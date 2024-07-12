ASBK 2024

Round Four – Morgan Park – Friday Morning

A foggy morning on Friday was the backdrop for the ASBK paddock at Morgan Park as engines were run up, tyres were warmed, and people were warming themselves up with a cup of coffee or whatever brew tickled their fancy.

This morning could hardly have been described as cold, though. The temperature was already eight degrees by 0800, on its way to a predicted top of around 20 degrees this afternoon. It will be cooler on Saturday, though, with lows of around four and a top of around 16.

On Sunday, we will get down towards zero in what is expected to be a brisk morning before rising into the mid-teens during the day. Fogs are predicted for every morning but are generally expected to have risen by the time on-track gets underway each day around 0900. The image below was taken just after 0800 this morning, as the rider briefing was taking place.

Robbie Bolger provided some entertainment at the briefing when, during proceedings, he presented Simon Maas from Motorcycling Australia an ‘I Love Mectronik’ t-shirt. This was Robbie’s way of celebrating the recent National Sports Tribunal action, following which M.A. reinstated the Mectronik YMER6WSS ECU back into the ‘Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List’ on June 17, after removing it on May 31.

YMF R3 Cup

The ShopYamaha R3 Cup competitors were first out on track. Morgan Park marks the opening round of what is a condensed three-round series this season for the YZF-R3 category. Most of these youngsters however have been racing ASBK this year already in the Supersport 300 ranks, which they also cross-enter into this weekend.

Jordan Simpson topped proceedings this morning ahead of John Pelgrave and Will Nassif. 12 competitors were on track in that FP1 session.

Simpson’s FP1 time was almost five-seconds slower than Cameron Swain’s R3 Cup lap record set here last year, so there is a lot more progress to come.

YMF R3 Cup FP1

Jordan Simpson 1m27.501 John Pelgrave 1m27.961 Will Nassif 1m28.311 Ryder Gilbert 1m29.203 Valentino Knezovic 1m29.432 Jesse Stroud 1m30.333 Elijah Andrew 1m31.112 Alexandra Codey 1m31.594 Lincoln Knight 1m31.601 David Coward 1m32.520 Mitchell Cartwright 1m35.430

Supersport

16 Supersport competitors took to the circuit next as the track temperature passed 18 degrees.

Marianos Nikolis has been racing in the European Talent Cup category this year, a series that races as part of the FIM Junior GP rounds, but he returned to Australia ahead of this round to race a Stop & Seal YZF-R6. Unfortunately, he suffered some technical problems late in the sessions that stunted his progress.

Archie McDonald is another youngster returning from Europe, and the Albury teenager is doing it on a high note after recently breaking through for his first victory in the Stock ECh category at the Portimao FIM Junior GP event.

Addicted to Track’s Jack Favelle took morning honours in FP1 at Morgan Park, pipping Stop & Seal’s Tom Toparis and championship leader Jonathan Nahlous, but nothing separated the top trio. Favelle’s FP1 topping time a 1m16.447, but this is early days. I expect riders to lop more than a second off that time before today is done. I will not be surprised if we see the category’s first 1m14s lap at some stage this weekend.

Supersport FP1

Jack Favelle – Yamaha 1m16.447 Tom Toparis – Yamaha 1m16.503 Jonathan Nahlous – Yamaha 1m16.534 Jake Farnsworth – Yamaha 1m16.672 Hayden Nelson – Kawasaki 1m16.762 Archie McDonald – Yamaha 1m17.469 Callum Barker – Kawasaki 1m17.761s Tom Bramich – Yamaha 1m17.773s Olly Simpson – Yamaha 1m17.838s Jack Mahaffy – Yamaha 1m18.166

Supersport 300

Harrison Watts then topped the opening Supersport 300 session of the Morgan Park weekend on the Champions Ride Days entry ahead of Valentino Knezovic. Championship leader Josh Newman was fifth quickest in FP1. The morning benchmark set by Watts a 1m25.294. The current race lap record for the Supersport 300 category is a 1m22.802 set by Brodie Gawith last year.

Supersport 300 FP1

Harrison Watts – Kawasaki 1m25.294 Valentino Knezovic – Yamaha 1m25.381 Casey Middleton – Yamaha 1m25.718 Jordan Simpson – Yamaha 1m26.457 Josh Newman – Kawasaki 1m26.678 John Pelgrave – Yamaha 1m26.678 Will Nassif – Yamaha 1m26.924 Jesse Stroud – Yamaha 1m27.121 Ryder Gilbert – Yamaha 1m27.326 William Hunt – Yamaha 1m28.096 Oliver Short – Kawasaki 1m28.114 Lincoln Knight – Yamaha 1m28.575 David Coward – Yamaha 1m31.061 Mitch Cartwright – Yamaha 1m33.901 Georgie Stephens – Yamaha 1m41.514

Superbike

Cru Halliday topped the opening 35-minute practice session that started just before 1030 this morning at Morgan Park. The YRT man putting in 15 laps for a best of 1m13.353 to finish the session ahead of Glenn Allerton on 1m13.508 and Mike Jones on 1m13.710.

