Tony Cairoli’s World Championship boots up for auction

Tony Cairoli’s World Championship boots are being auctioned off for charity, with the Sidi No. 222 of the Atojo LTD listed on the Catawiki online platform, in size 43. The proceeds will go to support Two Wheels For Life, supporting motorcyclists in very remote communities to save and improve lives in Africa, delivering much needed health care.

Unfortunately no shipping is available if you’re in Australia and interested.

Tony Cairoli

“I know I’ve been lucky, I could follow my passion and make a job out of it and an important part of my life. Of course I’ve faced and managed some difficult situations, I’ve made some sacrifices, but I think I’ve really been privileged,’ says the champion from Patti. ‘I am particularly fond of these boots. They are the result of a special collaboration with #sidi and an undisputed evolution in motorbike boots. There were a few points we wanted to bring out and we succeeded. They’re definitely my favourite boots and I’m happy that someone can buy them at the auction and help us support someone in need.”





Tom Pagès launches double front flip off cliff in Avoriaz

Pagès decided to bridge the two different sporting seasons with an audacious stunt in Avoriaz, which follows speedriding pioneer Valentin Delluc’s memorable stunt last year that went viral globally.

The 36-year-old – who also has five X Games gold medals, two silvers and a bronze – wanted to combine freestyle motocross (FMX) and parachuting in a thrilling world-first project that would see him launch a double front flip off an Avoriaz cliff, land with a parachute and ride away.

Tom Pagès

“I enjoy parachuting in my spare time, when I’m not riding. I took it step by step. I started training in a wind tunnel, then skydiving in 2015 with the Soul Flyers – Vince Reffet and Fred Fugen. Next came my initiation to BASE jumping from a helicopter, then from a bridge on Reunion Island with Loïc Jean Albert (air sports pioneer). Afterwards I learned to jump from a cliff with Aurélien Chatard aka Bras Noir (Black Arm). I was petrified by the idea, but I couldn’t help imagining what it would be like jumping on a motorcycle. In 2020, I went to Dubai with this in mind, but COVID hit so everything was put on standby until March. Finally with the support of my sponsors and, in spite of the complexity of the project, I’ve had the opportunity to realise my dream.”

After a three-trick freestyle run on the pedestrian streets of the famous Alpine resort, Pagès shifted into fourth gear and accelerated up a seven-metre high ramp (standard ramp averages 2m70) at 80km/h.

He shot out over 55m from the cliff, doing a double front flip in the air then free falling on his motorcycle at 150 km/h before deploying his parachutes for the landing 30 seconds later and 170 m below.

Australian Supercross Championship (AUS SX) to return in late 2022

The Australian Supercross Championship (AUS SX) has been officially postponed, with a series return planned for late 2022. Continued border restrictions, evolving stadium requirements, and key industry stakeholders preferring a fully-fledged return to racing, has led the decision.

Since the pandemic began, promoters, industry partners and stakeholders have navigated a multitude of scheduling options to get racing back underway. The most recent proposal considered a three-round condensed (2021) Championship in January/February 2022 however restrictions made it untenable.

Event organisers will now focus on the 2022 series with exciting plans already underway for Australia’s most prestigious motorcycle championship.

Director of AUS SX Holdings, the commercial rights holder of AUS SX, Adam Bailey believes it’s imperative Supercross has a secure and stable pathway to ensure a successful return.

Adam Bailey – Director of AUS SX Holdings

“Like all live sport and entertainment events, the last two years have been an incredibly challenging period for Supercross. After the record-breaking end to 2019 with 35,000 fans at Marvel Stadium for the AUS-X Open, we are itching to get back to racing, and build on this success/swell of interest in the sport. The heartbreaking decision was made after discussions with key stakeholders including sponsors, government partners, racing teams and Motorcycling Australia – our priority is ensuring we have a successful and prosperous return to racing, and will now do this in 2022.”

** Details for the emphatic return of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship will be announced in early 2022 **

Beaton returns to F&H Kawasaki Racing Team in 2022

Jed Beaton returns to the F&H Kawasaki Racing Team next year as he moves up to contest the premier MXGP class of the FIM Motocross World Championships for the first time.

Having already shown his potential in 2016 when he travelled from his native Tasmania to Europe to replace an injured rider in the European championships, Jed joined the F&H Kawasaki Racing Team two years later to contest the MX2 World Championship for the first time.

After regularly posting top eight results during the early rounds of his rookie season Jed claimed the team’s first-ever World Championship podium with a third position in the Portuguese GP at Agueda. Holding fifth in the series after eight rounds he unfortunately suffered a broken leg at the British GP and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.

