February 4, 2025

Jett Lawrence injury update

Following an injury incurred during Saturday’s Glendale round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship last weekend, Jett Lawrence has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The Australian will undergo surgery today in Orange County, California.

Jett Lawrence to undergo surgery today to repair torn ACL

Max Whale joins Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield Team for AFT 2025

Australian racer Max Whale is the newest addition to the Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield Team for 2025, following Johnny Lewis’ retirement.

Whale rode a strong 2024 debut in Mission AFT SuperTwins, where he notched multiple top-10 finishes. Now poised for success in the top level of the Progressive American Flat Track ranks with a distinguished team built by Lewis, Whale becomes Royal Enfield’s first international rider.

Known for his aggressive riding style, Whale made an impact early in his career, turning pro in 2018 and securing back-to-back runner-up finishes in the AFT Singles presented by KICKER Championship in 2020 and 2021.

Adrian Sellers – Royal Enfield

“We’ve been impressed with what Max has been able to do on the track for a number of years, and we can’t wait for him to be part of Royal Enfield’s next chapter. Max is a young, aggressive racer with tons of skill, but most exciting to us is uncorking the potential we’ve seen. With Johnny taking an integral role in bike and rider development, we strongly believe this tandem will take this team to the next level.”

Lewis spent five years as Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield’s lead racer, team manager, and bike developer. Beyond race day, Lewis was critical to ultimately making a winner of Royal Enfield’s Twins FT racebike – a role he will continue in 2025 as he focuses on maximizing Whale’s talents.

In 2024, with Lewis sidelined with an injury, the team brought in Dalton Gauthier to fill in for a number of races. Joining mid-season, Gauthier was able to turn in a number of impressive finishes and take the third step of the podium at the Orange County Half-Mile.

2025 American Flat Track Calendar

Date Event Location Mar 6 DAYTONA I (Double) DAYTONA Flat Track, FL Mar 7 DAYTONA II DAYTONA Flat Track, FL Mar 29 Senoia Short Track Senoia Raceway, GA Apr 26 Ventura Short Track Ventura Raceway, CA May 3 Silver Dollar Short Track Silver Dollar Speedway, CA June 7 TBA TBA June 27 Lima Half-Mile I (Double) Allen County Fairgrounds, OH June 28 Lima Half-Mile II (Double) Allen County Fairgrounds, OH July 5 DuQuoin Mile Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, IL Aug 4 Jackpine Gypsies ST I (Double) Jackpine Gypsies, SD Aug 5 Jackpine Gypsies ST II (Double) Jackpine Gypsies, SD Aug 10 Sturgis TT Streets of Downtown Sturgis, SD Aug 16 Peoria TT Peoria Motorcycle Club, IL Aug 30 Springfield Mile I (Double) Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL Aug 31 Springfield Mile II (Double) Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL Sept 13 Lake Ozark Short Track Lake Ozark Speedway, MO

Danielle McDonald joins AmPro Yamaha Racing in USA

2024 Australian Women’s Off Road Champion, Danielle McDonald, has announced her plans for the 2025 season, based in the USA and racing for the Yamaha backed AM Pro Off Road Team.

McDonald made several trips to the US in 2024 and her efforts were rewarded with a contract for the 2025 season where she will contest the AMA GNCC Championship in the Women’s division on board the YZ250FX.

The start to her season has been a slow one as McDonald injured her knee right before the ISDE in October last year and required a full knee reconstruction. In a trust testament to her grit and determination, McDonald completed the event and helped the Australian team finish on the podium.

But she has now landed in the USA and get herself accustomed to her new team and surroundings.

Danielle McDonald

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the AmPro Yamaha Racing team this year. It has always been a big dream of mine to race full-time in the US and to finally be here feels surreal. I am extremely excited about the upcoming season and can’t wait to start racing!”

Seth Burchell supported by WBR Yamaha in 2025

Seth Burchell, 2024 Australia SX3 Supercross Champion, will be back in track and racing in 2025 with the support of the WBR Yamaha Team and a host of sponsors that have tailored a deal to suit the 18-year-old racer. While not part of the official WBR Yamaha MX3/ SX3 team of Kobe Hantis, Ky Woods and Madi Simpson, the deal for Burchell is unique in that it provides a low pressure environment for him as well as flexibility around his work commitments.

Burchell will be the headline rider for a newly formed race team and will partner with WBR Yamaha and their long term supporters, Bulk Nutrients, as well as Troy Lee Designs Gear, Dunlop Tyres, Yamalube and Regina chains.

Seth Burchell

“After winning the SX3 championship, I took a few weeks off racing to work out what I wanted to do. I love racing but I also don’t want to waste anyone’s time so I worked with Travis to put something in place that would work for both of us and he has been awesome in getting it done. We have some great sponsors on board and I’m already hard at work preparing for the season.”

Higlett joins Sheidow, Yarnold at bLU cRU Support Off-Road Team

Fraser Higlett will race the 2025 AEC with Yamaha’s backing on the BLU CRU Support Off Road team alongside Cooper Sheidow and Jett Yarnold. With the ShopYamaha Team focused on the E2 class this season with Wil Ruprecht and Will Dennett, Higlett’s addition to the BLU CRU Support program will see all three riders contest the E1 division on Yamaha 250 cc machines.

Still in his mid-twenties, Higlett has raced at the highest levels in Australia, highlighted by representing his country several times at the Six Day International Enduro. The change of bikes and teams to Yamaha has been a bolt of motivation for the Queensland based rider and will also use Yamalube lubricants.

Fraser Higlett

“I have only just had a couple of rides on the bike, and I can’t believe how good it is. It’s so much fun to ride, that I can’t get home fast enough to get some loops in before dark. AJ Roberts has been a huge help in getting this sorted for me and already pointed me in the right direction with the bike and what I need, so excited to represent Yamaha and the BLU CRU team as well as hang out with Cooper and Jett at the rounds.”

