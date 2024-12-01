2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship
Round Five – Melbourne
By Tom Reynolds
The AUSX Open at Marvel Stadium provided a spectacular finale to the Fox Australian Supercross Championship, leaving fans thrilled via a genuinely action-packed night.
With an international standard track that demanded precision and courage, riders faced relentless challenges, with some caught out during practice and qualifying. Despite torrential rain outside, the closed stadium roof ensured everyone stayed dry inside, while the CAT track team maintained the surface impeccably throughout the event.
Some 42,000+ fans filled the stadium, their excitement building from Friday’s rider signing sessions to Saturday’s main event. The highly anticipated return of the Lawrence brothers as global superstars very much added to the atmosphere. US superstar Cooper Webb, fresh off his Bercy Supercross win, entered as the favourite, backed by his Star Racing Yamaha team.
In SX1 qualifying, Jett Lawrence (#18, Honda HRC) dominated with a fastest lap some half a second quicker than the field, showcasing his exceptional form. From the unseeded session, Matt Moss (#102, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) stunned with a remarkable second-fastest time, proving his enduring competitiveness.
Joey Savatgy (#17 Boost Mobile/Froth/Honda Racing) the championship leader, secured third, with Cooper Webb (#3, Star Racing Yamaha) in fourth, Hunter Lawrence (#96, Honda HRC) in fifth, and Luke Clout Luke (#4, Empire Kawasaki) completing the Superpole qualifiers.
Meanwhile, championship contender Dean Wilson (#1, Honda – Froth/SCT Logistics) battled with a shoulder injury to qualify 11th, leaving his title hopes in jeopardy.
SX1 Superpole
Superpole saw Jett Lawrence reaffirm his dominance, setting a blistering lap half a second faster than his nearest competitor to claim the #1 gate pick.
Cooper Webb impressed with a strong run, while Joey Savatgy, Luke Clout and Hunter Lawrence pushed hard. Matt Moss struggled after a mistake and finished sixth in the shootout.
SX1 Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|F.Lap
|Gap
|1
|Jett LAWRENCE (QLD)
|Honda
|54.098
|–
|2
|Cooper WEBB (USA)
|Yamaha
|54.614
|+0.516
|3
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|55.047
|+0.949
|4
|Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD)
|Honda
|55.269
|+1.171
|5
|Joey SAVATGY (USA)
|Honda
|55.450
|+1.352
|6
|Matt MOSS (NSW)
|Yamaha
|1:09.271
|+15.173
SX1 Race One
Cooper Webb took the holeshot and established an early lead, lapping a second faster than anyone else. Aaron Tanti (#9, Boost Mobile/Froth/Honda Racing) and Hayden Mellross (#45, Mellross Homes/KTM) followed closely, while Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence pushed forward from mid-pack starts.
Webb extended his lead to seven seconds, delivering a commanding performance.
Jett Lawrence dazzled with a remarkable charge through the field to take second after Aaron Tanti – who had been second for much of the race – crashed late in the rhythm section, dropping to 12th.
Savatgy placed one hand on the championship trophy with a solid third place.
Hunter Lawrence climbed to fourth, while Matt Moss rounded out the top five.
