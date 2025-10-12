2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship

Rounds 11-12 Gympie, QLD

Daniel Milner delivered a calculated performance across the two-day AusEnduro finale at Gympie to finish with a 4-5 scorecard in the Pro Enduro class, more than enough to secure the outright Australian Enduro Championship.

Entering the final weekend of competition with a comfortable buffer, Milner executed his plan to perfection, resisting the late-season charge of Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team), who extended his winning streak to four consecutive victories but ultimately fell just short of the championship by nine points (256 to 247).

The key to Milner’s success was consistency. Across 12 rounds, he amassed nine podiums and four wins, maintaining steady form even as Ruprecht, returning home after his world championship-winning EnduroGP campaign, gathered momentum in the latter half of the season.

Milner’s trademark composure under pressure proved decisive as he sealed the historic Pro Enduro crown and added another E2 title to his already glittering résumé. It marked his fifth E2 triumph and an incredible ninth Australian Enduro Championship overall since his first back in 2012.

The Pro Enduro classification, officially recognised for the first time in 2025, brings together the fastest riders across the E1, E2, and E3 categories. This outright honours format was consistently recognised by MCNews.com.au long before its formal adoption this season. Milner’s achievement makes him the first name on an honour roll that is certain to grow in significance in the years ahead.

The Gympie finale also produced a wave of champions across the other classes.

Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) finally claimed his long-awaited breakthrough title in E1 after finishing runner-up four times since 2020.

Jess Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) added yet another crown to her remarkable career by wrapping up the EW (Women’s) championship on Saturday, her latest in a run of titles stretching back to her first in 2010.

Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) sealed the E3 championship, capping off a season of hard-fought podiums with a well-deserved title.

Rising Beta star Kogan Lock celebrated his first national crown by taking out the EJ (Junior) class in impressive fashion.

For Milner, the 2025 season will stand as a defining chapter in an already storied career, underscoring his enduring speed as a racer and, more recently, as Team Owner.

Find the individual full round 11 and 12 results below the class reports.

Pro Enduro

Ruprecht took all the momentum into Gympie, and it showed with two hard-fought victories over Reynders (Saturday) and then McMahon (Sunday) – the latter only by a wafer-thin margin of three seconds. McMahon was third on Saturday, the same position Reynders finished on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Milner and Dennett swapped fourth and fifth places, with Milner’s heavy lifting throughout the season giving him the luxury of playing it safe in Gympie, as Ruprecht led the way.

McMahon (230 points) finished third in Pro Enduro, ahead of Reynders (206) – who leapfrogged up two spots in Gympie – Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team, 204) and Dennett (201).

2025 AusEnduro Pro Enduro Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 256 2 W. Ruprecht 247 3 K. McMahon 230 4 J. Reynders 206 5 J. Dickson 204 6 W. Dennett 201 7 A. Wilksch 141 8 C. Sheidow 135 9 T. Buxton 122 10 R. McGillivray 120 11 J. Yarnold 116 12 F. Higlett 100 13 R. Hayward 81 14 J. Carpentier 74 15 S. Granquist 65 16 W. Price 63 17 M. Midwinter 60 18 E. Tripcony 37 19 M. Purvis 26 20 B. Nichols 26 21 L. Chellas 26 22 D. Graham 23 23 J. Henderson 21 24 T. Kean 20 25 L. Mason 17 26 J. Whitehead 14 27 J. Dunstan 6 28 M. Rikys 5 29 B. Grabham 4 30 L. Rogers 3 31 J. Sinclair 1 32 C. Sparrow 1 33 O. Pitchford 1

E1

Reynders scored two crushing wins in Gympie, the first wrapping up the E1 championship and the second without an ounce of pressure.

Last year’s EJ winner Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) was second on both days, while Fraser Higlett (Blu Cru Yamaha) and Ryan Hayward (KTM) shared the third places.

Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha) finished second overall after 12 hotly contested rounds, trailing Reynders by 49-points, who in turn was 21-points clear of Yarnold.

2025 AusEnduro E1 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Reynders 290 2 C. Sheidow 241 3 J. Yarnold 220 4 F. Higlett 211 5 R. Hayward 186 6 W. Price 181 7 L. Chellas 158 8 S. Granquist 130 9 E. Tripcony 114 10 L. Bickle 69

E2

Ruprecht was the star as the E2 championship wrapped up, although it was Milner who added to his already burgeoning trophy collection. Just like Pro Enduro, what set Milner apart from his arch-rival was his permanent residency on the podium – six of them victories.

