Milner
|
1H02m42.605
|
3
|
W. Dennett
|
1H03m00.626
|
4
|
T. Buxton
|
1H04m44.861
|
5
|
J. Carpentier
|
1H05m26.170
|
6
|
B. Nichols
|
1H05m49.932
|
7
|
L. Rogers
|
1H06m10.358
|
8
|
M. Midwinter
|
1H06m34.996
|
9
|
D. Graham
|
1H06m38.689
|
10
|
J. Henderson
|
1H06m47.956
|
11
|
B. Bray
|
1H09m11.462
|
12
|
C. Kilvington
|
1H10m56.152
|
13
|
B. Crane
|
1H11m16.302
|
14
|
T. Kruger
|
1H11m24.880
|
15
|
J. Kilvington
|
1H11m40.479
|
16
|
B. Korn
|
1H12m03.225
|
17
|
J. Kerr
|
1H13m10.356
|
18
|
K. Winzar
|
1H13m49.116
|
19
|
M. Mendham
|
1H13m57.255
|
20
|
L. Vanderhor
|
1H14m28.731
|
21
|
J. Murray
|
1H16m41.645
|
22
|
J. Beston
|
1H18m36.834
E3 Round 11 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
K. McMahon
|
1H02m34.412
|
2
|
J. Dickson
|
1H03m43.372
|
3
|
R. McGillivray
|
1H04m31.034
|
4
|
J. Conlan
|
1H09m38.271
|
5
|
T. Puddy
|
1H20m19.074
|
6
|
A. Van Doren
|
1H00m48.292
EW Round 11 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Gardiner
|
1H11m05.247
|
2
|
M. Simpson
|
1H11m10.553
|
3
|
E. Karlsson
|
1H13m24.282
|
4
|
E. Nielsen
|
1H15m34.565
|
5
|
J. Chellas
|
1H20m38.872
|
6
|
F. Duncombe
|
1H21m07.040
|
7
|
N. Chadwick
|
1H24m42.206
|
8
|
E. Bielenberg
|
1H26m03.777
|
9
|
S. Kuhnke
|
1H27m31.314
EJ Round 11 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
K. Lock
|
1H05m27.252
|
2
|
F. Tucker
|
1H06m23.926
|
3
|
W. McInnes
|
1H06m25.474
|
4
|
B. Tripcony
|
1H07m00.479
|
5
|
M. Phillips
|
1H07m23.240
|
6
|
O. Paterno
|
1H08m09.254
|
7
|
O. Harris
|
1H09m04.989
|
8
|
T. Porto
|
1H09m41.463
|
9
|
C. Gutke
|
1H11m24.713
|
10
|
J. Booker
|
1H13m10.782
|
11
|
M. Camp
|
1H13m40.036
|
12
|
C. Dewez
|
1H14m08.473
|
13
|
F. Coster
|
1H17m47.272
|
14
|
J. Rossi
|
1H07m51.238
|
15
|
J. Marshall
|
0H58m28.673
|
16
|
J. Hubert
|
0H59m04.014
|
17
|
B. Harding
|
0H29m44.877
Pro Enduro Round 12 Results – Top 15
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
30m34.168
|
2
|
K. McMahon
|
30m37.783
|
3
|
J. Reynders
|
30m45.855
|
4
|
W. Dennett
|
30m48.358
|
5
|
D. Milner
|
30m54.741
|
6
|
J. Dickson
|
31m26.163
|
7
|
J. Yarnold
|
32m06.624
|
8
|
R. Hayward
|
32m18.005
|
9
|
F. Higlett
|
32m20.336
|
10
|
C. Sheidow
|
32m21.733
|
11
|
R. McGillivray
|
32m23.671
|
12
|
T. Buxton
|
32m24.732
|
13
|
E. Tripcony
|
32m36.836
|
14
|
S. Granquist
|
32m42.034
|
15
|
B. Nichols
|
32m49.402
E1 Round 12 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Reynders
|
30m45.855
|
2
|
J. Yarnold
|
32m06.624
|
3
|
R. Hayward
|
32m18.005
|
4
|
F. Higlett
|
32m20.336
|
5
|
C. Sheidow
|
32m21.733
|
6
|
E. Tripcony
|
32m36.836
|
7
|
S. Granquist
|
32m42.034
|
8
|
W. Price
|
33m16.102
|
9
|
L. Chellas
|
33m53.836
|
10
|
B. Teed
|
34m03.259
|
11
|
T. Teed
|
34m53.630
|
12
|
L. Bickle
|
38m08.430
|
13
|
W. Hurman
|
38m13.276
|
14
|
A. Korn
|
39m21.240
|
15
|
N. Wilson
|
42m52.218
E2 Round 12 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
30m34.168
|
2
|
W. Dennett
|
30m48.358
|
3
|
D. Milner
|
30m54.741
|
4
|
T. Buxton
|
32m24.732
|
5
|
B. Nichols
|
32m49.402
|
6
|
J. Henderson
|
32m53.929
|
7
|
M. Midwinter
|
33m06.586
|
8
|
D. Graham
|
33m11.008
|
9
|
J. Carpentier
|
33m52.524
|
10
|
B. Bray
|
34m40.398
|
11
|
L. Rogers
|
34m49.068
|
12
|
B. Crane
|
34m53.636
|
13
|
C. Kilvington
|
34m55.109
|
14
|
J. Kilvington
|
35m01.328
|
15
|
T. Kruger
|
35m25.284
|
16
|
M. Mendham
|
35m38.174
|
17
|
B. Korn
|
35m42.975
|
18
|
J. Murray
|
36m40.902
|
19
|
J. Kerr
|
36m47.398
|
20
|
L. Vanderhor
|
37m32.674
|
21
|
J. Beston
|
37m43.977
|
22
|
K. Winzar
|
37m45.510
E3 Round 12 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
K. McMahon
|
30m37.783
|
2
|
J. Dickson
|
31m26.163
|
3
|
R. McGillivray
|
32m23.671
|
4
|
J. Conlan
|
34m26.940
|
5
|
T. Puddy
|
36m33.962
|
6
|
A. Van Doren
|
38m43.389
EW Round 12 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Gardiner
|
35m34.416
|
2
|
M. Simpson
