Seventh for Max Whale at Black Hills Half-Mile AFT

Images by Tim Lester

Progressive American Flat Track saw a pair of undercard stars recapture their past glory in Saturday evening’s Progressive Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Saddlemen at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota.

But even the world’s fastest riders were unable to outrace the rain, which brought the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Event to a conclusion just moments after it started. The skies opened, forcing the race to be red flagged. Continued inclement weather ultimately led to the round to be called complete. By rule, with the Main Event’s starting positions decided but less than two laps completed, every rider on the grid was awarded one point and “Rain Pay” (which divides 50% of the posted purse equally among all riders who earned starting positions) for their day’s work.

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) finally brought an end to the season-long stranglehold of the top step on the podium by the combined efforts of the factory KTM and American Honda squads thanks to a tenacious performance in the night’s Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event.

Brunner seized the early lead and controlled the race’s opening half but still found himself in need of a late strike after earlier losing the position to an on-form Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R).

In fact, for a time, second-ranked Mischler appeared well positioned to make huge inroads in what had become a hefty title deficit. The Wisconsin native darted past both Brunner and teammate Chase Saathoff (No. 106 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) to take point and had a third win of the season in his sights while championship leader Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) languished down near the bottom of the top ten.

However, Brunner had other ideas, drawing back up on the rear of Mischler’s machine and ultimately diving underneath him to reclaim the lead with just ten seconds remaining on the clock. Brunner then cemented the win with a perfect execution of the final two laps to score his first victory since being drafted into the Estenson Racing Yamaha team at the start of the season to fill the seat left vacant due to the premier-class graduation of two-time Parts Unlimited AFT Singles champion Dallas Daniels.

Afterward, Brunner said, “After Mischler got by me, I just tried to stay cool, calm, and collected behind him. I tried to figure out what he was doing that was faster than what I was doing. I kind of figured that out and got close enough where it just became a matter of what I could do to pass him and where I could do it. Fortunately, I got under him entering one of the turns and never looked back.

“I can’t thank my whole team enough for all the support and all the hard work they’ve put in for me.”

Trent Lowe (No. 48 Mission Foods/Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda CRF450R) picked up his third podium finish of the season after out-dueling ‘19 class champ Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) in their tussle for the final spot on the box.

Meanwhile, Mischler’s hopes to make major waves were further deflated after Saathoff encountered difficulties and lost several positions, including one to Kopp, who ultimately fought all the way back up to fifth at the checkered flag.

Max Whale meanwhile had to settle for seventh, after a strong start into P2 for qualifying…

Max Whale

“Started the day off good in #Sturgis qualifying p2, then p2 in semi but it went down hill fast. Ended up finishing p7 in main for my worst result this year. Excited for this weekend at Castle Rock.”

As a result, Kopp remains firmly in control of the title chase – even if he no longer seems quite as invincible as he did a few weeks back – leading Mischler by a still mammoth 44 points (234-190).

Black Hills Half-Mile AFT Singles Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 2 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +0.494 3 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +2.26 4 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R +2.766 5 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F +4.532 6 Ferran Cardus Honda CRF450R +5.406 7 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F +5.517 8 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +5.799 9 Chad Cose Honda CRF450R +9.145 10 Tarren Santero Yamaha YZ450F +9.469 11 Gage Smith Honda CRF450R +10.642 12 Hunter Bauer KTM 450 SX-F +11.125 13 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +12.074 14 Justin Jones Honda CRF450R +14.44 15 Ryan Wells Honda CRF450R +18.741 16 Travis Petton IV Honda CRF450R 22 Laps 17 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 16 Laps

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles ( Top 15)

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 234 2 Morgen Mischler 190 3 Dalton Gauthier 160 4 Trevor Brunner 159 5 Max Whale 156 6 Trent Lowe 145 7 Chase Saathoff 121 8 James Ott 90 9 Hunter Bauer 74 10 Aidan RoosEvans 74 11 Gage Smith 61 12 Michael Inderbitzin 58 13 Kevin Stollings 58 14 Travis Petton IV 52 15 Ferran Cardus 50

Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

Despite still riding at less than 100%, Mikey Rush (No. 15 Helipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R) achieved a huge milestone in his comeback following last year’s season-ending injury by taking his first-career Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines victory.

