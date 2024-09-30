Third Japanese title for Jay Wilson

Jay Wilson has racked up his second IA1 (450cc) Japanese Motocross Championship and his third successive Japanese motocross crown after securing the championship at the penultimate round over the weekend.

Wilson came into the round some 70-points clear of his nearest rivals but with three motos on the day and more to come at the final round, there was still plenty to race for to ensure the championship was his. Not only did he have to face off against the best in Japan, US based Jo Shimodo returned to his native country to throw a cat amount the pigeons in the championship.

Jay finished the weekend with 1-2-2 results but not without some drama. The opening race saw Wilson cross the finish line in second place, but Shimodo was relegated several spots for jumping under a red cross flag.

Race two and the championship was there for the taking and despite some nerves, and a few on track mistakes, Wilson was able to get across the finish line in second and snare another championship before riding a more care free final race that saw him engage in a heathy battle with Shimodo in the early stages and then closing in on him again at the finish.

Jay Wilson

“This championship is special and maybe more than the others as I have really had to work for it. The rider level in Japan has picked up considerably since I have been here while the points gap on paper is good, it wasn’t like that on track in a lot of the races. I also felt like I enjoyed this one more. I tried to enjoy the process of racing for a championship and not get overwhelmed. I think I had a better balance and allowed me to relax when it matters and know that my riding will be good enough. It was cool to have my brother over for the weekend and catch up with him again. It’s been a while since he was last here, so I appreciate the effort to come over and be here for me when I won the championship.”

Daniel Sanders headlines KTM Factory Racing line-up for Rallye du Maroc

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are gearing up for the 2024 Rallye du Maroc with an all-new rider line-up. Luciano Benavides and Daniel Sanders returning to the Red Bull KTM awning, ready to take on the challenge of the Moroccan event, which runs from October 6-11. Kevin Benavides continues to recover from injury, and is focused on his return to competition at the upcoming 2025 Dakar Rally.

Action gets underway at the Rallye du Maroc with the prologue on Sunday, October 6, followed by five full stages of racing. Starting in Zagora, riders will navigate through the Moroccan desert for a total of over 2,400 kilometers to the finish in Mengoub on October 11. Delivering a mixture of terrain and technically demanding navigation, it is destined to be an ultra-challenging event and prove excellent preparation for the 2025 Dakar Rally.

With some strong results under his belt earlier in the season, Daniel Sanders is eager to get back in the saddle to take on the Rallye du Maroc. Chucky is fired up after a positive few months of testing with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, and is determined to finish on the podium, as he did in 2021, on his KTM 450 RALLY.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s been a long break since Argentina, and we are super motivated to race the Rallye du Maroc. It’s been three years since the last time I raced the event, and I managed to get on the podium then, so I’m hoping to do the same again this year. It’s really exciting to be back in the KTM colors and I want to do their hard work justice. It’s great working with the Benavides brothers and I’m sure we’ll be a close-knit team. This rally always serves as great preparation for Dakar as the terrain is so similar. I’m really excited to get back out there and hopefully bring home a trophy!”

Andreas Hölzl – Rally Team Manager

“It’s been a challenging year for the team, but we have been working hard all season to be ready for the Rallye du Maroc as it is the best preparation for Dakar. We are confident in the new team, especially with everyone in orange! Unfortunately, we are still missing Kevin, but with Luciano, last year’s world champion, and Daniel, a super strong desert rider, we believe it will work out well in Morocco. We’re excited to get racing again!”

The 2024 Rallye du Maroc kicks off with the prologue on Sunday, October 6, followed by five stages of action-packed racing before the finish in Mengoub on October 11.

KTM AJMX crowns Australia’s Junior Champions

The 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships saw 12 titles and 12 different champions crowned and spectators rewarded with an overload of action this past week, as around 300 of the country’s top young racers fought for national honours around Bunbury’s Shrubland Park circuit.

For the class by class break down see:

Australia’s Junior MX Champs crowned at Bunbury’s Shrubland Park

The demanding, loamy track saw everything from outright dominance to last-moto dramas across the board, as Australian riders secured nine of the titles on offer, while New Zealand talent took three gongs back across the Tasman.





2024 John Penton GNCC Report

The John Penton GNCC marked round 12 of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series over the weekend in Millfield, Ohio, and after earlier rainfall and some small sprinkles, track conditions improved to ensure plenty of tight racing in the main races.

As the XC1 Open Pro and XC2 250 Pro lines took off it would be Evan Smith and Jonathan Johnson earning their respective classes $250 Steel City Medical Center’s holeshot awards.

