Levi Townley sidelined for six weeks with broken leg

It’s been a challenging start for Levi Townley in his first season in Europe. After doing his summer pre-season training in New Zealand and racing the first two rounds of the NZMX Championships, the entire Townley family packed up everything and headed to Europe to base themselves near the MJC Yamaha team and prepare for his debut EMX125 season.

His first GP was an all-time mud race in Spain that had the young gun in new territory as far as track conditions were concerned as rain turned the race into a matter of survival and Levi got his first taste of GP mud.

Round two was in the deep sand of Sardinia in Italy and despite some great starts and being well positioned in the motos, some crashes and bike issues dampened his day. But there were some green shoots in his racing, and he beat many of the top EMX125 in the Dutch Masters.

But that momentum slammed to a halt when he had a nasty fall in qualifying in Italy. A rock had lodged itself in the chain guide of his YZ125 and as he took flight on one of the large tabletops, the rear wheel locked up and he was ejected from his bike on landing.

The result was a broken lower leg that fortunately doesn’t require surgery and Townley will be sidelined for six weeks while he recovers.

“He has had quite the welcome to Europe,” confirms his father and former world 125 champion, Ben. “Racing in Europe isn’t easy and he has faced plenty of adversity since we have landed here, but it makes you tough and he will learn from it. He is a tough kid and will stick at it and I’m sure his luck will turn soon and he will be able to get The results we know he is capable of.”

Altherm JCR Yamaha signs Hayden Draper

Altherm JCR Yamaha have announced the signing of Hayden Draper to the motocross team. The talented 15-year-old has been making a name for himself in the domestic motocross scene over the past couple of years and with the support of Altherm JCR Yamaha and Team Manager Josh Coppins, with Draper now looking further afield to an international riding career.

He had a stellar performance at the recent 2025 KTM New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships near Pukekohe and after three intense days of racing at the Harrisville circuit, Draper had wrapped up both the 14-16 years 250cc class title and the 15-16 years 125cc title.

The top results came off the back of his victory in the 125cc class at the four-round senior NZ Motocross Championships that concluded near Rotorua in March, along with second overall in the under-19 age group. Draper has also demonstrated he has promise outside of New Zealand, winning the national junior 13-15 years 250cc title in Australia in September 2024.

Josh Coppins

“This is quite a big deal for us. Usually, we would promote riders from within the bLU cRU brand but Hayden comes to us from the LMC Husqvarna Racing Team. He’s a great young rider and we are pleased to have him on-board with Altherm JCR Yamaha. He wanted to come across to us so we could help him develop his international racing potential. Our goals for him this year are to do the Junior Worlds in France, plus the Australian Junior Championships and also race for JCR next summer. Hayden was with Yamaha some time ago in the 65cc class and early on in the 85cc category, so he has ridden under bLU cRU previously,”

Draper’s future aims are to ride a full season in the Australian Motocross Championship and then to head over to the United States to pursue a supercross or motocross career.

The New Zealand Motocross Championship will start up again at an earlier date next season, in November, with two back-to-back weekends at South Island venues, followed by two rounds in the North Island in February 2026.

EoI open for 2026-2027 Aussie Enduro National hosts

Following on from recent correspondence inviting expressions of interest (EOI) from clubs and/or promoters interested in hosting a variety of Motorcycling Australia (MA) National Championships in 2026-2027, MA has now extend the EOI openings to Hard Enduro, Super Enduro and the Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE).

Hard Enduro predominantly takes place over natural terrain – usually of a very technical nature – while Super Enduro is held in stadium-like facilities with natural and artificial elements. The EOI for both events applies for 2026-2027, and for the A4DE – an institution on the local motorcycle racing landscape – the EOI is for 2027 only.

With the addition of Hard Enduro, Super Enduro and the Australian Four-Day Enduro to the EOI Australian Championship suite, the full list is now as follows:

Senior Dirt Track;

Junior Dirt Track;

Senior Track;

Junior Track;

Classic Dirt Track;

Post Classic Dirt Track;

ATV Motocross;

Supermoto;

Classic Motocross;

Post Classic Motocross;

Hard Enduro;

Super Enduro; and

Australian Four-Day Enduro (EOI for 2027 only).

The deadline for expressions of interest is May 15, 2025. Upon receipt, MA will send additional information on the specific championship and the requirements therein. Apply here (link).

2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Report

Queensland shaded New South Wales for top honours when the 2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships were hosted by the Kurri Kurri Junior Motor Cycle Club at their Loxford Park Raceway on Saturday and Sunday of the Easter weekend.

Across the nine championship classes three of the 2024 champions retained their titles, but none of the class wins came easy.

The older juniors invariably attract the most attention and the 13 – U/16s did not disappoint.

Mike Hatcher club rider Jake Paige from the Gold Coast won the 85cc 2str./150cc 4str. class, beaten only once in the rounds and then romped away in the final ahead of a great tussle between local Bodie Cardinale and Preston Craft to decide the minor placings.

Paige went on to make it a double taking out the final of the 200 – 250cc 4str. class, despite having been the seventh top qualifier behind defending champion and unbeaten top qualifier Neiko Donovan.

While Paige was soon in the lead, Donovan recovering from a not-so-good start to finish second after a great battle with Jed Fyffe, Thomas Gotts and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts.

Fyffe flew the Albury-Wodonga flag with a dominant performance to claim the 100–150 2 str. class, ultimately leading home Donovan, Gotts, Hamish Bibby and Tommy Wright in the decider.

The younger age groups provided the other dual winner as Cooper Quinn, also from the Mike Hatcher club, claimed the 50cc Auto 6-U/9 and 65cc 7–U/9 classes – the first of them backing up his 2024 victory – both with an unbeaten run.

Oscar Borella from Albury-Wodonga and Hudson McConnell from the Gold Coast each grabbed a second place with Townsville rider Ryder Smith third in both.

The two host club riders who claimed championship wins were both unbeaten throughout, one of them making it back-to-back title wins.

Ruby James continued her domination in the 150cc 2str/250cc 4str 13–U/16 Girls class despite having to chase down Townsville rider Mia Blackford in several rounds.

In the 85cc 2str/150cc 4str 9–U/13 class Kaiden Lantry was one of two riders who were unbeaten in the rounds, but he was the one who reproduced that form in the final to lead home clubmate Braxsen Anderson and Griffith rider Jye French.

Gunnedah rider Hugo Holmes also successfully defended a 2024 victory in the 85cc 4-str Modified 7-U/12 class winning all but one of the rounds to outpoint Flynn Beard from the Panorama club and Mason Wild of Forbes.

The other champion to be crowned was in the 65cc 9 – U/13 class where Ipswich rider Kru Tulloch, who had been one of three equal top qualifiers, won the decider ahead of Braxsen Anderson and 2024 winner Riley Holder of the Macleay club.

