Matt Moss joins CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team line-up for WSX

The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team has selected three Australian riders to fly the team flag at this years FIM World Supercross Championship, starting in Vancouver in October.

With Eli Tomac already announced as the spearhead, team owner Craig Dack, has selected Matt Moss to run alongside Tomac in the 450cc division while going for an all-Australia 250cc team of Ryder Kingsford and Kaleb Barham.

Moss’s deal will see him compete for the CDR Yamaha Team at both the Australian Supercross Championship as well as the World Supercross Championships that will keep the former champ super busy in the back half of the year.

Moss has been revitalised since signing with the CDR Yamaha Team and has been putting in the hard yards on and off the track to give himself the best chance of success when the gates drop on October 12 in Brisbane.

The 250 team is made up of Kingsford and Barham, both skilled supercross riders and from Yamaha Australia’s 250 team, Yamalube Yamaha Racing. In a collaborative effort across both teams that saw the teams unite to provide a world platform for Australian riders, Kingsford and Barham are out to prove their worth and establish their names on a bigger stage.

Kingsford and Barham will continue with the Yamalube Yamaha Team for the Australian Supercross Championship and to make their transition as easy as possible, the CDR Yamaha Team and the Yamalube Yamaha Team have combined to build the race bikes for the riders, so they are very familiar with race machines.

Craig Dack

“I have publicly stated that I would love to give Australian riders the opportunity to race at a higher level via the World Supercross Championship and this year we have been able to give three domestic riders a chance to strut their stuff and take on some of the world’s best. The unity amongst both teams has been great and we have worked together to build a very competitive YZ250F for the riders. We pooled resources in motor and suspension development and spent a few days testing which was very successful.”

At 19 year of age and coming off a third-place finish in the Australian Motocross Championship, Ryder Kingsford, is thankful for the chance to race the World Supercross Championship and looking forward to going against international riders.

It will mark an extremely busy period for the team and riders as the travel back and forth between Australian and World Supercross rounds.

Scott Bishop – Yamaha’s Motorsport Manager

“It’s exciting to give Australian riders this chance to race the full series of the World Supercross Championship and I look forward to seeing what all three can do when the championships start. Craig and his team have put significant effort into this year’s campaign, and we wish them well as they represent Yamaha at the events. At Yamaha we are working hard to offer riders international opportunities or a career path beyond Australia and this is just the beginning for that process. We have many more in the works, from off road to road, motocross to supercross, and hope we can continue to produce and develop riders that can race at the highest levels with success. It’s also pleasing to see the race teams work closely together and collaborate on such a big undertaking. The CDR and Yamalube teams have worked in harmony throughout 2024, and this is the culmination of that relationship where each team and rider can benefit from shared knowledge and experience.”

2024 FIM World Supercross Championships

Rd1 – Oct 26 – Canadian GP (Vancouver)

Rd 2- Nov23 – Australian GP (Perth)

Rd 3- Nov 24 – Australian GP (Perth)

Rd 4- Dec 4 – Abu Dhabi GP

2024 Australian Supercross Championships

Rd 1 – Oct 12 – Brisbane

Rd 2 – Oct 13 – Brisbane

Rd 3 – Nov 2 – Wollongong

Rd 4 – Nov 16 – Adelaide

Rd 5 – Nov 30 – Melbourne.

Juniors kick off at KTM AJMX 2024 at Bunbury today

The 26th edition of the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) will be held in Bunbury (WA) this week, until Saturday. With continued support from KTM Australia, this year’s AJMX will see 288 riders – including a recently crowned junior world champion – compete across 11 championship classes, spanning from the entry-level 50 cc auto category up to 15-year-olds on 250 cc four-stroke machinery.

With a number of riders competing across separate classes, a total of 442 motorcycles will be in the pits at the Shrubland MX Park track as the spotlight shines brightly on the next generation of junior talent.

With plenty of fluidity in the AJMX ranks as riders move up into higher-age brackets, 11 new champions will be crowned in Bunbury this week on a track that will provide a challenge for all riders, particularly the whoop section and the ruts in the intriguingly named ‘Soup Bowl’.

The circuit is 1.799km long, with 12 jumps and two sets of rollers. The surface is dark, loamy sand – terrain that is a gift for some and kryptonite for others!

AJMX was inaugurated in 1997 and its credentials as a talent factory of the highest order was immediately evident with Aussie icon Chad Reed a championship winner. The Lawrence siblings, Jett and Hunter, Toby Price, Courtney Duncan, Senna Agius and a plethora of other current-day motorcycle racing stars have all cut their teeth in AJMX.