Already a race winner in Progressive AFT’s other two classes, Rush completed the hat trick after tracking down and overhauling Mission Production Twins title rivals Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) and Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07).

Those two had been widely expected to settle tonight’s winner between themselves, a notion seemingly confirmed when they battled back and forth at the front during the race’s opening stages.

Instead, Rush executed a quick charge up to third before slotting past Texter for second at mid-distance. He pulled the same trick on Janisch 30 seconds later and just as quickly left the two in his wake.

“I never doubted myself,” said an emotional Rush. “It’s been a rough road coming off the couch and getting back to what I love doing. These guys rode a hell of a race, and I knew we had our work cut out for us.

“Just a big shout out to my team. I couldn’t do it without the Helipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson team. My crew works their tail off and it’s an honor to ride these bikes.”

Despite missing out on the win, it still proved to be a positive night for Texter when considering the bigger picture. Aided by an assist from Nick Armstrong (No. 60 Competitive Racing Frames/Lessley Brothers Yamaha MT-07), who knocked Janisch off the podium altogether with a last-gasp move to claim his first podium since April’s I-70 Half-Mile, runner-up Texter managed to reduce Janisch’s title lead down from eleven points to six (214-208).

While it’s more than a little strong to call the result a disaster for Janisch, it was still a disappointment after he had managed to sweep the evening’s practice, qualifying, and Semi sessions – just as he had in his prior two victories – until finishing fourth in the Main.

Semi winner Michael Hill (No. 47 Pacific Auto Trim/Jim Speer Yamaha MT-07) enjoyed the best result of his professional career by completing the race’s top five.

Black Hills Half-Mile Production Twins Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Michael Rush HD XG750R 23 Laps 2 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +2.49 3 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +5.634 4 Jesse Janisch HD XG750R +5.831 5 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 +7.528 6 Ryan Wells Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.223 7 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +9.016 8 Billy Ross HD XG750R +9.814 9 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +11.19 10 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +14.94 11 Kasey Sciscoe Kawasaki Ninja 650 +22 Laps 12 Brock Schwarzenbacher Kawasaki Ninja 650 +4.521

Mission Production Twins Standings (Top 15)

Pos Rider Points 1 Jesse Janisch 214 2 Cory Texter 208 3 Nick Armstrong 148 4 Billy Ross 120 5 Ben Lowe 109 6 Cole Zabala 103 7 Johnny Lewis 93 8 Cameron Smith 81 9 Cody Johncox 79 10 Michael Rush 75 11 Dan Bromley 74 12 Ryan Varnes 70 13 Kasey Sciscoe 66 14 James Rispoli 57 15 Jeremiah Duffy 46

Osterhagen & Van Erp top EMX in Sweden

Rounds eight of the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing have concluded at the round of Sweden in Uddevalla, with Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Haakon Osterhagen securing his first overall victory in the EMX250 class, while Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp celebrated his second visit to the top step of the podium!

EMX250

In the first EMX250 race of the weekend, it was Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Haakon Osterhagen who took the holeshot while Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Andrea Bonacorsi got caught up in a big crash, and did not carry on with the race, as his teammate Rick Elzinga also had a tough start to his race.

Osterhagen was the leading rider ahead of Lucas Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing Team, David Braceras of Team VRT KTM Veritise, Sacha Coenen of Jumbo Husqvarna BT Racing Team and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel.

Elzinga began his charge towards the front pretty urgently as he entered the top 20 by the end of the first lap. Though at the sharp end of the field Osterhagen was coming under immense pressure from L. Coenen who was searching for every opportunity to pass the Norwegian. But Osterhagen was quick to respond with the fastest lap of the race, to open up the gap to 1.605 seconds as L. Coenen began to make mistakes.