FOX to support Yamaha Junior Racing

Industry leading apparel and clothing brand, FOX Racing, has joined the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team for the 2025 season and has decked the team out from head to toe in a new look for the 11-rider team.

It’s a full circle moment for YJR, because when the team started nearly 20 years ago, FOX was the clothing sponsor. So, to reunite in 2025 is a significant moment for both brands. With 11 riders, from motocross to off road, male and female, Yamaha Junior Racing can showcase the high-quality FOX apparel all over the country.

The full list of team sponsors are:

Yamaha/GYTR/Yamalube/ShopYamaha/Dunlop/FOX/DID/NGK/Unifilter/Kustom MX/Promoshack.

Great Britain wins Bakersfield Speedway test over USA

Speedway GP star Dan Bewley starred for Great Britain as former British champion Adam Ellis and SON2 racer Dan Thompson led the Lions to a comfortable 55-35 test-match victory over the USA in California on Saturday.

The FIM Speedway of Nations world champions triumphed at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, with Ellis and Thompson leading the charge on 11 paid 12 points apiece, while Tom Brennan tallied 10.

Bewley registered eight paid nine points, going unbeaten by an opponent in his first three outings, before running a last place. His score was matched by 2024 SGP2 rider Leon Flint.

FIM North America champion Luke Becker led the USA scoring on nine points from five rides, with Max Ruml scoring seven paid eight and veteran Billy Janniro adding five.

Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup expands in 2025

For the third year in a row, the 2025 Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup is on course for a record number of entries, with over 600 young talents from 27 countries already signed up to compete for the opportunity to win a place on the start gate at the 2025 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in Uddevalla, Sweden.

Registration remains open until midnight CET on Wednesday, 28th February, so there is still time to enter and ensure your spot on the grid. For more information or to register, click here!

The 2024 Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup saw a record number of entries, with 754 riders aged between eight and 16 registered from 31 different countries, an increase of 40% compared to 2023 as more youngsters took the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning BLU CRU program.

It also saw the first participants from outside Europe at the season-ending SuperFinale, with entries from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Brazil, highlighting the global reach of the BLU CRU program and Yamaha’s commitment to developing young talent worldwide.

Pro Enduro scoring to headline 2025 AEC

With the 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore (AEC) only a month away, anticipation is building with the addition of a Sportsman class and an official Pro Enduro points table.

Pro Enduro is a ‘best of the best’ points structure, replicating many other championships from around the globe, including the EnduroGP, and will be fought out by participants in the E1, E2 and E3 classes, with an outright winner per round and at the conclusion of the championship. It’s a metric MCNews.com.au has long reported for the AORC (now AEC) series.

The timing of the Pro Enduro inauguration has come at a tantalising time, with 2022 world E2 champion Wil Ruprecht – one of only four Australian riders to reach the world enduro summit – returning home to ride for the ShopYamaha Off Road Racing Team.

Among the riders to have been ‘unofficial’ outright champions in the Australian Off-Road Championship (the precursor to the AEC) over the years include Daniel Milner and Dakar Rally heroes Toby Price and Daniel Sanders.

Meanwhile, the Sportsman Cup has been created for state clubman-level riders only, in an All-Powers format. Pro level motocross riders will not be permitted to compete, in what’s expected to be an exciting outlet for grassroots competitors to show their mettle on a national stage.

In total, the 2025 AEC will encompass 11 championship classes – seven senior and four junior – four Cup classes, and of course the creation of the Pro Enduro outright crown.

There are also two dedicated women’s and girls’ classes, both All-Powers.

2025 AEC Classes of Competition

Senior Championship

E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T

E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T

EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)

EW (Women): All Powers

EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Junior Championship

J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T

J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

Cup

JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc

J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4

Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders

EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers

EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Entries for the Kempsey and Traralgon (April 5-6) rounds of the 2025 AEC will open soon.

Full 2025 Australian Enduro Championship calendar confirmed

The calendar for the 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore (AusEnduro) is now complete, with the South Australian township of Tintinara to host rounds five and six on the weekend of May 31-June 1.

Tintinara is located on the Dukes Highway, 190 km south-east of Adelaide, with round six on the Sunday to mark the halfway mark in the 2025 AusEnduro Championship.

2025 AusEnduro calendar

Rounds 1-2: March 1-2, Kempsey, NSW

Rounds 3-4: April 5-6, Traralgon, Vic

Rounds 5-6: May 31-June 1, Tintinara, SA

Rounds 7-8: June 28-29, Casterton, Vic

Rounds 9-10: September 13-14, Kyogle, NSW

Rounds 11-12: October 11-12, Gympie, Qld

Bacon joins MGR-ASI Kawasaki in Europe

22-year-old Australian Kyron Bacon will face his first full season in Europe aboard the Kawasaki Italy and KL developed KX300X. Alongside him, Davide Soreca, the European and Italian champion in the E1 class, will ride his third season for the Piedmont-based squad.

Bacon has joined the MGR-ASI Kawasaki team to compete in the Junior 2 class (J2) aboard the Kawasaki KX300X, a new bike developed through a collaboration between Kawasaki Italy and the company KL Service plus Athena-GET.

Kyron Bacon (Kawasaki KX300X)

“I can honestly say that this is the beginning of a new adventure. I’m on the other side of the world from my home, and even though I’ve only been in Italy for a few days, I already feel very comfortable. The team’s organisation has provided me with optimal conditions and, above all, a high-performance bike before even starting the tests. We’re working hard to improve every single aspect, and I’m confident that we’ll be competitive from the first race. Our goal is to do our best in the Junior World Championship, but we also know that the Italian Championship is an excellent testing spot where I can compete with the best riders on the international stage, and I can’t wait to start racing. I want to thank the entire MGR-ASI Kawasaki team staff for their trust, and I hope to repay that trust with great results.”

