March 18, 2025

Senior Dirt Track Champs this weekend

Women’s ISDE Team into Motorsport Hall of Fame

YMA to support Team USA at Women’s Oceania Challenge

YJR riders impress in NSW and Queensland

Clubman EoIs for 2025 ISDE open

FIM Oceania status for ProMX MX1

Triumph extend contract with Jalek Swoll

EnduroGP of Romania cancelled

Bulk Nutrients Echuca Yamaha join Australian ProMX championship

2025 Kurri Kurri Masters run and won by Harrison Ryan

Toni Bou wins X-Trial of Wiener Neustadt (Round Six)

2025 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship opener in Inzell Wrap

NZ MX championship wraps up at Rotorua

CDR Yamaha welcomes new partners

EMX, MX2 & MXGP Report from Round Two – Castilla La Mancha

2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships this weekend!

North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club will be hosting the 2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships at the Mike Doohan Raceway on the 22nd & 23rd of March 2025, with 112 riders contesting the six championships and the support classes will see some hard-fought racing over the 2 days.

The Mike Doohan Raceway has been hit hard by the weather over the past 3 months with a mini tornado hitting the track in January knocking down trees and fences and then Cyclone Alfred a week again which flooded the track and surrounding areas. Thanks to the great club members the venue has been cleaned and dried up and all systems are ready to go for the running of the championships.

The championships will see the continuing battle between the Queensland and New South Wales riders, leading the way for the Queenslanders will be local rider Rory McQualter in three class, Pro 450 – Mx Open and Pro 250. Along with other S.E. Qld riders Cyshan Weale, John Lytras, Morty Michelmore, Ronan Jacobs and from FN Qld, Cooper Anderson, Brayden Bradford, Lachlan Moody, Ryan Totorica and Lucas Quinn.

The NSW riders will be led by Daniel Wicks, Cody Lewis and Lachlan Russell will make for some very competitive racing to see who will come out on the top step.

The Pro Women class will also see more great racing see some 18 riders competing over the 2 heats and 2 days.

Riders coming from 3 states, with defending champion Brittany O’Brien travelling from FNQ and local multi national and states champion Briony Hendrickson retuning to racing after a year off, will be mixing it will a team of 3 Victorian riders heading north leading the way will be Tayla Street and another 5 from NSW will see some keenly contested racing for this championship.

Another hotly contested class will be the Sidecars with 9 teams. West Wyalong’s Matt Davies/ Tom Northey defending his championship trying to dethrone them will be the local team of brothers Darren and Shaun Fien, Kory McMurdo/Luke Lees and Aaron Morgan/ Ronan Jacobs.

ATV championship has two full grids of riders from FNQ, NSW and local riders, the Griffiths brothers Matt and Josh will be the ones to beat on paper but with the strong field we see some great racing over the heats to see who will be one of the top 6 to contest the final.

In addition to the championship classes there will also be support classes for Over 40s and four junior classes which will give fans a chance to watch some of the great young talent coming through the age groups.

Practice gets under way at 9am on Saturday, and then on Sunday there will be a parade lap of competitors and the National Anthem at 9.30am. Fans can see the action for an entrance fee of just $20 with under 15yrs free.

Aussie Women’s ISDE Team inducted into Motorsport Hall of Fame

Australian Off Road Queen, Jess Gardiner was honoured with entry into the Motorsport Hall of Fame last week as part of the Australian Formula 1 GP. Gardiner, a six-time winner of as part of the Australian Women’s ISDE team, multiple Australian champion and pioneer for women’s off-road racing, was inducted last week alongside her Australian team-mates, Jemma Wilson and Tayla Jones as well as road racing legend, Casey Stoner.

Jessica Gardiner

“What a lifetime achievement, sometimes we are always caught up in the next goal or moment and forget how far we have and what has been achieved. I am flattered and honoured to be standing here with Jemma and Tayla and to receive this award with them. Together we won five world ISDE championships as a team and had so much fun doing it. Thank you to all the people who have supported me along the way as everyone plays a part in success.”

YMA to support Team USA at Women’s Oceania Challenge

As part of the US team coming to Australia for the FIM Women’s Oceania Challenge at Wonthaggi next week, Yamaha Motor Australia via the Yamalube Yamaha and WBR Yamaha teams are supporting two of the five riders competing for the US.

Jordan Jarvis and Lochlan Turner will race for team USA but on team supplied YZ250F’s. The women landed in Australia late on Monday evening and after a day or so to shake off the jet leg will be out at the track shaking down their race bikes for the weekend and ready to go against teams from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Jarvis, an experienced and well credentialed racer brings with her nine AMA championships in an outstanding career and is eager to compete for the first time in Australia. Turner, on the other hand, is the young gun of the women’s racing scene in the USA and won her first Women’s AMA championship in 2024 in her first year out of amateur racing.

The FIM Women’s event is part of the opening round of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship that gets under way this Saturday at Wonthaggi, check out the event schedule below.

YJR riders impress in NSW and Queensland

Racing in two states saw five GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing riders in action and again racking up plenty of podiums in another successful weekend of racing.

NSW kicked off their state championships with a two day event hosted by the Lakes Club in the Hunter Valley. The undulating, hard pack track is always a challenge by the YJR crew tackled it head on finished with a number of class wins.

Kye Sproule took top honours in the 10-12 years 65 cc class in a strong start to his campaign. Sproule won all three motos and set himself as the man to be in this division. He backed that up with a top five result in the 9-11 years 85 cc class, but some small crashes affected his final result.

Eliza Dennis dominated the 85 cc Girls class, taking all three race wins with a comfortable gap over her rivals. She cleared out early in each race and charged her way around the Lakes track with speed and aggression. She was also in the battle with the boys, finishing just outside the top 10, in 11th place.

Blake Bohannon continues his impressive start to the year, winning the 12-15 years 85 cc class. Bohannon finished with 2-2-1 results and improves every time he lines up on the starting gate.

Stella Harding took it to the boys again, this time finishing second in the 7-9 years 65cc class. Stella was a model of consistency all day and was never outside the top three at any stage.

Heath Davy was on double class duties taking victory in the 13-15 years two stroke on his YZ125, while an issue while leading race two in the 250 class put an end to a double class victory.

With Hudson Francis sidelined with a wrist injury, Lachlan Allen was the YJR lone ranger in Queensland as he travelled to Mundubbera for round two of the Sunshine State Queensland Motocross Championships.

Allen, kept up his end of the deal, winning the Junior Lites 4 stroke on his YZ250F and then finishing second on his YZ125 in the 2 stroke division where he finished equal first on points but second for the round on countback.

Clubman EoIs for 2025 ISDE open!

Expressions of interest are now open for Clubman riders who wish to compete in the 2025 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Bergamo, Italy from August 24-29.

The 2025 event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with challenging terrain, breath-taking scenery and the camaraderie of the global enduro community.

The Clubman category provides an opportunity for passionate and capable riders to experience the ISDE as part of a three-rider team, alongside competitors from across the globe. Furthermore, Clubman riders also compete on the same course as the world-class Trophy brigade.

Clubman riders interested in competing in the 2025 ISDE must submit their applications by Friday, March 28. Selection criteria will be based on riding ability, experience and commitment to the rigorous demands of enduro competition. Please note that Clubman riders bear the cost of competing in the ISDE.

Riders should apply via email to [email protected] with the email subject ‘2025 ISDE Clubman Application’ complete with full contact details, MA licence number and a brief resume of applicable riding experience. You will receive a reply email with eligibility requirements, more information and expected budget.

Spots are limited and demand will be high, so early applications are encouraged.

FIM Oceania status for ProMX’s MX1 class in 2025

FIM Oceania’s recognition of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) will continue in 2025, with Australia’s motocross showpiece again receiving official FIM Oceania Motocross Championship status. The FIM Oceania appointment will apply to the Kawasaki MX1 class for the eight-round 2025 ProMX season, which begins in Wonthaggi (Vic) on the weekend of March 22-23.

The top three Kawasaki MX1 riders at the end of the season will be officially acknowledged at the ProMX Championship presentation ceremony with FIM Oceania medallions and the winner receiving the FIM Oceania Motocross Championship trophy.

