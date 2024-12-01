2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Round Five – Melbourne

By Tom Reynolds

The AUSX Open at Marvel Stadium provided a spectacular finale to the Fox Australian Supercross Championship, leaving fans thrilled via a genuinely action-packed night.

With an international standard track that demanded precision and courage, riders faced relentless challenges, with some caught out during practice and qualifying. Despite torrential rain outside, the closed stadium roof ensured everyone stayed dry inside, while the CAT track team maintained the surface impeccably throughout the event.

Some 42,000+ fans filled the stadium, their excitement building from Friday’s rider signing sessions to Saturday’s main event. The highly anticipated return of the Lawrence brothers as global superstars very much added to the atmosphere. US superstar Cooper Webb, fresh off his Bercy Supercross win, entered as the favourite, backed by his Star Racing Yamaha team.

In SX1 qualifying, Jett Lawrence (#18, Honda HRC) dominated with a fastest lap some half a second quicker than the field, showcasing his exceptional form. From the unseeded session, Matt Moss (#102, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) stunned with a remarkable second-fastest time, proving his enduring competitiveness.

Joey Savatgy (#17 Boost Mobile/Froth/Honda Racing) the championship leader, secured third, with Cooper Webb (#3, Star Racing Yamaha) in fourth, Hunter Lawrence (#96, Honda HRC) in fifth, and Luke Clout Luke (#4, Empire Kawasaki) completing the Superpole qualifiers.

Meanwhile, championship contender Dean Wilson (#1, Honda – Froth/SCT Logistics) battled with a shoulder injury to qualify 11th, leaving his title hopes in jeopardy.

SX1 Superpole

Superpole saw Jett Lawrence reaffirm his dominance, setting a blistering lap half a second faster than his nearest competitor to claim the #1 gate pick.

Cooper Webb impressed with a strong run, while Joey Savatgy, Luke Clout and Hunter Lawrence pushed hard. Matt Moss struggled after a mistake and finished sixth in the shootout.

SX1 Superpole Results

Pos Rider Machine F.Lap Gap 1 Jett LAWRENCE (QLD) Honda 54.098 – 2 Cooper WEBB (USA) Yamaha 54.614 +0.516 3 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kawasaki 55.047 +0.949 4 Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD) Honda 55.269 +1.171 5 Joey SAVATGY (USA) Honda 55.450 +1.352 6 Matt MOSS (NSW) Yamaha 1:09.271 +15.173

SX1 Race One

Cooper Webb took the holeshot and established an early lead, lapping a second faster than anyone else. Aaron Tanti (#9, Boost Mobile/Froth/Honda Racing) and Hayden Mellross (#45, Mellross Homes/KTM) followed closely, while Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence pushed forward from mid-pack starts.

Webb extended his lead to seven seconds, delivering a commanding performance.

Jett Lawrence dazzled with a remarkable charge through the field to take second after Aaron Tanti – who had been second for much of the race – crashed late in the rhythm section, dropping to 12th.

Savatgy placed one hand on the championship trophy with a solid third place.

Hunter Lawrence climbed to fourth, while Matt Moss rounded out the top five.

SX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Cooper WEBB (USA) Yamaha 7:42.627 2 Jett LAWRENCE (QLD) Honda +8.276 3 Joey SAVATGY (USA) Honda +11.590 4 Matt MOSS (NSW) Yamaha +19.112 5 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yamaha +21.215 6 Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD) Honda +21.545 7 Jack MATHER (QLD) Husqvarna +26.312 8 Brett METCALFE (SA) Kawasaki +28.353 9 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kawasaki +30.951 10 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda +31.723 11 Hayden MELLROSS (NSW) KTM +32.973 12 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +34.506 13 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha +37.236 14 Dylan WILLS (NSW) GasGas +44.433 15 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Husqvarna +45.998 16 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha +46.139 17 Liam JACKSON (QLD) GasGas +48.147 18 Aaron TANTI (QLD) Honda +49.532 19 Jesse MADDEN (NSW) Honda +53.499 20 Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna +59.044 21 Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yamaha +1:00.049 22 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki 1 Lap

SX1 Race Two

Hunter Lawrence and Hayden Mellross diced for the holeshot into the first turn, with Mellross initially taking the honours. However, Hunter quickly established himself at the front, seizing the lead and setting a blistering pace. Meanwhile, his brother Jett Lawrence struggled off the gate and found himself dead last after an early crash, rejoined with a rather bent bike, only to then retire shortly after.

