January 28, 2025

Tungate claims 2025 FIM Oceania speedway title

Rohan Tungate completed his annual sojourn back to Australia in dominant fashion with victory in the 2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship at Gillman on Saturday.

The 35-year-old’s first FIM Oceania success guaranteed him a spot in the 2025 Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) qualifiers, where he will joined recently crowned 2025 Australian champion Brady Kurtz and Jack Holder as they battle for spots in the 2026 SGP series.

In the presence of speedway royalty Tony Rickardsson and Aussie Jason Crump – nine SGP titles between them – the final at Gillman saw Tungate joined by 2024 FIM Oceania champion Jaimon Lidsey, James Pearson and British rider Tom Brennan.

Brennan quickly gained the ascendancy ahead of Lidsey before he went down and was subsequently excluded. In the restart, this time it was Tungate who got the jump and, despite Lidsey’s best efforts to find a hold in his defences, Tungate stood firm, with Pearson in third.

Tungate’s victory continued his brilliant late season burst of form, which also included success at the final round of the 2025 Australian Speedway Championship in Wodonga (Vic).

Tungate, alongside the other Aussie internationals, will now return overseas to begin preparations for the 2025 domestic leagues – and for the Polish-based Tungate he also has the SGP qualifier for extra motivation.

Meanwhile, the FIM Oceania top eight was completed by Jack Morrison, Fraser Bowes, Justin Sedgmen and Dayle Wood.

Anika Loftus, who was third in the inaugural FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy in Germany last year, was substituted in as a reserve at Gillman after UK rider Senna Summers was ruled out with injury.

Loftus and Summers were among a number of FIM Oceania title competitors who had participated in the FIM SGP Academy – Down Under in Australia in Gillman from January 22-24, with Rickardsson joined on the coaching panel by Aussie SGP rider Max Fricke, Phil Morris and Armando Castagna – with Crump a star addition on the final day.

2025 Oceania Speedway Championships results:

Rohan Tungate 19pts Jaimon Lidsey 19pts James Pearson 14pts Tom Brennan 16pts Jack Morrison 9pts Fraser Bowes 12pts Justin Sedgmen 11pts Dayle Wood 7pts Alex Adamson 7pts Harry Sadler 5pts Bradley Page 5pts Reid Battye 4pts Lachlan Russell 4pts Steve Graetz 3pts Ashley Jansen-Batchelor 1pt Senna Summers 0pt Anika Loftus 1pt

2025 SMX Playoffs and Final tickets go on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final, Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at zMAX Dragway, adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 13 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO.

The SMX World Championship Final will return to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, September 20.

New in 2025, The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO will see playoff racing for the first time. However, the city of St. Louis is no stranger to regular season Supercross racing, having hosted 26 Monster Energy Supercross races since 1996 and has been a consistent host market on the schedule since.

Fans can expect a two-day experience in Charlotte and Las Vegas as these rounds will offer a Friday Fan Zone and a Saturday FanFest experience. Due to the unique track layout in St. Louis, Playoff 2 will be a one day event and will include access to all the race teams, athletes, and experiential activities in a one-day Saturday FanFest experience format.

2025 FIM SGP Academy – Down Under

Coaches of the 2025 FIM SGP Academy – Down Under event have hailed the three-day event a massive success, and a sign of the sport’s progress, with future stars taking to Gillman to brush up on all things speedway.

The academy was a partnership between the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Motorcycling Australia (MA), including coaches Tony Rickardsson, Max Fricke, Armando Castagna and Phil Morris, with 23 riders from Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain attending. Australia’s most successful speedway rider, triple Speedway GP world champion Jason Crump, also appeared as a VIP guest on the final day.

Riders were given tips on riding technique, starts and bike setup, as well as advice on making it into Europe’s professional leagues. They also picked up vital information on health and fitness, anti-doping regulations and working with the media, social media and sponsors.

