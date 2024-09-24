Moto News Weekly Wrap
September 24, 2024
What’s New:
- Matt Moss joins CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team line-up for WSX
- Juniors prepare for KTM AJMX 2024 at Bunbury
- Martin Smolinski defends Long Track World title
- 2024 MXoEN & WMXoEN run and won in Romania
- USA MXoN team reshuffles due to injuries
- Spain set for ISDE in Galicia
- Aussie Lawrence bros collect $1.5 mill with 1-2 450SMX result
- 2024 SMX World Championship Play Off 3 Final Wrap
- 2024 FIM Trial des Nations Wrap
- 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup champion crowned
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Matt Moss joins CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team line-up for WSX
The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team has selected three Australian riders to fly the team flag at this years FIM World Supercross Championship, starting in Vancouver in October.
With Eli Tomac already announced as the spearhead, team owner Craig Dack, has selected Matt Moss to run alongside Tomac in the 450cc division while going for an all-Australia 250cc team of Ryder Kingsford and Kaleb Barham.
Moss’s deal will see him compete for the CDR Yamaha Team at both the Australian Supercross Championship as well as the World Supercross Championships that will keep the former champ super busy in the back half of the year.
Moss has been revitalised since signing with the CDR Yamaha Team and has been putting in the hard yards on and off the track to give himself the best chance of success when the gates drop on October 12 in Brisbane.
The 250 team is made up of Kingsford and Barham, both skilled supercross riders and from Yamaha Australia’s 250 team, Yamalube Yamaha Racing. In a collaborative effort across both teams that saw the teams unite to provide a world platform for Australian riders, Kingsford and Barham are out to prove their worth and establish their names on a bigger stage.
Kingsford and Barham will continue with the Yamalube Yamaha Team for the Australian Supercross Championship and to make their transition as easy as possible, the CDR Yamaha Team and the Yamalube Yamaha Team have combined to build the race bikes for the riders, so they are very familiar with race machines.
Craig Dack
“I have publicly stated that I would love to give Australian riders the opportunity to race at a higher level via the World Supercross Championship and this year we have been able to give three domestic riders a chance to strut their stuff and take on some of the world’s best. The unity amongst both teams has been great and we have worked together to build a very competitive YZ250F for the riders. We pooled resources in motor and suspension development and spent a few days testing which was very successful.”
At 19 year of age and coming off a third-place finish in the Australian Motocross Championship, Ryder Kingsford, is thankful for the chance to race the World Supercross Championship and looking forward to going against international riders.
It will mark an extremely busy period for the team and riders as the travel back and forth between Australian and World Supercross rounds.
Scott Bishop – Yamaha’s Motorsport Manager
“It’s exciting to give Australian riders this chance to race the full series of the World Supercross Championship and I look forward to seeing what all three can do when the championships start. Craig and his team have put significant effort into this year’s campaign, and we wish them well as they represent Yamaha at the events. At Yamaha we are working hard to offer riders international opportunities or a career path beyond Australia and this is just the beginning for that process. We have many more in the works, from off road to road, motocross to supercross, and hope we can continue to produce and develop riders that can race at the highest levels with success. It’s also pleasing to see the race teams work closely together and collaborate on such a big undertaking. The CDR and Yamalube teams have worked in harmony throughout 2024, and this is the culmination of that relationship where each team and rider can benefit from shared knowledge and experience.”
2024 FIM World Supercross Championships
- Rd1 – Oct 26 – Canadian GP (Vancouver)
- Rd 2- Nov23 – Australian GP (Perth)
- Rd 3- Nov 24 – Australian GP (Perth)
- Rd 4- Dec 4 – Abu Dhabi GP
2024 Australian Supercross Championships
- Rd 1 – Oct 12 – Brisbane
- Rd 2 – Oct 13 – Brisbane
- Rd 3 – Nov 2 – Wollongong
- Rd 4 – Nov 16 – Adelaide
- Rd 5 – Nov 30 – Melbourne.
Juniors kick off at KTM AJMX 2024 at Bunbury today
The 26th edition of the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) will be held in Bunbury (WA) this week, until Saturday. With continued support from KTM Australia, this year’s AJMX will see 288 riders – including a recently crowned junior world champion – compete across 11 championship classes, spanning from the entry-level 50 cc auto category up to 15-year-olds on 250 cc four-stroke machinery.
With a number of riders competing across separate classes, a total of 442 motorcycles will be in the pits at the Shrubland MX Park track as the spotlight shines brightly on the next generation of junior talent.