At the front of the pack as the riders made their way towards timing and scoring were Ricky Russell leading the way with teammate, Liam Draper running second. Draper would move into the lead on the second and hold that position throughout the third lap. However, as the white flag came out, Jordan Ashburn was just 1.7 seconds behind Draper and closing as well as XC2 250 Pro competitor, Grant Davis.

Ashburn and Davis would make their way around Draper on the last lap and make an all-out push through the course. Davis would try to make his way around Ashburn to physically lead the race after starting on the second row. Ashburn would be able to hold off Davis, but Davis would still be awarded the overall win with his adjusted time and with that win Davis would secure the XC2 250 Pro National Championship. Ashburn would finish second overall on the day and first in the XC1 class, while Draper held on for third overall and second in XC1.

Ben Kelley returned to the podium as he finished third in the XC1 class and fourth overall on the day after battling back throughout the day on the slick, physically demanding course. Coming through fifth overall was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan, who finished second in the XC2 250 Pro class.

Cody Barnes would finish sixth overall on the day and round out the top three XC2 finishers on the day after battling back-and-forth throughout the day in Ohio. Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would cross the line seventh overall and fourth in XC1 after battling towards the front of the pack for majority of the day.

Coming through eighth overall and fifth in XC1 was Michael Witkowski as he pushed during the race to finish inside the top 10. JS Beta Racing’s Josh Strang would put in a good ride as he came through ninth overall and sixth in the XC1 class, while Thad Duvall rounded out the top 10 overall and would finish fourth in the XC2 250 Pro class, just off the podium.

Josh Strang

“Drifta! GNCC put on a track!! The longest laps I have done and ended with just a 4 lap race! A fun day but very physical. Another top 10 with this field of guys is a decent day! Smile on the face for sure!”

The 2024 GNCC Series Champion FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir would fall in the early stages of the race, and eventually call it a day exiting the race early.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Michael Witkowski (HON) Josh Strang (BET) Evan Smith (HQV) Steward Baylor (KAW) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Ricky Russell (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Jonathan Girroir (271) Grant Davis (224) Jordan Ashburn (217) Steward Baylor (210) Angus Riordan (141) Craig Delong (138) Liam Draper (136) Michael Witkowski (128) Grant Baylor (125) Evan Smith (108)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Thad Duvall (KAW) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Brody Johnson (HON) Jesse Ansley (KAW) Sawyer Carratura (KTM) Zachary Davidson (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Grant Davis (336) Angus Riordan (277) Cody Barnes (206) Thad Duvall (158) Brody Johnson (157) Liam Draper (151) Toby Cleveland (147) Jason Lipscomb (143) Jesse Ansley (120) Joshua Toth (118)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off the line it was Tyler Scheels earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales Holeshot Award, but the lead would soon be taken over by Jhak Walker. After making his way into the lead, Walker would not look back and continued to push ahead through the course. Walker would come through to earn his fifth FMF XC3 class win of the season.

Coming through to finish second on the day was Dakoda Devore, who remains second in the points standings heading into the season finale. Making his first appearance in the class was Eraley Messer, who would come through to finish third on the day.

Earning the Top Amateur Honors at The John Penton was Open A winner, Cole Whitmer, who finished 15th overall on the day. Michael Delosa would come through to sit second on the Top Amateur podium after earning the 250 A class win and sitting 16th overall as he crossed the finish line. Hunter Smith came through 18th overall to round out the Top Amateur podium as he finished second in the Open A class on the day.

After some more light rain fall in the morning, the AM race would see some slick conditions as they made their way through the course. At the conclusion of the two-hour race, it would be the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) racer, Cade Staats, battling his way through to become the overall winner of the race and his class.

WXC competitor, Rachael Archer would finish second overall in the race and take home not only the WXC class win, but the 2024 GNCC WXC Bike National Championship. Super Senior A (45+) racer, Gary Fridley would land himself on the final step of the podium with a third overall on the day and first in class.

As the WXC class took off from the front row, it was Brandy Richards grabbing herself the $100 Kanati Performance Tires Holeshot Award and the early lead as she would lead the pack through the course for the first two laps. Behind her, Archer would be looking to make the pass for the lead while out on the third lap.

Archer would continue to push once in the lead and would come through to take the WXC win and National Championship. Richards would hold on to finish second in the class, while Ellie Winland would make her first appearance on the WXC podium after battling back to finish third in the class at The John Penton GNCC.

The battles heated up at the start of the day on Sunday with the youth bike racing as Travis Lentz would come through on the opening lap leading the way. However, his fellow competitors were just seconds behind him coming through timing and scoring. Brody Amos would make a push on the second lap and make his way around Lentz to take over the lead on lap two, but Caleb Wood would be right behind both of them ready to strike.