Bacon – who only recently arrived in Italy, has already done his first tests, finding immediately a good feeling with the bike and team. This is not his first experience racing in Italy; last season, he took part in the enduro GP of Italy, achieving two impressive results—fifth place on the first day and third on the second, finishing on the podium in third place overall. However, it was in the following race that he truly showcased his ride-style. At the GP of Slovakia, he won the Junior class, taking first place twice in J1.

Before a race debut, scheduled for the weekend of March 1-2 in Colliano, province of Salerno, at the Assoluti d’Italia, Kyron Bacon and Davide Soreca will continue their winter preparation, focusing on the bike’s development to ensure they are fully ready for the upcoming competitive battles.

For the Novi Ligure-based team, this is a high-level lineup that positions Enrico Garelli’s squad at the top of both the national and international enduro scene. The countdown for the 2025 season has officially begun.

Tallinn joins FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy calendar

The inaugural season of the FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy, set to kick off on Sunday afternoon at the Palau Sant Jordi as part of X-Trial Barcelona, is expanding its calendar with an additional event, as Estonia’s capital joins the line-up.

As a result, the first season of the women’s competition will now feature three rounds: Barcelona, X-Trial Stavanger on Saturday, February 8, and the Tallinn round, scheduled for Friday, April 25. This event will take place just one day before the eighth and final round of the FIM X-Trial World Championship is contested at the same venue.

On Sunday in Barcelona, Spain’s Berta Abellán (Scorpa), Italy’s Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta), France’s Naomi Monnier (Montesa), Britain’s Alice Minta (Beta), and the Czech Republic’s Denisa Pechakova (TRRS) will make history as the first competitors in this brand-new championship.

Team Australia for Women’s Oceania MX Cup confirmed

The 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will run in conjunction with round one of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX).

The Team Australia line-up will see captain and multiple national champion Charli Cannon (Honda) joining forces with fellow motocross stars Taylah McCutcheon (Kawasaki), Taylor Thompson (KTM), Madison Healey (GASGAS) and Madi Simpson (Yamaha) as Australia defends its title against teams from New Zealand, the USA and Africa.

The event will feature three motos across the weekend: a standalone team shootout, followed by two races integrated into the Ezilift ProMX Women’s Championship (MXW) across the action-packed weekend.

The point-scoring system allows each team to drop its worst result to determine the final standings and the overall winning team.

The 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup and ProMX opener will kickstart a massive year for women’s motocross Down Under, which will culminate in the first-ever Australian round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Darwin from September 19-21.

Mark Luksich – Team Australia Manager

“It’s terrific to see this event growing and, as the reigning champion, we know that Team Australia has a target on its back. With two additional teams joining in, this year’s competition is going to be even more intense. Our riders are ready for the challenge, and we’ll be working hard on strategy to ensure we give ourselves the best chance of securing the win.”

18th victory for Toni Bou scores at Barcelona X-Trial

Repsol Honda HRC riders had their best showing so far of the 2025 season at Barcelona. In its 48th edition, Barcelona X-Trial at the Palau Sant Jordi saw another victory for Toni Bou, making it a total of 18 for him in 20 participations. Teammate Gabriel Marcelli, placed third for the second time this season, Sherco’s Adam Raga filling the runner-up position on the podium.

From the first lap, Bou took the lead in the standings after accruing just a single penalty point at Zone 3. That took him directly into the final alongside his teammate and Benoit Bincaz. In it, he kept up his form and went on to win the race, claiming a sixth consecutive victory at the Palau Sant Jordi.

Marcelli’s first lap also saw just a single penalty point -again at Zone 3. Although he was not able to keep up with his teammate in the decisive zones during the final, he would push for the runner-up spot until the final moments. Marcelli finished third in his fifth year competing at the Palau Sant Jordi.

After the fourth round of the X-Trial World Championship, Toni Bou, with 75 points, increases his gap in the general standings. Marcelli is fourth with 36 points. The next challenge for the Repsol Honda HRC riders will be on February 8th in Stavanger (Norway).

Toni Bou

“Barcelona is always very special and I’m very happy with the victory. We had extra pressure as it was our ‘home’ race and the first lap was very tight, but I felt strong from the start, only making one mistake at Zone 3. After competing in the ‘Superpole’, I had to open up zones in the final, but we managed to recover and, from Zone 2 onwards, we were very consistent. It was a very good race and it is a very positive result for the championship.”

2025 Barcelona X-Trial Results

1 Bou Toni SPA Repsol Honda HRC 2 Raga Adam SPA Sherco Factory Team 3 Marcelli Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda HRC 4 Bincaz Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 5 Gelabert Aniol SPA TRRS Factory Team 6 Grattarola Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 7 Busto Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 8 Hemingway Harry GBR Beta

2025 X-Trial Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Team Points 1 Bou Toni SPA Repsol Honda HRC 75 2 Busto Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 52 3 Raga Adam SPA Sherco Factory Team 48 4 Marcelli Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda HRC 36 5 Bincaz Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 33 6 Grattarola Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 8 7 Gelabert Aniol SPA TRRS Factory Team 6 8 Gandola Lorenzo ITA Beta 4 9 Dufrese Hugo FRA Beta 4 10 Peace Jack GBR Sherco Factory Team 2 11 Hemingway Harry GBR Beta 2 12 Green Billy GBR Scorpa Factory 1 13 Gelabert Miquel SPA Vertigo Factory Team 1

2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track entries open

Entries are now open for the 2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship, which will be held at Mick Doohan Raceway in Banyo (QLD) on the weekend of March 22-23.

The championship will mark the beginning of a busy 2025 national track and dirt track calendar with six individual events to be held between March and October.

The 2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship will feature 10 solo and sidecar championship classes, as well as five support events. It will be promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club.

