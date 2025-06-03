Moto News | GNCC | AUSX | Rally | Enduro | MX | Speedway | Trials

Moto News Weekly Wrap

June 3, 2025

What’s New:

Charli Cannon claims first Women’s Pro MX podium finish

2025 Australian Trial Championship this coming weekend

Pablo Quintanilla retires from professional racing

AUSX Supercross get 2025 Boost

2025 Scottish Six Days Trial (SSDT) run and won

Mason-Dixon GNCC Motorcycle Race Report

Bou extends TrialGP lead in Corsica

2025 AMA Pro Motocross Round Two Wrap & Rider Quotes

2025 Manjimup 15,000 Wrap

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2025 Wrap

Australian Enduro Rounds 5 & 6 Wrap from Tintinara

2025 MXGP of Germany – Round 10 Wrap MXGP MX2 EMX125 WMX

SMX Next 2025 Scouting Moto Combine – Hangtown Wrap

FIM SGP3 Speedway Youth World Championship Wrap

Speedway GP of Czech Republic Round Three Wrap

Charli Cannon claims first Women’s Pro MX podium finish

Just 14 days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken and dislocated index finger, Australian motocross talent Charli Cannon delivered a courageous performance to claim her first podium finish in the United States, finishing third overall in Round 2 of the Women’s Pro Motocross Championship.

Cannon’s 2-3 moto finishes placed her equal second in points, third overall on countback, keeping her championship hopes very much alive despite the circumstances.

Charli Cannon

“I’m not overly happy, I’m still frustrated about the crash that caused the injury. I feel like I let myself and others down. But I’m not a quitter,” Cannon said after the race. The girls over here are fast and confident, you can see it. They know these tracks well, and that’s a big advantage. I’m not making excuses, this is outside my comfort zone, and on top of that, I haven’t been able to train during the week due to my hand. The next round is this coming weekend, and the injury is still fresh at just 21 days. I’m hoping the pain eases a little more, so I can push through both motos and minimise the points deficit. I’ll be aiming to come back at full strength for the final three rounds after the Australian championships conclude in August. You need to bring your A-game to beat these girls.”

2025 Australian Trial Championship this coming weekend

The motorcycle racing spotlight shifts to Queensand from June 6-8 when the 2025 Hell Team TRS & Integrated Products Australian Trial Championship is held in Meringandan West, just north of Toowoomba.

One rider who has displayed the attributes to succeed over the last two decades is Kyle Middleton (NSW), who returns in 2025 as he looks to reclaim the Trial1 title which Connor Hogan (SA) won in 2024. Hogan’s victory snapped Middleton’s Trial1 winning streak dating way back to 2013, so the scene is set for another spicy battle in 2025 – but it will be by no means a duopoly.

The 10-rider Trial1 field also includes multiple Australian champions Kevin Zarczynski (NSW) and Colin Zarczynski (NSW) – who won their first titles in 1997 and 2004 respectively – as well as perennial contenders Chris Bayles (Tas) and Neil Price (WA).

Another veteran, Trevor Campbell (Vic), is back in the top tier after finishing second in Trial2 last year, while the youngest competitor will be 17-year-old Benjamin Walling (WA).

Of the top brass, Hogan is probably the most battle-hardened after just coming off a career-high finish in the 2025 Scottish Six Days Trial, as well as competing in a few rounds of the Trial2 world title. Hogan, Colin Zarczynski and Bayles will all represent Motorcycling Australia at the 2025 Trial des Nations in Italy.

Thirteen other classes will compete on the ‘Erinvale’ property in Meringandan West over the weekend, where 27 brand new sections have been created by the event promoter, Moto Trials Queensland, to push the riders to the limits.

Four riders will be looking to go back-to-back – Hector Pinto (WA, 7-U11 Junior), Dean Nuttall (Vic, Masters 35+), Jake Farnham (Qld, Trial4) and Steve Johnson (Vic, Veteran 55+) – while there’s a standout in the open women’s field: seasoned campaigner and former Aussie TdN representative Michelle Coleman (NSW).

The 45-year-old was just pipped by Jenna Lupo (Tas) in 2024 after leading at the halfway mark, so a third Aussie title could be on the cards if she maintains her composure.

Lupo won’t be competing in the 2025 Australian Trial Championship, but we’ll see her at the TdN later in the year alongside debutante Alisha Harry (SA) who’s in the Youth class this weekend.

Meanwhile, 2013 women’s national champion and last year’s bronze medallist, Kaitlyn Cummins (NSW), will be competing in the Trial3 title at Erinvale.

AUSX Supercross gets Boosted

The Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) is set to launch into its biggest season yet — confirming Boost Mobile as the new official naming rights partner for the highly anticipated 2025 championship. Now titled the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, the partnership will see Boost Mobile go beyond traditional naming rights, powering content, athlete ambassadors, broadcast integrations, fan competitions, and activations at every round.

2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Championship calendar

Round 1 & 2 – Queensland – October 11 & 12

Round 3 – New South Wales – November 15

Round 4 – Victoria – November 22

Round 5 – South Australia – November 29

Pablo Quintanilla retires from professional racing

Monster Energy Honda HRC says goodbye with deep admiration and gratitude to a true rally raid legend: Pablo Quintanilla, who has officially announced his retirement from professional motorcycle racing.

With two Cross-Country Rallies World Championships (2016 and 2017) and three Dakar podiums—including two runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2022—he holds the best record of any Chilean rider in this discipline.

Sadly, his farewell comes after a serious crash during Stage 8 of the 2025 Dakar Rally, which resulted in a loss of consciousness and multiple contusions. Although he made a successful recovery, the incident led him to make the difficult but courageous decision to close this chapter.

Pablo Quintanilla

“Today was a very important day for me. I have announced my retirement from professional motorcycling after 15 years of giving my all. I have had the opportunity to win two world championships and to be on the podium of the Dakar 3 times. I had the opportunity to fulfill several of my dreams which makes me very proud. The last few years of my career have been a pleasure to be part of the Monster Energy Honda HRC team. I leave the motorcycle world with a smile on my face. I have lived what I had to live, I have made many friends along the way and I will keep those moments.”

2025 Scottish Six Days Trial (SSDT) run and won

Sherco rider Jack Peace has etched his name into motorcycle trials history by clinching his first victory at the prestigious 2025 Scottish Six Days Trial (SSDT), held from May 5 to May 10. This grueling event, renowned as the world’s toughest motorcycle trial, challenges competitors with:

Six consecutive days of competition

Up to 100 miles (160 km) of rugged terrain per day

28 observed sections daily

A total of 168 sections over the week

A field of 288 international riders

Peace showcased exceptional skill and endurance across the demanding Scottish Highlands, securing his victory with consistent performances throughout the week. His triumph follows a strong second-place finish in the 2024 SSDT and adds to his accolades, including the 2024 Trial2 World Champion and 2023 ACU Trial GB Championship titles.

Jack Peace

“I’m very happy to have won this year’s Scottish Six Days Trial. It was an amazing feeling to lift the prestigious trophy at the end of the week after riding so consistently over all six days. The scores were a bit lower this year due to the very dry conditions — there wasn’t much water in the streams. I started the week with 2 points on Monday, then managed to clean my early day on Tuesday, when the sections were extremely slippery — a difficult task that really set me up for the rest of the week. From that point on, I cleaned two more days and dropped just a single dab on the others, finishing with 4 points — a score I’m really happy with. The SSDT is a long week with big daily mileage, and the bike ran faultlessly the whole time. I’d like to thank Sherco and all my sponsors for helping me achieve this major goal.”

Fellow Sherco rider Adam Raga made a remarkable return to the SSDT after a 25-year hiatus, securing an impressive 2nd place finish with the Sherco ST 300 Raga Replica.

In the women’s category, Emma Bristow continued her dominance by clinching her 12th SSDT victory, further solidifying her status as one of the sport’s greats.

Mason-Dixon GNCC

Grant Davis found himself back on top at the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. After rain fell early in the weekend, conditions seemed to tack up throughout the course by Sunday afternoon at Round 8 of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, which seemed to create a rough and tiresome racetrack as the world’s fastest off-road racers lined up.

After taking he win two weeks ago, Davis kept the momentum rolling into Pennsylvania as he battled through from the second row in the XC2 250 Pro class to earn his second overall win of the season. Davis now holds the lead in the overall points standings as the series heads to Snowshoe at the end of June.

Benjamin Kelley didn’t get off to a great start, having to work his way to the front from a seventh place start on the opening lap. Once Kelley was up front though, he would continue to push his way through the course trying to place enough of a gap over the XC2 competitors.

However, a last lap crash saw Kelley lose those couple of seconds as he came through the finish to earn his fifth XC1 Open Pro class win of the season, and second overall.

Rounding out the top three overall finishers of the day was Steward Baylor as he came through second in the XC1 Open Pro class. Baylor would work his way up front after a fifth place start on lap one. As the race wore on Baylor would continue to push himself trying to close the gap between himself and Kelley. Unfortunately, Baylor was unable to catch Kelley and would finish second in class and third overall on the day.

XC2 competitors, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan and Cody Barnes would once again battle for a better overall and class podium positions. Riordan and Barnes would battle back-and-forth throughout the whole race, with Riordan being able to hold off Barnes to grab second in XC2 and fourth overall. Barnes would be right behind Riordan to finish third in XC2 and fifth overall on the day.

Coming through sixth overall and third in the XC1 class was Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn. As the race got underway, Ashburn would have his work cut out for him as he had to work his way through from an eighth place start. Ashburn would continue to push throughout the race, making the necessary passes to round out the XC1 podium.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would hold the lead for the first two laps of the race but unfortunately fell back to third and then fourth by the time the checkered flag flew, earning seventh overall and fourth in class.

After running second early in the race, Enduro Engineering Triumph Racing’s Ricky Russell would come through to cross the line fifth in class and eighth overall on the day.

Finishing ninth overall, sixth in XC1, was Mike Witkowski. Throughout the duration of the race, Witkowski would have a consistent flow going through the Pennsylvania and West Virginia terrain at the Mason-Dixon GNCC.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Toth would come through to round out the top 10 overall finishers on the day, while also earning fourth in XC2. Unfortunately for Lyndon Snodgrass after earning the $250 Landers KTM he would suffer a mechanical issue after completing three laps.

Overall Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Ricky Russell (TRI) Michael Witkowski (HON) Joshua Toth (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Grant Davis (177) Benjamin Kelley (173) Angus Riordan (140) Cody Barnes (121) Steward Baylor (114) Liam Draper (114) Kailub Russell (96) Craig Delong (85) Michael Witkowski (84) Joshua Toth (76)

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Ricky Russell (TRI) Michael Witkowski (HON) Thad Duvall (KTM) Kailub Russell (YAM) Craig Delong (HQV) Josh Strang (BET)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Joshua Toth (KAW) Brody Johnson (HON) Jhak Walker (BET) Trevor Maley (KTM) Michael Delosa (YAM) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Jason Lipscomb (YAM)

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

Grant Davis (219) Angus Riordan (193) Cody Barnes (175) Nicholas DeFeo (132) Joshua Toth (130) Brody Johnson (115) Jhak Walker (90) Hunter Bush (89) Michael Delosa (80) Toby Cleveland (71)

XC3, WXC & Youth

Coming through to take the XC3 125 Pro-Am class win was James Jenkins who also earned himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award. Jenkins would battle through to make a last lap pass and overtake the lead once again to take the win.

Jonathan Johnson would battle back-and-forth with Jenkins for first, but he would ultimately come through to finish second in the class. Jayson Crawford came back from starting fifth in the class to round out the top three on the podium at round eight.

Taking the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC Top Amateur honors was Joseph Cunningham as he finished 16th overall on the day, while taking home his sixth 250 A class win of the season. Chase Landers would finish 17th overall on the day, and second in the 250 A class, as he sat second on the Top Amateur podium on the day. Third place in the 250 A class went to Gavin Simon and third Top Amateur honors as he finished 19th overall.

In the AM Bike race, it was Ethan Harwell physically coming through timing and scoring first in the Sportsman A class. However, Colton McQuarrie continued to battle through to be awarded the AM Overall win as he was the first finisher in a national points paying class. McQuarrie would finish first in the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) class at the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon.

After earning the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award, Korie Steede continued to push her way through the Mason-Dixon line terrain. Steede would lead from start to finish, earning herself the WXC class win and second overall in the race.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer made her way into second in the WXC class early on in the race, but she would be unable to make a push for the win at round eight.

Archer would cross the line five seconds behind Steede for second in class and third overall on the day. AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald held onto third place in the WXC class for the duration of the race, earning her third WXC podium finish of the season.

After missing one round due to injury, Travis Lentz picked up where he left off in the Youth Bike race as he battled through to take the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. Ace Tokar would finish second overall and earn himself the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win at round eight. Hunter Hawkinberry took second in the YXC2 class, while also crossing the line to finish third overall in the Youth Bike race.

Kamden Krause and Grant Meacham would round out the top three YXC1 class finishers on the day, while Bentley Saxon finished third in the YXC2 class. Other winners on the day included Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class, Caleb Johnson in the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, Evan Porter in the 85 (12-13) class, Colt Chaney in the 85 (11) class, Brinn Buly in the 85 (7-10) class, Todd Toland in the 65 (10-11) class, Kane Morrison in the 65 (9) class, Cash Knecht in the 64 (7-8) class, Jayden Shea in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Paisley Harris in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Aubrey Tsakanikas in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Nathan Cygnarowicz in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

On Saturday, the Bike Micro race also had some of the slickest conditions of the day, but Kane Morrsion would power through all those conditions to take his seventh overall and MXC1 (8-9) class win of the season. Morrison would also be close to lapping the entire Micro field as he and second place finisher, Daxton Mullins, were the only two racers to complete all 10 laps. Mullins would come through to take second overall and in the MXC1 class, while Josh Erny rounded out the top three overall and MXC1 class finishers on the day.

Kash Brummage earned the MXC2 (6-8) class win, with Ryder Baricska and Tank Laws rounding out the top three finishers in the class. Braddox Hall took the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Weston Sanders earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Jacobi Duvall earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win while Kane Gasper earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Tessa Looney took home the Micro-E1 (7-8) class win, Nathan Zhang earned the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win, Weston Rose earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class and Jamison Dodson took the Trail Rider (7-9) class win.

After a two-week hiatus, the series will return for the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC on June 20-22, 2025. This will be the last remaining round before the series heads into its summer break. After Snowshoe, the series will look to return in the fall for the final four races of the season.

Bou extends TrialGP lead in Corsica, France

Defending champion Toni Bou claimed victories in both of the opening day’s races plus the Power Section at the TrialGP of France on the island of Corsica, while Harry Hemingway (Beta) and Miquel Gelabert (Honda) took a win apiece in Trial2 and Ryon Land (Sherco) and Jonas Jorgensen (Beta) shared the honours in Trial3.