SX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Cooper WEBB (USA)
|Yamaha
|7:42.627
|2
|Jett LAWRENCE (QLD)
|Honda
|+8.276
|3
|Joey SAVATGY (USA)
|Honda
|+11.590
|4
|Matt MOSS (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+19.112
|5
|Jed BEATON (VIC)
|Yamaha
|+21.215
|6
|Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD)
|Honda
|+21.545
|7
|Jack MATHER (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+26.312
|8
|Brett METCALFE (SA)
|Kawasaki
|+28.353
|9
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|+30.951
|10
|Dean WILSON (SCO)
|Honda
|+31.723
|11
|Hayden MELLROSS (NSW)
|KTM
|+32.973
|12
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM
|+34.506
|13
|Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+37.236
|14
|Dylan WILLS (NSW)
|GasGas
|+44.433
|15
|Zachary WATSON (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+45.998
|16
|Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+46.139
|17
|Liam JACKSON (QLD)
|GasGas
|+48.147
|18
|Aaron TANTI (QLD)
|Honda
|+49.532
|19
|Jesse MADDEN (NSW)
|Honda
|+53.499
|20
|Robbie MARSHALL (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+59.044
|21
|Cody O’LOAN (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+1:00.049
|22
|Joel CIGLIANO (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
SX1 Race Two
Hunter Lawrence and Hayden Mellross diced for the holeshot into the first turn, with Mellross initially taking the honours. However, Hunter quickly established himself at the front, seizing the lead and setting a blistering pace. Meanwhile, his brother Jett Lawrence struggled off the gate and found himself dead last after an early crash, rejoined with a rather bent bike, only to then retire shortly after.
Matt Moss continued to showcase his qualifying form, surging up to second place early on. However, his race then came undone when a crash put him out of contention. Race favourite Cooper Webb was third but suffered a heavy crash before the start/finish wall jump. The two-time AMA Supercross Champion eventually walked away, but was clearly injured and unable to rejoin the race – or indeed race three.
Out front, Hunter Lawrence built an eight-second lead with five laps remaining, dominating the race while the battles behind him intensified.
Luke Clout and Joey Savatgy emerged as the primary contenders for second and third after Moss and Webb exited the race. This battle carried significant championship implications as Savatgy and Clout were fighting for positions and points that could prove crucial to their title hopes.
Savatgy moved into second with three laps to go, while Jed Beaton (#14, Yamaha – CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) passed Clout for third in the closing stages.
Dean Wilson fought through his injury to climb into fifth, keeping his championship hopes alive with a gritty ride.
In the closing laps, Hunter Lawrence cruised to victory thanks to a commanding eight-second margin. Savatgy secured second place, solidifying his championship lead, while Beaton rounded out the podium.
The battle for third provided plenty of drama, with Clout, Beaton, Tanti, and Wilson fighting fiercely to the line. Some last-lap shenanigans saw Wilson drop to sixth, leaving the championship undecided heading into the final race.
SX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD)
|Honda
|7:55.391
|2
|Joey SAVATGY (USA)
|Honda
|+7.073
|3
|Jed BEATON (VIC)
|Yamaha
|+13.908
|4
|Aaron TANTI (QLD)
|Honda
|+17.831
|5
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|+22.703
|6
|Dean WILSON (SCO)
|Honda
|+23.682
|7
|Hayden MELLROSS (NSW)
|KTM
|+25.771
|8
|Brett METCALFE (SA)
|Kawasaki
|+27.594
|9
|Zachary WATSON (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+28.926
|10
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM
|+29.658
|11
|Dylan WILLS (NSW)
|GasGas
|+31.991
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+32.032
|13
|Jack MATHER (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+49.660
|14
|Jesse MADDEN (NSW)
|Honda
|+55.314
|15
|Cody O’LOAN (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+1:03.180
|16
|Joel CIGLIANO (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|17
|Robbie MARSHALL (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|1 Lap
|18
|Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD)
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Liam JACKSON (QLD)
|GasGas
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS (NSW)
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Cooper WEBB (USA)
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Jett LAWRENCE (QLD)
|Honda
|7 Laps
SX1 Race Three
Superstars Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb did not start, leaving the stage set for the final showdown for whoever was willing to seize the opportunity. And so it was, as Dean Wilson led early after passing the Marvel Stadium start specialist Hayden Mellross.
Wilson leading the race gave him a slim chance at the title, but with championship leader Joey Savatgy comfortably in second, it would need something extraordinary to happen.
And that’s pretty much what happened. Joey Savatgy’s race unravelled with a flat rear tyre, dropping him to 18th and to an uncertain overall championship position.
While the crowd and commentators were watching a forlorn Savatgy continue to circulate (he would note later that his pit board did not know the points situation, so a DNF was not an option), Hunter Lawrence was rounding up everyone in front of him as he worked his way up to second.