Practice and qualifying starts today, followed by heats and finals right through to Saturday. The on-track action commences at 8:00am (AWST) each day. Spectators are welcome, with the Shrubland Park track located on the South Western Highway in Davenport.

Martin Smolinski defends Long Track World title

Defending champion Martin Smolinski put the seal on a dominant season when he made it back-to-back titles after racing to third in the fifth concluding round of the 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship at Roden in the Netherlands.

The 39-year-old from Munich, who first won the title in 2018, has been in almost complete command this season, maintaining a constant presence on the podium and winning three rounds on the way to completing his hattrick of FIM World Championship titles.

Starting the afternoon programme with second behind Denmark’s Kenneth Kruse Hansen on the impressive Dutch oval that at 600 metres is the second longest on this year’s championship calendar, Smolinski then won second time out from compatriot and main title rival Lukas Fienhage who was champion in 2020.

Also in title contention heading into the deciding round, Britain’s Zach Wajtknecht and Chris Harris experienced mixed fortunes in their first two Heats with Wajtknecht remaining unbeaten with victories from Fienhage and home hero Mika Meijer as Harris managed to score just three points from his opening two races.

A win from Meijer followed by second behind Britain’s Andrew Appleton kept Finland’s Henri Ahlbom in touch with the leaders as Wajtknecht extended his advantage with a third consecutive victory, this time from Ahlbom and Smolinski, with Fienhage and Meijer also winning their third Heats to keep the scores tight at the top.

Wajtknecht won in 2022 the last time a round of the FIM Long Track World Championship was held at Roden and the twenty-six-year-old looked on course for a repeat performance as he maintained his unbeaten record in his fourth Heat at the expense of Smolinski as Fienhage won again and Harris began to show his speed with his first win of the programme.

With the top three after five Heats progressing directly to the Grand Final, Wajtknecht could afford to drop two points in his fifth race of the day and still maintain his one-hundred per cent automatic qualification record this season and he was joined behind the tapes for the programme’s concluding race by Fienhage and Smolinski who both won their final Heats.

The next five on the scorecard lined up for the Last Chance Heat to decide the remaining two riders to make the Grand Final, but after Harris hit the front the race was red-flagged when Appleton and Meijer touched and the Dutchman went down. Appleton was judged to be at fault for the crash so was excluded from the rerun that was won by Harris from Meijer ahead of Hansen and Ahlbom.

Starting the Grand Final from the second gate from the inside, Wajtknecht raced into an early lead before Fienhage forced his way to the front and when Smolinski advanced to third from his outside gate the title fight was decided in favour of the reigning champion.

Fienhage had the satisfaction of signing off on top to secure silver, but the gold medal went to Smolinski by four points with Wajtknecht ten points behind in third.

2024 MXoEN & WMXoEN run and won in Romania

In near-perfect conditions at the TCS Racing Park near Bucharest in Romania, the Motocross of European Nations and the Women’s Motocross of European Nations saw a great running in all classes.

With a brilliant team effort, on top of individual brilliance for their 85 cc rider Andrea Uccellini, Team Italy took the Motocross of European Nations trophy for a record fifth time, with just a three-point winning margin ahead of the reigning champions, Team France.

In the Women’s Motocross of Nations, reigning Champions Team Spain defended their crown thanks to the sheer speed of Daniela Guillen, operating on her favourite hard-pack and working past Team Germany flyer Larissa Papenmeier on each occasion. She was backed up by solid performances from Jana Sanchez, as Germany took second place on a tie-break with Team France.

As with Saturday’s Qualification Race, the battle came down to a clash between Italian Francesco Bellei and French #1 plate holder Alexis Fueri. The French spearhead took the Holeshot but with a determined move, Bellei was able to take the lead on lap two and never looked back, except maybe to check on how his teammate Nicolo Alvisi was doing.

The answer was very well, backing up Bellei with a great third place to instantly give Italy an early advantage. Team Slovenia were in the mix with their Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations MX2 rider Jaka Peklaj taking fourth and their 125cc rider Lukas Osek claiming seventh.

Team Spain took an early dent to their hopes with a big crash for 250 rider Elias Escandell, although Salvador Perez claimed sixth for them on his 125. Tom Brunet kept France in the hunt with fifth position.