The race took a turn for the worst for the title hopeful Toendel who struggled to fire up his Fantic machine to carry on with the race. Despite his best efforts, he was forced to DNF and as a result, lost valuable championship points to Elzinga.

L. Coenen was the next rider to suffer a mechanical problem after a broken chain forced him out of second position and allowed Osterhagen to get comfortable in first place. Coenen did not finish the race.

The running order was then Osterhagen, Braceras, S. Coenen, Quentin Marc Prugnieres of 9MM Energy-BUD Racing Kawasaki, and Camden McLellan of TBS Conversions Racing Team.

Both Prugnieres and McLellan were on a charge in the final stages of the race as both got by S. Coenen to move up to third and fourth and continued to push forward until they caught onto the rear wheel of Braceras who was 11.249 seconds behind the leader Osterhagen.

Further down the order, Elzinga was already inside the top 10 and eventually managed to finish 9th.

Osterhagen ended up winning the race ahead of Prugnieres who held off McLellan in the final laps, as Yago Martinez managed to work his way up to fourth ahead of Braceras.

In the second race, it was again Osterhagen who was the leading rider into the first turn, though was quickly passed by L. Coenen after making a mistake. Meico Vettik start well before dropping a few positions which allowed Braceras, Toendel and Elzinga through.

Braceras then made a mistake and dropped down to seventh place, as Elzinga began to apply the pressure onto Prugnieres, while Martinez was also pushing from behind.

Braceras then crashed again and got going outside the top 20 and eventually finished in 17th.

Osterhagen was pushing L. Coenen in the opening stages but small mistakes began to creep in and the Belgian was able to open up the gap to 4.591 seconds. While further down, Prugnieres was chasing down Toendel for third. The Frenchman pushed hard and made a mistake which sent him off the track, though he was able to get back into the swing of things and make the pass stick on lap 11.

Elzinga was next to go after the Norwegian and managed to pass him a lap later as McLellan closed in on Martinez as the two battled for the final spot on the podium. Eventually, McLellan was able to get it done and move into sixth.

In the end, L. Coenen was the race winner with a strong 9.627 second lead over Osterhagen, Prugnieres, Elzinga and Toendel. A 1-2 result gave Osterhagen the overall win, his first ever in the EMX250 class, while a solid 3-3 result put Prugnieres second on the box ahead of McLellan who celebrated his first podium finish.

Two rounds remain of the EMX250 Championship and Elzinga continues to lead over Toendel by 44 points, while L. Coenen is third.

EMX250 – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 47 points; 2. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 42 p.; 3. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 35 p.; 4. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 32 p.; 5. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 30 p.; 6. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 25 p.; 7. Magnus Smith (DEN, YAM), 25 p.; 8. Sacha Coenen (BEL, HUS), 25 p.; 9. Scotty Verhaeghe (FRA, KTM), 21 p.; 10. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 20 p.;

EMX250 – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 311 points; 2. Cornelius Toendel (NOR, FAN), 267 p.; 3. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 233 p.; 4. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 224 p.; 5. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, YAM), 207 p.; 6. Haakon Osterhagen (NOR, FAN), 205 p.; 7. Quentin Marc Prugnieres (FRA, KAW), 205 p.; 8. David Braceras (ESP, KTM), 167 p.; 9. Maximilian Spies (GER, KTM), 146 p.; 10. Yago Martinez (ESP, KTM), 123 p.;

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing

In race one of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing category, it was Laban Alm who took the holeshot and was the leading rider ahead of Matteo Luigi Russi of Tech 32, Maximillian Werner of Diga Procross KTM Racing, Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC and Linus Persson.

Early on in the first lap, Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC got himself up to sixth place, while Werner dropped down to 10th.

Championship leader, Cas Valk of Fantic Factory Team Maddii had a tough start to the race by the fourth lap was already inside the top 10 and pushing further.

Russi then clocked the fastest lap of the race as he passed Alm at the very end of the fourth lap, while Van Erp took fourth from Mads Fredsoe and moments after also passed Zanchi to move up to third and by the eighth lap Van Erp was the race leader after Russi crashed.

