RIP Rene Hofer

In a tragic turn of events Rene Hofer and two friends have lost their lives during an alpine skiing trip after being caught in an avalanche. The 19-year-old Austrian had a bright future ahead of him that was cut short too soon. Condolences go to his family and friends and the families of those who lost their lives in the avalanche.

KTM released the following statement:

“The entire KTM family is deeply saddened by the terrible news that MX2 factory racer Rene Hofer, along with two of his friends, has passed away following a skiing incident in Austria.

KTM would like to send love and heartfelt condolences to Rene’s family, friends, his team, along with the entire motocross community during this incredibly difficult time. Rene, a multi-time junior champion and GP winner with a bright future in Grand Prix ahead of him, will be remembered not only for his talent on the track, but also for his approachable, fun-loving and friendly personality, along with his ever-present smile.

Rene will be greatly missed by everyone in the KTM family. Ride on peacefully Rene. You will be missed immeasurably. #711″

WBR Yamaha Team to introduce new riders at AMX MX Open

Yamaha has thrown their weight behind the AMX MX Open in Wonthaggi on the 11-12 of December, a decision that was made following the cancelation of the Australian Supercross Championship. Yamaha’s Clout, Tanti, Mellross, Budd, Kingsford & Rogers will all be out to claim victory in their respective classes in the AMX MX Open.

Yamaha’s participates all levels of competition and are encouraging clubs, organisers, and promoters to run viable and successful events as the country returns to some normalcy.

Yamaha are sending their Factory 450 team and Rhys Budd will represent the GYTR Yamaha Team, while the WBR Yamaha Team will use the MX OPEN to launch their new riders.

In their second year at the event the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team aims to claim victory as team owner Craig Dack explains the importance of racing.

Craig Dack – CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team Owner

“You can’t beat racing to prepare for racing. Back when I was competing, we would race 30 to 40 weekends a year. The age old saying that repetition only makes you stronger is true. Racing also provides you the best testing conditions. We will be using this event to promote our sponsors, our new rider line up and for testing.”

Yamaha Australia have also taken class sponsorship of the Junior A-grade 65cc class and Junior A-grade 125cc class. Yamaha support Junior Racing through their development programs and Yamaha’s Scott Bishop believes aligning juniors and seniors together at one event helps inspire the next generation of champions.

Scott Bishop

“There aren’t too many events where all junior classes compete on the same weekend as the factory riders. Having juniors and seniors at one event really helps inspire the next generation of champions and Yamaha are happy to be apart of making this happen.”

Budd and Larwood to fly Yamalube Yamaha Racing flag in 2022

The Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team will continue to develop emerging motocross talent in 2022, with a line up featuring two of Australia’s best up and coming riders locked in and raring to go.

and Alex Larwood will be mounted on the championship winning YZ250F machine next season. For Budd it’s his second year with the Yamalube Yamaha Team while Larwood makes the transition to the Queensland based team as part of Yamaha’s step-up program.

Rhys Budd proved the surprise package of 2021, when after a last-minute call up to the Yamalube team, made every post a winner since coming on board. He finished the Pro MX Championship in third place, beating plenty of more fancied rivals and established himself as a major player in the MX2 category.

Budd is a hard working and dedicated athlete who puts his heart and soul into racing. The support of the Yamalube Yamaha Team at the start of the 2021 season was just the leg up Budd needed and he is excited to be back with the team again for 2022.

Rhys Budd

“As soon as I got the call from the team at the start of the 2021 season, I put my head down and got to work. Now that the pressure of preparing bikes and arranging things was taken from me, I was able to dedicate more time to my riding and training and it paid off with some good results and a new deal for this year, which I’m stoked about. The team have been amazing for me and its good to know you have a bunch of people who believe in you and want to help you achieve your goals. We already have a great base to start from as well as some additional plans that will only see me improve. I was pumped to stay with the Yamalube team again for 2022 and I really want to reward them for taking me on this year when they didn’t have to and no one else would.”