The 20 young guns from across Australia included the likes of SON2 bronze medallist James Pearson, 2024 SGP3 finalist Jordy Loftus and his sister, Anika Loftus, who was third in the inaugural FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy in Teterow, Germany in 2024. The Queenslander was one of two female participants along with Adelaide’s Ruby Chapman.

Two-time SGP4 silver medallist Cooper Antone, who attended the 2024 FIM SGP Academy in Prague, was on track in Gillman, along with Kobi Canning, who took fourth place at the first-ever SGP4 event in Malilla in 2023.

New Zealand was represented by Julian Rees and Kadin Cracknell, with Britain’s Senna Summers, son of Adelaide-born rider Aaron Summers, also taking part as he prepares for his second WSRA National Development League season with Oxford Chargers this year.

The FIM SGP Academy – Down Under is the first of three academies taking place in 2025, with Swedish venue Malilla hosting another in early July and a third event taking place as part of FIM Speedway of Nations week in Polish city Torun, which runs from September 30 until October 4.

2025 Raceline Husqvarna Tdub Racing line-up revealed

Raceline Husqvarna Tdub Racing have revealed their three-rider lineup for the 2025 Australian ProMX Championship, featuring the return of Regan Duffy alongside Todd Waters and Rhys Budd, positioning the team as a serious contender in both MX1 and MX2.

One of Australia’s most talented young riders, Duffy is ready to make his mark in the MX1 class. He joins veteran Todd Waters, whose championship pedigree provides invaluable experience, alongside rising star Rhys Budd, who continues to impress in the MX2 category.

Regan Duffy

“I’m incredibly excited to be back with Raceline Husqvarna Tdub Racing. It feels like the perfect fit, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this team. After a year off to get healthy, I’m more motivated than ever to push hard this season. Teammates like Todd and Rhys are a big bonus — both are outstanding riders, and I know we’ll push each other to new heights.”

Todd Waters

“With Regan joining the team and Rhys continuing to progress, I’m more excited than ever to get racing. We’ve made some key improvements to our program, bringing in new team members like Crew Chief Andrew Franklin and head suspension technician Darrell Finn. With support from training programs like 00 Elite and Complete Rider Solutions, I’m focused on results. 2025 is shaping up to be a big year, and I’m hungrier than ever!”

Rhys Budd

“This team feels like home, and I’m more prepared than ever to give it my all in the MX2 class. Training with the 00 Elite Rider Program has already taken my riding to the next level, and I’m coming into the season stronger than before. Last year was tough with injuries, but the belief from Raceline and Todd has been a huge motivator. I’m ready to fight for the MX2 Championship on my FC250.”

Beyond the Australian ProMX Championship, Raceline Husqvarna Tdub Racing is also dedicated to developing the next generation of talent.

Through the Tdub Development Program and Junior Racing Program, the team is creating a clear pathway for young riders such as Jack Kukas (MX2) and junior racers Peter Wolfe, Ethan Wolfe, and Lewis Carafa. These initiatives combine Raceline’s competitive expertise with Todd Waters’ passion for nurturing emerging talent, ensuring Husqvarna’s continued presence at the forefront of the sport and giving up-and-coming racers a platform to achieve their dreams.

ProMX opener in Wonthaggi receives Vic Gov support

The Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores will be supported by the Victorian Government via its Significant Sporting Events Program (SSEP) for the opening round of the 2025 season at Wonthaggi.

Thanks to the support of the host club, Dandenong Motorcycle Club, the Gippsland-based track will host the opening round of the championship for the fifth consecutive year, with the March 22-23 event to be held over two days.

Five classes will feature on the event schedule, including MX1, Pirelli MX2, Maxxis MX3, Fox Racing MX85 and Ezilift MXW, and the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup for the first time in Australia.

Maximus Purvis tops Woodville MX GP

Maximus Purvis has topped the Woodville Senior results, taking the overall win in the MX1 class from Hamish Harwood and Josiah Natzke, with just five-points separating the trio.

In MX2, top performer Cobie Bourke took out the win by just a single point from James Scott, with Cody Cooper rounding out the top three and visiting Japanese riders Souya Nakajima and Junya Tanaka taking out fourth and 12th, respectively.

