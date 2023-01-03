Aussie Speedway kicks off at Gillman today

The Aussie Speedway Championship kicks off this evening, Tuesday, January 3rd at Gillman in South Australia.

It was to then continue at Mildura on Thursday but due to floods in the area that second round has had to be called off. Instead, after Gillman tonight competitors will then race in Albury this Saturday, January 7.

The penultimate round then takes place at Kurri Kurri on January 9, before the final round will be staged at North Brisbane on January 11.

2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar

Circuit Location Date Gillman Speedway Gillman, SA January 3, 2023 Diamond Park Albury Wodonga, VIC January 7, 2023 Loxford Park Kurri Kurri, NSW January 9, 2023 North Brisbane Speedway North Brisbane, QLD January 11, 2023

Factory Honda Racing Australia & Dunlop team up for ProMX

Factory Honda Racing Australia and their rider line-up will be putting their trust in the Dunlop Geomax range when the 2023 ProMX Championship fires into life in late March. The team has aligned with Dunlop, to ensure that the ‘red’ athletes have a competitive edge.

Dunlop is renowned, with an impressive record in the United States, claiming 173 titles on that continent. Five-time Australian Champion Justin Brayton claimed his fifth straight championship on board Dunlop tyres and enjoyed worldwide success with Dunlop.

Jed Beaton was announced as a star signing for Factory Honda Racing Australia just a handful of weeks ago. Beaton, a Grand Prix podium finisher, will join Kyle Webster in the MX1 division. The team’s riders for the MX2 class will be revealed in due course.

Yarrive Konsky

“I know that Dunlop create championship winning tires, and we are dedicated to reaching the top of the sport globally and domestically. I am so focused on delivering Dunlop success on our continent, which will compliment what they do in other corners of the world!”

Robbie Bugden – Dunlop Sales and Motorsport Manager

“This is a special announcement for Dunlop. Honda is a leading motorcycle brand in Australia. The Factory Honda Team is one of the countries most successful and long-standing teams and we are proud to be associated with them.”

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round One – Anaheim 1

450 Entry List

# Rider Team/Sponsors 1 Eli Tomac Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 2 Cooper Webb Red Bull KTM 7 Aaron Scott Plessinger RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 9 Adam Cianciarulo Monster Energy Kawasaki 11 Kyle Chisholm Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive Insurance 12 Shane McElrath Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive Insurance 14 Dylan Ferrandis Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 17 JOEY SAVATGY JR Rick Ware Racing 23 Chase Sexton Team Honda HRC 25 Marvin Musquin Red Bull KTM 27 Malcolm Stewart Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 28 Christian Craig Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 44 Benny Bloss Yamaha,Truck Central LLC, FXR, Arai, Alpinestars, Pod 45 Colt Nichols Team Honda HRC 46 Justin Hill Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports 47 Fredrik Noren MaddParts Kawasaki Circuit Equipment 51 Justin Barcia Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing 60 Justin Starling FXR, General Grind & Machine, JSR Motorsports 68 Cade Clason PRMX Partzilla Kawasaki 73 John Short International Supercross Race Team 74 Logan Karnow Only Fans, Oneal, TCD, Rabbit Savior, Kennedy Cycles 78 Grant Harlan Rock River Yamaha 80 Kevin Moranz Tank Masters, Red Line Oil, Next Level KTM 90 Tristan Lane Silverback Racing, American Recycling Center, FXR, Viral Brand 94 Ken Roczen Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki 129 Lane Shaw Ez-Line , Ronnie Prado Company JkopMx, Fly, TJ Cycles 140 Alex Ray Swapmoto Live, ONEAL, Yamaha 141 Richard Taylor EKS Brand, FXR, Dunlop, CTi, Alpinestars, Pro Circuit, Firepower 146 Brandon Marley Fenestella, Riddles Motorsports, HighSidedFilms, P&B AutoParts 191 Curren Thurman Ronnie Prado Company, 5 Star Construction, Hot Rod Garage 195 Blake Ashley Troy Lee Designs HM Designs 208 Logan Leitzel Adams & Sons HVAC, Underdog Fantasy, Williams Motowerx 219 Chase Marquier Partzilla PRMX Racing 282 Theodore Pauli MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct, Ronnie Prado Company 410 Brandon Scharer Marionville Powersports, 4-State Moto Complex, FXR, Dynamic 411 Scott Meshey – 412 Jared Lesher FMF, SLJ Services, Budget Blinds, Fly Racing, Blud Lubricants 467 Isaiah Goodman Team Faith 501 Scotty Wennerstrom Ronnie Prado Company, Cardinal Revenue Solutions, Jones Power 509 Alexander Nagy SKVI, FXR, Shoei, Pirelli, Spy, Fist, ODI, 812Suspension,Yoshimura 512 Austin Cozadd Hames Trucking, Thor, FMF, Triangle Cycles 519 Joshua Cartwright Psychic Motorsports, T3 Civil, Ronnie Prado, Cardinal Kawasaki 542 JB Buller DT1, MIKA, Vivid Designs, Flow Vision, Oneal, ODI Grips, Acerbis 597 Mason Kerr Ramsey Subaru, Lakeside Contractors, TZR 726 Gared Steinke MotoSport Hillsboro, Slims Top Shelf, Lonesome Camel CBD 751 Josh Hill Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports 837 Bryson Gardner LTech, BWR Honda 848 Joan Cros Namura, Invictus, SeaGems, Bravo Performance, FXR