Bou maintained his vice-like grip on the premier TrialGP class on the concluding day of the TrialGP of France – round four of the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – as Miquel Gelabert (Honda) enjoyed a double win of his own in Trial2 and Ryon Land (Sherco) also remained unbeaten in Trial3.

With the rest of the field collecting early maximums, thirty-eight-year-old Bou and his twenty-seven-year-old rival went head-to-head with only a single mark separating them until Busto incurred a five on section eight, situated on the steep and rocky mountainside overlooking the town, when he slipped off the side of a sharp-tipped boulder.

With the pressure off, Bou cruised to victory on just three marks lost as Busto’s maximum threatened to put him within striking distance of third-placed Matteo Grattarola (Beta), but he held his nerve to take second on fourteen, three ahead of the veteran Italian.

All-action Spanish rider Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) started the day third in the points table, but he was forced to concede more ground to second-placed Busto in the championship when he came home fourth on twenty-one, just two ahead of Britain’s Jack Peace (Sherco) who was riding with a new-found confidence following his solid performance on Saturday.

Bou started race two in dominant fashion and after the first nine sections he looked in complete control with just two marks lost compared to Busto’s total of eight at this point. However, uncharacteristic back-to-back maximums from the eighteen-time champion reduced the deficit to a single mark with just section twelve left to ride.

A long and twisting hazard plotted on Calvi’s rocky coastal defences, Busto went clean to shift the pressure back on Bou before the sport’s most decorated rider of all time put the result beyond doubt with a precise clean of his own.

Holding a solid third with three sections remaining, a five on section ten threatened to spoil Grattarola’s second race of the day, but he held his nerve to take another third-placed finish ahead of Marcelli, although this time it went to a tie-break after both riders finished on a total of twenty-one.

Also going down to a tie-break, Peace continued his run of great form in fifth after ending the day on twenty-eight, the same total as Spanish rider Aniol Gelabert (TRRS).

The day ended with the Power Section – an against-the-clock race over a series of concrete blocks – where Busto secured the extra championship point up for grabs.

Toni Bou – P1

“I’m very happy. After yesterday, which went so well, it’s always difficult to start again from scratch. The first lap was incredible, with only three penalty points, and I felt very good on the bike. I also felt comfortable on the second lap, although I made a couple of mistakes and the victory was a bit difficult for me to get. I’m in very good form at this point of the season, earning many points. I want to thank the team because they’re working very well in tough circumstances. Different areas are expected in San Marino, with some of them indoors, which I always enjoy a lot, and we’ll approach them with great enthusiasm.”

TrialGP Standings after Round Four

Pos Rider Total 1 Bou Toni (SPA – Repsol Honda HRC) 322 2 Busto Jaime (SPA – Gas Gas Factory Team) 267 3 Marcelli Gabriel (SPA – Repsol Honda HRC) 230 4 Grattarola Matteo (ITA – Beta Factory Racing) 209 5 Gelabert Aniol (SPA – TRRS Factory Team) 177 6 Peace Jack (GBR – Sherco Factory Team) 170 7 Dufrese Hugo (FRA – Beta) 139 8 Canales Alex (SPA – Montesa Talent School) 138 9 Suárez Pablo (SPA – Montesa Talent School) 67

2025 AMA Pro Motocross Round Two Wrap & Rider Quotes

The story of the day for the second race of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, was the weather, as a weekend heatwave pushed temperatures into the triple digits for Round 19 of the SMX World Championship and the Michael’s Reno Powersports Hangtown Motocross Classic Presented by Seven MX.

While racers were tested even further across each pair of motos in the 450 Class and 250 Class, in the end the respective points leaders rose to the occasion to take firm hold of the early championship battles.

In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence made a statement in the final moto to prevail with the win, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan remained unbeaten four motos into his 250 Class title defence.

450 Moto One

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Justin Cooper led the field through the first turn to open Moto 1 with the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but an aggressive Aaron Plessinger was able to wrestle the lead away aboard his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ride. Slotting into third was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, followed by the Team Honda HRC Progressive mounted siblings of Hunter and Jett Lawrence.

Tomac pushed the pace early and got around his teammate for second. He then looked to erase the two-second deficit Plessinger established through his early laps sprint. Behind the lead duo, Cooper and Jett Lawrence engaged in a battle for third, with the Australian rider able to get the upper hand. The top three then settled in through the middle portion of the moto.

All was relatively quiet until the final five minutes, when Tomac picked up the pace and began to close in on Plessinger. The KTM rider responded initially and re-extended the lead, but Tomac didn’t relent. As time ran out on the moto clock and they crossed the line with two laps to go, the Yamaha rider gave it all he had to get onto Plessinger’s rear fender and make the pass. Once out front, Tomac ran away to his first moto win of the season and the first since his championship-winning 2022 campaign. Plessinger dropped well back for second, just ahead of Lawrence in third, and later admitted he misjudged how much time remained and made too soon of a push to keep Tomac at bay. Cooper parlayed his holeshot into a fourth-place finish, with Hunter Lawrence rounding out the top five.

450 Moto Two The final moto of the afternoon featured the hottest temperatures of the day and was shortened by five minutes as a precautionary measure. Out of the gate, it was the Hondas of Jett and Hunter Lawrence alongside Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, who inched ahead for the Pro Motocross Holeshot. Meanwhile, Tomac made contact with another rider off the start and was mired outside the top 20 in the running order. Back up front, Jett Lawrence sprinted out to a multi-second lead as teammates Cooper and Webb moved into second and third, respectively. With Lawrence pacing the field, all eyes were on Tomac and his journey through the running order, as the Moto 1 winner was on the cusp of the top 10 after just five minutes. Back up front, Hunter Lawrence made a move around Webb to take third, while Plessinger followed into fourth. Lawrence and Plessinger then engaged in a battle for third for several laps, from which Plessinger got the upper hand. At this point, Tomac had climbed up to eighth and had three riders within his sights to break into the top five. However, as he looked to make a move, he lost traction with his front tire and went down. He remounted in 12th with a little more than 10 minutes remaining. Back up front, Jett Lawrence went unchallenged from the conclusion of the opening lap and put an exclamation point on an impressive performance with a wire-to-wire moto victory. Cooper equaled his career-best moto finish from one week prior in second, 10.9 seconds behind Lawrence, while Plessinger wrapped up a solid afternoon in third. Tomac soldiered home in ninth.

450 Round

Jett Lawrence’s 3-1 effort gives him back-to-back overall wins to open the season, with 17 career victories in 18 starts, the lone blemish on his record coming at Hangtown one year ago. Plessinger’s 2-3 finishes landed him in the runner-up spot for the sixth time in his career, while Cooper completed the top three (4-2) with his third career podium result. Tomac just missed the overall podium in fourth (1-9).

Another win for Lawrence, combined with Tomac’s challenging second moto, extended the Honda rider’s lead in the championship standings to 16 points over Plessinger, who moved up to second, with Tomac one additional point behind in third.

1st Place: Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (3-1)

“Not too bad of a day. In the first moto, I missed a shift off the start, so I didn’t get the greatest jump, but I made it back to third and kind of rode it in from there to save energy for the second moto. They ended up shortening that one, and I got a good start, sprinted early to build a gap, and then maintained it to the finish. It was hot out there, but we got it done. I’m happy and looking forward to Colorado.”

2nd Place: Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (2-3)

“We’ve made some really good progress as a team outdoors and I feel like I have a great motocross bike underneath me. I felt good in that first moto and I wanted to see how long I could go out front knowing that it was really hot, but I misjudged the timing of when the race would end, unfortunately. That was a bit disappointing, but the second moto we went after it again, I made the pass on Hunter [Lawrence] for third, then I got really hot out there in the conditions. Second overall on the day, I’m pumped with that, and hoping it’s a little cooler next weekend!”

3rd Place: Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing (4-2)

“Two good starts today and we did well to adapt to the track [with bike setup]. It was really hot weather and a dry, hard track, but everyone worked together well, and we came home with a great result. We all suffered a bit today, but I know I did all I could and I’m happy with the result.”

Eli Tomac – P4

“A couple things happened to me [in Moto 2]. Bad luck on the start as I hit the guy next to me off the gate. Then I made a mistake on my own and washed the front end. I think I would have had a good shot to make the podium had I not made that mistake, but it was just too much to overcome in the end.”

Hunter Lawrence – P5

“I got out of here healthy, which is always a win. Myself and the team know what we need to work on, which is great—we have a direction. Hopefully we can keep moving forward and improve both the bike and myself. In the second moto, we made some progress, but in the first moto we made a bit of a mistake by not running a paddle tire; we were the only ones who didn’t, and that definitely hurt us off the start. It’s something new this year, with so many guys going to the paddle just for the gate. It’s something we’ll adapt to going forward. I’m happy to head into Thunder Valley healthy and getting better.”

RJ Hampshire – P7

“Hangtown was brutal,” commented Hampshire. “We had another good qualifying session with good speed, and then in the first moto I made some passes and I was right around that top-five again, finishing P6. Second moto, I went down on the first lap and had my work cut out for me on a really hot day. Ended up with 6-8 results, so that’s a bit better than last weekend, and the next goal is to shoot for that top-five and to keep building.”

Jason Anderson – P8

“This weekend was a tough one. We knew coming in that the temperatures were going to be intense, so managing my energy throughout the motos was really important. I ended up going 9-6 on the day, which was similar to last weekend. But for me, this race was a big test. I haven’t had much time on the bike, so just being fit enough to push through both motos in that kind of heat was a real challenge. But we made it through.”

Jorge Prado – P9

“It was a better day overall. We made some good improvements during the week, which was positive. I could already feel the difference during timed practice — I was feeling better. We still need to improve the bike, but we’re heading in the right direction. The heat today was brutal. I’ve never ridden in conditions like this, it was crazy. In Moto 1, we made some changes to try and help me feel more comfortable on the bike, but it didn’t really work. I had a bad start, wasn’t feeling great on the bike, and the heat just drained me. For the second moto, we went back to the setup we ended the week with, which worked better. I still didn’t get a great start, but I managed to come back to fifth. I was just riding consistently, not amazing, but not terrible either. You can see some improvements. We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s always good to see some progress every week. Hopefully, next weekend we do a little better.”

Malcolm Stewart – P10

“This round was a hot one, for sure,” reflected Stewart. “First moto we got eighth, so that was a really good one for me, and then second moto I went down, which had us playing catch up from that point – a shortened moto made it especially tough to come back from. This round feels like the first for me, just because last weekend was a pretty big disaster, so now I think we are on the right track and we’ll keep moving forward and get ready for Colorado.”

Joey Savatgy – P11

“It wasn’t easy out there—the heat, the throbbing, the swelling. I had to manage everything lap by lap, We’ve been working closely with our technical partners, and the progress is showing. The bike feels better each week. Qualifying in the top 10 proves we can run with the best, but I knew the real challenge would come during the motos, between the heat and the injury. The pain started creeping in toward the end, and I didn’t want to push beyond my limit and risk a bigger mistake. It’s not where I want to be—I want to be in the top 6 or 7—but I had to be smart today. I was really struggling at the end of Moto 2. I held on as long as I could. It’s tough not being able to train properly between rounds, but we’ll keep building as I get stronger.”

Benoit Paturel – P13

“I’m a little bit disappointed about the race overall, but my riding was not bad,” said Paturel. “In the second moto I got caught up with another rider on first lap. But I fought on, and I just needed another few laps at the end of the moto to make another pass. But still, we earned some points and we’re going to fight to be back in the top ten next week. Overall, I feel good on the bike and with the team; they did a great job today. So, off to get a better result next weekend; we take the positive and leave the negative here and move forward.”

Colt Nichols – P14

“Hangtown was an up and down day,” said Nichols. “My first moto was absolutely terrible. I got a bad start and then I rode like a complete [novice]. So, we made a pretty huge change to the bike settings for moto 2 – so shout out to Andrew for the great work. We kind of threw the kitchen sink at the settings and they worked really well; we found some really positive improvements. I rode a lot more like myself in the second moto. I was in a really good battle for 11th, 12th, and 13th there at the end of the moto and felt like I could push my pace. I rode well, so that’s something to build off of for next weekend.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 3 1 45 2 A. Plessinger KTM 2 3 42 3 J. Cooper Yam 4 2 40 4 E. Tomac Yam 1 9 38 5 H. Lawrence Hon 5 4 35 6 C. Webb Yam 7 7 30 7 R.J. Hampshire Hus 6 8 30 8 J. Anderson Kaw 9 6 29 9 J. Prado Kaw 12 5 27 10 M. Stewart Hus 8 10 26 11 J. Savatgy Hon 10 11 23 12 C. Schock Yam 11 12 21 13 B. Paturel Suz 13 14 17 14 C. Nichols Suz 19 13 12 15 L. Locurcio Gas 17 15 12 16 D. Kelley Yam 16 16 12 17 F. Noren Kaw 18 17 9 18 V. Guillod Yam 15 20 9 19 G. Harlan Yam 14 40 8 20 M. Harrison Kaw 25 18 4

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Lawrence 95 2 A. Plessinger 79 3 E. Tomac 78 4 J. Cooper 76 5 H. Lawrence 73 6 J. Anderson 59 7 J. Prado 58 8 R.J. Hampshire 56 9 J. Savatgy 49 10 C. Webb 45 11 B. Paturel 41 12 M. Stewart 36 13 V. Guillod 30 14 C. Schock 28 15 G. Harlan 27 16 D. Bortolin 25 17 C. Nichols 21 18 D. Kelley 18 19 L. Locurcio 15 20 F. Noren 15

450 SMX Championship Points

TBC

250 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon began with Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas surging to the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing duo Casey Cochran and Ryder DiFrancesco, in addition to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, who crashed out of the moto early on. Deegan started just outside the top five aboard his Yamaha. Hymas then gave up the lead after he miscalculated a jump and went off track, reentering the fray in second as Cochran assumed the lead. Behind them, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker fought his way up into third.

Deegan’s march forward began a little more than five minutes into the moto as he made a series of passes to slot into the top three. That pushed Hymas’ pace onto the rear of Cochran, which ignited a three-rider battle for the lead. Deegan made the move around Hymas and gave pursuit to Cochran, taking control of first just before the halfway point. Once out front, Deegan sprinted to a lead of more than two seconds.

Deegan continued to build on his lead and soon moved out to an advantage of more than five seconds as Cochran fell into the clutches of a hard charging Jo Shimoda and his Team Honda HRC Progressive machine. The Japanese rider made the move into second and asserted his hold on the position. As the race entered its final five minutes, Cochran continued to lose ground and eventually dropped off the podium as the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki trio of Ty Masterpool, Levi Kitchen, and Hammaker all got by.

Haiden Deegan cruised to his third straight moto win, 6.9 seconds ahead of Shimoda, while Kitchen made a late pass to secure third. Masterpool finished fourth, followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman in fifth.

