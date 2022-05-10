More fundraising prizes revealed for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022

Triumph Motorcycles & Gibson have partnered up once again to donate three signed guitars, each with a one-of-a-kind custom-painted triumph legend guitar case for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as fundraising prizes.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will return in 2022 on Sunday, May 22 and is once again focused on bringing people together, encouraging folks to connect with their fellow gentlefolk and ride together for a great cause.

The “Saints of Speed” custom guitar cases will be painted by the world-renowned guitar artist James Willis.

Gentlefolk Prize (open to participants raising over $US250)

Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ J-200 guitar, signed by American country music star Big Kenny

Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by James Willis

Highest Team Triumph Global Fundraiser

Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ SG Standard guitar, signed by Canadian musician Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers

Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by James Willis

Spirit of ’59 Prize (open to participants raising over $US59)

Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ 1959 Les Paul Standard guitar, signed by English rock legend, Billy Duffy of The Cult

Custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by James Willis

Donated to support The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride global charity efforts to raise awareness and funds in support of men’s mental health and prostate cancer, each of the Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ guitars pays homage to a Gibson music legend and each comes with the signature details and features that made them famous.

The custom hard case that comes with each guitar will be painted by famed Nashville guitar artist, James Willis, as part of a new “Saints of Speed” numbered series of custom cases, each commemorating a legendary Triumph rider. Willis is a multi-bike Triumph owner and will be participating in this year’s Gentleman’s Ride on his Scrambler 1200 XC motorcycle.

Further celebrating the connection between music and motorcycles, the guitars will be signed by musicians that are also passionate riders, each participating in this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. The Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ J-200 will be signed by American country music artist Big Kenny, of Big & Rich.

The Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ SG Standard will be signed by Canadian recording artist Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers. The Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ 1959 Les Paul Standard will be signed by English rock musician Billy Duffy of The Cult.

These additional prizes allow the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to further support fundraising across the world by rewarding fundraisers in unique categories, including the annual Gentlefolk prize, eligible for participants which raise over $US250.

New prize categories for 2022 will be the Spirit of ’59 category, for any rider which raises over $US59, and the Team Triumph prize, for the highest fundraiser that has joined the official Triumph team or a Triumph dealership’s fundraising team.

Here’s a look at the full list or fundraising prizes:

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Prize Summary