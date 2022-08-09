Moto News Weekly Wrap
August 9, 2022
What’s New:
- World Supercross Updates
- 2023 Monster Energy Kawasaki & Pro Circuit Kawasaki teams announced
- Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship 2023 confirmed
- EZILIFT MXW Racing Academy announced
- ProMX Round 7 racing schedule released
- New Zealand’s ISDE line-up revealed
- Toni Mulec wins the Hungarian Baja
- Red Bull TKO next stop on Hard Enduro calendar
- Seventh for Max Whale at Black Hills Half-Mile AFT
- Osterhagen & Van Erp top EMX in Sweden
- 2022 Junior Motocross World Championship Entry List
- 2022 MXGP of Sweden Round 15 Wrap
- EnduroGP of Hungary 2022 Wrap
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
- 2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
- 2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
World Supercross Updates:
Anstie visits Cardiff ahead of WSX
As the countdown to the very first FIM World Supercross Championship Grand Prix, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff begins, Honda Genuine Honda Racing rider, Max Anstie, flew in from the U.S last week to visit the stadium ahead of the first Supercross race on 8th October.
One of two home heroes competing in the 2022 World Supercross British Grand Prix, Anstie returned to the UK to visit the stadium that he last raced at when he was just nine years old. Anstie originally from Newbury, England will race in the SX2 class aboard a CRF250R, for the Honda Genuine Honda Racing Team.
Max Anstie
“Coming here has really stirred the memories, I was last here as a kid on a 65cc bike, so to come back here competing for a World Championship title is super special. When the first round was announced, my mother immediately phoned me from her home in Wales, telling me how excited she was. And that enthusiasm is really spreading, I’ve had so many friends and fans contact me to say they’re coming. It’s going to be mega. This is such a big thing. The Championship is full of talent, which genuinely makes it hard for me to pick out a rival I expect to be battling with in Cardiff. What I do know is that this is a World Championship and nobody will be here to make up the numbers. Competition will be fierce and I need to be on my game. I’m training harder than ever and I’ll be back in Florida getting as much time on the bike as I can before we come back in October. I genuinely cannot wait for the gate to drop on the 8th October.”
Josh Hill joins Craig Dack Racing WSX line-up
Craig Dack Racing (CDR), the longest tenured and most successful team in Australian motocross and supercross history, has announced Josh Hill as the team’s fourth rider competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship’s 2022 ‘pilot’ season. Hill joins Australia’s Luke Clout and Australian Aaron Tanti along with fellow American Kyle Chisholm on the CDR Team.
Josh Hill
“Competing for Craig Dack Racing on a global stage in the FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship was a historic opportunity to compelling to pass up. Craig and the CDR team are going to put all four of us in a great position to compete for podiums every time out. We are going up against the best riders from around the world, so I am really looking forward to the challenge.”
2023 Monster Energy Kawasaki & Pro Circuit Kawasaki teams announced
Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki are geared up for yet another full year of world-class racing in 2023. The Kawasaki racing teams will compete against the premier supercross and motocross talents from around the globe as they seek to contend for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship.
Monster Energy Kawasaki will continue its two title favourites of Kawasaki Team Green graduate and 2020 Pro Motocross runner-up Adam Cianciarulo who will compete for his fourth year aboard the KX450SR alongside 2022 AMA Supercross runner-up Jason Anderson following an exceptional 2022 season.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki will also continue with its roster of proven race winners with Jo Shimoda, Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker in addition to nine-time AMA Amateur National Champion Jett Reynolds and upcoming Kawasaki Team Green rider Ryder DiFrancesco.
Bolstered by a remarkable 30 years of professional racing success, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team will contest the 2023 AMA SuperMotocross World Championship with a familiar lineup.
The host of an unparalleled 291 combined supercross and motocross wins, and 31 total championships, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki is equipped for continued success with Shimoda, Forkner, McAdoo, Hammaker, Reynolds, and DiFrancesco.
Mitch Payton
“We are bringing back a proven group for the 2023 racing season, Jo has progressed well this year to get his first overall Pro Motocross win and we expect him to race at the front of the pack. Cameron and Austin had a solid start to the Monster Energy Supercross Championship last year and they will definitely look to carry on that same race-winning success. Seth has also shown he can compete at the front of the class and he is gaining a lot of experience this year, so we anticipate more strong performances out of him. Jett has been hard at work with the whole team to prepare for the season ahead and Ryder showed a lot of promise in the select Pro Motocross nationals he raced so we look forward to helping both of them progress next year.”
Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship 2023 confirmed
Motorcycling Australia have confirmed that for the first time since 2020, the Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship will run a full five-round Championship in 2023.
Fans will be able to see Australia’s best Speedway riders back in action, back in Australia, with five rounds in nine days all kicking off from the January 3, 2023 at Gillman Speedway, South Australia.
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship Calendar
- 3/1/2023 – Gillman Speedway, SA
- 5/1/2023 – Olympic Park, Mildura – VIC
- 7/1/2023 – Diamond Park Raceway, Albury – Wodonga – VIC
- 9/1/2023 – Loxford Park Raceway, Kurri Kurri – NSW
- 11/1/2023 – North Brisbane Speedway, North Brisbane – QLD
The 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship will run with a single round on December 10, 2022 at Gillman Speedway, SA
EZILIFT MXW Racing Academy announced
After much consultation with stakeholders, Motorcycling Australia have announced an advanced Women’s Motocross Racing Academy.
The aim of this initiative is to increase value, and improve skills and outcomes for female ProMX competitors while also encouraging state-level competitors to enter and commit to a ProMX MXW season with the support of the program.
The program will offer an advanced level coaching and mentor program for ProMX MXW competitors that will cover many aspects of advanced motocross practice, covering elements such as intro to the ProMX paddock, track walks, coach and pro rider talks, technical talks and the racing mindset.