250 Entry List

# Rider Team/Sponsors 18 Jett Lawrence Team Honda HRC 24 Rj Hampshire Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 33 Pierce Brown Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing 34 Max Vohland Red Bull KTM 41 Derek Kelley AEO Powersports KTM Racing 43 Levi Kitchen Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 48 Cameron Mcadoo Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki 49 Mitchell Oldenburg Smartop MotoConcepts Racing Honda 50 Stilez Robertson Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 53 Derek Drake BarX Suzuki 56 Enzo Lopes Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha 59 Robbie Wageman BarX Suzuki, R-Jerky, Grindstone 63 Max Anstie Fire Power Honda 69 Phillip Nicoletti Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha, 6D Helmets, MotoSport, ORW 76 Dominique Thury Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha 79 Dylan Walsh Revo Grindstone Kawaski 81 Ty Masterpool His 956 Facility 83 Cole Thompson Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha 84 Mitchell Harrison AJE Motorsport MOTUL GAS GAS 85 Dilan Schwartz Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki 89 Kaeden Amerine Rocky Mountain ATV MC, Rides Unlimited Racing, Seven MX 93 Jerry Robin AJE Motosports 97 Devin Harriman Motorsport Hillsboro, Legacy Custom Canopies, CFP Construct 98 Geran Stapleton Geran Stapleton 102 Wilson Todd Firepower Honda 117 Nicholas Nisbet Nicholas Nisbet Realty, Accurate Shade, Caldwell Concepts 120 Todd Bannister Team Faith, Fly Racing, Applied Technology, Pirelli Tires 121 Chris Howell Smell Good Athlete, Integrity Electric 123 Kayden Palmer Palmer Compound, Fox, Fasst Company 126 RJ Wageman CMS Racing, R-Jerky, Gasper Transportation, Fasthouse 138 David Pulley Jr DMP Motorsports, TBS Construction 147 Ryan Carlson The Pit Enterprise, Nice Ride Apparel, Hinson, Works Connect 158 Tre Fierro D&D Racing, Bahia Moto park, Kawasaki Mexico 162 Maxwell Sanford Concrete Plants Inc 173 Hunter Schlosser BRS, Next Level, FXR, Hole n One, White Sand Const., Lenco 246 Chance Blackburn Epcon Partners, Just1, Devol, Fusion Graphix 259 Luis Macias Just1 Racing 260 Dylan Woodcock Stunt Flying, California MX Holidays, Seven, Pod, Bell 300 Lane Allison Cornerstone Builders, Zero Limits Designs, NoToil, Scott, ODI 364 Chad Saultz Rides Unlimited, Mr. Beast, Buca 388 Brandon Ray TDMX Graphics 500 Julien Benek PRMX, OG Optics, Partzilla, ODI Bars, Luxon, HJC Helmets 503 Mcclellan Hile Team BWR, HD Supply, L-Tec, SSI Decals, Fly Racing 508 Hunter Yoder Partzilla, SOBMX, OGS, RynoPower, Ogio 517 Ty Freehill RedHawk, Skillz, Oakley, Guts Racing, Works Connection 518 Parker Eales Holeshot Motorsports, Fox Canada, Frazer Ex, Carlson Racing 538 Addison Emory VPE, Somnium, Just1, ICW Radiators, Pirelli, Skullcandy, FCTN 604 Max Miller Rides Unlimited, Bell, FMF, Scott, Factory Connection 636 Luke Kalaitzian Kalaitzian Brothers Racing, Honda, Mitchell Brothers Concrete 645 Colby Copp Fanelli Equipment Repair, Fist Handwear, Fanelli Dairy 702 Hunter Cross FLY, TPJ, 5150, 100%, Dunlop 973 Philipp Klakow Backyard Design 976 Joshua Greco The Mahoney’s, Mx4christ, Estate Jewelers, Pure Adrenaline 981 Austin Politelli Aje Motorsports, Overstock Vehicles, GasGas, Ellison Earthwork

