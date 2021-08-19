Montesa 250 Rapida Automix King Scorpion

With Phil Aynsley

When the Montesa King Scorpion 250 was introduced in 1970 it inverted the usual method of making a ‘scrambler’ by putting a high-level exhaust and other off-road features onto a road bike. The King Scorpion instead took the 250 Scorpion motocross model and added lights etc.

The subject of this shoot completed its journey to a fully road going model. Launched in 1975 the 250 Rapida Automix was basically a King Scorpion fitted with an automatic oil lubrication system (rather than pre-mix). It also featured a low level exhaust, larger rims and a lower rear guard.

The metallic purple and orange paint scheme is pure ‘70s and power was increased by 2 hp to 24 hp at 6,800 rpm, while only 600 were constructed.