With plenty of fluidity in the AJMX ranks as riders move up into higher-age brackets, 11 new champions will be crowned in Bunbury this week on a track that will provide a challenge for all riders, particularly the whoop section and the ruts in the intriguingly named ‘Soup Bowl’.
The circuit is 1.799km long, with 12 jumps and two sets of rollers. The surface is dark, loamy sand – terrain that is a gift for some and kryptonite for others!
AJMX was inaugurated in 1997 and its credentials as a talent factory of the highest order was immediately evident with Aussie icon Chad Reed a championship winner. The Lawrence siblings, Jett and Hunter, Toby Price, Courtney Duncan, Senna Agius and a plethora of other current-day motorcycle racing stars have all cut their teeth in AJMX.
Practice and qualifying starts today, followed by heats and finals right through to Saturday. The on-track action commences at 8:00am (AWST) each day. Spectators are welcome, with the Shrubland Park track located on the South Western Highway in Davenport.
Martin Smolinski defends Long Track World title
Defending champion Martin Smolinski put the seal on a dominant season when he made it back-to-back titles after racing to third in the fifth concluding round of the 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship at Roden in the Netherlands.
The 39-year-old from Munich, who first won the title in 2018, has been in almost complete command this season, maintaining a constant presence on the podium and winning three rounds on the way to completing his hattrick of FIM World Championship titles.
Starting the afternoon programme with second behind Denmark’s Kenneth Kruse Hansen on the impressive Dutch oval that at 600 metres is the second longest on this year’s championship calendar, Smolinski then won second time out from compatriot and main title rival Lukas Fienhage who was champion in 2020.
Also in title contention heading into the deciding round, Britain’s Zach Wajtknecht and Chris Harris experienced mixed fortunes in their first two Heats with Wajtknecht remaining unbeaten with victories from Fienhage and home hero Mika Meijer as Harris managed to score just three points from his opening two races.
A win from Meijer followed by second behind Britain’s Andrew Appleton kept Finland’s Henri Ahlbom in touch with the leaders as Wajtknecht extended his advantage with a third consecutive victory, this time from Ahlbom and Smolinski, with Fienhage and Meijer also winning their third Heats to keep the scores tight at the top.
Wajtknecht won in 2022 the last time a round of the FIM Long Track World Championship was held at Roden and the twenty-six-year-old looked on course for a repeat performance as he maintained his unbeaten record in his fourth Heat at the expense of Smolinski as Fienhage won again and Harris began to show his speed with his first win of the programme.
With the top three after five Heats progressing directly to the Grand Final, Wajtknecht could afford to drop two points in his fifth race of the day and still maintain his one-hundred per cent automatic qualification record this season and he was joined behind the tapes for the programme’s concluding race by Fienhage and Smolinski who both won their final Heats.
The next five on the scorecard lined up for the Last Chance Heat to decide the remaining two riders to make the Grand Final, but after Harris hit the front the race was red-flagged when Appleton and Meijer touched and the Dutchman went down. Appleton was judged to be at fault for the crash so was excluded from the rerun that was won by Harris from Meijer ahead of Hansen and Ahlbom.
Starting the Grand Final from the second gate from the inside, Wajtknecht raced into an early lead before Fienhage forced his way to the front and when Smolinski advanced to third from his outside gate the title fight was decided in favour of the reigning champion.
Fienhage had the satisfaction of signing off on top to secure silver, but the gold medal went to Smolinski by four points with Wajtknecht ten points behind in third.
2024 MXoEN & WMXoEN run and won in Romania
In near-perfect conditions at the TCS Racing Park near Bucharest in Romania, the Motocross of European Nations and the Women’s Motocross of European Nations saw a great running in all classes.
With a brilliant team effort, on top of individual brilliance for their 85 cc rider Andrea Uccellini, Team Italy took the Motocross of European Nations trophy for a record fifth time, with just a three-point winning margin ahead of the reigning champions, Team France.
In the Women’s Motocross of Nations, reigning Champions Team Spain defended their crown thanks to the sheer speed of Daniela Guillen, operating on her favourite hard-pack and working past Team Germany flyer Larissa Papenmeier on each occasion. She was backed up by solid performances from Jana Sanchez, as Germany took second place on a tie-break with Team France.