2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Results

50cc Auto 6–U/9

Cooper Quinn Oscar Borella Ryder Smith

65cc 7–U/9

Cooper Quinn Hudson McConnell Ryder Smith

65cc 9–U/13

Kru Tulloch Braxsen Anderson Riley Holder

85cc 4-str Modified 7-U/12

Hugo Holmes Flynn Beard Mason Wild

85cc 2str/ 150cc 4str 9–U/13

Kaiden Lantry Braxsen Anderson Jye French

85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 12–U16

Jake Paige Bodie Cardinale Preston Craft

100–150cc 2str 13–U/16

Jed Fyffe Neiko Donovan Thomas Gotts

200–250cc 4str 13–U/16

Jake Paige Neiko Donovan Jed Fyffe

150cc 2str/250cc 4str 13–U/16 Girls

Ruby James Mia Blackford Paige Owen

85cc 2str/150cc 4str 13–U/16 Girls (Support Class)

Mia Blackford Paige Owen Harley O’More

American Flat Track heads to Ventura Short Track this weekend

American Flat Track returns to Ventura Raceway for the Memphis Shades Ventura Short Track this Saturday, April 26. That clash will take centre stage in front of grandstands packed with fans less than two hundred metres removed from the Pacific Ocean.

The sport has been fortunate to witness intense AFT SuperTwins championship rivalries in recent seasons, with the last six title fights remaining undecided until the final race of the year. From 2019 through 2022, the main event was ten-time king Jared Mees versus double champ Briar Bauman. And in 2023 and 2024, Dallas Daniels stepped forward to emerge as Mees’ primary challenger.

With Mees now retired from championship competition, it seems only natural that Bauman and Daniels would be set on a collision course for supremacy in a budding rivalry that has the potential to define motorcycle dirt track racing for the next decade or longer.

While still early days, the post-Mees era is off to a thrilling start. Despite preseason concerns of a Daniels runaway, he leads Bauman by just a single point (62-61) through three races with two victories and a third to his adversary’s pair of seconds and breakthrough win.

That developing showdown promises to continue as a close-fought affair when it arrives in Ventura, California: Daniels and Bauman split top honors in the series’ two previous visits to the oceanside circuit.

The all-production-based ruleset introduced this season also hopes to encourage greater parity and has delivered. Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, KTM, and Kawasaki have all featured on the podium in the opening three rounds of the season, while Honda, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield have also featured inside the top ten on multiple occasions.

Bauman’s victory last season at Ventura Raceway came aboard a KTM 790 Duke. And despite his defection to H-D, the bike remains a serious threat up front. Davis Fisher has led that charge to date, as he’s currently tied with Robinson for third in the points on the strength of a third and two fourths. And Jarod VanDerKooi is not far behind, nine points further adrift in fifth.

Meanwhile, Trent Lowe, Dan Bromley, and Max Whale have flashed of the speed necessary to up the manufacturer podium count this season and do so early.

Daniels’ record-setting podium streak (now at 16 and counting) has helped ensure Yamaha remains in the spotlight week in and week out. But he isn’t the only rider representing the brand. Brandon Price still seeks that maiden premier-class victory that has narrowly eluded him for years, while Californian James Ott is motivated to shine in front of his home state fans after demonstrating impressive form a few weeks back in Atlanta.

Team USA announced for FIM Junior MX World Championship

The American Motorcyclist Association have announced the 11-person roster for the 2025 United States Junior Motocross Team at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, set to run July 6 in Romagné, France.

Team USA’s 65 cc class will be represented by Levi Geis (Cobra), Kannon Zabojnik (Cobra) and Raycin Kyler (Cobra). Kyler will make history in France as the first female racer to compete with Team USA in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship.

Racing under the Stars and Stripes in the 85 cc class are Easton Graves (Husqvarna), Gauge Brown (KTM), Jackson Vick (KTM), Maddox Temmerman (Husqvarna) and Colt Martin (Gas Gas/KTM).

In the 125 cc class, Braxtyn Mes (KTM), Brady Olsen (KTM) and Tristan Prueitt (Husqvarna) will race on behalf of Team USA.

Longtime team manager Jeff Cernic will once again lead Team USA’s efforts during the prestigious international competition.

Automatic Speedway GP Qualifications expanded in 2025

The SGP Commission has confirmed that the top seven riders in the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship will be guaranteed places in the 2026 Speedway GP series.

In a change ahead of the new season, which gets underway with the WWK FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut on May 3, the number of automatic qualifiers for the 2026 SGP series rises from six to seven.

As a result, the SGP Commission, a joint commission between motorcycling racing’s global governing body, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), will now select only three permanent wild cards – reduced from four – to complete the 2026 line-up. The Speedway European Championship winner and the top four riders at the FIM SGP Challenge in Holsted, Denmark on August 9 will also take their places in the 2026 field.

It was agreed by the SGP Commission to offer an additional automatic qualification place, ensuring that 12 spots in the 15-rider line-up can now only be earned on sporting merit.

With the added incentive of seven 2026 Speedway GP spots now up for grabs in this year’s FIM Speedway GP World Championship, we look forward to an epic 10-round series, which will be contested by riders from nine different nations over seven countries – with three rounds in Poland, two in Great Britain and events in Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Latvia and Germany.

MA release updated Minikhana rules lowering age requirement

Motorcycling Australia have revealed that the age requirement for the Minikhana class has been lowered to six years, from seven years of age, falling into line with other disciplines. Here’s the details:

Date: 17/04/2025

Affected Discipline: Minikhana

Effective: Immediately.

Information Pertains to: Lowering the age limit from 7 to 6 years for the 50cc Auto class

Current Rule: 16.2 7 to Under 11 Up to 50cc Auto:

New Rule: 16.2 6 to Under 11 Up to 50cc Auto

Discipline-Specific License Endorsement Matrix: OR50cc Off Road Up to 50cc 2 or 4-Stroke Minikhana 6-U11

Rationale:

To fall in line with other disciplines and to achieve an overlap from 50cc competition to 65cc competition, MA, in consultation with the Minikhana Sporting Committee & MA’s Rules and Technical Committee, has agreed to lower the age for the 50cc Auto Class of Competition to 6 years to facilitate a smoother transition to 65cc competition. A year of competition on the 50cc machine will help riders adjust to the dynamics of racing at a younger age, making the switch to a 65cc bike less challenging.

Previously, participants could only participate in demonstration (Demo) Events up until the age of 7 years. Once a participant had turned 7, that participant could start competing on both a 50cc Auto Class machine and a 65cc competition machine at the same time.

By creating an overlap, it gives the competitor the choice to enhance their development by starting competition on a 50cc Auto Machine at the age of 6, allowing up to one year of competition experience prior to competition on a 65cc machine. This change aligns with global practices and helps standardise the progression of young competitors.

The following update will be included in the MA Licence Conditions and Endorsements Document to support these changes.

SMX Next SX Qualifying rounds conclude

The top amateur talent in the country was thrust into the spotlight during the Birmingham and Foxborough rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, as SMX Next – Supercross concluded its premier qualifying rounds under two dramatically different circumstances.