SuperMotocross heads to Angel Stadium for Round 1 this weekend

The 2023 SuperMotocross season kicks off this weekend – January 7 – at Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA, with the first round of the 17-round AMA Supercross series, leading into the 11-round Pro Motocross Championship at the end of May, culminating in two SuperMotocross play-offs, then the SMX World Championship in October in Los Angeles.

For those outside of the United States, the SuperMotocross Video Pass (Supermotocross.tv) will be available live. Race Day Live has expanded in 2023 to cover all 31 races of the SuperMotocross World Championship series.

Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair will serve as hosts of the pre-race program, which will feature 2.5 hours of coverage for each Supercross event, one hour for each Pro Motocross event, and 2.5 hours for both SuperMotocross Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

A full season subscription is $159.99 USD for unlimited access to all the content within the platform through Nov. 30th, 2023.

2023 SuperMotoCross Season Preview Video:

2023 SuperMotoCross Schedule





Price & Sanders second and fifth after two Dakar rounds

Mason Klein took the Dakar Rally 2023 Stage Two win despite a one-minute penalty, while Toby Price finished in fifth and Daniel Sanders ninth, ensuring both Aussies remain within the top five in the overall standings. The stage was expected to take four hours, however that ended up closer to five and a half in the tricky rocky conditions.

Toby Price – P5

“That was a tough stage today. The organisers led us through a load of river beds and rocks pretty much the whole way. It’s definitely not easy, and to make it safely to the finish you really have to take things a little steadier and focus on staying smooth. The projected time was around four hours, but it’s taken us close to five and a half to get to the finish. Other than that, I’m happy with how I rode, I’m here in one piece and ready to fight again tomorrow.”

Daniel Sanders – P9

“It was a big day today and definitely a long one! In the beginning I pushed hard to make up time and then settled into a decent rhythm. I think the stage win was there for the taking today but this is such a long race that it’s best to not lead out on a stage this early on, and so for tomorrow’s stage in the dunes I’ll now have a decent starting position. There will be a time or two when winning a stage or finishing up front to lead out the next day will be necessary, but today wasn’t it!”

Following Stage 2, Klein now holds the overall lead, 1m41s ahead of Toby Price, followed by Joan Barreda (+2m03s), Kevin Benavides (+2m25s) and Daniel Sanders (+2m55s).

Ricky Brabec, Skyler Howes, Pablo Quintanilla, Matthias Walkner and Sebastian Buhler round out the top 10, and two stages in, nine-minutes separates first through 12th.

For the full stage run down and results see:

Fifth for Toby Price at Dakar Stage 2 | Sanders ninth

Whakatane Summercross run and won

The annual Whakatane Summercross has run over in New Zealand, with Maximus Purvis claiming top honours in the MX1 class, ahead of Tyler Steiner and Micah McGoldrick.

In the MX2 Brodie Connolly took the win, ahead of James Scott and Cobie Bourke, while Adam Hodge was the MX2 victor, Daniel White and Callum Paterson completing the podium.

Amie Roberts was the fastest rider in the Senior Women’s class, Roma Edwards second and Meg Paton third.

In the MX Youth Coles Davies won from Jack Coleman and Seth Thompson, with the VMX 35-44 years class topped by Jarrah Seath ahead of Mike McDonald and Jonny Edwards. In the VMX 45+ it was Darren Capill claiming the win ahead of Neil Thompson and Craig Spence.

