Moto Guzzi Nuovo Falcone

With Phil Aynsley

Moto Guzzi’s long-running 500cc Falcone was produced from 1950 to 1968. Here is the model that replaced it – the Nuovo Falcone. As you can see the company didn’t stray too far from its successful formula!

The Nuovo Falcone was introduced in 1969 as a machine for military and police use. The civilian version appeared in 1971. The major changes compared to the older Falcone were a wet sump motor, modified gearbox (still with 4 speeds), an alloy cover over the external flywheel and 12V electrics with optional electrical starter. In addition a new frame was used as well as new body work.

The Civile differed from the military/police models in having a lighter flywheel and its use of many parts from the V7 Special, such as the instruments. It was originally painted white with a red frame but in 1974 that was changed to red with a black frame with stainless steel guards.

This particular silver bike is a unique factory build for the Dutch importer Greenib, and is in original, unrestored condition. Production of the Nuovo Falcone ceased in 1976 with 2874 Civile and 13,400 military/police models produced. Power was 26 hp at 4,800 rpm, with a dry weight of 214 kg. Top speed was 130 km/h.