Levi Townley was dominant in the MX125 class, well clear of second-placed Phoenix Van Dusschoten, Jack Ellingham rounding out the podium.

Leo Coppins won the MX3 overall, Korbin McConchie and Joseph Andrell second and third, while Karaitiana Horne took out the Senior Women’s, Mikayla Griffiths and Amie Roberts taking the lower podium steps.

There was plenty of action in the Junior classes too, Jaggar Townley taking out the 11-12 years 85cc & 150F from Nico Verhoeven and Levi McMaster, with Levi Townley taking out the 12-14years 125cc, Jaggar Townley second and Connor Feather third.

Hayden Draper won the 15-16 years 125cc overall, Jack Ellingham second and Delton Mason third, while in the 8-10years 85cc & 150F class it was Cooper Bennett taking the win, Colton Whibley second and Vinnie Edwards third.

Henry Milla won the 8-11years 65cc, Karaitiana Horne topped the Women’s12-16 years 125/250F, and in the Senior Support class Sheldon Brown won, with Darryll King topped the 35+ Vets.

AMA SX Round Four at Glendale track map revealed

Three different winners in three races and just 10 points separating the top five riders in 450 class means that there is a lot on the line as the stars of Monster Energy Supercross head to Glendale for their first Triple Crown event of 2025.

Can Roczen hold onto the red plate, or was Anaheim 2 a sign of things to come with defending champion Jett Lawrence taking his first win of the season?

Here’s a look at the track map:

Stilez Robertson injury update

Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Stilez Robertson will miss two rounds of 250SX West after injuring his wrist during qualifying in San Diego. Although Robertson didn’t crash in the incident, the heavy impact bruised a bone and caused minor ligament damage. While the initial prognosis was positive for a fast recovery, despite the best efforts to ensure Stilez could line up for Anaheim, the injury proved too much to overcome in a short space of time.

After round four of 250SX West takes place in Glendale on February 1, a short break in the calendar follows and then the 250SX East series fires into life in Tampa, Florida, where Austin Forkner will make his Triumph Racing Factory Team debut. The 250SX West series resumes on February 22 in Arlington, Texas, where Robertson is expected to make his return to racing.

Stilez Robertson – Triumph Racing Factory Team

“I’m completely gutted to miss the two races. I’ve been off the bike a lot over the last year, so this really hurts me. Hopefully it won’t be too long and this ligament will heal up and I’ll be good to go again! Thanks to the team and people around me for helping me keep my spirits up and I’m looking forward to being back at the races as soon as I can.”

Ryder DiFrancesco injured ahead of Anaheim II

An injury sustained in training Thursday last week, unfortunately, sidelined Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco for the Anaheim 2 round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, with his season now on pause for Western Regional 250SX contender.

Additional information on Ryder’s condition will be made available in due course, with an update to be provided once a possible return date is determined.

Sean Murphy – Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager

“I am gutted that we share the news of Ryder D’s practice crash at RD Field. Ryder was immediately transported to the hospital, where he was evaluated for his injuries. In just his second year of racing Supercross, Ryder had been showing incredible potential and was making significant strides towards the podium. This setback early in the season is gut-wrenching, as Ryder was on an upward trajectory, improving with each round health will always be our top priority, and we will ensure that Ryder takes the necessary time to recover fully and come back stronger.”

Riders talk AMA SX Round Three – Anaheim II

250 Main Race Report

Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot ahead of Julien Beaumer, but the KTM man was not going to allow the Yamaha youngster to have it all his own way and made a challenge at turn two that almost came off.

However, the attempted move cost Beaumer some time and allowed Deegan to escape, and from thereon, the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha rider was never headed.

Baumer chased hard and was the only other rider to dip into the 59s as Deegan and himself pulled away from the field.

The best of the rest was young Kiwi Cole Davies, who came through the field to score a brilliant maiden podium ahead of Jordon Smith after the Triumph rider went down late in the race, which allowed Davies to sweep through and steal the podium.

