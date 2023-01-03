Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 3, 2023
What’s New:
- Aussie Speedway kicks off at Gillman today
- Factory Honda Racing Australia & Dunlop team up for ProMX
- 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round One Entry Lists
- Price & Sanders second and fifth after first two Dakar stages
- SuperMotocross heads to Angel Stadium for season opener this weekend
- Whakatane Summercross run and won
- FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship launches at Dakar
- 2023 Arenacross classes confirmed
- Rohan Tungate wins Boxing Night Spectacular Solo
- Takahisa Fujinami talks the Repsol Honda Trial Team
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Aussie Speedway kicks off at Gillman today
The Aussie Speedway Championship kicks off this evening, Tuesday, January 3rd at Gillman in South Australia.
It was to then continue at Mildura on Thursday but due to floods in the area that second round has had to be called off. Instead, after Gillman tonight competitors will then race in Albury this Saturday, January 7.
The penultimate round then takes place at Kurri Kurri on January 9, before the final round will be staged at North Brisbane on January 11.
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
Factory Honda Racing Australia & Dunlop team up for ProMX
Factory Honda Racing Australia and their rider line-up will be putting their trust in the Dunlop Geomax range when the 2023 ProMX Championship fires into life in late March. The team has aligned with Dunlop, to ensure that the ‘red’ athletes have a competitive edge.
Dunlop is renowned, with an impressive record in the United States, claiming 173 titles on that continent. Five-time Australian Champion Justin Brayton claimed his fifth straight championship on board Dunlop tyres and enjoyed worldwide success with Dunlop.
Jed Beaton was announced as a star signing for Factory Honda Racing Australia just a handful of weeks ago. Beaton, a Grand Prix podium finisher, will join Kyle Webster in the MX1 division. The team’s riders for the MX2 class will be revealed in due course.
Yarrive Konsky
“I know that Dunlop create championship winning tires, and we are dedicated to reaching the top of the sport globally and domestically. I am so focused on delivering Dunlop success on our continent, which will compliment what they do in other corners of the world!”
Robbie Bugden – Dunlop Sales and Motorsport Manager
“This is a special announcement for Dunlop. Honda is a leading motorcycle brand in Australia. The Factory Honda Team is one of the countries most successful and long-standing teams and we are proud to be associated with them.”
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round One – Anaheim 1
450 Entry List
|#
|Rider
|Team/Sponsors
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Red Bull KTM
|7
|Aaron Scott Plessinger
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Monster Energy Kawasaki
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive Insurance
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive Insurance
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|17
|JOEY SAVATGY JR
|Rick Ware Racing
|23
|Chase Sexton
|Team Honda HRC
|25
|Marvin Musquin
|Red Bull KTM
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|28
|Christian Craig
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|44
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha,Truck Central LLC, FXR, Arai, Alpinestars, Pod
|45
|Colt Nichols
|Team Honda HRC
|46
|Justin Hill
|Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports
|47
|Fredrik Noren
|MaddParts Kawasaki Circuit Equipment
|51
|Justin Barcia
|Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing
|60
|Justin Starling
|FXR, General Grind & Machine, JSR Motorsports
|68
|Cade Clason
|PRMX Partzilla Kawasaki
|73
|John Short
|International Supercross Race Team
|74
|Logan Karnow
|Only Fans, Oneal, TCD, Rabbit Savior, Kennedy Cycles
|78
|Grant Harlan
|Rock River Yamaha
|80
|Kevin Moranz
|Tank Masters, Red Line Oil, Next Level KTM
|90
|Tristan Lane
|Silverback Racing, American Recycling Center, FXR, Viral Brand
|94
|Ken Roczen
|Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki
|129
|Lane Shaw
|Ez-Line , Ronnie Prado Company JkopMx, Fly, TJ Cycles
|140
|Alex Ray
|Swapmoto Live, ONEAL, Yamaha
|141
|Richard Taylor
|EKS Brand, FXR, Dunlop, CTi, Alpinestars, Pro Circuit, Firepower
|146
|Brandon Marley
|Fenestella, Riddles Motorsports, HighSidedFilms, P&B AutoParts
|191
|Curren Thurman
|Ronnie Prado Company, 5 Star Construction, Hot Rod Garage
|195
|Blake Ashley
|Troy Lee Designs HM Designs
|208
|Logan Leitzel
|Adams & Sons HVAC, Underdog Fantasy, Williams Motowerx
|219
|Chase Marquier
|Partzilla PRMX Racing
|282
|Theodore Pauli
|MaddParts.com, Big Buildings Direct, Ronnie Prado Company