While the program will come to full fruition in 2023, Motorcycling Australia and committed stakeholders will seek to get this program underway at the Coolum, Queensland final round on Friday the 19th of August.
Day schedule for the EZILIFT MXW Racing Academy
- Friday 19th August, Coolum QLD from 12-2 pm.
- Intro to the EZILIFT MXW Racing Academy.
- Guidance and coaching from pro riders.
- Group track walk.
- Presentations from team managers, plus factory truck tours.
- Best practice information from Kate Peck on personal brand, social media and sponsorship.
Motorcycling Australia has top ProMX MXW competitors Emma Milesevic and Charli Cannon abroad as ambassadors as well as supporting ProMX Riders and coaches Todd Waters, Brett Metcalf and Team Manager Kyle Blunden. Show host and mentor Kate Peck will assist with hosting the academy and offering practical advice on media and sponsorship training to round out the Ezilift MXW Racing Academy.
ProMX Round 7 racing schedule released
The racing schedule for Round 7 of the ProMX Championship has been released, giving some insight into how the weekend will run. Here’s the run down.
For more information see the Australian ProMX website.
|Race Schedule ProMX Round 7 – QMP, QLD V1 (minXmin)
|Event .
|Class
|Sighting lap
|Race Start
|Mins
|Prac/Qual
|1
|Pirelli MX2
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|8:00:00 AM
|20
|2
|bLU cRU YZ65 Cup
(10mins Practice)
|8:24:00 AM
|10
|3
|Maxxis MX3
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|8:38:00 AM
|20
|4
|Thor MX1
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|9:02:00 AM
|20
|Opening & Track preparations
|9:24:00 AM
|17
|National Anthem
|9:39:00 AM
|2
|MOTO 1
|5
|bLU cRU YZ65 Cup
|9:41:00 AM
|9:46:00 AM
|10 + 1 Lap
|bLU cRU YZ65 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|10:00:00 AM
|5
|6
|Pirelli MX2
|10:05:00 AM
|10:10:00 AM
|25 + 1 Lap
|MX 2 Top 3 – Moto 1 Interviews
|10:40:00 AM
|8
|7
|AMX Superstores MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders)
|10:48:00 AM
|10
|MX 1 Pole Shootout Interview
|10:58:00 AM
|5
|8
|Maxxis MX3
|11:03:00 AM
|11:08:00 AM
|20 + 1 Lap
|MX 3 Top 3 – Moto 1 Interview
|11:33:00 AM
|8
|9
|bLU cRU YZ65 Cup – Moto 2
|11:41:00 AM
|11:46:00 AM
|10 + 1 Lap
|bLU cRU YZ65 Top 3 – Interview
|12:00:00 PM
|8
|Lunch Break
|12.00.00 PM
|62 Mins
|Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro
|1:00:00 PM
|7
|10
|Thor MX1
|1.02:00 PM
|1:07:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|MX1 – Top 3 – Moto 1 Interview
|1:3700 PM
|5
|MOTO 2
|11
|Maxxis MX3 – Moto 2
|1:42:00 PM
|1:47:00 PM
|20 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX3
|2:12:00 PM
|8
|12
|Pirelli MX2 – Moto 2
|2:20:00 PM
|2:25:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX2
|2:55:00 PM
|8
|13
|Thor MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 1)
|3:03:00 PM
|3:08:00 PM
|13 + 1 Lap
|10 Minutes countdown when B2B Winner receiving Chequered Flag
|Thor MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 2)
|n/a
|3:34:00 AM
|13 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX1
|3:50:00 PM
|9
|Live TV Finish Time and ProMX TV Closer
|3:59:00 PM
|1
New Zealand’s ISDE line-up revealed
New Zealand is known for punching above its weight on the world stage and three young enduro motorcycle riders – from three small North Island towns – will heading to the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) to embody this.
Despite their youth, Yamaha PWR Team members Tommy Watts, Wil Yeoman, and James Scott (20), have amassed an impressive collection of national cross country and enduro riding titles between them. They have been selected to represent New Zealand in the Junior Trophy Team (under 23 years) and have been earmarked as the riders to watch.
The original selection for the four-man senior World Trophy Team was Hamish MacDonald, Tom Buxton, Liam Draper and Dylan Yearbury, with Seth Reardon in reserve.
Three of them were already racing overseas in professional race teams with MacDonald and Buxton competing in Europe and Draper in the United States. They were the natural picks for the World Trophy Team, alongside multi-time and current NZ Enduro Champion Dylan Yearbury. When MacDonald was injured earlier in the year, six-time New Zealand champion Reardon was promoted to the World Trophy Team.
- World Trophy Team
Tom Buxton (Helensville) Liam Draper (Auckland) Dylan Yearbury (Cambridge) and Seth Reardon (Whanganui).
- Junior Trophy Team (Under 23 years)
James Scott (Oparau), Tommy Watts (Wairoa) and Wil Yeoman (Taupo).
- Reserve Teams: NZ1
Ben Dando, Dan Watson and Callan May.
- NZ2
Josh Jack, Ben Cottrill and William Drummond.
There are 13 self-funded riders representing NZ at a cost of $20,000 each and a fundraising campaign has been set up to assist them.
Toni Mulec wins the Hungarian Baja
This year’s Hungarian Baja didn’t deviate from tradition and took place in the Lake Balaton region under a blazing sun. In addition to the heat, a strong wind came into play on Saturday and played havoc for Baja officials by blowing down banners and tape that are used to define the perimeter of the Baja route.
Fortunately, competitors had their bikes equipped with a road book, although they still had to know how to read it… As a result, many riders, including Jan Brabec, got lost and were heavily penalised, Brabec actually throwing in the towel after Saturday’s stages.
If the first section was difficult for some, others learned from the mistakes, including Toni Mulec who, to his surprise, took the overall win.