A wild race in Birmingham on March 22nd saw three different racers crash out of the lead, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Landon Gibson and the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha duo of Alexander Fedortsov and Ryder Malinowski each took turns at the front of the field before encountering misfortune.

That opened the door for Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green racer Enzo Temmerman to move into the lead on the final lap and capture his maiden SMX Next victory.

SMX Next – Supercross: Birmingham

Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki Luke Fauser, Midland, Pa., KTM Tiger Wood, Townsville, Australia, Honda

Things got even more chaotic on April 5th in Foxborough, as Mother Nature was the focal point with one of the muddiest and most challenging tracks to navigate in recent memory.

The tricky conditions saw Altus Motorsports/Swan MX Yamaha’s Kade Johnson endure through the stressful highs and lows of the sport in a single race. After seizing control of the lead early, Johnson appeared to be in full control, only to tip over and give up the top spot to KTM Orange Brigade rider Luke Fauser, who led for one lap before going down and handing first place back to Johnson.

Misfortune struck Johnson once again in the late stages of the race and allowed Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon to take the lead.

Gordon appeared to have his third SMX Next win within reach until he fell in the mud on the final lap, which allowed Johnson to regain the lead once more and bring home a resilient victory that defined the concept of never give up.

SMX Next – Supercross: Foxborough

Kade Johnson, Hideaway, Texas, Yamaha Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Luke Fauser, Midland, Pa., KTM

The top five finishers from each of the four premier qualifying events will now set their sights on the first ever visit to Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on April 26th, where they’ll chase a coveted AMA No. 1 plate in the SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship.

Toni Bou wins X-Trial of Nations 2025 for Spain

After a six-year absence, the X-Trial of Nations returned in Nice, France for the 2025 edition. Toni Bou and Jaime Busto, who arrived ready to defend the title they won in 2019, represented the RFME. The Spanish riders secured another title for their country, adding another honour to the list of achievements of the 37-time champion.

The Palais Nikaïa hosted the event, which started at 8:00 p.m. local time. The Spain team led the standings from the first two rounds, securing their place in the decisive final. In it, Bou and Busto faced the French duo of Benoit Bincaz and Hugo Dufrese, and the Italian pair of Matteo Grattarola and Francesco Tilti, besting them in the international competition.

The win was Toni Bou’s ninth X-Trial Nations title of his career, adding to the 19 titles he has won with the national team in the outdoor event.

Toni Bou

“I’m very happy to win this title again, especially after so many years without this event being held. Jaime and I worked hard as a team from the start, and we managed to stay calm in the decisive moments. It was a special night in an incredible venue, with a spectacular crowd. This victory is very special, and we are very proud of the work we have done.”

Rider Quotes from AMA Supercross Round 14 – East Rutherford

250 Main Report

Nate Thrasher got the inside line to take the holeshot ahead of Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire.

Hammaker wasted little time in forging his way past Thrasher with a great move on the Yamaha man early on the opening lap.

Chance Hymas was well down in the pack before going over the bars and falling heavily on the second lap. The Honda youngster took no further part in proceedings, and that nil score effectively now rules him out of championship contention.

Hammaker continued to lead Thrasher and Hampshire across the opening laps, as Tom Vialle and Austin Forkner gave chase.

Nate Thrasher made a mistake on lap five which saw him lose third place to Vialle.

Hammaker and Hampshire had come into New Jersey tied on points, and two-points ahead of Vialle. That trio were running in that order at the halfway point of this Main but Hammaker looked to have the advantage.

Hammaker capitalised on his commanding position to pull away from his pursuers and take the red plate for the first time in his career. He also became the first two-time winner in what has been a very close 250 East Championship.

Hampshire took second ahead of Vialle, while Thrasher lost his fourth place to Cullin Park late in the contest.

Max Vohland finished sixth while Forkner drifted back to seventh in the closing laps.

It is still tight at the top with only two rounds remaining in the East contest. Hammaker heads to Pittsburgh next weekend with a three-point advantage over Hampshire, who in-turn has a four-point advantage over Tom Vialle.

Seth Hammaker – P1

“It was a good day here at MetLife. I was the fastest in qualifying, then P2 in the heat behind Nate [Thrasher]; he was riding well, but I felt solid. I got a great start in the main, passed Nate at the end of the rhythm lane and took the lead, which was key. He pressured me for a bit, but I found my lines, settled in, and started clicking off good laps. I navigated through lappers well and started jumping the whoops, which helped. I am super pumped to get the win and finally have the red plate to myself. It was great to do it close to home with family and friends here.”

RJ Hampshire – P2

“This one was a step in the right direction in pretty much all areas for me,” reflected Hampshire. “I got a good start and just did my laps, as I just didn’t quite have it for Seth [Hammaker]. The track was super-tricky tonight and could catch you out if you weren’t careful, so I am happy with a P2. I feel like we’re peaking at the right time, so we’ll go out there and look for the win in Pittsburgh.”

Tom Vialle – P3

“My start in the Main Event just wasn’t that good, I had to pass a few guys, and then I was behind RJ [Hampshire] pretty much the whole race, and both guys at the front were riding really good. I think for now the starts are really important, and I have to make it happen for these next two races as we are all pretty similar on pace.”

Chance Hymas – P6

“It was an up-and-down day here in New Jersey. Qualifying had its highs and lows, but the heat race went well. Unfortunately, I had a crash at the end of one of the rhythm sections in the main, which ended my night early. We’ll regroup and get back to it in Pittsburgh.”

Austin Forkner – P7

“I qualified well, and could see improvements in both my aggression and riding. I was third in the heat before a crash but still ended up fourth. I had a good start in the main event; I just did not have the intensity at the start of the race. I was a little pumped up around halfway and was jumping the second set of the whoops but hit a hole and ended up crashing out of fifth. I got seventh, which is still progress. We will take that and build on it!”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Hammaker Kaw 16m47.559 2 R. Hampshire Hus +4.885 3 T. Vialle KTM +6.719 4 C. Park Hon +47.985 5 N. Thrasher Yam +10.432 6 M. Vohland Yam +52.695 7 A. Forkner Tri 1 Lap 8 H. Miller Hon 1 Lap 9 D. Simonson Hon 1 Lap 10 L. Neese Hon 1 Lap 11 T. Colip Hon 1 Lap 12 I. Clark Hon 1 Lap 13 J. Chambers Kaw 1 Lap 14 B. Shelly Yam 2 Laps 15 J. Rodbell Hon 2 Laps 16 L. Kobusch Hon 2 Laps 17 L. Shaw Kaw 2 Laps 18 J. Rogers Kaw 2 Laps 19 C. Baker Hus 3 Laps 20 M. Fineis Kaw DNF 21 M. Hicks Yam DNF 22 C. Hymas Hon DNF

250 East Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Hammaker Kaw 142 2 R. Hampshire Hus 139 3 T. Vialle KTM 135 4 C. Park Hon 109 5 N. Thrasher Yam 106 6 C. Hymas Hon 103 7 M. Vohland Yam 90 8 M. Anstie Yam 78 9 D. Bennick Yam 77 10 H. Miller Hon 71 11 A. Forkner Tri 68 12 C. Mumford Hon 51 13 H. Munoz Hon 45 14 J. Chambers Kaw 43 15 T. Colip Hon 43 16 G. Linville Hon 42 17 L. Kitchen Kaw 39 18 L. Kobusch Hon 37 19 J. Rodbell Hon 25 20 L. Neese Hon 25

450 Main Report

Chase Sexton got the inside line for the holeshot ahed of Cooper Webb, Shane McElrath, Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger.