Van Erp was looking to get comfortable in first place, though could not afford to relax as Janis Martins Reisulis fought his way through the pack and was putting on a charge for the leader.

Towards the closing stages of the race, the pair battled closely with J, Reisulis managing to pass Van Erp. The Latvian managed two laps in the lead before he crashed which allowed Van Erp back into the driving seat, as the KTM rider got going again in fourth ahead of Valk.

In the end, Van Erp won the race 6.599 seconds ahead of Zanchi, Alm, J. Reisulis and Valk.

In race two, J. Reisulis took the holeshot ahead of Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri, Werner, Van Erp and Zanchi. Valk started in around the top 10, which once again left him with a lot of work to do if he wanted to secure the title early.

J. Reisulis set the fastest lap time of the race as he extended his lead to 4.646 over Fueri. While Van Erp began to push Werner for third. Several corners later, he was able to make it stick and move into third.

Further down the order, K. Reisulis was making progress as he caught onto Alm and passed him for sixth, with Valk doing the same shortly after.

Zanchi then crashed out of fifth and dropped back to 10th which allowed Valk through as the Dutchman pushed to catch K. Reisulis ahead. At the same time, K. Reisulis was looking to edge closer to Van Erp. Valk made several attempts to pass K. Reisulis with the battle carrying on until the chequered flag. The Latvian was able to maintain his position and keep the Dutchman at bay.

J. Reisulis won the race ahead of Fueri who had Van Erp applying the pressure in the final lap. K. Reisulis finished fourth ahead of Valk.

A race win and third gave Van Erp the overall victory ahead of J. Reisulis and Fueri who stood on the third step of the podium. Despite not being on the podium, Valk leads the championship into the final round of the series which will head to Finland and holds a 48-point advantage over his closest rival and teammate Fueri, while K. Reisulis is third.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Overall Top 10 Classification

1. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 45 points; 2. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 43 p.; 3. Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 36 p.; 4. Laban Alm (SWE, HUS), 35 p.; 5. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, YAM), 33 p.; 6. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 32 p.; 7. Maximilian Werner (GER, KTM), 24 p.; 8. Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), 20 p.; 9. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 19 p.; 10. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 18 p.;

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing – Championship Top 10 Classification

1. Cas Valk (NED, FAN), 321 points; 2. Alexis Fueri (FRA, FAN), 273 p.; 3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 272 p.; 4. Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, KTM), 269 p.; 5. Ivano Van Erp (NED, YAM), 241 p.; 6. Julius Mikula (CZE, KTM), 184 p.; 7. Marc-Antoine Rossi (FRA, KTM), 155 p.; 8. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, YAM), 149 p.; 9. Adrien Petit (FRA, YAM), 115 p.; 10. Francisco Garcia (ESP, GAS), 107 p.;

2022 Junior Motocross World Championship Entry List

Infront Moto Racing have revealed the pre entry lists for the 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship taking place on 26th and 28th of August in the Lavanko track in Finland, in the famous motocross city of Vantaa.

The event will bring together riders from more than 20 different countries, including riders who will be making the trip over from Australia, Canada and USA, will go head-to-head for the overall nation classifications as well as the Junior World Champion and 65cc World Cup crowns!

Three classes will take part in the event which includes the 65cc, 85cc and 125cc categories. Take a look at the full entry lists below to see who will line-up for the biggest junior motocross race of the year.

Australia is represented by Seth Thomas and Ollie Kirkitt in the 65 cc class, while Heath Fisher and Jack Deveson are our entries in the 85 cc class. Byron Dennis and Kayden Minear are Australian’s competing the 125 cc category.