As with Saturday’s Qualification Race, the battle came down to a clash between Italian Francesco Bellei and French #1 plate holder Alexis Fueri. The French spearhead took the Holeshot but with a determined move, Bellei was able to take the lead on lap two and never looked back, except maybe to check on how his teammate Nicolo Alvisi was doing.
The answer was very well, backing up Bellei with a great third place to instantly give Italy an early advantage. Team Slovenia were in the mix with their Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations MX2 rider Jaka Peklaj taking fourth and their 125cc rider Lukas Osek claiming seventh.
Team Spain took an early dent to their hopes with a big crash for 250 rider Elias Escandell, although Salvador Perez claimed sixth for them on his 125. Tom Brunet kept France in the hunt with fifth position.
Fueri fired to another holeshot in race two, as Bellei slipped off to cost him a chance of challenging. Fueri held the lead to the chequered flag as Bellei recovered to take second, and French 125 pilot Brunet claimed fifth to make it a solid race for the defending Champions. Alvisi also crashed but still finished sixth for Italy ahead of the battered Escandell, while Perez made up for his countryman’s difficult race by claiming fourth, the top 125 cc rider.
Perez was the top 125 man on the day ahead of Alvisi and Brunet, but Fueri claimed the 250 cc individual win over Bellei and Peklaj, whose teammate was only 16th in race two. Overall, the Italians won for a one-point advantage over the French team from these races.
In the 85 cc class for 11- to 14-year-old riders, the first race holeshot went to Spain’s Jorge Salvador, but Italian sensation Uccellini stayed just behind him all race, before pouncing on the final lap to take the lead and the race victory by less than a second. Amazingly, the three leading teams all took seven points from the race, as David Cracco took sixth for Italy, Pau Caudet took fifth for Spain, and French pairing Kenzo Ferez and Leo Diss Fenard packed together in third and fourth.
Fenard claimed the holeshot in race two ahead of Salvador, but Uccellini was unstoppable and waltzed to the race win, as Cracco improved to fifth place to make the difference as Caudet backed up Salvador to put the Spaniards in third and fourth, but Ferez could only get sixth while Diss Fenard’s second position brought France a score two points worse in the race than Italy.
As the Italians celebrated their first win since 2019, France just held back Spain for second overall, with Poland claiming fourth overall ahead of home team Romania 1.
MXoEN Overall Nations Top 5 Classification
- Italy 19pts
- France 22pts
- Spain 30pts
- Poland 68pts
- Romania 93pts
WMX veteran Larissa Papenmeier took a stunning holeshot in both races but was unable to hold back the unstoppable force that is twice WMX Vice-Champion Daniela Guillen, who powered to the race win by over ten seconds in both races.
Despite Guillen’s teammate Jana Sanchez suffering a crash in race one, the reigning Champions were able to keep their title due to Sanchez being able to keep Alessandra Massury of Germany behind her, and the French duo of April Franzoni and Jesse Joineau never being able to break the dominance of Guillen and Papenmeier at the front.
The Germans claimed second, as they last did in 2019, and France’s third position was their first WMXoN podium for ten years, since the days of multiple champ Livia Lancelot leading their effort.
WMXoEN – Overall Nations Top 5 Classification
- Spain 7pts
- Germany 10pts
- France 10pts
- Italy 18pts
- Czech Republic 31 pts.
USA MXoN team reshuffles due to injuries
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chance Hymas of Team Honda HRC Progressive will be unable to compete at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, which is slated to run Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K. Hymas had to undergo surgery on his left knee in Nashville, Tennessee this week and as a result, the Idaho native is forced to sit out the Motocross of Nations.
Filling in for the young rider is two-time AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The 28-year-old racer has captured 25 career AMA Supercross 450SX wins, ranking 10th all-time in wins at the highest level of the sport.
This marks Webb’s first appearance at the FIM Motocross of Nations since 2016, where he led the United States to a runner-up finish as team captain. This year, Webb will represent Team USA in the MX2 Class.
Cooper Webb
“I’m so excited to be headed to MXON. Obviously, a fire drill situation and decision but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity,” Webb said. “[I] was asked to ride a 250 so I spun some laps on Haiden Deegan’s bike and remembered how good the YZ250F is. I haven’t raced it since 2016 but felt right at home with the few laps I did. I will be all in on 250 prep after Vegas SMX and excited for the opportunity to represent my country.”
Webb was to join team captain Chase Sexton — the 2024 Pro Motocross 450 and 2023 AMA Supercross 450SX champion — and fellow AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross star Aaron Plessinger on Team USA.
