ASBK 2024
Round Four – Morgan Park – Friday Morning
A foggy morning on Friday was the backdrop for the ASBK paddock at Morgan Park as engines were run up, tyres were warmed, and people were warming themselves up with a cup of coffee or whatever brew tickled their fancy.
This morning could hardly have been described as cold, though. The temperature was already eight degrees by 0800, on its way to a predicted top of around 20 degrees this afternoon. It will be cooler on Saturday, though, with lows of around four and a top of around 16.
On Sunday, we will get down towards zero in what is expected to be a brisk morning before rising into the mid-teens during the day. Fogs are predicted for every morning but are generally expected to have risen by the time on-track gets underway each day around 0900. The image below was taken just after 0800 this morning, as the rider briefing was taking place.
Robbie Bolger provided some entertainment at the briefing when, during proceedings, he presented Simon Maas from Motorcycling Australia an ‘I Love Mectronik’ t-shirt. This was Robbie’s way of celebrating the recent National Sports Tribunal action, following which M.A. reinstated the Mectronik YMER6WSS ECU back into the ‘Manufacturers Nominated Kit ECU & MA Approved ECU List’ on June 17, after removing it on May 31.
YMF R3 Cup
The ShopYamaha R3 Cup competitors were first out on track. Morgan Park marks the opening round of what is a condensed three-round series this season for the YZF-R3 category. Most of these youngsters however have been racing ASBK this year already in the Supersport 300 ranks, which they also cross-enter into this weekend.
Jordan Simpson topped proceedings this morning ahead of John Pelgrave and Will Nassif. 12 competitors were on track in that FP1 session.
Simpson’s FP1 time was almost five-seconds slower than Cameron Swain’s R3 Cup lap record set here last year, so there is a lot more progress to come.
YMF R3 Cup FP1
- Jordan Simpson 1m27.501
- John Pelgrave 1m27.961
- Will Nassif 1m28.311
- Ryder Gilbert 1m29.203
- Valentino Knezovic 1m29.432
- Jesse Stroud 1m30.333
- Elijah Andrew 1m31.112
- Alexandra Codey 1m31.594
- Lincoln Knight 1m31.601
- David Coward 1m32.520
- Mitchell Cartwright 1m35.430
Supersport
16 Supersport competitors took to the circuit next as the track temperature passed 18 degrees.
Marianos Nikolis has been racing in the European Talent Cup category this year, a series that races as part of the FIM Junior GP rounds, but he returned to Australia ahead of this round to race a Stop & Seal YZF-R6. Unfortunately, he suffered some technical problems late in the sessions that stunted his progress.
Archie McDonald is another youngster returning from Europe, and the Albury teenager is doing it on a high note after recently breaking through for his first victory in the Stock ECh category at the Portimao FIM Junior GP event.
Addicted to Track’s Jack Favelle took morning honours in FP1 at Morgan Park, pipping Stop & Seal’s Tom Toparis and championship leader Jonathan Nahlous, but nothing separated the top trio. Favelle’s FP1 topping time a 1m16.447, but this is early days. I expect riders to lop more than a second off that time before today is done. I will not be surprised if we see the category’s first 1m14s lap at some stage this weekend.
Supersport FP1
- Jack Favelle – Yamaha 1m16.447
- Tom Toparis – Yamaha 1m16.503
- Jonathan Nahlous – Yamaha 1m16.534
- Jake Farnsworth – Yamaha 1m16.672
- Hayden Nelson – Kawasaki 1m16.762
- Archie McDonald – Yamaha 1m17.469
- Callum Barker – Kawasaki 1m17.761s
- Tom Bramich – Yamaha 1m17.773s
- Olly Simpson – Yamaha 1m17.838s
- Jack Mahaffy – Yamaha 1m18.166
Supersport 300
Harrison Watts then topped the opening Supersport 300 session of the Morgan Park weekend on the Champions Ride Days entry ahead of Valentino Knezovic. Championship leader Josh Newman was fifth quickest in FP1. The morning benchmark set by Watts a 1m25.294. The current race lap record for the Supersport 300 category is a 1m22.802 set by Brodie Gawith last year.
Supersport 300 FP1
- Harrison Watts – Kawasaki 1m25.294
- Valentino Knezovic – Yamaha 1m25.381
- Casey Middleton – Yamaha 1m25.718
- Jordan Simpson – Yamaha 1m26.457
- Josh Newman – Kawasaki 1m26.678
- John Pelgrave – Yamaha 1m26.678
- Will Nassif – Yamaha 1m26.924
- Jesse Stroud – Yamaha 1m27.121
- Ryder Gilbert – Yamaha 1m27.326
- William Hunt – Yamaha 1m28.096
- Oliver Short – Kawasaki 1m28.114
- Lincoln Knight – Yamaha 1m28.575
- David Coward – Yamaha 1m31.061
- Mitch Cartwright – Yamaha 1m33.901
- Georgie Stephens – Yamaha 1m41.514
Superbike
Cru Halliday topped the opening 35-minute practice session that started just before 1030 this morning at Morgan Park. The YRT man putting in 15 laps for a best of 1m13.353 to finish the session ahead of Glenn Allerton on 1m13.508 and Mike Jones on 1m13.710.
Mike Jones set the qualifying lap record here last year at 1m12.079. The Queenslander also set a new race lap record that weekend, that benchmark to beat is 1m12.079. Will we see an 11 this weekend…?