In addition to FIM Oceania’s support for the FIM Oceania Motocross Championship, the FIM Continental Union will also showcase the finest female motocross talent in not just Australia and New Zealand, but also the United States and Africa when the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is also held in Wonthaggi on March 22-23. The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup was also held for the first time in 2024, won by Australia over its host, New Zealand.

You’ll be able to tune into round one at the following:

ProMX TV livestream (www.auspromx.com.au and ProMX Facebook page): Sunday, March 23 – 9:30am-11:25pm (AEDT)

ProMX TV Live (SBS, SBS On-Demand and Stan Sport): Sunday, March 23 – 11:30am-1:00pm (AEDT). Also, catch up on ProMX anytime at SBS On Demand.

ProMX Wonthaggi Weekend Schedule

Saturday 22nd March 9:00 Fox Racing MX85 P/Q 15 mins 9:19 EZILIFT MXW / FIM Oceania Cup P/Q 20 mins 9:42 MAXXIS MX3 – Group 1 FP 15 mins 10:00 MAXXIS MX3 – Group 2 FP 15 mins 10`:18 Pirelli MX2 FP 15 mins 10:36 Kawasaki MX1 FP 15 mins 11:02 Track Prep – Opening Ceremony 14 mins 11:12 National Anthem 2 mins 11:19 Fox Racing MX85 Moto 1 20 mins + 1 Lap 11:48 Lunch 40 mins 12:28 MAXXIS MX3 – Group 1 Qual 15 mins 12:46 MAXXIS MX3 – Group 2 Qual 15 mins 13:09 EZILIFT MXW / FIM Oceania Cup Moto 1 15 mins + 1 Lap 13:33 Pirelli MX2 Qual 15 mins 13:51 Kawasaki MX1 Qual 15 mins 14:14 Maxxis MX3 – Non qualifiers Moto 1 15 mins + 1 Lap Sunday 23rd March 8:45 Pirelli MX2 WU 10 mins 8:58 EZILIFT MXW / FIM Oceania Cup WU 10 mins 9:11 MAXXIS MX3 WU 10 mins 9:24 Kawasaki MXI WU 10 mins 9:40 MX1 Pole Shootout ^ Qual 10 mins 9:50 Track Prep – Opening Ceremony 12 mins 10:00 National Anthem 2 mins 10:17 Fox Racing MX85 ^ Moto 2 20 mins + 1 Lap 10:55 FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup ^ Moto 2 20 mins + 1 Lap 11:35 Pirelli MX2 * Moto 1 25 mins + 1 Lap 12:11 Kawasaki MX1 * Moto 1 25 mins + 1 Lap 12:47 MAXXIS MX3 * Moto 1 20 mins + 1 Lap 13:13 Lunch 30 mins 13:43 EZILIFT MXW / FIM Oceania Cup ^ Moto 2 15 mins + 1 Lap 14:19 MAXXIS MX3 ^ Moto 2 20 mins + 1 Lap 14:55 Pirelli MX2 ^ Moto 2 25 mins + 1 Lap 15:36 Kawasaki MX1 ^ Moto 2 25 mins + 1 Lap

Triumph extend contract with Jalek Swoll into 2026

Triumph Factory Racing have announced the extension of its partnership with American racer Jalek Swoll through 2026. Although currently side-lined due to injury, Swoll is expected to make a full recovery and return to racing during this summer’s Pro Motocross series. Swoll is looking forward to regaining his strong form aboard the TF 250-X. Once the season concludes, he will shift his attention to preparing for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Last year placing sixth at the 250SX East season opener in Detroit, the Floridian set the tone for a positive year, ultimately finishing an impressive seventh overall in the final standings. Swoll carried his indoor speed outdoors and charged to a stunning fifth overall to further highlight both his talent and the competitiveness of his machine. Jalek then made history at round nine of the championship where the 24-year-old claimed third overall at Unadilla, New York, to mark the first overall podium result for the Triumph TF 250-X in AMA competition.

Jalek Swoll

“I’m super-excited to announce my contract extension with Triumph Factory Racing. I’m also really proud of what we’ve achieved together since I joined the team and I’m excited to keep building on what we’ve delivered so far. I was in a really good place with my speed before my injury this off-season and I was ready to contend for wins, so when I’m back racing the goal remains the same. Being offered a contract extension while being injured isn’t something I’m taking for granted and I can’t wait to be back at the races with the team and showing everyone what we can do.”

EnduroGP of Romania cancelled

The FIM, Romania Motorcycle Federation (FRM), Prime Stadium, and LX-Cape Motoclub regret to announce that, despite their best efforts, they have been forced to cancel the EnduroGP of Romania, which was scheduled for June 20-22 in Bacău.

This decision is due to force majeure brought about by the recent African swine fever outbreak at the local hunting ground No. 37 in Calugara, which overlaps the event’s roads and special test areas.

The event will not be replaced. The calendar has been updated as planned.

2025 EnduroGP Calendar

Round Date Location 1 4 – 6 April Fafe – Portugal 2 2 – 4 May Oliana – Spain 3 23 – 25 May Skövde – Sweden 4 1 – 3 August Rhayader – Great Britain 5 12 – 14 September Réquista – France 6 26 – 28 September Darfo Boario Terme – Italy 7 17 – 19 October Zschopau – Germany

Bulk Nutrients Echuca Yamaha join Australian ProMX championship

Enter the new team for 2025 the Bulk Nutrients Echuca Yamaha race team. This team is cut from the same cloth and comes from WBR racing family but is a completely new identity and is a true dealership based support team for 2025.

WBR racing went through a big change for 2025 as the formally known WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha team has had a full restructure and further aligned with Yamaha for 2025, cementing it as a top tier team in Australia.

Seth Burchell, hot off winning the 2024 SX3 championship, was left in a bit of a spot after winning in SX3 and having to go up to MX2 for 2025. Yamaha rewarded Seth with manufacture support in honour of his 2024 Championship. Seth then needed a way to tie this Yamaha support into a full ride that would cover the bases he needed to put together a competitive championship campaign as he sets sights on top five MX2 results.

Joining Seth is Bryce Ognesis and Tristan Owen to create a three-man team. Bryce is an exciting rider, first getting a chance with the team in 2024 filling in at Hattah Desert Race. Bryce impressed the team at Hattah, his never give up attitude and desire to do well won over the team and the team looked to what they could do for Bryce in 2025 to try and help him reach the next level in his career.

Tristan is a major part of the team really helping link the store to the track as he will do double duties working with in the dealership, training and racing. Tristan comes into the season a little under done after some preseason injuries have slowed him down.

The team has turned to a long time friend Darren Webber to come in and help manage the team on race weekends. Darren has been around the sport for a long time and really understands what it takes to put together a race weekend and understands what the riders need to be able to perform.

The team title sponsor is long time partner of WBR racing Bulk Nutrients. Bulk Nutrients are an Australian supplement company and understand the high demands on motocross athletes so having them in our corner will give our riders an extra edge for 2025. The team is also excited to partner with Wear Lusty and run Troy Lee Design gear.

Nathan (dealership principle)

“From when we where kids and racing, Troy Lee has always had the best designs and truly is an iconic brand of the sport so to have our Echuca Yamaha riders wearing Troy Lee at the races and to be able to offer it to our customers is a win win”.

From there the team is using all product and companies that they choose to sell. Motorex, Maxxis, VP Fuels, Funnel Web Filters, OEM Yamaha parts, Cycra plastics, Regina Chains, MX Ink graphics, Strike seat covers to name a few. As part of Seth’s close relationship and deal with Yamaha Seth will run Dunlop tyres and Yamalube.

2025 Kurri Kurri Masters run and won by Harrison Ryan

With Peter Baker

Local senior rider Harrison Ryan and ACT junior Thomas Gotts will be the first names inscribed on the honour roll of winners of the Kurri Kurri Masters.

The crowning of these riders as the King and Prince of Kurri Kurri respectively came as the culmination of two days of exciting action when the Kurri Kurri Junior Motor Cycle Club staged the first Masters meeting at its Loxford Park Raceway last weekend (March 15 and 16).