|410
|Brandon Scharer
|Marionville Powersports, 4-State Moto Complex, FXR, Dynamic
|411
|Scott Meshey
|–
|412
|Jared Lesher
|FMF, SLJ Services, Budget Blinds, Fly Racing, Blud Lubricants
|467
|Isaiah Goodman
|Team Faith
|501
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Ronnie Prado Company, Cardinal Revenue Solutions, Jones Power
|509
|Alexander Nagy
|SKVI, FXR, Shoei, Pirelli, Spy, Fist, ODI, 812Suspension,Yoshimura
|512
|Austin Cozadd
|Hames Trucking, Thor, FMF, Triangle Cycles
|519
|Joshua Cartwright
|Psychic Motorsports, T3 Civil, Ronnie Prado, Cardinal Kawasaki
|542
|JB Buller
|DT1, MIKA, Vivid Designs, Flow Vision, Oneal, ODI Grips, Acerbis
|597
|Mason Kerr
|Ramsey Subaru, Lakeside Contractors, TZR
|726
|Gared Steinke
|MotoSport Hillsboro, Slims Top Shelf, Lonesome Camel CBD
|751
|Josh Hill
|Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports
|837
|Bryson Gardner
|LTech, BWR Honda
|848
|Joan Cros
|Namura, Invictus, SeaGems, Bravo Performance, FXR
250 Entry List
|#
|Rider
|Team/Sponsors
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Team Honda HRC
|24
|Rj Hampshire
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing
|34
|Max Vohland
|Red Bull KTM
|41
|Derek Kelley
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing
|43
|Levi Kitchen
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|48
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|49
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Smartop MotoConcepts Racing Honda
|50
|Stilez Robertson
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|53
|Derek Drake
|BarX Suzuki
|56
|Enzo Lopes
|Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha
|59
|Robbie Wageman
|BarX Suzuki, R-Jerky, Grindstone
|63
|Max Anstie
|Fire Power Honda
|69
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha, 6D Helmets, MotoSport, ORW
|76
|Dominique Thury
|Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
|79
|Dylan Walsh
|Revo Grindstone Kawaski
|81
|Ty Masterpool
|His 956 Facility
|83
|Cole Thompson
|Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
|84
|Mitchell Harrison
|AJE Motorsport MOTUL GAS GAS
|85
|Dilan Schwartz
|Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki
|89
|Kaeden Amerine
|Rocky Mountain ATV MC, Rides Unlimited Racing, Seven MX
|93
|Jerry Robin
|AJE Motosports
|97
|Devin Harriman
|Motorsport Hillsboro, Legacy Custom Canopies, CFP Construct
|98
|Geran Stapleton
|Geran Stapleton
|102
|Wilson Todd
|Firepower Honda
|117
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Nicholas Nisbet Realty, Accurate Shade, Caldwell Concepts
|120
|Todd Bannister
|Team Faith, Fly Racing, Applied Technology, Pirelli Tires
|121
|Chris Howell
|Smell Good Athlete, Integrity Electric
|123
|Kayden Palmer
|Palmer Compound, Fox, Fasst Company
|126
|RJ Wageman
|CMS Racing, R-Jerky, Gasper Transportation, Fasthouse
|138
|David Pulley Jr
|DMP Motorsports, TBS Construction
|147
|Ryan Carlson
|The Pit Enterprise, Nice Ride Apparel, Hinson, Works Connect
|158
|Tre Fierro
|D&D Racing, Bahia Moto park, Kawasaki Mexico
|162
|Maxwell Sanford
|Concrete Plants Inc
|173
|Hunter Schlosser
|BRS, Next Level, FXR, Hole n One, White Sand Const., Lenco
|246
|Chance Blackburn
|Epcon Partners, Just1, Devol, Fusion Graphix
|259
|Luis Macias
|Just1 Racing
|260
|Dylan Woodcock
|Stunt Flying, California MX Holidays, Seven, Pod, Bell
|300
|Lane Allison
|Cornerstone Builders, Zero Limits Designs, NoToil, Scott, ODI
|364
|Chad Saultz
|Rides Unlimited, Mr. Beast, Buca
|388
|Brandon Ray
|TDMX Graphics
|500
|Julien Benek
|PRMX, OG Optics, Partzilla, ODI Bars, Luxon, HJC Helmets
|503
|Mcclellan Hile
|Team BWR, HD Supply, L-Tec, SSI Decals, Fly Racing
|508
|Hunter Yoder
|Partzilla, SOBMX, OGS, RynoPower, Ogio
|517
|Ty Freehill
|RedHawk, Skillz, Oakley, Guts Racing, Works Connection
|518
|Parker Eales
|Holeshot Motorsports, Fox Canada, Frazer Ex, Carlson Racing
|538
|Addison Emory
|VPE, Somnium, Just1, ICW Radiators, Pirelli, Skullcandy, FCTN
|604
|Max Miller
|Rides Unlimited, Bell, FMF, Scott, Factory Connection
|636
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Kalaitzian Brothers Racing, Honda, Mitchell Brothers Concrete
|645
|Colby Copp
|Fanelli Equipment Repair, Fist Handwear, Fanelli Dairy
|702
|Hunter Cross
|FLY, TPJ, 5150, 100%, Dunlop
|973
|Philipp Klakow
|Backyard Design
|976
|Joshua Greco
|The Mahoney’s, Mx4christ, Estate Jewelers, Pure Adrenaline
|981
|Austin Politelli
|Aje Motorsports, Overstock Vehicles, GasGas, Ellison Earthwork
SuperMotocross heads to Angel Stadium for Round 1 this weekend
The 2023 SuperMotocross season kicks off this weekend – January 7 – at Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA, with the first round of the 17-round AMA Supercross series, leading into the 11-round Pro Motocross Championship at the end of May, culminating in two SuperMotocross play-offs, then the SMX World Championship in October in Los Angeles.
