2025 Triumph Trident 660

Triumph is preparing a comprehensive update for the 2025 model year of its Trident 660, five years after it was first introduced into the market, with perhaps the biggest news of the update for Australia being the confirmation that both LAMS and full power versions will be available.

The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 in both full power and LAMS will arrive in dealers in December, with pricing from $14,250 ride-away, which is only $10 more than the previous ride-away pricing. It is worth noting there’s some pretty good run-out deals current available on MY23 Tridents though.

A high-end electronics suite driven by a six-axis IMU complete with cornering compensated ABS and traction control, highlights the new model developments. This level of tech is not all that common in this class.

We also see a new Sport mode added, to Rain and Road, which promises to deliver a sharper and more aggressive character to the triple, which may help give the bike’s performance a more Daytona-esque feel.

Sweetening the deal further is the inclusion of an auto-blipper quick-shift, previously an accessory only addition, and cruise control. Triumph did confirm retrofitting that cruise control system to older models isn’t an option either, before you get your hopes up, due to how it’s integrated into various systems.

Also standard now, as opposed to an accessory, is the smartphone integration, with turn-by-turn navigation. Interestingly, Triumph bucked the trend of this being integrated on many of their more entry level models previously and would make you buy a Triumph Connectivity Module. That’s probably become a harder to defend policy with the explosion of machines now having it standard in the segment, even where they otherwise lack electronic aids.

The other big tweak to the Trident 660 is Showa SFF-BF (separate-function, big-piston) forks getting a higher-end damping system. Previously this had been identified as a bit of a weak spot according to rider feedback, and thus is improved on the new model with the British marque promising better performance in this iteration. Travel is 120 mm up front and 130 mm at the rear, and

Apparently all these updates are based on customer feedback, with the Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition’s success a bit of a proof of design. That may also have had a hand in the eye catching new colour-ways, including Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, Diablo Red, and Jet Black.

Unchanged is the 660 cc triple-cylinder pumping out a fraction shy of 60 kW in full power load-out at 10,250 rpm, or 39.8 kW at 8750 rpm on the restricted LAMS version, with 64 Nm of torque, or 59 Nm on the LAMS, 90 per cent of which is available from 3600 rpm.

Nissin provide the two-piston calipers on 310 mm dual rotors, with a 255 mm rear rotor and single-piston caliper fitted. Matching the Showa forks is also a Showa monoshock, with preload adjustment, and seat height is unchanged at 805 mm.

16,000 km service intervals (or every 12-months) are also impressive, as well as the standard fit Michelin Road 5 tyres, with the bikes being built in Thailand. And once again the 2025 Triumph Trident 660 in both full power and LAMS will arrive in dealers in December, with pricing from $14,250 ride-away.

See the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website for more information.

2025 Triumph Trident 660 Specifications