Sexton went on to sprint away from the field.

Webb trailing in second throughout but without the speed to challenge Sexton, eventually taking second place almost 15-seconds behind the KTM man at the chequered flag.

Sexton’s fastest lap almost a second quicker than Webb in this contest.

Webb carried the red plate into New Jersey with a 12-point advantage but heads to Philadelphia next week with that lead trimmed to nine points.

Aaron Plessinger forged his way forward to third place by the flag, finishing the race another 15-seconds behind Webb.

Justin Cooper a few bike lengths behind Plessinger to take fourth well clear of Dylan Ferrandis and Malcolm Stewart.

Ken Roczen failed to really fire in this contest, finishing seventh almost a minute behind the race winner. The German’s fastest lap 2.5-seconds slower than Sexton’s best.

Shane McElrath was a lap down in eighth ahead of Dean Wilson while Justin Hill rounded out the top ten ahead of Joey Savatgy and Christian Craig.

Justin Barcia had been running third until five laps from the end, the GASGAS rider going over the bars and twisting up his machine. That saw Barcia lose a couple of laps while being attended to by his mechanics, eventually claiming four-points from an 18th place finish.

With three rounds remaining the championship battle is now distinctly a two-man affair, Webb versus Sexton.

Chase Sexton – P1

“I knew it was going to be a gnarly Main Event, but I felt really comfortable all day on my motorcycle. I didn’t change anything, and that’s when you know you’re in a good spot, but I think every week we’ve been building toward this. I feel connected with the bike at the moment and that Main Event for me was just about clicking off fast lap, after fast lap. We have three races left, we know what we have to do, and we just need to go out there and execute.”

Aaron Plessinger – P3

“It was a barn-burner back there for the final spot on the podium! I was behind Justin [Barcia] for a long time, and just caught him on the track at the worst parts to try to make a pass. But anyway, this one was a tough one for me, it was probably the hardest track that I’ve raced all year, so I’m stoked to come out of here with a podium and happy with where my confidence levels are at this stage of the season.”

Shane McElrath – P8

“I got great starts in both my heat and the main. The bike is working incredibly well,” said McElrath. “I was inside the top three early in the main, but unfortunately came together with another rider, which cost me time and positions. It took me a few laps to find my rhythm again. It’s a solid result, but I feel like we left a bit on the table tonight.”

Malcolm Stewart – P6

“New Jersey went alright for me,” commented Stewart. “The day was not too bad, it was nice to get away from the questionable weather of the last couple [rounds]! Heat Race went well with P4, and then Main Event, I just got a really bad start and was shuffled pretty far back. I made a lot of passes from there and felt like my ride was good, but we’ll come back and have another swing at it next week. Ups and downs are all part of the rollercoaster of racing, but we’re still on the Mookie train!”

Ken Roczen – P7

“New Jersey was not the greatest weekend for us, honestly,” said Roczen after the race. “It’s been really tough not riding during the week. I didn’t feel too bad in practice, but it just wasn’t my weekend. I didn’t feel that hot, and we only ended up with a seventh. It’s definitely been a tough few weeks. I’m just going to throw this one behind me, regroup, and see if we can turn it around next weekend.”

Dean Wilson – P9

“I’m happy with how the night went. It was nice to be back inside the top 10. I definitely didn’t ride my best, but after last weekend, my goal was just to get solid laps in. I backed it down to about 80 percent and focused on being consistent—nothing too crazy. I felt a lot more comfortable this weekend, and the team did an awesome job. The bike was great, and Cam [mechanic Cameron Camera] did a great job setting it up. I’m still getting over a bit of sickness, but I think we’ll be in an even better spot heading into Pittsburgh. I’m really enjoying the process and having a great time with the team.”

Joey Savatgy – P11

“Tonight was disappointing,” said Savatgy. “I was on track for a fifth or sixth-place finish, but made a few mistakes late in the race and ended up going down with about four or five laps to go. That’s on me. In this field, you can’t afford those errors. The bike and our speed were both good, I just need to clean up my riding and get a start. I still believe I can fight for a podium before the season ends—but it starts with the gate drop.”

Colt Nichols – P13

“East Rutherford wasn’t a terrible night, but I keep shooting myself in the foot, right out of the gate, in the main event.” Nichols then elaborated, “Starting in the back and working my way up just isn’t going to get it done. I need to put myself in a better position off the start. We will try to do that next weekend.”

Kyle Chisholm – P16

“My heat race was pretty good, I had some fight in me, battled a bit, and went straight out of the heat race to the main,” reported Chisholm. “Main event time, though, I just didn’t have that intensity that I needed, at least for the first half of the race. So, I’m going to try to rest up this week, recover a little bit more, and that way I can come in a little bit more rested for Pittsburgh. I’m excited for that one. I’ve never raced there before, so a new venue is always fun. Hopefully we’ll have a good week and then get back at it in Pittsburgh.”

Justin Barcia – P18

“Jersey was good today, I had a lot of fans and friends here – it was a lot of fun seeing people I hadn’t seen in a long time! I was riding really well, I had a good qualifying session and scored P3 in the Heat Race. Main Event, AP [Aaron Plessinger] and I were battling for a while, then I think he made a mistake and I gapped him, then I hit a soft spot in the whoop section, which sent me into an endo. I’m a little tore up and bruised up, so we’ll go home and try again next week. I feel like I’m saying that a lot lately, but dirt bikes are tough, so we’ll come back next weekend and keep trying!”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Sexton KTM 21m16.560 2 C. Webb Yam +14.645 3 A. Plessinger KTM +29.143 4 J. Cooper Yam +31.635 5 D. Ferrandis Hon +37.765 6 M. Stewart Hus +42.620 7 K. Roczen Suz +58.874 8 S. McElrath Hon 1 Lap 9 D. Wilson Hon 1 Lap 10 J. Hill KTM 1 Lap 11 J. Savatgy Hon 1 Lap 12 C. Craig Yam 1 Lap 13 C. Nichols Suz 1 Lap 14 M. Harrison Kaw 1 Lap 15 M. Oldenburg Bet 2 Laps 16 K. Chisholm Suz 2 Laps 17 F. Noren Kaw 2 Laps 18 J. Barcia Gas 2 Laps 19 B. Bloss Bet 2 Laps 20 T. Lane KTM 2 Laps 21 J. Hand Hon 3 Laps 22 G. Harlan Yam DNF

450 Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Webb Yam 300 2 C. Sexton KTM 291 3 K. Roczen Suz 255 4 J. Cooper Yam 221 5 M. Stewart Hus 220 6 A. Plessinger KTM 204 7 J. Barcia Gas 185 8 J. Hill KTM 161 9 D. Ferrandis Hon 152 10 J. Anderson Kaw 151 11 S. McElrath Hon 150 12 M. Oldenburg Bet 110 13 J. Savatgy Hon 108 14 B. Bloss Bet 104 15 C. Nichols Suz 102 16 E. Tomac Yam 80 17 J. Lawrence Hon 71 18 H. Lawrence Hon 62 19 K. Chisholm Suz 58 20 M. Harrison Kaw 55

2025 MXGP of Switzerland Round Six Report

KTM men dominate MXGP of Switzerland – Bruising round for HRC hotshot

The MXGP Grand Prix of Switzerland coincided with the Easter Weekend, and marked round six of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Held in Frauenfeld near Zurich, just kilometres from Jeremy Seewer’s birthplace, and the Swede went on to make history in front of his home crowd.