No one had “Hunter Lawrence vs Dean Wilson” on their sensational-match-up bingo card, yet here we were witnessing the best racing of the night.
Hunter Lawrence launched relentless attacks on Wilson in the closing laps. Neither rider was able to take the ascendency, with small mistakes and small advances nullifying the margin between the two and the indefatigable Wilson refusing to give up.
On the final lap, Lawrence overtook Wilson in the rhythm section to take a thrilling victory with the crowd roaring their approval. Wilson finished second, with Jed Beaton completing the podium.
Joey Savatgy was assured by a flag marshal that he had done enough to secure the title, despite his misfortune; and the flaggie was right..!
The 2024 AUSX Open concluded with high drama, incredible performances, and an unforgettable end to the season. Hunter Lawrence’s brilliance, Wilson’s grit, and Savatgy’s resilience and the ever-improving results and racing of the local contingent capped off a night that will be remembered as one of the best in Australian Supercross history.
SX1 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Hunter LAWRENCE (QLD)
|Honda
|12:09.886
|2
|Dean WILSON (SCO)
|Honda
|+0.880
|3
|Jed BEATON (VIC)
|Yamaha
|+7.741
|4
|Aaron TANTI (QLD)
|Honda
|+14.844
|5
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|+17.804
|6
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM
|+19.663
|7
|Hayden MELLROSS (NSW)
|KTM
|+22.061
|8
|Joel WIGHTMAN (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+26.695
|9
|Dylan WILLS (NSW)
|GasGas
|+31.382
|10
|Zachary WATSON (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+33.931
|11
|Jack MATHER (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+35.512
|12
|Luke ZIELINSKI (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+51.351
|13
|Jesse MADDEN (NSW)
|Honda
|+52.218
|14
|Liam JACKSON (QLD)
|GasGas
|+52.943
|15
|Robbie MARSHALL (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+1:14.708
|16
|Cody O’LOAN (QLD)
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|17
|Joel CIGLIANO (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|18
|Joey SAVATGY (USA)
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS (NSW)
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Brett METCALFE (SA)
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
SX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Hunter LAWRENCE
|Honda
|15
|25
|25
|65
|2
|Jed BEATON
|Yamaha
|16
|20
|20
|56
|3
|Dean WILSON
|Honda
|11
|15
|22
|48
|4
|Joey SAVATGY
|Honda
|20
|22
|3
|45
|5
|Luke CLOUT
|Kawasaki
|12
|16
|16
|44
|6
|Aaron TANTI
|Honda
|3
|18
|18
|39
|7
|Hayden MELLROSS
|KTM
|10
|14
|14
|38
|8
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|9
|11
|15
|35
|9
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|14
|8
|10
|32
|10
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|8
|9
|13
|30
|11
|Dylan WILLS
|GasGas
|7
|10
|12
|29
|12
|Zachary WATSON
|Husqvarna
|6
|12
|11
|29
|13
|Brett METCALFE
|Kawasaki
|13
|13
|26
|14
|Cooper WEBB
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|15
|Jett LAWRENCE
|Honda
|22
|22
|16
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha
|18
|18
|17
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|5
|3
|9
|17
|18
|Jesse MADDEN
|Honda
|2
|7
|8
|17
|19
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas
|4
|7
|11
|20
|Robbie MARSHALL
|Husqvarna
|1
|4
|6
|11
|21
|Cody O’LOAN
|Yamaha
|6
|5
|11
|22
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|5
|4
|9
SX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Joey SAVATGY
|Honda
|115
|2
|Dean WILSON
|Honda
|109
|3
|Luke CLOUT
|Kawasaki
|96
|4
|Jed BEATON
|Yamaha
|92
|5
|Aaron TANTI
|Honda
|79
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|KTM
|69
|7
|Dylan WILLS
|GasGas
|63
|8
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|53
|9
|Brett METCALFE
|Kawasaki
|49
|10
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|47
|11
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|42
|12
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha
|38
|13
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|35
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Husqvarna
|34
|15
|Joel EVANS
|Yamaha
|31
|16
|Hunter LAWRENCE
|Honda
|25
|17
|Jesse MADDEN
|Honda
|22
|18
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|15
|19
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas
|14
|20
|Cody O’LOAN
|Yamaha
|14
|21
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|14
|22
|Robbie MARSHALL
|Husqvarna
|12
|23
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas
|8
|24
|Cooper WEBB
|Yamaha
|7
|25
|Jett LAWRENCE
|Honda
|6
|26
|Brandon STEEL
|Yamaha
|6
|27
|Elijah WIESE
|Yamaha
|3
SX2
Shane McElrath (#12, Polyflor / Froth / Honda Racing) topped SX2 qualifying with a commanding performance, edging out team-mate Cole Thompson (#2 Polyflor / Froth / Honda Racing) to set up a strong start for the Honda camp. Ryder Kingsford (#21, CDR Yamaha) secured third, breaking Honda’s dominance and promising a thrilling battle in the races ahead.