Matt Moss continued to showcase his qualifying form, surging up to second place early on. However, his race then came undone when a crash put him out of contention. Race favourite Cooper Webb was third but suffered a heavy crash before the start/finish wall jump. The two-time AMA Supercross Champion eventually walked away, but was clearly injured and unable to rejoin the race – or indeed race three.

Out front, Hunter Lawrence built an eight-second lead with five laps remaining, dominating the race while the battles behind him intensified.

Luke Clout and Joey Savatgy emerged as the primary contenders for second and third after Moss and Webb exited the race. This battle carried significant championship implications as Savatgy and Clout were fighting for positions and points that could prove crucial to their title hopes.

Savatgy moved into second with three laps to go, while Jed Beaton (#14, Yamaha – CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) passed Clout for third in the closing stages.

Dean Wilson fought through his injury to climb into fifth, keeping his championship hopes alive with a gritty ride.

In the closing laps, Hunter Lawrence cruised to victory thanks to a commanding eight-second margin. Savatgy secured second place, solidifying his championship lead, while Beaton rounded out the podium.

The battle for third provided plenty of drama, with Clout, Beaton, Tanti, and Wilson fighting fiercely to the line. Some last-lap shenanigans saw Wilson drop to sixth, leaving the championship undecided heading into the final race.

SX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD) Honda 7:55.391 2 Joey SAVATGY (USA) Honda +7.073 3 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yamaha +13.908 4 Aaron TANTI (QLD) Honda +17.831 5 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kawasaki +22.703 6 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda +23.682 7 Hayden MELLROSS (NSW) KTM +25.771 8 Brett METCALFE (SA) Kawasaki +27.594 9 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Husqvarna +28.926 10 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +29.658 11 Dylan WILLS (NSW) GasGas +31.991 12 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha +32.032 13 Jack MATHER (QLD) Husqvarna +49.660 14 Jesse MADDEN (NSW) Honda +55.314 15 Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yamaha +1:03.180 16 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki 1 Lap 17 Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna 1 Lap 18 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Liam JACKSON (QLD) GasGas 5 Laps DNF Matt MOSS (NSW) Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Cooper WEBB (USA) Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Jett LAWRENCE (QLD) Honda 7 Laps

SX1 Race Three

Superstars Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb did not start, leaving the stage set for the final showdown for whoever was willing to seize the opportunity. And so it was, as Dean Wilson led early after passing the Marvel Stadium start specialist Hayden Mellross.

Wilson leading the race gave him a slim chance at the title, but with championship leader Joey Savatgy comfortably in second, it would need something extraordinary to happen.

And that’s pretty much what happened. Joey Savatgy’s race unravelled with a flat rear tyre, dropping him to 18th and to an uncertain overall championship position.

While the crowd and commentators were watching a forlorn Savatgy continue to circulate (he would note later that his pit board did not know the points situation, so a DNF was not an option), Hunter Lawrence was rounding up everyone in front of him as he worked his way up to second.

No one had “Hunter Lawrence vs Dean Wilson” on their sensational-match-up bingo card, yet here we were witnessing the best racing of the night.

Hunter Lawrence launched relentless attacks on Wilson in the closing laps. Neither rider was able to take the ascendency, with small mistakes and small advances nullifying the margin between the two and the indefatigable Wilson refusing to give up.

On the final lap, Lawrence overtook Wilson in the rhythm section to take a thrilling victory with the crowd roaring their approval. Wilson finished second, with Jed Beaton completing the podium.

Joey Savatgy was assured by a flag marshal that he had done enough to secure the title, despite his misfortune; and the flaggie was right..!

The 2024 AUSX Open concluded with high drama, incredible performances, and an unforgettable end to the season. Hunter Lawrence’s brilliance, Wilson’s grit, and Savatgy’s resilience and the ever-improving results and racing of the local contingent capped off a night that will be remembered as one of the best in Australian Supercross history.