Toni Mulec
“In the second part, I better understood and followed the indications of the road book,” said the Slovenian. “As I no longer had to suffer the dust of the quads, it also helped me to ride better.”
Second overall on the event was Robert Wallace, while Mirjam Pol, she rode well to finish third in the provisional general standings.
Mirjam Pol
“The first special was great but I had more trouble in the second because of the dust. On the other hand, I had a lot of fun watching the riders get lost while I was concentrating on the road book.”
2022 Hungarian Baja Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Mulec Toni
|SLO
|KTM Husqvarna 450 FE
|48:53.9
|2
|Wallace Robert
|GBR
|KTM 450 EXC
|+0:13:24.2
|3
|Pol Mirjam
|NED
|Husqvarna 450 FE
|+0:33:18.5
|4
|Hodola Richárd
|HUN
|KTM 450 EXC F
|+0:45:49.6
|5
|Howe Barry
|GBR
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|+1:05:14.4
|6
|Modrzewska Joanna
|POL
|Husqvarna 450 FE
|+1:14:20.4
|7
|Llobera Farre Margot
|AND
|KTM 450 Enduro
|+3:05:28.8
|8
|Burroughs Kurt
|GBR
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|+3:21:13.7
|DNF
|Brabec Jan
|CZE
|KTM Rally 450
Red Bull TKO next stop on Hard Enduro calendar
Hard Enduro heads stateside for round six of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship this coming weekend at Red Bull TKO in Tennessee, USA. With the fight for this year’s world title in full swing, the Trials Training Centre in Sequatchie is set to play a pivotal role in the outcome of the 2022 season.
Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman is back leading the championship standings, growing stronger and more consistent with each passing round. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler is just three points behind in second. And with Jarvis Racing Team’s Graham Jarvis only 13 points behind Roman following his historic win at round five’s Red Bull Romaniacs, it’s all to play for.
Round six of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship takes place at Red Bull TKO on August 11-14.
Hard Enduro Championship Standings After Round 5
- Mario Roman (Sherco) 73
- Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 70
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 62
- Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 60
- Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 52
- Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 49
- Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 47
- David Cyprian (KTM) 39
- Matthew Green (KTM) 36
- Wade Young (Sherco) 33
Seventh for Max Whale at Black Hills Half-Mile AFT
Images by Tim Lester
Progressive American Flat Track saw a pair of undercard stars recapture their past glory in Saturday evening’s Progressive Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Saddlemen at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota.
But even the world’s fastest riders were unable to outrace the rain, which brought the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Event to a conclusion just moments after it started. The skies opened, forcing the race to be red flagged. Continued inclement weather ultimately led to the round to be called complete. By rule, with the Main Event’s starting positions decided but less than two laps completed, every rider on the grid was awarded one point and “Rain Pay” (which divides 50% of the posted purse equally among all riders who earned starting positions) for their day’s work.
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER
Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) finally brought an end to the season-long stranglehold of the top step on the podium by the combined efforts of the factory KTM and American Honda squads thanks to a tenacious performance in the night’s Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event.
Brunner seized the early lead and controlled the race’s opening half but still found himself in need of a late strike after earlier losing the position to an on-form Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R).
In fact, for a time, second-ranked Mischler appeared well positioned to make huge inroads in what had become a hefty title deficit. The Wisconsin native darted past both Brunner and teammate Chase Saathoff (No. 106 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) to take point and had a third win of the season in his sights while championship leader Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) languished down near the bottom of the top ten.
However, Brunner had other ideas, drawing back up on the rear of Mischler’s machine and ultimately diving underneath him to reclaim the lead with just ten seconds remaining on the clock. Brunner then cemented the win with a perfect execution of the final two laps to score his first victory since being drafted into the Estenson Racing Yamaha team at the start of the season to fill the seat left vacant due to the premier-class graduation of two-time Parts Unlimited AFT Singles champion Dallas Daniels.
Afterward, Brunner said, “After Mischler got by me, I just tried to stay cool, calm, and collected behind him. I tried to figure out what he was doing that was faster than what I was doing. I kind of figured that out and got close enough where it just became a matter of what I could do to pass him and where I could do it. Fortunately, I got under him entering one of the turns and never looked back.
“I can’t thank my whole team enough for all the support and all the hard work they’ve put in for me.”
Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R) picked up his third podium finish of the season after out-dueling ‘19 class champ Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) in their tussle for the final spot on the box.
Meanwhile, Mischler’s hopes to make major waves were further deflated after Saathoff encountered difficulties and lost several positions, including one to Kopp, who ultimately fought all the way back up to fifth at the checkered flag.
Max Whale meanwhile had to settle for seventh, after a strong start into P2 for qualifying…
Max Whale
“Started the day off good in #Sturgis qualifying p2, then p2 in semi but it went down hill fast. Ended up finishing p7 in main for my worst result this year. Excited for this weekend at Castle Rock.”
As a result, Kopp remains firmly in control of the title chase – even if he no longer seems quite as invincible as he did a few weeks back – leading Mischler by a still mammoth 44 points (234-190).
Black Hills Half-Mile AFT Singles Main Event Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23 Laps
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.494
|3
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+2.26
|4
|Dalton Gauthier
|Honda CRF450R
|+2.766
|5
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+4.532
|6
|Ferran Cardus
|Honda CRF450R
|+5.406
|7
|Max Whale
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+5.517
|8
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+5.799
|9
|Chad Cose
|Honda CRF450R
|+9.145
|10
|Tarren Santero
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+9.469
|11
|Gage Smith
|Honda CRF450R
|+10.642
|12
|Hunter Bauer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+11.125
|13
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+12.074
|14
|Justin Jones
|Honda CRF450R
|+14.44
|15
|Ryan Wells
|Honda CRF450R
|+18.741
|16
|Travis Petton IV
|Honda CRF450R
|22 Laps
|17
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|16 Laps
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles ( Top 15)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kody Kopp
|234
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|190
|3
|Dalton Gauthier
|160
|4
|Trevor Brunner
|159
|5
|Max Whale
|156
|6
|Trent Lowe
|145
|7
|Chase Saathoff
|121
|8
|James Ott
|90
|9
|Hunter Bauer
|74
|10
|Aidan RoosEvans
|74
|11
|Gage Smith
|61
|12
|Michael Inderbitzin
|58
|13
|Kevin Stollings
|58
|14
|Travis Petton IV
|52
|15
|Ferran Cardus
|50
Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines
Despite still riding at less than 100%, Mikey Rush (No. 15 Helipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R) achieved a huge milestone in his comeback following last year’s season-ending injury by taking his first-career Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines victory.