65cc – Over 50cc to 65cc 2-stroke

No. Surname First Name Nat. Man. 5 Frost Evan RSA KTM 10 Laaksonen Eeka FIN GASGAS 22 Spires Marty GBR KTM 24 Ginov Georgi BUL Husqvarna 41 Korpela Miko FIN Yamaha 61 Gyles Brian GBR KTM 65 Assini Francesco ITA GASGAS 67 Caudet Ruiz Pau ESP KTM 94 Kretzmann Trenton RSA GASGAS 96 Hytönen Severi FIN KTM 100 Morgan Tayce USA KTM 102 Temmerman Maddox USA Husqvarna 111 Leok Lucas EST Husqvarna 118 Barrow Riley Ray GBR KTM 200 Morette Louis FRA Husqvarna 202 Martin Cruz RSA Husqvarna 234 Bogdanovs Denijs LAT KTM 280 Ledwaba Kabelo Madimetja Jnr RSA GASGAS 295 Thomas Seth AUS KTM 298 Bauer Ricardo AUT KTM 300 Valsecchi Trent RSA KTM 315 Pons Jaume ESP Yamaha 316 Rodriguez Casillas Celso ESP KTM 353 Uccellini Andrea ITA Husqvarna 385 Salvador Jorge ESP GASGAS 391 Martín Jimenez Carlos ESP KTM 397 Novak Alex SLO KTM 402 Karstrom Casey DEN Yamaha 418 Van Mechgelen Torre BEL KTM 422 Mezzavilla Noam BEL KTM 464 Thorius Bertram Elias DEN Yamaha 480 Spijkerman Teunis NED GASGAS 520 Zimmerman Maxim SVK Husqvarna 521 Keskikallio Mauno FIN KTM 527 Brant Hugo CZE KTM 577 Leppälä Viktor FIN KTM 578 Wilson Leo GBR KTM 589 Villanen Elias FIN KTM 602 Allas Aston EST KTM 610 Birkitt Ollie AUS KTM 671 Moore Arthur GBR KTM 711 Hudolejs Jekabs LAT Yamaha 712 Grasis Rainers LAT KTM 715 Mennillo Rafael FRA KTM 720 Puller Leslie EST Husqvarna 742 Lustus Enri EST Husqvarna 757 Dankerts Toms LAT KTM 775 Raud Marten EST Husqvarna 783 Vinters Arturs LAT KTM 810 Vidovic Tai SLO Husqvarna 911 Marttila Jimi FIN Yamaha 929 Ernecker Moritz AUT GASGAS

85cc – Over 65cc to 85cc 2-stroke

No Surname First Name Nat Man 7 Mannini Niccolo ITA KTM 8 Toshev Vencislav BUL Husqvarna 14 Gardiner Freddie GBR KTM 18 van der Vyver Neil RSA Husqvarna 28 Gregoire Dean NED KTM 37 Cox Trey Andrew RSA KTM 47 Fisher Heath AUS Husqvarna 61 Solovjevs Emils LAT Husqvarna 80 Varga Peter HUN KTM 88 Salomaa Max FIN KTM 94 Albers Lukas GER GASGAS 96 Tsankov Dani BUL Yamaha 101 Dennis Seth USA KTM 102 Mantovani Filippo ITA GASGAS 103 Kettlitz Martin GER Husqvarna 104 Gibson Landon USA KTM 109 Weinberg Itay ISR KTM 117 Izaguirre Juan ESP KTM 141 Berrington-Smith Christian Dieter RSA GASGAS 142 Bialy Noam ISR KTM 157 Nyman Rene FIN KTM 161 Knapis Alberts LAT Husqvarna 200 Correia Matthew RSA KTM 228 Utech Gennaro ITA GASGAS 253 Väg Luca FIN KTM 254 Deveson Jack AUS Husqvarna 295 Faure Mano FRA KTM 299 Sommerlee Sander SWE Husqvarna 308 Velez Mario ESP KTM 310 Maindru Amaury FRA KTM 333 Mari Ot ESP KTM 383 Badenas Tejada Enzo ESP Husqvarna 404 Miettinen Matias FIN KTM 411 Johansen Ailo Andre NOR KTM 412 Bloch Jacob DEN KTM 415 Brøvik-Kristiansen Jone NOR KTM 425 Pesonen Eemil FIN KTM 431 Nokleby Markus Sommerstad NOR KTM 454 Frisagård Erik SWE KTM 456 Reinikainen Topias FIN KTM 474 Ampoorter Ian BEL KTM 478 Vail Josh GBR KTM 479 Marek Vitezslav CZE KTM 494 Lara Pablo ESP KTM 499 Heitink Dani NED Husqvarna 503 Bervoets Jarne BEL KTM 505 Lindmark Casper SWE KTM 518 Van Mechgelen Douwe BEL Husqvarna 522 Vrh Miha SLO Husqvarna 528 Baksetersveen Jesper NOR KTM 531 Bergqvist Hugo SWE KTM 574 Doensen Gyan NED Husqvarna 589 Van de Poel Tyla BEL KTM 592 Bartlett Freddie SWE KTM 598 Engelin Isak NOR KTM 601 Hartus Lari FIN KTM 623 Cepulis Eimantas LTU KTM 637 Paju Jan-Marten EST Husqvarna 669 Ashkenazi Shay ISR KTM 717 Uibu Kaspar EST Yamaha 719 Laicans Raivo LAT Husqvarna 732 Mardo Tristen EST Husqvarna 737 Galcins Ricards Alens LAT GASGAS 740 Leok Travis EST Husqvarna 747 van Wyk Jordan RSA KTM 789 Andrukh Ostap UKR KTM 793 Kuusk Gregor EST Husqvarna 799 Spila Ralfs LAT KTM 811 Tanneberger Mark GER Husqvarna