The classes are as follows:

Championship

Pro 250

Pro 450

MX Open

250cc Slider

500cc Slider

Slider Open Unlimited 460cc and over

Pro Open Women’s Unlimited MX

Sidecar Up to 1100cc

ATV Open

ATV Open Women

Support

Over 40yrs unlimited

Junior 65cc 7-U9yrs

Junior 85cc 2T and 150cc 4T 9-U13yrs

Junior 125cc 2T and 250cc 4T 13-U16yrs

Demo 50cc non-competitive 4-U9yrs

For more information and to enter, click here. Entries close on March 12.

SMX Next – Motocross to include three Scouting Moto Combines

MX Sports Pro Racing and the SMX League, have announced the details of SMX Next – Motocross for the 2025 season, which will consist of a trio of Scouting Moto Combine events. The outdoor component of SMX Next will run in conjunction with three rounds of the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship.

The first Scouting Moto Combine event will take place at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 30, followed by the second at the RedBud National on July 4, and concluding with the Ironman National on August 8.

The SMX Next program combines the three Scouting Moto Combines with Feld Motor Sports’ five-race SMX Next – Supercross program and culminates with the SMX Next World All-Stars during the SMX World Championship Playoffs for a season-long collaborative effort to cultivate the development of top prospects from the talent-laden amateur level of the sport. SMX Next will officially commence for the 2025 season this Saturday at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship round from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which will host the first SMX Next – Supercross event of the year.

Each Scouting Moto Combine event will take place on Friday, the eve of each respective National, bringing together 25 up-and-coming prospects from the highly competitive ranks of amateur motocross. Many of the racers boast a decorated résumé filled with success at various AMA Amateur Motocross Majors as well as the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, affectionately known as Loretta Lynn’s.

At the Combine, athletes are aligned with a group of riders coaches who offer mentorship, insight, and guidance into professional racing. This esteemed collective of coaches includes the likes of AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover, former multi-time champion Chad Reed, and other championship caliber stalwarts from years past. In addition to coaching, Combine participants receive education on other aspects of competition such as health, fitness, and nutrition, as well as media engagement.

The group of prospects is determined through a collaborative effort with American motocross’ competing manufacturers in GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph and Yamaha. While the Combine is a focal point each Friday at the selected events, its inclusion extends into the fanfare of Saturday’s National with a commemorative parade lap in front of the thousands of fans in attendance.

2025 SMX Next – Motocross // Scouting Moto Combine Events

May 30 Hangtown Motocross Classic Rancho Cordova, Calif.

July 4 RedBud National Buchanan, Mich.

August 8 Ironman National Crawfordsville, Ind.

2025 AMA Supercross Round Four- Glendale Wrap

See the full results and report here:

Blow by blow reports from AMA SX Round Four – Glendale Triple Crown

250 Race One Report

Hometown hero Julien Beaumer scored the holeshot in the opening 250 bout of the night that kicked off the first Triple Crown round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship inside Glendale’s State Farm Stadium.

Young Kiwi Cole Davies was hot on Beaumer’s heels through the opening turns along with Jordon Smith, Michael Mosiman, Parker Ross and Haiden Deegan. Jo Shimoda was eighth on the opening lap. Missing from the gates was youngster Drew Adams who had broken his collarbone during qualifying.

Just when it was starting to look as though Beaumer might be able to break away he went down in the middle of a 180-degree right-hander. Davies just managed to avoid the stricken Beaumer, however Jo Shimoda, Gavin Towers, Brad West, Dylan Walsh, Hunter Yoder, Cole Thompson, Joshua Varize, Derek Kelley and Marshal Weltin all came unstuck in what turned into a huge melee of fallen bikes and riders all trying to untangle themselves from their predicament. Beaumer, the cause of the incident, was up and going again quickly inside the top ten.

After Beaumer’s fall Cole Davies had inherited the lead and led the way from Jordon Smith, Michael Mosiman and Haiden Deegan. Smith closed in on Davies to start challenging for the lead. Deegan slipped past Mosiman for third place two laps in but then made a mistake which let his team-mate take that third place back, with Garrett Marchbanks then closing onto the back of Deegan. Jo Shimoda returned to the mechanics area for some work on his CRF250R.

Meanwhile, by half-race distance, Beaumer was back up to sixth place, 12-seconds behind race leader Cole Davies, and only four-seconds behind fourth-placed Deegan. Two laps later Beaumer was past Marchbanks and closing in on Deegan and Mosiman, the latter of that pair then went down and lost a number of positions, promoting Beaumer up to fourth.

When the white flag was waved to signal one lap to go, Davies still had Smith on his tail and chasing hard. That pair had a six-second buffer over third-placed Deegan who in turn had six-seconds on Beaumer as they started the final lap.

Davies hung on for the win while Smith and Deegan rounded out the podium ahead of Beaumer and Marchbanks. Round one winner Jo Shimoda a lowly 21st.

250 Race Two Report

Julien Beaumer scored the holeshot ahead of Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan only to again make an early mistake that saw him hit the deck. Deegan and Shimoda had to take evasive action, as did the rest of the field, Beaumer dead last by the time he was up and running again. Sweeping through to the lead was Cole Davies but the Kiwi had Deegan, Mosiman and Shimoda hot on his heels.

Mosiman got the better of Deegan late on lap two. Jordon Smith then closed in and almost managed to sneak past both of them at the same time as they were occupied with each other but once alerted to the threat from the Triumph rider they responded.

By half-race distance Deegan had broken away from Mosiman with some big jumps and was now closing on Davies. Shimoda was sixth and Beaumer was up to tenth.

Cole Davies managed to keep Deegan at bay to claim his second win of the night.

Jordon Smith eventually overhauled Mosiman to claim third place and the Triumph rider took the flag less than two-seconds behind Deegan. Shimoda sixth and Beaumer seventh.