Already a race winner in Progressive AFT’s other two classes, Rush completed the hat trick after tracking down and overhauling Mission Production Twins title rivals Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) and Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07).
Those two had been widely expected to settle tonight’s winner between themselves, a notion seemingly confirmed when they battled back and forth at the front during the race’s opening stages.
Instead, Rush executed a quick charge up to third before slotting past Texter for second at mid-distance. He pulled the same trick on Janisch 30 seconds later and just as quickly left the two in his wake.
“I never doubted myself,” said an emotional Rush. “It’s been a rough road coming off the couch and getting back to what I love doing. These guys rode a hell of a race, and I knew we had our work cut out for us.
“Just a big shout out to my team. I couldn’t do it without the Helipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson team. My crew works their tail off and it’s an honor to ride these bikes.”
Despite missing out on the win, it still proved to be a positive night for Texter when considering the bigger picture. Aided by an assist from Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07), who knocked Janisch off the podium altogether with a last-gasp move to claim his first podium since April’s I-70 Half-Mile, runner-up Texter managed to reduce Janisch’s title lead down from eleven points to six (214-208).
While it’s more than a little strong to call the result a disaster for Janisch, it was still a disappointment after he had managed to sweep the evening’s practice, qualifying, and Semi sessions – just as he had in his prior two victories – until finishing fourth in the Main.
Semi winner Michael Hill (No. 47 Pacific Auto Trim/Jim Speer Yamaha MT-07) enjoyed the best result of his professional career by completing the race’s top five.
Black Hills Half-Mile Production Twins Main Event Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Michael Rush
|HD XG750R
|23 Laps
|2
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|+2.49
|3
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|+5.634
|4
|Jesse Janisch
|HD XG750R
|+5.831
|5
|Michael Hill
|Yamaha MT-07
|+7.528
|6
|Ryan Wells
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+8.223
|7
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|+9.016
|8
|Billy Ross
|HD XG750R
|+9.814
|9
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|+11.19
|10
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|+14.94
|11
|Kasey Sciscoe
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+22 Laps
|12
|Brock Schwarzenbacher
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+4.521
Mission Production Twins Standings (Top 15)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jesse Janisch
|214
|2
|Cory Texter
|208
|3
|Nick Armstrong
|148
|4
|Billy Ross
|120
|5
|Ben Lowe
|109
|6
|Cole Zabala
|103
|7
|Johnny Lewis
|93
|8
|Cameron Smith
|81
|9
|Cody Johncox
|79
|10
|Michael Rush
|75
|11
|Dan Bromley
|74
|12
|Ryan Varnes
|70
|13
|Kasey Sciscoe
|66
|14
|James Rispoli
|57
|15
|Jeremiah Duffy
|46
Osterhagen & Van Erp top EMX in Sweden
Rounds eight of the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing have concluded at the round of Sweden in Uddevalla, with Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Haakon Osterhagen securing his first overall victory in the EMX250 class, while Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp celebrated his second visit to the top step of the podium!
EMX250
In the first EMX250 race of the weekend, it was Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Haakon Osterhagen who took the holeshot while Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Andrea Bonacorsi got caught up in a big crash, and did not carry on with the race, as his teammate Rick Elzinga also had a tough start to his race.
Osterhagen was the leading rider ahead of Lucas Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing Team, David Braceras of Team VRT KTM Veritise, Sacha Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing Team and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel.
Elzinga began his charge towards the front pretty urgently as he entered the top 20 by the end of the first lap. Though at the sharp end of the field Osterhagen was coming under immense pressure from L. Coenen who was searching for every opportunity to pass the Norwegian. But Osterhagen was quick to respond with the fastest lap of the race, to open up the gap to 1.605 seconds as L. Coenen began to make mistakes.
The race took a turn for the worst for the title hopeful Toendel who struggled to fire up his Fantic machine to carry on with the race. Despite his best efforts, he was forced to DNF and as a result, lost valuable championship points to Elzinga.
L. Coenen was the next rider to suffer a mechanical problem after a broken chain forced him out of second position and allowed Osterhagen to get comfortable in first place. Coenen did not finish the race.
The running order was then Osterhagen, Braceras, S. Coenen, Quentin Marc Prugnieres of 9MM Energy-BUD Racing Kawasaki, and Camden McLellan of TBS Conversions Racing Team.
Both Prugnieres and McLellan were on a charge in the final stages of the race as both got by S. Coenen to move up to third and fourth and continued to push forward until they caught onto the rear wheel of Braceras who was 11.249 seconds behind the leader Osterhagen.
Further down the order, Elzinga was already inside the top 10 and eventually managed to finish 9th.
Osterhagen ended up winning the race ahead of Prugnieres who held off McLellan in the final laps, as Yago Martinez managed to work his way up to fourth ahead of Braceras.
In the second race, it was again Osterhagen who was the leading rider into the first turn, though was quickly passed by L. Coenen after making a mistake. Meico Vettik start well before dropping a few positions which allowed Braceras, Toendel and Elzinga through.
Braceras then made a mistake and dropped down to seventh place, as Elzinga began to apply the pressure onto Prugnieres, while Martinez was also pushing from behind.