Deegan might have taken the win but Beaumer retained the championship lead and heads into round four with a seven-point lead over Deegan.

Haiden Deegan – P1

“Today was solid. We had a pretty good qualifying and I felt really good on the bike. We worked hard this week to have the bike perfect and we got that. I finished first in the heat race and first in the main with a pretty big lead. That was the goal, and it feels good.”

Julien Beaumer – P2

“Qualifying was good this morning, and then I went down in the Heat after leading. It wasn’t anything to worry about – that’s racing. I got off to a solid start in the Main Event and we finished second tonight, so another podium, and more points on the board. We’ll go back to work this week and we’ll aim to be better again next weekend.”

Davies qualified fourth and scored a runner-up finish in his heat race. In the main event, he was seventh after the first lap but kept pushing and made his way to fourth on Lap 6. The 17-year-old New Zealander continued to ride a strong race and would advance to third on the final lap after a rider ahead crashed. The rookie’s first career podium has him leaving Southern California fifth in the point standings and trailing the leader by 17 points.

Cole Davies – P3

“I felt good today on the bike. The first qualifying wasn’t the greatest, but I reset and came out for the second qualifying and was fourth. I was second in the heat race and put up a bit of a battle in that one. Then I was seventh after the start of the main event, made a few passes for fourth, and then Smitty (Jordon Smith) went down on the last lap through the whoops. The track was gnarly. It was a good race and I got my first career podium, so I’m stoked about that.”

Jordon Smith – P4

“It was a pretty good day. I think that we made some really good progress as a team this week. It was unfortunate to go down whilst pushing for second, but luckily, we were able to get up in fourth and not lose too many points. It was a good day despite not being where we wanted to finish in the main. We will come back swinging for Glendale!”

Jo Shimoda – P6

“I’m honestly just hanging onto the bike; it’s really tough on me. It was a tough night again with my hand, but I put good effort in the main event to try to score some points. I just don’t want to let this [championship] go; I feel like I’ve got to stay in it. Next week hopefully I’ll be a little better and stronger, to keep this thing alive.”

Michael Mosiman – P7

“Anaheim 2 was another day of progress. I was second in free practice, and was closer to the top all day, and had pretty good speed. I had a good heat race and got a good start, but in the main, it unraveled a bit with chaos in the second turn. Davies was falling and I hit him and propped him back up. Then I started falling myself and a couple of guys ran into me. So I started from last and made it back to seventh. There were a lot of positives to take away. I was able to charge through the whole moto, so that felt good. I’m just happy to be healthy and continue to build. As long as we can stay healthy, I think we can be winning these things in no time.”

Drew Adams – P8

“Just got done with the main event and definitely learned a lot today,” said Adams. “You know, it was a tough, tough moto. It started raining a little bit in the main event which made the track very difficult. But, I’m happy with it. I learned a lot and will come out strong next week.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 H. Deegan (HS) Yam / 2 J. Beaumer KTM +4.498 3 C. Davies Yam +20.196 4 J. Smith Tri +33.393 5 C. Schock Yam +35.553 6 J. Shimoda Hon +44.671 7 M. Mosiman Yam +53.859 8 D. Adams Kaw +58.298 9 A. Bourdon Yam +1n04.595 10 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 11 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 12 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 13 J. Reynolds Yam +1 Lap 14 T. Albright Yam +1 Lap 15 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 16 D. Thury Yam +1 Lap 17 E. Lopes Yam +1 Lap 18 D. Walsh Kaw +1 Lap 19 J. Varize KTM +1 Lap 20 C. Jurin Yam +1 Lap 21 P. Masciangelo Gas +2 Laps 22 M. Sanford Kaw +2 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Julien Beaumer 69 2 Haiden Deegan 62 3 Jordon Smith 60 4 Jo Shimoda 56 5 Cole Davies 52 6 Coty Schock 49 7 Anthony Bourdon 39 8 Ryder Difrancesco 35 9 Michael Mosiman 35 10 Hunter Yoder 33 11 Garrett Marchbanks 27 12 Cole Thompson 22 13 Lux Turner 22 14 Parker Ross 22 15 Tj Albright 22 16 Jett Reynolds 18 17 Drew Adams 14 18 Gavin Towers 14 19 Avery Long 10 20 Brad West 8 21 Dylan Walsh 7 22 Max Miller 6 23 Dominique Thury 6 24 Joshua Varize 6 25 Nico Koch 5 26 Enzo Lopes 5 27 Noah Viney 4 28 Collin Jurin 2 29 Stilez Robertson 2 30 Preston Masciangelo 1 31 Ty Masterpool 1