250 Moto Two Due to the increasing temperatures entering the final moto, the race was reduced by five minutes. As the field stormed out the gate and through the first turn it was Cochran out front once again, but he conceded the lead to privateer Honda rider Lance Kobusch, who led the first laps of his career. Deegan started in third and was able to make the move around Cochran into second. A little more than a lap later, Deegan took control of the moto. Kobusch then dropped outside the top 10 over the next few laps. With Deegan out front, the attention shifted to the likes of Shimoda and Kitchen, who were making moves to break into the top three. Kitchen was able to move up to third and then got around Cochran for second just before the halfway point of the moto. Shimoda then passed Cochran for third a couple laps later and continued his march past Kitchen to grab second with a little more than 10 minutes remaining. Deegan, meanwhile, managed a lead approaching seven seconds. The gap over the field continued to grow for Deegan, up to nearly 10 seconds, as he emphatically put the finishing touch on another moto sweep by a margin of 9.1 seconds over Shimoda. Kitchen finished a distant third. 250 Round Deegan’s second straight 1-1 effort brought him the ninth win of his career, while Shimoda once again minimized the damage with his second 2-2 performance and 21st career podium result. Kitchen enjoyed an impressive rebound from 16th at the opening race to complete the overall podium third (3-3) for a landmark 10th career podium finish. Deegan doubled his lead in the 250 Class standings, which now sits at 12 points over Shimoda. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer, who finished a quiet fourth (8-4), moved into third and sits 34 points behind Deegan. Kitchen’s podium finish vaulted him into a tie for fifth, 48 points out of the lead. 1st Place: Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-1) “I woke up pretty sick today and my throat is pretty shot right now. I could barely swallow in the second moto. But this sport is pretty much all mental and I’m willing to push through it and do what it takes.” 2nd Place: Jo Shimoda, Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-2) “It was a good day, finishing second in both motos. I made some quick passes early on, but I still need to find a little more speed to really challenge for the win. Overall, we’re moving in the right direction. The goal is to keep consistency high and keep scoring good points.” 3rd Place: Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki (3-3) “It was a much better day for me overall. The story of the day was probably my qualifying. I was a little off the pace there, not where I wanted to be. But I was able to turn it around once the gate dropped. I still need to work on my starts — they weren’t great, but I managed to come through the pack, made some solid passes on fast guys, and stayed consistent. In the end, I finished third overall, which I’m really happy about. We’ve been building each weekend, and it feels good to see that progress starting to show. I plan to keep this momentum going into next weekend.” Julien Beaumer – P4 “It was a solid day for me at Hangtown. Fourth overall was a little unexpected after P8 in Moto 1, but we made some changes for Moto 2 and I felt better, which was good. My fitness was good with how hot the weather was, so it was a good end to the day, and I’m excited for Thunder Valley.” Garrett Marchbanks – P5 “I felt good all day. In Moto 1, it was kind of the same story as last weekend, I just struggled getting off the gate. I had some strong laps during the first half, maybe the first 20 minutes, but I rode a little tight. Still, I was able to work into a decent position and finished seventh. For Moto 2, we made some changes and went to a regular knobby tire. I got a really good start, but by turn three, a couple guys went down right in front of me, and I got shuffled back about seven to 10 spots. I was still inside the Top 8, which was solid, but it was frustrating to lose those positions so early. I worked my way back up, made some good passes, and got into fifth around halfway. Eventually, I made it up to fourth and tried to stay close to Levi — maybe even go for a pass at the end — but I made a mistake on the last lap, and he pulled away. Then with three corners to go, I made another small mistake and didn’t realize how close [Max] Vohland was. He got me right before the finish, so I ended up fifth in that moto. That part definitely stung. Still, it was a solid day overall. It was super hot out there, but my fitness felt good, my speed felt good, and we’re heading in the right direction. I’m ready to move on to Thunder Valley and keep the momentum going.” Jordon Smith – P6 “Today was a lot better. I had two average starts and, with the conditions, I had to dig until the very end. I am proud of myself for pushing through and the extra bike time this week certainly helped. I think that we will continue to grow as a team each week, so let’s shoot for the top five next week.” Mikkel Haarup – P7 “I feel like this has been a very successful weekend for me. With no press day, I had to adapt quickly in timed practice and I feel like I handled it well. I actually improved once the track slowed down in the second session. I am still working on intensity in the first half of a race, but I kept grinding for a 10th in the first moto. The better gate pick in moto two helped a lot and I had a great start. I ran fourth for a little while, learned a lot and then dropped back to ninth. It was great to experience the American heat as well!” Ty Masterpool – P8 “I came down with the flu two or three days ago and haven’t been sleeping — I was up most of the last three nights. Last night, I couldn’t keep anything down, and I was even throwing up between motos today. So it was a rough one. In the first moto, I just did the best I could. I tried to ride as smooth and efficiently as possible to save energy. It actually went pretty well and I salvaged a fourth-place finish. I almost had third, but Levi got me with about two laps to go. In the second moto, I got a decent jump out of the gate but got shuffled back after a few guys went down in front of me. Racing with a fever in this kind of heat, it was pure survival mode. Even with everything going on, we made some solid improvements with the bike this week, which I’m really happy about. I’m excited to get healthy and come back stronger next weekend.” Casey Cochran – P11 “Overall, Hangtown was a decent day. We showed really good speed all day with my qualifying and starts, we checked a lot of boxes there, but yeah, it was a hot one! I’m confident with my speed and abilities, so I’m feeling good for the rest of the season. We will keep working!” Drew Adams – P13 “Overall it was an alright day at Hangtown. Qualifying didn’t go great. I really messed up my first session, which is where most of the fast times came from. I think I was around 20th in that one. In the second session, I got a little better and went seventh, but since the first one had the quicker laps, I was still way back for gate pick. In Moto 1, I got probably the worst start of my life. I made a couple passes, but I think I ended up 19th. Definitely not what I was hoping for. It was super hot today, and I was just feeling sick, tired, and completely drained out there. Before Moto 2, we decided to switch to a knobby tire, which I was happy with. I got a way better start, ran around fifth early, and ended up seventh, so that was a solid rebound. All in all, a decent day with some things to build on. Looking forward to getting better each weekend.” Seth Hammaker – P15 “I felt strong early and was stoked to be up front in Moto 1, but the heat definitely took a toll by the end. In Moto 2, I got tangled up and did everything I could to fight back, but sometimes the day just doesn’t go your way. I’ll regroup and come back swinging next round.” Austin Forkner – P16 “Hangtown was a scorcher. I actually had a nice start in moto one, but I was pinched off coming into turn one. I paced myself – knowing how tough the challenge ahead was – and I was strong at the end for that reason. The same was true in the second moto: I passed two or three riders in the last couple of laps. I need to be better and I am struggling with intensity at the start, but it was a trade off in today’s conditions. There was a lot of progress today, which is good. I am ready for more improvements at Thunder Valley.” Tom Vialle – P17 “Not the weekend I expected. I was running fourth in Moto 1, and then I had a crash about four laps in and couldn’t finish the moto, unfortunately. I hurt my elbow pretty badly, but we lined up for the second race and I had last gate pick because of the first race. I got a bad start and then came back to eighth, so I salvaged some points towards the championship, and I will be back to 100 percent for Colorado.” Ryder DiFrancesco – P18 “Difficult weekend for me at Hangtown. We showed great speed in Moto 1, and it was unfortunate to go down, but we’re still building as a team and will look forward to the next one.” Chance Hymas – P19 “My Hangtown weekend was not very good. I had food poisoning on the Monday leading up to it and didn’t quite fully recover for the weekend–I ended up losing my food and my electrolytes before the first moto and wasn’t strong enough to make the second moto. I’ll get healed up this weekend and go on to Lakewood.” 250 Round Points – Top 20 Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 1 1 50 2 J. Shimoda Hon 2 2 44 3 L. Kitchen Kaw 3 3 40 4 J. Beaumer KTM 8 4 32 5 G. Marchbanks Kaw 7 5 32 6 J. Smith Tri 11 6 27 7 M. Haarup Tri 10 9 25 8 T. Masterpool Kaw 4 16 24 9 D. Schwartz Yam 9 13 22 10 M. Mosiman Yam 5 17 22 11 C. Cochran Gas 12 12 20 12 M. Vohland Yam 14 11 19 13 D. Adams Kaw 19 7 18 14 P. Ross Yam 16 10 18 15 S. Hammaker Kaw 6 40 16 16 A. Forkner Tri 15 14 15 17 T. Vialle KTM 40 8 14 18 R. Difrancesco Gas 17 18 9 19 C. Hymas Hon 13 41 9 20 A. Fedortsov Yam 39 15 7 250 AMA MX Championship Points – Top 20 Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 100 2 J. Shimoda 88 3 J. Beaumer 67 4 G. Marchbanks 65 5 L. Kitchen 52 6 T. Vialle 52 7 M. Mosiman 47 8 T. Masterpool 46 9 C. Hymas 45 10 S. Hammaker 45 11 M. Vohland 41 12 C. Cochran 39 13 D. Adams 39 14 M. Haarup 38 15 J. Smith 36 16 C. Baker 35 17 P. Ross 34 18 B. Lessler 33 19 D. Schwartz 31 20 C. Heyman 28 SMX Next Overall Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K. Minear Yam 1 1 2 2 L. Gibson Hus 3 2 5 3 L. Oehlhof Hon 2 3 5 4 C. Wood Yam 6 5 11 5 J. Turner Yam 4 7 11 6 K. Johnson Yam 9 4 13 7 K. Robbins Gas 8 6 14 8 L. Fauser KTM 10 8 18 9 V. Wey Kaw 7 11 18 10 J. Kellogg Yam 12 9 21 11 L. Gordon Kaw 5 18 23 12 C. Lawton Yam 11 13 24 13 T. Wood Hon 13 12 25 14 N. Abbott Yam 19 10 29 15 M. Monty Yam 15 15 30 16 B. Walker Hon 14 16 30 17 R. Busse Yam 18 14 32 18 G. Alumbaugh Hon 16 19 35 19 B. Harrison Gas 20 17 37 20 D. Denno KTM 17 20 37

2025 Manjimup 15,000 Wrap

See full results here:

Manjimup 15,000 Results – Beaton denies Webster on his home soil

Jed Beaton cemented his place in Australian motocross folklore at the Cosy Creek MX Circuit on Sunday, joining Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team manager Craig Dack in the exclusive list of multi-time winners of the iconic Manjimup 15,000. The title came not without contest, with Honda Racing Australia’s Webster taking the All Stars title fight right down to the final race of the weekend. Jed Beaton – Winner “That one was definitely down to the wire. Kyle got the lead early and started pushing and I thought, Woah ok we really are going for it. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team.” The victory sees Monster Energy CDR Yamaha and Jed Beaton become the first rider team combination to claim back-to-back titles since Kirk Gibbs with KTM Motocross Australia in 2014 and 2015. Beaton’s team-mate Ryder Kingsford also managed to claim the MX2 Manjimup 15,000 crown, going back-to-back as well in his class, making it a clean sweep for CDR Yamaha. Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team manager Craig Dack said his Beaton and his team are going strength to strength at the moment. Craig Dack “I can tell you categorically, I have won three of these things and rode here many a-time, but there is nothing better than having one of your guys win it. To have Jed on this team and to do it back-to-back is incredible. I said to him (Beaton) last night, let’s try to knock off the three-time record that I share with Todd Waters and Jeff Leisk, let’s get Jed to win four.” CDR Yamaha’s celebrations juxtaposes yet another year without victory for Honda Racing Australia and WA local Webster, who now has reached the unfortunate milestone of 10 years of racing Manjimup without a title. The current national Pro MX1 champion did not let the weekend go lightly, winning the second bout and then fighting back from dead last in the third race up to second after a crash on the opening lap. Kyle Webster – P2 “You don’t win when you crash, especially twice in four motos. In one race I came from last to second in just eight laps. I gave it everything, but inconsistency hurt me. The speed was there, but I need to tidy a few things up before we head to Warwick for the next round of the nationals.” Webster’s team-mate Brodie Connolly, who stepped up to a 450 for the first time this weekend, had a much brighter weekend, claiming a handful of MXStore Holeshots and notably winning the Berry Sweet Shootout. Brodie Connolly – P3 “I’ve had minimal time on the 450, and it’s definitely a bike you have to respect. I kept the bigger picture in mind with the nationals coming up. The 450 demands more over race distance compared to the 250, so I rode within my limits.” Alex Larwood echoed a similar experience in his first outing on the 450, finishing 5th overall. Alex Larwood – P5 “With so little time on the 450, I wasn’t ready to push too hard. I focused on learning and enjoying the experience. It’s an incredible event and I’d love to come back.” Event Organiser Willie Thomson said this year’s event had some of the best racing Manjimup had seen in recent memory, in front of an incredible turnout. “It started out all wet and muddy for the juniors, but it turned out brilliant,” he said. “The last race went right down the wire. What more can you ask for motocross?” Thomson said he is already looking forward to bringing a bigger and better Manjimup 15,000 in 2026.

MX1 Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Points 1 J. Beaton 25 22 25 25 5 102 2 K. Webster 22 25 22 22 5 96 3 B. Connolly 20 20 20 20 5 85 4 B. Flynn 14 18 16 16 5 69 5 A. Larwood 16 13 18 18 0 65 6 S. Pellicano 18 12 15 15 5 65 7 S. Shackleton 11 11 14 14 5 55 8 P. Butler 9 8 13 13 5 48 9 B. Metcalfe 10 9 12 12 0 43 10 R. Duffy 15 15 0 0 5 35 11 T. Waters 13 16 0 0 5 34 12 D. Paice 0 14 11 0 5 30 13 L. Atkinson 12 10 0 0 5 27 14 J. Rumens 0 0 0 0 0 0

MX2 Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Points 1 R. Kingsford 25 25 25 25 5 105 2 J. Cosford 22 20 22 22 5 91 3 K. Woods 18 22 20 0 5 65 4 H. Groundwater 20 0 18 20 5 63

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2025 Wrap

MITAS Rocket Ride

On the first day of the event, thousands of enthusiastic fans witnessed the selective, steep slope course of the MITAS Rocket Ride, where almost 300 participants lined up for the first Red Bull Erzbergrodeo race day. The tough track, consisting of four steep slopes, offered the usual spectacular full-throttle action for the thousands of spectators.

After the spectacular qualifying, the fastest 48 riders advanced to the super final in the evening, led by the most successful MITAS Rocket Ride participant to date, Ossi Reisinger. Facing strong competition from 16 nations and three continents, the Austrian managed to secure his seventh victory in the legendary steep slope race.

The powerful twin-cylinder enduros of Johnny Aubert (FRA, KTM), Kevin Gallas (GER, Yamaha), and Chris Gundermann (GER, KTM), who competed in the Super Final on both a single-cylinder enduro and a KTM 890 Adventure R twin-cylinder enduro, also delivered spectacular performances.