Wood continued to battle on and would make his way around Amos while out on the third lap of the race. Once in the lead Wood continued to push forward and hold the lead until the checkered flag came out. This win secured Wood’s 2024 GNCC Youth Bike Overall National Championship. Amos and Lentz would finish second and third overall and in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Phillip Arnold making his way into the lead on the third lap of the race and holding that position until the finish. Nash Peerson would work his way back from fourth place to finish second in the class, while Cooper Duff rounded out the top three finishers in the class.

Other winners in the youth bike race included: Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15), Hunter Hawkinberry in the 85 (12-13) class, Hunter Cross in the 85 (11) class, Ryder White in the 85 (7-10) class, Trason Landrum in the 64 (10-11) class, Davey Fairfield in the 65 (9) class, Kane Morrison in the 65 (7-8) class, Zoey Kimble in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Baylee Arsenault in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Paisley Harris in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Caleb Woolf in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to John Romanyak Jr. of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. John joined the United States Air Force right out of High School and made his way up to an E3 Airman First Class ranking. He served in the USAF at Lackland Air Force Base and was honorably discharged before starting his career in law enforcement where he is currently enrolled in the Columbus Police Academy.

John received a $250 AMSOIL shopping spree, a $500 Kanati performance tires gift certificate as well as a commemorative American flag courtesy of Columbia flag and sign co along with a $200 gift certificate for their online store.

2024 MXGP Champions celebrated and awarded

The 2024 MXGP Awards concluded another thrilling season of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the ultimate round of the season at Cózar. The final chequered flag waved at the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha to officially confirm the 2024 World Champions, and the celebrations soon followed with the annual awards ceremony.

See the full run down here:

Levi Townley recognised at 2024 MXGP Awards

Here’s the run down of award winners:

Manufacturer and Champions MXGP World Champion: Jorge Prado MX2 World Champion: Kay de Wolf WMX Champion: Lotte Van Drunen MXGP Manufacturer World Champion: Honda MXGP Winning Team: Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing MX2 Manufacturer World Champion: Husqvarna MX2 Winning Team: Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing WMX Manufacturer World Champion: Yamaha WMX Winning Team: De Baets Yamaha MX-Team “Jan De Groot” Award: Sacha Coenen (BEL) Junior e-Motocross Series Winner: Lucas Bos (FRA) 65cc Junior World Cup Winner: Kash Van Hamond (NED) 85cc Junior World Champion: Noel Zanocz (HUN) 125cc Junior World Champion: Levi Townley (NZL) EMX65 European Champion: Roko Ivandic (CRO) EMX85 European Champion: Sleny Goyer (FRA) EMX125 European Champion: Noel Zanocz (HUN) EMX250 European Champion: Mathis Valin (FRA) EMX2T European Champion: Marcel Stauffer (AUT) EMX Open European Champion: Jakub Teresak (CZE)

Organizers MXGP Best Media Opportunity: MXGP of China MXGP Best Promotion: MXGP of Galicia MXGP Best Fan Engagement: MXGP of Turkiye MXGP Best Organizer: MXGP of The Netherlands

Performance Awards FOX Holeshot Award MXGP & MX2: Jorge Prado & Sacha Coenen ACERBIS Best Lap Competition: Jorge Prado & Lucas Coenen MXGP RAM Qualifying Race Award: Tim Gajser



Joey Savatgy joins the Firepower Honda Team

Joey Savatgy, a two-time AMA 250SX Runner-Up and the 2019 450SX Rookie of the Year, has officially joined the Firepower Honda Team and Australian Factory Honda for the remainder of this year and beyond, riding the championship winning Honda CRF450R.

Joey Savatgy

“To get the call from this team was exactly what I needed. I wanted to race a 450, but unfortunately, the team I was with didn’t have one. This team has proven themselves in the 450 class—Brayton’s been on the podium in the U.S., Kenny won in Paris and the WSX, Dean’s achieved top tens, and they’ve even had some strong outdoor finishes. I’ve known Martin and Yarrive for a long time; I raced in Australia over 15 years ago as a junior against Yarrive’s team, and I’ve also competed against the team in WSX and AMA SX. I know I’m joining a solid team. Plus, the Honda is a proven race bike, which gave me extra confidence. I want to race against the best and compete for the World Title, but I have to be mindful of my limited time on the 450. I’m glad the gap between rounds 1 and 2 is about a month apart; it gives me plenty of time to get stronger and more comfortable. The series requires consistency, so my goal for round 1 is to finish on the podium and build from there.”

For 2025, Joey will compete for the Firepower Honda Team in the World Supercross Championship, AMA Supercross, AMA Motocross, and SMX Championship, as well as international races under a multi-year contract.

