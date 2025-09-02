Morbidelli Stays with VR46 for 2026

Franco Morbidelli will continue with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team into the 2026 MotoGP season, extending his partnership with the Tavullia-based outfit after a strong first year together. The deal confirms the team’s line-up for next season, with Morbidelli once again alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio on Ducati Desmosedici GP machinery.

The Italian-Brazilian rider has deep ties with the VR46 project, having been the Academy’s first recruit and its first World Champion thanks to his 2017 Moto2 title.

Franco Morbidelli

“My love for this team is very deep. I feel great here and have an amazing relationship with every single member. It will be a pleasure to race with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team next year as well. It’s fantastic to announce something so special. I hope to experience many more great days like the ones we’ve had this year, because we truly deserve it. We have almost a year and a half ahead of us to keep showing the great potential we have together. I want to thank the whole team, with Vale, Uccio, and Pablo leading the way, the partners, the VR46 Riders Academy, and my people.”

Now in his seventh year of MotoGP, Morbidelli’s career tally includes three wins, six podiums, and a runner-up finish in the 2020 championship.

Since joining VR46 for 2025, Morbidelli has already returned to the podium with main race rostrums in Argentina and Qatar, plus Sprint podiums in Qatar and Hungary. Heading into the final eight rounds of the year, he sits sixth in the standings on 161 points.

Alessio Salucci – VR46 Team Director

“We are happy to confirm Franco for the next season too. He integrated with the team right from the start, building an excellent personal and professional relationship that has led to important results. Franco has been part of the VR46 Riders Academy since the very beginning and seeing him wear the colors of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team has a special meaning for us, it feels like coming full circle. This year, with two podiums in the main races and two more in the Sprint, we showed what we can do; in this last part of the season and in the next one, the goal is to improve even more. His experience has been an added value and, together with the team’s expertise and Ducati’s support, we’re excited to continue this journey together in 2026 as well.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 455 2 A. Marquez 280 3 F. Bagnaia 228 4 M. Bezzecchi 197 5 P. Acosta 164 6 F. Morbidelli 161 7 F. Di Giannantonio 154 8 F. Aldeguer 126 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 109 11 B. Binder 91 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 L. Marini 72 14 M. Viñales 69 15 E. Bastianini 63 16 A. Ogura 58 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 46 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 23 21 P. Espargaro 16 22 T. Nakagami 10 23 M. Oliveira 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