Harrison Ryan only made a late call to join the Pro Open class which saw four rounds of racing which served to determine the order of selecting gate positions for the one-off six lap decider.

Harrison led the ‘big five’ who always looked likely to provide the winner and he rode away to a comfortable win in the decider ahead of Cody Lewis, Luke Bush, Connor Ryan and Brayden Gay.

While that quintet dominated, the next in line Logan Davis and Jack Griffin both deserve a mention as they stepped up with vastly improved showings.

Earlier, the Pro 450 class was decided on points over five rounds with Luke Bush a deserving winner with two race wins and three third placings. Brayden Gay with two race wins and Connor Ryan with one win were next in line, after Cody Lewis ruined his hopes in the first race when he fell and failed to score.

Rory Hutchinson dominated the Pro 250 class leading home Harry Wright in each round, while Matilda Heaton-New, who has just moved in to the senior ranks, claimed third place.

The more experienced Bree-Anna Etheridge proved too strong for Matilda Heaton-New in the Pro Open Womens, while Jason Griffin also scored a clean-sweep in the Over 35s class.

The battle for the Prince of Kurri Kurri crown was just as intense as in the seniors.

Canberra rider Thomas Gotts was the top qualifier and led all the way in the six-lap final while two Queenslanders had an intense battle behind him with Cooper Archibald awarded second (after needing to win the repechage after a fall in his last heat) with Jake Paige third ahead of Nate Jaeger and Lenny Duggan.

Unfortunately two riders were missing from the final, after an alarming crash in the final of the 2-stroke class where local Max Earl came down in the opening lap with several riders caught up in the melee as well.

Max Earl was taken to hospital but latest reports suggest a huge gash to his head may be the worst outcome, while Hugh Hope-Hodgetts was out with a hand injury.

Cooper Archibald dominated the 2-stroke class, unbeaten in the heats and then winning the re-run of the final ahead of Thomas Gotts and Zac Brady.

Only one rider scored wins in two classes – and Cooper Quinn did it in style with a clean-sweep of all his races in both the 50cc and 65cc classes.

Other junior class winners were Jake Paige, Hugo Holmes, Kaiden Lantry and Braxsen Anderson.

All the junior action was hard-fought with constant close battles and it augers well for the Easter weekend when the 2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships will be staged at the same venue.

There is no doubt that junior racing is certainly worth watching and it comes with the added bonus of wondering where these riders will be in the years ahead as history shows that many currently in the junior ranks will progress to highly successful careers in senior racing.

2025 Kurri Kurri Masters Results

2025 KURRI KURRI MASTERS DIRT TRACK MEETING 1st 2nd 3rd KING OF KURRI KURRI Harrison Ryan Cody Lewis Luke Bush PRO 450 Luke Bush Brayden Gay Connor Ryan PRO 250 Rory Hutchinson Harry Wright Matilda Heaton-New OVER 35 Jason Griffin Troy Duff Jordan Roper PRE ‘90s Jordan Roper – – WOMENS OPEN Bree-Anna Etheridge Matilda Heaton-New – PRINCE OF KURRI KURRI Thomas Gotts Cooper Archibald Jake Paige 50cc Auto Div.2 7 – U/9 Cooper Quinn Jax Pringle Arlo Lantry 65cc 7 – U/9 Cooper Quinn Ryder Smith Arlo Lantry 65cc 9 – U/13 Braxsen Anderson Kaiden Lantry Quade Pringle 80cc 4-str Modified 7- U/12 Hugo Holmes Cohen McCosker Jake Straney 85cc 2str/ 150cc 4str. 9 – U/13 Kaiden Lantry Lockie Duggan Hugo Holmes 85cc 2str/ 150cc 4str 12 – /16 Jake Paige Preston Craft Hayden Duggan 100-150 2-str 13 – U/16 Cooper Archibald Thomas Gotts Zac Brady

Toni Bou wins X-Trial of Wiener Neustadt (Round Six)

Repsol Honda HRC riders had an excellent event at the Arena Nova. In a very important weekend for Toni Bou, he took the 90th victory of his career in the X-Trial World Championship. Gabriel Marcelli, meanwhile, rounded out the podium in the Austrian city, behind Jaime Busto.

Bou once again showed his high level of skill with a perfect first lap, accruing zero penalty points after completing the six sections. This gave him a direct spot in the final, alongside Marcelli and Jaime Busto, and placed him at the top of the standings, a position he would not relinquish throughout the day. In the Sprint Race, he drew on his experience and was the fastest rider, and would set off last in the decisive round.

The Montesa Cota 4RT rider faced a closely contested final, where the points were very close between the four participants. Ultimately, he claimed another victory, bringing his total to 90 in the indoor discipline during his career. However, Jaime Busto’s second place finish meant he could not yet mathematically clinch the title, as his rival had to finish third or lower for that to happen. He will have another opportunity to take the title next week in Cahors (France).

It was also a great weekend for Gabriel Marcelli. On the first run, the Repsol Honda HRC rider also had a perfect lap, which put him in the final alongside Bou and Busto. In the Sprint Race, where the starting position for the final would be decided, he continued to do well, to start second to last.

For the final, Marcelli looked comfortable and confident, and took third place, rounding out the podium at the Arena Nova. With this result, he maintains third place in the overall standings and adds another podium finish to his list of achievements.

The next challenge for the Repsol Honda HRC riders will be on March 22nd in Cahors (France), the penultimate round of the 2025 season. Bou will attempt to confirm his 37th world title -his 19th in the indoor discipline.

Toni Bou

“We knew it would be a tough race, and that’s exactly what it turned out to be. We started the final with a small mistake, but then we recovered very well. So I’m very happy with how it went today. We did our job very well, and it was very important to get this win. In Cahors, we’ll go out there with the same mentality of not making mistakes so that we can win the championship.”

X-Trial of Wiener Neustadt (Round Six) Results

Pos Rider Nat 1 Bou Toni SPA 2 Busto Jaime SPA 3 Marcelli Gabriel SPA 4 Grattarola Matteo ITA 5 Peace Jack GBR 6 Canales Alex SPA 7 Bincaz Benoit FRA 8 Mempör Marco AUT

X-Trial Standings after Round Six

Pos Rider Team Points 1 Bou Toni Repsol Honda HRC 115 2 Busto Jaime Gas Gas Factory Team 79 3 Marcelli Gabriel Repsol Honda HRC 63 4 Raga Adam Sherco Factory Team 48 5 Bincaz Benoit Sherco Factory Team 39 6 Grattarola Matteo Beta Factory Racing 23 7 Canales Alex Montesa Talent School 13 8 Peace Jack Sherco Factory Team 8 9 Gelabert Aniol TRRS Factory Team 6 10 Haga Sondre Gas Gas Factory Team 6

2025 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship opener in Inzell Wrap

Reigning champion Martin Haarahiltunen got the defence of his FIM Ice Speedway World Championship off to a successful start over the first weekend of action at Inzell in Germany, but he was forced to mount a fierce comeback in Sunday’s second round after finishing off the podium the previous day.

The 34-year-old Swede, champion for the last three seasons, dominated both days’ Heat races in the immaculate Max Aicher Arena with four wins from five starts on Saturday and a clean sweep on Sunday, but after a commanding unbeaten performance on day two he was left to count the cost of a poor start in the previous day’s Grand Final when he trailed home fourth.

The close and competitive nature of this year’s championship was perfectly illustrated by the changes in fortune for the world’s elite riders over the weekend with only Haarahiltunen and Finland’s Heikki Huusko making the cut for the Grand Final on both days.

After backing up third on Saturday with fourth the following day, Huusko sits second in the standings a further four points off the leader’s pace and just one ahead of his compatriot and round one winner Max Koivula with Niclas Svensson and Luca Bauer only another point adrift in fourth and fifth.

Haarahiltunen started Saturday with wins in his first two Heats, but tasted defeat for the first time in his third race when he was beaten by newly-crowned Swedish champion Svensson who won four of his five Heats to qualify for the Grand Final tied with Koivula, one point behind Haarahiltunen and one ahead of Huusko.