Partnering Budd and making for a very competitive environment within the team is Alex Larwood. The 18-year-old South Australian, is a product of the Yamaha Junior Racing program and stepped up to the professional ranks for the 2020 season. The 2020 season never got off the ground with Covid, but in just a handful of races contesting in 2021, Larwood showed he has what it takes at MX2 level.

He moves from the WBR Yamaha team to the Yamalube Yamaha Team, so his support continues to grow to match his results. Larwood charged to a podium finish at the opening round of the 2021 season, but injury slowed his progress at the remaining rounds.

Back to full health and fitness, Larwood is ready to continue his meteoric rise up the ranks in 2022.

Alex Larwood

“I have been with Yamaha for a long time now and for them to continue to support me through the years is important to me. They picked me up back in 2014 as a junior, moved to the WBR Yamaha Team when I turned 16 and now the support increases in 2022 via Yamalube Yamaha. No other manufacturer can offer support like that over a long period of time. In just the short time I have had to deal with them, I can see the professionalism in the team and how they go about their jobs. Their bikes always look amazing, and they have had plenty of success in the past. We have three months to be ready for round one and its time to get to work. The team have my back, racing is back to normal, and we are looking good for a full and exciting season next year. I can’t wait.”

National racing gets under way in March with the return of the eight round Pro MX Championship starting in Wonthaggi, Victoria before finishing on the Sunshine Coast in August.

Fire Power Honda Racing line-up for 2022 AMA SX breaks cover

Fire Power Honda Racing will shake things up for 2022, with a two-rider effort in the 250 East Coast Region of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship and Martin Davalos has signed on as Team Manager. A part of the American series since 2020, the team has achieved modest success at the highest levels and aims to improve its results in the season ahead.

Davalos is no stranger to the demands of the AMA. The Ecuadorian competed in America for 15 years with a can-do attitude that netted him five wins, 24 podiums, and 46 top-five finishes from 101 starts in the 250 Class. The determined racer stepped up to the 450 Class in 2021, and his one top-five finish and seven top-10 results earned him the Rookie of the Year award.

Davalos announced his retirement from full-time competition in America in 2021 and will now turn his attention to managing the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing Team from its new base of operations at the Millsaps Training Facility in Georgia.

Martin Davalos

“I am pumped for this new chapter with Fire Power Honda Racing. I was hoping an opportunity like this would come my way, as I know I have a lot to offer the team. I’m looking forward to managing the program from MTF in Georgia and to being involved in testing and development as well. The team has a championship-winning program in Australia, and I believe in its direction in America for next year. Relocating the team to MTF will be a huge advantage, as it will help get the most out of a program that wants to contend for championships. We have signed two riders and have a lot in place already.”

Yarrive Konsky, Factory Honda Australia’s Team Owner, shares the high hopes and is pleased to welcome Davalos for the coming season. And after experiencing the no-nonsense approach MTF has towards training and professionalism first-hand, Konsky believes moving from California to Georgia was a necessity.

Yarrive Konsky

“After travel restrictions made it difficult for me these past two seasons, I needed someone to help manage the program in America, so I am really happy Martin is on board. I believe he will have a big impact on the crew and the riders. He has certainly earned the respect of his peers for a reason. I’ve trained at MTF, and the professionalism and dedication they have for their athletes is what I wanted the team to experience. They support their athletes in all areas of racing, and their commitment is unwavering. We are fortunate they welcomed our program. The connection between MTF and Fire Power Honda Racing goes back years and has been an element in the team’s past success. I first met Gavin Faith at MTF, brought him to Australia, and we won championships together, so it’s fitting that our groups will work together in 2022.”

The team has signed riders Jordon Smith and Jarrett Frye to race the all-new 2022 Honda CRF250R during the nine-round 250 East Coast Region of Supercross.