MITAS Rocket Ride Results

Ossi Reisinger (AUT, Husqvarna) Chris Gundermann (GER, KTM) Kevin Gallas (GER, KTM) Artsiom Kuntsevich (BLR, Husqvarna) Kornel Ott (HUN, Beta) Wade Ibrahim (AUS, Husqvarna)

Blakläder Iron Road Prologue

On the second day of racing at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, the entire field of 1,100 participants competed in the first run of the Blakläder Iron Road Prologue. The nearly 15-kilometre long, tough gravel track stretched across the entire Erzberg and provided sensational high-speed off-road action.

Josep Garcia finished fastest from the two runs ahead of fellow EnduroGP star Andrea Verona while Rally expert Daniel Sanders topped the Prologue podium ahead of Dominik Olszowy, Carson Brown and Billy Bolt.

For two superstars of the Extreme Enduro scene, the Blakläder Iron Road Prologue did not go according to plan: five-time Red Bull Erzbergrodeo winner Graham Jarvis (UK, Husqvarna) and the most successful American at Erzberg to date, Cody Webb (USA, Yamaha), would have to start the main race from the second row.

Aussies to make it onto the front row for 2025 included Will Riordan, Wade Ibrahim and Ruben Chadwick, while Tom Woodhouse was on the second row.

As expected, the twin-cylinder class of the Blakläder Iron Road Prologue delivered. The exciting three-way battle between KTM, Ducati, and Yamaha was won by two-time Enduro World Champion Jonny Aubert on his KTM 890 Adventure R. Armin Ohrlinger surprisingly took second place on his Aprilia RXV 450, while Kevin Gallas (DE) brought his Yamaha Tenere 700 to third place, thus picking up another rock trophy after his podium finish in the Mitas Rocket Ride. The fastest of the twin-cylinder bikes, the KTM 890 Adventure ridden by Aubert, recorded a time of 11:48.185.

Blakläder Iron Road Prologue Results

Josep Garcia (ESP, KTM) 10:25.661 minutes Andrea Verona (ITA, GASGAS) 10:32.804 Daniel Sanders (AUS, KTM) 10:46.804 Dominik Olszowy (POL, Rieju) 10:54.455 Carson Brown (USA, KTM) 10:54.891 Billy Bolt (UK, Husqvarna) 11:02.426 Jonny Walker (UK, Triumph) 11:03.519 Szymon Zajaczkowski (POL, KTM) 11:04.068 Will Riordan (AUS, Sherco) 11:09.074 Chris Gundermann (GER, KTM) 11:09.516 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER, KTM) 11:10.919 Wade Young (RSA, GASGAS) 11:11.886 Camilo Herrera (CHI, Beta) 11:12.898 David Cyprian (CZ, KTM) 11:15.288 Dieter Rudolf (AUT, GASGAS) 11:17.316

Erzbergrodeo 2025

Only the fastest 500 riders from the Iron Road Prologue qualified for the main race on Sunday. After the entrants were whittled down for the big day, the 2025 Red Bull Erbergrodeo followed a very similar pattern to the 2024 race. The lead of the race was only swapped between the two top riders – this year Lettenbichler and Bolt – who share nine world championships between them.

After placing sixth in the Prologue, it was Bolt who took the lead from the start, laying down a blistering pace until checkpoint number 10 of 27. After that, the race saw a shift when Lettenbichler passed his great rival amid huge boulders right before the ‘George Avenue’ checkpoint.

About an hour into the race the weather shuffled the game, with a heavy rain shower bringing some additional challenges due to reduced traction, pushing the riders to adapt to very different conditions than earlier in the race.

None of this slowed Lettenbichler however. The German rode a supreme, mistake-free race over the second half of the course to pull clear of Bolt and reach the finish line in 2h 49m 17.58s.

The British rider, who missed the 2024 race due to injury, had to be content with second place. He reached the finish 11 minutes behind Lettenbichler in 3h 1m 57.565s, while Kabakchiev celebrated his first Red Bull Erzbergrodeo podium finish after coming home in 3m 13m 44.94s.

With four consecutive wins at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo now, Lettenbichler is just one victory away from equalling Tadeusz Błażusiak’s record of five wins at the race. Few would bet against the 27-year-old achieving that in next year’s event.

Mani Lettenbichler – P1

“It feels amazing to take the win here at Erzberg again. Nothing in hard enduro is guaranteed and I was definitely feeling the pressure here, even before the race. I got a good start, but Billy’s pace at the front was really fast and it took me a while to catch him. I knew when we got into the trees, I’d have a good chance to make a push for the lead. I think Billy made a couple of mistakes and I was able to get ahead. After that I just kept my head down and focused on getting through every section without any issues. The track was perfect this year, I really enjoyed it, and the fans have been incredible as always. That’s four in a row now – I’ve got one more to get to equal Taddy and then a few more wins to beat the record. I’m already looking forward to next year, it’s such an amazing event.”

The 35km-long, rugged and boulder-strewn Red Bull Erzbergrodeo course features massive climbs and is contrasted by a backdrop of Styrian mountains, offering a mix of barren landscapes and Alpine lushness.

The race completion rate is famously low, with an approximate 99 percent of participants failing to reach the finish. Many never even make it past the first of the 27 checkpoints. This year, only 14 riders reached the finish line before the four-hour time cut-off, six more than last year’s edition.

Early on Billy Bolt looked to open up a healthy advantage on his TE 300. Enjoying the changing conditions, he remained out front until the first of two formidable Carl’s Dinner signature sections. Despite working his way through the boulders, he came unstuck on the tree-covered rocks as he exited the section, which allowed close rival Manuel Lettenbichler to take over the race lead.

Losing touch with Lettenbichler, Billy dropped back to second. Regrouping as they approached the MOTOREX Highway section, at checkpoint 23 of 27, Bolt began to find his rhythm once again. From there, he comfortably controlled his runner-up position, building a 10-minute buffer over the rider in third. Mastering the final three sections of Killing Leap, Dynamite, and Lazy Noon with relative ease, he reached the finishing arena in style to secure a superb second place in this year’s Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.

Billy Bolt – P2

“It was a tough one, I knew after a good start that I had to push hard from the off. I got a little bit tired on the first section of Carl’s Dinner, needing a couple of goes to exit the trees. That took my momentum away from me. I got fresh energy on the second run through Carl’s Dinner but by that stage Mani had already gained control of the race and I knew I needed to maintain my position of second. But I can’t complain. To have missed the race 12 months ago with injury and come back to where we are now is really satisfying. For sure, runner-up is not the result I came here for, but I left it all out on the mountain today, I didn’t hold back.”

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart fought back from a mid-pack start to climb to third place by the Machine section at around one hour into the race. Holding that position and riding smoothly and with great pace over the challenging course, the Canadian began to close in on Bolt in second.

Unfortunately, disaster struck for the 2024 AMA Endurocross Champion with only two checkpoints to go when a small technical issue required Hart to make repairs trackside. Getting underway again, the FMF KTM rider was able to secure a highly commendable fifth place result at the flag.

Trystan Hart – P5

“I’m gutted to be honest. Any finish at Erzberg is good, but I was definitely on course for a podium when I had a small issue with only a couple of sections to go. I was able to get back on the bike and bring it home in fifth, but it wasn’t where I wanted to be. I had a tough start but managed to get into a strong rhythm and started passing the riders ahead. All these other guys are riding really well, but it’s my fourth time here and my fourth top five. I’ll be back again next year, aiming to fight for my first win.”

Jonny Walker has won Erzberg three times and due to his tie-up with Triumph was one of the only four-stroke riders to make the event. Not only that, the Brit took Triumph’s brand-new TF 250-E four-stroke in its hard enduro debut to an amazing sixth outright. Triumph tell us that Walker was running a stock-engine with just a few added race parts, namely chassis upgrades such as Xtrig triple clamps, Renthal bars, and Haan wheels.

Jonny Walker – P6

“What an amazing race! The bike was absolutely brilliant and didn’t miss a beat. Considering I’ve only had it for two weeks and took it straight from the launch, it’s been faultless. The only thing I would have changed is my mousse – not knowing what to expect, I think I had it a little too hard and that put us at a bit of a disadvantage later on in the trees where you really need the traction, especially after the rain. Honestly, this feels like a win. To come here, to the toughest extreme enduro, and finish inside the top six on a four-stroke with the minimum of upgrades, I’m over the moon. It really shows what the Triumph TF 250-E can do.”

The only Australian to finish the event in the four-hour allotted time was Sherco 300 rider Will Riordan who was also inside the top ten outright. An amazing achievement amongst some highly credentialled company and we believe Riordan is the only Australian to ever successfully conquer the Iron Giant.

Riordan finished ahead of Alfredo Gomez, Wade Young and Matthew Green. Phwoar…!

Anthony Solar (Sherco 300) made it to the 22nd check-point to be ranked 21st while countryman Ruben Chadwick (Beta 300) also made it to ‘Carl’s Dinner’ and was ranked 25th.

Wade Ibrahim (Husqvarna 300) was one check-point further back at ‘Burping Stones’, ranking 31st.

Houston Walters (KTM 300) made it check-point 19 ‘Chris’ Stony Party’ to rank 40th while Adam Giles (KTM 300) made it to ‘One Way Train’ to complete the top 50. Tom Woodhouse (Sherco 300) also made it to ‘One Way Train’ to rank 52nd on the official time-sheets.

Other Aussies included Frank Fee (KTM 300) and Dylan Reinshagen (KTM 300) who made it to check-point 9 ‘Crossing’ to rank 163rd nd 210th respectively. Lachlan Snow (KTM 300) made it to check-point 6 ‘Wacker Neuson’ to rank 297th.

High profile American motocross racer and YouTube star Carson Brown (KTM 250) made it to check-point 13 ‘Machine’, ranking 84th.

Yamaha World Superbike rider Remy Gardner was entered in the event on a YZ250X but did not start the prologue.

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2025 Results

Finishers

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) KTM 2h 49m 17.58s Billy Bolt (GBR) Husqvarna 3h 1m 57.565s Theodor Kabakchiev (BUL) Sherco 3h 13m 44.942s Mitch Brightmore (GBR) GasGas 3h 13m 46.895s Trystan Hart (CAN) KTM 3h 18m 32.642s Jonny Walker (GBR) Triumph 3h 26m 53.833s Mario Roman (AND) Sherco 3h 29m 17.323s Graham Jarvis (GBR) KTM 3h 39m 39.218s Will Riordan (AUS) Sherco 3h 42m 3.376s Alfredo Gómez (ESP) Beta 3h 44m 55.805s Wade Young (RSA) GasGas 3h 46m 5.313s Matthew Green (RSA) KTM 3h 48m 14.153s Francesc Moret (ESP) KTM 3h 51m 53.701s Dieter Rudolf (AUT) GasGas 3h 58m 1.037s

Australian Enduro Rounds 5 & 6 Wrap from Tintinara

See the full report/results here:

Recapping the AusEnduro action from rounds 5-6 at Tintinara

Round Five Saturday – Pro Enduro

Fast off the start, Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team) was ready to be the rider everyone chased, rounding the first turn with a clear lead. However, a track change announcement at turn three—altering it from an S-bend to a straight line—was missed by Milner.

As a result, he rode the S-bend and lost the lead, rejoining in 8th place. Korey McMahon took full advantage and snatched the lead, but that too was short-lived due to a fall early in the opening laps, dropping him deep into the top 10.

Will Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) found himself with clean air—a chance to run at full pace—and he took it, opening up a healthy lead over the first two laps, with fellow Shop Yamaha rider Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) in pursuit. McMahon quickly moved back into third, with Reynders, Dickson, and Wilksch in tow.

Things stepped up a gear on lap three. Ruprecht was closing in on Dennett, and Milner had just overtaken McMahon for third before Yamaha stopped for the first of two refuel pit stops. Milner inherited the lead, with the two Yamahas in second and third.

KTM pitted on lap four. Milner’s crew executed a slick stop, allowing him to exit still in the lead. Ruprecht was now second, Dennett third, McMahon fourth, and Wilksch moving forward into fifth.

Lap five would be Ruprecht’s undoing, gradually dropping off the pace and down the order. Milner stretched out a massive 56-second lead by the finish, securing a dominant cross country victory. Dennett held on for second, but not without a fight—McMahon made a final dive for the position on the last lap before clipping a tree. He still finished third.

Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) worked through to fourth, Reynders fifth. After falling through the field due to a hand issue, Wil Ruprecht came home sixth, just ahead of Riley McGillivray in seventh and Cooper Sheidow in eighth.

Pro Enduro Round Five Results – Top 15

Pos Competitor Time 1 Daniel MILNER (E2) 2:55:56.826 2 William DENNETT (E2) 2:56:53.193 3 Korey MCMAHON (E3) 2:57:07.565 4 Andrew WILKSCH (E2) 2:59:33.222 5 Jonte REYNDERS (E1) 2:59:47.738 6 Wil RUPRECHT (E2) 3:02:42.915 7 Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3) 3:02:48.244 8 Cooper SHEIDOW (E1) 3:06:09.745 9 Jye DICKSON (E3) 3:06:47.912 10 Fraser HIGLETT (E1) 3:07:54.818 11 Tom BUXTON (E2) 3:08:09.069 12 Max MIDWINTER (E2) 3:08:34.913 13 Liam MASON (E2) 3:08:37.798 14 William PRICE (E1) 3:08:47.491 15 Jeremy CARPENTIER (E2) 3:10:49.140

E1

It was another dominant day for Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) in E1, unmatched in the class as he continues to eye the Pro Enduro championship. The fast, sandy track made for a challenging day on the smaller-capacity machines as they battled for track position.

Will Price (Empire Kawasaki) positioned himself well early and maintained second place for half the race before slipping back to fourth by the end. Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha), however, started further back but showed persistence, setting his fastest lap on lap five and working through to finish second in class.

Fraser Higlett (Blu Cru Yamaha) came third after a tough battle with his teammate in the final stages. Ryan Hayward had a consistent day, positioning himself well early and finishing fifth.

E2

As noted earlier, Daniel Milner’s day didn’t start ideally, but that misstep ignited the determination that carried him to a clear win. William Dennett had one of his best performances in years—aggressive and fast over the first three laps.

His teammate Wil Ruprecht passed him for second shortly after the pit stop and opened a small gap. However, Ruprecht struggled to hold on and slipped down the order with over an hour still to race. Dennett reclaimed second place.

Andrew Wilksch had a tough opening lap, falling back through the field but fought hard to claim a well-earned third in class. Tom Buxton rode a quiet, steady race and finished fifth. Max Midwinter began toward the front and held his position deep into the race, only challenged late in the day by Liam Mason. Just 3 seconds separated them at the line for sixth and seventh, respectively.