When the tapes went up on Saturday’s Grand Final in was Koivula, making his career debut in the main points-scoring race at this level, who reacted quickest to win from Svensson – who was in only his third career Grand Final – and Huusko as Haarahiltunen struggled to get away from the line.

Haarahiltunen rolled out onto the ice on Sunday afternoon with a point to prove and he set about the task like a true champion, defeating all-comers as he racked up win after win to book his place in the Grand Final on a perfect score of fifteen, but behind him competition for the last three places in the concluding race of the day was intense.

With three Heat wins, Huusko – last season’s bronze medallist – booked his place in the Grand Final and he was joined by Jasper Iwema from the Netherlands and German-born Bauer, racing on an Italian licence, who both scored two victories in their Heats.

After narrowly failing to make the cut on Saturday when he was disqualified in his final two Heats, 2024 silver medal winner and home hero Max Niedermaier again missed out on the Grand Final after finishing the Heats in fifth position while two crashes also put Koivula out of contention.

Haarahiltunen led away the Grand Final before it was stopped when Huusko drifted wide and crashed out of second, but from the restart the three-time champion claimed a tapes-to-flag victory with Iwema a career-best second after resisting a heroic late challenge from Bauer.

The FIM Ice Speedway World Championship powered by Anlas, Kineo and HKC Koopmann now moves to the Netherlands where it will conclude in the Thialf Ice Stadium in Heerenveen on 4-6 April.

2025 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Standings

Place Name Nation Total 1 Martin Haarahiltunen Sweden 34 2 Heikki Huusko Finland 30 3 Max Koivula Finland 29 4 Niclas Svensson Sweden 28 5 Luca Bauer Germany 28 6 Jasper Iwema Netherlands 24 7 Max Niedermaier Germany 22 8 Filip Jäger Sweden 18 9 Lukas Hutla Czech 17 10 Sebastian Reitsma Netherlands 15

New Zealand Motocross championship wraps up at Rotorua

The 2025 Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championship wrapped up with the final round on Saturday, the Rotorua MX Track run in reverse direction to the previous round at the same location.

In the MX1 class Hamish Harwood took the round win by five-points from Maximus Purvis with Josiah Natzke rounding out the podium. That wasn’t enough to flip the advantage Purvis carried into the final, ending the season as MX1 Champion 15-points ahead of Harwood, Natzke settling for third by just three-points.

Cody Cooper took out the MX2 round victory, narrowly ahead of Flynn Watts and Hayden Smith, but the title went to Madox Dixon, ahead of Cobie Bourke, with Smith in third.

Jack Ellingham took the MX125 round win from Hayden Draper but that wasn’t enough to close down a significant lead, Draper taking the title, with Ellingham runner up.

In the Under 19s, Flynn Watts took a perfect three for three at the final, backed up by the title, Wills Harvey and Cody Griffiths rounding out the podium for the weekend, but Draper and Harvey completing the championship standings.

Karaitiana Horne took the Women’s round victory ahead of Mikayla Griffiths and Amie Roberts, mirroring the final Women’s Championship standings, Horne well clear of her competitors.

Travis Taylor dominated the MX3 results for the weekend, claiming the title, Mitchell Gleeson the runner-up for the round and championship.

NZMX Round Four Results

MX1 Results

Hamish Harwood – 70 Maximus Purvis – 65 Josiah Natzke – 60

MX2 Results

Cody Cooper – 65 Flynn Watts – 62 Hayden Smith – 60

MX125 Results

Jack Ellingham – 75 Hayden Draper – 64 Delton Manson – 62

Under 19 Results

Flynn Watts – 75 Wills Harvey – 60 Cody Griffiths – 60

Women’s Results

Karaitiana Horne – 72 Mikayla Griffiths – 67 Amie Roberts – 62

MX3 Results

Travis Taylor – 75 Mitchel Gleeson – 60 Mokey Vining – 53

NZMX Championship Final Standings

MX1 Standings

Maximus Purvis – 275 Hamish Harwood – 260 Josiah Natzke – 257

MX2 Standings

Madoc Dixon – 235 Cobie Bourke – 226 Hayden Smith – 207

MX125 Standings

Hayden Draper – 270 Jack Ellingham – 249 Delton Manson – 220

Under 19 Standings

Flynn Watts – 272 Hayden Draper – 225 Wills Harvey – 223

Women’s Standings

Karaitiana Horne – 282 Mikayla Griffiths – 236 Amie Roberts – 222

MX3 Standings

Travis Taylor – 297 Mitchel Gleeson – 230 Brandon Hoskins – 174

CDR Yamaha welcomes new partners

The Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team will see a number of new components and logos on their race machines for the 2025 season. The team welcomes Pro Taper handlebars, AFAM sprockets as well as EZE hubs.

EZE Race Products are a Victorian based company focused on hard parts such as hubs and triple clamps to suit a wide variety of motorcycles. Bolted to the Australian made hubs will be AFAM sprockets, while Pro Tapers handlebars will now sit atop of the teams YZ450F’s.

“We welcome all three brands to the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team and look forward to working with them throughout the season. Each product is of the highest quality and have a great reputation within the racing industry,” states team owner, Craig Dack.

EMX, MX2 & MXGP Report from Round Two – Castilla La Mancha

The Circuito Motor Ranch on the edge of the small Spanish village of Cóza hosted the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha. Despite constant heavy rain in the lead up to the event, the Qualifying Races went ahead as scheduled with the track even offering multiple dry lines by the end of the day.

The MXGP Qualifying Race saw a great battle between current red plate holder, Maxime Renaux and Tim Gajser. The Honda HRC man emerged victorious, but only after resisting a mighty challenge from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rookie Lucas Coenen.

The MX2 Qualifying Race win was taken by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 star Thibault Benistant ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Sacha Coenen moved forward to take second place to take red plate into Sunday’s GP races as he levelled on points with reigning World Champion, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing pilot Kay de Wolf.

MXGP Race One

Race One at Cozar saw 28-year-old Tim Gajser dominate. The Honda rider finishing 43-seconds clear of team-mate Ruben Fernandez in a Honda 1-2. Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen claimed third a further seven-seconds back.

Fellow Dutch rider, Glenn Coldenhoff brought home the top Fantic, claiming fourth, while Kevin Horgmo rounded out the top five.

It was almost a minute gap back to the next closest rider, Sweden’s Isak Gifting in sixth. Romain Febvre was the top Kawasaki in seventh.

Italy’s Andrea Bonacorsi was the second Fantic hime in eighth place. Lucan Coenen the top KTM in ninth, followed by Maxime Renaux.

MXGP Race Two

Race Two once again saw Slovakian Gajser take a dominant win, almost 40-seconds clear of his closest competitor, netting Honda HRC the double.

It was Fantic’s moment from there however, the marque taking a 2-3-4 result with Italy’s Andrea Bonacorsi second, then Glenn Coldenhoff and Bogers representing the Netherlands in third and fourth respectively.

Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre rounded out the top five, almost a minute and a half off leading pace, with team-mate Pauls Jonass in sixth.

Isak Gifting was top Yamaha in seventh, followed by Lucas Coenen as top KTM in eighth. Ducati’s Mattia Guadagnini of Italy bring the Desmo450 into the top-10 in ninth, and Kevin Horgmo rounding out that top 10.

Gajser took the round overall with a perfect 50-points, well clear of Coldenhoff on 38 and Bonacorsi on 35, with Fernandez and Febvre rounding out the top five.