For those outside of the United States, the SuperMotocross Video Pass (Supermotocross.tv) will be available live. Race Day Live has expanded in 2023 to cover all 31 races of the SuperMotocross World Championship series.
Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair will serve as hosts of the pre-race program, which will feature 2.5 hours of coverage for each Supercross event, one hour for each Pro Motocross event, and 2.5 hours for both SuperMotocross Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final.
A full season subscription is $159.99 USD for unlimited access to all the content within the platform through Nov. 30th, 2023.
2023 SuperMotoCross Season Preview Video:
2023 SuperMotoCross Schedule
Price & Sanders second and fifth after two Dakar rounds
Mason Klein took the Dakar Rally 2023 Stage Two win despite a one-minute penalty, while Toby Price finished in fifth and Daniel Sanders ninth, ensuring both Aussies remain within the top five in the overall standings. The stage was expected to take four hours, however that ended up closer to five and a half in the tricky rocky conditions.
Toby Price – P5
“That was a tough stage today. The organisers led us through a load of river beds and rocks pretty much the whole way. It’s definitely not easy, and to make it safely to the finish you really have to take things a little steadier and focus on staying smooth. The projected time was around four hours, but it’s taken us close to five and a half to get to the finish. Other than that, I’m happy with how I rode, I’m here in one piece and ready to fight again tomorrow.”
Daniel Sanders – P9
“It was a big day today and definitely a long one! In the beginning I pushed hard to make up time and then settled into a decent rhythm. I think the stage win was there for the taking today but this is such a long race that it’s best to not lead out on a stage this early on, and so for tomorrow’s stage in the dunes I’ll now have a decent starting position. There will be a time or two when winning a stage or finishing up front to lead out the next day will be necessary, but today wasn’t it!”
Following Stage 2, Klein now holds the overall lead, 1m41s ahead of Toby Price, followed by Joan Barreda (+2m03s), Kevin Benavides (+2m25s) and Daniel Sanders (+2m55s).
Ricky Brabec, Skyler Howes, Pablo Quintanilla, Matthias Walkner and Sebastian Buhler round out the top 10, and two stages in, nine-minutes separates first through 12th.
For the full stage run down and results see:
Fifth for Toby Price at Dakar Stage 2 | Sanders ninth
Whakatane Summercross run and won
The annual Whakatane Summercross has run over in New Zealand, with Maximus Purvis claiming top honours in the MX1 class, ahead of Tyler Steiner and Micah McGoldrick.
In the MX2 Brodie Connolly took the win, ahead of James Scott and Cobie Bourke, while Adam Hodge was the MX2 victor, Daniel White and Callum Paterson completing the podium.
Amie Roberts was the fastest rider in the Senior Women’s class, Roma Edwards second and Meg Paton third.
In the MX Youth Coles Davies won from Jack Coleman and Seth Thompson, with the VMX 35-44 years class topped by Jarrah Seath ahead of Mike McDonald and Jonny Edwards. In the VMX 45+ it was Darren Capill claiming the win ahead of Neil Thompson and Craig Spence.
Maximus Purvis – MX1 P1
“The first two sprint races didn’t go quite to plan as I got bad starts and got second in both. In the third race I got a good start and won it. I got an average start in the last race and was chasing Cody Cooper until near the end when he had a crash, so I won that one too.”
