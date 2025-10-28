Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 28, 2025

What’s New:

GASGAS withdraws Factory team from World Trials

FIM Oceania Trial Championship

Indian SX Round One

Wade Ibrahim crowned 2025 Australian Hard Enduro Champion

Mason Semmens rounds out NGPC season with fourth

Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Report

X-Trial in Madrid

Altherm JCR Yamaha dominate MX Fest opener

2025 Bibione Sand Storm Report – Kellett wins

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing duo impress at AUSX Round Three

Crash-filled weekend for Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup

GetzenRodeo

AUSX Round Three

2026 Racing Calendars

GASGAS withdraws Factory team from World Trials

As part of the global restructuring process promoted by the KTM AG Group, of which GASGAS is an active member, the company has decided not to participate in World and National trial series with a Factory team from the 2026 season onwards.

The new strategy does not mean a total withdrawal from racing activity: GASGAS will maintain its presence in the competition arena through direct support for privateers and racing teams who support the brand. This will be done through various forms of collaboration and technical support.

Fabian Simmer, Managing Director of GASGAS

“This has not been an easy decision. We have invested significant resources and a great deal of human effort in building a competitive team with an exceptional group of people. However, given the current evolution of the World Championship and the Spanish Championship in their top categories, as well as the slowdown in global sales of trial motorcycles, maintaining a factory team is no longer a financially sustainable option. Even so, at KTM Group we continue to firmly believe in the potential of GASGAS and the trial discipline, albeit with a different approach to factory racing.”

New Zealand claims the FIM Oceania Trial Championship gold

After three days of competition on rugged terrain in Taranaki, New Zealand has edged out Australia to win the 2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship.

The one-point victory (38 to 37) by the home team in the 50th anniversary event means the FIM Oceania trophy returns to New Zealand – but not before local nerves were jangling as Australia really hit its straps on day three.

Team Australia (Joshua Coleman, Jenna Lupo, Michelle Coleman, Garry Connell and Hector Pinto) came home strong, with both Colemans and Lupo winning their respective classes, while rising junior star Pinto kept the pressure on his New Zealand counterpart James Lawton until the last section.

Australia won the day, but ultimately it was New Zealand’s strong early form that was the difference between the two teams, with Phil Shilton, Gabrielle Gundry, Hannah Rushworth and Jim Henderson joining Lawton on the victory dais.

For Australia, Lupo and multiple Australian champion Michelle Coleman were undefeated across the three days, while Joshua Coleman finally got the better of Shilton on day three. Henderson and Lawton also took home maximum points for New Zealand.

It was New Zealand’s 14th victory in the FIM Oceania Trial Championship since 1975, while Australia has been successful on 12 occasions – most recently in the Barossa Valley two years ago.

2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship Results

Teams

New Zealand: 38 points

Australia: 37 points

Individual

Australia

• Jenna Lupo: 9 points

• Michelle Coleman: 9 points

• Joshua Coleman: 7 points

• Garry Connell: 6 points

• Hector Pinto: 6 points

• Jenna Lupo: 9 points • Michelle Coleman: 9 points • Joshua Coleman: 7 points • Garry Connell: 6 points • Hector Pinto: 6 points New Zealand

• Jim Henderson: 9 points

• James Lawton: 9 points

• Phil Shilton: 8 points

• Gabrielle Gundry: 6 points

• Hannah Rushworth: 6 points

Matt Moss dominates Indian SX Round One

Australia’s Matt Moss took the opening Indian Supercross Racing League round win in the 450 cc International category over the weekend in Pune, the BigRock Motorsports powerhouse taking his Kawasaki India machine to the top step. Runner-up was Jordi Tixier, with Greg Aranda third.

Matt Moss

“Hours before the race, I got extremely sick and almost couldn’t line up. There was no way I was going out there and not giving it everything. Huge thanks to the team for all the support — we made it happen!”

The 250 cc International win went to Hunter Schlosser, with Calvin Fonvieille and Mickael Lamarque rounding out the podium.

In the 250 cc India-Asia category, meanwhile, Ben Hallgren took the win, Delvintor Alfarizi and Witsarut Salangam rounded out the top three.

Wade Ibrahim crowned 2025 Australian Hard Enduro Champion

The 2025 Australian Hard Enduro Championship has introduced its new Champion — Wade Ibrahim. After five brutal rounds battling through Australia’s most challenging terrain and against the nation’s most skilled riders, Ibrahim emerged on top with 3545 points.

Right on his heels, Ruben Chadwick (Beta) finished second with 3430 points.

Ruben Chadwick

“It was a tough weekend out there and it was disappointing to not come away with the win on Sunday to finish off a good year. Congratulations to Wade on the championship win. Thanks to Beta Australia and my sponsors for making this possible.”

Anthony Solar (Sherco) claimed third on 3160 points after another strong season.

Mason Semmens rounds out NGPC Series season with fourth

Mason Semmens had a challenging final round of the NGPC Series after a throttle issue held him back somewhat. Semmens had already been crowned Pro2 champion earlier in October.

Mason Semmens

“Bit of a wild day yesterday at the NGPC Series, ripped the holeshot and led half the race till a throttle problem tore my hand up and couldn’t continue to push, P4 by the end. Fired up for next year.”

Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Report

The curtain fell on the 2025 season of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing (GNCC Racing) Series at the iconic Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where three relentless days of off-road action culminated in classic fall conditions and hard-fought finishes.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski clinched his first-career overall win at the 2025 Ironman GNCC, powering through the rugged 13th and final round of the season to take the top spot. He edged out a tight field to lock in a breakthrough success that marks a significant milestone in his off-road racing journey. Coming into the weekend, Witkowski had shown flashes of speed, but this performance underscored his ability to keep it clean, smart, and fast when it mattered most.

Mike Witkowski

“Yeah, honestly last night I was like, ‘Man, I can do this, I’ve just got to put this all together.’ Today, man, the bike felt so good. I think that was the key factor. I got a good start, and it honestly just felt effortless. They always say when you win it feels easy, but it truly was. Just a special day. It went so smooth. Just a huge thanks to the team, it was incredible. To go into the off-season like this, it will make it so much easier to put in all those hours.”

Witkowski’s teammate, and XC2 250 Pro class competitor, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would come through to finish second overall while earning his second-straight XC2 class win of the season. With that win, Barnes would solidify his second-place finish in the XC2 points standings for the 2025 season.

Cody Barnes

“It was a good day, I got off to a third place start which was good and made a couple of passes. I got off by myself, and I was with the XC1 guys, and it was hard to pass. With the dust and the fields, no one wanted to let anyone by…I get it. Second overall on the day is good and for Pheonix Honda to finish 1-2 is good, it shows the progression of the team. First place in XC2 feels good, and this is the closest I get to a race at home.”

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper pushed himself throughout the three-hour race, battling his way up to the front of the pack once again. Draper would find himself up to third and then into second, pushing his way to make a battle for the lead. Draper would, unfortunately, be unable to catch Witkowski for the overall lead but would put in a great ride at the season finale in Indiana.

Liam Draper

“It was a battle from the word go, I had a pretty average start, I don’t know where I was but it wasn’t at the front. Made some moves and felt really good for the first two or three laps. Made it to the fuel stop and after that, I had three good crashes back to back and lost touch with Mikey [Witkowski]. From there it was really tough to dig out of that hole and find my flow again. Yeah, definitely bummed to not get that win.”

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir made a strong return to the woods for the 2025 season finale at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC, pushing his way to a hard-fought third-place finish in the XC1 Open Pro class and fourth overall on the day. Girroir demonstrated he still has the speed and composure to battle at the front. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor finished fifth overall.

Finishing second in the XC2 250 Pro class was Rocket Racing/Bonecutter Off-Road’s Brody Johnson as he came through sixth overall on the day. Johnson has steadily progressed throughout the season, earning four podium finishes and finishing with his best finish of the year.

Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn found himself running at the front of the pack early in the race, and after a long, rough track, he would cross the line fifth in XC1 and seventh overall on the day. AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell was coming off his first victory of the season, but would be unable to make a charge to the front of the pack this weekend in Indiana. Russell finished out his day in eighth overall.

Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley showcased their resilience and skill by finishing within the top 10 overall.

FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan would battle through the rough terrain at the season finale to earn third in the XC2 250 Pro class.

Kelley sealed his place among the off-road elite by earning his second Overall GNCC National Championship this season. What makes the achievement especially impressive is the backdrop: Kelley battled through injuries and intense competition to emerge on top, demonstrating not just speed but resilience, strategy and maturity in his racing craft.

Ben Kelley

“I knew at the pit that Grant was out, and I was battling with Jordan in fourth, we were fighting for the third place spot. I was comfortable there. That’s when my bike started to bog down and I was like ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I saw a KTM guy, it turned out to be Timmy [Weigand, Team Manager] and told him I needed an air filter. I was able to finish that lap, luckily, and get the filter changed, but I dropped way back and didn’t know where I was for a while, and I knew I still needed to score seven points and I was like ‘Man I’m still pretty far back here!’ They told me I needed 12th and I was in ninth or tenth. I was getting kicked around in the dust.”

Unfortunately, for FMF KTM Factory Racing, Lander’s Grant Davis crashed during the race and was forced to exit the race early but his earlier form that saw him take four overall wins and an additional three podium finishes saw him clinch second on points.

Overall National Championship Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 BENJAMIN KELLEY KTM 251 2 GRANT DAVIS KTM 247 3 CODY BARNES HON 207 4 LIAM DRAPER YAM 196 5 ANGUS RIORDAN KTM 190 6 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI HON 165 7 KAILUB RUSSELL YAM 164 8 JORDAN ASHBURN GAS 162 9 STEWARD BAYLOR JR KAW 157 10 JOSH STRANG BET 138 11 CRAIG DELONG HQV 126 12 BRODY JOHNSON HON 111 13 NICHOLAS DEFEO KAW 110 14 JOSHUA TOTH KAW 106 15 RICKY RUSSELL TRI 89 16 GRANT BAYLOR KAW 73 17 JOSEPH CUNNINGHAM HON 64 18 JONATHAN GIRROIR KTM 58 19 JHAK WALKER BET 49 20 LYNDON SNODGRASS KTM 4

XC1 Open Pro Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 BENJAMIN M KELLEY KTM 251 2 LIAM DRAPER YAM 196 3 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI HON 165 4 KAILUB K RUSSELL YAM 164 5 STEWARD BAYLOR JR KAW 157 6 JORDAN P ASHBURN GAS 156 7 JOSH V STRANG BET 138 8 CRAIG B DELONG HQV 126 9 RICKY A RUSSELL TRI 89 10 GRANT R BAYLOR KAW 73 11 JONATHAN S GIRROIR KTM 58 12 LYNDON SNODGRASS KTM 41 13 RYDER LAFFERTY HON 28 14 THADDEUS DUVALL KTM 22 15 EVAN C SMITH YAM 11