However, destiny took a second shot at Team USA’s Motocross of Nations prospects on Saturday, sidelining Sexton with an injury, but another former AMA champion is joining the fight. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will replace Red Bull KTM’s Sexton to keep America’s 2024 world title hopes alive.
This leaves Open Class rider Aaron Plessinger with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing as the only original member on the 2024 roster. Team USA is managed by AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend and five-time Motocross World Champion Roger Decoster.
Eli Tomac
“Due to the unfortunate racing incident Chase was involved in at the final round of SMX, I was the next one in line to take his place for Team USA,” Tomac said. “Aaron, Cooper and I are ready to give it our best effort at Matterely Basin. This is very short notice for my team, but we are going to make it happen!”
The 31-year-old Tomac is a four-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion and a two-time AMA Supercross Champion. He raced the MXGP class in 2022 when Team USA won the MXON at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Mich. This year will be Tomac’s fifth time on Team USA.
AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier thanked Tomac for joining the 2024 effort at the last minute.
Mike Pelletier – AMA Director of Racing
“Yet again, a proud American motocross racer is stepping up to meet fate’s call,” Pelletier said. “Eli Tomac is one of the sport’s great champions, and it’s our honor to welcome him back to Team USA for the 2024 MXON. On behalf of the AMA and all U.S. motocross fans, I want to thank Eli for rising to the occasion and of course to wish Chase a speedy and complete recovery. I also want to acknowledge Star Racing’s commitment to scramble and thank them for providing another rider.”
Spain set for ISDE in Galicia
With less than one month to go until the FIM 6DAYS (ISDE), Spain is busy preparing to host the 98th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in Galicia. From 14-19 October, the world’s best riders will compete for the most prestigious prizes in enduro – winning the FIM World Trophy team competitions – while hundreds more amateur competitors will contest the ever-popular FIM Club Team Award categories.
Marking the fifth time Spain has hosted the FIM 6DAYS, the quiet municipality of Silleda in Galicia will become the epicentre for all things enduro. From the paddock to the race headquarters and the final cross test, plus the prize giving ceremony, Silleda will be in the middle of the action.
Adding additional spectacle to proceedings, nearby Santiago de Compostela will host the opening ceremony on Saturday 12 October. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is here in front of the cathedral in the Praza do Obradoiro where over 550 competitors from close to 20 countries, along with their teams, family and friends, will gather to celebrate the beginning of the race.
While the three previous editions of the FIM ISDE in Argentina, France and Italy were predominately dry and dusty, Spain should prove the opposite thanks to Galicia’s more temperate climate. With rain and mud a distinct probability in this mountainous landscape, it will likely be an edition that favours the wet weather specialists of enduro.
As defending champions of both the FIM World Trophy and FIM Women’s World Trophy categories, the United States will arrive in Spain determined to add to their tally. However, with 18 nations confirmed in the FIM World Trophy, and eleven in the FIM Women’s World Trophy, competition will be fierce. Notably, Spain – led by newly crowned FIM EnduroGP World Champion Josep Garcia (KTM) – look to clinch their first-ever FIM World Trophy win on home soil.
For 2024, the defending FIM World Trophy champions are among the heavy favourites despite a couple of changes to their rider line-up from last year. FIM ISDE stalwart Taylor Robert is replaced by Craig Delong (Husqvarna), with both Dante Oliveira (KTM) and Johnny Girroir (KTM) remaining onboard. Racing to the outright victory in last year’s FIM Club Team Award, Josh Toth (GASGAS) makes a welcome step up to the FIM World Trophy for 2024.
“We are coming off a stellar result from last year, and our team is striving to repeat the success again this year,” commented United States Team Manager Antti Kallonen on the recent announcement of their line-up for 2024. “Once again, I’m pleased we are able to bring the best riders to the race, and they all have the same specific goal in mind. These riders should excel in the conditions we will see in Spain this October. It was eight years ago when USA won their first World Trophy title in Spain, so we have a good feeling heading into this year’s event.”
In the FIM Women’s World Trophy category, they also boast a super-competitive line-up in Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco) who finished second place in the FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship. All three riders have represented the United States for the past two years, with Richards a three-time winner in 2019, 2021 and 2023, while Gutish helped the United States top the podium in 2021 and 2023.
“We’ve got the same team line-up as last year,” said Gutish. “I feel the one big strength we have over other nations is that we’ve got three fast riders with solid experience in a race like this. Brandy and Korrie are awesome, there’s no one else I’d rather go with to the FIM ISDE.”