Fueri fired to another holeshot in race two, as Bellei slipped off to cost him a chance of challenging. Fueri held the lead to the chequered flag as Bellei recovered to take second, and French 125 pilot Brunet claimed fifth to make it a solid race for the defending Champions. Alvisi also crashed but still finished sixth for Italy ahead of the battered Escandell, while Perez made up for his countryman’s difficult race by claiming fourth, the top 125 cc rider.

Perez was the top 125 man on the day ahead of Alvisi and Brunet, but Fueri claimed the 250 cc individual win over Bellei and Peklaj, whose teammate was only 16th in race two. Overall, the Italians won for a one-point advantage over the French team from these races.

In the 85 cc class for 11- to 14-year-old riders, the first race holeshot went to Spain’s Jorge Salvador, but Italian sensation Uccellini stayed just behind him all race, before pouncing on the final lap to take the lead and the race victory by less than a second. Amazingly, the three leading teams all took seven points from the race, as David Cracco took sixth for Italy, Pau Caudet took fifth for Spain, and French pairing Kenzo Ferez and Leo Diss Fenard packed together in third and fourth.

Fenard claimed the holeshot in race two ahead of Salvador, but Uccellini was unstoppable and waltzed to the race win, as Cracco improved to fifth place to make the difference as Caudet backed up Salvador to put the Spaniards in third and fourth, but Ferez could only get sixth while Diss Fenard’s second position brought France a score two points worse in the race than Italy.

As the Italians celebrated their first win since 2019, France just held back Spain for second overall, with Poland claiming fourth overall ahead of home team Romania 1.

MXoEN Overall Nations Top 5 Classification

Italy 19pts France 22pts Spain 30pts Poland 68pts Romania 93pts

WMX veteran Larissa Papenmeier took a stunning holeshot in both races but was unable to hold back the unstoppable force that is twice WMX Vice-Champion Daniela Guillen, who powered to the race win by over ten seconds in both races.

Despite Guillen’s teammate Jana Sanchez suffering a crash in race one, the reigning Champions were able to keep their title due to Sanchez being able to keep Alessandra Massury of Germany behind her, and the French duo of April Franzoni and Jesse Joineau never being able to break the dominance of Guillen and Papenmeier at the front.

The Germans claimed second, as they last did in 2019, and France’s third position was their first WMXoN podium for ten years, since the days of multiple champ Livia Lancelot leading their effort.

WMXoEN – Overall Nations Top 5 Classification

Spain 7pts Germany 10pts France 10pts Italy 18pts Czech Republic 31 pts.

USA MXoN team reshuffles due to injuries

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chance Hymas of Team Honda HRC Progressive will be unable to compete at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, which is slated to run Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K. Hymas had to undergo surgery on his left knee in Nashville, Tennessee this week and as a result, the Idaho native is forced to sit out the Motocross of Nations.

Filling in for the young rider is two-time AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The 28-year-old racer has captured 25 career AMA Supercross 450SX wins, ranking 10th all-time in wins at the highest level of the sport.

This marks Webb’s first appearance at the FIM Motocross of Nations since 2016, where he led the United States to a runner-up finish as team captain. This year, Webb will represent Team USA in the MX2 Class.

Cooper Webb

“I’m so excited to be headed to MXON. Obviously, a fire drill situation and decision but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity,” Webb said. “[I] was asked to ride a 250 so I spun some laps on Haiden Deegan’s bike and remembered how good the YZ250F is. I haven’t raced it since 2016 but felt right at home with the few laps I did. I will be all in on 250 prep after Vegas SMX and excited for the opportunity to represent my country.”

Webb was to join team captain Chase Sexton — the 2024 Pro Motocross 450 and 2023 AMA Supercross 450SX champion — and fellow AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross star Aaron Plessinger on Team USA.

However, destiny took a second shot at Team USA’s Motocross of Nations prospects on Saturday, sidelining Sexton with an injury, but another former AMA champion is joining the fight. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will replace Red Bull KTM’s Sexton to keep America’s 2024 world title hopes alive.

This leaves Open Class rider Aaron Plessinger with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing as the only original member on the 2024 roster. Team USA is managed by AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend and five-time Motocross World Champion Roger Decoster.

Eli Tomac

“Due to the unfortunate racing incident Chase was involved in at the final round of SMX, I was the next one in line to take his place for Team USA,” Tomac said. “Aaron, Cooper and I are ready to give it our best effort at Matterely Basin. This is very short notice for my team, but we are going to make it happen!”