XC2 250 Pro Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 GRANT W DAVIS KTM 309 2 CODY J BARNES HON 303 3 ANGUS J RIORDAN KTM 291 4 NICHOLAS DEFEO KAW 223 5 BRODY JOHNSON HON 221 6 JHAK R WALKER BET 169 7 JOSHUA M TOTH KAW 160 8 TOBY D CLEVELAND HQV 124 9 HUNTER D BUSH KTM 100 10 MICHAEL A DELOSA YAM 80 11 JASON C LIPSCOMB KTM 78 12 JASON T TINO GAS 70 13 KENNETH HELD HON 59 14 DAKODA L DEVORE HQV 49 15 JONATHAN T JOHNSON GAS 47 16 JESSE W ANSLEY KAW 38 17 ZACHARY N DAVIDSON HQV 37 18 LAYTON J SMAIL KAW 25 19 LYNDON SNODGRASS KTM 16 20 TREVOR T MALEY KTM 14

XC3 125 Pro-Am

The XC3 125 Pro-Am class saw a new winner at Ironman as Yamaha-backed Ryder Sigety made the move up. Sigety would grab the early lead and hold onto that first-place position from start to finish. Jayson Crawford continued to push throughout the race, running consistently in second for the three-hour race. Rounding out the XC3 podium in third was Isaiah Brown as he held onto that third-place position from the opening lap until the checkered flag flew.

Top Amateur honours at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC would go to 250 A class winner, Lane Whitmer, as he came through to earn 15th overall on the day. Van Adams would stand second on the Top Amateur podium with an Open A class win and a 16th overall finishing position. Gavin Simon finished second in the 250 A class and would round out the top three Top Amateurs with a 19th overall finish.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede captured her first WXC GNCC National Championship in the 2025 season, marking a significant milestone in her career. Riding the wave of multiple strong finishes throughout the year, she sealed the title on the final weekend by grabbing the early lead and pushing herself forward throughout the race. This triumph not only crowns her season’s work but also lays a strong foundation for what promises to be an even more exciting future in off-road racing.

Coming through just 1.7 seconds off of Steede was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards. After making a pass on Steede when the white flag came out, Richards would be unable to hold off a determined and hard-charging Steede on the final lap of the race. Richards would continue to push herself, crossing the line in second. Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer found herself in third place for the duration of the race. Archer continued to push on but would be unable to catch the front runners, which would end her hunt for her fourth-straight championship. Archer would finish out the season second in WXC.

XC3 125 Pro-Am Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 JAMES JENKINS HQV 279 2 JAYSON T CRAWFORD YAM 228 3 JONATHAN T JOHNSON GAS 205 4 ISAIAH L BROWN YAM 203 5 RALEY L MESSER BET 196 6 JAMES D SIMPSON YAM 133 7 HUCK JENKINS YAM 97 8 PHILIPPE CHAINE KTM 78 9 TYLER J SCHEELS KTM 69 10 LUKE BROWN YAM 62 11 EASTON UPLINGER YAM 42 12 RYDER SIGETY YAM 30 13 DANIEL T STARNES KTM 18 14 ROBERT WEISS HQV 18 15 TAYLOR JOHNSON KTM 15

WCX Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 KORIE STEEDE HQV 290 2 RACHAEL ARCHER KAW 288 3 SHELBY TURNER GAS 210 4 DANIELLE MCDONALD YAM 204 5 BRANDY RICHARDS KTM 181 6 CARLY LEE KTM 157 7 ADDISON HARRIS KTM 155 8 ELLIE L WINLAND YAM 132 9 TAYLA JONES HON 130 10 ADDISON J ELLIOTT KAW 103 11 AVA SILVESTRI GAS 74 12 RACHEL L GUTISH RJI 54 13 EMMA HASBELL BET 36 14 ASHLEE M GAGE KAW 35 15 EDEN NETELKOS YAM 23 16 BROOKE COSNER KAW 16 17 JOCELYN BARNES HQV 16 18 KAITLYN LINDSEY HQV 14 19 MARIKA HAMEL SHR 10 20 ALLIE L ROLAND KTM 9 21 MELISSA MEILLEUR HQV 9 22 PRESTIN RAINES BET 9 23 MARIE-EVE LANGLOIS GAS 8

The Amateur race also included the Ironman Industry class full of some great competition including Cole Martinez who took the overall win, and Zach Osborne earning second overall on the day.

Toni Bou wins X-Trial Round Two in Madrid

Toni Bou claimed his 93rd victory in the X-Trial World Championship in Madrid, with teammate Marcelli second. The team had done the same at the season opener in Andorra, maintaining blistering form and establishing a commanding lead in the overall standings.

Bou arrived eager to redeem himself after the result of his last trip to Madrid, where he narrowly missed out on victory. From the very first lap, he was in excellent shape, accruing just one penalty point, taking the lead and qualifying directly for the Grand Final. In the Super Section, which determines the starting order for the final, Bou was the fastest rider, completing the three sections in 32 seconds. This allowed him to start last in the most decisive stage of the night.