Gajser leads the standings on 108-points to Febvre’s 88, which is just a single point ahead of Renaux, with Coldenhoff and Lucas Coenen in fourth and fifth.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It was a good weekend, on what was a very difficult track. I made things difficult in race two by not getting a good start but overall I am very happy with how things turned out. We have all worked very hard to get to this place and it nice to get a win – my 50th – and get the red-plate back and just show everyone that I am still at a very good level. Now the aim is to hold onto it until after the last round of the season!”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P2

“Fantic made a big step, and they have worked so hard over the last year. I feel like we are working really closely together, and we have some really motivated people behind us. I get a lot of energy from them. Our bike is really good, and I took three really good starts; that was the key this weekend. It was very, very difficult out there, but we made it happen. Second overall and my first podium in two years – that feels good. I am happy for the whole Fantic team, with Bona being on the podium together with me, and also Brian. He finished fourth in race 2 and has the pace. I think it will be a nice year for Fantic. I am thankful for the whole team, also the mechanics who are the real winners this weekend here.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P3

“I don’t really know what to say, it is just amazing. It was a really tough day for everyone, but in the end, hard work pays off. A 2-3 for Fantic is cool. I just feel really good with them. I am in a really good spot with the whole team. Also, having Glenn and Brian by my side – they are so experienced, and I can learn a lot from them. Everyone at Fantic and the team are working hard. They are amazing, and it feels like being home again. Thank you all!”

Ruben Fernandez – P4

“I rode really well in the first race, just keeping things as steady as I could and it was great to follow Tim across the line and give Honda HRC a one-two result. In race two I got another good start but messed up in the second corner and was then last place. It was really difficult conditions with rain and sun, and mud and ruts and I tried to pass as many people as I could but I could only get up to 12th place. It is never a nice feeling to finish fourth overall, however I am proud of my riding and it shows I’m on the right track.”

Romain Febvre – P5

“Actually I’m pretty happy with what I achieved today; there was much more to lose than to win. The mistake I made in Quali yesterday meant that I could not choose a good place at the gate and that made it so much more difficult for the start. And the start was so important today. The guys who started at the front stayed there; their life was so much easier. It was a different race if you were in the pack; you were getting filled in with dirt the entire race and by the finish the bike must have weighed three hundred kilos and there was ten kilos of mud on your helmet. Of course Gajser took some points but I am still second in the championship headed to my home GP at St Jean next weekend.”

Lucas Coenen – P9

“I had the speed on Saturday but got a little tight and 6th was OK from the heat. We had a lot of rain for Sunday. I crashed in the start and had to come back from last to 9th in the first moto but the start was a lot better in the second race. It was a shame to have that little tip-over. The rest was history. P8: finito! Onto the next one.”

Maxime Renaux – P10

“A horrible day. Crashes at the start of both races made things really difficult and then I rode too tight so I couldn’t come through the pack like I wanted to. I wasn’t quite 100% coming into this weekend either but we picked up some points, which is important. My aim now is to perform at my best level next weekend in Saint Jean and ride like I did in Argentina.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P12

“I felt really good in the first race. I had a great start and got into a good flow straight away. I felt great on the bike and I felt like could have carried on riding like that at that pace for an hour. But then in the second one it was the complete opposite. I crashed early on and maybe four more times and the last one damaged my clutch so that was the race over. Overall, third in Race One was great and that’s where I should be every weekend.”

Jeremy Seewer – P14

“Today was a full mud race and I was in survival mode. I was doing well at the start of the first moto, but then somebody crashed in front of me. Then someone else hit me from behind and I fell. I restarted last and was covered in mud, so it wasn’t an easy one. The second moto was better, though. I started around tenth, but soon I was layered in mud, and it was a real struggle. It was a very tricky day, so now we are hoping for normal conditions again to see where we stand.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P15

“Today, the conditions were unbearable for everyone. We had some problems with the bike and I made too many mistakes. In the first race, I rode very well, but I was almost two laps behind and I did what I could. In the second, I was near the back at the start, but I made a good comeback to eighth and finished ninth. I didn’t score many points, but we are only at the beginning of the championship. We have time to improve. In any case, I am satisfied with how I rode in conditions that were beyond the limit.”

Pauls Jonass – P16

“I was so happy about my starts – I even took the holeshot in race two – but I was really disappointed about my riding, especially in that first moto. That was terrible; I was riding like an amateur. I just pushed too hard during the first laps, didn’t get a flow and struggled in the ruts; I only started riding decent in the last fifteen minutes of race two. It wass the same for everybody and I usually enjoy mud but sometimes it can be a bit of a game of luck and it was super heavy sticky mud after it stopped raining.”

Jago Geerts – P21

“I struggled with the conditions all weekend long — lots of mud and deep ruts. We really need to find a solution for that. On top of that, everything just went against me. My first race was actually quite decent until I went down near the end and lost what would have been a top 10 finish. In the second race, everything just went wrong. Of course, this is frustrating, but there’s no reason to panic. I need to stay calm, look for solutions, and keep working hard — that’s the key now.”

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 T. Gajser Hon / 2 R. Fernandez Hon +43.251 3 C. Vlaanderen Yam +50.468 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan +57.904 5 K. Horgmo Hon +1m08.538 6 I. Gifting Yam +2m06.024 7 R. Febvre Kaw +2m22.196 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan +2m30.187 9 L. Coenen KTM +2m44.364 10 M. Renaux Yam +3m20.030 11 B. Bogers Fan +1 lap 12 K. Brumann Hus +1 lap 13 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1 lap 14 J. Seewer Duc +1 lap 15 B. Watson Bet +1 lap 16 P. Jonass Kaw +1 lap 17 J. Geerts Yam +1 lap 18 J. Pancar KTM +1 lap 19 J. Gilbert Hon +1 lap 20 M. Scheu Hus +1 lap 21 M. Guadagnini Duc +1 lap 22 A. Sterry KTM +2 laps 23 T. Koch Bet +2 laps 24 C. Nickel Hus +4 laps 25 L. Bodega Gomez KTM +4 laps 26 A. Lüning Hus +8 laps 27 A. Valentin Yam +10 laps 28 C. Toendel Hon +12 laps

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 T. Gajser Hon / 2 A. Bonacorsi Fan +38.960 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan +52.639 4 B. Bogers Fan +1m21.737 5 R. Febvre Kaw +1m28.376 6 P. Jonass Kaw +1m34.636 7 I. Gifting Yam +1m41.892 8 L. Coenen KTM +1m44.327 9 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m49.660 10 K. Horgmo Hon +2m00.998 11 M. Renaux Yam +2m41.849 12 R. Fernandez Hon +2m53.914 13 B. Watson Bet +2m59.127 14 J. Seewer Duc +1 lap 15 J. Gilbert Hon +1 lap 16 T. Koch Bet +1 lap 17 J. Pancar KTM +1 lap 18 A. Sterry KTM +1 lap 19 K. Brumann Hus +1 lap 20 C. Toendel Hon +2 laps 21 M. Scheu Hus +2 laps 22 C. Vlaanderen Yam +4 laps 23 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +5 laps 24 A. Lüning Hus +5 laps 25 L. Bodega Gomez KTM +6 laps 26 A. Valentin Yam +10 laps 27 J. Geerts Yam +11 laps 28 C. Nickel Hus +12 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 T. Gajser Hon 25 25 50 2 G. Coldenhoff Fan 18 20 38 3 A. Bonacorsi Fan 13 22 35 4 R. Fernandez Hon 22 9 31 5 R. Febvre Kaw 14 16 30 6 I. Gifting Yam 15 14 29 7 B. Bogers Fan 10 18 28 8 K. Horgmo Hon 16 11 27 9 L. Coenen KTM 12 13 25 10 M. Renaux Yam 11 10 21 11 P. Jonass Kaw 5 15 20 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 20 0 20 13 B. Watson Bet 6 8 14 14 J. Seewer Duc 7 7 14 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 0 12 12 16 K. Brumann Hus 9 2 11 17 J. Gilbert Hon 2 6 8 18 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 8 0 8 19 J. Pancar KTM 3 4 7 20 T. Koch Bet 0 5 5 21 J. Geerts Yam 4 0 4 22 A. Sterry KTM 0 3 3 23 C. Toendel Hon 0 1 1 24 M. Scheu Hus 1 0 1 25 A. Lüning Hus 0 0 0 26 L. Bodega Gomez KTM 0 0 0 27 A. Valentin Yam 0 0 0 28 C. Nickel Hus 0 0 0 29 V. Guillod Yam 0 0 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 T. Gajser Hon 108 2 R. Febvre Kaw 88 3 M. Renaux Yam 87 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 79 5 L. Coenen KTM 57 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan 56 7 K. Horgmo Hon 55 8 R. Fernandez Hon 53 9 P. Jonass Kaw 53 10 M. Guadagnini Duc 52 11 B. Bogers Fan 46 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 39 13 J. Seewer Duc 39 14 I. Gifting Yam 38 15 J. Geerts Yam 26 16 B. Watson Bet 25 17 J. Pancar KTM 22 18 V. Guillod Yam 16 19 K. Brumann Hus 12 20 T. Koch Bet 10 21 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 8 22 J. Gilbert Hon 8 23 C. Toendel Hon 7 24 F. Aparecido dos Santos Yam 5 25 A. Sterry KTM 3 26 A. Forato Hon 1 27 M. Scheu Hus 1

MX2 Race One

18-year-old Ferruccio Zanchi took the opening MX2 race win for Honda. Belgium’s Liam Everts his closest competitor on the Husqvarna, 11-seconds separating the duo at the finish line.