Ruben Fernandez and Tim Gajser went one-two respectively in the MXGP of Switzerland qualification race, dominating the MXGP class by nearly 30 seconds and making a bold statement for the Honda HRC team, if not one they’d be able to back up on race day.

Lucas Coenen then dominated the proceedings, with two race wins to his name, Romain Febvre closest running 6-2 for the weekend.

Simon Lagenfelder took out the MX2 class in similar form, proving untouchable for KTM with the double-win, Husqvarna’s Liam Everts and Kay de World rounding out the overall podium, keeping things in the KTM group.

We also saw racing across both the EMX250 and EMX125 classes, in EMX250, August Frisk made the most of every opportunity, storming to a perfect 1-1 result and celebrating his first overall win in the category.

Australia’s Jake Cannon had a challenging weekend, starting strong with seventh in race one on Saturday, but then getting caught up in a mass crash at turn five in race two. The teenager showing plenty of character, pushing hard all race to earn two points in nineteenth place following the crash.

Meanwhile, the EMX125 class witnessed a brilliant fightback from red plate holder Áron Katona, who took control in the second race to secure the overall victory and extend his lead in the standings.

MXGP Race One

KTM’s Lucas Coenen was untouchable in race one claiming his first premiere class Fox Holeshot award, and going on to finish almost six-seconds clear of Honda’s Gajser who lost touch with the leader early after a series of mistakes. Gajser was in turn was four-seconds clear of HRC teammate Fernandez.

Bonacorsi and Renaux completed the top-five for Fantic and Yamaha respectively, with Febvre the top Kawasaki in sixth after a fall on the waves added to his challenges.

Seewer was fastest Ducati in seventh after a strong start but falling back through the ranks as the race progressed, finishing a sizeable gap back from Febvre.

Horgmo, Vlaanderen and Coldenhoff rounded out the top-10.

MXGP Race Two Race two saw Lucas Coenen once again dominate after grabbing the holeshot from Seewer and Gajser. Gajser was bucked off his bike after hitting a solid mound while fighting in second for the lead, and was unable to rejoin the race, dislocating his shoulder. Febvre was the race two runner-up, commenting on how careful riders needed to be, as well as the rock strewn track, while knocking Bonacorsi well down the standings after catching his front wheel, and later benefiting from Renaux running off track to crash violently. The second running was a much better race for Seewer who put his Ducati on the podium in third, after chasing down Bonacorsi. Herlings made it a second KTM in the top five with fourth, while Bonacorsi and Coldenhoff took their Fantic machines to fifth and sixth, followed by Ben Watson on the Beta in seventh. Horgmo, Vlaanderen and Pancar rounding out the top-10. The round went to L.Coenen on a perfect 50-points, Febvre on 37 and Seewer and Bonacorsi both on 34-points, with standings leader Gajser down in ninth with 22. Gajser retains his lead of 305-points, Febvre trailing by 27-points on 278, and Coenen just clear of Coldenhoff on 227 to his 224. Rounding out the top five is Renaux on a more distant 188-points.

Lucas Coenen – P1

“Really special: I just won two motos and the GP! Saturday wasn’t that great because I had arm-pump and the start was just ‘OK’ but today gave me two holeshots and I led every single lap! I had to deal a bit of pressure from behind but there is not that much more to say today. I still don’t like this track though! With the 450 you had to respect it. No mistakes and it feels like a perfect day. I’m still learning, and we still go step-by-step.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“I was again fast and felt good both days but it was a track where you needed to take a good start as it was tough to pass. I was riding good but with starts like today it’s not enough to fight for the victory. I think I was one of the few guys who could make passes but it was also a track where you had to really take care. You could make a huge mistake if you lost it for a split-second and many riders crashed, particularly in the second moto; I almost hit Guillod’s bike when he had a big one right in front of me and there were a lot of rocks as you can see by my nose. For sure I was pleased to take another podium but I want one more step!”

Jeremy Seewer – P3

“It’s insane – Ducati’s first podium is huge! We worked so hard, starting from zero, and these guys have reached such a high level. It’s amazing! And to do it here at home, my first MXGP podium on Swiss soil, with all these fans and in this beautiful weather – I think it’s the best day of my life! The second moto didn’t start well for me. I got hit by a rock in the leg and lost all feeling for over a lap, so I dropped back, but then the race came to me. I’m so happy, and I want to thank everyone at Ducati!”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P4

“Fourth overall, tied on points with third – I have mixed feelings about it, but we need to focus on the positives. I made a good step forward on hardpack and improved my starts. I want to thank my Fantic Factory Racing MXGP team, because in the week between Arco and Frauenfeld we made a change to the bike that helped me feel much more comfortable here in Switzerland. So, I have to be happy with the progress I am making, even if another fourth place wasn’t exactly what I was aiming for… We will go for it again in Portugal in two weeks!”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P5

“It was a tough weekend – I didn’t feel great out there and my starts were a little off. In race 2, my start was better, but I lacked a bit of pace in the first few laps and got passed by a few guys. I felt the track was quite sketchy this weekend, but we made it through and we will take the fifth overall. I think I need to work a bit more on these kinds of conditions, and we will focus on some sprints in the next couple of weeks to find some extra intensity. Portugal is one of my favourite rounds, so I am looking forward to it.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P7

“Quite an OK weekend. In the first moto I had a really bad start and the track was really tough for passing. I didn’t manage to make many places. The second start was better and I was in 3rd for a long time. A shame to have some contact with a lapped rider otherwise it would have been P3. It’s just my fourth week back on the bike so 4th is quite decent. 7th is not where we want to be but the others have a lot more race time. Portugal is a difficult track for me so we’ll keep pounding, keep working and get better every week. We’ll work on some more race rhythm before Portugal and hopefully we’ll try and sneak our way into the top five. That will be the aim.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P8

“Today was OK. I didn’t get the results I wanted, but I had two consistent results. For today, we made some changes with the bike, and they made a positive difference on track. So, that’s good and there are a few other small things to work on between now and Portugal.”