Ranked top-five in the MX2 World Championship in each of the last two seasons after scoring a further six GP podiums the Australian opens another chapter in his career in 2022 as, having reached the age-related cut-off of twenty-three, he transfers to the MXGP class with the Dutch F&H Kawasaki Racing Team based in Moordrecht.

Jed Beaton

”I am really excited to sign again with F&H Kawasaki Racing Team. We have achieved great things together in the past and I feel like we can now do the same in the MXGP class; it’s a big step for both myself and the team but we are both excited and ready for it.”

Nathalie Fase – F&H Kawasaki Team Manager

“We are very much looking forward to our renewed collaboration with Jed as he has always been part of our family. The fact that Jed returns to us says something about our mutual trust and the bond we have with each other. In 2018 we achieved our first MX2 podium with him, and we hope to take on this exciting challenge together in the MXGP class. We are confident that it will once again be a great collaboration with each other. We all can’t wait to get started!”

Steve Guttridge – Racing Manager Kawasaki Motors Europe

“Adding Jed to the MXGP line up on our KX450 inside the F&H Kawasaki Racing Team is an exciting prospect! The team continue to gain big experience and learn quickly each season and so for KME to add more green back into the MXGP start line, inside a top team and with talented rider combination, was the way forward for the 2022 season.”

Dean Ferris ready for AMX MX Open return with Factory Honda

It’s less than a month until Dean Ferris returns to full-time competition, where he will saddle up on the CRF450R at the AMX MX OPEN with Factory Honda.

The three-time Australian national MX1 champion grew up riding motorbikes on his parents’ farm, where he mustered cattle. This first taste of life on two wheels lit a fire in him that would prove difficult to extinguish.

A crash in training back in August 2020, where he sustained fractures from T4 through to T7 and 10 broken ribs, became the catalyst for Ferris’s decision to retire.

After months of rehabilitation, Ferris got back on the bike and acknowledges its positive impact on his journey to recovery, both physically and mentally.

Dean Ferris

“I loved my first race when I was 11 and ever since then I have just loved racing, sure there are some ups and downs, and the business of racing can wear on you, but nothing compares to a gate drop, and wanting to win and better yourself. After that crash I kept thinking of my family, they rely on me as a dad and a husband. You need to be selfish when you’re competing in any sport at the highest level, the risks can be high so I made the call to retire. There were many people who thought my decision was premature, but I wrestled with it for a while and it was right for how I felt at that exact moment.

“There were some dark times, as racing has been a big part of my life. Getting on the bike was the best medicine, I realised that I still have more left in me and felt like myself again. I spoke to my wife Renae and told her I wasn’t feeling any pain. We then talked about racing again and decided racing is what we love doing as a family, my two girls love riding as well so we are completely invested in my return. I couldn’t do it without their support and I encourage everyone to do what makes them happiest.”

Honda Australia’s off road racing director Yarrive Konsky admits he didn’t think this opportunity would ever present itself again.

Yarrive Konsky

“I have admired Dean’s abilities and results from afar. I had a feeling he might return to racing, but I respected his decision to retire as he respects the efforts everyone is required to put in to take someone of his calibre racing and he didn’t want to waste anyone’s time. I am proud he has chosen Honda, and I am looking forward to the season ahead.”

Aaron Tanti joins Clout at CDR Yamaha Monster Energy for 2022

The signing of the 25-year-old Aaron Tanti is an exciting addition to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team as a tough, reliable and determined competitor who is equally skilled in both motocross and supercross.

He appeared on the radar of Craig Dack, owner of CDR Yamaha, over the last two seasons as he continued his climb up the ladder based on hard work and a ‘never say die’ attitude on the track.

Aaron Tanti

“Every year I set a goal to improve my position not just on the track, but also off it, so I give myself every opportunity at success. Signing with CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for 2022 means I now have the best team around me with the best people and best bike in the YZ450F, so my goals are then elevated to match that on the track. It’s always been a long-term goal of mine to ride for the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team but now that has become a reality, the real work has only just begun. They leave no stone unturned with the bike, so it’s now up to me to ensure I do the same with my training and preparation and I’m all in for 2022. I can’t wait to get the year started and develop a relationship with Craig and everyone on the team. I already have a friendship with Luke and I’m sure we can work well together to elevate both of us and make 2022 a success for the team.”

Luke Clout will remain with the team as he wants to build on the momentum started in 2021. Clout claimed the 2021 Pro MX Championship, his first 450cc national success, and is aiming even higher in 2022 with the industry optimistic a full and regular season can be completed in 2022.