125cc – Over 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke

No Surname First Name Nat. Man. 2 Skovbjerg Nicolai DEN Yamaha 5 Almagor Ben ISR KTM 12 Petersen Bryce RSA KTM 23 Dennis Byron AUS GASGAS 27 Tzemach Ofir Casey ISR KTM 29 Garcia Francisco ESP GASGAS 42 Forsgren Hugo SWE Yamaha 43 Lusis Roberts LAT KTM 44 Young Blake RSA KTM 46 Scott Tanner CAN Husqvarna 47 Reisulis Karlis Alberts LAT Yamaha 49 Kanakis Marios BUL KTM 66 Minear Kayden AUS KTM 71 Burbridge Dustin CAN Husqvarna 73 Zanchi Ferruccio ITA Yamaha 74 Gregersen Magnus DEN GASGAS 76 Kongmany Ben CAN Yamaha 77 Melman Erez ISR KTM 88 Russi Matteo Luigi ITA KTM 89 Townsend Kyle RSA KTM 96 Osinalde Mayrata Mauro ESP KTM 97 Mancini Simone ITA KTM 102 Allen Collin USA Yamaha 103 Cochran Casey USA Husqvarna 110 Paat Richard EST KTM 120 Lehtinen Eliel FIN KTM 123 Peklaj Jaka SLO Husqvarna 155 Verburgh Troy BEL GASGAS 172 Valk Cas NED Fantic 177 Menna Aaro FIN KTM 225 Nordbø Marius NOR KTM 226 Carlsen Sebastian Marcus NOR GASGAS 275 Rakow Eric GER KTM 285 Valbjorn Patrick NOR GASGAS 305 Gallego Antonio ESP GASGAS 309 Oinonen Santeri FIN GASGAS 317 Valin Mathis FRA GASGAS 324 Salvador Carlos ESP GASGAS 342 Oven Zan SLO Yamaha 358 Stenberg Nico FIN KTM 373 Canet Edgar ESP GASGAS 418 Mansikkamäki Saku FIN Husqvarna 432 Van Erp Ivano NED Yamaha 450 Grundy Luke John RSA KTM 451 Mikula Julius CZE KTM 461 Peippo Eero FIN Husqvarna 474 Persson Linus SWE KTM 478 Bolviken Adrian NOR Yamaha 480 Hindersson Kasimir FIN KTM 487 Auclair Elias NOR Yamaha 515 Fredsoe Mads DEN KTM 543 Alm Laban SWE Husqvarna 560 Akerlund Liam SWE Yamaha 633 Frandsen Jakob DEN KTM 641 Saicans Tomass LAT KTM 655 Pikand Romeo EST Husqvarna 684 Freibergs Uldis LAT Husqvarna 690 Uiga Tristan EST KTM 716 Zanocz Noel HUN KTM 717 Fueri Alexis FRA Yamaha 744 Leok Sebastian EST Husqvarna 772 Reisulis Janis Martins LAT KTM 836 Kruuse Robin EST KTM 905 Sarre Colin GER Husqvarna 919 Ernecker Maximilian AUT GASGAS 961 Frisk August SWE KTM