Jordon Smith enters the seventh year of his career with an already- impressive resume. The 25-year-old from North Carolina turned pro in 2015 and has claimed three Main Event wins and 13 podiums in the 250 Class. A long-time resident of MTF, Smith will seamlessly transition to the team.

Jarrett Frye has shown plenty of potential over the past year and a half, and with three top-15 finishes to his credit, the 20-year-old from Maryland is ready to step up in 2022.

Jarrett and Jordon have been testing with the team for the past six weeks, and Konsky is proud of the group for believing that the program will help them race at their potential.

Yarrive Konsky

“We all know injuries hinder a riders’ full potential, I have spoken to Jordon over the years and have always wanted to work with him. I believe in him because he applies the skills, desire, and commitment to racing. Jarrett was also at the top of our list. I studied his amateur career, pro results, and technique, and if he wants it bad enough, he is more than good enough. Finally, Martin’s experience and outlook are what we needed to give us the strength to be a winning program. Our focus is the East Coast Supercross region, but we haven’t ruled out racing two or three rounds of Pro Motocross and bringing the riders, including Davalos, to race in the Australian Supercross championship. Fire Power Parts were partners for this season, and we’re excited that they have stepped their support up for 2022. In addition, the team will announce several new sponsorships for next year in the coming weeks. I want to thank Muc-Off for their support this season, and though we have agreed to go in different directions for 2022, both of our groups are better for the time spent together.”

Fire Power Honda Racing Team Line-Up

Team Owner – Yarrive Konsky

Team Manager – Martin Davalos

Team Rider – Jordon Smith

Mechanic – Justin Hopson

Team Rider – Jarrett Frye

Mechanic – Mackenzie Engel

Engine – Jamie Ellis – Twisted Development

Suspension – Mike Haist -Factory Connection

Design – Rhys van Slooten

Truck Driver – TBC

Media – TBC

Trainers – Colleen Millsaps, Brian Johnson, and Jacob Pennisi.

Tasmania to host 2022 AORC grand finale

Tasmania will crown the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore Champions when it hosts the Grand Finale of the Championship at Wynyard on October 8-9 next year.

Motorcycling Australia have secured the final two rounds of the 12 round Championship in Tasmania, the first time in the AORC’s 15-year history, thanks to the support of Tasmanian State Government.

Many of the world’s best riders including former Australian International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) Champions and Australia’s best off-road riders, along with a flurry of local Tasmanian riders will battle it out in the Wynyard bush to be crowned the 2022 AORC Champion.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle said the 2022 Yamaha AORC was shaping up to be spectacular.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“We have a world class field lined up for competition in 2022 and after two interrupted previous seasons we know riders are excited and ready to hit the terrain next year and especially for the first time the Grand Finale in Tasmania. We are very pleased with the excitement and support the Tasmanian Government has shown in securing the final rounds of our World Champion producing Championship and are hopeful this partnership will deliver a long-lasting presence in the Apple-Isle. With new and exciting venues in the 2022 AORC to be announced soon, we have no doubt again we will see hundreds of riders at each and every round in 2022.”

Round entries and round format details will be released in the new year.

Tim Gajser talks expectations for 2022 with Team HRC in MXGP

After one of the toughest and most intense seasons in motocross history, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser had little chance to really reflect on what had happened. Finishing the campaign with eight races in six weeks meant every moment was focused on racing, but now that the dust has settled on a championship where Gajser ended up third overall, the Slovenian rider has now been able to talk about last season and also what he expects from the upcoming 2022 MXGP calendar.

What are you up to now, and what have you done since the season finished?

Gajser: “I’m actually having a little break in Croatia, just to recharge the batteries a bit and let my body recover from what was a very tough end to the 2021 season. I also had a little bit of testing to do with some things for a few days after the last round so now I’m just trying to relax and spend a bit of time off the bike, so that when I do start training again for 2022, I’ll be fresh.”