The 31-year-old Tomac is a four-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion and a two-time AMA Supercross Champion. He raced the MXGP class in 2022 when Team USA won the MXON at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Mich. This year will be Tomac’s fifth time on Team USA.

AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier thanked Tomac for joining the 2024 effort at the last minute.

Mike Pelletier – AMA Director of Racing

“Yet again, a proud American motocross racer is stepping up to meet fate’s call,” Pelletier said. “Eli Tomac is one of the sport’s great champions, and it’s our honor to welcome him back to Team USA for the 2024 MXON. On behalf of the AMA and all U.S. motocross fans, I want to thank Eli for rising to the occasion and of course to wish Chase a speedy and complete recovery. I also want to acknowledge Star Racing’s commitment to scramble and thank them for providing another rider.”

Spain set for ISDE in Galicia

With less than one month to go until the FIM 6DAYS (ISDE), Spain is busy preparing to host the 98th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in Galicia. From 14-19 October, the world’s best riders will compete for the most prestigious prizes in enduro – winning the FIM World Trophy team competitions – while hundreds more amateur competitors will contest the ever-popular FIM Club Team Award categories.

Marking the fifth time Spain has hosted the FIM 6DAYS, the quiet municipality of Silleda in Galicia will become the epicentre for all things enduro. From the paddock to the race headquarters and the final cross test, plus the prize giving ceremony, Silleda will be in the middle of the action.

Adding additional spectacle to proceedings, nearby Santiago de Compostela will host the opening ceremony on Saturday 12 October. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is here in front of the cathedral in the Praza do Obradoiro where over 550 competitors from close to 20 countries, along with their teams, family and friends, will gather to celebrate the beginning of the race.

While the three previous editions of the FIM ISDE in Argentina, France and Italy were predominately dry and dusty, Spain should prove the opposite thanks to Galicia’s more temperate climate. With rain and mud a distinct probability in this mountainous landscape, it will likely be an edition that favours the wet weather specialists of enduro.

As defending champions of both the FIM World Trophy and FIM Women’s World Trophy categories, the United States will arrive in Spain determined to add to their tally. However, with 18 nations confirmed in the FIM World Trophy, and eleven in the FIM Women’s World Trophy, competition will be fierce. Notably, Spain – led by newly crowned FIM EnduroGP World Champion Josep Garcia (KTM) – look to clinch their first-ever FIM World Trophy win on home soil.

For 2024, the defending FIM World Trophy champions are among the heavy favourites despite a couple of changes to their rider line-up from last year. FIM ISDE stalwart Taylor Robert is replaced by Craig Delong (Husqvarna), with both Dante Oliveira (KTM) and Johnny Girroir (KTM) remaining onboard. Racing to the outright victory in last year’s FIM Club Team Award, Josh Toth (GASGAS) makes a welcome step up to the FIM World Trophy for 2024.

“We are coming off a stellar result from last year, and our team is striving to repeat the success again this year,” commented United States Team Manager Antti Kallonen on the recent announcement of their line-up for 2024. “Once again, I’m pleased we are able to bring the best riders to the race, and they all have the same specific goal in mind. These riders should excel in the conditions we will see in Spain this October. It was eight years ago when USA won their first World Trophy title in Spain, so we have a good feeling heading into this year’s event.”

In the FIM Women’s World Trophy category, they also boast a super-competitive line-up in Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco) who finished second place in the FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship. All three riders have represented the United States for the past two years, with Richards a three-time winner in 2019, 2021 and 2023, while Gutish helped the United States top the podium in 2021 and 2023.

“We’ve got the same team line-up as last year,” said Gutish. “I feel the one big strength we have over other nations is that we’ve got three fast riders with solid experience in a race like this. Brandy and Korrie are awesome, there’s no one else I’d rather go with to the FIM ISDE.”

Fielding the 2024 FIM Enduro Women’s World Champion Mireia Badia (Rieju) in their FIM Women’s World Trophy team, Spain are undoubtedly a nation the United States will need to keep a watchful eye on. In the FIM Junior World Trophy class, France will look for a repeat victory over the United States and Sweden.

New for 2024 is the introduction of the FIM Women’s Club Team Awards and FIM Veteran Club Team Awards, alongside the long-established FIM Club Team Awards. The Veteran CTA category is open for competitors over 50-years-of-age, allowing the elder statesmen of enduro a more competitive playing field among their peers. The Women’s CTA is set to become a welcome addition by increasing the number of women riders competing in enduro’s most-prestigious event.