Fielding the 2024 FIM Enduro Women’s World Champion Mireia Badia (Rieju) in their FIM Women’s World Trophy team, Spain are undoubtedly a nation the United States will need to keep a watchful eye on. In the FIM Junior World Trophy class, France will look for a repeat victory over the United States and Sweden.
New for 2024 is the introduction of the FIM Women’s Club Team Awards and FIM Veteran Club Team Awards, alongside the long-established FIM Club Team Awards. The Veteran CTA category is open for competitors over 50-years-of-age, allowing the elder statesmen of enduro a more competitive playing field among their peers. The Women’s CTA is set to become a welcome addition by increasing the number of women riders competing in enduro’s most-prestigious event.
Aussie Lawrence bros collect $1.5 mill with 1-2 450SMX result
Team Honda HRC Progressive has dominated the SuperMotocross World Championship’s premier class since its inception, and that continued on Saturday evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Jett and Hunter Lawrence finished first and second overall aboard their 2025 CRF450R race machines, giving the Australian duo the same final positions in the title fight.
Jett and Hunter exited the split start of 450SX moto 1 in second and third places, respectively. Jett dogged Eli Tomac for the lead for much of the race, ultimately using an impressive scrub to get by with just over two laps remaining and pulling away to win by 2.065 seconds, with Hunter finishing a safe third.
After starting moto 2 from opposite sides of the split, Jett and Hunter Lawrence merged onto the following straight in first and second positions. Hunter kept his younger brother honest, but Jett was nearly flawless, with a late bobble in a lefthand rut (followed by an impressive save) being the only visible exception.
At the finish, the margin was 1.409 seconds. That was also the difference in the championship, as the brothers tied on series points, with Jett getting the nod by virtue of having two overall wins to Hunter’s one.
Jett Lawrence – 2024 450SMX Champion
“It’s pretty awesome to finish SMX and the race 1-2 with Hunter, and he really didn’t let me get this easily; he was on me from start to finish all day, and I knew I couldn’t make any mistakes. I’m pumped that we got to do this for our family and the team. It’s great to say that the Lawrence brothers got to take home $1.5 million between us!”
Hunter Lawrence – 2024 450SMX Runner-Up
“One of my goals before the season started was to be in the podium conversation every weekend. Supercross was a bit of a battle at the beginning; we got better towards the end of that season, and I felt like I was a contender in all of Motocross. I was most happy about picking up some of the characteristics from my 250 career: staying consistent, being on the box, running up front. I think I was the best version of myself tonight, and I’m really excited to see what this version of Hunter looks like in another year.”
2024 SMX World Championship Play Off 3 Final Wrap
Recapping the SMX finale at Las Vegas
Recapping the SMX finale at Las Vegas
450SMX
The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship wrapped up over the weekend in the final moto, with the Aussie Lawrence brothers battling for a million dollars and the top spot.
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence emerged with the championship crown for the second year after winning the inaugural title last year. The series encapsulating the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross indoor season, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross outdoor season, as well as the two postseason Playoffs and World Championship with escalating points payouts.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“I want to start off by saying it’s sucked that we didn’t have Chase out there. I don’t know what happened, but I hope you have a speedy recovery. I’ve seen the video [and it] looked like it was just a bummer of a racing incident, so I want to send my prayers to him and hope he has a speedy recovery, or nothing too bad. And, I mean, it feels good [to win]. I sat out the Outdoors with injury, and it sucked, so it’s… good to come back and start where I left off. [I’m] super pumped. I’m happy but also it still sucks again because it’s against Hunter, so it’s a little harder to swallow but I’m just super happy with the team. This new bike is unreal, as you can see… Thanks everyone. I had to show up because the Australians came out, so I had to make sure I put Australia on top, either it was me or Hunter, so thanks to them.”
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence challenged his younger brother right to the final checkered flag of 2024. Hunter earned the runner-up position in the championship and a $500,000 check via (3-2) moto finishes; the race format determines the event’s overall results with Olympic-scoring of two 20-minute plus one lap motos.