SX2 Race One
Shane McElrath made an emphatic statement in the opening SX2 race, seizing control on the first lap and never looking back. His dominant ride not only secured victory but solidified his position as the championship leader.
Kayden Minear (#66, KTM Race Team) fired out of the gate with a brilliant holeshot, leading briefly before McElrath used his experience and precision to take over as they made their first pass through the whoops. Minear’s strong ride kept him in the mix and showcased his enormous potential, catching the eye of both local and international observers.
Canadian Supercross champion Cole Thompson pushed through early challenges to claim third, ensuring a double podium for the Honda team. Behind him, Brodie Connolly (#88 Polyflor / Froth / Honda Racing) demonstrated resilience, fighting back after an early setback to finish fourth.
The retired-but-never-busier Phil Nicoletti (#29, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) delivered a composed performance, rounding out the top five by staying steady and mistake-free in a highly competitive field.
SX2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Shane MCELRATH (USA)
|Honda
|5:45.257
|2
|Col THOMPSON (CAN)
|Honda
|+4.676
|3
|Kayden MINEAR (WA)
|KTM
|+6.974
|4
|Phil NICOLETTI (USA)
|Yamaha
|+13.992
|5
|Alex LARWOOD (SA)
|Honda
|+16.158
|6
|Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC)
|Honda
|+18.685
|7
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+30.057
|8
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|Triumph
|+31.905
|9
|Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC)
|GasGas
|+33.900
|10
|Ben NOVAK (NSW)
|Honda
|+33.968
|11
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+34.759
|12
|Reid TAYLOR (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|+35.994
|13
|Brock FLYNN (WA)
|Husqvarna
|+38.873
|14
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+42.400
|15
|Sam LARSEN (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+44.295
|16
|Brandon STEEL (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+48.419
|17
|Jack KITCHEN (QLD)
|KTM
|+55.171
|18
|Thynan KEAN (VIC)
|KTM
|+1:08.210
|19
|Kallam ORCHARD (VIC)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|20
|Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW)
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|21
|Connar ADAMS (VIC)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Mitchell NORRIS (SA)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
SX2 Race Two
Kayden Minear once again delivered out of the gate, backing up his Race One holeshot with another sensational start in Race Two. This time, the young Western Australian didn’t have Shane McElrath chasing him down in the early laps, as the championship leader faced a rough start and was sitting in seventh after the opening corners.
Minear led the race with poise, holding off Alex Larwood (#5, Froth/SCT Logistics/Honda Racing) and Cole Thompson. Meanwhile, Brodie Connolly found himself further back, struggling to make an impact in the highly competitive field.
The race was marked by drama in the final laps as multiple incidents unfolded: crashes in the rhythm section and on the wall jump brought out the medical flag, neutralising part of the track as riders were required to roll through the affected section.