Tim Gajser – P9

“Definitely not how I hoped the day would end, especially after the second-place in the first moto. I felt like I was doing okay, finding some different lines so I could make my move and try to win the race. I wasn’t too far off the line, but my rear wheel hit a solid mound and just bucked me off the bike. I was sitting off the track for a long time before medics were able to get to me, but eventually we were able to get checked out. After those results, I will get further tests done tomorrow and see where I’m at. I will keep fighting though and use this weekend off to recover as best as possible for Portugal.”

Jago Geerts – P12

“I’m happy to be racing today, as on Saturday something made the vision in my right eye blurry, but with the team we were able to get it sorted. In the races, my starts let me down, so this is something I’ll be working on next week. My speed is good, so with good starts I know I can be running in the top 10 again.”

Alessandro Lupino – P17

“Overall, it was a pretty positive weekend for me. I got the call on Tuesday evening and only had my first test on the bike Wednesday morning, riding with Mattia’s setup. On Saturday, I struggled a bit since I wasn’t fully familiar with the bike, but I made big improvements and was happy to show some good speed. I don’t think the results reflect what I was capable of – mainly due to a setup mistake in race one. In race two, I went down at the start, but I found a good rhythm and fought my way back.”

Brian Bogers

“What we can take away from this weekend is that, physically, I am feeling better and better with every session. During the first practice during the week, I was tired after ten minutes – now I have almost managed to do a full 30. Also, in free and time practice, the speed wasn’t too bad. We just need to put it all together in the races. When things don’t go to plan, it can be difficult, because you need a few good races to rebuild confidence. But mentally I am strong, and I am happy to be in this team – I really feel they can help me, and they are working hard to make it happen.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Coenen KTM 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 37 3 J. Seewer Duc 34 4 A. Bonacorsi Fan 34 5 G. Coldenhoff Fan 26 6 K. Horgmo Hon 26 7 J. Herlings KTM 25 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 24 9 T. Gajser Hon 22 10 J. Pancar KTM 20 11 R. Fernandez Hon 20 12 J. Geerts Yam 18 13 B. Watson Bet 17 14 M. Renaux Yam 16 15 V. Guillod Yam 10 16 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 9 17 A. Lupino Duc 9 18 A. Sterry KTM 9 19 N. Ludwig KTM 8 20 A. Tonus Yam 8 21 K. Brumann Hus 7 22 M. Stauffer KTM 5 23 J. Gilbert Hon 4 24 C. Nickel Hus 3 25 R. Pape Yam 1

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 305 2 R. Febvre Kaw 278 3 L. Coenen KTM 227 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 224 5 M. Renaux Yam 188 6 R. Fernandez Hon 178 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 163 8 K. Horgmo Hon 163 9 J. Seewer Duc 138 10 C. Vlaanderen Yam 126 11 B. Watson Bet 102 12 J. Pancar KTM 91 13 P. Jonass Kaw 86 14 J. Geerts Yam 86 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 84 16 I. Gifting Yam 78 17 V. Guillod Yam 72 18 J. Herlings KTM 65 19 B. Bogers Fan 61 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 49

MX2 Race One

Längenfelder took out the opening MX2 race in dominant form, including his first hole-shot of the season from his second choice gate, with teammate Coenen right alongside him in the early stages. He’d surpass Coenen by lap six and from there power off to the win.

By races end however, he’d hold an almost nine-seconds lead from the chasing Husqvarna duo of de Wolf and Everts, with Triumph’s McLellan just missing out on a podium finish by half a second in fourth.

It was a 10-second gap back to Adamo in fifth after once again falling in the same tight right hander that caught him out on Saturday, Sacha Coenen sixth, and Farres making it another Triumph in the top-10 with seventh.

Valk, Oliver and Lata rounded out the top-10.

MX2 Race Two

Längenfelder was even more dominant in race two taking the hole-shot, with teammate Coenen pushed wide by Adamo, Lata and Everts also in the early mix.

By the finish line however, Längenfelder was nine-seconds clear of teammate Adamo, with Everts and de Wolf claiming third and fourth, for a KTM 1-2 and Husqvarna 3-4. That also marked Längenfelder’s first GP win since the MXGP of Sweden in 2023, his 14th race win and fourth GP career win.

Benistant claimed fifth for Yamaha after de Wolf reclaimed fourth despite a crash at the half distance mark, with Lata the top Honda in sixth.

The Triumph duo of McLellan and Farres taking seventh and eighth, with Yamaha’s Reisulis and Elzinga rounding out the top-10.

Längenfelder took home 50-points, Everts and Kay de Wolf collecting 40-points, Adamo 38 and McLellan 32.

De Wolf managed to retain his standings lead by a narrow margin, now just three-points ahead of Längenfelder, with Adamo third on 258-points.

Simon Laengenfelder – P1

“A first overall win this year! I’m really happy. I felt good on the track and dealing with all those ruts. I got two good starts and could check-out from there. A first win of the season now gives me a confidence boost for the next few races.”

Liam Everts – P2

“This was a really solid bounce-back weekend for me. Last time out was frustrating – I felt there was more on the table – so I’m happy with how things went here in Frauenfeld. In the first moto I was behind Kay, and in the second I was behind Andrea, but I just focused on staying calm, riding my lines, and keeping the pressure on. Three top-three finishes across the weekend feels great, and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Agueda.”

Kay de Wolf – P3

“It was definitely a weekend of highs and lows. Winning the qualifying race on Saturday was a big positive – it was my first one of the season and felt really good. In the first moto I had decent pace and managed second, even though the lappers made things tricky near the end. The second moto was tougher – I had some clutch issues which made it a real challenge from the start. Still, we came away with solid points and I’m already focused on coming back stronger in Portugal.”

Andrea Adamo – P4

“A decent weekend. Nothing special. In the first moto I had the speed and a good feeling but I made a mistake in the first three-four laps that destroyed the race because the good start I had from P3-4 became P9. It was not easy to make passes but I managed a few. P5 in the end, but our potential was for better. My feeling was a bit different in the second moto. It wasn’t the best but I could still come home P2. Solid. I missed the podium by a bit and we need to work more to not make mistakes on the first laps. For sure, not every weekend can go super-well but we need to salvage points when they don’t go so well. A week off now and then we go to Portugal.”

Camden McLellan – P5

“It’s been a good weekend here in Switzerland. It was a really technical track, but I felt great on the bike and really comfortable out there. My speed was good, and in race one I was really close to a top three finish. However, in race two, my first lap wasn’t great, and that left me with a lot of work to do. I came back to seventh for fifth overall, so that’s not too bad. It’s been a positive weekend again for myself and the team, and I’m excited for Portugal in two weeks’ time.”

Guillem Farres – P6

“That’s my first race back done, and I’m really happy to be back at the races with the team. The goal this weekend was to get a result to build from, and I think I did that. I finished 11th in the qualifying race, and then in race one today I placed seventh. In the second moto, I was running sixth for a while but finished eighth for sixth overall. It’s been a solid weekend here in Switzerland with plenty of positives to take away, and the aim is to be even stronger in Portugal.”