Braceras then crashed again and got going outside the top 20 and eventually finished in 17th.
Osterhagen was pushing L. Coenen in the opening stages but small mistakes began to creep in and the Belgian was able to open up the gap to 4.591 seconds. While further down, Prugnieres was chasing down Toendel for third. The Frenchman pushed hard and made a mistake which sent him off the track, though he was able to get back into the swing of things and make the pass stick on lap 11.
Elzinga was next to go after the Norwegian and managed to pass him a lap later as McLellan closed in on Martinez as the two battled for the final spot on the podium. Eventually, McLellan was able to get it done and move into sixth.
In the end, L. Coenen was the race winner with a strong 9.627 second lead over Osterhagen, Prugnieres, Elzinga and Toendel. A 1-2 result gave Osterhagen the overall win, his first ever in the EMX250 class, while a solid 3-3 result put Prugnieres second on the box ahead of McLellan who celebrated his first podium finish.
Two rounds remain of the EMX250 Championship and Elzinga continues to lead over Toendel by 44 points, while L. Coenen is third.
EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification
1. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 47 points; 2. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 42 p.; 3. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 35 p.; 4. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 32 p.; 5. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 30 p.; 6. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 25 p.; 7. Magnus Smith (DEN, YAM), 25 p.; 8. Sacha Coenen (BEL, HUS), 25 p.; 9. Scotty Verhaeghe (FRA, KTM), 21 p.; 10. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 20 p.;
EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification
1. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 311 points; 2. Cornelius Toendel (NOR, FAN), 267 p.; 3. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 233 p.; 4. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 224 p.; 5. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 207 p.; 6. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 205 p.; 7. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 205 p.; 8. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 167 p.; 9. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 146 p.; 10. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 123 p.;
EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing
In race one of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing category, it was Laban Alm who took the holeshot and was the leading rider ahead of Matteo Luigi Russi of Tech 32, Maximillian Werner of Diga Procross KTM Racing, Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC and Linus Persson.
Early on in the first lap, Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC got himself up to sixth place, while Werner dropped down to 10th.
Championship leader, Cas Valk of Fantic Factory Team Maddii had a tough start to the race by the fourth lap was already inside the top 10 and pushing further.
Russi then clocked the fastest lap of the race as he passed Alm at the very end of the fourth lap, while Van Erp took fourth from Mads Fredsoe and moments after also passed Zanchi to move up to third and by the eighth lap Van Erp was the race leader after Russi crashed.
Van Erp was looking to get comfortable in first place, though could not afford to relax as Janis Martins Reisulis fought his way through the pack and was putting on a charge for the leader.
Towards the closing stages of the race, the pair battled closely with J, Reisulis managing to pass Van Erp. The Latvian managed two laps in the lead before he crashed which allowed Van Erp back into the driving seat, as the KTM rider got going again in fourth ahead of Valk.
In the end, Van Erp won the race 6.599 seconds ahead of Zanchi, Alm, J. Reisulis and Valk.
In race two, J. Reisulis took the holeshot ahead of Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri, Werner, Van Erp and Zanchi. Valk started in around the top 10, which once again left him with a lot of work to do if he wanted to secure the title early.
J. Reisulis set the fastest lap time of the race as he extended his lead to 4.646 over Fueri. While Van Erp began to push Werner for third. Several corners later, he was able to make it stick and move into third.
Further down the order, K. Reisulis was making progress as he caught onto Alm and passed him for sixth, with Valk doing the same shortly after.
Zanchi then crashed out of fifth and dropped back to 10th which allowed Valk through as the Dutchman pushed to catch K. Reisulis ahead. At the same time, K. Reisulis was looking to edge closer to Van Erp. Valk made several attempts to pass K. Reisulis with the battle carrying on until the chequered flag. The Latvian was able to maintain his position and keep the Dutchman at bay.
J. Reisulis won the race ahead of Fueri who had Van Erp applying the pressure in the final lap. K. Reisulis finished fourth ahead of Valk.
A race win and third gave Van Erp the overall victory ahead of J. Reisulis and Fueri who stood on the third step of the podium. Despite not being on the podium, Valk leads the championship into the final round of the series which will head to Finland and holds a 48-point advantage over his closest rival and teammate Fueri, while K. Reisulis is third.
EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification
1. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 45 points; 2. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 43 p.; 3. Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 36 p.; 4. Laban Alm (SWE, HUS), 35 p.; 5. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, YAM), 33 p.; 6. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 32 p.; 7. Maximilian Werner (GER, KTM), 24 p.; 8. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), 20 p.; 9. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 19 p.; 10. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 18 p.;
EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification
1. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 321 points; 2. Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 273 p.; 3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 272 p.; 4. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 269 p.; 5. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 241 p.; 6. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 184 p.; 7. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 155 p.; 8. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, YAM), 149 p.; 9. Adrien Petit (FRA, YAM), 115 p.; 10. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GAS), 107 p.;
2022 Junior Motocross World Championship Entry List
Infront Moto Racing have revealed the pre entry lists for the 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship taking place on 26th and 28th of August in the Lavanko track in Finland, in the famous motocross city of Vantaa.
The event will bring together riders from more than 20 different countries, including riders who will be making the trip over from Australia, Canada and USA, will go head-to-head for the overall nation classifications as well as the Junior World Champion and 65cc World Cup crowns!
Three classes will take part in the event which includes the 65cc, 85cc and 125cc categories. Take a look at the full entry lists below to see who will line-up for the biggest junior motocross race of the year.
Australia is represented by Seth Thomas and Ollie Kirkitt in the 65 cc class, while Heath Fisher and Jack Deveson are our entries in the 85 cc class. Byron Dennis and Kayden Minear are Australian’s competing the 125 cc category.