Ruprecht ended the season 13-points clear of Milner who went 2-3 in Gympie, while Dennett was a 3-2 and a clear third in the standings, 31-points off Milner.

Tom Buxton (GASGAS Australia), Max Midwinter (KTM) and Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha) all took full advantage of the absence of Andy Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) with injury to complete the championships in positions fourth through sixth, respectively.

2025 AusEnduro E2 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 280 2 W. Ruprecht 267 3 W. Dennett 236 4 T. Buxton 184 5 M. Midwinter 171 6 J. Carpentier 171 7 A. Wilksch 160 8 B. Nichols 145 9 D. Graham 109 10 J. Henderson 105

E3

McMahon and Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) traded blows most of the season, but McMahon had the edge when it mattered – and that’s how it played again in Gympie as he won both rounds to put an exclamation mark on a brilliant season.

McMahon finished on 294-points ahead of Dickson (268) and Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia, 222) – the three clear standouts in E2.

Max Rikys (KTM, 166) and Brodie Young (KTM, 107) were fourth and fifth after consistent seasons.

2025 AusEnduro E3 Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 K. McMahon 294 2 J. Dickson 268 3 R. McGillivray 222 4 M. Rikys 166 5 B. Young 107 6 T. DeVries 99 7 D. Kennedy 93 8 J. Whitehead 78 9 J. Conlan 70 10 P. McGillivray 60

EJ

Lock’s full-time transition to enduro competition from hard enduro has reaped an instant dividend, claiming the EJ title and following in the footsteps of riders like Daniel Sanders, Ruprecht, Kyron Bacon and McMahon.

Lock was only 11-points ahead of Will McInnes (KTM) before Gympie, but a sizzling 1-1 scorecard put the issue beyond doubt.

Lock banked 277 ahead of McInnes (254), who went 3-4 in Gympie.

Fletcher Tucker (KTM, 211), Oliver Paterno (Yamaha, 190) and Tomas Porto (Husqvarna, 167) were next.

2025 AusEnduro EJ Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 K. Lock 277 2 W. McInnes 254 3 F. Tucker 211 4 O. Paterno 190 5 T. Porto 167 6 O. Harris 162 7 M. Phillips 153 8 B. Tripcony 136 9 J. Rossi 134 10 R. Jordan 91

EW

Gardiner’s insatiable enduro appetite knows no bounds, and she showed that again in 2025 by winning the championship with a round to spare.

Gardiner was only bested twice all season – to fellow Yamaha rider Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR) – which is why she banked 294-points out of a possible 300 on her way to a ninth title.

Simpson went 2-2 in Gympie to finish the year on 254-points, while the battle for third went down to the wire between Ebony Nielsen (Beta Australia Enduro Team, 217) and veteran campaigner Emelie Karlsson (Triumph, 205).

Jade Chellas (KTM, 181) was fifth.

2025 AusEnduro EW Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Gardiner 294 2 M. Simpson 254 3 E. Nielsen 217 4 E. Karlsson 205 5 J. Chellas 181 6 S. Kuhnke 143 7 M. Simioni 109 8 M. Healey 86 9 C. Rubie 64 10 F. Duncombe 62

Pro Enduro Round 11 Results – Top 15

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 1H02m15.658 2 J. Reynders 1H02m32.603 3 K. McMahon 1H02m34.412 4 D. Milner 1H02m42.605 5 W. Dennett 1H03m00.626 6 J. Dickson 1H03m43.372 7 J. Yarnold 1H04m26.153 8 R. McGillivray 1H04m31.034 9 T. Buxton 1H04m44.861 10 F. Higlett 1H04m45.438 11 C. Sheidow 1H05m14.098 12 S. Granquist 1H05m21.862 13 J. Carpentier 1H05m26.170 14 B. Nichols 1H05m49.932 15 E. Tripcony 1H05m52.651