Kay de Wolf put another Husqvarna on the podium, rounding up the top three, but another minute in arrears.

Thibault Benistant leading the Yamaha’s in fourth, followed by the KTM trio of Simon Laegenfelder, Cas Valk and Marc Prugnieres.

TM’s Julius Mikula took eighth for the Czech Republic, followed by Andrea Adamo and top Triumph rider Camden McLellan.

MX2 Race Two

Race Two in the MX2 class saw witnessed Husqvarna domination, led by Liam Everts of Belgium, with the Netherland’s Kay de Wolf a distant second, trailing the lead by over 1m20s.

KTM’s Andrea Adamo was next closest just two-seconds off de Wolf, completing the podium and leading home a bevvy of KTMs.

Simon Laegenfelder fourth and Cas Valk fifth, with Triumph’s other rider, Guillem Farres making an appearance in sixth.

Seventh went to France’s Marc Prugnieres, followed by Julius Mikula, Oriol Oliver and Ferruccio Zanchi, to complete the top-10.

Liam Everts took the MX2 round overall with his 2-1 result for Husqvarna, team-mate Kay de Wolf second and trailing by five-points, with a 3-2 result. Ferruccio Zanchi completed the round podium on 36-points.

Laegenfelder and Adamo completed the top-five, Valk, Prugnieres, Benistant, Mikula and Farres rounding out the top-10.

That leaves Kay de Wolf in the overall lead on 97-points, to Everts 91, Laegenfelder on 78 in third, Sacha Coenen fourth on 71-points, tied with Adamo.

Liam Everts – P1

“I’m super happy and almost lost for words right now. Just six months ago, I was sitting on the couch at home, unsure if I would ever race again. I worked incredibly hard to get back here, but I didn’t do it alone. The support from my new team has been fantastic, and having our boss, Kay Hennekens, here today makes this 1-2 finish even more special. In these tough conditions, I just focused on letting it flow – something my dad always taught me. It’s an incredible feeling to take this win!”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“It was definitely a challenging weekend with the weather, but I’m really happy to leave with the Red Plate. The conditions were tough – deep mud, heavy ruts – but I gave it everything I had. In the first moto, I focused on staying consistent, but a late mistake cost me some time. Still, I managed to bring it home in third. In the second moto, I pushed harder while keeping things under control, and it paid off. A 1-2 for the team is an incredible result, and I’m really proud of everyone at Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. We’ll keep working and be ready to fight again in St. Jean d’Angely.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P3

“It was a really good day today, and one I will remember for the rest of my career. I knew coming into the weekend that I liked the track, but the weather made it really difficult and it is never easy to ride when the circuit is like this. I knew I needed the start and that’s exactly what I got in race one, taking the holeshot and never looking back. I had a bit of pressure, but I focused on myself and picked the right lines and took my first race win. The second race started off badly and I was way down the field, and I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out. I just kept pushing and my laptimes were goods I knew I was catching the riders in front of me and every pass gave me a boost. I knew it was close, but when I finally received the news, I was delighted and I can’t thank all the team and all my sponsors enough. It hasn’t been easy but we all have put in a lot of work and it is great to reward everyone.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P4

“A difficult weekend in Spain but we worked well. I couldn’t get any points on Saturday: too many crashes and a bad start, but on Sunday better starts! Still some mistakes but I think this is normal in these conditions. 4th overall; not too bad and if I could have passed Andrea at the end then it would have been the podium. It’s still early in the season and already looking forward to the next races.”

Andrea Adamo – P5

“A special weekend. The track was quite dry but with many ruts on Saturday and then we had so much rain in the night and Sunday morning. We knew the races would be like a nightmare. You needed to be a bit lucky out there. The goal was to have two good starts and bring the bike to the finish. Unfortunately, I had contact with Sacha in the first race and filled myself and the bike full of mud! I gave everything I had to come back to P9, which was decent. The start was better in the second moto and I worked my way up to P3. Not bad. It’s only the second GP but I feel good, fast and fit. We will give 100% to be on the podium as much as possible in the next GPs.”

Thibault Benistant – P8

“Today was definitely tough. A good start in Race One made things a lot easier for me in that one, though. I didn’t want to crash so I rode a safe race and it seemed to work as I finished fourth. In the second one I had another good race going until I had a big crash and it damaged my front wheel. I had to call into the pits and the team fixed it quickly so I could carry on, and I ended up 12th. It was really tough as I then lost my gloves too, so gripping the bike was difficult. So, 12th in that one was OK. It could have been better but it could have been a lot worse, too.”

Guillem Farres – P10

“My home GP was definitely a tough one! Conditions were pretty bad all weekend and in time practice I had the fourth fastest time. So that was pretty good and then in the qualifying race I was 10th after a couple of crashes. In race one, someone fell in front of me, and I couldn’t avoid their bike, so I crashed as well. It was pretty big and I was lucky to be OK. I got back to 16th, which wasn’t great, but I was glad to be healthy after that crash. I then had a great start in the second moto and moved up to third before having a small tip over. I dropped to fourth then another crash dropped me to sixth. Not the best result this weekend but not the worst either, so we’ll keep working and go again next weekend in France.”

Valerio Lata – P12

“A tough weekend overall, and one that I have learnt a lot of lessons from. I felt like my speed was good, but I know that I can’t make as many mistakes as I did and be able to score good points. Still, there were also some positives and I look to bounce back in France.”

Sacha Coenen – P13

“On Saturday I had a good feeling with the bike and the track but it was flooded on Sunday. I made a good start in the first moto but then slid-out and had to restart. I found my way up to 7th and then had a tip-over on the last lap, which was a shame. The start for the second moto wasn’t good and I crashed too much. I’m just happy to finish the weekend and leave this GP healthy.”

Karlis Reisulis – P14

“I don’t have much to say about today. I think they were the two worst races of my life and hopefully next weekend in France I can bounce back and ride like I did in Argentina.”

Camden McLellan – P15

“That’s the second round done and it’s been a really wet one. With the team we made some great improvements to the bike ahead of this race and they worked really well on track. The second race was a little disappointing. After a great start, I was running third and then I went off track and got stuck in a huge pile of mud, so that was my race over. But despite the results the bike is working awesome and I’m excited to be racing again next weekend.”

Rick Elzinga – P17

“Not a great day. I crashed in both races on the first lap. In the first one my bike was too damaged to continue so that wasn’t a good start to the day and then in Race Two I didn’t get the start I needed to stay out of trouble. So, I had goggle and glove problems because of how muddy it was. The conditions were really, really difficult today and now I’ll regroup and look forward to round three next weekend.”