Aussie Lawrence bros collect $1.5 mill with 1-2 450SMX result

Team Honda HRC Progressive has dominated the SuperMotocross World Championship’s premier class since its inception, and that continued on Saturday evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Jett and Hunter Lawrence finished first and second overall aboard their 2025 CRF450R race machines, giving the Australian duo the same final positions in the title fight.

Jett and Hunter exited the split start of 450SX moto 1 in second and third places, respectively. Jett dogged Eli Tomac for the lead for much of the race, ultimately using an impressive scrub to get by with just over two laps remaining and pulling away to win by 2.065 seconds, with Hunter finishing a safe third.

After starting moto 2 from opposite sides of the split, Jett and Hunter Lawrence merged onto the following straight in first and second positions. Hunter kept his younger brother honest, but Jett was nearly flawless, with a late bobble in a lefthand rut (followed by an impressive save) being the only visible exception.

At the finish, the margin was 1.409 seconds. That was also the difference in the championship, as the brothers tied on series points, with Jett getting the nod by virtue of having two overall wins to Hunter’s one.

Jett Lawrence – 2024 450SMX Champion

“It’s pretty awesome to finish SMX and the race 1-2 with Hunter, and he really didn’t let me get this easily; he was on me from start to finish all day, and I knew I couldn’t make any mistakes. I’m pumped that we got to do this for our family and the team. It’s great to say that the Lawrence brothers got to take home $1.5 million between us!”

Hunter Lawrence – 2024 450SMX Runner-Up

“One of my goals before the season started was to be in the podium conversation every weekend. Supercross was a bit of a battle at the beginning; we got better towards the end of that season, and I felt like I was a contender in all of Motocross. I was most happy about picking up some of the characteristics from my 250 career: staying consistent, being on the box, running up front. I think I was the best version of myself tonight, and I’m really excited to see what this version of Hunter looks like in another year.”

2024 SMX World Championship Play Off 3 Final Wrap

Recapping the SMX finale at Las Vegas

450SMX

The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship wrapped up over the weekend in the final moto, with the Aussie Lawrence brothers battling for a million dollars and the top spot.

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence emerged with the championship crown for the second year after winning the inaugural title last year. The series encapsulating the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross indoor season, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross outdoor season, as well as the two postseason Playoffs and World Championship with escalating points payouts.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I want to start off by saying it’s sucked that we didn’t have Chase out there. I don’t know what happened, but I hope you have a speedy recovery. I’ve seen the video [and it] looked like it was just a bummer of a racing incident, so I want to send my prayers to him and hope he has a speedy recovery, or nothing too bad. And, I mean, it feels good [to win]. I sat out the Outdoors with injury, and it sucked, so it’s… good to come back and start where I left off. [I’m] super pumped. I’m happy but also it still sucks again because it’s against Hunter, so it’s a little harder to swallow but I’m just super happy with the team. This new bike is unreal, as you can see… Thanks everyone. I had to show up because the Australians came out, so I had to make sure I put Australia on top, either it was me or Hunter, so thanks to them.”

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence challenged his younger brother right to the final checkered flag of 2024. Hunter earned the runner-up position in the championship and a $500,000 check via (3-2) moto finishes; the race format determines the event’s overall results with Olympic-scoring of two 20-minute plus one lap motos.

Hunter Lawrence – P2

“Hopefully we gave the fans what they wanted to come and see, in a good battle all the way down to the wire. So, it was a fun race, regardless of the outcome I still had fun. That was a really good moto, and a huge thank you to the team. You know, they’ve been working their butts off all year, so thanks so much to everyone that makes it possible.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac earned third place at the Las Vegas event, as well as the cool $250,000 championship payout that comes with it. Tomac put together strong (2-3) rides on the hybrid Supercross-motocross track at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Eli Tomac – P3

“I gave it my best. I just started behind them there, and did what I could, but we were all really fast tonight. They maybe had a couple little sections at the beginning [where] they were kind of sneaking away from me. So overall, [it was a] pretty good SMX series here [for me], and glad I was fighting towards the front of the races for this comeback. And just thank you to the team, all the fans, everyone… it’s good to be back.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger was a picture of consistency in the 450SMX class. After qualifying his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in P9, The Cowboy went 4-4 for fourth overall in Las Vegas, which also placed him P4 in the SuperMotocross World Championship for 2024.