250 Race Three Report

Michael Mosiman took the holeshot in the third and final 250 contest of the night ahead of Jordon Smith. Race one and two victor Cole Davies was at the back of the field after going down early on the opening lap. Beaumer sixth early on while Deegan was just inside the top ten at the end of the opening lap.

Jordon Smith was soon through to the lead and immediately started to pull away from Mosiman. Jo Shimoda was up to third place and Beaumer up to fourth by lap four.

Smith led Mosiman by two-second at the halfway mark. Beaumer was up to third ahead of Shimoda while Haiden Deegan was challenging Bourdon for fifth ahead of Shock.

Once past Bourdon, Deegan streaked away and started to close in on fourth-placed Jo Shimoda. Deegan made short work of the Honda man as he took that fourth place.

With three-minutes left on the clock Beaumer started to challenge Mosiman for second place as Smith enjoyed a three-second lead. Beaumer got that second place but Mosiman came right back at the local to steal that second place right back. That pair traded places again before the KTM man finally managed to break away and make that second place his.

Beaumer put in the fastest lap of the race in his quest to try and get on terms with Smith but the Triumph man had enough of a buffer to take the win.

Mosiman took third place ahead of his Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team-mate Deegan. Jo Shimoda was a further seven-seconds back in fifth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks.

Young Kiwi Cole Davies managed to claw his way up to eighth place by the flag but that was not enough for him to claim the overall for the round, his 1-1-8 scores good enough for third overall.

Haiden Deegan second with 3-2-4 scores while Smith claimed the outright with 2-3-1.

Julien Beaumer left ruing what might have been if not for those mistakes early in the races, fourth for the round with 4-7-2 scores. Still, Beaumer heads into the two-week break for 250 West competitors with a two-point lead over Jordon Smith and Haiden Deegan in third with only three-points covering that trio.

Jordon Smith – P1

“This is unbelievable, man. Huge thanks to the whole team – everyone – as we made great decisions all day. Everything was just perfect. It was a flawless day. It feels incredible to get the first win for Triumph and we are only just getting started. The only way is up from here.”

Julien Beaumer – P4

“It was a tough night. I made too many mistakes at the start of the first two finals and found myself on the ground. I’m frustrated to say the least, but we salvaged a lot of points tonight and we still have the red plate. I’m happy to still have the series lead coming out of this one and to salvage as many points as I did.”

Garrett Marchbanks – P6

“It was a solid day, considering my shoulder injury. I felt pretty good in both qualifying sessions and ended up sixth overall. Going into the Triple Crown, I was feeling pretty good. Race 1 went well with a solid finish. In Race 2, I got a great start, running in fifth or sixth, but unfortunately, I had a small tip-over in the sand. I did my best to recover and worked my way back up to 10th. Race 3 didn’t start great, so I had to fight through the pack. I made some good passes early on, but it was just a little too late. Overall I’m just happy to be back racing after the shoulder injury and we’ll take the next couple weeks to come back stronger in Arlington.”

Jo Shimoda – P10

“I haven’t been riding for two, two and a half weeks now, so I kind of started my day slow. In moto 1, someone endo’d into me, resulting in a bike issue, but I was good in moto 2 and moto 3. Today I had good starts, so that’s an improvement. There’s a lot of positives, but just the hand is holding me back; so it’s nice to have a break now, and hopefully it heals.”

250 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 J Smith Tri 2 3 1 6 2 H Deegan Yam 3 2 4 9 3 C Davies Yam 1 1 8 10 4 J Beaumer KTM 4 7 2 13 5 M Mosiman Yam 6 4 3 13 6 G Marchbanks Kaw 5 10 6 21 7 C Schock Yam 9 8 9 26 8 A Bourdon Yam 14 5 7 26 9 P Ross Hon 7 11 11 29 10 J Shimoda Hon 21 6 5 32 11 L Turner KTM 8 14 12 34 12 T Albright Yam 11 12 14 37 13 M Weltin Yam 17 13 13 43 14 H Yoder Kaw 13 9 21 43 15 D Walsh Kaw 15 16 15 46 16 J Varize KTM 12 18 16 46 17 J Reynolds Yam 10 20 17 47 18 D Kelley Yam 22 15 10 47 19 C Thompson Yam 18 17 18 53 20 B West Yam 16 19 20 55 21 B Laninovich Hon 20 21 19 60 22 G Towers Hon 19 22 22 63

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J Beaumer 87 2 J Smith 85 3 H Deegan 84 4 C Davies 72 5 J Shimoda 68 6 C Schock 63 7 A Bourdon 54 8 M Mosiman 52 9 G Marchbanks 43 10 H Yoder 41 11 R Difrancesco 35 12 P Ross 35 13 L Turner 33 14 T Albright 32 15 C Thompson 25 16 J Reynolds 22 17 D Adams 14 18 G Towers 14 19 D Walsh 14 20 J Varize 12 21 A Long 10 22 B West 10 23 M Weltin 9 24 M Miller 6 25 D Thury 6 26 N Koch 5 27 E Lopes 5 28 D Kelley 5 29 N Viney 4 30 C Jurin 2 31 S Robertson 2 32 P Masciangelo 1 33 B Laninovich 1 34 T Masterpool 1

450 Race One Report

Malcolm Stewart rounded the opening turn in front but was quickly usurped by Cooper Webb who had a much faster outside line that allowed him to sweep through to the lead. Hunter Lawrence third, Jett Lawrence fourth, Dylan Ferrandis fifth, Chase Sexton sixth and Ken Roczen seventh.

Eli Tomac was down in 12th at the end of the first rhythm section, just ahead of Jason Anderson. Dylan Ferrandis squeezed past Jett for fourth place halfway through the opening lap. Meanwhile Cooper Webb was taking advantage of the clear air to pull away from the field.

Hunter Lawrence moved past Malcolm Stewart for second place on lap two, and his brother followed suit shortly after to push Mookie back to fourth. Jett then jumped a quad to move past his brother and up to second place but Cooper Webb now had a lead of more than three-seconds.