450 Main Report

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot after coming through the LCQ to the Main.

In second place early on was the Lawrence brothers followed by Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac had the gate pick but was way down in 17th place at the end of lap one.

Jason Anderson got both Lawrence brothers in a single rhythm section to move up to second place early on lap two. Roczen then tried to do the same but the Aussie boys managed to keep the German at bay. Away out front well clear of all that palaver was Justin Cooper, the Yamaha man had a two-second lead over Anderson by the time they started lap three.

Jett Lawrence started to settle a couple of laps into the race, moving past his brother and then setting about chasing down Anderson. Roczen pushed Hunter Lawrence back to fifth, Sexton then pushed him further back to sixth. Plessinger and Ferrandis got hooked up together while tussling over seventh place and by the time they untangled themselves they were at the back of the field. Four laps in and Tomac was still outside the top ten.

With five-minutes down it was still Cooper from Anderson and Jett while a little further behind now was Roczen and Sexton. Hunter Lawrence sixth ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia while Eli Tomac had just joined the top ten. All riders scrabbling for grip on the loose surface.

Anderson moved into the lead six-minutes into the contest but the whole top five had started to close up. Jett Lawrence took second place from Justin Cooper a lap later, moments later both Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton also slipped past Cooper, pushing him back to fifth.

Jason Anderson continued to lead Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton lap after lap, it was not until 13-minutes in that Jett finally showed the Kawasaki man a wheel, only to be instantly rebuffed. It took the Australian youngster another lap to make a move stick, much to the delight of the crowd.

Once past, Jett was gone… Jett put a couple of seconds between himself and Anderson in a single lap.

With five-minutes to run Jett led Anderson by 2.3-seconds and the Kawasaki man had the Suzuki of Roczen right on his back tyre. Chase Sexton was a further three-seconds back but now well clear of Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence was sixth, Malcolm Stewart seventh, Cooper Webb eight and Eli Tomac ninth at this juncture.

Once into the lead Jett Lawrence had simply streaked away from the field.

Ken Roczen chased down Jason Anderson and the two traded blows a few times across the closing laps but Roczen eventually got it done, taking second place from the Kawasaki rider to leave Anaheim as the new championship leader.

Chase Sexton tried to chase Anderson down for a podium and was right on the back of him only to make a couple of late mistakes that saw the KTM man have to settle for fourth.

Four different brands filling the top four places, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki and KTM. This is the first time a Suzuki rider has held the red plate for ten years.

Honda mounted Hunter Lawrence in fifth and Justin Cooper the first Yamaha home in sixth ahead of team-mate Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb.

Ken Roczen takes a three-point lead over Chase Sexton into round four at Glendale in Arizona next weekend. Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac are both two-points further in arrears. Five-points covering the top four.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“It was a good race. I had some good lines, and the track was pretty fun until it started raining and got pretty icy. I had a decent start and was mainly just trying to be really patient and not rush anything, just because the track could catch you out really quickly. I was in second for quite a while and ended up finally making a move for first and stuck it, thankfully, then just tried to keep my laps consistent and make no mistakes. I got my first win of the season, so that’s good. Hopefully we have more to come, but the main goal is obviously trying to get that points lead down. We’re heading in the right direction. I’m super pumped–on to Arizona.”