Minear maintained a nearly three-second lead and seemed destined for the biggest win of his young career. Thompson pushed hard, closing the gap in the final laps, but Minear held his nerve under immense pressure to cross the line first, with Thompson and Larwood rounding out the top three.…
However, post-race reviews determined that Minear, Thompson, and Phil Nicoletti had jumped during the medical flag section. The resulting two-position penalties were unfortunate for Minear, who was relegated to third despite what was undeniably the best race day of his career. A bitter pill to swallow.
Shane McElrath was elevated to first, while Larwood moved into second.
SX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Shane MCELRATH (USA)
|Honda
|6:21.267
|2
|Alex LARWOOD (SA)
|Honda
|+14.251
|3
|Kayden MINEAR (WA)
|KTM
|–
|4
|Col THOMPSON (CAN)
|Honda
|+0.728
|5
|Reid TAYLOR (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|+16.220
|6
|Phil NICOLETTI (USA)
|Yamaha
|+8.112
|7
|Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC)
|Honda
|+17.191
|8
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|Triumph
|+23.538
|9
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|+24.863
|10
|Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC)
|GasGas
|+27.393
|11
|Brock FLYNN (WA)
|Husqvarna
|+30.230
|12
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+32.481
|13
|Mitchell NORRIS (SA)
|Kawasaki
|+37.545
|14
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+46.828
|15
|Sam LARSEN (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+58.363
|16
|Connar ADAMS (VIC)
|KTM
|+1:13.764
|17
|Brandon STEEL (NSW)
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|18
|Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW)
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|19
|Thynan KEAN (VIC)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|20
|Kallam ORCHARD (VIC)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|21
|Jack KITCHEN (QLD)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Ben NOVAK (NSW)
|Honda
|5 Laps
SX2 Race Three
Shane McElrath entered the final SX2 race with the championship virtually in his grasp, needing only a points finish to secure the title. Yet, rather than ride conservatively, McElrath pushed hard from the start, not content to simply circulate in a safe spot to ensure an easy title win. By the halfway point, he had climbed into second and set his sights on the leader.
Kayden Minear, who had consistently nailed his starts all evening, once again had claimed the holeshot but was eventually shuffled back after a fierce battle. Despite his determination, Minear would finish sixth after a challenging race.
Out front, McElrath chased down Brodie Connolly, who had taken the early lead. With five laps remaining, McElrath made a decisive pass and began to stretch his margin. Behind him, Connolly and Col Thompson battled hard for second, thrilling the crowd with their intensity.
When the chequered flag fell, McElrath claimed a dominant victory, sealing the championship in style. Thompson narrowly edged Connolly for second, completing an all-Honda podium and a perfect ending to McElrath’s championship-winning season.
SX2 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Shane MCELRATH (USA)
|Honda
|9:53.301
|2
|Col THOMPSON (CAN)
|Honda
|+5.660
|3
|Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC)
|Honda
|+10.130
|4
|Kayden MINEAR (WA)
|KTM
|+12.152
|5
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+13.707
|6
|Alex LARWOOD (SA)
|Honda
|+14.532
|7
|Brock FLYNN (WA)
|Husqvarna
|+35.048
|8
|Mackenzie O’BREE (VIC)
|GasGas
|+35.177
|9
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+49.673
|10
|Sam LARSEN (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+54.070
|11
|Brandon STEEL (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+1:05.744
|12
|Thynan KEAN (VIC)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|13
|Mitchell NORRIS (SA)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|14
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|Triumph