SX1 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD) Honda 12:09.886 2 Dean WILSON (SCO) Honda +0.880 3 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yamaha +7.741 4 Aaron TANTI (QLD) Honda +14.844 5 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kawasaki +17.804 6 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +19.663 7 Hayden MELLROSS (NSW) KTM +22.061 8 Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW) Yamaha +26.695 9 Dylan WILLS (NSW) GasGas +31.382 10 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Husqvarna +33.931 11 Jack MATHER (QLD) Husqvarna +35.512 12 Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD) Yamaha +51.351 13 Jesse MADDEN (NSW) Honda +52.218 14 Liam JACKSON (QLD) GasGas +52.943 15 Robbie MARSHALL (QLD) Husqvarna +1:14.708 16 Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yamaha 1 Lap 17 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kawasaki 1 Lap 18 Joey SAVATGY (USA) Honda 2 Laps DNF Matt MOSS (NSW) Yamaha 11 Laps DNF Brett METCALFE (SA) Kawasaki 11 Laps

SX1 Round Points

Pos Name Machine R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Hunter LAWRENCE Honda 15 25 25 65 2 Jed BEATON Yamaha 16 20 20 56 3 Dean WILSON Honda 11 15 22 48 4 Joey SAVATGY Honda 20 22 3 45 5 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki 12 16 16 44 6 Aaron TANTI Honda 3 18 18 39 7 Hayden MELLROSS KTM 10 14 14 38 8 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 9 11 15 35 9 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 14 8 10 32 10 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 8 9 13 30 11 Dylan WILLS GasGas 7 10 12 29 12 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 6 12 11 29 13 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki 13 13 26 14 Cooper WEBB Yamaha 25 25 15 Jett LAWRENCE Honda 22 22 16 Matt MOSS Yamaha 18 18 17 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 5 3 9 17 18 Jesse MADDEN Honda 2 7 8 17 19 Liam JACKSON GasGas 4 7 11 20 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 1 4 6 11 21 Cody O’LOAN Yamaha 6 5 11 22 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 5 4 9

SX1 Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Joey SAVATGY Honda 115 2 Dean WILSON Honda 109 3 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki 96 4 Jed BEATON Yamaha 92 5 Aaron TANTI Honda 79 6 Hayden MELLROSS KTM 69 7 Dylan WILLS GasGas 63 8 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 53 9 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki 49 10 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 47 11 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 42 12 Matt MOSS Yamaha 38 13 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 35 14 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 34 15 Joel EVANS Yamaha 31 16 Hunter LAWRENCE Honda 25 17 Jesse MADDEN Honda 22 18 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 15 19 Liam JACKSON GasGas 14 20 Cody O’LOAN Yamaha 14 21 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 14 22 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 12 23 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 8 24 Cooper WEBB Yamaha 7 25 Jett LAWRENCE Honda 6 26 Brandon STEEL Yamaha 6 27 Elijah WIESE Yamaha 3

SX2

Shane McElrath (#12, Polyflor / Froth / Honda Racing) topped SX2 qualifying with a commanding performance, edging out team-mate Cole Thompson (#2 Polyflor / Froth / Honda Racing) to set up a strong start for the Honda camp. Ryder Kingsford (#21, CDR Yamaha) secured third, breaking Honda’s dominance and promising a thrilling battle in the races ahead.

SX2 Race One

Shane McElrath made an emphatic statement in the opening SX2 race, seizing control on the first lap and never looking back. His dominant ride not only secured victory but solidified his position as the championship leader.

Kayden Minear (#66, KTM Race Team) fired out of the gate with a brilliant holeshot, leading briefly before McElrath used his experience and precision to take over as they made their first pass through the whoops. Minear’s strong ride kept him in the mix and showcased his enormous potential, catching the eye of both local and international observers.

Canadian Supercross champion Cole Thompson pushed through early challenges to claim third, ensuring a double podium for the Honda team. Behind him, Brodie Connolly (#88 Polyflor / Froth / Honda Racing) demonstrated resilience, fighting back after an early setback to finish fourth.

The retired-but-never-busier Phil Nicoletti (#29, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) delivered a composed performance, rounding out the top five by staying steady and mistake-free in a highly competitive field.

