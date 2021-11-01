Motociclo and Moto Guzzi Owners NSW team up to celebrate December 5

The Moto Guzzi 100 year anniversary celebration is coming to Sydney, as Motociclo and the Moto Guzzi Owners Association of NSW team up for a day in tribute of the iconic brand.

Sunday, December 5 is the date locked in, and will kick off with an informal gathering and bike display at ‘Harrys Café De Wheels’- Tempe, from 8.30 am. From there a social group ride will head down the coast (through the Natio) to the Headlands Hotel Austinmer, for an early lunch meet and more bike posing.

Riders are then able to make their way home at their own leisure. The event currently has the green light pending any Covid complications, but with so many events postponed to 2022, will be an extra special one for Moto Guzzi.

It’s a big year for the brand, or ‘Buon Compleanno’ (Happy Birthday) to Moto Guzzi, celebrating 100 years since being established in 1921 in Mandello Del Lario, Italy. The oldest motorcycle company in Europe, its origins spawned by the dreams of three Italian WW1 fighter pilots – and the legend now still lives on.

With a long history, this authentic brand celebrates this momentous achievement, which includes the current continuous releases of new models which stay true to manufacturer’s history and origins.

In 1921, Giorgio Parodi founded Moto Guzzi with mechanic Carlo Guzzi. The purpose of the company was to design innovative motorcycles in the Mandello del Lario headquarters on Lake Como, where the factory still stands today.

Moto Guzzi a brand that, one hundred years after its debut, continues to embody the values of its far-sighted founders. Since 1921, every single Moto Guzzi bike that has gone out on the world’s roads has been assembled by hand, with loving craftsmanship, in the factory in Mandello del Lario.

The Moto Guzzi century is a moment of great pride for all Italian industry and the celebration marks a story that has always been lived looking ahead, with a capacity for innovation while keeping faith with the company’s talents and traditions.

Moto Guzzi has also scored triumphs on all the world racetracks, conquering 14 World Championship titles.

It was the motorbike of the speed records, the symbol for the growth of a whole nation, the motorcycle of Italy’s police force and army, a vocation it extended to the international stage by equipping the Californian police department and, more recently, the police forces in Berlin and many other European cities.

It has also always been the motorcycle of the Corazzieri, the elite guard of honour of the President of the Italian Republic. Moto Guzzi has accompanied Italy’s economic rise and social development, its motorbikes are part of popular culture and continue to inspire passion in thousands of bikers around the world today.