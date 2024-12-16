2025 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S will receive the PFF Rider Assistance Solution system – first seen on the Stelvio – as standard for 2025, offering radar tech incorporating Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) functions.

That’s in addition to the 1042 cc two-cylinder compact block engine being now Euro5+ compliant, as well as adopting transmission improvements already implemented on the Stelvio, resulting in smoother gear changes.

Also brought across from the Stelvio is the central radiator guard.

The 2025 V100 Mandello will come in two new metallic matte colours, Blu Oceano and Grigio Titanio, emphasising matte black painted wheels and black engine cylinder heads.

The V100 Mandello S features two-tone paintwork in two colour variants: Verde Ghiaccio and Rosso Lava. The rims, the engine cylinder heads and the forks are finished in gold.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S version comes equipped with a host of technological equipment – including the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, bi-directional Quick Shift gearbox, heated handgrips, TPMS tyre pressure monitoring system and Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform.

The Moto Guzzi Mandello V100 2025 models are expected in Australian showrooms around August 2025.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel

The V100 Mandello range is further expanded by a special edition ‘Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel’ commemorating the 70th anniversary of an extraordinary engineering work by Moto Guzzi – the wind tunnel that astounded the world of motorcycling in the 1950s, making the House of the Eagle an aerodynamics pioneer.

Moto Guzzi was the first manufacturer in the world to take a scientific approach to creating this component, via tests carried out with this extraordinary new structure, designed by Carlo and Giuseppe Guzzi and officially opened on 12 April 1954.

The wind tunnel represents a real milestone in both Italian and global motorcycling history, and is still an icon of the historic factory in Mandello del Lario.

The shape of the Mandello V100 were also developed through more than 200 hours of CFD calculations and tests in the wind tunnel.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel is distinguished by the most evocative of all Moto Guzzi colours: livery in red with a black tail section and front mudguard, while the tank is enveloped by black graphics on the side and edged with gold detailing like the engine cylinder heads.

The Wind Tunnel special edition offers an exhaustive range of technical equipment as standard, including the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, inertial platform, Cornering ABS and bi-directional Quick Shift gearbox, as well as the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform, TPMS tyre pressure sensor and heated handgrips.

Whether we’ll receive any of the Wind Tunnel edition models in Australia remains to be seen.

Current Model Mandello on sale

Moto Guzzi Australia is currently offering a $3000 discount on 2023 stocks of the Mandello.

2025 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello & V100 Mandello S Gallery