Hunter Lawrence – P2
“Hopefully we gave the fans what they wanted to come and see, in a good battle all the way down to the wire. So, it was a fun race, regardless of the outcome I still had fun. That was a really good moto, and a huge thank you to the team. You know, they’ve been working their butts off all year, so thanks so much to everyone that makes it possible.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac earned third place at the Las Vegas event, as well as the cool $250,000 championship payout that comes with it. Tomac put together strong (2-3) rides on the hybrid Supercross-motocross track at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Eli Tomac – P3
“I gave it my best. I just started behind them there, and did what I could, but we were all really fast tonight. They maybe had a couple little sections at the beginning [where] they were kind of sneaking away from me. So overall, [it was a] pretty good SMX series here [for me], and glad I was fighting towards the front of the races for this comeback. And just thank you to the team, all the fans, everyone… it’s good to be back.”
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger was a picture of consistency in the 450SMX class. After qualifying his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in P9, The Cowboy went 4-4 for fourth overall in Las Vegas, which also placed him P4 in the SuperMotocross World Championship for 2024.
Aaron Plessinger – P4
“Vegas was a really good. I was comfortable on the bike from the start and I had a really good start in the first one, ended up getting fourth in that, so I was pumped. Second moto, I rode really good again, and went fourth again, so after the last two weeks I will take that, for sure. We also moved to fourth in the points, so it was a good way to end the season like that.”
After entering the SMX Final in contention for the 450SMX title, reigning AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Champion Chase Sexton’s chances unfortunately ended prematurely on the opening lap of Moto 1. The Red Bull KTM rider came together with another rider and injured his right hand, which ruled him out for the remainder of the evening.
After finishing third in the AMA Supercross 450SX Championship and dominating the outdoors, Chase was placed seventh in the final SMX standings. An update on the extent of his injury will be made available after he undergoes further medical evaluations.
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|1
|1
|2
|2
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|3
|2
|5
|3
|E Tomac
|Yam
|2
|3
|5
|4
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|4
|4
|8
|5
|C Webb
|Yam
|6
|5
|11
|6
|J Cooper
|Yam
|5
|7
|12
|7
|K Roczen
|Suz
|8
|6
|14
|8
|J Barcia
|Gas
|9
|8
|17
|9
|H Kullas
|KTM
|11
|12
|23
|10
|S McElrath
|Kaw
|15
|11
|26
SMX 450 – Final Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|156
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|156
|3
|Eli Tomac
|129
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|116
|5
|Cooper Webb
|109
|6
|Ken Roczen
|103
|7
|Chase Sexton
|89
|8
|Justin Cooper
|81
|9
|Justin Barcia
|75
|10
|Jason Anderson
|75
250SMX
In the 250SMX Class, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Pierce Brown grabbed his first professional win with (2-1) moto scores, but the title went to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. Haiden repeating his crown as a SuperMotocross World Champion and taking home his second $500,000 prize for the feat.
Brown jumped quickly into second place in the opening moto, then followed that up with a strong Moto 2 ride that saw him take the lead just before the midpoint. Brown’s overall event win catapulted him from seventh into third in the final championship standings.
Pierce Brown – P1
“I’m speechless right now. I mean, I feel like this win has been long overdue. We’ve been working really hard the last couple of years, and I’m just so stoked we got it done. I can’t thank my team enough; everybody behind me, Will, the whole TLD GASGAS team, I mean everybody. It’s just been a fun run. As our [“Venom: The Last Dance”-themed] gear says, this was the last dance so we ended on top, so I’m stoked.”
Haiden Deegan entered the event with a 19-point lead, but with a triple point payout he still needed to earn at least third overall to guarantee the title.
Deegan won the first moto and charged up to second in the final moto to grab the championship with a total of five post-season moto wins.
Haiden Deegan – 250SMX Champion / P2
“It feels good. Back-to-back is definitely a dream come true. I worked my butt off ever since I was a kid to get here, so thank you to my family, my team Star Racing Yamaha, my trainer Swaney, just everyone in my circle. Man, it takes a big team to do this, and a lot of hard work, so thank you, guys.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith earned third place on the night with (5-3) moto scores.
Jordon Smith – P3
“It’s been a great year; [I] stayed healthy all year. I’ve got to give it up to the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team. They’ve given me an opportunity whenever I didn’t have one and it’s been a heck of a run the last two years. Man, it feels good to be back up here. [I] put in some solid rides, I’m really happy with my riding throughout this SMX [post-season]. We finally figured out the starts on the last start of the year, so that was a bummer to take that long, but we’ll take it.”
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle started the night’s racing in second place in points, but a disappointing final moto ended his title hopes. His (3-8) moto finishes were enough to land him second in the championship, but fifth for the final.