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“Vegas was a really good. I was comfortable on the bike from the start and I had a really good start in the first one, ended up getting fourth in that, so I was pumped. Second moto, I rode really good again, and went fourth again, so after the last two weeks I will take that, for sure. We also moved to fourth in the points, so it was a good way to end the season like that.”

After entering the SMX Final in contention for the 450SMX title, reigning AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Champion Chase Sexton’s chances unfortunately ended prematurely on the opening lap of Moto 1. The Red Bull KTM rider came together with another rider and injured his right hand, which ruled him out for the remainder of the evening.

After finishing third in the AMA Supercross 450SX Championship and dominating the outdoors, Chase was placed seventh in the final SMX standings. An update on the extent of his injury will be made available after he undergoes further medical evaluations.

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Lawrence Hon 1 1 2 2 H Lawrence Hon 3 2 5 3 E Tomac Yam 2 3 5 4 A Plessinger KTM 4 4 8 5 C Webb Yam 6 5 11 6 J Cooper Yam 5 7 12 7 K Roczen Suz 8 6 14 8 J Barcia Gas 9 8 17 9 H Kullas KTM 11 12 23 10 S McElrath Kaw 15 11 26

SMX 450 – Final Points Standings

Pos Rider Name Points 1 Jett Lawrence 156 2 Hunter Lawrence 156 3 Eli Tomac 129 4 Aaron Plessinger 116 5 Cooper Webb 109 6 Ken Roczen 103 7 Chase Sexton 89 8 Justin Cooper 81 9 Justin Barcia 75 10 Jason Anderson 75

250SMX

In the 250SMX Class, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Pierce Brown grabbed his first professional win with (2-1) moto scores, but the title went to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. Haiden repeating his crown as a SuperMotocross World Champion and taking home his second $500,000 prize for the feat.

Brown jumped quickly into second place in the opening moto, then followed that up with a strong Moto 2 ride that saw him take the lead just before the midpoint. Brown’s overall event win catapulted him from seventh into third in the final championship standings.

Pierce Brown – P1

“I’m speechless right now. I mean, I feel like this win has been long overdue. We’ve been working really hard the last couple of years, and I’m just so stoked we got it done. I can’t thank my team enough; everybody behind me, Will, the whole TLD GASGAS team, I mean everybody. It’s just been a fun run. As our [“Venom: The Last Dance”-themed] gear says, this was the last dance so we ended on top, so I’m stoked.”

Haiden Deegan entered the event with a 19-point lead, but with a triple point payout he still needed to earn at least third overall to guarantee the title.

Deegan won the first moto and charged up to second in the final moto to grab the championship with a total of five post-season moto wins.

Haiden Deegan – 250SMX Champion / P2

“It feels good. Back-to-back is definitely a dream come true. I worked my butt off ever since I was a kid to get here, so thank you to my family, my team Star Racing Yamaha, my trainer Swaney, just everyone in my circle. Man, it takes a big team to do this, and a lot of hard work, so thank you, guys.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith earned third place on the night with (5-3) moto scores.

Jordon Smith – P3

“It’s been a great year; [I] stayed healthy all year. I’ve got to give it up to the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team. They’ve given me an opportunity whenever I didn’t have one and it’s been a heck of a run the last two years. Man, it feels good to be back up here. [I] put in some solid rides, I’m really happy with my riding throughout this SMX [post-season]. We finally figured out the starts on the last start of the year, so that was a bummer to take that long, but we’ll take it.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle started the night’s racing in second place in points, but a disappointing final moto ended his title hopes. His (3-8) moto finishes were enough to land him second in the championship, but fifth for the final.

Tom Vialle – 250SMX Runner-Up

“The track is really tough to pass. Unfortunately, I had contact with Ty [Masterpool]; I didn’t mean to, and I think he crashed, so that was my bad and I’m really sorry for that. I had a little bit of arm pump at the end of the moto and I’m really excited. One more [moto] to go and I really want to fight with Haiden [Deegan] up front.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 P Brown Gas 2 1 3 2 H Deegan Yam 1 2 3 3 J Smith Yam 5 3 8 4 J Shimoda Hon 4 5 9 5 T Vialle KTM 3 8 11 6 M Anstie Yam 10 4 14 7 T Masterpool Kaw 9 6 15 8 L Kitchen Kaw 6 10 16 9 J Beaumer KTM 11 9 20 10 G Marchbanks Kaw 8 12 20

SMX 250 – Final Points Standings