|
35m42.485
|
3
|
E. Nielsen
|
37m39.801
|
4
|
E. Karlsson
|
37m42.119
|
5
|
F. Duncombe
|
39m48.096
|
6
|
J. Chellas
|
40m05.560
|
7
|
E. Bielenberg
|
40m28.157
|
8
|
S. Kuhnke
|
42m10.857
|
9
|
N. Chadwick
|
42m17.878
EJ Round 12 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
K. Lock
|
33m03.731
|
2
|
B. Tripcony
|
33m07.186
|
3
|
F. Tucker
|
33m11.367
|
4
|
W. McInnes
|
33m12.321
|
5
|
O. Paterno
|
33m28.101
|
6
|
M. Phillips
|
33m51.385
|
7
|
O. Harris
|
35m00.379
|
8
|
J. Booker
|
35m07.846
|
9
|
C. Gutke
|
35m09.871
|
10
|
T. Porto
|
35m14.879
|
11
|
J. Rossi
|
35m20.847
|
12
|
M. Camp
|
35m56.333
|
13
|
C. Dewez
|
35m58.828
|
14
|
F. Coster
|
37m34.379
2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Final Standings
Pro Enduro Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Milner
|
256
|
2
|
W. Ruprecht
|
247
|
3
|
K. McMahon
|
230
|
4
|
J. Reynders
|
206
|
5
|
J. Dickson
|
204
|
6
|
W. Dennett
|
201
|
7
|
A. Wilksch
|
141
|
8
|
C. Sheidow
|
135
|
9
|
T. Buxton
|
122
|
10
|
R. McGillivray
|
120
|
11
|
J. Yarnold
|
116
|
12
|
F. Higlett
|
100
|
13
|
R. Hayward
|
81
|
14
|
J. Carpentier
|
74
|
15
|
S. Granquist
|
65
|
16
|
W. Price
|
63
|
17
|
M. Midwinter
|
60
|
18
|
E. Tripcony
|
37
|
19
|
M. Purvis
|
26
|
20
|
B. Nichols
|
26
|
21
|
L. Chellas
|
26
|
22
|
D. Graham
|
23
|
23
|
J. Henderson
|
21
|
24
|
T. Kean
|
20
|
25
|
L. Mason
|
17
|
26
|
J. Whitehead
|
14
|
27
|
J. Dunstan
|
6
|
28
|
M. Rikys
|
5
|
29
|
B. Grabham
|
4
|
30
|
L. Rogers
|
3
|
31
|
J. Sinclair
|
1
|
32
|
C. Sparrow
|
1
|
33
|
O. Pitchford
|
1
E1 Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Reynders
|
290
|
2
|
C. Sheidow
|
241
|
3
|
J. Yarnold
|
220
|
4
|
F. Higlett
|
211
|
5
|
R. Hayward
|
186
|
6
|
W. Price
|
181
|
7
|
L. Chellas
|
158
|
8
|
S. Granquist
|
130
|
9
|
E. Tripcony
|
114
|
10
|
L. Bickle
|
69
E2 Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Milner
|
280
|
2
|
W. Ruprecht
|
267
|
3
|
W. Dennett
|
236
|
4
|
T. Buxton
|
184
|
5
|
M. Midwinter
|
171
|
6
|
J. Carpentier
|
171
|
7
|
A. Wilksch
|
160
|
8
|
B. Nichols
|
145
|
9
|
D. Graham
|
109
|
10
|
J. Henderson
|
105
E3 Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
K. McMahon
|
294
|
2
|
J. Dickson
|
268
|
3
|
R. McGillivray
|
222
|
4
|
M. Rikys
|
166
|
5
|
B. Young
|
107
|
6
|
T. DeVries
|
99
|
7
|
D. Kennedy
|
93
|
8
|
J. Whitehead
|
78
|
9
|
J. Conlan
|
70
|
10
|
P. McGillivray
|
60
EJ Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Lock
|
277
|
2
|
W. McInnes
|
254
|
3
|
F. Tucker
|
211
|
4
|
O. Paterno
|
190
|
5
|
T. Porto
|
167
|
6
|
O. Harris
|
162
|
7
|
M. Phillips
|
153
|
8
|
B. Tripcony
|
136
|
9
|
J. Rossi
|
134
|
10
|
R. Jordan
|
91
EW Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Gardiner
|
294
|
2
|
M. Simpson
|
254
|
3
|
E. Nielsen
|
217
|
4
|
E. Karlsson
|
205
|
5
|
J. Chellas
|
181
|
6
|
S. Kuhnke
|
143
|
7
|
M. Simioni
|
109
|
8
|
M. Healey
|
86
|
9
|
C. Rubie
|
64
|
10
|
F. Duncombe
|
62
2025 AusEnduro classes of competition
Senior Championship
• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T
• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T
• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T
• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)
• EW (Women): All Powers
• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
Junior Championship
• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T
• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T
• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T
• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T
Cup
• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc
• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4
• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders
• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers
• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
Images by Troy Pears