E3

Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) again dominated E3, finishing over five minutes ahead of the rest of the class. While focused on the Pro Enduro title, he continues to collect class wins along the way.

Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) was strong in the sands of Tintinara, positioning himself well early and gaining momentum throughout, setting his fastest lap on lap five. His efforts earned him second in class.

Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) began the day as a favourite but never really found his rhythm. Despite that, he pushed through to finish third on a day that saw many others falter.

EW

Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) once again stamped her authority on the EW class, taking the lead straight off the start and never looking back. She battled through the day to secure a 2-minute win.

Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) achieved her best result of 2025, locking down second place on the opening lap and holding it comfortably to the end.

Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) didn’t start the day as planned, struggling to get her bike started and entering the first turn in last place. True to form, she fought her way through the field and finished third on the day.

EJ

The battle for the EJ win went down to the wire. Kogan Lock (GASGAS) ran into issues early, colliding with a fallen rider on the opening lap. Will McInnes (KTM) led the EJ class, also running high in the Pro Enduro standings and holding strong among elite company.

Lock didn’t give up, chipping away at the gap and closing to within 6 seconds by the finish. But it wasn’t enough—McInnes held on for his first round win of 2025, with Lock second.

Tomas Porto claimed his first podium of the year, followed by Oscar Harris in fourth and Oliver Paterno in fifth.

Round Six Sunday – Pro Enduro

After a less-than-impressive result in cross-country, Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) rolled into the sprints ready for redemption. The opening test saw familiar names at the front — Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team) was fast and set the bar high.

Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) chased his times, falling just short, but it was Dickson who landed the first blow, finishing four seconds ahead of everyone. He repeated this in the second test before Milner returned to the top in the third, beating Dickson by only one second.

Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) continued his momentum from cross-country, placing third and fourth in the first four tests. However, a mistake in the fifth saw him drop to seventh.

Will Dennet (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team), Jonte Rynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team), Wilksch, and McMahon traded top-five placings throughout the day. The track made it extremely difficult to ride consistently and without mistakes.

At day’s end, it was Jye Dickson picking up his first-ever Australian Enduro Championship round win — also the first for the Beta Australian Offroad Team. Daniel Milner, pushing through heavily blistered hands, claimed second, with Andrew Wilksch rounding out the podium.

Jye Dickson

“I struggled with the dust on Saturday, which caused vision issues and affected my riding. Sunday was a big turnaround for me, I knew I had the pace, I just had to stay consistent. It was a great day, taking out my first outright win. The Beta RR 480 RACE felt great all weekend.”

Daniel Milner

“Rounds 5 and 6 went pretty well. We had a good day yesterday in the Cross Country, even though the start was a bit rough after I wasn’t told about a track change early on and dropped about five or six positions. From there, I just got fired up, charged hard all day, and managed to get myself to the front. Once I was there, I held a solid lead for the rest of the race. Today, I tried to do the same, but just didn’t have the pace that Jye Dickson was running – he was riding well all day. I focused on staying consistent and avoiding mistakes, which I was able to do. I still got the class win, which I’m stoked about, and finished second outright. Overall, it was a solid weekend for the team. Everything worked really well and it all ran smoothly. The bikes were faultless all weekend, so I’m happy with the result.”

Korey McMahon

“It was a brutal Cross Country on Saturday, but our pace was there all day. I made a few mistakes early, but I’m happy with how it went otherwise. Today was going really good, I was battling in the top three outright all day until the last two Sprints. I twisted my bad knee the wrong way, and it looks like I might’ve done something to it, but fingers crossed it’s okay. It was a tough way to end the day and the weekend, but P4 outright is still not a horrible result.”

Jonte Reynders

“The KTM 250 XC-F did unreal in the Cross Country – it didn’t miss a beat all weekend in the tough conditions, actually! Saturday was awesome, we were able to get the E1 win. The track was brutal out there, but the bike was working well all weekend long. Sunday wasn’t the result we wanted and it was my misjudgement that cost us with the penalty there, but we’ll be back to get it done in the next rounds. Thank you to the team for working tirelessly – let’s rebound in Casterton!”

Pro Enduro Round Six Results – Top 15

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON (E3) 1:05:25.954 2 Daniel MILNER (E2) 1:06:02.411 3 Andrew WILKSCH (E2) 1:06:41.368 4 Korey MCMAHON (E3) 1:07:00.273 5 William DENNETT (E2) 1:07:27.508 6 Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3) 1:08:09.649 7 Tom BUXTON (E2) 1:09:37.105 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER (E2) 1:09:38.186 9 Cooper SHEIDOW (E1) 1:09:56.088 10 Jett YARNOLD (E1) 1:10:36.739 11 Max MIDWINTER (E2) 1:10:41.960 12 Liam MASON (E2) 1:10:44.365 13 Wil RUPRECHT (E2) 1:10:50.398 14 William PRICE (E1) 1:11:01.466 15 Thynan KEAN (E1) 1:11:22.188

E1

Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) wasted no time getting up to speed in the sprints, pulling out a 22-second lead in the first test — a trend he maintained all day. However, a penalty added five minutes to his total time, dropping him to fifth and off the podium.

The battle for the minors went back and forth all day. Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha) was second after test one, with Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) in third. The two swapped positions for the second and third tests.

It wasn’t until Test 5 that a major shift occurred — Will Price (Empire Kawasaki), running consistent times, took third after a mistake from Yarnold. Yarnold’s troubles continued, finishing seventh in the final test. Will Price remained strong, claiming another third in Test 6.

At the close of the day, Cooper Sheidow stood on top, Jett Yarnold claimed second, and Will Price took third.

E2

The E2 class has been close throughout the series, with two riders nearly inseparable going into the weekend. Daniel Milner showed in cross-country that he would be a force to be reckoned with at Tintinara, getting out early with incredible pace.

Andrew Wilksch found form in the sprints. He bounced and hopped through the course with a calculated ride, though a different approach in Test 3 saw him drop down the order. He regrouped and collected class wins in Tests 5 and 6.

After his best cross-country result of the year, Will Dennet was expected to come into the sprints strong. Consistency was key, placing third in all but the fourth test, where he finished second.

Behind them, Jeremy Carpentier was having his best ride of the year, grabbing fourth in the first three tests. A big crash in Test 4 slowed his momentum, and he fell down the order for the remainder of the day.

Wil Ruprecht had a tough weekend. Sustaining hand issues during the cross-country race left him on the back foot even before the first sprint. His best result was fourth in Test 1, and he continued to slide down the order afterward.

Milner did enough to secure the class win and a major points haul in the championship. Andrew Wilksch landed second on the day, with Will Dennet in third.

Will Dennett

“It was a good weekend in some tough conditions,” Dennett begins. “I like riding in sand but it’s much harder when the sand is really dry and it moves so much and there is no traction if you don’t work the bike through it. I had some good pace going on each day but looking back, I would alter the way I raced the Cross Country. I think I wouldn’t push so hard on the opening laps but rather let the race come to me a little and just save some energy as three hours at that pace, I simply couldn’t sustain. Thanks to everyone on the ShopYamaha Team as well as my dad for his help. The bike was awesome all weekend and I feel like I’m getting back to my best, so really looking forward to the back half of the year.”

Wil Ruprecht

“It wasn’t the weekend I was hoping for, and I really wanted to do better. I knew I needed to be better at riding in sand, so I spent plenty of time in the lead up to the weekend riding in sandy conditions and making sure I was prepared but just after halfway, I was struggling to hang on. When my hands started tearing up, I couldn’t ride like I would normally and tried to settle into a pace I could sustain until the end. I was able to do that, but it just wrecked my Sunday. I simply couldn’t ride with any authority and was just trying to make the day.”

E3

Jye Dickson was right at home in the sand — comfortable throughout the day and never challenged in his class. His win, finishing 1 minute 30 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, sent a strong message for upcoming sand races.

Korey McMahon finished second, unable to match Dickson’s pace but riding a consistent race. A tip-over in Test 5 let Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) grab second for that test before returning to his run of thirds. McMahon held on for second overall, with McGillivray rounding out the podium.

EW

EW was dominated by a familiar name — Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) — who was simply too strong on the day. On a track very different from the cross-country course, she found her groove early and steamrolled her way to a decisive victory.

After a successful cross-country outing, Emelie Karlsson opened with a solid second in Test 1 but didn’t line up for any further tests. Unlike earlier rounds, Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) couldn’t match Gardiner’s speed and rode out the day for second overall. Ebony Nielsen (Beta Australia Enduro Team) collected valuable championship points and secured third.

Jess Gardiner

“I have had a bit going on lately, so it was nice to just get on my bike, leave everything behind and just go race for the weekend,” she begins. “It’s the best I have felt in some time and I’m not normally any good in the sand, so it’s a good to get another win but also improve in conditions that I usually struggle with.”

EJ

New names at the top are not uncommon in the EJ class. After a solid cross-country performance, Will McInnes (KTM)returned to the line full of confidence and executed his plan perfectly — going unbeaten in every test and opening up a lead of just under a minute to claim victory.

Class championship leader Kogan Lock (GASGAS) had a quiet but steady day, finishing second and collecting valuable championship points. Fletcher Turner (KTM) rounded out the EJ podium.

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Standings after Round Six

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 141 2 Wil RUPRECHT 113 3 Andrew WILKSCH 106 4 Korey MCMAHON 105 5 William DENNETT 104 6 Jye DICKSON 101 7 Jonte REYNDERS 91 8 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 71 9 Cooper SHEIDOW 70 10 Tom BUXTON 69 11 Jeremy CARPENTIER 51 12 Fraser HIGLETT 50 13 Jett YARNOLD 40 14 Max MIDWINTER 35 15 William PRICE 32 16 Ryan HAYWARD 29 17 Stefan GRANQUIST 27 18 Liam MASON 17 19 Eli TRIPCONY 16 20 Joshua WHITEHEAD 14 21 Luke CHELLAS 13 22 Jake HENDERSON 10 23 Deegan GRAHAM 7 24 Thynan KEAN 6 25 Broc GRABHAM 4 26 Brock NICHOLS 2 27 Chad SPARROW 1 28 Oliver PITCHFORD 1

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Jonte REYNDERS 140 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 131 3 Fraser HIGLETT 111 4 Jett YARNOLD 100 5 William PRICE 96 6 Ryan HAYWARD 90 7 Luke CHELLAS 82 8 Stefan GRANQUIST 66 9 Eli TRIPCONY 59 10 Dallan VILLANI 43

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 144 2 Wil RUPRECHT 125 3 Andrew WILKSCH 120 4 William DENNETT 116 5 Tom BUXTON 96 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 88 7 Max MIDWINTER 86 8 Brock NICHOLS 61 9 Deegan GRAHAM 52 10 Jake HENDERSON 51

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Korey MCMAHON 144 2 Jye DICKSON 136 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 122 4 Max RIKYS 94 5 Joshua WHITEHEAD 78 6 Brodie YOUNG 69 7 Tom DEVRIES 68 8 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 53 9 Cody HOWELL 47 10 Daniel KENNEDY 45

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Kogan LOCK 141 2 Will MCINNES 130 3 Fletcher TUCKER 99 4 Tomas PORTO 93 5 Oliver PATERNO 90 6 Oscar HARRIS 85 7 Ryan JORDAN 75 8 Mason PHILLIPS 70 9 Beau TRIPCONY 64 10 Archie SALOPAYEVS 61

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Jessica GARDINER 144 2 Madi SIMPSON 132 3 Ebony NIELSEN 114 4 Jade CHELLAS 91 5 Emelie KARLSSON 89 6 Monique SIMIONI 83 7 Shaylynne KUHNKE 73 8 Madison HEALEY 42 9 Courtney RUBIE 32 10 Mia TONGUE 30

Rounds seven and eight of the 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXStore will be held in Casterton, Victoria on June 28-29.

2025 MXGP of Germany – Round 10 Wrap

Full results here:

Herlings back on top in Germany as MXGP passes halfway mark

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships reached round 10 in Talkessel Teutschenthal, Germany over the weekend, with sunny opening MXGP and MX2 races, before rain hit for the second runnings, ensuring even tougher conditions.

In MXGP, five-time World Champion Jeffrey Herlings returned to winning ways, catching and passing Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Lucas Coenen just two laps from the end to claim the overall victory. Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s World Championship leader, Romain Febvre, struggled to make passes on the German track but finished third overall.

The MX2 class saw a shift in the championship lead. Local hero Simon Laengenfelder had a difficult day, surrendering his red plate to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo. Adamo took the overall win at Teutschenthal with a first and a third.

The surprising second-place finisher in MX2 was Guillem Farres, who earned his first career GP podium for Monster Energy Triumph Racing after winning race two. Reigning World Champion Kay de Wolf of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing rounded out the MX2 podium.

MXGP

Qualifying Race winner Lucas Coenen wasted no time converting his pole position into an advantage, clinching the Fox Holeshot Award with ample room. Pancar was directly behind him, but just as in Qualifying, Herlings swiftly moved past the Slovenian through the second corner, setting off in pursuit of the young leader.

Fernandez initially held fourth ahead of Febvre, but his attempt at the difficult double jump after the start line proved costly. Landing short, he crashed spectacularly, forcing all riders to take immediate evasive action.

Pancar suffered the most, veering off-track to avoid the bouncing factory Honda. The crash unfortunately ruled Ruben out of the GP, and his condition will be assessed before a decision is made regarding his participation at next weekend’s MXGP of Latvia.

Glenn Coldenhoff, the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP star who was aiming for third in the standings this weekend, also endured an early crash. Meanwhile, Febvre made a mistake on the first full lap, spinning sideways on the hard, dry ground.

Capitalising on the chaos, Calvin Vlaanderen slotted into third, ahead of Isak Gifting.

Pancar had dropped to eighth, trailing Jeremy Seewer on the Aruba.it Ducati and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass. This trio held their positions until lap seven when Pancar crashed again, dropping further down the order before eventually recovering to 11th.

On the next lap, Seewer forced his way past Gifting, who had already been re-passed by Febvre on lap three. On lap 14, the Swede also fell prey to Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maxime Renaux, as well as Jonass, but the Latvian suffered a big crash three laps from the end, forcing him out of the GP.

There is no news yet on his condition, but everyone in the paddock wished him all the best for his recovery.

Gifting ultimately finished seventh, ahead of the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP pairing of Brian Bogers and Andrea Bonacorsi, with JM Honda Racing’s Brent van Doninck rounding out the top ten.

Seewer and Renaux took fifth and sixth respectively. However, two intense battles up front captured everyone’s attention: Herlings relentlessly attacked Coenen, just as Febvre hounded the back wheel of Vlaanderen.

Although the pursuers drew level in both instances, the leading rider ultimately managed to hold their position in both cases. With Coenen’s win, by just under a second from the irrepressible Herlings, scoring seven points more than Febvre’s fourth, it cut the Frenchman’s championship advantage down to 38 points.