Jett was the only rider to dip into the 59s as he chased Webb but ultimately he ran out of laps and took second place. Jett did have the gap down to under a second and even half-a-second at times but at the flag Webb led by a handy 2.4-seconds after Jett got a little too sideways at the final turn in his quest to try and pip Webb at the line.

Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen both got the better of Stewart and then reeled in Hunter Lawrence. Chase Sexton was running a hot pace and pulled away from Roczen as the race progressed to what became a fairly lonely third place. The KTM man found his groove late on and looked to have the speed to challenge for victories in the following bouts.

Hunter Lawrence finished fifth ahead of Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart.

450 Race Two Report

Red plate holder Ken Roczen scored the holeshot in the second bout of the night ahead of Jett Lawrence, Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson. Hunter Lawrence seventh early on, Webb 13th, Sexton 15th and Tomac 20th.

Malcolm Stewart got the better of Jett as the defending champion looked a little messy across the opening couple of laps. The Australian also momentarily usurped by Jason Anderson on lap two. Up front Ken Roczen was making the best of his clear air up front to pull away from his pursuers.

Jett eventually settled into a rhythm and started to close on Roczen but the German responded to stretch away once again. Further back Sexton had marched his way through the field to be in fifth place after three laps. A lap later Sexton was fourth and closing on Anderson.

At half-race distance Roczen led Jett by 2.8-seconds and the Australian now had his hands full with Anderson, Sexton and Tomac all closing in. The battle between that latter trio though gave Jett some breathing space and allowed him to again close on Roczen.

Coming along for the ride in the final lap was Chase Sexton. The leading trio were separated only by a few bike lengths as the gap between them ebbed and flowed through the various sections of the track. Ultimately, Roczen held on for the victory ahead of Jett and Sexton.

Tomac took a strong fourth place well clear of Cooper Webb after coming all the way through the field and scoring the fastest lap of the race along the way.

Jason Anderson took seventh place ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis and Hunter Lawrence while Justin Hill rounded out the top ten.

450 Race Three Report

On the back of his 2-2 scores across the earlier bouts Jett Lawrence went into the third and final bout of the night with the slimmest advantage over Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. It was his brother Hunter that scored the holeshot though ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger, while Jett was in trouble…

Jett pulled off the circuit and had his right boot off the peg which suggested some sort of injury. The vision suggested that his knee had been hyper-extended from a foot dab. His ankle also looked to have been pulled at an awkward angle. Despite not finishing the final race of the night Jett still took eighth place for the round. The defending champ heading for an MRI in order to see the extent of any damage.

Meanwhile Chase Sexton had moved through to the lead ahead of Hunter and on the following lap Eli Tomac then pushed Hunter further back to third. Tomac then closed in on Sexton and stole the lead late on lap two.

Sexton tried to come back at Tomac but the Coloradan had the measure of the KTM man. Tomac was never headed from thereon in, taking the victory and the fastest lap of the race along the way.

Second place for Sexton though good enough for the outright round win which promoted him into the championship lead by two-points ahead of Ken Roczen. The red plate back on the KTM as they head to Florida next weekend.

Tomac’s 6-4-1 scores giving him fourth for the round which moved him into third place in the championship standings ahead of Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence.

Third place for Cooper Webb in the final contest saw him take second overall for the round ahead of Ken Roczen. The German finishing fifth in the final race behind Hunter Lawrence. The Australian scoring fifth place for the round ahead of Jason Anderson.

Chase Sexton – P1

“The track was really gnarly and dry, but I had fun racing with the guys tonight. In the first two races, I really made it hard on myself with terrible starts, and that made my life difficult – especially with the short races. I finally got a start in the last final when I needed it and finished that one in second. I feel like I rode really well tonight apart from a mistake in the final race, but other than that, it was solid. I’m pumped to get the overall and to get the red plate back!”

Ken Roczen – P3

“Last night was some good racing,” reflected Roczen the day after the event. “The track was awesome. It got more and more difficult toward the end of the night. I made the pass on (Justin) Barcia in the third race for the podium. I am stoked to be back on the box and am looking forward to Tampa this weekend.”

Hunter Lawrence – P5

“I was happy with my fifth tonight. I gave it my all–it definitely wasn’t from a lack of trying. I’m knocking on the door, getting closer and closer, so that’s promising. It was a bummer with my second start; I kind of stuffed myself up on top of my start block, and I just went straight off, like if a sidestand was still out. But the first-moto start and third-moto start were good; I just needed one more of them bad boys! [laughs] Triple Crowns are wild–I’m happy to be leaving in one piece.”[laughs] Triple Crowns are wild–I’m happy to be leaving in one piece.”

Jason Anderson – P6

“We pulled through and made the best of a less than ideal night. I qualified fifth, but the first Main Event didn’t go my way, and I ended up 11th. In the second race, I had a stronger start inside the Top 5 and battled up front before finishing sixth. In the final race, I was running fourth early on, but a few mistakes late in the race dropped me to eighth, which put me sixth overall for the night. The track was technical, and the conditions wore on me as the night went on, but we’re taking the positives and looking ahead to the next round.”

Jett Lawrence – P8

“It was looking to be a pretty decent day today. I had two really good, consistent mains. I kind of slacked on the first few laps with missing a few rhythms, but I was able to recover and get close to first, but never was able to make a pass. But with two second places, it was looking good for the last one–I just had to clean up a few things. I got sort of pinched with my front end and had nowhere to go and ended up getting off balance and dabbing my leg–just a bummer of a situation. It felt like I hyperextended it, but we’re going to do some therapy, get an MRI on Monday, and just go from there.”