Team principal Martin Davalos is excited about the new addition and confident in Joey’s abilities, sharing “Joey’s a talented rider. I’ve seen him develop throughout most of his career at MTF, and I know what he’s capable of when he’s comfortable. Our goal is to build with him week by week. We know our bike is a race winner, and we’ll be patient as Joey builds.”

Leading the charge in the 450cc SX1 class is reigning Australian Supercross Champion, Dean Wilson. A world-renowned American rider with a history of international success, Wilson is determined to secure back-to-back championships and has been putting in the hard work to make it happen.

The final SX1 team spot is filled by Australian Champion Aaron Tanti, riding for Boost Mobile Honda. Hungry for redemption after narrowly missing out in previous years, Tanti is focused on winning the overall championship.

Team Manager Mark Sladek is confident in the team’s strength and believes this year’s lineup is one of the most competitive Honda Racing has ever assembled.

Mark Sladek

“This is one of the strongest 450 programs we’ve entered in the history of Honda Racing,” said Sladek. “The championship continues to grow with bigger crowds and TV exposure, and we’re proud to be part of it. All three riders have the ability to win, and we’re excited for what lies ahead. Managing that level of talent will be key.”

Josep Garcia on heading to the ISDE 2024

As a three-time outright winner of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), five-time FIM Enduro World Champion, and freshly crowned FIM EnduroGP World Champion, Josep Garcia (KTM) is arguably the fastest man in enduro right now. That is a tall accolade to bestow the 27-year-old, but it is hard to deny that the Spaniard is riding a tidal wave of momentum as the 98th edition of the ISDE heads to Galicia in Spain this October.

Here’s what he had to say about the 2024 running of the ISDE:

Josep Garcia

“For sure, the last three FIM ISDE races were great,” says Garcia. “I’m super happy to have won three in a row because it is not an easy thing to do. But like always, I will go to Galicia focused on making a good job, fighting to win, but keeping it fun. To have the FIM ISDE return to Spain after Navarra in 2016 is so nice. I know the Galicia region well and feel good on a bike there.

“For everyone, this will be a special race. To fight for the victory with Andrea, like we’ve done for the past three years, is amazing. The FIM ISDE has a different sort of pressure than EnduroGP because you only have six days to make it happen. If you feel bad in the first two days, you can lose everything. Of course at the time I would have loved a bigger gap over Andrea to ease the pressure, but I enjoyed the intensity, and I think the spectators did too.

“Coming into an FIM ISDE you have a feeling of who will be fast, and there will always be a surprise. Many riders raise their game for this race when the national jersey goes on. Also, in 2016, I was the surprise. The previous year I was a junior, maybe top-twenty at best. That year it all clicked, and I was battling for the podium. I’m sure it will happen for someone this year too.”

Billy Bolt returns to Hard Enduro at Sea to Sky

Five-time world champion Billy Bolt is all set to return to racing at Sea to Sky, held in Kemer, Turkey, for round six of the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship on October 10-12. After being sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in March, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider is back and fired up to return to competition on his TE 300.

Bolt enjoyed a strong 2023 Hard Enduro season, claiming four podium finishes to ultimately complete the series as runner-up. The 27-year-old then excelled in the indoor season, claiming his fourth consecutive FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title in style in his hometown, Newcastle-upon-Tyne. However, a knee injury sustained at the German round of the SuperEnduro season required surgery, which resulted in the Brit being sidelined since March.

Eager to get back to racing, Billy is fully focused on contesting the remaining two rounds of the 2024 Hard Enduro season, beginning with Sea to Sky in Turkey on October 10-12, followed by the Hixpania Hard Enduro on October 25-27. Bolt then turns his attention to the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, which kicks off on December 14 in Gliwice, Poland.

Billy Bolt

“I’m really excited to be back! I would have liked to have been racing at TKO, but I’ve ended up being out for a little bit longer than expected. I’m feeling good as I’ve been riding for just over a month now, doing plenty of training and testing with the team. I think that racing is the best thing I can do to get back into the swing of things and get my mind where it needs to be. I have no expectations going into Sea to Sky; I’m just excited to race the two stroke again, as I haven’t since GetzenRodeo last year. I know the level I can race at, so I’m looking forward to seeing where I’m at in comparison to that after so many months out. I want to build on all the progress I’ve been making over the past month, and my main goal is getting a strong result at Hixpania to end the year.”

More changes to 2024 US ISDE Teams

Due to injuries on both teams, the American Motorcyclist Association announced changes to the U.S. World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy Teams, which are set to compete in the 98th FIM International Six Days Enduro in Galicia, Spain on Oct. 14-19.