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 F. Zanchi Hon / 2 L. Everts Hus +11.221 3 K. de Wolf Hus +1m15.427 4 T. Benistant Yam +1m23.894 5 S. Längenfelder KTM +1m43.025 6 C. Valk KTM +2m01.868 7 Q. Prugnieres KTM +2m44.091 8 J. Mikula TM +2m50.848 9 A. Adamo KTM +3m02.405 10 C. Mc Lellan Tri +3m40.014 11 S. Coenen KTM +1 lap 12 D. Braceras Hon +1 lap 13 V. Lata Hon +1 lap 14 O. Oliver KTM +1 lap 15 K. Reisulis Yam +2 laps 16 G. Farres Tri +2 laps 17 M. Smith KTM +2 laps 18 N. Vennekens KTM +2 laps 19 S. Soulimani TM +2 laps 20 M. Valin Kaw +6 laps 21 S. Nilsson Tri +7 laps 22 R. Elzinga Yam +13 laps

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 L. Everts Hus / 2 K. de Wolf Hus +1m21.434 3 A. Adamo KTM +1m23.293 4 S. Längenfelder KTM +1m34.976 5 C. Valk KTM +1m49.577 6 G. Farres Tri +1m59.379 7 Q. Prugnieres KTM +2m26.476 8 J. Mikula TM +2m37.483 9 O. Oliver KTM +2m42.144 10 F. Zanchi Hon +1 lap 11 V. Lata Hon +1 lap 12 T. Benistant Yam +1 lap 13 R. Elzinga Yam +1 lap 14 K. Reisulis Yam +2 laps 15 S. Coenen KTM +2 laps 16 S. Soulimani TM +2 laps 17 N. Vennekens KTM +2 laps 18 M. Smith KTM +3 laps 19 C. Mc Lellan Tri +11 laps 20 D. Braceras Hon +13 laps

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 L. Everts Hus 22 25 47 2 K. de Wolf Hus 20 22 42 3 F. Zanchi Hon 25 11 36 4 S. Längenfelder KTM 16 18 34 5 A. Adamo KTM 12 20 32 6 C. Valk KTM 15 16 31 7 Q. Prugnieres KTM 14 14 28 8 T. Benistant Yam 18 9 27 9 J. Mikula TM 13 13 26 10 G. Farres Tri 5 15 20 11 O. Oliver KTM 7 12 19 12 V. Lata Hon 8 10 18 13 S. Coenen KTM 10 6 16 14 K. Reisulis Yam 6 7 13 15 C. Mc Lellan Tri 11 2 13 16 D. Braceras Hon 9 1 10 17 R. Elzinga Yam 0 8 8 18 S. Soulimani TM 2 5 7 19 N. Vennekens KTM 3 4 7 20 M. Smith KTM 4 3 7 21 M. Valin Kaw 1 0 1 22 S. Nilsson Tri 0 0 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 97 2 L. Everts Hus 91 3 S. Längenfelder KTM 78 4 S. Coenen KTM 71 5 A. Adamo KTM 71 6 T. Benistant Yam 63 7 C. Valk KTM 61 8 F. Zanchi Hon 53 9 G. Farres Tri 46 10 Q. Prugnieres KTM 43 11 C. Mc Lellan Tri 42 12 V. Lata Hon 41 13 K. Reisulis Yam 40 14 O. Oliver KTM 37 15 J. Mikula TM 36 16 D. Braceras Hon 31 17 R. Elzinga Yam 26 18 M. Valin Kaw 25 19 N. Vennekens KTM 10 20 S. Soulimani TM 7 21 M. Smith KTM 7 22 M. Rossi KTM 6 23 J. Walvoort KTM 5 24 M. Silva Yam 4 25 B. Pascual Hon 2 26 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250

Nico Greutmann charged down the inside at the start of the opening EMX250 contest but Janis Reisulis made a bold move around the outside, setting the tone for a fiercely contested race. Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon and his team-mate Francesco Garcia both got off to strong starts, while Bradley Mesters looked competitive before a costly mistake on the opening lap saw him drop from second to 15th.

As the race developed, Mads Fredsoe executed a clean pass on Ivano Van Erp to take fourth place, but it was Greutmann who emerged from nowhere to grab the race lead on lap 4 of 11. That was short-lived as he suffered a dramatic crash, launching over the handlebars and injuring his wrist.

Meanwhile, Simone Mancini, a standout in the 125cc class last season, also had an off-track moment. Petit was also on the charge and mastered the mud to make his way up from 11th to 5th showing impressive skills along the way.

Reisulis maintained control of the race despite increasing pressure from behind. Fredsoe’s bid for the lead happened on lap 6 but was derailed after running into trouble with two laps to go, allowing Reisulis to make an outside pass on the Husqvarna rider. Meanwhile, young Australian Jake Cannon was one consistent rider as the Australian came from the back in seventh place to make his way up to third on lap four.

In a thrilling finale, the battle for second with Fredsoe intensified, leading to a final lap showdown. The last word went to Cannon in the last lap with Fredsoe making a little mistake. In their wake, was Noel Zanocz, the 2024 EMX125 European Champion, surging forward to join the battle from further down the pack but settled for 4th.

Despite a last-minute scare near the finish line, Reisulis held firm to claim victory ahead of Cannon, Fredsoe, Zanocz, and Petit.

Jake Cannon (after Race One)

“I’m over the moon with that race; it was more than I expected for my first race in EMX, particularly after I saw the track when I arrived this morning. It was just crazy for practice and I only managed four laps; I wasn’t sure how the day was going to go but I executed a good start in the race and rode smart. The first part of the race was a bit iffy and everyone was struggling with line-choice but I rode smart and consistent and came good at the end. I saw fourth trying to put a charge on me but I found some good lines and all of a sudden I was behind second and could pass him on the last lap.”

The second race of the EMX250 European Championship saw riders face freshly prepped but rain-soaked conditions following overnight storms. With the championship leader’s red plate up for grabs, the battle on the track was fierce from the very first corner.

At the start, Jake Cannon lined up hoping to build on his second-place finish from Race 1, but an early crash derailed his chances. The Australian went down after getting tagged in a tight battle, while Ivano Van Erp launched into the holeshot, leading the pack into the first turns.

Right behind him, the Frenchman Petit and Francisco Garcia slotted into second and third, followed closely by Max Werner, Fredsoe, and Tom Brunet.

As the race settled, Zanocz and Mancini started charging through the pack, eager to make up lost positions. Meanwhile, Brunet suffered mechanical issues, forcing him out of contention. Van Erp, who had been running strongly in third place, had a rough couple of laps on lap 6 and 7 of 12, first running off track and dropping to fifth before crashing two corners later. Despite his struggles, he fought back to finish inside the top ten.

Race 1 winner Reisulis had a rollercoaster race. Initially, he fluctuated between podium contention and mid-pack battles, but a series of mistakes and an unfortunate late-race incident saw him drop down to 12th place, knocking him off the overall podium standings.

At the front, Petit made his move on Van Erp by lap two, taking over the lead. From that moment on, he displayed a masterclass in control, extending his gap and cruising to his first-ever EMX250 race victory. The French rider crossed the line a dominant 41 seconds ahead of second-place Garcia, marking his arrival as a serious contender for the championship.

Behind Petit, Zanocz put in a solid ride to claim third place, while Nicolai Skovbjerg managed to work his way into fourth, overtaking Fredsoe and Werner in the latter stages of the race.

With a fifth-place finish in Race 1 and a dominant win in Race 2, Adrien Petit claimed the overall victory and secured the red plate as the championship leader heading into Round 2.

Noel Zanocz finished second overall, just three points adrift, while Mads Fredsoe secured his first podium finish since 2023 in Germany, a long-overdue return to form.

Despite his Race 1 win, Reisulis’ struggles in Race 2 saw him drop to fourth overall, just missing the podium. Nicolai Skovbjerg rounded out the top five after two consistent races.

Jake Cannon had to settle for 12th, collecting 22-points in race one, but none in race two.

Jake Cannon

“I was over the moon with my first race in EMX yesterday but I crashed off the start today and then I lost another minute when I needed to stop in the pits for fresh goggles and gloves; I felt comfortable riding in the mud both days but I just need to get round the first turn, stay off the ground and minimise those mistakes.”