SX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Shane MCELRATH (USA) Honda 5:45.257 2 Col THOMPSON (CAN) Honda +4.676 3 Kayden MINEAR (WA) KTM +6.974 4 Phil NICOLETTI (USA) Yamaha +13.992 5 Alex LARWOOD (SA) Honda +16.158 6 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Honda +18.685 7 Joel EVANS (QLD) Husqvarna +30.057 8 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Triumph +31.905 9 Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC) GasGas +33.900 10 Ben NOVAK (NSW) Honda +33.968 11 Bailey MALKIEWICZ (NSW) Yamaha +34.759 12 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Kawasaki +35.994 13 Brock FLYNN (WA) Husqvarna +38.873 14 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha +42.400 15 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yamaha +44.295 16 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yamaha +48.419 17 Jack KITCHEN (QLD) KTM +55.171 18 Thynan KEAN (VIC) KTM +1:08.210 19 Kallam ORCHARD (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 20 Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 21 Connar ADAMS (VIC) KTM 1 Lap DNF Mitchell NORRIS (SA) Kawasaki 1 Lap

SX2 Race Two

Kayden Minear once again delivered out of the gate, backing up his Race One holeshot with another sensational start in Race Two. This time, the young Western Australian didn’t have Shane McElrath chasing him down in the early laps, as the championship leader faced a rough start and was sitting in seventh after the opening corners.

Minear led the race with poise, holding off Alex Larwood (#5, Froth/SCT Logistics/Honda Racing) and Cole Thompson. Meanwhile, Brodie Connolly found himself further back, struggling to make an impact in the highly competitive field.

The race was marked by drama in the final laps as multiple incidents unfolded: crashes in the rhythm section and on the wall jump brought out the medical flag, neutralising part of the track as riders were required to roll through the affected section.

Minear maintained a nearly three-second lead and seemed destined for the biggest win of his young career. Thompson pushed hard, closing the gap in the final laps, but Minear held his nerve under immense pressure to cross the line first, with Thompson and Larwood rounding out the top three.…

However, post-race reviews determined that Minear, Thompson, and Phil Nicoletti had jumped during the medical flag section. The resulting two-position penalties were unfortunate for Minear, who was relegated to third despite what was undeniably the best race day of his career. A bitter pill to swallow.

Shane McElrath was elevated to first, while Larwood moved into second.

SX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Shane MCELRATH (USA) Honda 6:21.267 2 Alex LARWOOD (SA) Honda +14.251 3 Kayden MINEAR (WA) KTM – 4 Col THOMPSON (CAN) Honda +0.728 5 Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Kawasaki +16.220 6 Phil NICOLETTI (USA) Yamaha +8.112 7 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Honda +17.191 8 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Triumph +23.538 9 Joel EVANS (QLD) Husqvarna +24.863 10 Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC) GasGas +27.393 11 Brock FLYNN (WA) Husqvarna +30.230 12 Bailey MALKIEWICZ (NSW) Yamaha +32.481 13 Mitchell NORRIS (SA) Kawasaki +37.545 14 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha +46.828 15 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yamaha +58.363 16 Connar ADAMS (VIC) KTM +1:13.764 17 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 18 Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap 19 Thynan KEAN (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 20 Kallam ORCHARD (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 21 Jack KITCHEN (QLD) KTM 1 Lap DNF Ben NOVAK (NSW) Honda 5 Laps

SX2 Race Three

Shane McElrath entered the final SX2 race with the championship virtually in his grasp, needing only a points finish to secure the title. Yet, rather than ride conservatively, McElrath pushed hard from the start, not content to simply circulate in a safe spot to ensure an easy title win. By the halfway point, he had climbed into second and set his sights on the leader.

Kayden Minear, who had consistently nailed his starts all evening, once again had claimed the holeshot but was eventually shuffled back after a fierce battle. Despite his determination, Minear would finish sixth after a challenging race.

Out front, McElrath chased down Brodie Connolly, who had taken the early lead. With five laps remaining, McElrath made a decisive pass and began to stretch his margin. Behind him, Connolly and Col Thompson battled hard for second, thrilling the crowd with their intensity.

When the chequered flag fell, McElrath claimed a dominant victory, sealing the championship in style. Thompson narrowly edged Connolly for second, completing an all-Honda podium and a perfect ending to McElrath’s championship-winning season.