On the World Trophy Team, Craig DeLong — who sustained a broken hand — will be replaced by Cody Barnes, while Ava Silvestri will move up from the Women’s club team to replace Korie Steede on the Women’s World Trophy Team. Rachel Stout will fill Silvestri’s spot on the Women’s club team.

Antti Kallone – US ISDE Team Manager

“Injuries are unfortunately part of this sport and it is tough to see two of our elite riders getting hurt and missing this year’s race. But we are also very fortunate to have a deep field of fast riders to fill these spots when time calls. I’m thankful for the cooperation of Phoenix Honda and Cody Barnes to answer the call and get Cody all the required support with a very short notice. Currently Cody is one of the fastest riders in sprint enduro format in the country so our goals are not jeopardized at all. Ava has experience from last year’s ISDE and is the next fastest women in the country at the moment so, again, our team goals can remain unchanged, and we aim to defend our championship with the help of Ava.”

While Team Eric Cleveland Memorial lost a key member in Silvestri, Stout was quick to fill in and provide her services for the club team.

Michael Jolly – AMA ISDE Coordinator

“With Ava moving up from the Eric Cleveland Memorial women’s club team to the Women’s World Trophy, the AMA ISDE advisory committee went to work to find a solid replacement to keep the goals of winning the FIM women’s club team award. Rachel Stout stepped up without hesitation. Rachel showed some grit after suffering from a mechanical failure on the first day of the AMA ISDE West Coast qualifier. She did everything in her power to get the issues worked out and by Day 3 had the second fastest test time behind Ava.”

World class line-up confirmed for ISDE 2024

From the best enduro riders to the passionate amateur, the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) is a rite of passage and as the 98th edition of the longest-running offroad motorcycle competition on the FIM calendar fast approaches this 14-19 October, in Galicia, Spain, over 550 competitors from 32 nations will take to the start line.

Completing six consecutive days of racing, covering up to 1500 kilometres of riding across challenging offroad terrain, is the main attraction. For the top-tier elite, it is also about putting on the national jersey and giving it their best.

As the only event on the FIM calendar that assembles all of the world’s fastest enduro riders in one place, it offers an incredible opportunity each year for riders to closely measure themselves against the best. From FIM Enduro World Champions to national champions from the United States, Australia, Canada, South America and further afield, the NOCO Parc Fermé in Silleda will be a hotbed of talent.

Taking the outright individual honours at the FIM ISDE for the last three editions, Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) naturally starts as a hotly tipped favourite in Galicia. Arriving at his home race with the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship in one hand, he will be determined to end it holding the outright individual victory in the other.

With three runner-up results to Garcia in the last three FIM ISDE outings, Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS) will be hoping to get the better of his Spanish rival this time around. Crowned FIM Enduro2 World Champion, along with placing third overall in EnduroGP, Verona is on top form.

Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe (Honda) returns to the FIM ISDE after a year’s absence. Finishing runner-up to Garcia in the 2024 FIM EnduroGP season, while swapping victories with both Garcia and Verona, ensures the nine-time FIM world champion’s entry in Galicia will make an exciting addition to the line-up.

As reigning FIM World Trophy champions, the United States feature two national champions, Josh Toth (GASGAS) and Johnny Girroir (KTM). Toth was crowned the AMA National Enduro Champion for the first time, having won seven out of nine races held so far in 2024. Girroir claimed his debut AMA Grand National Cross Country Championship three rounds early. Both riders will look to position themselves at the sharp end of the results in Spain.

From opposite ends of the world, Tyler Medaglia (Honda) stars in the Canadian FIM World Trophy team as their newly crowned National Enduro Champion, while Australia boast their AORC Enduro1 Champion, Kyron Bacon (Yamaha). Additionally, Bacon took two race wins in the FIM Junior Enduro World Championship during a wildcard visit to round five in Slovakia, making him a rider to watch for in Galicia.

In the FIM Junior World Trophy category, there is no doubting that numerous riders will look to shine in the individual classification too. As the 2024 FIM Junior Enduro World Champion, Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) will target a top-ten result, along with his teammates Axel Semb (Fantic) and Albin Norrbin (Fantic). Australia’s Angus Riordan (KTM) produced breakout rides at home, in the United States and in EnduroGP throughout 2024. The FIM ISDE should play to his strengths.

With a lengthy list of Junior talent to consider, the Italian pairing of Manuel Verzeroli (KTM) and Kevin Cristino (Fantic), both 2024 FIM champions, cannot be left out too.

In total, 33 women will compete in the FIM Women’s World Trophy class. In a competitive field, United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) will look to claim the outright victory again this year. However, as the 2024 FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion, Mireia Badia (Rieju) will be fired up to take the win on home soil.

