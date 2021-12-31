Mooney takes up sponsorship of VR46 MotoGP Team

Mooney, the first Italian Proximity Banking & Payments company, will be the new title sponsor of the VR46 Racing Team, the motorcycle team created by Valentino Rossi and competing in the MotoGP and Moto2 World Championship.

Following the agreement, the new team naming will be Mooney VR46 Racing Team and will be used in all images of the Team (including bikes and rider suits) and in all official communications. Further information will be revealed in the new year.

VR46 Racing Team

The VR46 Racing Team was born in 2014 with the aim of supporting young Italian talents of the two wheels from Moto3 up to MotoGP. The arrival in the premier class took place in 2021 with Luca Marini but it will be in the upcoming 2022 that the VR46 Racing Team will officially become part of the top class. Since 2014, 10 Italian young riders have taken their first steps in this Team. Among these, Francesco Bagnaia, the first rider to win the World title with the Moto2 Team in 2018.

Mooney

Mooney is the first Proximity Banking & Payments company in Italy which has inherited the experience of two excellences in different, but complementary business sectors: SisalPay in the field of payments, and Banca 5 (Intesa Sanpaolo Group) in banking. Thanks to its extensive network of over 45.000 points of sale throughout Italy that are fully integrated with the digital ecosystem, Mooney plays an important social role in providing consumers with a simple, quick and easy access to a wide range of payment solutions, namely bills, prepaid cards, telephone recharge cards as well as facilities such as cash withdrawals, wire transfers and payment orders, formerly possible only through banks.