SX2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Shane MCELRATH (USA) Honda 9:53.301 2 Col THOMPSON (CAN) Honda +5.660 3 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Honda +10.130 4 Kayden MINEAR (WA) KTM +12.152 5 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha +13.707 6 Alex LARWOOD (SA) Honda +14.532 7 Brock FLYNN (WA) Husqvarna +35.048 8 Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC) GasGas +35.177 9 Bailey MALKIEWICZ (NSW) Yamaha +49.673 10 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yamaha +54.070 11 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yamaha +1:05.744 12 Thynan KEAN (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 13 Mitchell NORRIS (SA) Kawasaki 1 Lap 14 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Triumph 1 Lap 15 Joel EVANS (QLD) Husqvarna 1 Lap 16 Connar ADAMS (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 17 Kallam ORCHARD (VIC) Kawasaki 1 Lap 18 Jack KITCHEN (QLD) KTM 1 Lap DNF Phil NICOLETTI (USA) Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Reid TAYLOR (NSW) Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW) Yamaha 8 Laps

SX2 Round Points

Pos Name Machine R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Shane MCELRATH Honda 25 25 25 75 2 Col THOMPSON Honda 22 18 22 62 3 Kayden MINEAR KTM 20 20 18 58 4 Alex LARWOOD Honda 16 22 15 53 5 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 15 14 20 49 6 Mackenzie O’BREE GasGas 12 11 13 36 7 Liam ATKINSON Triumph 13 13 7 33 8 Phil NICOLETTI Yamaha 18 15 33 9 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 8 10 14 32 10 Joel EVANS Husqvarna 14 12 6 32 11 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 10 9 12 31 12 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 7 7 16 30 13 Reid TAYLOR Kawasaki 9 16 25 14 Sam LARSEN Yamaha 6 6 11 23 15 Brandon STEEL Yamaha 5 4 10 19 16 Mitchell NORRIS Kawasaki 8 8 16 17 Thynan KEAN KTM 3 2 9 14 18 Ben NOVAK Honda 11 11 19 Connar ADAMS KTM 5 5 10 20 Kallam ORCHARD Kawasaki 2 1 4 7 21 Jack KITCHEN KTM 4 3 7 22 Ryan KOHLENBERG Yamaha 1 3 4

SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Shane MCELRATH Honda 113 2 Col THOMPSON Honda 96 3 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 94 4 Kayden MINEAR KTM 80 5 Reid TAYLOR Kawasaki 72 6 Alex LARWOOD Honda 70 7 Liam ATKINSON Triumph 55 8 Kaleb BARHAM Yamaha 51 9 Mackenzie O’BREE GasGas 50 10 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 47 11 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 41 12 Noah FERGUSON Honda 33 13 Sam LARSEN Yamaha 33 14 Thynan KEAN KTM 30 15 Ben NOVAK Honda 29 16 Rhys BUDD Husqvarna 25 17 Byron DENNIS GasGas 24 18 Cambell WILLIAMS Husqvarna 21 19 Mitchell NORRIS Kawasaki 15 20 Phil NICOLETTI Yamaha 13 21 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 13 22 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 12 23 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 12 24 Kallam ORCHARD Kawasaki 12 25 Joel EVANS Husqvarna 11 26 Connar ADAMS KTM 9 27 Myles GILMORE Honda 9 28 Brandon STEEL Yamaha 6 29 Zane MACKINTOSH Kawasaki 6 30 Ryan KOHLENBERG Yamaha 5 31 Reid LEHRER KTM 3

SX3 Final

The AUSX Open showcased the rising stars of Supercross in the highly competitive SX3 category. Kayd Kingsford (#20, Yamaha, Yamaha Racing Team) delivered a standout performance to claim victory, with Jake Cannon (#3, Honda, Honda Racing) and Cooper Rowe (#25, Husqvarna, Husqvarna Racing Team) rounding out the podium.

The Fox Australian Supercross Championship SX3 standings saw Seth Burchell (#27, Yamaha, Yamaha Racing Team) emerge as the overall champion with a consistent season tallying 102 points.

Jake Cannon (#3, Honda, Honda Racing) finished just behind with 98 points, while Koby Hantis (#94, Yamaha, Yamaha Racing Team) secured third with 91 points.