Australia’s Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) finished as runner-up to Richards in 2024 in her debut NOCO FIM 6DAYS. Proving herself a rising star in enduro, thanks to recently clinching the AORC Women’s title, McDonald will be pushing hard to win on the international stage.

Adding Australia’s Jess Gardiner (Yamaha) and Tayla Jones (Husqvarna), Italy’s Francesca Nocera (Honda), Sweden’s Emelie Karlsson (GASGAS), France’s Elodie Chaplot (Beta), United States’ Rachel Gutish (Sherco) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna), plus New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Kawasaki), who is the 2024 AMA National Enduro Women’s Champion, ensures the best of the best will be at the NOCO FIM 6DAYS.

Ducati solidifies Off-Road strategy

Ducati is expanding their Off-Road project and since September Michael Schlabitz has taken on the role of Off-Road Sales Project Manager with the responsibility of coordinating the implementation of the Sales and After Sales strategy for Off-Road products at a global level. Michael, collaborating with corporate bodies and all Ducati branches and distributors, will contribute to the positioning of the new product in the markets, customer experience processes and the development of related business.

Schlabitz, who will report to Francesco Milicia, Vice President Global Sales & After Sales , has a solid experience in sales gained in international contexts and a deep knowledge of the Off-Road segment, both from previous experience and personal passion.

Ducati’s new, historic chapter in off-road is a multi-year project that includes a complete range of engines and motorcycles. The approach chosen in the development of these sporty, high-performance models reflects the tradition of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer: starting from racing competition and then creating products capable of exceptional performance for the joy of its enthusiasts.

The working group entrusted with the Off-Road project has been created in line with this philosophy of continuous exchange of information between the world of racing competition and that of production motorcycles. This method is also even more effective in the off-road segment, where the motorcycles on sale to customers are in all respects racing motorcycles.

The new role entrusted to Schlabitz strengthens an organization already composed of Davide Perni, Off-Road Project R&D Technical Coordinator, who in the development of the vehicle will maintain a close collaboration with Pierluigi Zampieri (Ducati Vehicle Technical Director) and will make use of the various Company functions already active for the design, purchase, testing and definition of the components necessary to raise the level of performance of the “client racing” motorcycles.

As for racing competition, Ducati had already announced at the end of 2023 the decision to count on the experience of Paolo Ciabatti as General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. In this role Paolo reports directly to the CEO Claudio Domenicali with the aim of taking the Borgo Panigale company to success also in the off-road world.

A goal in which Antonio Cairoli , nine-time Motocross World Champion, and Alessandro Lupino, current leader of the Italian Prestige MX1 Championship with the Ducati Desmo450 MX, are also collaborating.

In view of the debut in the MXGP World Championship, Ducati Corse Off-Road has already announced that the Swiss Jeremy Seewer will be one of the two official riders for 2025-2026.

For Ducati, entering the specialist off-road sector represents an important and challenging strategic choice, made possible thanks to the excellent results achieved in recent years. It is a decision that confirms the desire to expand the brand’s presence in new worlds, speak to new motorcyclists and therefore grow the community of Ducatisti.

The next important events in the calendar of the Desmo450 MX prototype will be Alessandro Lupino’s participation in the final round of the MXGP World Championship (28-29 September) at Cózar, Spain, and subsequently the final round of the Italian Motocross Championship at Arco di Trento (12-13 October) with the official Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team rider determined to confirm his leadership.

Desmo450 MX Development

The development of the Ducati Desmo450 MX continues apace, with Alessandro Lupino who raced in the last round of the MXGP World Championship, the GP of Castilla La Mancha at Cózar.

After finishing in fourteenth position in Saturday’s Qualifying Race, in Race 1 the Italian rider remained in eighth position for a long time before finishing 12th, while in Race 2 he was forced to retire due to a stone that damaged the water radiator with 6 laps to go while he was fighting for the top ten.

The GP in Spain allowed the Borgo Panigale engineers to collect important data in view of the 2025 world championship, which will see the Swiss Jeremy Seewer line up at the start astride the Ducati Desmo450 MX, as well as a second rider who will be announced later.

After the world debut in August in the Netherlands with Antonio Cairoli, racing in the last GP of 2024 with Lupino was part of the development plan of the Desmo450 MX, the bike that will go into production next year marking the entry of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer into the specialist off-road segment.

Ducati’s 2024 racing program will then conclude on 12 and 13 October on the “Il Ciclamino” circuit at Pietramurata (Arco di Trento) with the final round of the Italian Prestige MX1 Championship, which sees Alessandro Lupino leader of the standings, with a 338-point advantage over his closest pursuer and 500 points still to be assigned.