Tom Vialle – 250SMX Runner-Up
“The track is really tough to pass. Unfortunately, I had contact with Ty [Masterpool]; I didn’t mean to, and I think he crashed, so that was my bad and I’m really sorry for that. I had a little bit of arm pump at the end of the moto and I’m really excited. One more [moto] to go and I really want to fight with Haiden [Deegan] up front.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|P Brown
|Gas
|2
|1
|3
|2
|H Deegan
|Yam
|1
|2
|3
|3
|J Smith
|Yam
|5
|3
|8
|4
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|4
|5
|9
|5
|T Vialle
|KTM
|3
|8
|11
|6
|M Anstie
|Yam
|10
|4
|14
|7
|T Masterpool
|Kaw
|9
|6
|15
|8
|L Kitchen
|Kaw
|6
|10
|16
|9
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|11
|9
|20
|10
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|8
|12
|20
SMX 250 – Final Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|166
|2
|Tom Vialle
|132
|3
|Pierce Brown
|131
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|130
|5
|Jordon Smith
|124
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|120
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|108
|8
|Max Anstie
|97
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|88
|10
|Cameron Mcadoo
|72
2024 FIM Trial des Nations Wrap
The Spanish men’s team of Toni Bou (Montesa), Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) and Adam Raga (Sherco) swept to a record-breaking twentieth consecutive victory at the FIM Trial des Nations (TdN) over the weekend, on home ground at Pobladura de las Regueras.
Great Britain retained the ladies’ title, Japan made it back-to-back wins in the International Trophy class and victory in the Challenge des Nations went to Italy.
Australia’s men’s and women’s teams finished 11th and ninth respectively in the slippery conditions in Spain.
The annual contest to decide the world’s leading Trial nation has gone the Spaniards’ way every year it has been staged since 2004 and with a powerhouse team featuring three of this year’s four top-ranked TrialGP riders a different outcome never looked likely.
Rain yesterday gave way to a foggy, overcast morning and grip was in short supply in the early stages on the challenging Circuito Permanente de Trial course that combined a mix of made-made sections constructed from huge rocks and massive logs with natural hazards plotted in a riverbed that made full use of the steep surrounding bankings.
With each nations’ best two scores from each section to count, after seizing an immediate lead when they stayed clean through the opening section the Spanish trio never looked seriously troubled and their first lap total of thirteen on observation, even after eight time penalties were added, put them twenty-five marks clear of their nearest challengers Italy and thirty-two up on third-placed France.
Further tightening the screw, Spain added seventeen on observation and four on time on lap two, ending the day on a total of forty-two to hammer home their dominance and say an emotional goodbye to Raga who, at forty-two years old, has just announced his retirement from top-flight Trial.
Toni Bou
“I am very happy with this new victory in the Trial of Nations, this year we had a great team with my teammate Gabri and Adam. It’s always special to compete at home and we enjoyed the day. Also, it was Adam’s last race before his retirement, so this was a pleasure to share this victory with him. I want to thank the Spanish Federation for choosing me for another year and I am very happy with this title. Now we will focus on the next challenge, which is the X-Trial World Championship.”
Bronze medallists in 2023, the unchanged Italian team of Matteo Grattarola (Beta), Luca Petrella (GASGAS) and Lorenzo Gandola (Beta) were the only nation to avoid time penalties on their second lap and after scoring an additional forty marks to take their total to eighty-six they ended the day a clear second from France.
Fielding Benoit Bincaz (Sherco), Hugo Dufrese (GASGAS) and Gaël Chatagno (Electric Motion), the French were in definite contention for silver after the opening lap, but lost ground in the closing stages to finish on one-hundred-and-six.
This initially gave them third by two marks from the British team of Toby Martyn (Montesa), Jack Peace (Sherco) and Billy Green (Scorpa) before the British were disqualified for exceeding the event time limit which moved Norway – represented by Sondre Haga (GASGAS), Mats Nilsen (TRRS) and Jarand-Matias Vold Gunvaldsen (TRRS) – up a position on a total of one-hundred-and-seventy-three.
The British team travelled to Spain as reigning women’s champions and with ten-time TrialGP Women champion Emma Bristow (Sherco) leading from the front with support from Kaytlyn Adshead (TRRS) and Alice Minta (Scorpa) they barely put a wheel wrong.
Recording two laps of seven marks and with no time penalties, Britain’s total of fourteen saw them win by thirty from the Italian trio of Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta), Alessia Bacchetta (GASGAS) and Martina Gallieni (Scorpa) whose score included six time penalties from the first lap.