2022 MXGP of Sweden Round 15 Wrap

Yamaha dominate MXGP of Sweden | Mitch Evans P6

Round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship has seen Jeremy Seewer and Jago Geerts top the podium in MXGP and MX2 respectively, with Tom Vialle giving Geerts a run for his money for the MX2 victory, with the two tied on points for the round.

Tim Gajser of Team HRC also made his return to the box after a tough GP in Belgium, while Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff made it back-to-back podiums in Sweden, marking his fifth visit to the box this season.

Overall, it was a great return to Uddevalla, with the local crowd of more than 21,000 showing their support and creating a great atmosphere around the track and in the paddock.

Of the Australians, Mitch Evans made a slight error in the first moto and had to remount his bike, near the back of the field, crossing the line in 27th on lap one, but making his way up to 10th place by the end of the moto, in a monumental effort.

Evans made some nice moves to get into fourth by the end of lap one in the second moto, and with riders separated by just a few seconds, there was potential for the results to get even better. However, like race one, the top five were all running laptimes so close to each other than passing was almost impossible, and although Evans did post the fastest laptime, he could not make a pass and finished where he started, in fourth.

The fourth place finish is Evans’ best of the season and saw him move into 10th place in the championship.

Mitch Evans – P6

“After winning yesterday’s qualification race, I really felt like I could have been on the podium today, but unfortunately I made a small mistake on the first lap of race one and that cost me. I fought back from near the back of the field, and worked my way up to 10th, which on this track wasn’t easy, so that was a good recovery, but I really hoped for more. Still, in race two, I made up for that with a strong fourth place finish, my best moto result of the season so that felt really good and gives me confidence that I can battle for the podium spots in these last three GPs of the season.”

Jed Beaton was moving forward from midfield starts in each moto until incidents cost him dearly and he had to be content with nineteenth and eighteenth placings at the chequered flag. The Australian remains seventeenth in the points standings.

2022 MXGP of Video Highlights

MXGP Championship Standings (Top 30)

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 645 2 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 530 3 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 496 4 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 478 5 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 466 6 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 354 7 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 351 8 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 326 9 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 306 10 Evans, M. AUS HON 264 11 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 254 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 243 13 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 206 14 Forato, A. ITA GAS 204 15 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 197 16 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 187 17 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 167 18 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 147 19 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 145 20 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 102 21 Koch, Tom GER KTM 75 22 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 73 23 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 73 24 Monticelli, I. ITA HON 50 25 Paturel, B. FRA HON 38 26 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 32 27 Lapucci, N. ITA FAN 31 28 Lupino, A. ITA BET 18 29 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HON 18 30 Charlier, C. FRA YAM 17

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 637 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 614 3 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 507 4 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 446 5 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 405 6 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 387 7 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 365 8 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 348 9 Rubini, S. FRA HON 342 10 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 255 11 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 225 12 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 224 13 Guadagnini, M. ITA GAS 172 14 Karssemakers, K. NED KTM 153 15 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 127 16 Fredriksen, H. NOR HON 125 17 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 113 18 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED HUS 112 19 Sydow, Jeremy GER KTM 104 20 Polak, Petr CZE HON 84 21 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 82 22 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 80 23 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 49 24 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 43 25 Farres, G. ESP KTM 38 26 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 38 27 Facchetti, G. ITA KTM 32 28 Rizzi, Joel GBR YAM 29 29 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 26 30 Alfarizi, D. INA HON 23

EnduroGP of Hungary 2022 Wrap

Garcia does the double in Hungary | Ruprecht suffers mechanical issue

The penultimate round of the WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw our first champions of the season crowned in winning style, with Verona topping Enduro1 and Pichon doing likewise in Enduro Junior.