65cc – Over 50cc to 65cc 2-stroke
|No.
|Surname
|First Name
|Nat.
|Man.
|5
|Frost
|Evan
|RSA
|KTM
|10
|Laaksonen
|Eeka
|FIN
|GASGAS
|22
|Spires
|Marty
|GBR
|KTM
|24
|Ginov
|Georgi
|BUL
|Husqvarna
|41
|Korpela
|Miko
|FIN
|Yamaha
|61
|Gyles
|Brian
|GBR
|KTM
|65
|Assini
|Francesco
|ITA
|GASGAS
|67
|Caudet Ruiz
|Pau
|ESP
|KTM
|94
|Kretzmann
|Trenton
|RSA
|GASGAS
|96
|Hytönen
|Severi
|FIN
|KTM
|100
|Morgan
|Tayce
|USA
|KTM
|102
|Temmerman
|Maddox
|USA
|Husqvarna
|111
|Leok
|Lucas
|EST
|Husqvarna
|118
|Barrow
|Riley Ray
|GBR
|KTM
|200
|Morette
|Louis
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|202
|Martin
|Cruz
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|234
|Bogdanovs
|Denijs
|LAT
|KTM
|280
|Ledwaba
|Kabelo Madimetja Jnr
|RSA
|GASGAS
|295
|Thomas
|Seth
|AUS
|KTM
|298
|Bauer
|Ricardo
|AUT
|KTM
|300
|Valsecchi
|Trent
|RSA
|KTM
|315
|Pons
|Jaume
|ESP
|Yamaha
|316
|Rodriguez Casillas
|Celso
|ESP
|KTM
|353
|Uccellini
|Andrea
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|385
|Salvador
|Jorge
|ESP
|GASGAS
|391
|Martín Jimenez
|Carlos
|ESP
|KTM
|397
|Novak
|Alex
|SLO
|KTM
|402
|Karstrom
|Casey
|DEN
|Yamaha
|418
|Van Mechgelen
|Torre
|BEL
|KTM
|422
|Mezzavilla
|Noam
|BEL
|KTM
|464
|Thorius
|Bertram Elias
|DEN
|Yamaha
|480
|Spijkerman
|Teunis
|NED
|GASGAS
|520
|Zimmerman
|Maxim
|SVK
|Husqvarna
|521
|Keskikallio
|Mauno
|FIN
|KTM
|527
|Brant
|Hugo
|CZE
|KTM
|577
|Leppälä
|Viktor
|FIN
|KTM
|578
|Wilson
|Leo
|GBR
|KTM
|589
|Villanen
|Elias
|FIN
|KTM
|602
|Allas
|Aston
|EST
|KTM
|610
|Birkitt
|Ollie
|AUS
|KTM
|671
|Moore
|Arthur
|GBR
|KTM
|711
|Hudolejs
|Jekabs
|LAT
|Yamaha
|712
|Grasis
|Rainers
|LAT
|KTM
|715
|Mennillo
|Rafael
|FRA
|KTM
|720
|Puller
|Leslie
|EST
|Husqvarna
|742
|Lustus
|Enri
|EST
|Husqvarna
|757
|Dankerts
|Toms
|LAT
|KTM
|775
|Raud
|Marten
|EST
|Husqvarna
|783
|Vinters
|Arturs
|LAT
|KTM
|810
|Vidovic
|Tai
|SLO
|Husqvarna
|911
|Marttila
|Jimi
|FIN
|Yamaha
|929
|Ernecker
|Moritz
|AUT
|GASGAS
85cc – Over 65cc to 85cc 2-stroke
|No
|Surname
|First Name
|Nat
|Man
|7
|Mannini
|Niccolo
|ITA
|KTM
|8
|Toshev
|Vencislav
|BUL
|Husqvarna
|14
|Gardiner
|Freddie
|GBR
|KTM
|18
|van der Vyver
|Neil
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|28
|Gregoire
|Dean
|NED
|KTM
|37
|Cox
|Trey Andrew
|RSA
|KTM
|47
|Fisher
|Heath
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|61
|Solovjevs
|Emils
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|80
|Varga
|Peter
|HUN
|KTM
|88
|Salomaa
|Max
|FIN
|KTM
|94
|Albers
|Lukas
|GER
|GASGAS
|96
|Tsankov
|Dani
|BUL
|Yamaha
|101
|Dennis
|Seth
|USA
|KTM
|102
|Mantovani
|Filippo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|103
|Kettlitz
|Martin
|GER
|Husqvarna
|104
|Gibson
|Landon
|USA
|KTM
|109
|Weinberg
|Itay
|ISR
|KTM
|117
|Izaguirre
|Juan
|ESP
|KTM
|141
|Berrington-Smith
|Christian Dieter
|RSA
|GASGAS
|142
|Bialy
|Noam
|ISR
|KTM
|157
|Nyman
|Rene
|FIN
|KTM
|161
|Knapis
|Alberts
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|200
|Correia
|Matthew
|RSA
|KTM
|228
|Utech
|Gennaro
|ITA
|GASGAS
|253
|Väg
|Luca
|FIN
|KTM
|254
|Deveson
|Jack
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|295
|Faure
|Mano
|FRA
|KTM
|299
|Sommerlee
|Sander
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|308
|Velez
|Mario
|ESP
|KTM
|310
|Maindru
|Amaury
|FRA
|KTM
|333
|Mari
|Ot
|ESP
|KTM
|383
|Badenas Tejada
|Enzo
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|404
|Miettinen
|Matias
|FIN
|KTM
|411
|Johansen
|Ailo Andre
|NOR
|KTM
|412
|Bloch
|Jacob
|DEN
|KTM
|415
|Brøvik-Kristiansen
|Jone
|NOR
|KTM
|425
|Pesonen
|Eemil
|FIN
|KTM
|431
|Nokleby
|Markus Sommerstad
|NOR
|KTM
|454
|Frisagård
|Erik
|SWE
|KTM
|456
|Reinikainen
|Topias
|FIN
|KTM
|474
|Ampoorter
|Ian
|BEL
|KTM
|478
|Vail
|Josh
|GBR
|KTM
|479
|Marek
|Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|494
|Lara
|Pablo
|ESP
|KTM
|499
|Heitink
|Dani
|NED
|Husqvarna
|503
|Bervoets