E1 Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Reynders 1H02m32.603 2 J. Yarnold 1H04m26.153 3 F. Higlett 1H04m45.438 4 C. Sheidow 1H05m14.098 5 S. Granquist 1H05m21.862 6 E. Tripcony 1H05m52.651 7 W. Price 1H06m06.118 8 R. Hayward 1H06m09.372 9 L. Chellas 1H07m34.063 10 B. Teed 1H08m19.857 11 T. Teed 1H09m20.268 12 N. Wilson 1H13m05.853 13 A. Korn 1H16m14.410 14 L. Bickle 1H16m54.702 15 W. Hurman 1H17m45.128

E2 Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 1H02m15.658 2 D. Milner 1H02m42.605 3 W. Dennett 1H03m00.626 4 T. Buxton 1H04m44.861 5 J. Carpentier 1H05m26.170 6 B. Nichols 1H05m49.932 7 L. Rogers 1H06m10.358 8 M. Midwinter 1H06m34.996 9 D. Graham 1H06m38.689 10 J. Henderson 1H06m47.956 11 B. Bray 1H09m11.462 12 C. Kilvington 1H10m56.152 13 B. Crane 1H11m16.302 14 T. Kruger 1H11m24.880 15 J. Kilvington 1H11m40.479 16 B. Korn 1H12m03.225 17 J. Kerr 1H13m10.356 18 K. Winzar 1H13m49.116 19 M. Mendham 1H13m57.255 20 L. Vanderhor 1H14m28.731 21 J. Murray 1H16m41.645 22 J. Beston 1H18m36.834

E3 Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 K. McMahon 1H02m34.412 2 J. Dickson 1H03m43.372 3 R. McGillivray 1H04m31.034 4 J. Conlan 1H09m38.271 5 T. Puddy 1H20m19.074 6 A. Van Doren 1H00m48.292

EW Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Gardiner 1H11m05.247 2 M. Simpson 1H11m10.553 3 E. Karlsson 1H13m24.282 4 E. Nielsen 1H15m34.565 5 J. Chellas 1H20m38.872 6 F. Duncombe 1H21m07.040 7 N. Chadwick 1H24m42.206 8 E. Bielenberg 1H26m03.777 9 S. Kuhnke 1H27m31.314

EJ Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 K. Lock 1H05m27.252 2 F. Tucker 1H06m23.926 3 W. McInnes 1H06m25.474 4 B. Tripcony 1H07m00.479 5 M. Phillips 1H07m23.240 6 O. Paterno 1H08m09.254 7 O. Harris 1H09m04.989 8 T. Porto 1H09m41.463 9 C. Gutke 1H11m24.713 10 J. Booker 1H13m10.782 11 M. Camp 1H13m40.036 12 C. Dewez 1H14m08.473 13 F. Coster 1H17m47.272 14 J. Rossi 1H07m51.238 15 J. Marshall 0H58m28.673 16 J. Hubert 0H59m04.014 17 B. Harding 0H29m44.877

Pro Enduro Round 12 Results – Top 15

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 30m34.168 2 K. McMahon 30m37.783 3 J. Reynders 30m45.855 4 W. Dennett 30m48.358 5 D. Milner 30m54.741 6 J. Dickson 31m26.163 7 J. Yarnold 32m06.624 8 R. Hayward 32m18.005 9 F. Higlett 32m20.336 10 C. Sheidow 32m21.733 11 R. McGillivray 32m23.671 12 T. Buxton 32m24.732 13 E. Tripcony 32m36.836 14 S. Granquist 32m42.034 15 B. Nichols 32m49.402

E1 Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Reynders 30m45.855 2 J. Yarnold 32m06.624 3 R. Hayward 32m18.005 4 F. Higlett 32m20.336 5 C. Sheidow 32m21.733 6 E. Tripcony 32m36.836 7 S. Granquist 32m42.034 8 W. Price 33m16.102 9 L. Chellas 33m53.836 10 B. Teed 34m03.259 11 T. Teed 34m53.630 12 L. Bickle 38m08.430 13 W. Hurman 38m13.276 14 A. Korn 39m21.240 15 N. Wilson 42m52.218

E2 Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 30m34.168 2 W. Dennett 30m48.358 3 D. Milner 30m54.741 4 T. Buxton 32m24.732 5 B. Nichols 32m49.402 6 J. Henderson 32m53.929 7 M. Midwinter 33m06.586 8 D. Graham 33m11.008 9 J. Carpentier 33m52.524 10 B. Bray 34m40.398 11 L. Rogers 34m49.068 12 B. Crane 34m53.636 13 C. Kilvington 34m55.109 14 J. Kilvington 35m01.328 15 T. Kruger 35m25.284 16 M. Mendham 35m38.174 17 B. Korn 35m42.975 18 J. Murray 36m40.902 19 J. Kerr 36m47.398 20 L. Vanderhor 37m32.674 21 J. Beston 37m43.977 22 K. Winzar 37m45.510

E3 Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 K. McMahon 30m37.783 2 J. Dickson 31m26.163 3 R. McGillivray 32m23.671 4 J. Conlan 34m26.940 5 T. Puddy 36m33.962 6 A. Van Doren 38m43.389

EW Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Gardiner 35m34.416 2 M. Simpson 35m42.485 3 E. Nielsen 37m39.801 4 E. Karlsson 37m42.119 5 F. Duncombe 39m48.096 6 J. Chellas 40m05.560 7 E. Bielenberg 40m28.157 8 S. Kuhnke 42m10.857 9 N. Chadwick 42m17.878

EJ Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 K. Lock 33m03.731 2 B. Tripcony 33m07.186 3 F. Tucker 33m11.367 4 W. McInnes 33m12.321 5 O. Paterno 33m28.101 6 M. Phillips 33m51.385 7 O. Harris 35m00.379 8 J. Booker 35m07.846 9 C. Gutke 35m09.871 10 T. Porto 35m14.879 11 J. Rossi 35m20.847 12 M. Camp 35m56.333 13 C. Dewez 35m58.828 14 F. Coster 37m34.379

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Final Standings

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 256 2 W. Ruprecht 247 3 K. McMahon 230 4 J. Reynders 206 5 J. Dickson 204 6 W. Dennett 201 7 A. Wilksch 141 8 C. Sheidow 135 9 T. Buxton 122 10 R. McGillivray 120 11 J. Yarnold 116 12 F. Higlett 100 13 R. Hayward 81 14 J. Carpentier 74 15 S. Granquist 65 16 W. Price 63 17 M. Midwinter 60 18 E. Tripcony 37 19 M. Purvis 26 20 B. Nichols 26 21 L. Chellas 26 22 D. Graham 23 23 J. Henderson 21 24 T. Kean 20 25 L. Mason 17 26 J. Whitehead 14 27 J. Dunstan 6 28 M. Rikys 5 29 B. Grabham 4 30 L. Rogers 3 31 J. Sinclair 1 32 C. Sparrow 1 33 O. Pitchford 1

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Reynders 290 2 C. Sheidow 241 3 J. Yarnold 220 4 F. Higlett 211 5 R. Hayward 186 6 W. Price 181 7 L. Chellas 158 8 S. Granquist 130 9 E. Tripcony 114 10 L. Bickle 69

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 280 2 W. Ruprecht 267 3 W. Dennett 236 4 T. Buxton 184 5 M. Midwinter 171 6 J. Carpentier 171 7 A. Wilksch 160 8 B. Nichols 145 9 D. Graham 109 10 J. Henderson 105

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 K. McMahon 294 2 J. Dickson 268 3 R. McGillivray 222 4 M. Rikys 166 5 B. Young 107 6 T. DeVries 99 7 D. Kennedy 93 8 J. Whitehead 78 9 J. Conlan 70 10 P. McGillivray 60

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 K. Lock 277 2 W. McInnes 254 3 F. Tucker 211 4 O. Paterno 190 5 T. Porto 167 6 O. Harris 162 7 M. Phillips 153 8 B. Tripcony 136 9 J. Rossi 134 10 R. Jordan 91

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Gardiner 294 2 M. Simpson 254 3 E. Nielsen 217 4 E. Karlsson 205 5 J. Chellas 181 6 S. Kuhnke 143 7 M. Simioni 109 8 M. Healey 86 9 C. Rubie 64 10 F. Duncombe 62

2025 AusEnduro classes of competition

Senior Championship

• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T

• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T

• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)

• EW (Women): All Powers

• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Junior Championship

• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T

• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

Cup

• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc

• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4

• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders

• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers

• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Images by Troy Pears