FIM Trial des Nations Results
- Spain – 42 points
- Italy – 86 points
- France – 106 points
- Norway – 173 points
- Great Britain – DSQ
Women’s
Women’s class winners of three of the previous four editions of the TdN, Spain gave their team an infusion of fresh blood this year with world number two Berta Abellan (Scorpa) joined by event debutantes Laia Pi (Beta) and Daniela Hernando (Beta). It was a bold move, but their inexperience showed and they ended the day one mark adrift of the Italians in third with five time penalties.
The Czech team of Denisa Pechackova (TRRS) and Petra Budinova (TRRS) ended the day in fourth on fifty-six with Germany’s Theresa Angst (Beta), Sophia Ter Jung (TRRS) and Vivian Wachs (TRRS) completing the top five on sixty-five with thirteen time penalties.
On the challenging circuit that combined a mix of man-made sections, massive logs and natural hazards aplenty, Australian’s women’s team of Jenna Lupo (TRRS), Kaitlyn Cummins (TRRS) and Lillie Yiatrou (Vertigo) remained in ninth for the duration of the event.
FIM Trial des Nations Women’s Results
- Great Britain – 14 points
- Italy – 44
- Spain – 45
- Czech Republic – 56
- Germany – 65
- United States – 71
- France – 91
- Norway – 182
- Australia – 202
- Canada – 268
International Trophy/Challenge des Nations
Competition is always fierce in the second-tier International Trophy class and for the second consecutive year it was Japan who ran out winners with their team of Tsuyoshi Ogawa (Beta), Shinya Hirohata (Montesa) and Jin Kuroyama (Sherco) establishing a strong advantage on the opening lap and then holding on to win on fifteen.
Represented by Josh Roper (GASGAS), Alex Myers (Scorpa) and Alex Niederer (Beta), the USA were just three behind in second with Germany’s Jonathan Heidel (Beta), Rodney Bereiter (Beta) and Hendrik Binder (Beta) completing the podium on nineteen.
The Aussie men’s team – TRRS-riding trio Jonathan Chellas, Connor Hogan and Chris Bayles – fought hard until the end in the International Trophy division. They finished the two-lap 30-section TdN on 45pts in 11th, just 10 behind fifth-placed Andorra in what was a logjammed mid-table battle.
Contested by two-rider, mixed teams, the third edition of the Challenge des Nations was won by 2022 winners Italy represented by Fabio Mazzola (TRRS) and Martina Brandani (Sherco) on fifty-one, eleven ahead of defending champions Norway who fielded Jonas Jørgensen (Beta) and Seline Meling (Beta). Germany’s Ben Reumschuessel (TRRS) and Hannah Schneider (Beta) were third on ninety-two.
International Trophy Results
- Japan – 15
- USA – 18
- Germany – 19
- Austria – 25
- Andorra – 35
- Finland – 37
- Czech Republic – 39
- Ireland – 39
- Polant – 39
- Sweden – 40
- Australia – 48
Challenge des Nations Results
- Italy – 51
- Norway – 62
- Germany – 92
- Sweden – 119
- United States – 154
- Portugal – 230
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup champion crowned
Team HRC concluded the final day of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup with a decisive fourth round performance, the team facing a narrow gap with their rivals, battling until the last second to secure the men’s title in the inaugural season.
The day began with the qualifying session, where Francesca Nocera was still feeling the effects of a fall on Friday. Despite the pain, her determination on the track was admirable, although she couldn’t perform at her best. On the other hand, Tosha Schareina once again demonstrated his dominance, setting the fastest time on his CR Electric Proto, further proving the team’s potential.
In the first race round, Francesca finished in fifth place, limited by the aftereffects of her crash. However, Tosha delivered a spectacular comeback after a poor start, overtaking all his rivals and claiming victory in the first race. This achievement earned valuable points, keeping the team’s championship hopes alive.
The second race followed a similar pattern, with Francesca once again finishing in fifth position. Tosha secured second place, facing some challenges but remaining strong in the fight for crucial points.
In the final race, Tosha gave it his all, taking the victory and securing first place in the overall men’s standings of the World Cup.
Team HRC finished the competition in 2nd place overall in the team category, a significant achievement in their debut year with the CR Electric Proto.
In the individual standings, Tosha Schareina was crowned FIM E-Xplorer World Cup champion in the men’s category, while Francesca Nocera secured a commendable second place in the women’s category, closing out an almost perfect season.
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|28-30 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)