In the final, his rivals made things difficult for the 38-time world champion. Jaime Busto, Marcelli, and Arnau Farre kept up the tension until the last section. However, the Repsol Honda rider once again imposed his experience and control, finishing with just two penalty points and earning a second consecutive victory. All this, despite not being 100% fit at the start of the campaign.

Toni Bou – P1

“I’m very happy with today’s victory at Repsol’s home race. After Andorra, we’ve worked hard to arrive in top condition, and achieving this victory is very important for the championship. We had a very good race, with few penalty points accrued, and I want to thank the team for the incredible work they’ve done. The next race is Reunion Island, where I’ve achieved good results in the past, so we’re already focused on that.”

Repsol Honda HRC maintain their lead in the 2026 X-Trial World Championship Team standings. Toni Bou consolidates his lead with 40 points, while Gabriel Marcelli occupies second place with 30 points. The next round will be on November 8th on Reunion Island, where the competition returns after several years away.

Altherm JCR Yamaha dominate MX Fest opener As far as season-opening events pan out, the Huka Honda MX Fest 2025 could not have gone any better for the new-look Altherm JCR Yamaha motocross team over the weekend. New Zealand’s reigning MX1 champion, Mangakino’s Maximus Purvis returned from injury in fine form, winning all three of the top-level races at Taupo’s Digger McEwen MX Park yesterday. He backed up his MX1 MX Fest trophy victory with a first-place in the top 40 shootout on his Yamaha YZ450. Joining him in the Altherm JCR Yamaha squad this season is talented young Karaka rider Hayden Draper, who immediately demonstrated he will be a force to be reckoned with in the MX2 class. A 1-1-1 scoresheet on Sunday on his Yamaha YZ250F was the icing on the cake of a successful weekend, which began with him winning the dirt sprints on Saturday night. Draper also finished third in the shootout race and was riding the last 250cc motorbike standing. The on-form 16-year-old is fresh off a runner-up result in the 128-150cc 2T & 200-250cc 4T 15yrs class at the 2025 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship. Hayden Draper “On Sunday I started the day good with P1 in qualifying and then went on to win all three motos in MX2, which I was stoked about. I couldn’t have asked for a better day. A massive thanks to Josh, my mechanic Nabe and the Althem JCR Yamaha team – I couldn’t have done it without them.” Altherm JCR Yamaha Team Manager Josh Coppins says the top results from the first weekend of racing bode well for the season ahead. Adding to Coppins’ happiness, was seeing his son Nixon win the 12-16 years 85cc/150cc class on Saturday. Josh Coppins “Both riders had exceptional weekends and rode really well. I feel like we are in a really good place and nailed it. Three weeks out from the first round of nationals and I couldn’t be happier. We will put in some hard training yards now ahead of the first Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motocross Championship round in Invercargill next month. We look forward to welcoming James Scott back to the Altherm JCR Yamaha team at this event. His knee injury has healed up and he will be riding in the MX2 championship on a Yamaha YZ250.” 2025 Bibione Sand Storm Report Day One Defending Moto class champion Todd Kellett stormed to victory on the opening day of action at the Bibione Sand Storm – round three of the 2025 FIM Sand Races World Championship – while Kiara Fontanesi – GASGAS inflicted a rare defeat on reigning Moto Women champion Amandine Verstappen – Yamaha. With a big turnout of fans in attendance for the second edition of the event in the north-east of Italy on the Adriatic coast, clear skies greeted contestants in the Moto category who got the programme underway with a ninety-minute morning race on the six-kilometre course. Kellett has earned an enviable reputation for his fast starts and ability to quickly slot into a high tempo and the twenty-eight-year-old British star, unbeaten in the series since the final event of 2023, pulled out a comfortable advantage at the front of the field after passing France’s Jeremy Hauquier – Yamaha who holeshot, but fell on lap two. With a clear track in front of him, Kellett recorded the fastest lap of the race on his second lap to create a decisive gap ahead of his French team-mate Milko Potisek and he then managed this advantage, slowing extending his lead as the race progressed. With Hauquier holding an early third ahead of last year’s Moto Junior 2 champion Paolo Maschio – Honda and Lars van Berkel – Honda from the Netherlands, Kellett was intent on showing his mastery of line choice and sand racing technique. By half-distance his lead was almost a minute with Hauquier all over the rear of Potisek for second as Maschio lost fourth to Norwegian racer Hakon Fredriksen – Honda and by the time the chequered flag was unfurled Kellett was cruising, eventually taking victory by just over one-and-a-half minutes. “I’m really, really enjoying it and I’ve had a really good season in France,” said Kellett. “The bike is absolutely incredible and that’s definitely helping the situation. What’s great about this FIM World Championship is that every race is so different and it really shows what great riders we’ve got.” Potisek’s eventual second-placed finish almost half-a-minute ahead of Hauquier keeps him firmly in contention for the weekend’s overall victory as he attempts to reduce the ten-point deficit to