Whakatane Summercross Results
MX1
- Maximus Purvis – 192
- Tyler Steiner – 170
- Micah McGoldrick
MX2
- Brodie Connolly – 200
- James Scott – 184
- Cobie Bourke – 172
MX Youth
- Cole Davies – 150
- Jack Coleman – 135
- Seth Thompson – 125
Senior Women’s
- Amie Roberts – 150
- Roma Edwards – 135
- Meg Paton – 126
MX3
- Adam Hodge – 142
- Daniel White – 133
- Callum Paterson – 131
VMX 35-44 years
- Jarrah Seath – 146
- Mike McDonald – 142
- Jonny Edwards – 129
VMX 45 years +
- Darren Capill – 150
- Neil Thompson – 129
- Craig Spence – 127
- Tony Cooksley – 125
FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship
After the Dakar is done and dusted on 15 January, the 83 vehicles on the start list of this season-long adventure (28 motorbikes, 4 quads, 19 T1s, 14 T3s, 14 T4s and 4 trucks) will clash again in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February, the Sonora Rally in April, the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina in late August and the finale in the Rallye du Maroc in October. It will be a ten-month campaign with 59 days of racing (prologues included).
The format developed for 2023, with two new events in the Americas and a variety of terrains, has convinced new champions such as Guerlain Chicherit and the three Audi drivers —Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström— to take the plunge.
Skyler Howes, the winner of the last Rallye du Maroc, will be returning to productive hunting grounds in the Sonora Rally, which he claimed in 2018 and 2022 (second from 2019 through 2021).
Skyler Howes
“The Sonora Rally is one of my favourite rallies. I’ve been coming here for five years. It’s really exciting to see it join the W2RC calendar. It’ll bring an extra challenge. What I like best about this race is its varied terrain, which takes us to the coast, among cactuses, down riverbeds and on some of the tallest dunes in North America. The other great thing about it is the atmosphere in the bivouac, where the entire rally community comes together for barbecues! For Americans like me, it’s kind of our local race because it’s really close to the southern United States and we all got started here, so there’s a special place for it in my heart. Now we’ll get to share this with the rest of the caravan.”
2023 UK Arenacross
The Arenacross Tour presented by Fix Auto UK is gearing up to welcome packed grids across all classes for its 2023 British Arenacross Championship.
In the new-for-2023 ‘Futures’ class, aimed at nurturing young talent, just 12 riders and four wildcards made the grade, while in the over-subscribed ProAm British Championship – which attracted the greatest interest of all time… 34 contestants, plus wildcards, were selected.
Riders will line up for the innovative KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles-backed all-electric AX-E5 Championship at the arenas in Belfast, Aberdeen and Birmingham.
The final Arenacross round at London will host the first-ever AX-E5 Final with the top four riders from each of the qualifying rounds taking to the start line.
The Supemini, Futures and ProAm classes will be boosted with a spot of girl power when Olivia Reynolds, Beanie Reece and Anya Colley get ready to prove themselves against their male counterparts. They’ll be intent on showing them their rear wheels as they tackle the challenging Arenacross circuits.
Long-standing Arenacross followers will also notice several familiar names in the rider line-up across these classes as lads such as Austin Beasty, Isaac Ash, Lewis Spratt, Charley Irwin and Josh Greedy move up through the ranks from previous years.
2023 UK Arenacross Classes
- Pro
- ProAM British Championship (16yrs+)
- Futures British Championship (16 – 21yrs)
- Supermini British Championship (12 – 15yrs)
- 65 Youth British Championship (7-10 yrs)
- E5 Electric British Championship
See the full UK Arenacross calendar below in the 2023 Calendars section.
Rohan Tungate wins Boxing Night Spectacular Solo
Rohan Tungate has won the 2022 Boxing Night Spectacular Solo, ahead of Jack Holder, Chris Holder and Zaine Kennedy.
Jason Doyle missed out on the final due to a collision with Josh Pickering, leaving Tungate to battle it out with the Holders.
You can check out the action from videoruss’s YouTube channel:
Takahisa Fujinami talks Trials
Repsol Honda Trial Team brought 2022 to a close with its homework done after winning the two world titles with the sights already set on the new season. Team boss Takahisa Fujinami reflects on his first year in his new position.
2022 has finished, a year that has been totally different from your previous 26 years in the world championship. As Team Manager of the world’s top trial team, what is your assessment of the season? Or put another way, was it the same or worse than expected?