Wiktor Przyjemski SGP2 of Poland

Polish shooting star Wiktor Przyjemski held his nerve to seal the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship at the DeWalt FIM SGP2 of Poland – Torun on Friday. Przyjemski finished second in the final event of the three-round series, claiming the SGP2 gold medal when he took victory in semi-final one – putting the title beyond the reach of Ukrainian rival Nazar Parnitskyi.

The fast-starting Parnitskyi joined Przyjemski in the final with victory in semi-final two as he secured the SGP2 silver medal, before Norwegian star Mathias Pollestad raced to an unforgettable victory in the DeWalt FIM SGP2 of Poland – Torun final, bagging the SGP2 bronze medal in the process.

The final was restarted twice after Sweden’s Philip Hellstrom-Bangs collided with Przyjemski and was disqualified in the first run of the race, before Parnitskyi picked up drive and fell in the second rerun, leaving him placed third on the night.

Przyjemski comfortably claimed the gold medal on 56 points, with Parnitskyi on 46 in second and Pollestad just three behind on 43 in third, edging out Denmark’s 16-year-old sensation Mikkel Andersen (39) in fourth spot and Hellstrom-Bangs (36) in fifth for the last place on the podium.

The night belonged to pre-event favourite Przyjemski, who won the opening round in Malilla, Sweden on June 14 and finished second to Parnitskyi at round two in Latvian capital Riga on September 6.

With Przyjemski coming into the round, needing a place in the final to be certain of the gold medal, he admits it was far from an easy night.

Wiktor Przyjemski

“I am going to celebrate tonight – that’s for sure. For the last two weeks, it has been a very stressful time for me. I knew that I had a lead. An eight-point advantage is a good lead. But still, I had to advance to the final. I knew that I had to do it and that was very stressful for me, coming into this final round in Torun. But I am really happy I made it, and that’s all that matters. I am very excited because the gold medal I have around my neck right now is the most important thing. This season wasn’t easy for me. It was very difficult when we started in the winter – I got injured so I couldn’t prepare for the season as I wanted to. But I am the SGP2 world champion and that’s what is most important at the moment.”

SGP2 Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik wins SGP of Poland

Polish icon Bartosz Zmarzlik admits Torun will “always have a place in my heart” after leaving the iconic Marian Rose Motoarena with his fifth Speedway GP World Championship gold medal on Saturday.

Despite sealing his third straight Speedway GP world title at the Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens on September 14, moving within one of New Zealand great Ivan Mauger and Swedish legend Tony Rickardsson’s record haul of six, Zmarzlik refused to slow down.

He collected his fourth DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun triumph – a record-extending 26th Speedway GP victory – beating Denmark’s Leon Madsen in second place and Great Britain’s Dan Bewley in third.

There were celebrations for Great Britain racer Robert Lambert, who overcame a late challenge from Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren to win the Speedway GP World Championship silver medal, becoming only the third British medallist of the Speedway GP era since 1995 – joining triple Speedway GP world champion Tai Woffinden and 2000 Speedway GP world champion Mark Loram in a very elite club.

Lindgren collected the bronze medal – his fourth Speedway GP podium finish since 2018 – after finishing fourth in the round with a breathtaking charge to the final, which saw him total 141 points – just three short of Lambert on 144.

But the night belonged to Zmarzlik, who finished a huge 35 points clear at the top of the table on 179 and collected his fifth Speedway GP gold medal at Torun’s iconic Marian Rose Motoarena – adding to his 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 world-title triumphs.

With just three race points to his name after three heats, Zmarzlik’s season finale was not going to plan. But five points from his last two heats fired him into the semi-finals on eight, before he followed the all-action Bewley home in a dramatic semi-final two.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“This is a very special place for me because always when I come here, I have really nice memories. When I have won my five world titles, every time I have taken the medal here. I think this place will be in my heart always. I am really happy about tonight. I won the title two weeks ago and before the meeting, I knew there was no ‘I must’, only ‘I can.’ When I come to the stadium, I am here to do my job and of course I want to win like always. I was still focused, but it was a little bit easier for the head. I love racing, I love bikes, and I love this feeling when I am winning. I do everything I can to have this feeling. It was not an easy meeting for me. After three heats, I was really slow. But I wasn’t thinking about this too much. For me, it didn’t matter. I was working with the team all the time to find a better setup and then I won. My race with Leon and all of the other riders in the final was so beautiful for the fans. Everyone gave us some amazing racing.”

Speedway GP World Championship silver medallist Lambert was elated to seal the silver medal – despite exiting the DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun with seven points as he fell short of the semi-finals.