How would you sum up your 2021 season?

Gajser: “The 2021 season was definitely a tough one, both mentally and physically. All the riders went through a lot and we were all pushing until the very end. Of course, I wasn’t able to become world champion, so I wasn’t able to achieve my goal but there were a lot of good moments. It was difficult to come so close and not make it happen but I will use that as motivation for next year and try to keep improving on those small details.”

What were your best memories of the year?

Gajser: “Obviously, it started really well in Russia, going one-one and then I had some really good motos after that. Winning on the last lap in Matterley Basin with a great battle and then there were some excellent races in Turkey. Probably the most important was in Germany, when I was able to come back after my injury and win the second race and the overall and just show everyone that I was ready to really fight for the championship. It was also great to share these moments with Team HRC as they have always believed in me, even when I was struggling. It was also good to have fans back at the races as we can see how much they add to the events. The races in France, Spain and then the last ones in Italy really showed how awesome a motocross race atmosphere can be so I hope that even more fans can come and support the riders next year.”

And what about things you wish you could change?

Gajser: “It was just a lot of really small things really. Of course, I wish I hadn’t have got hurt after Turkey as I was around 30 points clear in the championship and riding really well and controlling the series when it happened. The crash in Loket when the lever got stuck in the handguard was unlucky and that cost me a lot of points and just a few other things that didn’t go to plan. Nothing really too big but when the championship comes down to a small number of points, it is those little things that add up.”

What do you think of the calendar for 2022?

Gajser: “I haven’t focused too much on the calendar for next year. The last two years have taught us to prepare for changes so I won’t really get ready for any specific rounds. However, starting in late February doesn’t give us a lot of time off this winter, so I have to make sure I do what I need to do in order to be ready for that.”

Are there any events that stand out for you?

Gajser: “It is nice to see some overseas races back on the calendar again, and I hope they can happen. These rounds are always interesting to go to and it is important for it be a proper ‘world’ championship. They are also important for Honda and all their sponsors so I’m glad that we will go outside of Europe a few times. I am also excited for any new rounds we have on the calendar as it is nice to go to different places. Keeping things fresh is important and gives everyone a new start at a track that they haven’t seen before.”

There hasn’t been an announcement about whether we go back to two-day events, or stick with the one-day format, what is your opinion on this?

Gajser: “I think I have been quite clear that I wish that we can go back to the two-day format. I believe it is better for a world championship to be held over two days, rather than just a one-day format which is what I ride when I go to Slovenia for a national event. It gives us a bit more of a chance to get things right on the bike and to make things a bit safer as we can change things and see how they work and then still have chance to change them back before the races. I know a lot of riders want the one-day format, but then they are also using practice tracks or tracks in the area on the Saturday because they want to work on things and get things perfect for raceday. Maybe the qualifying race could be incentivised more, or we just do timed practice for the gate pick but I believe that the MXGPs should be a two-day event.”

What are your hopes for 2022?

Gajser: “The aim every year is to become world champion. It is what every rider wishes and especially for me, having won some in the past and having come so close this year, it is what I will be focusing on for every gate drop. Of course, I know it won’t be easy as the class is getting more competitive every year and I believe a lot of riders will keep improving, so I need to keep improving as well but I am confident that I can come out on top, especially with the support of everyone at Team HRC who continues to work extremely hard making sure everything possible is done to get me to perform at my best. I am also looking forward to having Mitch Evans back alongside me, after he missed 2021 through injury. I got on well with him and he is fun to have around and I hope that he can show everyone his real speed in 2022.”

Estenson Racing reveal AFT line-up for 2022

Estenson Racing will run a powerhouse line-up for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season. Multi-time road race champion JD Beach and the reigning back-to-back AFT Singles Champion Dallas Daniels return, with the young rider making his premier class debut and joining the veteran for a two-pronged threat in the Mission SuperTwins Championship. Up-and-coming rider Trevor Brunner joins the team to spearhead the campaign in the AFT Singles class.