Kellett while Hauquier, who was second last season and currently holds third in the points, will start tomorrow with every reason to feel confident. In the Moto Women class, Belgium’s Verstappen also started the day with an impressive win-streak that extended all the way back to 2023, but she faced determined opposition in the form of home favourite Kiara Fontanesi, the most successful competitor in the history of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship with six gold medals. Verstappen is also a talented Motocross racer, and the pair, Verstappen on a 450cc machine, Fontanesi on a 250, went head-to-head for almost the full race duration, with the defending champion initially running a handful of places ahead of the Italian, who she defeated at last year’s Bibione Sand Storm, before Fontanesi slipped ahead on their eighth lap. The pair then circulated for the remainder of the race, never more than one or two positions apart, but Verstappen was unable to get close enough to make a move, and with her total of seventeen laps comparing favourably to Kellett’s nineteen, Fontanesi was an eventual sixteenth with Verstappen seventeenth. Champion in 2023, France’s Mathilde Denis – Fantic was third on fifteen laps. “For me it was completely different this year because I know what’s going on,” said Fontanesi. “It is a bit of a challenge anyway, there are a lot of riders and it’s a long race, but I was confident I could ride at my potential. Amandine kept passing me on the straight, but I tried to push on the technical part – I saw I was faster there.” Uruguay’s Fernando Rubio – Honda led home the Moto Veteran class on fourteen laps ahead of the French pairing of Timothee Vacherand – Honda and Alexis Van De Woestyne – GASGAS, while Evan Demeester – Honda emerged on top of a race-long battle in the Moto Junior class with Matheo Gerat – Yamaha and Sebastien Antony – KTM won in Moto Vintage. Day Two British pace-setter Todd Kellett strengthened his grip on the Moto category with a narrow victory in the concluding race at the Bibione Sand Storm in north-east Italy, while defending Moto Women champion Amandine Verstappen – Yamaha and reigning Quad king Pablo Violet – Drag’on Yamaha both returned to their winning ways. Following his dominant performance yesterday when he seized control on the opening lap, twenty-eight-year-old Kellett – who is aiming for his third consecutive title in the discipline and his first now the Moto class has been elevated to full FIM World Championship status for 2025 – failed to get away as cleanly as he had on Saturday. However, he was able to avoid the opening turn chaos and stay out of trouble and when former FIM World Championship Motocross racer Cyril Genot – Honda from Belgium led France’s Jeremy Hauquier – Yamaha, who was third yesterday, across the line at the end of the opening lap, Kellett was already up to seventh and less than seven seconds off the lead. With Kellett’s team-mate Milko Potisek also playing catch-up after struggling out of the gate, Hauquier held the virtual lead for the class overall, but not for long and by lap four, Kellett had carved his way through to second with his sights set on Genot, who by this point was over twenty-two seconds ahead. With the race just over the half-distance mark, Kellett’s relentless reeling in of Genot finally started to pay off and he got the deficit down to eight seconds as Norway’s Hakon Fredriksen – Honda held third a further one-and-three-quarter minutes behind with Hauquier barely three bike lengths behind him in fourth. Lap after lap, Genot’s advantage came down before, finally, after fourteen laps, Kellett managed to find a line through. However, he was unable to check out and the biggest his lead got to was around five seconds and Genot had it down to just over a second at the flag. “Today was a very different story to yesterday,” said Kellett. “I didn’t get the best start and got squeezed into the ocean that wasn’t very pleasant and had a problem with my goggles, but once I found a rhythm I kept pushing and had a good battle with Cyril.” Fredriksen ended the race on the podium in third for second overall for the weekend, with Hauquier fourth from Dutch racer Damien Knuiman – Yamaha as Potisek’s race-long game of catch-up was rewarded with tenth. On Saturday, reigning Moto Women champion Verstappen suffered her first defeat in the class at the hands of Italy’s Kiara Fontanesi, a six-time FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion. Still, the twenty-six-year-old Belgian was back in charge today to snatch the weekend’s overall verdict. Getting herself into a strong position during the early laps, Verstappen survived an early scare before settling into an initial twenty-third, nine places ahead of Fontanesi, and then advancing to eighteenth, sixteen seconds in front of Fontanesi, who was nineteenth. French rider Camille Viaud – Yamaha was third female home in twenty-third. “I’m feeling good,” said Verstappen. “At the start a rider crashed on top of me in the water and I was worried about the bike, but I had a good gap on Kiara because she crashed at the beginning and I was able to control the race. I’m very happy to win and extend my championship lead.” After retiring yesterday, France’s Antoine Meo – Ducati won the Moto Veteran class on seventeen laps, four clear of Alexis Van De Woestyne – GASGAS, while Evan Demeester – Honda won the Moto Junior class again from Matheo Gerat – Yamaha and Freddy Seguin – Honda won in Moto Vintage. GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing duo impress at AUSX Round Three

A GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing 85cc pairing raced themselves to a 1-2 finish at round three of the AUSX Supercross Championship, held at Shark Park on Saturday. Blake Bohannon and Deegan Fort took the top two honours on a very successful night for Yamaha, which also saw BLU CRU victories in the SX3 and SX2 classes.

Blake Bohannon continues to make a name for himself and again parked his YZ85 on top of the podium with another outstanding performance on the weekend. Bohannon didn’t get the best of starts and had to work his way through the top five riders in front of him to hit the lead with a handful of laps remaining.

He was controlled and calculated at times, fast and aggressive at others, but he continues to blend them and now has three wins on the trot, building a 25-point lead in the 85cc division.

It has been a steep learning curve for Bohannon, who has spent little time on a supercross track in the lead-up to the series, but quickly found comfort and his groove and now looks like it’s second nature for the 12-year-old from Port Macquarie.

Blake Bohannon

“I didn’t get a great start and had to pass a few guys to get to the front,” Bohannon recalls. “I’m sorry for hitting Tyson Williams, I didn’t mean to do that, I was just trying to get to the inside of him in that left hand turn. I love riding supercross and the first three rounds have been so good. Thanks to the organisers for having this series as well as Yamaha Junior Racing who always look after me.”

Tucked in behind him was Deegan Fort, who had bounced back strongly from a tough weekend at Redcliffe just a fortnight ago. Fort gated well in the main event and even managed to challenge for the lead before Bohannon came marching past.

To his credit, once Bohannon got in front, Fort didn’t let him go, and things were close on more than one occasion as the WA local kept up his lap speed and consistency all the way to the finish.

Deegan Fort

“That was heaps better than Redcliffe. I got a good start and was able to jump through the first section and not get hit by other riders. The track was awesome tonight. The dirt was good, and the jumps were pretty big. Getting the finish line jump on an 85 was tough every lap as the corner kept getting rutted up. “Congrats to Blake and hopefully we can keep having races like that at the last two rounds.”

Crash-filled weekend for Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

Crashes were the Achilles’ heel of the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team on Saturday as time and again the riders put themselves in good positions for race and round podiums, only to throw it away with a costly error or fall. All three riders had the podium well within sight at some stage during the night, only to let it slip and the frustration was evident as they are desperate to get some momentum going for the back half of the season.

Mitchell Harrison was the best-placed CDR rider of the night, finishing fourth and missing the podium by two points. Harrison looked racy all day and even after an average start in the opening final, he was able to fight his way back to third place and by in a good position for the second leg later that night.

And, he was well placed again, sitting in fourth and third place guaranteed if he stayed where he was, only to spin up and fall heavily. He dropped from fourth to sevent,h and the three-position swing saw him fall off the podium as well.

Mitchell Harrison

“I’m so disappointed with how the night ended. I was third in the first main and fourth in race two, but it felt like I spun up or hit something in the rhythm lane and went down pretty hard on the last lap. It’s just frustrating and disappointing as I really wanted that one.”

It was a similar story for Phil Nicoletti, who got off to a great start in race one and was right there challenging Dean Wilson on the opening laps. The front pack stayed tigh,t and as the race wore on, he was shuffled back but still managed a respectable fifth place and with a good final race, again a podium was a possibility.

He was inside the top six in race two and looking to move forward when he also went down and dropped outside the top ten. His podium hopes were dashed as he finished an eventual tenth in the race and seventh on the night.

Phil Nicoletti

“That’s just not good enough,” the New York based rider said. “The first three rounds haven’t been good enough and I need to turn it around. I was able to put myself in a good position in both races but just didn’t finish the job.”

The story was much the same for Aaron Tanti, who had a spectacular fall while inside the top four in race one when he hit the back of the rider in front of him. It took the wind out of his sails, and he took some time to recover and rejoin the race. He circulated to complete the race but was well down in the points.

Then he rebounded well in race two, charging all the way to the finish to finish third. He finished up eighth for the night.

Aaron Tanti

“Saturday night was looking good until it wasn’t,” Tanti said on social media. “Felt good all night, just an unfortunate racing incident took that podium away.”

The Monster Energy CDR Yamaha Team now focus on round four of the Championship at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 22.

Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup

Each rider enjoyed the racing experience of a lifetime: riding a full-blown supercross track live on TV, getting a set of gear from FOX, a personal number plate and poster, meeting the Yamaha professional riders, touring the trucks, and generally having a great day.

Jake Belford – Yamaha

“The Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup was another roaring success on the weekend, and we had a great bunch of riders and families enjoy the day. We had Jess Gardiner, fresh of being inducted to the Australia Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Australia, to assist and they were also lucky enough to have two time AMA WMX champion, Lachlan Turner, here to present the trophies. It’s a very rewarding day for everyone at Yamaha to host the YZ65 Cup and we will be doing it all again in a months’ time at Marvel Stadium on November 22.”

2025 Hard Enduro GetzenRodeo Round Six Report

Manuel Lettenbichler (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) clinched his fifth FIM Hard Enduro World Championship title with a dominant performance at the 2025 GetzenRodeo in Germany, thrilling a massive home crowd with a near-flawless weekend.

Riding his KTM 300 EXC, Lettenbichler stormed to victory in front of thousands of fans, sealing the title with one round to spare after a commanding display across both days of competition.

Friday: Setting the Stage

The weekend began with Friday’s GetzenRodeo Prologue, where the German ace set the third-fastest time, just seven seconds off the lead. The short, high-intensity session set the tone for Saturday’s main events, giving Lettenbichler a strong starting position.

Saturday: Total Dominance

Returning to the track on Saturday morning for the GetzenRace qualifier, Lettenbichler wasted no time asserting his authority. Over 12 demanding laps, he built a gap of more than four minutes over the field, claiming the win and three bonus championship points.

In the afternoon’s GetzenChamp final, Lettenbichler delivered a masterclass. Taking the holeshot, he controlled the race from start to finish, extending his lead to 12 minutes over second-placed Mario Roman (Sherco) and even lapping much of the field before taking the chequered flag to a deafening roar from his home fans.

The result gave Lettenbichler the overall event win, adding to previous victories at the Valleys Hard Enduro, Silver Kings, and Sea to Sky earlier in the season.