Ken Roczen – P2

“The whole main event was really rad. I am beyond stoked to be on the podium,” said Roczen. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work. We tried a few things this week, and everything we did last night was a success. The work doesn’t stop, but I am going to enjoy the moment.”

Jason Anderson – P3

“Overall I had a good day. I qualified fifth and won my heat race. I got a great start off the gate in the main event and was battling up front all night. The rain made the track super slick, but I knew I was really good in the whoops so I could charge hard and make up time there. It felt good to run in first for a while. My illness from last week was still lingering but I was happy to maintain my strength for most of the main, lead some laps, and take a step in the right direction. Being on the podium is always a great feeling and I look to continue to stay up there.”

Chase Sexton – P4

“Anaheim 2 was a bit of a struggle. I had to rest from Tuesday until yesterday as I’ve been sick this week, but I was able to come out and ride as well as I could today. I didn’t feel 100 percent, so it was good that I was able to push through. I rode pretty well in the Main Event – it obviously wasn’t the result we wanted, but fourth was okay to salvage what I could. I’ll continue to work on getting healthy again and get ready for the Triple Crown next week.”

Hunter Lawrence – P5

“Anaheim is probably one of my worst venues in the past, so I’m happy I got a good start and am getting out of here with a fifth. I’m just going to get home and get some good laps in; it’s been a bit of a crappy start to the year on the training side of things, with the testing and then getting sick and stuff, so I’m looking forward to getting back into the swing of the routine. It’s promising that we’re this close already, with the lack of laps, so it’s good, man. I’ll build from here; this is a solid start to a series compared to last year, so I’ve got to look at that–the glass is half full. It was a good night. Jettson had a good night as well obviously, and we’re all safe and healthy and ready to swing in now for the Triple Crown.”

Justin Cooper – P6

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions tonight. I was pretty down after the heat race and I straight up couldn’t get my mind right. All the way up to the main, I was just dwelling on everything too much, but I was able to lock in for the main and somehow get the holeshot, which felt great. It was a great rebound. Everything was going downhill pretty fast, so to turn it around, I’m happy with that. It was a crazy race. We got a lot of rain heading to the start. I got out front and definitely was testing the limits because I wanted to run up front. I made a few mistakes and almost slid out a few times and then chilled out. I definitely tightened up a little bit. The track was tricky with the conditions, but overall, it was a good night.”

Eli Tomac – P7

“It really came down to just a bad start tonight. We had rain before the main, and I ended up just spinning my rear tire really badly. I was almost dead last after the start, and I just did what I could to come back and was seventh. In the big picture for the series, we’re still going to be fine. So we’ll move on from this and keep our heads up.”

Cooper Webb – P8

“It was a rough day here at A2. I just struggled all day, and our riding wasn’t quite there. In the main event, the rain came and I got a lot of wheel spin off the start. I didn’t ride too badly, but I was just buried and didn’t make my way forward that much. Eli and I made our way through there towards the end, and that’s kind of where we both ended up. We’ll regroup and get ready for the triple crown next week.”

Malcolm Stewart – P9

“I actually felt good all day long. I was P4 in qualifying, but then went down at the start of my Heat race. After I went down I had to come back through the pack with a really good ride and qualified for the Main. It rained before the Main Event, but we went out there and I felt pretty decent the whole time. At the end of the day, I feel like we’re making gains as a team. I felt a lot more comfortable today, we’re heading in the right direction, and I’m riding better.”

Justin Barcia – P10

“I came into A2 feeling strong on the bike, but I struggled with my flow in my Heat Race and got a bit tight. I thought we’d worked it out for the Main Event, but unfortunately, I got mixed up at the beginning then rode extremely tight the whole race. It was a disappointing night, because I didn’t perform the way I wanted to or ride the way I should, so we’ll regroup for Phoenix! I’m a good sprinter, so I’m looking forward to the Triple Crown format.”