EMX250 Race One Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Reisulis, J (LAT/YAM) 32:25.546 2 Cannon, J (AUS/KAW) +11.177 3 Fredsoe, M (DEN/HUSQ) +14.735 4 Zanocz, N (HUN/HON) +16.764 5 Petit, A (FRA/YAM) +32.937 6 Rispoli, B (ITA/KTM) +41.865 7 Mesters, B (NED/KTM) +47.843 8 Frisk, A (SWE/KTM) +1:15.727 9 Van Erp, I (NED/YAM) +1:29.065 10 Skovbjerg, N (DEN/YAM) +1:32.694

EMX250 Race Two Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Petit, A (FRA/YAM) 32:52.879 2 Garcia, F (ESP/KAW) +40.540 3 Zanocz, N (HUN/HON) +1:03.049 4 Skovbjerg, N (DEN/YAM) +1:12.118 5 Werner, M (GER/KTM) +1:14.899 6 Fredsoe, M (DEN/HUSQ) +1:15.078 7 Frisk, A (SWE/KTM) +1:44.239 8 Reichl, L (LIE/HUSQ) +2:23.268 9 Doensen, G (NED/KTM) +2:29.204 10 Van Erp, I (NED/YAM) +2:39.410 11 Mesters, B (NED/KTM) +2:42.773 12 Reisulis, J (LAT/YAM) 1 lap 13 Colmer, O (GBR/KTM) 1 lap 14 Prat, C (ESP/Triumph) 1 lap 15 Rispoli, B (ITA/KTM) 1 lap 16 Ruffini, L (ITA/HUSQ) 1 lap 17 Mancini, S (ITA/FAN) 1 lap 18 Osterhagen, H (NOR/FAN) 1 lap 19 Maschio, P (FRA/HON) 1 lap 20 Perez, S (ESP/GAS) 1 lap 21 Cannon, J (AUS/KAW) 1 lap

EMX250 Round Overall/Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Petit, A 16 25 41 2 Zanocz, N 18 20 38 3 Fredsoe, M 20 15 35 4 Reisulis, J 25 9 34 5 Skovbjerg, N 11 18 29 6 Frisk, A 13 14 27 7 Mesters, B 14 10 24 8 Van Erp, I 12 11 23 9 Garcia, F 0 22 22 10 Reichl, L 9 13 22 11 Doensen, G 10 12 22 12 Cannon, J 22 0 22 13 Rispoli, B 15 6 21 14 Werner, M 0 16 16 15 Ruffini, L 4 5 9 16 Maschio, P 7 2 9 17 Colmer, O 0 8 8 18 Askew, W 8 0 8 19 Prat, C 0 7 7 20 Kees, V 6 0 6 21 Ernecker, M 5 0 5 22 Mancini, S 0 4 4 23 Osterhagen, H 0 3 3 24 Perez, S 2 1 3 25 Gundersen, P 3 0 3 26 Leok, S 1 0 1

EMX125

The first EMX125 race of the season saw Filippo Mantovani take control in challenging conditions. Early on, Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Levi Townley had a strong start, running inside the top five, but the treacherous track quickly took its toll as multiple riders struggled to stay upright.

Niccolo Mannini wasted no time in making a charge to second place, while Mantovani positioned himself in third, waiting for an opportunity to strike. Meanwhile, Áron Katona showed impressive pace but had a tough moment when he nearly lost his advantage as the riders behind began to close in.

A fierce battle between Mannini and Mantovani saw the two trading positions multiple times. Mantovani made a decisive inside pass on lap 3 of 11 to take over second place, showing impressive confidence in the technical sections of the track. Further back, Jarne Bervoets showed good composure as he paced through the field to get up to 3rd on lap 6, while Vencislav Toshev, who had been running in a solid fifth, dropped down the order after a costly mistake.

Katona’s woes continued as he suffered a heavy crash while leading. Holding a comfortable 12-second advantage, he suddenly found himself on the ground, flipping over in a chaotic moment before remounting in 5th place. Despite the setback, he staged an impressive comeback, fighting through the pack to eventually secure 4th place by the finish.

At the front, Mantovani capitalised on Katona’s misfortune and regained control of the race. He fended off a late challenge from Mannini, maintaining a solid lead in the final laps to claim the first victory of the season. The battle for the podium was intense, with Bervoets making a last-minute push to secure 3rd place.

Levi Townley finished just outside the top-10 in 11th.

The second EMX125 race in Cozar was filled with unpredictable action. Charging into the first turn, Jekabs Kubulins took the holeshot, while his teammate Dani Heitink and Riccardo Pini positioned themselves in just behind. However, problems unfolded in the first corner, as multiple riders, including Levi Townley, were caught up in an early crash.

As the race progressed, Mantovani, coming off his win in Race 1, made rapid progress and moved into third after a strong inside pass on Pini. But disaster struck as Mantovani tipped over, losing positions to Pini and Bervoets, who quickly capitalised on the mistake. Meanwhile, Mannini had a rough race, crashing from seventh place and dropping back to ninth, forcing him to fight his way through the pack.

With just a few laps remaining, Mantovani’s race took another turn for the worse when he collided with a backmarker, forcing him off-track. A lengthy recovery saw him rejoin in 16th place, but his struggles weren’t over as he was eventually forced to retire.

At the front, Kubulins put on a dominant display, securing his first-ever EMX125 race victory with a margin of over one minute ahead of Bervoets, who finished second. The battle for third place saw Pini managing to stay 3rd to secure the final podium spot, while Gennaro Utech and Heitink completed the top five.

Levi Townley had to settle for 18th in race two.

With a third-place finish in Race 1 and a second-place finish in Race 2, Jarne Bervoets took the overall victory in Cozar, a well-earned triumph for the Belgian rider.

Niccolo Mannini finished second overall, showing consistency despite his struggles in Race 2. Riccardo Pini rounded out the podium, securing third place overall after strong rides in both race.

Townley heads into the second EMX125 round with 13-points to his name in 15th.

EMX125 Race One Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Mantovani, F (ITA/KTM) 32:47.512 2 Mannini, N (ITA/TM) 0:05.055 3 Bervoets, J (BEL/YAM) 0:05.788 4 Katona, Á (HUN/KTM) 0:18.789 5 Bellei, F (ITA/FAN) 0:19.490 6 Pini, R (ITA/TM) 0:35.732 7 Heitink, D (NED/YAM) 0:56.556 8 Van Mechgelen, D (BEL/FAN) 1:12.437 9 Toshev, V (BUL/FAN) 1:20.113 10 Oppliger, R (SUI/KTM) 1:25.337 11 Townley, L (NZL/YAM) 1:27.028

EMX125 Race Two Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Kubulins, J (LAT/YAM) 32:39.758 2 Bervoets, J (BEL/YAM) +1:03.082 3 Pini, R (ITA/TM) +1:32.415 4 Utech, G (ITA/TM) +1:59.415 5 Heitink, D (NED/YAM) +2:00.909 6 McCullough, C (IRL/FAN) +2:27.543 7 Mannini, N (ITA/TM) +2:29.669 8 Katona, Á (HUN/KTM) +2:45.223 9 Van de Poel, T (BEL/YAM) 1 lap 10 Ampoorter, I (BEL/GAS) 1 lap 11 Bellei, F (ITA/FAN) 1 lap 12 Van Mechgelen, D (BEL/FAN) 1 lap 13 Oppliger, R (SUI/KTM) 1 lap 14 Roberti, A (ITA/FAN) 1 lap 15 Cardineau, F (FRA/GAS) 1 lap 16 Toshev, V (BUL/FAN) 1 lap 17 Goyer, S (FRA/YAM) 1 lap 18 Townley, L (NZL/YAM) 1 lap

EMX125 Round Overall/Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Bervoets, J 20 22 42 2 Mannini, N 22 14 36 3 Pini, R 15 20 35 4 Katona, Á 18 13 31 5 Heitink, D 14 16 30 6 Bellei, F 16 10 26 7 Kubulins, J 0 25 25 8 Mantovani, F 25 0 25 9 Van Mechgelen, D 13 9 22 10 McCullough, C 6 15 21 11 Oppliger, R 11 8 19 12 Utech, G 0 18 18 13 Toshev, V 12 5 17 14 Ampoorter, I 3 11 14 15 Townley, L 10 3 13 16 Van de Poel, T 0 12 12 17 Goyer, S 7 4 11 18 Lara, P 9 2 11 19 Alvisi, N 8 0 8 20 Roberti, A 0 7 7 21 Cardineau, F 0 6 6 22 Stock, D 5 1 6 23 Gregoire, D 4 0 4 24 Laicans, R 2 0 2 25 Statt, H 1 0 1