“It’s so special to win the championship here at Getzen,” said Lettenbichler. “The crowd was insane, and I’m honestly speechless at how motivating they were. I felt like I was at my best today, and it paid off. I’m really proud of the whole Red Bull KTM team — to clinch the title with one round to spare is incredible.”

With one round remaining, the Roof of Africa in Lesotho (November 20–22), Lettenbichler will aim to close out the season on another high.

Bolt Battles to Podium as Roman Takes Runner-Up

Behind Lettenbichler, Billy Bolt (Husqvarna Factory Racing) fought through a challenging Saturday to secure a hard-earned third-place finish.

The British rider had opened the event with victory in Friday’s Prologue, earning pole position for the main race day. However, a tough run in the morning GetzenRace qualifier saw him finish outside the points in 11th.

After regrouping, Bolt came out swinging in the afternoon’s GetzenChamp, working his way into the top three and holding firm despite worsening conditions to take a valuable podium that strengthened his grip on second overall in the championship.

“It’s been a difficult day,” Bolt reflected. “We had some issues early on, but things came together for the main race, and I managed to fight through to third. Congratulations to Mani — he’s been unreal this season. Now I’m focused on finishing strong in Lesotho and then turning attention to the indoors.”

Mario Roman (Sherco) delivered another consistent showing to take second, finishing 12 minutes behind Lettenbichler but comfortably clear of the rest of the field.

2025 GetzenRodeo Hard Enduro Results

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 1:38:23.17 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 1:51:11.66 +12:48.49 Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:42:04.22 +1 lap Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 1:45:46.29 +1 lap Matthew Green (RSA), KTM, 1:47:13.83 +2 laps

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round Six

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 166pts Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 123pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 121pts Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 104pts Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 97pts

Next

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship resumes with round seven, the 2025 finale, played out on the weekend of November 22 at the Roof of Africa event.

AUSX Supercross Round Three – Cronulla Report

See the full results:

Blow by blow recap from a topsy-turvy Cronulla AUSX

Dean Wilson scored the holeshot and sprinted away from the field to dominate the opening SX1 contest of the night under lights at Cronulla’s Shark Stadium on Saturday night. Phil Nicoletti was his closest pursuer early on, ahead of Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti and Dylan Walsh.

A mistake by Nicoletti a couple of laps in saw Luke Clout get the better of him, but Wilson was already gone, the Scot’s lead out to five-seconds after only a couple of laps. From there, Wilson just managed his lead to take maximum points ahead of Clout.

Mitchell Harrison worked his way forward to claim the final step on the rostrum ahead of Frenchman Cedric Soubeyras. Nicoletti took fifth ahead of Walsh and Mellross. Tanti’s early promise, which saw him as high as fourth, ended in disappointment five laps in when he came together in flight with Nicoletti and went down hard.

Dylan Walsh scored the holeshot in the second bout ahead of Dean Wilson, Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti, Hayden Mellross and Phil Nicoletti. Wilson, Clout and Tanti overhauled Walsh on lap two before the KTM man then made a mistake that saw him lose another couple of positions, with Cedric Soubeyras moving up to fourth and Mitchell Harrison into fifth.

Dean Wilson again controlled the race from thereon.

A medical flag incident late in the race saw Wilson have to roll some sections. The flagging had looked somewhat suboptimal all night, and this led to some controversy after the race. Wilson was awarded the win only to have it taken away for jumping under yellow flag conditions, which resulted in a five-position penalty. Only for that penalty to then be overturned on appeal after Honda presented video evidence that the flags were, in fact, not being displayed when and where Wilson made the jump.

Likewise, Luke Clout took second, then was declared the winner, only to be demoted to second again when Wilson was reinstated.

Dean Wilson

“It was a bummer not to celebrate on the podium, but I understand how it looked from the outside. I appreciate the officials taking time to hear us out and review the evidence. It’s been an amazing season. The crowd was electric, the atmosphere unreal. There’s still a lot of racing left, so we’ll stay focused and keep working.”

Aaron Tanti rounded out the race two podium ahead of Cedric Soubeyras and Hayden Mellross.

SX2

Kawasaki’s Kaleb Barham was the early leader in the opening SX2 final of the night ahead of Alex Larwood, but it was Larwood who went down a few turns into the race after trying to line up a pass on Barham, and that saw him shuffled from second to outside the top ten. Jayce Cosford had gone down earlier at turn one.

Ryder Kingsford chased down Barham over the opening two laps and took the lead. Barham then went end over end in the rhythm section and out of the race. Lux Turner inherited that second place, and Thomas Wood moved into third. That was how they finished, Kingsford the clear winner to get one over the American as Turner came home second for a Yamaha 1-2, well clear of Honda’s Thomas Wood.

Ryder Kingsford scored the holeshot in the final bout of the night ahead of Cole Thompson, Lux Turner and Wilson Todd, while Alex Larwood and Kaleb Barham were outside the top ten early on.

Turner wasted little time in taking second place from Thompson before setting about cutting into Kingsford’s two-second lead. A mistake from Kingsford opened the door, and the American needed no second invite, sweeping through to the lead before then pulling away over the final two laps to take a clear eight-second victory in what was another Yamaha 1-2, this time ahead of Penrite Empire Kawasaki’s Cole Thompson.

Turner and Kingsford both ended the night with 47 points, while Thomas Wood completed the round podium.

