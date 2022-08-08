Liam Waters disqualified from Morgan Park results

Round 2 & 3 results also to be amended

Following a Post-race Technical Inspection, a report from the ASBK Chief Technical Officer to the ASBK Race Director confirms a breach of ASBK Technical Regulations 4.26.4 Technical Regulations (SSP300) Permitted Modifications and Appendix B: R3 Cup Class and Technical Rules – 7.3.1 (for R3 Cup) as a breach of Engine Components for rider #181 Liam Waters.

As this rider was cross-entered to Supersport 300 and R3 Cup classes, this breach is effective for both Supersport 300 & R3 Cup classes and all 6 races during ASBK Round 5 – Morgan Park.

Furthermore, the ASBK Technical Department’s records show that the same sealed engine was used for all races in Supersport 300 and R3 Cup at ASBK Round 2, Queensland Raceway and ASBK Round 3, Wakefield Park.

As a result, the above listed rider is further disqualified from all races of both classes at ASBK Round 2 and ASBK Round 3.

The final results of all Supersport 300 & R3 Cup races at ASBK Round 5 – Morgan Park, in addition to the ASBK Championship Points for SSP300 & R3 Cup will now be amended by the ASBK Chief Timekeeper.

The ASBK Chief Timekeeper will also amend the results and ASBK Championship Points for ASBK Round 2 and Round 3 as a result of this Post-Race Disqualification.

Once the protest period for the disqualification has expired, updated results for Supersport 300 and R3 Cup will be available on Computime & ASBK websites. Any new podium placegetters will be contacted by ASBK Management with respect to the trophy presentation.