Luke Clout

“Despite the Covid issues we all faced over the last two years, 2021 was good to me in that I was able to secure my first national 450cc championship. The goal at the start of the year was to win both Pro MX and ASX championships and that won’t change for 2022. Great riders are successful at both and win motocross and supercross championships. We have great chemistry in the team and the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team has always had a winning culture. I plan on keeping that going in 2022 and the break in racing has only motivated me more.”

The duo of Clout and Tanti sees the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team enter 2022 with two serious and legitimate contenders at every event they compete at. The pairing has Dack excited for what’s to come.

Craig Dack

“For 2022 we have two riders in the prime of their careers in terms of age and experience, two riders who are fit athletes and take their riding and training seriously and two riders that are happy to do what it takes for success. We look forward to getting out teeth stuck into the coming season and all going well, 2022 will be a complete calendar and racing restored to normal. The team are excited with the rider line-up as our are partners and sponsors so now its full steam ahead and everyone focussed on a successful 2022 season at the CDR Yamaha Monster Team.”

AMX MX Open announce equal prize money for

Senior Women, Pro Open and Pro Lite classes

For the first time, the AMX MX OPEN will pay equal prize money between the Senior Women, Pro Open and Pro Lite classes. The $20,000 + prizes on offer, which is one of the largest purses in Motocross, will be split between the top classes.

Factory Honda Racing’s Emma Milesevic respects the efforts of the organiser’s and event partners in achieving this milestone.

Emma Milesevic

“It’s been a long time coming and I am proud of everyone’s efforts. I want to thank the organiser’s, the sponsors, and the Bass Coast Shire. I know how much effort the women riders put into their racing and to be recognised like this is amazing.”

The Bass Coast Shire was instrumental in making this happen and event organiser Yarrive Konsky appreciates their commitment to motorcycle sport and events in their shire.

Yarrive Konsky

“The Bass Coast Shire wanted to stimulate events in their local community, so we are pleased to have their support for a motocross event. We are also proud they wanted the prize to be split equally across all competitors, male and female. Their commitment was integral to bringing the event to Wonthaggi.”

Another young female rider who is looking forward to the event is Queenslander Taylah McCutcheon. With many events being cancelled this year Taylah decided to make the trek down to Victoria to take on some of the best female riders before the year ends.

Taylah McCutcheon

“Having equal prize money is epic but more importantly being able to race again is very exciting. I know some of the best female riders will be there and I am looking forward to competing.”

In addition to the prize money and exciting prizes made available by event sponsors, the winner of the Pro Open and Women’s classes will take home a Tempur Mattress and Pillow Set, valued at $12,000.

Wonthaggi will host the AMX MX OPEN on December 11 and 12th for more information visit their Facebook page (link).

Indian Motorcycle Racing Signs Shayna Texter-Bauman for 2022 SuperTwins

Indian Motorcycle Racing have announced the signing of Shayna Texter-Bauman to its 2022 SuperTwins factory race team. With the signing, Indian Motorcycle will welcome the AFT Singles most winningest rider as the third member of the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew – joining her husband and two-time SuperTwins Champion Briar Bauman and reigning 2021 AFT SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees.

Piloting the Indian FTR750, Texter-Bauman will pit under the factory trailer as Dave Zanotti will serve as Crew Chief for both riders. Former AFT Champion Jake Johnson will serve as her mechanic.

Shayna Texter-Bauman

“This announcement marks a key moment in my journey as a racer. I’m humbled to be joining the Wrecking Crew and cannot wait to get out on the track on the incredible FTR750. I’ve been at this for a while now and have always had the desire to finish my career on a Twin. I’m beyond appreciative of everyone that has supported me along the way. I still have that fire to race and have some lofty goals that I would like to accomplish before I’m finished racing. I’m definitely looking forward to this next chapter racing SuperTwins.”

Texter-Bauman enters AFT SuperTwins with a drive to blaze new trails for female racers. For 2022, Texter-Bauman looks become the first female rider to reach an AFT Twins or SuperTwins podium and win an AFT event within the sport’s premier class.

Zach Osborne retires from professional MX and SX citing health issues

Zach Osborne has announced his retirement from professional motocross and supercross racing, citing issues in getting back to peak fitness. Over the last seven years, the 32-year-old has secured four major U.S. championships and countless triumphs with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team.

Known for his tenacity and never-give-up mentality, Osborne has established himself as a fan favorite over the years while amassing an impressive list of accomplishments together with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Beginning a tenacious run in 2017 aboard the FC 250, Osborne swept both the 250SX Eastern Championship and the AMA 250MX Championship in the same season before returning to successfully defend his 250SX Eastern title in 2018.