|1 Lap
|15
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|Husqvarna
|1 Lap
|16
|Connar ADAMS (VIC)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|17
|Kallam ORCHARD (VIC)
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|18
|Jack KITCHEN (QLD)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Phil NICOLETTI (USA)
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Reid TAYLOR (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Ryan KOHLENBERG (NSW)
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
SX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Shane MCELRATH
|Honda
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|Col THOMPSON
|Honda
|22
|18
|22
|62
|3
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|20
|20
|18
|58
|4
|Alex LARWOOD
|Honda
|16
|22
|15
|53
|5
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|15
|14
|20
|49
|6
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|GasGas
|12
|11
|13
|36
|7
|Liam ATKINSON
|Triumph
|13
|13
|7
|33
|8
|Phil NICOLETTI
|Yamaha
|18
|15
|33
|9
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|8
|10
|14
|32
|10
|Joel EVANS
|Husqvarna
|14
|12
|6
|32
|11
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|10
|9
|12
|31
|12
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|16
|30
|13
|Reid TAYLOR
|Kawasaki
|9
|16
|25
|14
|Sam LARSEN
|Yamaha
|6
|6
|11
|23
|15
|Brandon STEEL
|Yamaha
|5
|4
|10
|19
|16
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Kawasaki
|8
|8
|16
|17
|Thynan KEAN
|KTM
|3
|2
|9
|14
|18
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|11
|11
|19
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM
|5
|5
|10
|20
|Kallam ORCHARD
|Kawasaki
|2
|1
|4
|7
|21
|Jack KITCHEN
|KTM
|4
|3
|7
|22
|Ryan KOHLENBERG
|Yamaha
|1
|3
|4
SX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Shane MCELRATH
|Honda
|113
|2
|Col THOMPSON
|Honda
|96
|3
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|94
|4
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|80
|5
|Reid TAYLOR
|Kawasaki
|72
|6
|Alex LARWOOD
|Honda
|70
|7
|Liam ATKINSON
|Triumph
|55
|8
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Yamaha
|51
|9
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|GasGas
|50
|10
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|47
|11
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|41
|12
|Noah FERGUSON
|Honda
|33
|13
|Sam LARSEN
|Yamaha
|33
|14
|Thynan KEAN
|KTM
|30
|15
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|29
|16
|Rhys BUDD
|Husqvarna
|25
|17
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|24
|18
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Husqvarna
|21
|19
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Kawasaki
|15
|20
|Phil NICOLETTI
|Yamaha
|13
|21
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|13
|22
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|12
|23
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|12
|24
|Kallam ORCHARD
|Kawasaki
|12
|25
|Joel EVANS
|Husqvarna
|11
|26
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM
|9
|27
|Myles GILMORE
|Honda
|9
|28
|Brandon STEEL
|Yamaha
|6
|29
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Kawasaki
|6
|30
|Ryan KOHLENBERG
|Yamaha
|5
|31
|Reid LEHRER
|KTM
|3
SX3 Final
The AUSX Open showcased the rising stars of Supercross in the highly competitive SX3 category. Kayd Kingsford (#20, Yamaha, Yamaha Racing Team) delivered a standout performance to claim victory, with Jake Cannon (#3, Honda, Honda Racing) and Cooper Rowe (#25, Husqvarna, Husqvarna Racing Team) rounding out the podium.
The Fox Australian Supercross Championship SX3 standings saw Seth Burchell (#27, Yamaha, Yamaha Racing Team) emerge as the overall champion with a consistent season tallying 102 points.
Jake Cannon (#3, Honda, Honda Racing) finished just behind with 98 points, while Koby Hantis (#94, Yamaha, Yamaha Racing Team) secured third with 91 points.
Seth Thomas (#295, GasGas Australia) topped the CR22 85cc class, and Mason Ezergailis showcased his skills by winning the Yamaha 65cc Cup.