MXGP Race Two

With torrential rain drenching the track after the first MXGP race, the start of race two became even more crucial. Lucas Coenen aimed to replicate his earlier success, claiming his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season.

This time Romain Febvre was right on his tail, eager to halt Herlings’ momentum in the points chase, with Jeffrey Herlings himself in a continually pressing third. Glenn Coldenhoff and Brian Bogers put their Fantic machines impressively into the top five from the very first corner.

Bogers passed his teammate through the middle of the circuit during the first full lap, while both Coenen and Jeremy Seewer had off-track excursions.

The Belgian’s mistake was relatively minor, but the Swiss rider’s was far more dramatic as he barrelled through two advertisement hoardings. Seewer struggled on to a 14th place finish, securing ninth overall for the day.

Febvre relentlessly pursued Coenen, but both leaders were hampered by lapped riders. As the Kawasaki rider was being frustrated by one on lap ten, Herlings seized an opportune moment, making a pass from a surprising distance to grab second place.

Meanwhile, Maxime Renaux had fought through to a solid fourth position, securing that place overall. His teammate Calvin Vlaanderen had a tougher race, finishing tenth and claiming fifth on the day.

Bogers took fifth in race two to score his best overall result of the season with sixth. Isak Gifting was seventh again, taking that position overall ahead of Pancar, who also finished eighth in race two. Coldenhoff rounded out the top ten behind Seewer.

At the front, Herlings suddenly reeled in Coenen, a testament to both the rookie’s mistakes and the all-time great’s brilliant line choices.

The very same line Jeffrey used to pass Febvre saw him draw almost level once, then on the following lap, with just two to go, he made a decisive move to snatch the lead from his fellow KTM factory pilot. The crowd roared in acknowledgement of the pass.

Herlings collected his 206th GP race win and 108th Grand Prix victory, further extending his record tallies in both departments.

Coenen finished second overall for the third consecutive GP, and crucially, chipped away further at Febvre’s points lead.

Febvre now sits 36 points clear at the top, having secured his eighth straight podium result. The three-week run of GPs concludes next weekend at Kegums, a venue that has historically been “The Bullet’s” most fruitful on the current calendar, so he is sure to be looking forward to that one.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“There have been a lot of ups-and-downs but to win today was amazing. Obviously the competition is strong and the track was really tricky. In the first moto I was battling with Lucas and I have so much respect for him, being only 18 and handling that type of pressure every weekend and not making any mistakes. In the second moto we had the mud so I saved my goggles and waited for the lapped riders. I managed to pass Romain and then Lucas with a good line that nobody else had seen, It’s great to come back and win again. Hats-off to the competition. I feel like I am getting close to their level again and I’m just trying to be there every single weekend. I want to get as many podiums and wins as I can.”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“I did two good motos, two good starts. You know when you are in the lead and you hit ‘traffic’ then you can make a mistake because those guys don’t know you are coming. I had some sketchy moments. Jeffrey had some good lines. I looked over at him across the jump and I thought ‘maybe I still have it…’ but he came through the inside. 2nd, and 2nd overall with the same points. I’m just enjoying myself and I’m really happy to share a podium with these guys. When I was small I looked up to them and now I’m on the podium with them and fighting with them also.”

Romain Febvre – P3

“Everyone has a bad weekend during the season, so I am happy that I was still able to make the podium; we are only halfway through the series and consistency will be the key. It was just so challenging to pass here; everyone saw that, particularly in the first moto when we went 1-2-3-4 in each other’s wheels the entire moto and could not pass. My speed was good and I tried everything but the inside line was the fastest everywhere and I was inevitably making mistakes when I tried other lines to pass. My starts were not so good all weekend and I paid the price. The track opened up a little in race two after the rain but it was really annoying with the lapper when Jeffrey passed me. I am just happy that we go to Kegums next weekend because in sand you can pass.”

Maxime Renaux – P4

“A positive GP. Consistent results, and they were good for the championship. However, it’s not where I want to be, but the positives are no injuries and a good feeling on the bike. Hopefully, we don’t have any more mud races and now it’s onto Latvia next weekend.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P5

“All weekend I’ve had a good feeling on the bike, and today was a bit up and down. My first race was really good, battling with the guys and finishing third. Race Two was going good until I twisted my knee in a rut. After that I just focused on riding smoothly to the finish. I ended up 10th for fifth overall, so it’s not been too bad really.”

Jeremy Seewer – P9

“The first moto was very positive with the fifth place. My riding was good, closer to the pace of the frontrunners. I got another good start, which was very positive too. I didn’t had the best start in moto two. I got caught up in the second corner, but I was still placed quite okay, actually. My riding was good, I had great speed, I passed some guys and I was going for P7. And then, unfortunately, I had two crashes and found myself struggling. It’s just those mud races at the moment are not our friends but that’s how it is. We need to improve the negative points, especially in the mud again, where we’ve made too many mistakes.”

Jago Geerts – P11

“I had a pretty good day but the results don’t show it. I had to start from the outside but my starts were good. I was running 11th until the end of Race One, and then a hay bale fell into a rut I was in and I crashed. Then in Race Two, a stone broke my goggles in the second corner. I came in the pits for a new set, but then later in the race the same thing happened, although I was able to finish 12th. So, my speed is good, so that’s a positive to take away.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P22

“In qualifying, I had a very outside gate and got off to a really bad start. I tried to recover, but overtaking was difficult, and I finished 21st, which gave me an even worse position for the two races on Sunday. In the first moto, I was far behind. I made a few overtakes, but it was almost impossible to come back. In race two, the conditions were different, with a lot of mud. I didn’t get a good start – I slipped and had to restart from last. From there, I made a strong comeback, riding well and reaching 13th, but unfortunately a technical problem forced me to retire. I take little from this weekend in terms of results, but I’m happy with how I rode in race two. Now we head to Latvia confident we can do better.”

Ruben Fernandez – DNF

“Definitely not how I hoped the day would go, as I was actually feeling pretty confident about the racing. I got a good start and tried to make a pass into second place and made a mistake on the double and crashed. I knew how important track position was because it is always so difficult to pass here, so I wanted to make the moves as quickly as possible and it cost me. Now I need to get further tests and see exactly what has happened, which is obviously extremely disappointing. I feel confident I will be back quickly though, as I was enjoying my riding and looking good in the championship.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 47 2 L. Coenen KTM 47 3 R. Febvre Kaw 38 4 M. Renaux Yam 33 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam 31 6 B. Bogers Fan 29 7 I. Gifting Yam 28 8 J. Pancar KTM 23 9 J. Seewer Duc 23 10 G. Coldenhoff Fan 20 11 J. Geerts Yam 17 12 B. Van doninck Hon 15 13 C. Toendel Hon 12 14 A. Forato Hon 12 15 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 12 16 A. Bonacorsi Fan 12 17 M. Spies KTM 10 18 B. Watson Beta 8 19 T. Koch Beta 8 20 J. Gilbert Hon 6 21 M. Stauffer KTM 6 22 M. Guadagnini Duc 3 23 V. Alonso Hon 2

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 487 2 L. Coenen KTM 451 3 M. Renaux Yam 326 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 322 5 T. Gajser Hon 305 6 R. Fernandez Hon 298 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 265 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 262 9 J. Seewer Duc 244 10 J. Herlings KTM 219 11 K. Horgmo Hon 204 12 J. Pancar KTM 168 13 P. Jonass Kaw 162 14 B. Watson Beta 161 15 J. Geerts Yam 154 16 I. Gifting Yam 137 17 M. Guadagnini Duc 126 18 B. Bogers Fan 126 19 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 83 20 V. Guillod Yam 72

MX2

Qualifying Race winner Valerio Lata (Honda HRC) carried his momentum into morning warm-up, though fellow rookie Cas Valk (Venrooy Racing KTM) snatched the fastest time from him right at the session’s end.

In Race Two, Fox Holeshot master Sacha Coenen was back on form, grabbing his sixth holeshot of the season ahead of Andrea Adamo and Lata.

Meanwhile, Simon Laengenfelder lost his initial fourth position, and a couple of others, due to a mistake through a right-hand corner. Liam Everts took that spot, but Guillem Farres and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 pilot Thibault Benistant quickly put pressure on him.

Triumph rider, Farres, showcased his best speed of the year with a decisive pass on the Belgian in front of the massed bank of fans.

Oriol Oliver joined the fray, as did Laengenfelder, leading to contact in several manoeuvres. However, Benistant executed the “pass of the day” on Everts with a clear leap over the double jump near Pit Lane – the only MX2 rider to complete it all day.

On lap eight, Adamo closed in on Coenen and took the lead on the long left-hander after Liqui Moly Mountain. Laengenfelder finally got the better of Benistant after their back-and-forth battle.

The series leader then made two passes in as many laps, moving past both Farres and Lata to impressively claim third at the flag. This marked another Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-2-3 finish.

Lata held on to fourth ahead of Benistant. Farres, unfortunately, crashed with two laps to go, finishing the race in ninth, just in front of his countryman Oliver but behind his Monster Energy Triumph Racing teammate Camden McLellan. Kay de Wolf had a poor start and could only manage seventh behind his teammate Everts.

Adamo’s fifth Sunday race win of the season dramatically halved the points gap to just five behind Laengenfelder, setting the stage for an intense showdown as the heavens opened before the start of the second MX2 race.

MX2 Race Two

For the seventh time this season, Sacha Coenen seized the Fox Holeshot Award, extending his lead in the series’ count. The teenage Belgian looked poised to dominate from the outset, with Guillem Farres in hot pursuit, while Kay de Wolf, Andrea Adamo, and Valerio Lata struggled to pass the Spaniard on the challenging, greasy circuit.

Further back, the action intensified as Cas Valk overtook Oriol Oliver for sixth on lap three. Thibault Benistant, Liam Everts, and Camden McLella then launched their own attacks on Oliver.

Young Dutch wildcard Ivano van Erp battling in the top ten collided with Everts, who hit the ground on the first full lap but recovered quickly. Both van Erp and Valk ultimately fell down the order on what proved to be a rough day for the rookies.

Simon Laengenfelder suffered a terrible start and was forced to fight his way back into the top ten in the slippery conditions, eventually crossing the line in ninth, just ahead of Maxime Grau. Julius Mikula equalled his best race finish of the year in eighth.

Coenen had initially looked fast but made several mistakes. Then, holding a significant lead, he badly misjudged the big uphill triple jump, careering into a trackside fence and getting temporarily stuck.

Farres gratefully seized the lead, De Wolf, Adamo, Lata, and Oliver maintained positions from second to fifth until the flag, while Benistant encountered trouble with two laps to go, gifting sixth place to McLellan, just ahead of Everts.

Benistant, took tenth overall behind Oliver and Coenen, who managed to re-join and claim 15th by the finish. Everts and McLellan finished sixth and seventh overall, respectively, but both are winning riders who would undoubtedly have been disappointed with those results.

Likewise, Laengenfelder ended the day fifth overall, behind a frustrated Lata, who had twice fallen while trying to pass Adamo for third, ultimately missing the podium on a tie-break.

De Wolf’s second-place finish was enough to climb back onto the podium after his Ernée disaster, and the former series leader is now 31 points off the top.

Farres held on to win his first-ever MX2 race, making him the tenth different rider to take a checkered flag in the class this season. This historic win also secured him his best-ever overall finish of second, matching the best result yet for the second-year Monster Energy Triumph team.

The day, however, belonged to Andrea Adamo, who claimed his fourth GP win of the season and sixth of his career. He will now take the red plate to the next round in Latvia, holding a narrow three-point lead over Laengenfelder.

This championship battle is far from over as the series heads to Kegums in Latvia – the site of Sacha Coenen’s first-ever GP win 12 months ago – to kick off the second half of the MXGP season.

Andrea Adamo – P1

“I did two smart races. When I passed Sacha in the first moto I did not push to make a twenty-second gap because it was easy to make a mistake on this track. It was difficult and tight. In the second one, well, if you don’t holeshot in these mud races then you have more to lose than to gain. I was in a pretty decent spot in P4 and when I was getting closer to Kay [De Wolf] I was getting full of mud so I decided to hold back because I didn’t want to risk a crash. Sacha then made a mistake and I went to P3. I knew that was good enough for the overall but wasn’t sure if meant the red plate. Like I said in Ernee [France], the championship is long and while the red plate is nice – and the mechanics will put it on the bike next week – it’s not important. We are halfway through and there are many fast guys. We’ll keep the focus.”

Guillem Farrés – P2

“To get a race win and second overall is amazing! Coming into today, we made some small changes to the bike and they made a really big difference. My first race wasn’t so good as I made a mistake while sixth and I dropped to ninth. But the second race went almost perfectly. I started second, the leader crashed, and I controlled the race to the finish. The goal now is to keep the ball rolling and be up front all the time. Thanks to the team again for doing such a great job with the bike.”

Kay de Wolf – P3

“Honestly, it was a really tough weekend. I took a hard hit earlier in the event which made things more difficult, but I just kept digging deep and didn’t give up. Saturday wasn’t ideal, and I had to work hard in the first moto to come through the pack. Then the rain before the second race completely changed the track – it was like riding a totally different circuit. But I managed a strong start and rode smart in the mud to bring it home in second, which gave me the podium overall. I’m proud of the effort and happy with the result. Big thanks to the team for sticking behind me – now I’m looking forward to building on this next weekend.”

Valerio Lata – P4

“It is frustrating to finish on the same points as a podium but just miss out, however I have to be happy with how I rode, especially in the muddy second moto. I have been practicing in the bad conditions and it definitely has paid off because I was riding much better in that race and I felt I could have made the pass I needed to get on the podium. Still, this whole weekend has gone well and we are improving step by step and now my goal is definitely to get on the podium. A big thanks to everyone for all their work and I’m excited for Latvia now.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P5

“A difficult weekend and I made the race hard for myself because of the starts. I wasn’t the best in the first laps and lost positions there. In the first race I could fight back to 3rd when the track was really, really difficult for passing and I also had the fastest lap. I was struggling a bit with the suspension in the rain during the second race and I also hit a neutral, which made me crash. It was chaos and I couldn’t come back higher than 9th. Still, we’re 2nd in the championship and so close for points. The fans were amazing, let’s go for Latvia.”

Liam Everts – P6

“It was not a bad weekend for me. In the first moto, I had a good start and was able to ride quite consistently in sixth place. The second race was really tricky with the rain – the track changed a lot, and it was not easy to find the right lines. I had a small moment with a back marker but stayed on the bike and finished eighth, so that was okay. Sixth overall is not amazing, but I felt quite good and we are making progress. I’m looking forward to the next one and will keep working.”

Camden McLellan – P7

“Some positives but also negatives this weekend. I need to be better on Saturday so that I qualify better for the GP races, and then I can get better starts. We’re back on the sand next weekend, so I’m excited for that. With a good week of training, the goal is to be running up front again, where I should be.”

