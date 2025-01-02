PIERER Mobility AG / KTM

January 3, 2025 update

PIERER Mobility AG, that is the KTM group to you and me, are convening an extraordinary general assembly later this month to appoint Stephan Zöchling to join the supervisory board of PIERER Mobility AG, with Chairman of the supervisory board Josef Blazicek resigning from the supervisory board.

Subject to election at the general assembly, Stephan Zöchling is to become a member of the supervisory board of PIERER Mobility AG. Stephan Zöchling brings with him experience of restructuring in the automotive sector and currently also heads up Remus Performance Exhausts.

In order to facilitate the election of Stephan Zöchling to the supervisory board, the current chairman of the supervisory board, Josef Blazicek, today resigned from the supervisory board with effect from the end of the next general assembly. Josef Blazicek had held his position for over 17 years after moving into the motorcycling industry after a period as an investment banker.

It is intended to convene an extraordinary general assembly at the end of January 2025, at which elections to the Supervisory Board are to be held. In addition, new conditional capital is to be created at this general assembly in order to enable the flexible issue of financial instruments by the executive board.