Mike Jones set the qualifying lap record here last year at 1m12.079. The Queenslander also set a new race lap record that weekend, that benchmark to beat is 1m12.079. Will we see an 11 this weekend…?

Parts of the track experienced a power outage during the Superbike session, as happens sometimes here at Morgan Park when certain circuits get overloaded and fuses trip. The power supply is supplanted here with diesel generators, as we have come to expect.

In recent years, there have been talks that mobile phone reception at the circuit will be improved, but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to have happened yet.

Superbike competitors are scheduled to be back on track at 1310 this afternoon, before the third and final 35-minute session of the day at 1530.

Superbike FP1

Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m13.353 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m13.508 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m13.710 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.887 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m14.105 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m14.116 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m14.361 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m14.531 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m14.830 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m14.961 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m15.056 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m16.163 Ryan Yanko – Yamaha 1m16.984 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m18.214 Paris Hardwick – Yamaha 1m18.663 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m21.814 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m22.492

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1

Hunter Charlett 1m39.332 Rossi McAdam 1m39.748 Elijah Andrew 1m40.285 Hunter Corney 1m40.816 Ethan Johnson 1m41.348 Nikolas Lazos 1m42.369 Zane Beckinsale 1m42.929 Jai Strugnell 1m45.031 Jed Louis 1m46.315 Ethan Pelgrave 1m46.589 Augustus O’Halloran 1m48.607 Phoenix O’Brien 1m48.827 Henry Hynd 1m48.833 Adam Jordan 1m53.256 Zac Russo 1m58.983

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 144.5 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 115 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 112.5 4 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 98 5 Broc PEARSON Ducati 97.5 6 Troy HERFOSS Ducati 84 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 82.5 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 82 9 Harrison VOIGHT Ducati 82 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 71.5 11 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 70 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 66.5 13 John LYTRAS Yamaha 53 14 Josh SODERLAND Yamaha 44.5 15 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 42 16 Ryan YANKO Ducati 29 17 Declan CARBERRY BMW 25.5 18 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 16 19 Michael KEMP Yamaha 16 20 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 15 21 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 15 22 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 13 23 Tim LARGE Yamaha 10.5 24 Paul LINKENBAGH Yamaha 9 25 Adam SENIOR Yamaha 4.5

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 130 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 103 3 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 102 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 102 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 99 6 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 97 7 Marcus HAMOD Honda 76 8 Corey TURNER Yamaha 71 9 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 71 10 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 64 11 Mark CHIODO Honda 64 12 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 60 13 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 60 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 58 15 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 53 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 28 17 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 26 18 Corey SNOWSILL Yamaha 24 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 24 20 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 24 21 Sean CONDON Yamaha 23 22 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 18 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 15 24 Hunter FORD Yamaha 12 25 Zach JOHNSON Yamaha 12 26 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 10 27 John QUINN Yamaha 9 28 Noel MAHON Yamaha 9 29 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha 4 30 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki 1

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 171 2 H Watts Kaw 167 3 V Knezovic Yam 157 4 M Simpson Yam 123 5 J Simpson Yam 118 6 C Moylan Kaw 102 7 R Larkin Yam 102 8 J Pelgrave Yam 99 9 W Nassif Yam 97 10 T Morrison Kaw 91 11 J Stroud Kaw 78 12 P Svoboda Kaw 69 13 L Knight Yam 65 14 R Gilbert Yam 63 15 O Short Kaw 55 16 W Hunt Yam 52 17 C Middleton Kaw 48 18 V Fleming Kaw 44 19 O Lewis Yam 43 20 T Nicolson Kaw 43 21 A Codey Yam 30 22 T Relph Yam 28 23 A Cameron Yam 22 24 M Ritter Yam 20 25 M Cartwright Yam 18 26 N Yfantidis Yam 14 27 M Shaw Yam 10 28 J Kaiser Kaw 4 29 H Air Yam 4 30 T Zhao Yam 3 31 H Short Yam 2

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H Corney Yam 25 25 25 143 2 R Mcadam Yam 16 18 18 105 3 E Johnson Yam 20 17 12 100 4 N lazos Yam 14 16 17 98 5 C lewis Yam 18 20 20 97 6 H CHArlett Yam 17 15 94 7 E Andrew Yam 15 13 11 82 8 J Louis Yam 12 14 14 76 9 P O’brien Yam 10 9 16 70 10 Z BeckInsale Yam 13 12 8 67 11 A O’Halloran Yam 9 11 15 66 12 E Pelgrave Yam 8 8 13 56 13 H Hynd Yam 11 10 51 14 Z Russo Yam 6 6 9 45 15 A Jordan Yam 7 7 10 43