Takahisa Fujinami – “The truth is that I have been lucky to be able to continue with this team, the best in the world, now as Team Manager. I have to thank HRC for placing their trust in me and giving me this chance. Toni is always strong but the important thing is that he doesn’t injure himself. This was one of the goals this season, that Toni didn’t get hurt. I tried not to force him physically so as not to take so many risks. I think his results: seven wins in TrialGP and three runner-up spots, plus four X-Trial wins and one runner-up place, show that he is stronger than ever at 36 years old. I am very happy to be able to help him. I’m also pleased for Marcelli. At the beginning of the year he was pretty nervous, probably the pressure of a factory team. Everyone was focusing on him a lot and he put a lot of pressure on himself to get results. He had to learn a lot of things to adapt his style to the bike. It was just a matter of time, and in the end he achieved several fourth places and, in the Spanish championship, he won the last trial, withstanding a lot of pressure. I am also happy with Gabriel.”
Gabriel, who had the tough task of replacing you as a rider in the team, has certainly gone from strength to strength. Finally two fifth place finishes in both Indoor and Outdoor. What do you expect from Marcelli in 2023?
Takahisa Fujinami – “Well, his level is quite high, but I think he could finish on the podium in every event of the year; we will have to fight for it and try to finish the championship with a medal.”
Toni Bou’s goal seems straight forward: repeat the final results with two more titles.
Takahisa Fujinami – “Yes, that’s right. We think he’s very strong and he’s got a long way to go. He has a lot of technical advantage over any other rider and on paper he can win the two world titles up for grabs in 2023.”
Let’s move on to another point: the preparation of the team. You have set up different collective tests and training sessions, with the participation of all the riders and mechanics. Is it working much better this way?
Takahisa Fujinami – “It used to be done that way before, but it was just between the riders who agreed to train together. Now it is a request of the team to train together. We have a number one rider and the other Montesa riders, Gabriel and Pablo, can learn from him. The trust that is created within the team is important; it’s like a family.”
What about the relationship outside the team? With the promoters or race organisers, with the other brands, team managers… All of this is really new for you. Have you been surprised by some of the issues?
Takahisa Fujinami – “For me it has been like starting from scratch in many things. For example, getting the licence. Before, the team did it, and now I have to manage it myself. My computer, my phone, I keep receiving messages, also from sponsors. It’s a huge change and at the beginning it seemed like it would be difficult, but we’ve adapted to it. Miquel [Cirera, previous Team Manager. Ed.] had it all in hand. Maybe we still need to learn something, but I think we’re on the right track, but doing it my way. Plus, I also have a good time doing this, I enjoy it.”
What do you like most about this job?
Takahisa Fujinami – “Helping out. I like helping Gabri and Toni in what I think they need. If the results come out the right way, it’s like a bonus prize for everyone.”
And what do you like the least?
Takahisa Fujinami – “Phew! The office work! (laughs).”
Speaking of changes, you were in Japan for the Honda Thanks Day and also to take advantage and spend a few days testing with the Japanese technicians and engineers at HRC. What have you taken away from the test?
Takahisa Fujinami – “In the end each rider chooses the bike he likes the most, with the engine and settings he likes the most. Then, there is the work with the engineers so that they can implement everything that the riders like. It’s a matter of time to get exactly what everyone wants, but overall we did some good testing.”
For next year the TrialGP World Championship seems to be back to “normal” with more races and the return of Motegi.
Takahisa Fujinami – “For three years now we seem to have been in “another world”, competing only in Europe and with one-day trials. The pandemic has also affected the team internally, as, for example, HRC technicians have not been able to come to Europe, to the events or to our development tests. Now it seems to be getting better and let’s hope it turns out good for everyone.”
At Honda Thanks Day you were paid a farewell tribute. What will happen in May in Motegi at the TrialGP World Championship race?
Takahisa Fujinami – “Many people have asked me to come back just to ride the final trial so that I can say goodbye to everyone, but obviously it’s not possible. I would like to, but I don’t have the level to do it and, besides, I have a job to do and I have to help the team.”
This year we have won a title that we hadn’t won for two years: the constructors’ title. Montesa is once again World Champion in the constructor’s category.
Takahisa Fujinami – “Montesa is the only 4-stroke bike competing in the world championship. People say that it is a heavy bike, but in reality, you get very good results with this bike. Maybe in some points we have a handicap, but there are other aspects where you have an advantage.”
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|8+10 April
|TBA
|TBA
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|Trentino
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|Sumbawa (Ina)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|Lombok (Ina)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|Flanders (Bel)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|06 August
|Finland
|TBA
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 7 January 2023
|Riesa / Sachsen Arena
|Germany
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|7-9 July
|TBA
|TBA
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|9
|June 3
|Virginia Half-Mile
|TBA
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|13
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|14
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|15
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|16
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|17
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|18
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|TBA*
|South-East-Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
2023 AMA Motocross Calendar
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|TBA
|TBA
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France