As he’s been all year, Verona was once again the rider to beat in Enduro1. With the prospect of taking the Enduro1 title with a round to spare locked in his sights, the Italian put on a masterclass in Enduro1. Racing to a clear victory, the GASGAS rider ended his day as world champion.

Andrea Verona – 2022 Enduro1 Champion

“It’s such a great feeling to have now won three Enduro1 titles in a row and the last two with GASGAS. It’s been an incredible effort from the whole team to build me such a great bike and I have to thank everyone involved with what we have achieved over the last two seasons. The level in EnduroGP is so high right now that mistakes can easily happen. I had a couple of small crashes Saturday which cost me some time and maybe some positions in EnduroGP, but I ended up third on Saturday and second on Sunday which increased my lead to 28 points. I won both days in Enduro1 which was enough to secure the title a round early so now, the focus is on the final round in Germany and the EnduroGP title. I need to be as prepared as possible for that one and I’m looking forward to the battle.”

Pos Rider Nat Man Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 193 2 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM RACING 165 3 GARCIA MONTANA Josep ESP KTM 155 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 147 5 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 106 6 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 102 7 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 78 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 68 9 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 68 10 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 63 11 MILNER Daniel AUS Fantic 62 12 SALVINI Alex ITA Husqvarna 47 13 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 38 14 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Husqvarna 34 15 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 30 16 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 30 17 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 28 18 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 26 19 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 21 20 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 20 21 LE QUERE Leo FRA Sherco 20 22 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 17 23 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 12 24 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 12 25 LARRIEU Loic FRA Fantic 10 26 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 6 27 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 5 28 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 5 29 REDONDI Giacomo ITA GASGAS 4

2022 Racing schedule

2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore

Round Location Date Round 1 & 2 Cherrabah, QLD 19-20 March 2022 Round 3 & 4 Mackay, QLD 8 – 9 April 2022 Round 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW 16 – 17 July 2022 Round 7 & 8 Nowra, NSW Cancelled Round 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA 17 – 18 Sept 2022 Round 11 & 12 Wynyard, TAS 8 – 9 Oct 2022

2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar

Round Date Event/Location Round 1 27-Feb Matterley Basin, Great Britain Round 2 6-Mar Mantova, Italy Round 3 20-Mar Villa La Angostura, Argentina Round 4 3-Apr Agueda, Portugal Round 5 10-Apr Pietramurata, Italy Round 6 24-Apr Kegums, Latvia Round 7 8-May Maggiora, Italy Round 8 15-May Riola Sardo, Italy Round 9 29-May Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain Round 10 5-Jun Ernée, France Round 11 12-Jun Teutschenthal, Germany Round 12 26-Jun Samota – Sumbawa, Indonesia Round 13 17-Jul Loket, Czech Republic Round 14 24-Jul Lommel, Belgium Round 15 7-Aug Uddevalla, Sweden Round 16 14-Aug Iitti-KimiRing, Finland Round 17 21-Aug St Jean d’Angely, France Round 18 4-Sep Afyonkarahisar, Turkey Round 19 10-Sep Mussanah, Oman 25-Sep Motocross of Nations, Redbud, USA

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule

Round Event Country Date Round 1 Minus 400 Israel April 5/6/7 Round 2 Xross Serbia May 19/20/21 Round 3 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria June 16/17/18/19 Round 4 Abestone Hard Enduro Italy July 8/9/10 Round 5 Red Bull Romaniacs Romania July 26/27/28/29/30 Round 6 Red Bull TKO USA August (date TBC) Round 7 Red Bull Outliers Canada August (TBC, two weeks after TKO) Round 8 HERO Challenge Poland September 10/11 (location TBC) Round 9 Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain October 7/8/9