Maximus Purvis – MX1 P1

“The first two sprint races didn’t go quite to plan as I got bad starts and got second in both. In the third race I got a good start and won it. I got an average start in the last race and was chasing Cody Cooper until near the end when he had a crash, so I won that one too.”

Whakatane Summercross Results

MX1

Maximus Purvis – 192 Tyler Steiner – 170 Micah McGoldrick

MX2

Brodie Connolly – 200 James Scott – 184 Cobie Bourke – 172

MX Youth

Cole Davies – 150 Jack Coleman – 135 Seth Thompson – 125

Senior Women’s

Amie Roberts – 150 Roma Edwards – 135 Meg Paton – 126

MX3

Adam Hodge – 142 Daniel White – 133 Callum Paterson – 131

VMX 35-44 years

Jarrah Seath – 146 Mike McDonald – 142 Jonny Edwards – 129

VMX 45 years +

Darren Capill – 150 Neil Thompson – 129 Craig Spence – 127 Tony Cooksley – 125

FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship

After the Dakar is done and dusted on 15 January, the 83 vehicles on the start list of this season-long adventure (28 motorbikes, 4 quads, 19 T1s, 14 T3s, 14 T4s and 4 trucks) will clash again in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February, the Sonora Rally in April, the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina in late August and the finale in the Rallye du Maroc in October. It will be a ten-month campaign with 59 days of racing (prologues included).

The format developed for 2023, with two new events in the Americas and a variety of terrains, has convinced new champions such as Guerlain Chicherit and the three Audi drivers —Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström— to take the plunge.

Skyler Howes, the winner of the last Rallye du Maroc, will be returning to productive hunting grounds in the Sonora Rally, which he claimed in 2018 and 2022 (second from 2019 through 2021).

Skyler Howes

“The Sonora Rally is one of my favourite rallies. I’ve been coming here for five years. It’s really exciting to see it join the W2RC calendar. It’ll bring an extra challenge. What I like best about this race is its varied terrain, which takes us to the coast, among cactuses, down riverbeds and on some of the tallest dunes in North America. The other great thing about it is the atmosphere in the bivouac, where the entire rally community comes together for barbecues! For Americans like me, it’s kind of our local race because it’s really close to the southern United States and we all got started here, so there’s a special place for it in my heart. Now we’ll get to share this with the rest of the caravan.”

2023 UK Arenacross

The Arenacross Tour presented by Fix Auto UK is gearing up to welcome packed grids across all classes for its 2023 British Arenacross Championship.

In the new-for-2023 ‘Futures’ class, aimed at nurturing young talent, just 12 riders and four wildcards made the grade, while in the over-subscribed ProAm British Championship – which attracted the greatest interest of all time… 34 contestants, plus wildcards, were selected.

Riders will line up for the innovative KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles-backed all-electric AX-E5 Championship at the arenas in Belfast, Aberdeen and Birmingham.

The final Arenacross round at London will host the first-ever AX-E5 Final with the top four riders from each of the qualifying rounds taking to the start line.

The Supemini, Futures and ProAm classes will be boosted with a spot of girl power when Olivia Reynolds, Beanie Reece and Anya Colley get ready to prove themselves against their male counterparts. They’ll be intent on showing them their rear wheels as they tackle the challenging Arenacross circuits.

Long-standing Arenacross followers will also notice several familiar names in the rider line-up across these classes as lads such as Austin Beasty, Isaac Ash, Lewis Spratt, Charley Irwin and Josh Greedy move up through the ranks from previous years.

2023 UK Arenacross Classes

Pro

ProAM British Championship (16yrs+)

Futures British Championship (16 – 21yrs)

Supermini British Championship (12 – 15yrs)

65 Youth British Championship (7-10 yrs)

E5 Electric British Championship

See the full UK Arenacross calendar below in the 2023 Calendars section.

Rohan Tungate wins Boxing Night Spectacular Solo

Rohan Tungate has won the 2022 Boxing Night Spectacular Solo, ahead of Jack Holder, Chris Holder and Zaine Kennedy.

Jason Doyle missed out on the final due to a collision with Josh Pickering, leaving Tungate to battle it out with the Holders.

You can check out the action from videoruss’s YouTube channel: