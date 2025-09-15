MotoGP 2025

Round 16 – Misano

It would be fair to say the most popular bloke in Italy right now is Marco Bezzecchi. Anyone watching Saturday’s Sprint Race would have seen the wildly cheering Italian crowd when Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead.

Dorna cut those shots from the world feed as quickly as it could, but it’s not like anyone thought that would not happen. Marc, as you can guess, is not popular in Italy – and especially at Rossi’s home track of Misano.

Conspiracy theorists will tell you that is why Marc “let” his brother win so easily at the last round. Had Marc won in Spain, he could well have wrapped up the championship at Misano. But who wants to win a championship while being booed and jeered at by 170,000 people? Marc is a lot of things, but he is not stupid. Neither is Dorna.

Be that as it may, the Italian riders were expected to make a strong showing at their track. And by and large, they did. But the unstoppable juggernaut that is Marc Marquez cannot be stopped. Bezz would not have won the Sprint Race had Marc not crashed, and try as Bezz obviously did on Sunday, he could not get past the Spaniard.

“I am destroyed,” Bez said immediately after the race. Understandably. He led strongly from the start for half of the race as Marc pursued – cleverly, I thought. He’d close in on Bezz for a bit, then he’d drop back half-a-second or so and let his tyre cool off, then he’d close in again. Then at Turn Eight on Lap 11, Bezz blinked. He ran wide, and Marc sailed on past.

You could hear the crowd groan in collective Italian despair. Marc would obviously now just ride away, and their national shame would be complete. But that’s not what happened. Bezz started chasing Marc, and Marc did not get away.

The two of them left Alex Marquez sitting in third, far behind them. They exchanged fastest laps. Sometimes, Bez would be a few tenths quicker, sometimes it would be Marc. It was fascinating to watch and to hope that maybe, just maybe, Bezz could do this. It was a little too much to hope Marc would crash again, and hope is not a race strategy, but crazier things have happened. Bezz certainly pushed Marc as hard as he’s been pushed this year, but there was just no way past him.

National pride was certainly salvaged – and it is fair to say Bezz would have been lauded from Tavullia to Rome for his herculean effort on Sunday and victory on Saturday.

Pecco, on the other hand, is starting to look like Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh. Oh, woe is him. After a dismal 13th on Saturday, Pecco crashed out of the race on Sunday. For his sins, Tardozzi probably made him unpack Marc’s World Champion 2025 T-shirts ready for the next round.

He wasn’t the only one who went rock-spreading on Sunday. Misano slapped seven of them silly. Mir chalked up his 29th HRC DNF. He’d tweaked his neck in a crash on Friday, sat out Saturday to be ready for Sunday, then folded the front and took out Zarco as well as himself on the first lap.

Ogura went out shortly afterwards, followed by Maverick Vinales, and then Pedro Acosta’s chain fell off. Pedro rolled to the fence, literally told his KTM to go f**k itself and stalked off.

You can’t blame him. He was charging in fourth place when it happened. Most interestingly, Brad Binder’s KTM had chucked its chain twice in Practice. Having two factory bikes shed three drive-chains in one weekend is very strange. That kinda shit used to happen now and again in the 80s and 90s, but in 2025?

Then it was Pecco’s turn to swim the rocks, and then Rins’ turn (who was due a Double Long Lap Penalty for jumping the start just like Augusto Fernandez). The Beast was next to kiss the gravel, and Zarco somehow rejoined the race.

It was intriguing to see Augusto Fernandez debuting the V4 Yamaha over the weekend. He’d had two oopsies in Practice, but the bike was circulating a mere second or so slower than Marc, Bezz, and Alex before Augusto sent it off the track.

At the time of writing, there’s another test on at Misano, and that will give Fabulous, Jack, Rins, and Oliveira a chance to put the V4 to the question some more.

The VR46 boys, Penalty King Morbidelli and the Less Fabulous Giannantonio, did well primarily because they know this track better than most, and the boss, Valentino Rossi, was on hand – and no one wants to disappoint him. Franky was penalty-free this weekend, clearly taking to heart the recent talking-to Race Control had given him.

Fabulous Quartararo, for his part, once again rode the hell out of his M1 Yamaha, came eighth, and laughed when he learned his habit of wearing pearls had befuddled Kevin “What’s that all about?” Schwantz during his time in the commentators’ box.

Our reigning world champion continues to claw his way back to some form, and Martin did make it into Q2 with the help of a tow from Bezz. Jorge ultimately finished 13th, behind Jack Miller.

I can also note Luca Marini showed some form, coming seventh behind Fermin Aldeguer, and it’s obvious HRC is not sitting on its hands. But Luca does know Misano pretty well. He was probably conceived in the car park.

The fly-aways are now upon us, and I have no doubt Marc will be crowned champion in Japan in two weeks’ time. It’s very likely his brother will take second place in the standings, so the battle is now really for third, and on current form, Pecco is going to lose that to Bezz.

Misano MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 41m20.898 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.568 3 A. Marquez Duc +7.734 4 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.379 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +11.330 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +16.069 7 L. Marini Hon +17.965 8 F. Quartararo Yam +20.964 9 M. Oliveira Yam +21.565 10 B. Binder KTM +23.109 11 R. Fernandez Apr +24.592 12 J. Miller Yam +27.492 13 J. Martin Apr +29.937 14 A. Fernandez Yam +1m01.504 15 S. Chantra Hon +1m01.932 16 J. Zarco Hon +1 lap Not Classified DNF E. Bastianini KTM 16 laps DNF A. Rins Yam 18 laps DNF F. Bagnaia Duc 19 laps DNF P. Acosta KTM 20 laps DNF M. Viñales KTM 23 laps DNF A. Ogura Apr 25 laps DNF J. Mir Hon –

Misano MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 Marco BEZZECCHI Aprilia 303.9 305.9 2 Luca MARINI Honda 304.4 305.0 3 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Ducati 302.0 304.2 4 Fermin ALDEGUER Ducati 302.2 303.3 5 Alex MARQUEZ Ducati 302.2 303.3 6 Raul FERNANDEZ Aprilia 301.1 302.5 7 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 300.0 302.5 8 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 301.5 302.5 9 Ai OGURA Aprilia 296.8 302.5 10 Marc MARQUEZ Ducati 302.1 302.5 11 Franco MORBIDELLI Ducati 301.6 301.6 12 Brad BINDER KTM 300.7 301.6 13 Jorge MARTIN Aprilia 300.3 300.8 14 Enea BASTIANINI KTM 299.7 300.8 15 Miguel OLIVEIRA Yamaha 299.4 300.8 16 Jack MILLER Yamaha 298.5 299.1 17 Johann ZARCO Honda 297.1 298.3 18 Maverick VIÑALES KTM 297.3 297.5 19 Somkiat CHANTRA Honda 296.7 297.5 20 Alex RINS Yamaha 296.2 297.5 21 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 296.7 296.7 22 Augusto FERNANDEZ Yamaha 292.9 293.4

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 749 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 471 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 359 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 289 5 Aprilia Racing 271 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 182 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 153 9 Honda HRC Castrol 144 10 LCR Honda 119 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 85

2025 MotoGP Calendar