Sacha Coenen – P8

“The first moto was quite good: holeshot and 2nd place. Second moto another holeshot and rode good for almost the whole way but the back-end slid away on the take-off of the triple and I ended up in the fence. We’ll keep the positives: we had great starts. The GP victory was almost there and that makes us even more motivated for Latvia.”

Thibault Benistant – P10

“I’m struggling with my starts at the moment and that made for a tough weekend. I’ve been working on them, although I’m still not quite there with them, but I’ll keep on working. The second race today was tough with the rain. I was riding well and then fell off with two laps to go. So that was frustrating, but my riding was good, so I’m feeling positive for the next Grand Prix.”

Karlis Reisulis – P13

“The weekend is over now, and despite not having the speed, we made some changes with the bike. They were all positive, so, with what we’ve learned as a team I think we will be better at the upcoming races.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 45 2 G. Farres Tri 37 3 K. de Wolf Hus 36 4 V. Lata Hon 36 5 S. Längenfelder KTM 32 6 L. Everts Hus 29 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 28 8 S. Coenen KTM 28 9 O. Oliver KTM 27 10 T. Benistant Yam 26 11 M. Grau KTM 21 12 J. Mikula Tm 20 13 K. Reisulis Yam 16 14 C. Valk KTM 14 15 M. Fredsoe Hus 11 16 M. Gwerder KTM 11 17 Q. Prugnieres KTM 8 18 K. Karssemakers Kaw 5 19 L. Owens Hus 4 20 I. Van Erp Yam 4 21 M. Carreras Hon 2 22 F. Olsson KTM 1 23 D. Braceras Hon 1

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 466 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 463 3 K. de Wolf Hus 435 4 L. Everts Hus 377 5 S. Coenen KTM 342 6 T. Benistant Yam 337 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 294 8 V. Lata Hon 265 9 C. Valk KTM 231 10 F. Zanchi Hon 220 11 O. Oliver KTM 187 12 G. Farres Tri 180 13 Q. Prugnieres KTM 174 14 K. Reisulis Yam 170 15 R. Elzinga Yam 164 16 M. Valin Kaw 127 17 J. Mikula Tm 126 18 D. Braceras Hon 125 19 M. Grau KTM 72 20 M. Smith KTM 44

EMX125

The eighth round of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing delivered high drama and significant momentum shifts at Germany’s iconic Teutschenthal circuit.

Nicolò Alvisi entered the weekend as the championship leader, proudly sporting the red plate on his KTM. However, all eyes were on Mano Faure, as the Frenchman delivered another stellar performance to clinch his fourth overall victory of the season, drastically closing the gap on the Italian in the championship standings.

EMX125 Race One

The opening EMX125 race erupted with an explosive start at the Talkessel circuit. Mano Faure secured the holeshot with a superb jump, immediately followed by red plate holder Nicolò Alvisi in second. Niccolo Mannini, Filippo Mantovani, and Áron Katona tracked them closely through the opening sectors.

Early action came thick and fast. Katona made a swift move into fourth but tragically clipped Mannini’s rear wheel in the process, resulting in a hard crash before the end of the first lap. It was a heavy fall for the Hungarian rider, who required medical attention and was unable to rejoin the race.

Out front, Faure led confidently for the opening four laps, but Alvisi, never far behind, maintained relentless pressure. That pressure ultimately paid off on lap 5 of 14, when Faure made a mistake and crashed, handing the lead to the Italian KTM rider.

Further back, Francesco Bellei skillfully moved up into fifth after a poor start, edging past Moritz Ernecker. Meanwhile, Mantovani was holding a solid third until a small tip-over on lap 6 briefly dropped him into a battle with Mannini. Despite the mishap, Mantovani remounted quickly and fended off the attack to retain his podium position.

Amidst the chaos, Dani Heitink charged hard from mid-pack. The Dutch rider climbed from outside the top 10 into sixth, setting the fastest lap of the race on the final lap at 1:59.964, and made a decisive final push to overtake Bellei just before the finish line, stealing fifth.

Up front, Alvisi controlled the final laps flawlessly. Once in the lead, he steadily built a comfortable 9.2-second advantage over Faure to cross the line victorious. Mantovani completed the podium in third, ahead of Mannini in fourth and the fast-finishing Heitink in fifth.

Douwe van Mechgelen, Cesar Paine Diaz, and Ernecker came home sixth through eighth, while Casper Lindmark and Alve Callemo rounded out the top ten.

EMX125 Race Two

The second EMX125 race unfolded under overcast skies, with the slick Teutschenthal terrain adding another layer of complexity to an already unpredictable championship battle.

Mano Faure wasted no time, surging from third into the lead on the opening lap with a clean move around Nicolò Alvisi over the crest on the far side of the circuit. Once in front, the Frenchman controlled the pace from the outset and never looked back, leading all 15 laps of the race to cross the line with a dominant four-second gap over his nearest rival.

Alvisi initially fought to maintain second but soon came under pressure from Filippo Mantovani, who made a pass stick on lap 2. However, Alvisi regrouped and capitalized on a small error from Mantovani to briefly retake the position.

As the race progressed, Jekabs Kubulins entered the spotlight. Charging impressively from fourth, the Latvian rider showed exceptional speed, capitalizing on mistakes from both Mantovani and Alvisi to move into second by lap 8.

Behind them, the battle for the top five raged on. Alvisi continued to fight but was pushed wide again by Mantovani in the closing laps and ultimately had to settle for fourth. Meanwhile, Cesar Paine Diaz held strong in fifth for most of the race despite intense pressure from Dani Heitink and Ryan Oppliger.

The most significant drama came from red plate holder Alvisi, who suffered a critical moment on lap 9. A mistake dropped him sharply from fourth to seventh. Though he remounted quickly, it cost him valuable ground and crucial time. He managed to recover to fourth by the checkered flag, just ahead of Paine Diaz, but those lost points may prove crucial in the long-term title fight.

Further back, Dani Heitink’s late charge saw him climb to sixth, including a clean pass on Oppliger, who eventually finished seventh. Alve Callemo, Niccolo Mannini, and Andrea Uccellini rounded out the top 10.

At the front, it was all about Mano Faure, who rode flawlessly to take a commanding race victory. This combined with his Race 1 result (2-1) secured him the overall win in Germany, his fourth Grand Prix victory of the season. Kubulins crossed the line second in the race and claimed fourth overall, with Mantovani rounding out the race podium in third and securing third overall for the event.

Despite a strong Race 1 win, Alvisi’s costly mistake in Race 2 saw him settle for second overall. Filippo Mantovani’s consistent 3-3 finishes, however, earned him a well-deserved spot on the overall podium in third.

In the championship standings, Alvisi still holds the red plate with 285 points, but Faure has dramatically closed the gap to just 30 points, now sitting at 255. With several rounds remaining and momentum swinging in Faure’s favor, the title fight is very much alive as the series heads next to Latvia.

Mano Faure – P1

“I’m really happy! Yesterday I crashed and finished second, so to win the overall today feels amazing. A big thank you to my team, my family, and my coach—see you all in Latvia!”

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Faure Yam 47 2 N. Alvisi KTM 43 3 F. Mantovani KTM 40 4 J. Kubulins Yam 31 5 D. Heitink Yam 31 6 C. Diaz Hus 30 7 N. Mannini Tm 30 8 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 25 9 A. Callemo Hus 24 10 C. Lindmark Hus 19 11 R. Oppliger KTM 18 12 F. Bellei Fan 15 13 M. Ernecker KTM 13 14 R. Bauer KTM 12 15 A. Uccellini Hus 11 16 R. Pini Tm 11 17 D. Gregoire KTM 9 18 C. Richmond Yam 8 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 7 20 M. Meyer Yam 5 21 O. Romberg Yam 5 22 B. Thorius Yam 4 23 V. Toshev Fan 2 24 S. Maymann Yam 1 25 M. Miettinen KTM 1

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Alvisi KTM 285 2 M. Faure Yam 255 3 F. Mantovani KTM 228 4 N. Mannini Tm 219 5 Á. Katona KTM 217 6 F. Bellei Fan 214 7 J. Kubulins Yam 209 8 D. Heitink Yam 208 9 R. Pini Tm 186 10 C. McCullough Fan 164 11 R. Oppliger KTM 144 12 J. Bervoets Yam 124 13 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 111 14 D. Gregoire KTM 107 15 S. Goyer Yam 94 16 G. Utech Tm 89 17 V. Toshev Fan 79 18 C. Diaz Hus 69 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 49 20 B. Thorius Yam 48

WMX

The FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship riders faced two distinct challenges at Germany’s iconic Teutschenthal circuit during the Liqui Moly MXGP. Saturday’s Race 1 unfolded under hot, sunny skies, with a dry, hard-pack surface demanding impeccable throttle control and precision. In stark contrast, the second race presented a slicker, rain-affected track, transforming the terrain into a far more technical and unpredictable battlefield.

Despite these dramatically changing conditions, Kiara Fontanesi showcased her versatility to claim the overall victory in Teutschenthal. She secured this win with a commanding performance in Race 1 and a solid second-place finish in the challenging Race 2.

Lotte van Drunen rebounded strongly on Sunday to clinch her first race win since Sardinia, earning second overall with a 3-1 scorecard. Meanwhile, Daniela Guillén narrowly secured the final step on the podium, thanks to a hard-fought 2-4 finish.

WMX Race One

The opening WMX race of the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany kicked off under sunny skies at the Teutschenthal circuit, delivering an intense start. A first-turn pile-up scattered several riders, but at the front, Kiara Fontanesi, fastest in time practice, surged to the holeshot and never looked back.

The Italian legend immediately established her dominance, leading every single lap from start to finish with a flawless performance, expertly navigating the slick and freshly watered track to claim her second race win of the season.

Daniela Guillén initially slotted into fourth place out of the gate, behind Lotte van Drunen and Lynn Valk. However, the Spanish rider wasted no time making moves. On the second lap, she swept around the outside of Valk to take over third, capitalising on a slight error from the Dutch rider who lost traction in the turn.

Van Drunen held firm in second during the early laps, defending well as Guillén searched for an opening. Meanwhile, Amandine Verstappen gained ground further back, passing Larissa Papenmeier around the outside to climb to sixth as they both chased Malou Jakobsen in fifth.

The pivotal moment came on lap 8 when Guillén finally made her move stick on van Drunen to take over second place. Simultaneously, a pack of lapped riders caused brief congestion that allowed Guillén to momentarily close the gap to Fontanesi, narrowing it to just over a second.

But the Italian responded like a true champion, dropping the fastest lap of the race on lap 10 (1:59.963) to re-establish her lead and coolly manage the final stages.

Papenmeier, meanwhile, regrouped and reclaimed fifth from Verstappen with two laps to go, capping off a gritty ride through the midfield. Valk held onto a solitary fourth, having dropped out of the fight with van Drunen and Guillén earlier.

At the flag, Fontanesi crossed the line 4.7 seconds clear of Guillén, with van Drunen rounding out the podium. Valk, Papenmeier, and Verstappen followed, while Jakobsen settled for seventh after running as high as fifth in the early stages.

Shana van der Vlist, April Franzoni, and De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Danee Gelissen completed the top 10.

WMX Race Two

The second WMX race at the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany delivered more intense battles, but it was Lotte van Drunen who truly stole the spotlight in Race 2, claiming her first race win since Sardinia with a commanding performance.

As the gate dropped, van Drunen wasted no time asserting control. She grabbed the holeshot and immediately began to open a significant gap over Kiara Fontanesi, who slotted into second. Lynn Valk secured third from the opening lap and rode a consistent race, holding that position all the way to the flag, unchallenged.

Early drama unfolded behind them, particularly for Daniela Guillén, who started fifth but dropped back after a hectic opening lap, battling through traffic and trailing Larissa Papenmeier.

Guillén’s charge was initially hampered by a few small mistakes, including an off-track excursion after clipping Martine Hughes’ rear wheel while attempting a pass. At that crucial moment, Guillén needed two more positions to secure an overall podium spot, and fate soon intervened.

On lap 3, Hughes crashed from fifth, tumbling down the order to eventually finish ninth and effectively opening the door for Guillén to climb back into contention. Meanwhile, Papenmeier was riding strongly in fourth but came under increasing pressure from the Spaniard.

The decisive moment came on lap 9, when Guillén capitalized on a mistake by Papenmeier in the wave section and surged into fourth. This move would prove crucial in the overall standings.

At the front, van Drunen maintained unwavering focus and pace, clocking the fastest lap of the race on lap 2 with a 2:00.522. She consistently held a steady gap over Fontanesi, who made no mistakes but simply couldn’t close the distance to the dominant Yamaha rider. Valk rode her own race in third, too far back to threaten the leaders.

Van Drunen crossed the line triumphantly ahead of Fontanesi to claim her first race win since Sardinia. Valk secured third, with Guillén’s late-race push landing her fourth and, critically, a spot on the overall podium. Papenmeier completed the top five, ahead of Amandine Verstappen and April Franzoni.

Danee Gelissen, Hughes, and Lucy Barker rounded out the top 10, while further back, consistent rides from Mathea Selebø and Shana van der Vlist earned important points.

Thanks to a 1-2 result, Kiara Fontanesi claimed the overall victory in Teutschenthal, making it back-to-back Grand Prix wins in the 2025 WMX Championship.

The GASGAS rider now sits second in the standings with 127 points, just six behind red plate holder Lotte van Drunen, who leads with 133 after her 3-1 finish.

Lynn Valk stays third on 118 points, while Daniela Guillén, consistent as ever with 2-4 finishes, remains a strong contender in the title fight in fourth on 112. With three rounds down and the series heating up, the WMX title battle is wide open heading into the second half of the season.

Kiara Fontanesi – P1

“It sounds really great to say back-to-back GP victories. I think the last time I won two in a row was a long time ago, so it’s incredible to still be here, keeping my head up, working hard, and fighting at the front. Of course, when you’re racing you always want to win every race, and today it was tough; Lotte (van Drunen) was fast and passing wasn’t easy. But I’ll take the positives. A GP win is always something special, and the championship is still on.”