|Jarne
|BEL
|KTM
|505
|Lindmark
|Casper
|SWE
|KTM
|518
|Van Mechgelen
|Douwe
|BEL
|Husqvarna
|522
|Vrh
|Miha
|SLO
|Husqvarna
|528
|Baksetersveen
|Jesper
|NOR
|KTM
|531
|Bergqvist
|Hugo
|SWE
|KTM
|574
|Doensen
|Gyan
|NED
|Husqvarna
|589
|Van de Poel
|Tyla
|BEL
|KTM
|592
|Bartlett
|Freddie
|SWE
|KTM
|598
|Engelin
|Isak
|NOR
|KTM
|601
|Hartus
|Lari
|FIN
|KTM
|623
|Cepulis
|Eimantas
|LTU
|KTM
|637
|Paju
|Jan-Marten
|EST
|Husqvarna
|669
|Ashkenazi
|Shay
|ISR
|KTM
|717
|Uibu
|Kaspar
|EST
|Yamaha
|719
|Laicans
|Raivo
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|732
|Mardo
|Tristen
|EST
|Husqvarna
|737
|Galcins
|Ricards Alens
|LAT
|GASGAS
|740
|Leok
|Travis
|EST
|Husqvarna
|747
|van Wyk
|Jordan
|RSA
|KTM
|789
|Andrukh
|Ostap
|UKR
|KTM
|793
|Kuusk
|Gregor
|EST
|Husqvarna
|799
|Spila
|Ralfs
|LAT
|KTM
|811
|Tanneberger
|Mark
|GER
|Husqvarna
125cc – Over 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke
|No
|Surname
|First Name
|Nat.
|Man.
|2
|Skovbjerg
|Nicolai
|DEN
|Yamaha
|5
|Almagor
|Ben
|ISR
|KTM
|12
|Petersen
|Bryce
|RSA
|KTM
|23
|Dennis
|Byron
|AUS
|GASGAS
|27
|Tzemach
|Ofir Casey
|ISR
|KTM
|29
|Garcia
|Francisco
|ESP
|GASGAS
|42
|Forsgren
|Hugo
|SWE
|Yamaha
|43
|Lusis
|Roberts
|LAT
|KTM
|44
|Young
|Blake
|RSA
|KTM
|46
|Scott
|Tanner
|CAN
|Husqvarna
|47
|Reisulis
|Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|Yamaha
|49
|Kanakis
|Marios
|BUL
|KTM
|66
|Minear
|Kayden
|AUS
|KTM
|71
|Burbridge
|Dustin
|CAN
|Husqvarna
|73
|Zanchi
|Ferruccio
|ITA
|Yamaha
|74
|Gregersen
|Magnus
|DEN
|GASGAS
|76
|Kongmany
|Ben
|CAN
|Yamaha
|77
|Melman
|Erez
|ISR
|KTM
|88
|Russi
|Matteo Luigi
|ITA
|KTM
|89
|Townsend
|Kyle
|RSA
|KTM
|96
|Osinalde Mayrata
|Mauro
|ESP
|KTM
|97
|Mancini
|Simone
|ITA
|KTM
|102
|Allen
|Collin
|USA
|Yamaha
|103
|Cochran
|Casey
|USA
|Husqvarna
|110
|Paat
|Richard
|EST
|KTM
|120
|Lehtinen
|Eliel
|FIN
|KTM
|123
|Peklaj
|Jaka
|SLO
|Husqvarna
|155
|Verburgh
|Troy
|BEL
|GASGAS
|172
|Valk
|Cas
|NED
|Fantic
|177
|Menna
|Aaro
|FIN
|KTM
|225
|Nordbø
|Marius
|NOR
|KTM
|226
|Carlsen
|Sebastian Marcus
|NOR
|GASGAS
|275
|Rakow
|Eric
|GER
|KTM
|285
|Valbjorn
|Patrick
|NOR
|GASGAS
|305
|Gallego
|Antonio
|ESP
|GASGAS
|309
|Oinonen
|Santeri
|FIN
|GASGAS
|317
|Valin
|Mathis
|FRA
|GASGAS
|324
|Salvador
|Carlos
|ESP
|GASGAS
|342
|Oven
|Zan
|SLO
|Yamaha
|358
|Stenberg
|Nico
|FIN
|KTM
|373
|Canet
|Edgar
|ESP
|GASGAS
|418
|Mansikkamäki
|Saku
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|432
|Van Erp
|Ivano
|NED
|Yamaha
|450
|Grundy
|Luke John
|RSA
|KTM
|451
|Mikula
|Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|461
|Peippo
|Eero
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|474
|Persson
|Linus
|SWE
|KTM
|478
|Bolviken
|Adrian
|NOR
|Yamaha
|480
|Hindersson
|Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|487
|Auclair
|Elias
|NOR
|Yamaha
|515
|Fredsoe
|Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|543
|Alm
|Laban
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|560
|Akerlund
|Liam
|SWE
|Yamaha
|633
|Frandsen
|Jakob
|DEN
|KTM
|641
|Saicans
|Tomass
|LAT
|KTM
|655
|Pikand
|Romeo
|EST
|Husqvarna
|684
|Freibergs
|Uldis
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|690
|Uiga
|Tristan
|EST
|KTM
|716
|Zanocz
|Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|717
|Fueri
|Alexis
|FRA
|Yamaha
|744
|Leok
|Sebastian
|EST
|Husqvarna
|772
|Reisulis
|Janis Martins
|LAT
|KTM
|836
|Kruuse
|Robin
|EST
|KTM
|905
|Sarre
|Colin
|GER
|Husqvarna
|919
|Ernecker
|Maximilian
|AUT
|GASGAS
|961
|Frisk
|August
|SWE
|KTM
2022 MXGP of Sweden Round 15 Wrap
See the full report here:
Yamaha dominate MXGP of Sweden | Mitch Evans P6
Round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship has seen Jeremy Seewer and Jago Geerts top the podium in MXGP and MX2 respectively, with Tom Vialle giving Geerts a run for his money for the MX2 victory, with the two tied on points for the round.