Beach enters his fourth season with the team and looks to build on their success with the Yamaha MT-07. Since his first premier class victory that debut season with the team in 2019, he has been the rider to beat on the TT tracks, winning four of the last five TT Main Events. Beach and the team have continued to make forward strides, ending the 2021 season with a pair of wins and a total of four podium finishes for a top-five finish in the point standings.

JD Beach – Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins

“I’m excited to be back with the Estenson Racing team for the fourth season now. I’ll have the same crew as last year, and I think it’ll be good to build off that as well. I feel like every year, we are taking steps forward with the bike, sometimes not as big of steps as we would have liked, but we have never stopped working. With what we learned in 2021 and the people that we have around us, I think we could take our biggest step forward next season. I’m thankful to have the continued support from Tim (Estenson) and the whole team. I think ‘22 will be a big year for us, not only with having a strong team but also some really strong competition in the SuperTwins class. I hope that I can make this year the best one yet and add some wins on the oval tracks.”

Daniels steps up to the premier class after an impressive tenure in the AFT Singles Championship since he made his debut midseason in 2019 at the Lima Half-Mile. In addition to becoming the first back-to-back champion in the class, he rose to second on the support class’ all-time win list with 13 victories. While defending his AFT Singles title in 2021, Daniels also enjoyed a stellar debut aboard the Twin in the AFT Production Twins class, scoring three wins and a second-place finish in the four events he entered.

Dallas Daniels – Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins

“I’m super excited to be returning with Estenson Racing. We’ve had a lot of success together during the two-and-a-half years that I’ve been there, taking home two championships in the AFT Singles class. So it just seems like the right time for us to make the move to the premier twins class, the Mission SuperTwins. It’s been my dream to even race in this class, let alone be given the opportunity to win and accomplish my goals. The team has been putting in an endless amount of work into the bikes and the program, and I think we have a really good package heading into the season opener. I can’t wait for the season to start!”

The newest addition to Estenson Racing, Brunner is one of the sport’s rising stars. He capped off his amateur career with top honours and has followed a similar career trajectory as Daniels. The Indiana rider was named the 2019 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner and the 2019 AMA Athlete of the Year from Grand Championship events.

He then went on to impress during his debut in the pro ranks, scoring a win at the Springfield Short Track in 2020. Brunner finished his sophomore year strong with a pair of wins at the Sacramento Mile doubleheader, securing a top-five finish in the points standings. The 19-year-old aims to put another number-one plate on the Yamaha YZ450F and bring the team its fourth title in its sixth year in the championship.

Tommy Hayden – Estenson Racing Team Manager

“Estenson Racing is really happy to announce our racing program for 2022. We could not be more excited about our riders that we have on the team for next year. In the SuperTwins class, I feel really good about our balance of strengths. With JD, we have experience and maturity, and with Dallas, we have raw talent and eagerness. Together I think this is a perfect match that will push us forward. In the AFT Singles class, we are really happy to have Trevor join our team. We have had a lot of success in the championship with three titles, including the recent back-to-back championships, and we believe Trevor is the guy to help us continue that success on the 450. He has already proven to be a race winner, and we look forward to helping him become a champion. We have increased our commitment to winning even more with our concentrated effort, and have added staff members and expanded in other areas to give us more resources to accelerate our development capabilities. We’re looking forward to lining up in Volusia next March.”

Trevor Brunner – Estenson Racing AFT Singles

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the Estenson Racing team. They have had a lot of success in American Flat Track and have been the pinnacle of the AFT Singles class the past few years. I have a lot of confidence in them, and they have a lot of confidence in me, so I’m looking to put it all out on the track aboard the Estenson Racing Yamahas. The team is all about winning races, and we’re going after the championship. It’s a big step for me in my career, and I can’t wait to get started.”