Joey Savatgy – P11

“The result was okay—it’s not something I’m happy with, but considering the day I had, it’s a step in the right direction,” said Savatgy. “I crashed twice in the morning, including a tough one in the whoops, and then I went down again during the start of Qualifying 2. That said, we’ve built a solid base, and with a few tweaks to the bike this week and better starts, I’m confident I can race inside the top 7 or 8. That’s where we should be. It’s coming, and my confidence is growing.”

Colt Nichols – P14

“A2 was a baby step, but nonetheless a step in the right direction for me,” reported Nichols. “It started off a little bit rough during the day and into the night program, having to go through the LCQ. We got through and into the main. But then I just kind of rode around; I could’ve executed some things better. But overall, it was a good step, so on to Glendale we go.”

Shane McElrath – P17

“This is only the second weekend, and while I’ve had the speed to run further up, I just don’t have the stamina to maintain it for 20 minutes yet,” said McElrath. “The positives are that I felt more comfortable, and the speed is there. We’ve got a plan in place, and I’m confident we’ll see better results in the coming rounds.”

Aaron Plessinger – P22

“Anaheim 2 was going good all day, right up until the Main Event. I got a decent start, but I think I tried to force the issue a little too soon and ended up missing the rear brake jumping into a turn. My throttle got caught in his rear wheel and caused some damage, unfortunately ending my night. We’ve made some improvements to my bike settings, I’m healthy, and looking forward to the next round now.”

Jorge Prado

“I overjumped the quad a little bit in qualifying and went into the berm. I tried to grab the net on the edge of the berm because I didn’t have anywhere else to go, and as soon as I grabbed it I felt my shoulder pop out. It’s a shame because it was not a big crash just a little mistake on my part, but I couldn’t avoid it. My shoulder was popped back into place 30 seconds later and it’s feeling good now, not very painful. I need to sit out and rest and see how my shoulder feels after today and evaluate from there.”

Kyle Chisholm

“I stayed in California all week, so we got some good testing in with the team. We made some good improvements on the bike settings. I qualified better, in practice I felt better, and in the heat race, man, I ripped a really good start. I was third or fourth, then from there it just went downhill. I clipped a Tuff Blox in the first rhythm section and went over the bars. I had to jump through the bars and bail off the bike. I was pretty banged up and beat up. I got some x-rays, everything was negative, but my heel had a pretty bad bruise. But looking at the positives: the bike’s in a good spot, I feel pretty good, we’ll try to get at least a day riding this week if my body feels up to it, and then we’ll come into Glendale and try to get back on track.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon +/ 2 K. Roczen Suz +2.496 3 J. Anderson Kaw +3.854 4 C. Sexton KTM +5.582 5 H. Lawrence Hon +10.122 6 J. Cooper (HS) Yam +14.853 7 E. Tomac Yam +17.103 8 C. Webb Yam +21.751 9 M. Stewart Hus +26.605 10 J. Barcia Gas +50.512 11 J. Savatgy Hon +53.275 12 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 13 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 14 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 15 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 16 D. Ferrandis Hon +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 18 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 19 C. Clason Kaw +2 Laps 20 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 21 F. Noren Kaw +2 Laps 22 A. Plessinger KTM DNF

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ken Roczen 62 2 Chase Sexton 59 3 Jett Lawrence 57 4 Eli Tomac 57 5 Cooper Webb 52 6 Jason Anderson 49 7 Hunter Lawrence 45 8 Justin Cooper 42 9 Justin Barcia 42 10 Malcolm Stewart 40 11 Justin Hill 29 12 Joey Savatgy 24 13 Dylan Ferrandis 19 14 Shane McElrath 19 15 Jorge Prado 18 16 Mitchell Oldenburg 18 17 Benny Bloss 16 18 Vince Friese 14 19 Aaron Plessinger 13 20 Colt Nichols 12 21 Mitchell Harrison 5 22 Freddie Noren 5 23 Jerry Robin 4 24 Kyle Chisholm 4 25 Cade Clason 3 26 Ryan Breece 3 27 Kevin Moranz 0