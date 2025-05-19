Moto Guzzi Stelvio

There has never been a better time to explore beyond your horizons aboard the excellent Moto Guzzi Stelvio thanks to savings of up to $3500 on MY24 models.

Now priced from $29,390 rideaway while stock lasts, the MY24 Stelvio provides the performance and refinement of the V100 Mandello sports tourer with the added riding style and comfort of an adventure bike.

Powered by the new liquid-cooled 90-degree transverse V-twin engine, the Stelvio marks the second chapter of a modern Moto Guzzi masterpiece.

Stelvio is a name of immense renown, held in high regard and cherished by motorcyclists. Moto Guzzi has made a conscious choice not to attach it to any other acronym, acknowledging the profound respect it commands within the motorcycling community. This is the precise moniker that it bears: Moto Guzzi Stelvio, named after the famous Alpine pass that connects two valleys through 48 legendary hairpin bends, an essential destination for any motorcyclist.

Hence, Moto Guzzi Stelvio stands as the ultimate destination for the seasoned motorcyclist, offering an opportunity to ascend to the peak of riding pleasure.

Stelvio, with its bold personality, redefines the on-off road experience. It’s built on Moto Guzzi’s most advanced technical foundation, boasting a compact twin-cylinder engine that leads the pack in performance. Its innovative technologies are designed to enhance both the joy of riding and safety.

Featuring the PFF rider assistance solution developed in Boston by Piaggio Fast Forward which, thanks to radar robotics-derived technology, ensures safer riding in any situation.

Contact your nearest Moto Guzzi dealer today.