Seth Thomas (#295, GasGas Australia) topped the CR22 85cc class, and Mason Ezergailis showcased his skills by winning the Yamaha 65cc Cup.

SX3 Final Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW) Yamaha 6:17.796 2 Jake CANNON (QLD) Honda +3.486 3 Cooper ROWE (NSW) Husqvarna +6.030 4 Seth BURCHELL (NSW) Yamaha +10.077 5 Hayden DOWNIE (QLD) GasGas +12.195 6 Jyle CAMPBELL (NSW) Husqvarna +19.855 7 Koby HANTIS (NSW) Yamaha +21.971 8 Peter WOLFE (NSW) Husqvarna +31.664 9 Lachlan ALLEN (QLD) Yamaha +34.525 10 Joel FREIBERG (QLD) KTM +34.809 11 Axel WIDDON (QLD) KTM +36.156 12 Wil CARPENTER (SA) Yamaha +41.992 13 Jack DEVESON (NSW) Husqvarna +46.459 14 Auston BOYD (VIC) GasGas +47.272 15 Hixson MCINNES (NSW) Honda +53.311 16 Drew KEMPER GasGas +55.469 17 Cameron SHAW (NSW) KTM +1:01.246 18 Phoenix BLANCHETTE (NSW) Yamaha +1:07.991 19 Jack BYRNE (TAS) Husqvarna +1:28.507 20 Thomas CUNNINGHAM (NSW) KTM 1 Lap DNF Travis LINDSAY (NSW) Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Ky WOODS (NSW) GasGas 1 Lap

SX3 Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 102 2 Jake CANNON Honda 98 3 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 91 4 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha 80 5 Ky WOODS GasGas 73 6 Jyle CAMPBELL Husqvarna 73 7 Jack BYRNE Husqvarna 68 8 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 68 9 Travis LINDSAY Yamaha 57 10 Hayden DOWNIE GasGas 43 11 Joel FREIBERG KTM 43 12 Peter WOLFE Husqvarna 42 13 Lachlan ALLEN Yamaha 32 14 Riley BURGESS Husqvarna 30 15 Cameron SHAW KTM 30 16 Kobe DREW Yamaha 26 17 Auston BOYD GasGas 24 18 Wil CARPENTER Yamaha 21 19 Wyatt DELANGEN KTM 17 20 Geordie TAYLOR Husqvarna 14 21 Finley MANSON KTM 12 22 Hixson MCINNES Honda 12 23 Axel WIDDON KTM 11 24 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 8 25 Oliver CORBIN KTM 8 26 Drew KEMPER GasGas 5 27 Koby TATE KTM 5 28 Phoenix BLANCHETTE Yamaha 5 29 Drew KREMER GasGas 3 30 Riley MOREL KTM 2 31 Thomas CUNNINGHAM KTM 1 32 Max COMPTON GasGas 1

CR85 cc

CR85 cc Final Results

TBC

CR85 cc Championship Points

TBC

65 cc

65 cc Final Results

Pos Name Behind Leader 1 Mason EZERGAILIS (VIC) 3:33.906 2 Kye SPROULE (NSW) +4.660 3 Kobe CARROLL (NZ) +17.539 4 Brooklyn BOYD (VIC) +19.666 5 Lucas POOLE (VIC) +20.278 6 Marcus STREET (WA) +30.293 7 Oscar MEDHURST (NSW) +34.071 8 Lachlan DEVLIN (VIC) +35.295 9 Porter SMITH (QLD) +36.528 10 Lachlan WHARTON (VIC) +38.722 11 Beau DAVY (NSW) +39.015 12 Hudson WILSON (SA) +40.448 13 Cody JACKSON (QLD) +41.763 14 Elijah SPENCER-HARPER (VIC) +43.629 15 Sage GARWOOD (TAS) +49.371 16 Brody BROWN (VIC) +54.265 17 Cullen ROONEY (NZ) +54.574 18 Joshua GLUTH (VIC) +55.562 19 Jimmy BEGBIE (VIC) +56.437 20 Archie BLANCHETTE (NSW) +1:08.408 21 Asha WILSON (SA) +1:29.138

65 cc Championship Points

TBC