Thibault Benistant – P7

“It’s not been an easy weekend. I had a good start in Race One, but then crashed on the first lap. I then crashed again later in the race, and after that it took me a while to get into a good rhythm. My speed was good, it was just the crashes that let me down. Race Two was much better. I had a good start and made passes, but I rode a little tight for a lot of the race. Now it’s onto Portugal in two weeks’ time.”

Valerio Lata – P8

“It has definitely been a learning weekend, but one that I’m proud of. I am quickly realising the level that you have to be at, not just for one lap, but for every single lap and that is now going to be my focus moving forward. My sixth in race two is much closer to where I want to be and I think I’m showing that I’m getting closer to the top riders with my speed, so now the goal is bring that speed for the whole race.”

Karlis Reisulis – P10

“I’m not so happy with my day today. I need to work on some things, as my speed is good in the beginning of the races, but not at the end, despite feeling good on the bike. We have a weekend off now, and then it’s on to Portugal.”

Sacha Coenen – P11

“I wasn’t feeling so good on the track on Saturday but had a really good warm-up today. I made a great start and was leading the race for a while but I was also managing the moto and trying to do my best. In the second moto my front wheel was blocked in the start and I lost a lot of positions. I came back to 9th but then hit neutral and lost a lot again! Not a great weekend.”

Rick Elzinga – P12

“I was happy to be racing today, as on Saturday I broke my little finger and dislocated the knuckle in Free Practice. For today I taped my little finger and ring finger together, and this really helped. It was painful to ride, but the worst thing was that my hand would cramp up. So, riding was tricky, but I managed and scored points in both races with a 13th and a 10th. I’ll now need to miss some time on the bike to heal, but hopefully by Portugal I can ride normally again.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P13

“This isn’t where I want to be battling on the track, and it is frustrating for me. I know that I’m better than this, but I can’t get into the fight for the top spots and instead I’m trying to get into the top 10. We will keep working though, and now we have a weekend off so we can get some testing done and try and figure out how we can get closer to the top guys. I’m trying to stay positive, and I definitely appreciate all the work the team does, so now it is down to me to reward them.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 50 2 L. Everts Hus 40 3 K. de Wolf Hus 40 4 A. Adamo KTM 38 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri 32 6 G. Farres Tri 27 7 T. Benistant Yam 26 8 V. Lata Hon 26 9 C. Valk KTM 22 10 K. A. Reisulis Yam 21 11 S. Coenen KTM 20 12 R. Elzinga Yam 19 13 F. Zanchi Hon 17 14 D. Braceras Hon 13 15 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM 13 16 O. Oliver KTM 12 17 M. Gwerder KTM 10 18 M. Grau KTM 4 19 S. Soulimani Tm 4 20 M. Smith KTM 4 21 J. Mikula Tm 3 22 S. Smulders Tri 1

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 281 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 278 3 A. Adamo KTM 258 4 L. Everts Hus 251 5 T. Benistant Yam 203 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 191 7 S. Coenen KTM 189 8 C. Valk KTM 174 9 V. Lata Hon 142 10 F. Zanchi Hon 140 11 R. Elzinga Yam 117 12 K. A. Reisulis Yam 116 13 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM 108 14 D. Braceras Hon 96 15 O. Oliver KTM 90 16 G. Farres Tri 73 17 J. Mikula Tm 67 18 M. Valin Kaw 46 19 M. Smith KTM 34 20 N. Vennekens KTM 18

EMX250 Race One

The first EMX250 race of the Swiss round in Frauenfeld delivered plenty of action, as Salvador Pérez went down in the first turn and appeared injured, struggling to return to his bike. Although he eventually remounted, he was unable to continue and recorded a DNF, putting a stop to his hopes for a strong result in Switzerland. The Holeshot went to August Frisk as he sped away with the lead.

Behind Frisk, Janis Reisulis, the current red plate holder, slotted into second but experienced mechanical issues just a few laps into the race. Smoke coming from his Yamaha signalled trouble, and midway through the moto, his bike gave out completely.

With Reisulis out, Swiss rider Nico Greutmann stepped up into second place to the delight of the home fans​.

Francisco Garcia made an impressive charge after a tip-over mid-moto. The Spaniard quickly regrouped and worked his way back into the top three, eventually reclaiming third place from Simone Mancini, who crossed the line in fourth.

Noel Zanocz also had a strong comeback, rising from outside the top ten to finish fifth.

Further back, Adria Monne held sixth ahead of Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon, with consistent laps helping both riders secure solid points.

Bradley Mesters, William Askew andAlexis Fueri completed the top ten. Fueri had to battle hard in the final laps to hold off Gyan Doensen. Both riders exchanged positions several times before locking down10th place​ for Fueri and 11th for Doensen.

Meanwhile, Liam Owens had shown early promise and was running inside the top five before a mistake dropped him out of contention.

Frisk claimed a well-earned and career-first race victory in EMX250, putting together a calm and calculated ride from the front. The Swedish rider took the holeshot and kept his cool lap after lap, gradually building a gap that no one could close.

EMX250 Race Two

Just like in Race 1, Frisk timed the gate perfectly and snatched the holeshot to lead from the very first corner. Behind him, William Askew moved into second, followed by Garcia in third. But the opening lap chaos caught out Cannon, who had made a strong start but went down early and had to remount from the back of the pack.

Zanocz wasted no time making moves, gaining ground to fifth on the opening lap, with teammate Liam Owens just behind in sixth. Meanwhile, Saturday’s DNF rider Reisulis was buried deeper in the pack, but began steadily picking his way forward.

As Frisk started to stretch a gap at the front, the battle behind him quickly intensified. Garcia, Askew, Zanocz, and Reisulis were all bunched up and eyeing both podium points and championship position. By lap five, Frisk was sitting comfortably but the rest of the standings were incredibly tight — four riders were within a point of each other in the overall.

Garcia put in a brilliant effort to first close on Askew and then make a move for second. That pass would prove crucial for both the race and the overall standings. Just behind, Reisulis and Zanocz were locked in a duel, knowing full well that every point could swing the red plate in their favour. The Latvian eventually found a way past Zanocz and then Askew, moving into third place by lap 9.

Swiss rider Greutmann was on the charge too, battling with Mancini and later sneaking past Owens into sixth by the checkered flag — just enough to secure his first career podium in front of a thrilled home crowd​.

Further down the top ten, Monne, eighth, and Doensen ninth, all delivered solid rides, while Askew slipped a couple of spots late in the race to finish 5th. Garcia’s little scare on lap 6 nearly cost him, but he recovered quickly to hold off both Zanocz and Reisulis in the final stages.

Cannon recovered from his crash to 19th, finishing the weekend in 12th overall.

At the front, Frisk remained untouched, managing a late scare with backmarkers and still crossing the line with a comfortable gap. His lights-to-flag win marked a perfect weekend: 1-1 and 50 points, a major milestone for the Swedish rider.