Aaron Plessinger – P9

“Glendale was a step in the right direction. I was struggling in practice, but in qualifying I figured a little something out. I got a decent jump off the gate to the first race, but went off the track on the first lap and had to come back from last up to 10th. In the second final, I was up there battling with everyone for seventh, which was better. In the last one, I got a decent start, but I didn’t really capitalize on it and got shuffled back early on. Overall, I finished the night, but I’ve got some more work to do before Tampa and we’ll come out swinging.”

Malcolm Stewart – P11

“Glendale has always treated me well and I had a really good qualifying session,” reflected Stewart. “I got off to a great start to the first race and I just tried to hang with those guys, but got shuffled back, and ended up seventh. I got another start in the second final, but it was a tougher one for me. The intensity was really high and if you’re not feeling it, things can happen really quick. I didn’t get the best start to the last one, but I was trying to come through the pack before I went down. I got back up and just tried to salvage what I could, so ended up 11th. I learned a lot in that race and we’re going to bring that energy to my home round at Tampa – let’s get this 27 back up on the podium.”

Justin Barcia – P12

“Glendale was a rollercoaster and I don’t like rollercoasters [laughs]! I actually felt really good in qualifying, but was slower than I was hoping, and that set me up for a bad gate-pick in the first race. I got an average start and had to charge through the pack from last up to 12th. The second race I got a better start, but rode a little tight and finished 12th again. That wasn’t much fun, but I almost holeshot the last race and mixed it up with the guys I belong with, so came home with a sixth. It definitely wasn’t the weekend we wanted, but we’re moving forward and know what we need to work on before we head to the East Coast.”

McElrath – P14

“The results don’t reflect it, but I felt more in sync with the bike. Now, I need to focus on putting together consistent laps during the week. That’s the only way I’ll improve. My lap times are still inconsistent, but we have a plan, and we’re sticking to it. Over the next four to five rounds, I expect to be racing inside the top 10.”

Joey Savatgy – P15

“I’ve raced against these guys before, and I should be further ahead. Finishing 15th tonight was terrible. My starts in races two and three were as bad as they could be. I have work to do to close the gap to the front. We’ll go back to basics this week and start fresh.”

Colt Nichols – P16

“Glendale was a tough weekend for me,” admitted Nichols. “I had a big crash in the last qualifying session, so it was a little bit of just playing survival, but it happens like that sometimes. I fought hard in all three – races just need to get out of the gate better. I’m excited for Tampa.”

Kyle Chisholm – P18

“With the Triple Crown format, getting into the races comes down to doing one fast lap in qualifying,” said Chisholm. “I got out there, I felt really good, and I threw down – for me – a really good time. I qualified 15th and straight to the night show. I might be 37 years old but I’m always trying to get better, and you can always be better at anything. I was happy, kind of proud of myself on that one. After my big crash last weekend in Anaheim, I was sore and didn’t get to ride very much this week. So just to qualify straight out of the daytime qualifying, be healthy, and not aggravating any of my current injuries was a win. We’re in a good place, and we’ve got my hometown race of Tampa coming up this weekend.”

450 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 3 3 2 8 2 C Webb Yam 1 5 3 9 3 K Roczen Suz 4 1 5 10 4 E Tomac Yam 6 4 1 11 5 H Lawrence Hon 5 9 4 18 6 J Anderson Kaw 11 6 8 25 7 J Hill KTM 8 10 7 25 8 J Lawrence Hon 2 2 21 25 9 A Plessinger KTM 10 7 9 26 10 D Ferrandis Hon 9 8 12 29 11 M Stewart Hus 7 11 11 29 12 J Barcia Gas 12 12 6 30 13 J Cooper Yam 13 13 10 36 14 S McElrath Hon 14 15 13 42 15 J Savatgy Hon 17 14 14 45 16 C Nichols Suz 16 16 15 47 17 M Oldenburg Bet 15 17 17 49 18 K Chisholm Suz 18 18 18 54 19 A Rodriguez KTM 19 19 19 57 20 B Bloss Bet 21 20 16 57 21 C Clason Kaw 20 21 20 61 22 M Harrison Kaw 22 22 22 66

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 84 2 K Roczen 82 3 E Tomac 75 4 C Webb 74 5 J Lawrence 71 6 J Anderson 64 7 H Lawrence 62 8 J Barcia 52 9 M Stewart 52 10 J Cooper 51 11 J Hill 45 12 J Savatgy 31 13 D Ferrandis 30 14 S McElrath 27 15 A Plessinger 26 16 M Oldenburg 23 17 B Bloss 19 18 J Prado 18 19 C Nichols 18 20 V Friese 14 21 K Chisholm 8 22 M Harrison 5 23 F Noren 5 24 J Robin 4 25 C Clason 4 26 R Breece 3 27 K Moranz 3 28 A Rodriguez 2

FIM SuperEnduro Round Four – Poland Wrap

Billy Bolt claimed his fourth consecutive overall victory of the 2025 season on the weekend, completing a clean sweep at round four of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Łódź, Poland.

Jonny Walker secured his first SuperPole victory of the season with a commanding lap, narrowly edging out Billy Bolt by just six-hundredths of a second. Bolt, who made a slight error on one of the logs, still managed to claim second place and earn two valuable championship points—demonstrating once again that he had the upper hand on the fast, flowing track. The final SuperPole point was awarded to Eddie Karlsson.

Billy Bolt got off to a strong start in race one, quickly moving into second place. After closely trailing Mitch Brightmore for a few laps and analysing his lines, Bolt seized his opportunity on the rocky section, overtaking Brightmore. Once in the lead, he wasted no time in building a comfortable gap at the front.

Billy Bolt crossed the finish line over four seconds ahead of Eddie Karlsson, securing his first race win of the night. Mitch Brightmore completed the podium in third. Jonny Walker’s hopes were dashed by an early mistake in the rock garden, which dropped him to 10th place. Despite a determined comeback, Walker had to settle for sixth at the checkered flag.