Tim Gajser of Team HRC also made his return to the box after a tough GP in Belgium, while Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff made it back-to-back podiums in Sweden, marking his fifth visit to the box this season.
Overall, it was a great return to Uddevalla, with the local crowd of more than 21,000 showing their support and creating a great atmosphere around the track and in the paddock.
Of the Australians, Mitch Evans made a slight error in the first moto and had to remount his bike, near the back of the field, crossing the line in 27th on lap one, but making his way up to 10th place by the end of the moto, in a monumental effort.
Evans made some nice moves to get into fourth by the end of lap one in the second moto, and with riders separated by just a few seconds, there was potential for the results to get even better. However, like race one, the top five were all running laptimes so close to each other than passing was almost impossible, and although Evans did post the fastest laptime, he could not make a pass and finished where he started, in fourth.
The fourth place finish is Evans’ best of the season and saw him move into 10th place in the championship.
Mitch Evans – P6
“After winning yesterday’s qualification race, I really felt like I could have been on the podium today, but unfortunately I made a small mistake on the first lap of race one and that cost me. I fought back from near the back of the field, and worked my way up to 10th, which on this track wasn’t easy, so that was a good recovery, but I really hoped for more. Still, in race two, I made up for that with a strong fourth place finish, my best moto result of the season so that felt really good and gives me confidence that I can battle for the podium spots in these last three GPs of the season.”
Jed Beaton was moving forward from midfield starts in each moto until incidents cost him dearly and he had to be content with nineteenth and eighteenth placings at the chequered flag. The Australian remains seventeenth in the points standings.
2022 MXGP of Video Highlights
MXGP Championship Standings (Top 30)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|645
|2
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|530
|3
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|496
|4
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|478
|5
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|466
|6
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|354
|7
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|351
|8
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|326
|9
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|306
|10
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|HON
|264
|11
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|254
|12
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|243
|13
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|206
|14
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|204
|15
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|197
|16
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|187
|17
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|167
|18
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|147
|19
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|145
|20
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|102
|21
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|75
|22
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|KTM
|73
|23
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|YAM
|73
|24
|Monticelli, I.
|ITA
|HON
|50
|25
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|HON
|38
|26
|Roosiorg, H.
|EST
|KTM
|32
|27
|Lapucci, N.
|ITA
|FAN
|31
|28
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|BET
|18
|29
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|HON
|18
|30
|Charlier, C.
|FRA
|YAM
|17
MX2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|637
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|614
|3
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|507
|4
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|446
|5
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|405
|6
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|387
|7
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|365
|8
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|348
|9
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|342
|10
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|KTM
|255
|11
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|225
|12
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|224
|13
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|172
|14
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|KTM
|153
|15
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|127
|16
|Fredriksen, H.
|NOR
|HON
|125
|17
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|113
|18
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|HUS
|112
|19
|Sydow, Jeremy
|GER
|KTM
|104
|20
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|HON
|84
|21
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|82
|22
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|80
|23
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|49
|24
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|43
|25
|Farres, G.
|ESP
|KTM
|38
|26
|Kohut, Tomas
|SVK
|KTM
|38
|27
|Facchetti, G.
|ITA
|KTM
|32
|28
|Rizzi, Joel
|GBR
|YAM
|29
|29
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|26
|30
|Alfarizi, D.
|INA
|HON
|23
EnduroGP of Hungary 2022 Wrap
For the full report see:
Garcia does the double in Hungary | Ruprecht suffers mechanical issue
The penultimate round of the WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw our first champions of the season crowned in winning style, with Verona topping Enduro1 and Pichon doing likewise in Enduro Junior.
As he’s been all year, Verona was once again the rider to beat in Enduro1. With the prospect of taking the Enduro1 title with a round to spare locked in his sights, the Italian put on a masterclass in Enduro1. Racing to a clear victory, the GASGAS rider ended his day as world champion.
Andrea Verona – 2022 Enduro1 Champion
“It’s such a great feeling to have now won three Enduro1 titles in a row and the last two with GASGAS. It’s been an incredible effort from the whole team to build me such a great bike and I have to thank everyone involved with what we have achieved over the last two seasons. The level in EnduroGP is so high right now that mistakes can easily happen. I had a couple of small crashes Saturday which cost me some time and maybe some positions in EnduroGP, but I ended up third on Saturday and second on Sunday which increased my lead to 28 points. I won both days in Enduro1 which was enough to secure the title a round early so now, the focus is on the final round in Germany and the EnduroGP title. I need to be as prepared as possible for that one and I’m looking forward to the battle.”
EnduroGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|193
|2
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM RACING
|165
|3
|GARCIA MONTANA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|155
|4
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|147
|5
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|106
|6
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|102
|7
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|78
|8
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|68
|9
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|68
|10
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|KTM
|63
|11
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|Fantic
|62
|12
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|47
|13
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|38
|14
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|34
|15
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|30
|16
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|30
|17
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|28
|18
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|26
|19
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Beta
|21
|20
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|20
|21
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|Sherco
|20
|22
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|17
|23
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|12
|24
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|12
|25
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Fantic
|10
|26
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|6
|27
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|Honda
|5
|28
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|5
|29
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|4