August Frisk

“It was amazing. Hard work paid off! I’ve had some tough starts to the year, but this weekend everything clicked. Two holeshots, two wins, and I didn’t touch the suspension all weekend, that’s how good I felt. It’s unbelievable, I have no words! This first EMX250 win will give me a lot of confidence going forward.”

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 A. Frisk KTM 50 2 F. Garcia Kaw 42 3 N. Greutmann Hus 37 4 N. Zanocz Hon 34 5 W. Askew Tri 28 6 A. Monne Gas 28 7 S. Mancini Fan 28 8 G. Doensen KTM 22 9 J. M. Reisulis Yam 20 10 A. Fueri KTM 19 11 B. Mesters KTM 19 12 J. Cannon Kaw 16 13 L. Owens Hus 14 14 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 15 M. Ernecker KTM 13 16 L. Ruffini Hus 9 17 H. Osterhagen Fan 9 18 B. Rispoli KTM 8 19 V. Kees KTM 7 20 S. Leok Hus 6

EMX250 Championship Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. M. Reisulis Yam 126 2 F. Garcia Kaw 124 3 N. Zanocz Hon 124 4 A. Frisk KTM 104 5 N. Skovbjerg Yam 91 6 A. Petit Yam 85 7 G. Doensen KTM 83 8 L. Reichl Hus 82 9 B. Mesters KTM 76 10 S. Mancini Fan 75 11 N. Greutmann Hus 74 12 W. Askew Tri 73 13 A. Monne Gas 69 14 A. Fueri KTM 57 15 M. Fredsoe Hus 51 16 J. Cannon Kaw 50 17 S. Perez Gas 46 18 B. Rispoli KTM 43 19 I. Van Erp Yam 38 20 V. Kees KTM 37

EMX125 Race One

The opening race of the EMX125 class in Frauenfeld set a competitive tone as riders faced the technical challenges of the hard-pack Swiss circuit.

Swiss rider Ryan Oppliger made a strong impression at home by grabbing the holeshot and leading the early laps of the race in front of a cheering local crowd.

Just behind Nicolò Alvisi and Filippo Mantovani slotted into second and third, closely pursued by Dani Heitink, Riccardo Pini, and a charging field behind.

Red plate holder Áron Katona didn’t get the start he hoped for. He chose the inside gate but was boxed in, emerging from the first turn in 11th. Meanwhile, Mantovani suffered a costly crash on the landing of a jump, dropping out of podium contention early in the race.

Alvisi wasted no time once he moved into second. After shadowing Oppliger through the first two laps, he made his move on lap three, finding a way past and starting to build a gap at the front.

Behind them, Heitink capitalised on Mantovani’s error to move into third along with Gennaro Utech in his wake, then quickly set his sights on Oppliger. Within a few laps, the Dutch rider made the pass and took over second, looking strong and consistent. Utech quickly followed the example of the Dutch rider to move up to 3rd on lap 9 of 16.

As the front rider pulled away early in the race, Katona began his charge. He set the fastest lap of the race on lap 6 of 16 and methodically picked off rider after rider, climbing up to fourth by lap 10. He eventually closed in on Utech, and with a bold move on lap 14, Katona took third and tried to cut the gap to Heitink ahead.

Despite Katona’s efforts, Heitink remained steady under pressure in the closing laps. The Hungarian rider got within two seconds of second place but couldn’t quite complete the pass before the checkered flag.

In the end, Alvisi rode flawlessly to take the win with a composed and fast performance from start to finish​. Heitink came home second, and Katona’s strong comeback secured him third. Mano Faure who came back strong after an average start rounded out the top five, while early leader Oppliger settled for sixth.

EMX125 Race Two

With the top riders still separated by only a handful of points after Saturday’s outing, the second race of the EMX125 in Frauenfeld had everything on the line..

This time it was Jarne Bervoets who stormed into the lead with a perfect start and held off a charging pack into the opening corners. Right on his tail was red plate holder Katona, who wasted no time taking over the lead on lap one. Once out front, the Hungarian was untouchable, immediately creating a gap and setting the fastest lap of the race on lap 4​.

Behind him, Jekabs Kubulins slotted into third early on and soon passed Bervoets to take second. The Latvian rider looked confident on the hard-packed Swiss circuit, while Bervoets began to fade as the race progressed.

Meanwhile, Alvisi, Saturday’s winner, was buried in the pack after getting tangled in the first turn alongside Oppliger and had to push from outside the top 20.

As Katona extended his lead to seven, then ten, and eventually twenty seconds, the real battle took place behind him. Francesco Bellei was on a mission. After a mid-pack start, the Italian rider surged through the field, moving into fourth and then pouncing on Kubulins for second.

Their scrap was one of the race highlights — Bellei passed, Kubulins responded, and the two traded positions in the final laps. Eventually, Bellei made the pass stick, securing a hard-earned second place​.

Further back, Cole McCullough was also on the move. He worked past Bervoets and later inherited fourth after Utech suffered mechanical issues and was forced to retire. Pini and Mantovani completed the top seven, while Alvisi clawed his way back up to sixth after a small crash temporarily dropped him to eighth​.

In the closing moments, all eyes turned to Heitink, who needed to make one more pass to earn an overall podium. With just a couple of laps to go, he went bar-to-bar with Pini and pulled off a brilliant outside move to take eighth place — and with it, third overall for the weekend

Aron Katona

“This last race was unbelievable! My start was really good.I was surprised! And then I passed Bervoets and led the whole race easy going and just rode with the flow so it was amazing. Thanks to my team, my family and everyone who is supporting me.”

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Á. Katona KTM 45 2 N. Alvisi KTM 40 3 D. Heitink Yam 35 4 J. Kubulins Yam 34 5 F. Bellei Fan 31 6 C. McCullough Fan 30 7 M. Faure Yam 27 8 R. Oppliger KTM 23 9 N. Mannini Tm 22 10 D. Gregoire KTM 22 11 G. Utech Tm 18 12 F. Mantovani KTM 17 13 J. Bervoets Yam 14 14 R. Pini Tm 12 15 S. Goyer Yam 12 16 V. Toshev Fan 12 17 P. Lara Gas 10 18 C. Paine Diaz Hus 10 19 A. Roberti Fan 8 20 V. Marek KTM 6 21 R. Bauer KTM 5 22 D. Stock Yam 4 23 I. Ampoorter Gas 2 24 S. Tapia Gas 2 25 M. Ernecker KTM 1

EMX125 Championship Standings – Top 20

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 Á. Katona KTM 195 2 F. Bellei Fan 156 3 N. Alvisi KTM 153 4 M. Faure Yam 145 5 N. Mannini Tm 143 6 D. Heitink Yam 138 7 J. Kubulins Yam 129 8 R. Pini Tm 126 9 C. McCullough Fan 121 10 F. Mantovani KTM 117 11 J. Bervoets Yam 96 12 R. Oppliger KTM 94 13 G. Utech Tm 86 14 S. Goyer Yam 79 15 D. Gregoire KTM 50 16 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 45 17 V. Toshev Fan 39 18 P. Lara Gas 37 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 35 20 V. Marek KTM 33