He stepped up to the premier 450 class in 2019 and he quickly hit his stride on the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION, finishing on the podium seven times (six in motocross, one in supercross) during his rookie season. He went on to secure his first-career 450SX Main Event win at the Salt Lake City SX finale in 2020 and he set fire throughout the summer claiming the 450MX Championship in what would ultimately serve as his last full season of racing due to an ongoing back injury throughout 2021. Ending his career on a high note with plenty to be proud of, Husqvarna Motorcycles sends a big congratulations to Zach on a successful career.

Zach Osborne

“After 16 years of professional racing, the time has come for me to call it a career. I’ve tried everything in my power over the last six months to get my health back up to the standard it needs to be to race at the highest level and after just a few weeks of riding supercross at full intensity, I realised it just wasn’t meant to be. I’m so grateful for the journey I’ve had as a professional. I’ve met so many incredible people and been a part of some of the finest organizations in motorsports. This was not an easy decision, or one I took lightly, but it was the right decision. I’m forever grateful to my family, fans and teams for their support throughout my time as a professional. In the next chapter, I want to focus my time more on giving back to those who have given to me.”

Husqvarna and IceOne Racing part ways after eight years

Husqvarna Motorcycles have thanked IceOne Racing for its dedication and professionalism throughout the rewarding eight-year partnership that delivered notable success in the FIM Motocross World Championship. With the 2021 racing season reaching its conclusion, the official relationship between Husqvarna Motorcycles and IceOne Racing now draws to a close.

Officially representing Husqvarna Motorcycles in the MXGP class since the 2014 season, IceOne Racing, run by former Grand Prix racer Antti Pyrhönen, has enjoyed many achievements on the world stage.

Antti Pyrhönen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP Team Manager

“Personally, and on behalf of Kimi Räikkönen and IceOne Racing, I want to say a big thank you to Husqvarna Motorcycles, to Robert Jonas and Pit Beirer for the great years together, and the fantastic opportunity they gave us, which became an almost decade-long working relationship. We always pushed hard together, and we were always proud partners. I also want to say thank you to all great people who work so hard inside motorsports in Austria. Now is the time for a new chapter for IceOne Racing but, like we know, respect, friendship, and memories live forever.”

In 2016, Max Nagl claimed third overall in the MXGP World Championship with Gautier Paulin replicating the same feat the following year as both riders clearly demonstrated the true capabilities of FC 450 machinery.

Undoubtedly, the team’s most prosperous season came in 2017. With Paulin placing third in the MXGP World Championship, Nagl claimed eighth with Max Anstie close behind in ninth.

The year was underlined by further success at the FIM Motocross of Nations where Anstie dominated both races at the biggest motocross event in the world to round out a truly remarkable season for the team.

Since that highly memorable year, Pauls Jonass placed sixth overall in the 2019 MXGP World Championship while Arminas Jasikonis secured his debut moto win during the 2020 season.

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad

“Husqvarna Motorcycles has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with IceOne Racing since the brand returned to the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2014. Antti and his team have been an excellent partner, always showing incredible professionalism and commitment to everything they do. The team has really helped grow the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand thanks to the many notable achievements of its riders in MXGP, in turn also helping us develop our range of motocross machines. It has been a tremendous partnership throughout the last eight years, and on behalf of everyone at Husqvarna Motorcycles I would like to sincerely wish the whole team all the very best for the future.”

Toni Bou claims 30th title in Barcelona with X-Trial win

Toni Bou is on top of the world after having claimed yet another world title, this time in Barcelona, with a 15th consecutive X-Trial title and the 30th of his career as the legend goes from strength to strength.

In front of more than 6100 fans and spectators who filled the Olympic Palau Sant Jordi, the Repsol Honda Team rider won convincingly over his rivals to achieve a new career milestone: 15 titles in X-Trial bringing his career total of 30.

Bou, aboard the Montesa Cota 4RT, came out guns blazing in the semi-final to qualify for a final as the newly crowned world champion. In the final, the difficulty of the sections did little to prevent the champion from once again demonstrating his skills as the world’s greatest trial rider.

Bou’s domination of the world trial scene has now run for fifteen years in a row. As yet nobody has been able to outshine him in this period. During this time Bou has accumulated no less than 194 wins, 69 of them in the indoor competition.

Toni Bou

“Luckily, the mistake in section one just after the start made me get into the trial. From then on, I knew that I had a tough heat with Adam in the same group and I had to do really well. It was another great night at the Palau Sant Jordi. I am very happy and grateful to everyone who has helped me. We’ve worked very hard, we’ve done things very well and that’s the only way to do it. We have long since surpassed our limits, we are living a dream and to have reached 30 consecutive titles is a great achievement. I also want to congratulate Gabriel Marcelli, because he deserved his second place. He works very hard and is a strong rider. He has been doing really well for quite a while now.”

X-Trial 2021 Rider Standings