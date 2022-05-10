More fundraising prizes revealed for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022
Triumph Motorcycles & Gibson have partnered up once again to donate three signed guitars, each with a one-of-a-kind custom-painted triumph legend guitar case for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as fundraising prizes.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will return in 2022 on Sunday, May 22 and is once again focused on bringing people together, encouraging folks to connect with their fellow gentlefolk and ride together for a great cause.
The “Saints of Speed” custom guitar cases will be painted by the world-renowned guitar artist James Willis.
Gentlefolk Prize (open to participants raising over $US250)
- Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ J-200 guitar, signed by American country music star Big Kenny
- Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by James Willis
Highest Team Triumph Global Fundraiser
- Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ SG Standard guitar, signed by Canadian musician Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers
- Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by James Willis
Spirit of ’59 Prize (open to participants raising over $US59)
- Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ 1959 Les Paul Standard guitar, signed by English rock legend, Billy Duffy of The Cult
- Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by James Willis
Donated to support The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride global charity efforts to raise awareness and funds in support of men’s mental health and prostate cancer, each of the Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ guitars pays homage to a Gibson music legend and each comes with the signature details and features that made them famous.
The custom hard case that comes with each guitar will be painted by famed Nashville guitar artist, James Willis, as part of a new “Saints of Speed” numbered series of custom cases, each commemorating a legendary Triumph rider. Willis is a multi-bike Triumph owner and will be participating in this year’s Gentleman’s Ride on his Scrambler 1200 XC motorcycle.
Further celebrating the connection between music and motorcycles, the guitars will be signed by musicians that are also passionate riders, each participating in this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. The Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ J-200 will be signed by American country music artist Big Kenny, of Big & Rich.
The Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ SG Standard will be signed by Canadian recording artist Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers. The Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ 1959 Les Paul Standard will be signed by English rock musician Billy Duffy of The Cult.
These additional prizes allow the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to further support fundraising across the world by rewarding fundraisers in unique categories, including the annual Gentlefolk prize, eligible for participants which raise over $US250.
New prize categories for 2022 will be the Spirit of ’59 category, for any rider which raises over $US59, and the Team Triumph prize, for the highest fundraiser that has joined the official Triumph team or a Triumph dealership’s fundraising team.
Here’s a look at the full list or fundraising prizes:
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Prize Summary
- Highest Global Fundraiser
- ‘1959 Legends’ custom edition Triumph Bonneville T120 motorcycle and Gibson Les Paul Standard Reissue guitar
- Hedon x DGR Kingpin Helmet
- ELF Prize Pack
- 2nd Highest Global Fundraiser
- Triumph Thruxton RS motorcycle
- Hedon x DGR Hedonist Helmet
- ELF Prize Pack
- 3rd Highest Global Fundraiser
- Triumph Speed Twin 1200 motorcycle
- Hedon x DGR Hedonist Helmet
- ELF Prize Pack
- Gentlefolk Competition 1st Prize (open to participants raising over $US250)
- Triumph Bonneville Bobber motorcycle
- Hedon x DGR Hedonist Helmet
- Gentlefolk Competition 2nd Prize (open to participants raising over $US250)
- Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ J-200 guitar, signed by country artist Big Kenny
- Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by artist James Willis
- Highest Team Triumph Global Fundraiser (includes Triumph Dealer fundraising teams)
- Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ SG Standard guitar, signed by Canadian artist Clayton Bellamy
- Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by artist James Willis
- Spirit of ’59 Prize (open to participants raising over $US59)
- Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ 1959 Les Paul Standard guitar, signed by English rock legend, Billy Duffy of The Cult
- Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by artist James Willis