SX3 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yamaha
|6:17.796
|2
|Jake CANNON (QLD)
|Honda
|+3.486
|3
|Cooper ROWE (NSW)
|Husqvarna
|+6.030
|4
|Seth BURCHELL (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+10.077
|5
|Hayden DOWNIE (QLD)
|GasGas
|+12.195
|6
|Jyle CAMPBELL (NSW)
|Husqvarna
|+19.855
|7
|Koby HANTIS (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+21.971
|8
|Peter WOLFE (NSW)
|Husqvarna
|+31.664
|9
|Lachlan ALLEN (QLD)
|Yamaha
|+34.525
|10
|Joel FREIBERG (QLD)
|KTM
|+34.809
|11
|Axel WIDDON (QLD)
|KTM
|+36.156
|12
|Wil CARPENTER (SA)
|Yamaha
|+41.992
|13
|Jack DEVESON (NSW)
|Husqvarna
|+46.459
|14
|Auston BOYD (VIC)
|GasGas
|+47.272
|15
|Hixson MCINNES (NSW)
|Honda
|+53.311
|16
|Drew KEMPER
|GasGas
|+55.469
|17
|Cameron SHAW (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:01.246
|18
|Phoenix BLANCHETTE (NSW)
|Yamaha
|+1:07.991
|19
|Jack BYRNE (TAS)
|Husqvarna
|+1:28.507
|20
|Thomas CUNNINGHAM (NSW)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Travis LINDSAY (NSW)
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Ky WOODS (NSW)
|GasGas
|1 Lap
SX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|102
|2
|Jake CANNON
|Honda
|98
|3
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|91
|4
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|80
|5
|Ky WOODS
|GasGas
|73
|6
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Husqvarna
|73
|7
|Jack BYRNE
|Husqvarna
|68
|8
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|68
|9
|Travis LINDSAY
|Yamaha
|57
|10
|Hayden DOWNIE
|GasGas
|43
|11
|Joel FREIBERG
|KTM
|43
|12
|Peter WOLFE
|Husqvarna
|42
|13
|Lachlan ALLEN
|Yamaha
|32
|14
|Riley BURGESS
|Husqvarna
|30
|15
|Cameron SHAW
|KTM
|30
|16
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|26
|17
|Auston BOYD
|GasGas
|24
|18
|Wil CARPENTER
|Yamaha
|21
|19
|Wyatt DELANGEN
|KTM
|17
|20
|Geordie TAYLOR
|Husqvarna
|14
|21
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|12
|22
|Hixson MCINNES
|Honda
|12
|23
|Axel WIDDON
|KTM
|11
|24
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|8
|25
|Oliver CORBIN
|KTM
|8
|26
|Drew KEMPER
|GasGas
|5
|27
|Koby TATE
|KTM
|5
|28
|Phoenix BLANCHETTE
|Yamaha
|5
|29
|Drew KREMER
|GasGas
|3
|30
|Riley MOREL
|KTM
|2
|31
|Thomas CUNNINGHAM
|KTM
|1
|32
|Max COMPTON
|GasGas
|1
CR85 cc
CR85 cc Final Results
TBC
CR85 cc Championship Points
TBC
65 cc
65 cc Final Results
|Pos
|Name
|Behind Leader
|1
|Mason EZERGAILIS (VIC)
|3:33.906
|2
|Kye SPROULE (NSW)
|+4.660
|3
|Kobe CARROLL (NZ)
|+17.539
|4
|Brooklyn BOYD (VIC)
|+19.666
|5
|Lucas POOLE (VIC)
|+20.278
|6
|Marcus STREET (WA)
|+30.293
|7
|Oscar MEDHURST (NSW)
|+34.071
|8
|Lachlan DEVLIN (VIC)
|+35.295
|9
|Porter SMITH (QLD)
|+36.528
|10
|Lachlan WHARTON (VIC)
|+38.722
|11
|Beau DAVY (NSW)
|+39.015
|12
|Hudson WILSON (SA)
|+40.448
|13
|Cody JACKSON (QLD)
|+41.763
|14
|Elijah SPENCER-HARPER (VIC)
|+43.629
|15
|Sage GARWOOD (TAS)
|+49.371
|16
|Brody BROWN (VIC)
|+54.265
|17
|Cullen ROONEY (NZ)
|+54.574
|18
|Joshua GLUTH (VIC)
|+55.562
|19
|Jimmy BEGBIE (VIC)
|+56.437
|20
|Archie BLANCHETTE (NSW)
|+1:08.408
|21
|Asha WILSON (SA)
|+1:29.138
65 cc Championship Points
TBC