Fredrik Lindgren

“I don’t really feel like I got the job done at all after the performance that I put in. It was a very tough night. I couldn’t really get things going. But with my consistency throughout the season, I secured my silver medal. I am super proud and happy to be sitting here with a silver around my neck. Even though I had a lead going into this round, there are all these emotions. Big respect to Freddie for his performance. It really showed a lot of character. He had age and experience on his side and pulled out something to really take it down to the wire. Big respect to him and big congratulations to Bartek for such an amazing season. I am striving to be in his shoes one day. I gave everything I had. I was riding the wall of death a couple of times. I came up a bit short in the final unfortunately, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. I haven’t given up. I am going to do the best I can next season and prepare as best I can over the winter. I’ll talk with my team and see if we can make some improvements. We will see if I can make it happen one day or not.”

Speedway GP top trio Zmarzlik, Lambert and Lindgren are joined in qualifying automatically for the 2025 series by fourth-placed Bewley, Slovakia’s Martin Vaculik in fifth and Australia’s Jack Holder in sixth spot. Latvian ace Andzejs Lebedevs won the Speedway European Championship on September 21 to join them in next season’s line-up.

Four more places will be up for grabs at the FIM SGP Challenge in Pardubice, Czech Republic next Saturday, with the final four spots going to four permanent wild cards, selected by the SGP Commission following the Challenge.

SGP of Poland Results

SGP Final Standings 2024

2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar

The provisional calendar for the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship has been confirmed with a seven-round schedule and an extended total of 14 scoring days – two more than in 2024 –awaiting competitors with Great Britain and the United States of America returning to the series following a number of years’ absence.

The action will get under way over a month earlier than in 2024, opening with the TrialGP of Spain on 4-6 April at a new venue at Benahavis near Marbella before travelling west one week later for the TrialGP of Portugal at Viana do Castelo, another new location for the series, in the north of the country on the Atlantic coast.

Now firmly reestablished on the calendar following the pandemic, the much-loved Mobility Resort Motegi will host the TrialGP of Japan on 16-18 May, followed two weeks later by the TrialGP of France that will be staged for the first time at Calvi on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

Returning to more familiar terrain, the TrialGP of San Marino will take place on 6-8 June at Baldasserona, a venue last used in 2023, before the championship breaks yet more new ground when it returns to the USA for the first time since 2017 with round six staged at Exeter, Rhode Island, on 11-13 July.

Following the summer break, the 2025 FIM Trial World Championship concludes with its first visit to Great Britain since 2018 with round seven at Geddington, the fifth new venue on the 2025 calendar, on 5-7 September.

Trial2 competitors will join TrialGP at all seven rounds while TrialGP Women competitors will miss just France and San Marino. Trial3 will only miss Japan and the USA while the Trial2 Women title will be decided in Spain, Portugal and Great Britain.

The FIM Trial des Nations will take place on 20-21 September at Tolmezzo in Italy that most recently featured on the calendar in 2021. A date and venue for the FIM Trial Vintage Trophy is still to be confirmed.

2025 FIM Trial World Championship calendar

2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar

Round Date Country Venue 1 04-06 April Spain Benahavís 2 11-13 April Portugal Viana do Castelo 3 16-18 May Japan Motegi 4 30 May-1 June France Calvi (Corsica) 5 06-08 June San Marino Baldasserona 6 11-13 July USA Exeter, Rhode Island 7 05-07 September Great Britain Geddington

2025 Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships calendars

The 2025 schedules for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship calendars have been revealed, the indoor and outdoor seasons of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series consists of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of regular season competition building towards the postseason and the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy.

The 17-round Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states, from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania, which includes four rounds in the Northeast as the SMX League continues to drive growth of the sport within the region.

The Supercross season will conclude on Saturday, May 10, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to once again crown a Supercross Champion. Utah – The State of Sport, has developed into a fitting destination for the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as it has become home to many world-class sporting events.

Following a one-week break in action, the focus will shift to the summer outdoors, where the Pro Motocross Championship will host its 54th season of competition for the second half of the SMX regular season. The 11-round campaign will once again consist of the sport’s most iconic venues, which span across 10 different states and well-known regions, from Southern California and the Pacific Northwest, to New England and the Appalachians, as well as the Rocky Mountains and Great Lakes. With 22 grueling motos set to challenge the fastest and most talented racers on the planet, the Pro Motocross Championship remains arguably the most difficult test in all motorsports.

Once the Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) and Gary Jones Cup (250 Class) have been awarded to bring the regular season to a close, the field of postseason racers will also be set for the impending SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, where three postseason races will once again determine the season’s ultimate champions.

2024 has proven to be a historic year for Supercross and Motocross racing as the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals have added a new layer of intrigue and excitement to the sport. In just its second year, both Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan have both won back-to-back SMX World Championships and will continue to carry that momentum into the 2025 season.

Dates and venues for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy and subsequent ticketing information will be released in the coming months.