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Fontanesi Gas 47 2 L. Van Drunen Yam 45 3 D. Guillen Gas 40 4 L. Valk KTM 38 5 L. Papenmeier Hon 32 6 A. Verstappen Yam 30 7 A. Franzoni Hon 26 8 D. Gelissen Yam 24 9 M. Hughes Kaw 22 10 S. van der Vlist Yam 22 11 M. Jakobsen KTM 19 12 M. Seleboe Fan 18 13 L. Barker KTM 11 14 N. Fransson Yam 11 15 E. Kapsamer Gas 11 16 A. Massury KTM 11 17 T. Bäckström Gas 9 18 J. Sanchez Gas 8 19 A. Skudutyte KTM 6 20 T. Schlosser Tri 6 21 M. Benecke KTM 3 22 L. Raunkjaer Hon 3

WMX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Van Drunen Yam 133 2 K. Fontanesi Gas 127 3 L. Valk KTM 118 4 D. Guillen Gas 112 5 A. Verstappen Yam 85 6 L. Papenmeier Hon 84 7 S. van der Vlist Yam 83 8 D. Gelissen Yam 74 9 M. Hughes Kaw 71 10 A. Franzoni Hon 68 11 M. Jakobsen KTM 58 12 M. Seleboe Fan 50 13 L. Barker KTM 40 14 T. Bäckström Gas 40 15 S. Andersen Yam 36 16 A. Simons Tri 21 17 A. Massury KTM 19 18 J. Sanchez Gas 18 19 E. Kapsamer Gas 15 20 A. Skudutyte KTM 15 21 F. Hoppe Tri 13 22 N. Fransson Yam 11 23 L. Raunkjaer Hon 7 24 T. Schlosser Tri 6 25 G. Montini Hon 6 26 V. Germond KTM 5 27 G. Franchi Hon 4 28 M. Benecke KTM 3 29 A. Cepelakova Yam 2 30 E. Andersson Lof Gas 2

SMX Next 2025 Scouting Moto Combine – Hangtown Wrap

The first of three summer events for SMX Next – Motocross was staged in conjunction with the AMA Pro Motocross Hangtown Classic as the Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare brought together 20 of the top amateur prospects in the sport to the oldest race in American motocross.

A pair of motos were contested amid a dramatic heatwave that pushed temperatures into the triple digits, from which Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing prospect and Australian native Kayden Minear put forth a dominant performance with a convincing 1-1 sweep as a member of Rider Coach Broc Tickle’s lineup.

Prior to the afternoon races, the hand-picked group of young racers engaged in classroom-style sessions that provided insights into various aspects of the sport, including training, nutrition, and media engagement.

The prospects were also divided into four groups, with each rider assigned to one of four esteemed Rider Coaches – Michael Byrne, Broc Glover, Ezra Lusk, and Tickle – who all provided guidance and mentorship to the aspiring young athletes.

While Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Carson Wood made the first statement of the opening moto by capturing the holeshot, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Vincent Wey who controlled the moto early on as Minear battled forward from a start just outside the top five.

The West Australian was able to fight his way into second in the opening laps and then engaged in a spirited and captivating battle with Wey for the win.

The pair swapped positions several times before Minear got the upper hand and pulled away.

Wey, meanwhile, encountered misfortune about halfway through the moto and lost several positions.

Minear established a double-digit margin late and took the chequered flag nearly 11 seconds ahead of SLR Honda’s Leum Oehlhof in second, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in third.

SMX Next Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 K. Minear Yam 31m19.031 2 L. Oehlhof Hon +10.953 3 L. Gibson Hus +16.256 4 J. Turner Yam +31.178 5 L. Gordon Kaw +46.810 6 C. Wood Yam +51.286 7 V. Wey Kaw +54.493 8 K. Robbins Gas +55.220 9 K. Johnson Yam +1m16.021 10 L. Fauser KTM +1m26.700 11 C. Lawton Yam +1m41.777 12 J. Kellogg Yam +1m46.066 13 T. Wood Hon +1m54.026 14 B. Walker Hon 1 Lap 15 M. Monty Yam 2 Laps 16 G. Alumbaugh Hon 5 Laps 17 D. Denno KTM 6 Laps 18 R. Busse Yam 10 Laps 19 N. Abbott Yam 12 Laps 20 B. Harrison Gas 14 Laps

SMX Next Moto Two

Minear proceeded to take matters into his own hands in Moto 2, storming to the holeshot and seizing control of the lead from the outset of the race.

KTM Orange Brigade’s Luke Fauser gave chase from second, with Gibson pressuring from third. The clear track for Minear, combined with a tense battle for second between Fauser and Gibson, allowed the Yamaha rider to open up a lead he’d manage the rest of the way.

Gibson eventually solidified his hold on second and gave chase to Minear over the second half of the moto. The Husqvarna rider remained within striking distance but wasn’t able to put pressure on the leader.

Minear capped off an impressive afternoon with a wire-to-wire victory that solidified the moto sweep by 4.7 seconds over Gibson. Oehlhof followed in third.

SMX Next Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 K. Minear Yam 31m21.753 2 L. Gibson Hus +4.718 3 L. Oehlhof Hon +11.763 4 K. Johnson Yam +23.300 5 C. Wood Yam +32.040 6 K. Robbins Gas +33.110 7 J. Turner Yam +55.631 8 L. Fauser KTM +1m29.754 9 J. Kellogg Yam +1m37.319 10 N. Abbott Yam +1m42.822 11 V. Wey Kaw +1m47.416 12 T. Wood Hon +1m53.354 13 C. Lawton Yam +2m07.881 14 R. Busse Yam 1 Lap 15 M. Monty Yam 1 Lap 16 B. Walker Hon 1 Lap 17 B. Harrison Gas 1 Lap 18 L. Gordon Kaw DNS 19 G. Alumbaugh Hon DNS 20 D. Denno KTM DNS

SMX Next Overall

Minear’s 1-1 effort provided him with his first SMX Next triumph, while Gibson and Oehlhof finished tied for the runner-up spot, with the tiebreaker going to Gibson by virtue of his better Moto 2 result.

Kayden Minear

“That first moto was tough. I got a rough start, but I was able to make passes and have a great battle with Vincent [Wey]. It was really hot for Moto 2 and I got a much better start, then I was able to manage the race.”

“These SMX Next opportunities are the perfect stepping stone for these athletes and their journey into the pros,” commented Tickle, who received the Coaches Cup as the winning Rider Coach. “It’s nice to have the opportunity to be here and offer my knowledge and feedback and help them become better racers than they already are.”

SMX Next – Motocross will return to action over the Independence Day holiday weekend, when the RedBud Scouting Moto Combine will take place on Friday, the 4th of July, ahead of the Honda RedBud National.

SMX Next Overall

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K. Minear Yam 1 1 2 2 L. Gibson Hus 3 2 5 3 L. Oehlhof Hon 2 3 5 4 C. Wood Yam 6 5 11 5 J. Turner Yam 4 7 11 6 K. Johnson Yam 9 4 13 7 K. Robbins Gas 8 6 14 8 L. Fauser KTM 10 8 18 9 V. Wey Kaw 7 11 18 10 J. Kellogg Yam 12 9 21 11 L. Gordon Kaw 5 18 23 12 C. Lawton Yam 11 13 24 13 T. Wood Hon 13 12 25 14 N. Abbott Yam 19 10 29 15 M. Monty Yam 15 15 30 16 B. Walker Hon 14 16 30 17 R. Busse Yam 18 14 32 18 G. Alumbaugh Hon 16 19 35 19 B. Harrison Gas 20 17 37 20 D. Denno KTM 17 20 37

FIM SGP3 Speedway Youth World Championship Wrap

Danish shooting star Villads Pedersen admits some wise words for three-time FIM Speedway world champion Erik Gundersen helped him overcome a tough start to lift the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship on Friday.

Pedersen topped the podium on 12 points in the FIM SGP3 Final – Prague, winning the under-16, 250cc world title ahead of Slovenian talent Sven Cerjak in second, who scored 11 in front of an army of fans from his homeland, all dressed in bright orange and supporting the nation’s next great speedway prospects.

Third place was claimed by Australian star Beau Bailey, who won a run-off ahead of Germany’s Carlos Gennerich, Great Britain’s Cooper Rushen and Slovenia’s Gregor Zorko after all four tied on 10 points.

Beau Bailey

“In the first heat, it was one of those rides. In the second, I got excluded. Before my third heat, I wanted to cry but then I made it into the run-off. In the run-off, I had to sit behind Carlos (Gennnerich) until he made a mistake, but I was able to get past him. I’m going back to Denmark to train on the 500s until I go home. Then I’ll do the Aussie and state championships, and hopefully I will get a visa for the UK next year.”

Despite a last place in his opening heat, Pedersen hit back in epic style with four straight race wins to become Denmark’s latest speedway world champion.

And he admits a pep talk from his team and one of the nation’s most famous riders at a crucial moment made all the difference as Gundersen – the revered coach and mentor to Denmark’s youth riders – worked his magic.

Pedersen is the fourth Dane to win the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship. He joins 2017 winner Jonas Knudsen, who also topped the podium in Prague, plus 2019 champion Jesper Knudsen and 2022 FIM SGP3 winner Mikkel Andersen.

Soon Pedersen climbs on to a 500cc senior bike and admits he would like to emulate another three-time FIM Speedway world champion – one who shares his last name.

Villads Pedersen

“After my first heat, I didn’t think I was going to win. I lost a bit of hope in my mind. I am very grateful to Erik, especially, and my dad for just helping me get over this. They just told me to get my head up and not think about that heat. They told me to put that heat behind me, and the next one would be the one – telling me ‘Three pointers from now on.’ I felt a lot of pressure going into the final race. I knew I was going to have to win to win the world championship. I had my family there too, so there was pressure to do it for them also. I just want to say thank you to my family, mechanics and team for everything they have done. One of my idols is Nicki Pedersen. He’s not in my family, though – just a friend. I love his starts and the way he worked. He always said, ‘I don’t have the talent – I just have the will to do it.’ It’s a long way to the World Championship, but I will do my best.”

Silver medallist Cerjak was roared on by an incredible following from his home club Krsko, and he was elated to take to the podium in the world’s biggest youth speedway event.

Sven Cerjak

“I’m so happy about today. This is just a dream come true. I have worked for this podium all the time. I had a lot of fans from Krsko here. I love them. I want to thank everyone so much – they helped me a lot, and my sponsors too. I want to thank all of these guys for being with me here. I knew the fans were with me in every race. On the first race, I looked at them and I was so nervous because they expect so much from me. But it’s all good. I tried to focus on the racing, but when it was the end of the race, we had a party. I like it when they are with me.”

Third-placed Bailey bounced back from a third place in his opening ride and a disqualification in his second to rack up three wins, earning a spot in the third-place run-off. He then battled his way past Gennerich to add a bronze medal to the silver he won at the 2024 FIM SGP3 Final – Gorzow.

Bailey also takes to the 500cc bikes now, bidding to fight his way to a top-four finish in the either the Australian Championship or one of the state championships, which would earn him the chance to apply for a UK visa.

Beau Bailey

“In the first heat, it was one of those rides. In the second, I got excluded. Before my third heat, I wanted to cry. But I made it into the run-off. I had to sit behind Carlos until he made a mistake, but I was able to get past him. I’m done with the 250s now. I wanted to give them a crack this year. I’m going back to Denmark on Sunday to train on the 500s until I go home. Then I’ll do the Aussie and state championships, and hopefully I will get a visa for the UK next year.”

2025 FIM SGP3 World Championship Final Results

Villads Pedersen 12 Sven Cerjak 11 Beau Bailey 10+3 Carlos Gennerich 10+2 Cooper Rushen 10+1 Gregor Zorko 10+F Nicolas Hohlbein 9 Adam Nejezchleba 9 Elias Jamil Jensen 9 Maksymilian Kostera 8 Marek Ziman 7 Brady Landon 6 Janke Konzack 5 Nate Smith 2 Karel Prusa 1 Makar Levishyn 1 Petr Marek DNR

NB: 3rd place Run Off (for place: 3,4,5,6): Beau Bailey, Carlos Gennerich, Cooper Rushen, Gregor Zorko (F)

Speedway GP of Czech Republic Round Three Wrap

Images Taylor Lanning and Jarek Pabijan

Poland’s five-time Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik hailed another landmark moment in his storied career as he celebrated his 100th FIM Speedway Grand Prix appearance with a record-extending 28th SGP win overnight at the FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague at the iconic Marketa Stadium, winning the final ahead of Swedish racer Fredrik Lindgren in second place. Denmark’s Leon Madsen third and Australia’s Jack Holder in fourth spot.

Zmarzlik also regained the Speedway GP World Championship lead from pre-meeting leader Brady Kurtz, moving on to 53 points, with the Aussie on 45 points after crashing out on the final turn of his last-chance qualifier following a close clash with Madsen.

Zmarzlik’s third victory in Prague – adding to his back-to-back wins in the 2020 Marketa double-header – was a result which crowned an astonishing century of Speedway GP appearances for one of the sport’s all-time greats.

This comes in the year he is chasing a record-equalling sixth Speedway GP World Championship as he bids to become the first rider in history to win four in a row.

The Lublin and Lejonen rider has reached an incredible 64 finals, winning 28 of them, and aged only 30, he looks set to rewrite the sport’s history books in the coming years.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I am very happy. This is a special moment for me because this is the 100th round in my Speedway GP career. I have won 28 of them and I am very happy about this. I feel this is a special moment. Reaching 64 finals is also great! I am really very happy and proud about this, but I will feel this more in later years when I look back on my career and at these statistics. From the first race, I felt really nice. The track was good for racing, and everyone made a good show for the crowd. It was a great result for me.”

Prague runner-up Fredrik Lindgren – now fifth in the standings on 40 points – joined Zmarzlik in qualifying automatically for the final after five heats. The Swede was pleased to reach his first final of 2025, keeping him in the title race as he stands 13 points adrift of Zmarzlik with seven rounds remaining.

Third-placed Madsen – this season’s Speedway GP first substitute rider – stepped into the Prague event as a replacement for injured Aussie rider Jason Doyle, who was ruled out with a hip injury. Having missed out on a place in this season’s series, Madsen was elated to underline his SGP credentials once again.

The Czech fans left Marketa Stadium’s record-extending 31st Speedway GP event happy after home hero Jan Kvech reached his first last-chance qualifier of 2025 and scored nine championship points – his best-ever SGP result in Prague, which also featured his first Speedway GP heat win at Marketa.

Next up is the ATPI FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Manchester double-header on June 13 and 14 – closely followed by the FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow on June 21.

2025 FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague Results

Bartosz Zmarzlik 20 Fredrik Lindgren 18 Leon Madsen 16 Jack Holder 14 Andzejs Lebedevs 12 Dan Bewley 11 Anders Thomsen 10 Jan Kvech 9 Martin Vaculik 8 Brady Kurtz 7 Mikkel Michelsen 6 Kai Huckenbeck 5 Max Fricke 4 Robert Lambert 3 Dominik Kubera 2 Daniel Klima 1

FIM Speedway GP Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik 53 Brady Kurtz 45 Jack Holder 42 Andzejs Lebedevs 41 Fredrik Lindgren 40 Dan Bewley 34 Dominik Kubera 27 Robert Lambert 27 Anders Thomsen 24 Max Fricke 22 Jan Kvech 21 Leon Madsen 16 Patryk Dudek 16 Martin Vaculik 16 Mikkel Michelsen 16 Jason Doyle 8 Kai Huckenbeck 7 Erik Riss 2