With a reversed grid for race two, Billy Bolt found himself at the back of the pack after a cautious start, rounding the first corner in last place. Undeterred, he methodically carved his way through the field, entering the final lap in third. In a thrilling battle where the top three riders pushed to the limit, Bolt’s skill and determination paid off as he powered his FE 350 to victory, securing his second win of the night. He crossed the line ahead of Ashton Brightmore and Dominik Olszowy, while Jonny Walker finished in fifth place.

In one of the season’s closest and most thrilling races, Billy Bolt made a strong start in the third final, quickly moving into second place before taking the lead. The top four—Bolt, Ashton Brightmore, Jonny Walker, and Mitch Brightmore—remained separated by mere seconds. A small error in the rock section briefly cost Bolt his lead, dropping him to second. Undeterred, he refocussed and chased down Ashton Brightmore, making a decisive overtake on the penultimate lap. Bolt then held on to the lead to secure victory, with Walker completing the podium in third.

After earning just one point short of the maximum in Poland, Billy Bolt now leads the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship standings by a commanding 81-point margin. Jonny Walker holds second place with 163 points, while Ashton Brightmore sits in third with 153 points.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It has been three super-tough races here in Poland tonight, but I really enjoyed them. It’s easier to say that when you win all three of course, but they were three really good battles with the boys. I was happy with my riding in all three to be honest. It was a difficult track with the ground being so loose, so you couldn’t quite push to the maximum. I tried a few different lines in that last final to try and make up ground – some worked, some didn’t – and I did make a couple of mistakes. Three good races, awesome track, awesome crowd, what more could you ask for!”

Jonny Walker – P5

“It was a bit of a rough night here in Poland. We got off to a great start with the SuperPole win, which was great, and made some good steps forward with the bike. But during the race I just didn’t feel comfortable, I was really struggling with arm pump. We made a few changes for the last race which felt better, but we have got more work to do. Overall, we’ve made good progress tonight and I’m looking forward to round five next week.”

Next up on the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro calendar is Round Five in Budapest, Hungary, on 8 February.

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Four Results

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Time 1 Billy BOLT 7:04.180 2 Eddie KARLSSON 7:08.966 3 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 7:15.806 4 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 7:21.292 5 William HOARE 7:27.319 6 Jonathan WALKER 7:29.142 7 Dominik OLSZOWY 7:30.143 8 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 7:31.995 9 Cooper ABBOTT 7:43.729 10 Diogo VIEIRA 7:45.975 11 Toby MARTYN 7:50.310 12 Tim APOLLE 7:57.201 13 Harry EDMONDSON 7:05.835 14 Jordi SALA 7:37.942

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Time 1 Billy BOLT 7:12.466 2 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 7:13.905 3 Dominik OLSZOWY 7:15.210 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 7:18.823 5 Jonathan WALKER 7:31.219 6 Eddie KARLSSON 7:33.545 7 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 7:40.921 8 Tim APOLLE 7:44.896 9 Diogo VIEIRA 7:51.389 10 William HOARE 7:59.323 11 Cooper ABBOTT 8:02.221 12 Harry EDMONDSON 8:05.939 13 Jordi SALA 7:21.190

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Time 1 Billy BOLT 7:03.377 2 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 7:04.131 3 Jonathan WALKER 7:06.558 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 7:10.921 5 Eddie KARLSSON 7:21.540 6 William HOARE 7:27.113 7 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 7:33.321 8 Cooper ABBOTT 7:36.762 9 Tim APOLLE 7:45.876 10 Harry EDMONDSON 7:46.170 11 Diogo VIEIRA 7:58.926 12 Jordi SALA 8:07.831 13 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI 7:23.287

Prestige Round Overall

Pos Rider Man. Nat. P-R1-R2-R3 Total 1 Billy BOLT Husq GBR 2-20-20-20 62 2 Ashton BRIGHTMORE GasG GBR 13-17-17 47 3 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE GasG GBR 15-13-13 41 4 Eddie KARLSSON Stark SWE 1-17-10-11 39 5 Jonathan WALKER Triu GBR 3-10-11-15 39 6 William HOARE Husq GBR 11-6-10 27 7 Alfredo CANTERO Beta ESP 8-9-9 26 8 Dominik OLSZOWY Riej POL 9-15-0 24 9 Cooper ABBOTT Sher USA 7-5-8 20 10 Tim APOLLE Beta GER 4-8-7 19 11 Diogo VIEIRA GasG POR 6-7-5 18 12 Harry EDMONDSON Triu GBR 3-4-6 13 13 Jordi SALA Stark ESP 2-3-4 9 14 Toby MARTYN Riej GBR 5-0-0 5 15 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI Suz POL /-/-3 3

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Billy Bolt GBR 244 2 Jonathan Walker GBR 163 3 Ashton Brightmore GBR 153 4 Mitchell Brightmore GBR 145 5 Eddie Karlsson SWE 132 6 Dominik Olszowy POL 126 7 Cooper Abbott USA 113 8 Alfredo Gomez ESP 108 9 Tim Apolle GER 82 10 Will Hoare GBR 80

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Marc Fernandez Serra ESP 183 2 Milan Schmueser GER 146 3 Manuel Gomez Martinez ESP 144 4 Toby Shaw GBR 143 5 Szymon Kus POL 138 6 Alex Puey ESP 131 7 Henry Strauss GER 129 8 Roland Liszka HUN 123 9 Raul Frutos De Mingo ESP 101 10 Burst Crayston GBR 81

Youth World Cup – Top 5

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Ramon GODINO GOMEZ ESP 145 2 Fraiser LAMPKIN GBR 127 3 Michał Laska POL 121 4 Connor WATSON GBR 105 5 Wojtek Walczak POL 75 6 Hugo VUKCEVIC BEL 71 7 Luca KROPITSCH AUT 70 8 Adam KOLLÁR SLO 65 9 Eneko MARTINEZ ESP 61 10 Elias MANGANELLI ITA 45