Lux Turner

“I’m on cloud nine. That was such a fun night of racing, and it was so good to do battle with my team mates all night. We had so much fun out there and the track was awesome. This one is special to me as my family flew all the way over from the US to watch me race and they are here for just five days so to get the win with them here was amazing. A huge thank you to the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Team and Yamaha Australia for having me out. Everyone has been so nice and even though I’m flying home tomorrow for a month, I can’t wait to come back for the last two round and spend some more time them and the fans,” he ends.

Turner will take a 26-point lead over Kingsford into the penultimate round in Melbourne late next month.

SX3

Honda’s Kayd Kingsford took the holeshot ahead of WBR Yamaha’s Ryder Malinoski, but the American soon got the better of the young Australian. Kingsford kept him honest, though, sneaking back ahead with four laps to run, but looking around rather than ahead cost him again, the American slipping past and then jumping into the whoops to establish an edge that he carried all the way to the flag, despite both riders making their own share of mistakes in the final laps.

The battle then continued after the flag as they shaped up for a blue only to be separated by their team crews, the American repeatedly accusing the Australian of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Second place on the night, though, was still enough for Kingsford to extend his lead in the championship over Jet Alsop to 18 points as Malinoski draws level with Jack Deveson for third place on the points table.

KTM 85cc Futures

Tyson Williams broke away early in the eight-lap 85 cc final on his Newcastle Powersports KTM to an almost three-second lead by the end of the opening lap.

The Yamaha Junior Race Team pairing of Deegan Fort and Blake Bohannon moved up to second and third after finding their groove, and then chased down Williams.

With five laps to run, Bohannon put a move on Williams that ended with Williams on the deck. Deegan Fort, Luis Cannon and Connor Feather demoted Williams to fifth before the early race leader was back up to speed.

Bohannon then sprinted away from the field, a small mistake halfway through saw Fort reel him in again, before Bohannon then started stringing it together again to pull away from his fellow Yamaha Junior Racing Team rider and continue his perfect scoring run across the opening three rounds.

Luis Cannon rounded out the podium on his SFC Racing KTM ahead of Connor Feather, Jaggar Townley and Tyson Williams.

Nate Perrett took only six points from his 15th-place finish in Cronulla, but his pair of second-place finishes in the opening two rounds still sees him retain second place in the championship.

Australian Supercross Results

Round Three – Cronulla

SX1 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 25 25 50 2 L. Clout Kaw 22 22 44 3 C. Soubeyras Hon 18 18 36 4 M. Harrison Yam 20 14 34 5 H. Mellross KTM 14 16 30 6 D. Walsh KTM 15 15 30 7 P. Nicoletti Yam 16 11 27 8 A. Tanti Yam 4 20 24 9 J. Campbell KTM 11 13 24 10 L. Jackson Hon 12 12 24 11 C. O’Loan Yam 9 10 19 12 J. Bishop Yam 8 9 17 13 J. Cigliano Kaw 7 8 15 14 L. Zielinski Yam 13 – 13 15 M. Norris Yam 5 7 12 16 E. Wiese Kaw 6 6 12 17 D. Wood Hon 10 – 10 18 S. Jackson Tri 3 5 8

SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 150 2 C. Soubeyras Hon 120 3 H. Mellross KTM 99 4 L. Clout Kaw 96 5 M. Harrison Yam 94 6 D. Walsh KTM 89 7 A. Tanti Yam 85 8 P. Nicoletti Yam 81 9 L. Zielinski Yam 72 10 L. Jackson Hon 62 11 J. Campbell KTM 57 12 D. Wood Hon 46 13 C. O’Loan Yam 42 14 B. West Kaw 40 15 D. Wills Hus 35 16 J. Cigliano Kaw 34 17 R. Marshall Yam 32 18 J. Bishop Yam 26 19 M. Norris Yam 12 20 E. Wiese Kaw 12 21 S. Jackson Tri 8

SX2 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 Total 1 L. Turner Yam 22 25 47 2 R. Kingsford Yam 25 22 47 3 T. Wood Hon 20 15 35 4 C. Thompson Kaw 11 20 31 5 J. Cosford Yam 14 16 30 6 J. Cannon Kaw 16 14 30 7 R. Budd Kaw 15 12 27 8 W. Todd Hon 7 18 25 9 A. Larwood Hon 12 13 25 10 B. Dennis KTM 13 11 24 11 S. Burchell Yam 18 6 24 12 T. Olander Hus 9 10 19 13 J. Constantinou Yam 10 9 19 14 M. O’Bree KTM 8 8 16 15 B. Steel Yam 6 7 13 16 C. Adams Tri 5 5 10 17 R. Clements KTM 4 4 8

SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 L. Turner Yam 137 2 R. Kingsford Yam 111 3 A. Larwood Hon 103 4 T. Wood Hon 89 5 J. Cosford Yam 84 6 W. Todd Hon 83 7 J. Cannon Kaw 79 8 R. Budd Kaw 78 9 S. Burchell Yam 68 10 K. Barham Kaw 64 11 S. McElrath Hon 63 12 M. O’Bree KTM 48 13 J. Constantinou Yam 47 14 T. Olander Hus 47 15 N. Ferguson KTM 36 16 C. Thompson Kaw 31 17 B. Dennis KTM 24 18 R. Taylor Hus 18 19 J. Byrne Hus 15 20 C. Adams Tri 14 21 B. Steel Yam 13 22 R. Lehrer KTM 12 23 S. Larsen Yam 9 24 R. Clements KTM 8