Parts of the track experienced a power outage during the Superbike session, as happens sometimes here at Morgan Park when certain circuits get overloaded and fuses trip. The power supply is supplanted here with diesel generators, as we have come to expect.
In recent years, there have been talks that mobile phone reception at the circuit will be improved, but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to have happened yet.
Superbike competitors are scheduled to be back on track at 1310 this afternoon, before the third and final 35-minute session of the day at 1530.
Superbike FP1
- Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m13.353
- Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m13.508
- Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m13.710
- Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.887
- Josh Waters – Ducati 1m14.105
- Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m14.116
- Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m14.361
- John Lytras – Yamaha 1m14.531
- Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m14.830
- Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m14.961
- Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m15.056
- Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m16.163
- Ryan Yanko – Yamaha 1m16.984
- Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m18.214
- Paris Hardwick – Yamaha 1m18.663
- Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m21.814
- Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m22.492
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1
- Hunter Charlett 1m39.332
- Rossi McAdam 1m39.748
- Elijah Andrew 1m40.285
- Hunter Corney 1m40.816
- Ethan Johnson 1m41.348
- Nikolas Lazos 1m42.369
- Zane Beckinsale 1m42.929
- Jai Strugnell 1m45.031
- Jed Louis 1m46.315
- Ethan Pelgrave 1m46.589
- Augustus O’Halloran 1m48.607
- Phoenix O’Brien 1m48.827
- Henry Hynd 1m48.833
- Adam Jordan 1m53.256
- Zac Russo 1m58.983
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|144.5
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|115
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|112.5
|4
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|98
|5
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|97.5
|6
|Troy HERFOSS
|Ducati
|84
|7
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|82.5
|8
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|82
|9
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Ducati
|82
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|71.5
|11
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|70
|12
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|66.5
|13
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|53
|14
|Josh SODERLAND
|Yamaha
|44.5
|15
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|42
|16
|Ryan YANKO
|Ducati
|29
|17
|Declan CARBERRY
|BMW
|25.5
|18
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|16
|19
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|16
|20
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha
|15
|21
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|15
|22
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|13
|23
|Tim LARGE
|Yamaha
|10.5
|24
|Paul LINKENBAGH
|Yamaha
|9
|25
|Adam SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4.5
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|130
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|103
|3
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|102
|4
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|102
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|99
|6
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|97
|7
|Marcus HAMOD
|Honda
|76
|8
|Corey TURNER
|Yamaha
|71
|9
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|71
|10
|Jack MAHAFFY
|Yamaha
|64
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|64
|12
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Kawasaki
|60
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|60
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|58
|15
|Hayden NELSON
|Kawasaki
|53
|16
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|28
|17
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|Yamaha
|26
|18
|Corey SNOWSILL
|Yamaha
|24
|19
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|24
|20
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|24
|21
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|23
|22
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|18
|23
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|15
|24
|Hunter FORD
|Yamaha
|12
|25
|Zach JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|12
|26
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|10
|27
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|9
|28
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|9
|29
|Simone BOLDRINI
|Yamaha
|4
|30
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|Kawasaki
|1
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|J Newman
|Kaw
|171
|2
|H Watts
|Kaw
|167
|3
|V Knezovic
|Yam
|157
|4
|M Simpson
|Yam
|123
|5
|J Simpson
|Yam
|118
|6
|C Moylan
|Kaw
|102
|7
|R Larkin
|Yam
|102
|8
|J Pelgrave
|Yam
|99
|9
|W Nassif
|Yam
|97
|10
|T Morrison
|Kaw
|91
|11
|J Stroud
|Kaw
|78
|12
|P Svoboda
|Kaw
|69
|13
|L Knight
|Yam
|65
|14
|R Gilbert
|Yam
|63
|15
|O Short
|Kaw
|55
|16
|W Hunt
|Yam
|52
|17
|C Middleton
|Kaw
|48
|18
|V Fleming
|Kaw
|44
|19
|O Lewis
|Yam
|43
|20
|T Nicolson
|Kaw
|43
|21
|A Codey
|Yam
|30
|22
|T Relph
|Yam
|28
|23
|A Cameron
|Yam
|22
|24
|M Ritter
|Yam
|20
|25
|M Cartwright
|Yam
|18
|26
|N Yfantidis
|Yam
|14
|27
|M Shaw
|Yam
|10
|28
|J Kaiser
|Kaw
|4
|29
|H Air
|Yam
|4
|30
|T Zhao
|Yam
|3
|31
|H Short
|Yam
|2
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Points
|1
|H Corney
|Yam
|25
|25
|25
|143
|2
|R Mcadam
|Yam
|16
|18
|18
|105
|3
|E Johnson
|Yam
|20
|17
|12
|100
|4
|N lazos
|Yam
|14
|16
|17
|98
|5
|C lewis
|Yam
|18
|20
|20
|97
|6
|H CHArlett
|Yam
|17
|15
|94
|7
|E Andrew
|Yam
|15
|13
|11
|82
|8
|J Louis
|Yam
|12
|14
|14
|76
|9
|P O’brien
|Yam
|10
|9
|16
|70
|10
|Z BeckInsale
|Yam
|13
|12
|8
|67
|11
|A O’Halloran
|Yam
|9
|11
|15
|66
|12
|E Pelgrave
|Yam
|8
|8
|13
|56
|13
|H Hynd
|Yam
|11
|10
|51
|14
|Z Russo
|Yam
|6
|6
|9
|45
|15
|A Jordan
|Yam
|7
|7
|10
|43
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23 Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10